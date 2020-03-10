WK BMX in VS volgende evenement dat niet doorgaat

I must admit, I was busy too lately and if I am really honest with myself I lost the ‘live slow’ part of my motto #liveslowridefast. With the whole pandemic going on I try to use this situation it in a good way. It is a forced reset and gives me the opportunity to become happy with those those small things again. Like a 5 hr bbq. Like home schooling the kids. Like drinking good coffee. Like going out on the bike, without a clear goal around the corner. Just because it makes me happy. Even solo. I hope everyone stays safe out there. Keep distance! #liveslowridefast