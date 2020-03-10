WK BMX in VS volgende evenement dat niet doorgaat

We beleven mogelijk de grootste crisis uit ons leven, alles staat nu in het teken van de keiharde aanpak van deze crisis. Rest is bijzaak! Zeker ook alle mediaberichten over gevolgen voor de #Eredivisie. Dit zijn slechts wensen, meningen en ideeën, maar zeker nog geen besluiten!
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Mattijs Manders
- Moment van plaatsen
𝘿𝙊𝙂 𝙉𝘼𝙈𝙀 -> Which (former) Ajax player would you choose? 🤭 @afcajax x @ajaxvrouwen 🐶 edition #StayHomeWithAjax
- Avatar
- Auteur
- afcajax
- Moment van plaatsen
In self isolation as @GeorgeLineker has symptoms. They’re not the regular ones, but complete loss of sense of taste and smell. Odd these have not been pointed out much. Been nearly a week and has spent time at mine. I’ve been vigilant, hand washing/distancing but isolation it is.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Gary Lineker
- Moment van plaatsen
I must admit, I was busy too lately and if I am really honest with myself I lost the ‘live slow’ part of my motto #liveslowridefast. With the whole pandemic going on I try to use this situation it in a good way. It is a forced reset and gives me the opportunity to become happy with those those small things again. Like a 5 hr bbq. Like home schooling the kids. Like drinking good coffee. Like going out on the bike, without a clear goal around the corner. Just because it makes me happy. Even solo. I hope everyone stays safe out there. Keep distance! #liveslowridefast
- Avatar
- Auteur
- laurens_ten_dam
- Moment van plaatsen
So Baku won't be race 1. Which one will it be? https://t.co/RcHOHTlID6
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Romain Grosjean
- Moment van plaatsen
- Avatar
- Auteur
- marcobizot
- Moment van plaatsen
Jour je sais pas combien, je deviens fou 😂 MAIS on reste à la maison 🏡 / Day number x , I’m getting crazy 😂 BUT we stay at home 🏡
- Avatar
- Auteur
- fabioquartararo20
- Moment van plaatsen
Hopefully we’ll be able to go out on road again soon, like I was last week. I think we start to appreciate our freedom that we normally have. Let’s take care of each other and make this go away as fast as we can! #stayinside #socialdistancing #staysafe
- Avatar
- Auteur
- stevenkruijswijk
- Moment van plaatsen
Osasuna players Raúl Navas and Fran Mérida playing football tennis between their two gardens. ⚽🎾 You love to see it. 🥰
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Football Tweet
- Moment van plaatsen
Today's longest indoors workout Robert Gesink: 250.3 km, 7:06:36 https://t.co/4Ki7vrHKN4
- Avatar
- Auteur
- ammattipyöräily
- Moment van plaatsen
(PADDLE) 🎾
- Avatar
- Auteur
- neymarjr
- Moment van plaatsen
Binnen blijven.. je moet er wat van maken! Stay safe 🙏🏼
- Avatar
- Auteur
- marcovanbasten
- Moment van plaatsen
Staying home. Staying fit. 💪
- Avatar
- Auteur
- spursofficial
- Moment van plaatsen
Confinement Jour 7 / Day 7 Back to the good old wall 🧱🤪 Retour au bon vieux mur des familles 🧱🤪 #basementpractice #IStayHome
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Alize Cornet
- Moment van plaatsen
🏆 - Nederland is Europees kampioen! @OnsOranje wint de finale in het Olympiastadion in München, hetzelfde stadion als waarin het 14 jaar geleden de WK-finale verloor. Ook toen was Rinus Michels de bondscoach. #EK88 #StudioSportArchief
- Avatar
- Auteur
- GracenoteNetherlands
- Moment van plaatsen
Training for the upcoming supermarket run 🧻😂 @ideal_gk
- Avatar
- Auteur
- 433
- Moment van plaatsen
VfL Wolfsburg gaat morgen 'gewoon' weer trainen. Niet met z'n allen op het veld, maar met kleine groepjes in het krachthonk. "Op dit moment is het zo dat we vanaf 2 april weer moeten spelen. Ook als het onrealistisch lijkt, moet we aannemen dat we dan weer moeten spelen en ons daarop instellen", zo legt voorzitter Jörg Schmadtke de situatie uit.
Trainingsbetrieb wird ab Montag in Kleingruppen wieder aufgenommen. Trainiert wird ausschließlich im Kraftraum. ➡️ https://t.co/xM7GDcoBnD #VfLWolfsburg
- Avatar
- Auteur
- VfL Wolfsburg
- Moment van plaatsen
𝐕𝐚𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧... 𝐠𝐨𝐞𝐝! 𝐎𝐨𝐨𝐡, 𝐰𝐚𝐭 𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥! 𝐖𝐚𝐭 𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥! 🎙🧡 Hoe kijk jij naar het EK'88? Volledig in het Oranje? Deel het via #StudioSportArchief! Kijk mee naar de finale → https://t.co/NZr7aumUsR
- Avatar
- Auteur
- NOS Sport
- Moment van plaatsen
Beweging. Belangrijk in deze woelige tijd ⚽️
- Avatar
- Auteur
- keeskwakman14
- Moment van plaatsen
Morning everyone, I hope you are staying strong at this difficult time. I’m still practicing hard, as I need to ready when we do return when ever that will be. Remember if we all stay strong and listen to what the experts are saying. We will beat this 💚💚. #stayhome #staystrong #stayhealthy
- Avatar
- Auteur
- mvg180
- Moment van plaatsen