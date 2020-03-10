Wedstrijden in Mexicaanse competitie zonder publiek Liveblog coronavirus

Wedstrijden in Mexicaanse competitie zonder publiek

Wereldwijd worden steeds meer sportevenementen geschrapt, uitgesteld of afgewerkt zonder publiek vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Terpstra: 'De koers is nu niet belangrijk'
Zaterdag eindigde Parijs-Nice en dat is door het coronavirus voorlopig de laatste wielerkoers van dit jaar. "Als wielrenner vind je de koers natuurlijk het belangrijkste dat er is, maar dat is het nu natuurlijk niet", zegt Niki Terpstra, die 55e werd in de Franse rittenkoers. De routinier rekent erop dat het lang gaat duren voordat hij weer in actie komt. "De Ronde van Vlaanderen en Parijs-Roubaix staan nog op het schema, maar de kans dat die doorgaan, is klein. Ik ga nu naar huis en dan kijken we wel hoe het verder moet."
Mexicaanse competitie gaat verder in lege stadions
In Mexico is besloten dat de voetbalcompetities voorlopig doorgaan, maar er wordt vanwege het coronavirus geen publiek meer toegelaten. Er speelt in Mexico een Nederlandse topvoetballer en dat is Vincent Janssen, die vorig jaar de overstap maakte van Tottenham Hotspur naar Monterrey.
Ook Egypte en Senegal leggen competities stil
Het coronavirus houdt ook het Afrikaanse voetbal in zijn greep. De Egyptische competitie ligt zeker vijftien dagen stil en in Senegal wordt minimaal een maand niet gevoetbald. Egypte en Senegal zijn niet de eerste Afrikaanse landen die deze maatregelen treffen. Eerder gebeurde dat in DR Congo, Marokko, Gabon en Mauritanië.
Het EK voetbal kan niet in de zomer van dit jaar plaatsvinden, zo is de mening van de meeste stemmers op deze poll. Een overgrote meerderheid vindt dat het Europese landentoernooi moet worden uitgesteld.

Het EK voetbal van komende zomer moet verplaatst worden vanwege de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus.
Wuhan Zall kan eindelijk terug naar China
Het Chinese Wuhan Zall kan na anderhalve maand terugkeren naar China. De ploeg zat sinds januari vast in Spanje, waar een trainingskamp werd belegd. Vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus kon Wuhan Zall niet terugreizen naar China, waar de epidemie over zijn hoogtepunt lijkt te zijn. Het virus houdt nu onder meer Spanje in zijn greep, maar dat was volgens coach José González niet de aanleiding voor de terugkeer. "Het is geen vlucht voor het virus hier. De Chinese competitie begint in mei weer en na aankomst zullen we in quarantaine moeten. Daarom moesten we zo snel als mogelijk terug."
Wereldbeker in Luzern en OKT's geschrapt
De World Cup roeien in Luzern is van de kalender gehaald vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus. De derde wereldbeker van dit seizoen zou van 22 tot en met 24 mei plaatsvinden in Zwitserland. Ook de olympische kwalificatietoernooien, waarvan er één in Luzern zou worden gehouden, zijn geschrapt.
Terpstra: 'Hele rare situatie'
Niki Terpstra verwacht weinig meer van het voorjaarsseizoen, waarin hij normaal gesproken juist de grootste kansen heeft op een mooie klassering. "Het is een heel rare situatie natuurlijk", zegt de 35-jarige renner, die vandaag nog in actie kwam in Parijs-Nice, tegen de NOS. "Hier heb ik het echt van dag tot dag bekeken. Maar dit kan weleens de laatste koers in de komende maand zijn."
'Europees voetbal ligt mogelijk tot september stil'
In Europa wordt mogelijk zelfs tot september niet meer gevoetbald vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus, zo concludeert The Independent op basis van gesprekken met anonieme bronnen die goed op de hoogte zijn van de ernst van de situatie. De Europese topcompetities liggen in ieder geval tot begin april stil. "Maar het is krankzinnig om te denken dat er volgende maand al gevoetbald wordt", zegt een van de bronnen.
'EK verplaatsen naar december ook optie voor UEFA'
De UEFA ziet ook een serieuze optie in het uitstellen van het EK naar december, zo meldt de Daily Telegraph. Volgens de Britse krant is het vrijwel onvermijdelijk dat het EK wordt verplaatst omdat de nationale competities uiterlijk 30 juni moeten zijn afgerond. Alle opties, waaronder ook het uitstellen van het toernooi naar de zomer van 2021, worden dinsdag tijdens een topoverleg van de Europese voetbalbond besproken.
Argentijnse bond dreigt met sancties voor River Plate
River Plate moet vrezen voor een straf van de Argentijnse voetbalbond. De winnaar van de Copa Libertadores in 2018 heeft besloten om later vandaag niet in actie te komen tegen Atlético Tucumán vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus, maar de Argentijnse bond dreigt nu met sancties. "In dit soort onzekere tijden is er geen plaats voor dit soort individuele beslissingen. Iedereen dient zich aan de regels te houden, zeker wanneer er geen wetenschappelijke grondslag is voor het afgelasten van wedstrijden", meldt de bond in een verklaring.
Zevende positieve test bij Sampdoria
Het coronavirus heeft Sampdoria flink te pakken. Met de Poolse verdediger Bartosz Bereszynski is al de zevende speler van de Italiaanse club besmet. Eerder testten Manolo Gabbiadini, Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina, Morten Thorsby en Fabio Depaoli positief op het virus.

Niestety uzyskałem pozytywny wynik testu na COVID-19. Czuję się dobrze. Pomimo zachowania odpowiednich środków ostrożności w ostatnim czasie, nie udało mi się uniknąć zakażenia wirusem. Dlatego proszę, abyście byli odpowiedzialni i w miarę możliwości pozostali w domu.

Mikel wil dat Turkse competitie ook wordt stilgelegd
In Turkije wordt momenteel nog gevoetbald, maar van Trabzonspor-middenvelder John Obi Mikel mag het seizoen per direct worden stilgelegd. De Nigeriaan wil morgen ook niet tegen Istanbul Basaksehir spelen. "Er is meer dan voetbal. Ik wil niet spelen in deze situatie, want ik voel me hier niet lekker bij", zegt Mikel op Instagram. "Iedereen zou in deze tijd thuis moeten zijn bij zijn families en geliefden. Het seizoen zou moeten worden stilgelegd aangezien de wereld turbulente tijden kent."
Voormalig Twente-verdediger Thesker besmet
Stefan Thesker is de volgende speler in Duitsland die is besmet met het coronavirus. De voormalige verdediger van FC Twente en Fortuna Sittard zit de komende twee weken in quarantaine. De 28-jarige Thesker komt tegenwoordig uit voor Holstein Kiel, de nummer zeven in de Tweede Bundesliga.
Van der Poel: 'Onzekerheid is allermoeilijkste'
Mathieu van der Poel zou het prettig vinden als er een einde komt aan de onzekerheid over het doorgaan van een aantal koersen. "De totale onzekerheid is het allermoeilijkste", zegt hij tegen Het Nieuwsblad. "Het enige wat ik weet, is dat ik morgen weer op de fiets zal stappen. Niemand kan nog zeggen wanneer de volgende wedstrijd is. Waarvoor gaan wij de volgende weken nu trainen? Naar welk moment ga je pieken? In zekere zin zou het beter zijn dat ze ons zo snel mogelijk duidelijkheid geven en zeggen dat er geen enkele voorjaarskoers meer gereden wordt."
Zesde Sampdoria-speler positief getest
Fabio Depaoli is de zesde speler van Sampdoria die positief is getest op het coronavirus. De Italiaanse club gaf eerder vandaag nog aan geen updates meer te geven om onnodige paniek te geven, maar Depaoli maakt op Instagram bekend dat hij besmet is met het virus. "Dit is een onzichtbaar monster dat ons zonder onderscheid raakt", schrijft de verdediger. "Helaas ben ik positief getest. Ik wil jullie op het hart drukken dat het goed me gaat."

Ciao amici... Purtroppo sono risultato positivo al COVID-19. Ci tengo a rassicurarvi che sto bene! Questo mostro invisibile ci sta colpendo indistintamente, ma adottando le giuste misure e seguendo la direttiva sanitarie, possiamo vincere la nostra più grande partita e tornare più forti di prima. Un abbraccio a tutte le persone contagiate e un ringraziamento a tutti i medici che ci stanno aiutando. #diamouncalcioalcoronavirus👟🦠 RESTIAMO A CASA ! 💙🤍❤🖤🤍💙 #depaoli #sampdoria #iorestoacasa #forzasamp

Lionel Messi roept iedereen op om gehoor te geven aan alle adviezen met betrekking tot het coronavirus. "Onze gezondheid moet altijd voorop staan. Het is een moment om verantwoord te zijn en thuis te blijven. Het is ook een perfect moment om van de tijd te genieten die je niet altijd hebt", zegt de Argentijn.

Son días complicados para todo el mundo. Vivimos preocupados por lo que está ocurriendo y queremos ayudar poniéndonos en el lugar de aquellos que peor lo están pasando, o bien porque les afectó directamente a ellos o sus familiares y amigos, o porque están trabajando en primera línea para combatirlo en hospitales y centros de salud. Quiero enviarles mucha fuerza a todos ellos. La salud debe ser siempre lo primero. Es un momento excepcional y hay que seguir las indicaciones tanto de las organizaciones sanitarias como de las autoridades públicas. Sólo así podremos combatirlo de manera efectiva. Es el momento de ser responsable y quedarse en casa, además es perfecto para disfrutar ese tiempo con los tuyos que no siempre se puede tener. Un abrazo y ojalá consigamos darle vuelta a esta situación cuanto antes. #QuedateEnCasa #StayAtHome

Maradona uit voorzorg in isolatie
Ook Diego Maradona kan niet ontsnappen aan de voorzorgsmaatregelen om de uitbraak van het coronavirus te bestrijden. De 59-jarige Argentijn heeft van zijn club Gimnasia de opdracht gekregen om in isolatie te gaan, omdat hij vanwege zijn leeftijd en gezondheidsproblemen extra risico loopt. "Hij zit in isolatie in een eenpersoonskamer, omdat hij tot de risicogroepen behoort", laat clubarts Flavio Tunessi weten.
Sinkeldam spookte met zijn ploeggenoot Arnaud Démare de gekste dingen uit om de tijd door te komen in Dubai. "Arnaud bleek te kunnen touwtjespringen met een strijkboutsnoer. We maakten er, zonder idee, filmpjes van en postten die op Instagram. Die werden een hit. En daar kregen wij weer moraal van. Het hielp om de positieve vibe erin te houden", aldus de renner van FDJ.
Sinkeldam: 'Zelfs geen moraal meer om te Netflixen'
Ramon Sinkeldam zat tien dagen vast in een hotel in Dubai, maar wist soms niet meer hoe hij de dag moest doorkomen. "Je verveelt je wel, maar de tijd gaat door", vertelt hij in een interview met het AD. "Ik deed een paar core ­stability-oefeningen, ik had een iPad en een boek bij me, dat was het wel. Op een gegeven moment had ik geen moraal meer om te Netflixen. Je bent de hele dag bezig met je telefoon, tot je er ziek van wordt. Toen we hoorden dat we twee weken in quarantaine moesten, was er eindelijk duidelijkheid. En kregen we hometrainers, zodat we iets konden doen."
Na de afgelastingen van de Formule 1 Grand Prix van Australie, eerder al China en gisteren ook die van Bahrein en Vietnam, is ook de Nederlandse Grand Prix in gevaar.
‘Ook GP Nederland op zeer losse schroeven door coronavirus’
Video
‘Ook GP Nederland op zeer losse schroeven door coronavirus’
Internazionale start inzamelingsactie voor onderzoek
Voetbalclub Internazionale is via Facebook een wereldwijde inzamelingsactie gestart om geld in te zamelen voor onderzoek naar antibiotica tegen het coronavirus. De spelers, directeuren, stafleden en medewerkers van de club hebben in totaal al een half miljoen euro gedoneerd aan een ziekenhuis in Milaan en leggen de bal nu bij de bevolking en voetbalsupporters.
Spelers Telstar willen niet oefenen tegen Sparta
Een opmerkelijk bericht uit IJmuiden. Trainer Andries Jonker wilde vandaag met Telstar een besloten oefenwedstrijd spelen tegen Sparta Rotterdam, maar de spelers van de Keuken Kampioen Divisie-club floten de coach terug. "Dat was vrijdag wel een opmerkelijk moment, ja. Toen ik vertelde dat we konden voetballen, nam één van het woord en zei dat ze daar een slecht gevoel bij hadden. Ze speelden liever niet", zegt Jonker tegen NH Nieuws.
Fiorentina-speler Germán Pezzella, van wie vanochtend bekend werd dat hij positief heeft getest op het coronavirus, laat via Instagram weten dat hij het goed maakt.

Como es de público conocimiento, después de los estudios realizados, producto de dos días con algún síntoma, me confirmaron que tengo COVID-19. Los síntomas desaparecieron y estoy en mi casa siguiendo con los procedimientos indicados por el departamento de sanidad de mi club. Seguro esto dentro de poco será otra historia para contar. Cuiden de su salud y de sus personas cercanas. Un abrazo. // Come sanno, dopo gli studi effettuati, prodotto di due giorni con alcuni sintomi, mi hanno confermato che ho COVID-19. I sintomi sono scomparsi e sono a casa seguendo le procedure indicate dal dipartimento sanitario del mio club. Sicuramente questa sarà presto un'altra storia da raccontare. Abbi cura della tua salute e di chi ti è vicino. Un abbraccio

Olympische zwemmers verhuizen tijdelijk naar Drachten
De Nederlandse zwemmers van de olympische selectie trainen de komende week in Drachten. De groep van zestien zwemmers belegt een trainingskamp in de Friese plaats, omdat de vaste trainingslocatie in Eindhoven op slot is gegaan vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus. Ook de zwemmers die normaliter in Amsterdam trainen, gaan naar Drachten.
Scheldeprijs houdt rekening met afgelasting
De organisatie van de Scheldeprijs houdt ernstig rekening met een afgelasting. De Belgische eendagskoers, die de laatste twee keer gewonnen werd door Fabio Jakobsen, staat gepland op 8 april. Tot 3 april zijn alle koersen in België op gezag van het Ministerie van Sport afgelast vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus. "Ik denk dat het gezond verstand en de actualiteit zeggen dat onze koers niet zal kunnen doorgaan", zegt organisator Jack Vissers tegen Sporza. "Er is wel nog geen beslissing genomen. We wachten af. Samen met onze koepelorganisatie Flanders Classics kijken wij uit wat de overheid zal bepalen."
Om de verveling tegen te gaan daagt Formule 1-coureur Lando Norris gamers uit om virtueel over het circuit van de afgelaste GP van Australië te scheuren. Fans kunnen deze 'race' rechtstreeks volgen via YouTube.

Racing in Australia but not actually in Australia. Lights out at 17:45 GMT on twitch 🇦🇺

Nuytinck spreekt van 'verschrikkelijke situatie' in Italië
Bram Nuytinck, speler van Udinese, spreekt van een "verschrikkelijke situatie" in Italië. Het land heeft na China de meeste besmettingsgevallen met het coronavirus. "In mijn omgeving zijn geen mensen overleden, maar het komt heel dichtbij als je de berichten leest over de Serie A-spelers die zijn besmet met het virus", zegt oud-verdediger van NEC tegen De Telegraaf. "Het is een heel rare tijd en ik denk dat de huidige situatie nog wel een tijdje gaat duren."
Internationals Fiorentina besmet met coronavirus
Patrick Cutrone en Germán Pezzella van Fiorentina zijn besmet met het coronavirus, meldt de Italiaanse club uit de Serie A via Twitter. Italiaans international Cutrone en Argentijns international Pezzella zitten momenteel thuis in isolatie. Ook een fysiotherapeut heeft positief getest op het virus. Bij Fiorentina werd gisteren al een positieve test gemeld, van de twintigjarige Serviër Dusan Vlahovic.
Rusland bereid meer EK-duels te organiseren
Rusland is bereid om meer wedstrijden van het EK voetbal te organiseren. Dat laat de Russische vice-president Dmitri Tsjernysjenko weten. Dinsdag organiseert de UEFA een spoedvergadering over onder meer het doorgaan van het EK vanwege de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus. "Wij willen de UEFA graag meer mogelijkheden bieden en kunnen een groot aantal wedstrijden extra in ons land organiseren", aldus Tsjernysjenko. In Rusland staan vooralsnog vier wedstrijden in Sint-Petersburg op het programma.
Spelers NBA zeggen financiële steun toe aan stadionpersoneel
Een majestueus gebaar van de miljoenensterren in de Amerikaanse basketbalcompetitie NBA. Enkele spelers en clubs hebben financiële steun toegezegd aan het stadionpersoneel om de bedorven inkomsten de komende tijd te compenseren. Vanwege de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus ligt de NBA een maand stil. Golden State Warriors heeft al ongeveer negen ton beschikbaar gesteld. Giannis Antetokounmpo van Milwaukee Bucks heeft 100.000 dollar (90.000 euro) gedoneerd.
Zo ziet de Formule 1-kalender er op dit moment uit:

15 maart: GP Australië (afgelast)
22 maart: GP Bahrein (afgelast)
5 april: GP Vietnam (afgelast)
19 april: GP China (afgelast)
3 mei: GP Nederland (onzeker)
10 mei: GP Spanje (onzeker)
24 mei: GP Monaco
GP Zandvoort in gesprek met F1 en FIA over race
De organisatie van de Grand Prix van Zandvoort is in gesprek met de Formule 1 en autosportfederatie FIA over het doorgaan van de race, meldt de F1 in een officieel persbericht. De GP van Zandvoort wordt verreden van 1 tot en met 3 mei op het circuit aan de kustplaats. Vanwege de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus werden eerder al de Grands Prix van Australië, Bahrein, Vietnam en China afgelast. Ook de organisatie van de GP van Spanje, die een week later op het programma staat, voert gesprekken met betrokken partijen over de race in Barcelona.
Klopp: 'Is geen wedstrijd tussen voetbal en welzijn'
Liverpool-manager Jürgen Klopp heeft alle begrip voor de beslissing van Premier League om tot minstens 3 april alle competitiewedstrijden te schrappen. "Ik heb altijd al gezegd dat voetbal de belangrijkste bijzaak is in het leven. Voetbal en voetbalwedstrijden zijn op dit moment helemaal niet belangrijk. Natuurlijk willen we niet in een leeg stadion spelen of dat er wedstrijden worden uitgesteld, maar we doen het wel als het de gezondheid van mensen helpt. Als het een keuze is tussen voetbal en het welzijn van de samenleving, is het geen wedstrijd. Echt niet."
'Ronde van Vlaanderen afgelast vanwege coronavirus'
De Ronde van Vlaanderen wordt voor het eerst in honderd jaar niet in de lente verreden vanwege de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus, meldt Het Nieuwsblad. Volgens de Belgische krant legt de organisator, Flanders Classics, zich neer bij een afgelasting. De organisatoren hopen wel op een nieuwe datum in dit kalenderjaar. Er is vanuit de organisatie nog niks officieels gemeld. De Ronde van Vlaanderen staat eigenlijk op het programma op 5 april.
Wereldkampioen Pedersen stapt af in Parijs-Nice
Mads Pedersen gaat niet van start in de laatste etappe van Parijs-Nice. De regerend wereldkampioen van Trek-Segafredo geeft daarmee gehoor aan het verzoek van de Deense overheid, die alle renners oproept zo snel mogelijk terug te keren naar huis vanwege de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus. Na de afmelding van Pedersen zijn er nog maar 92 renners in koers in de Franse rittenkoers, waarvan vandaag de laatste etappe wordt verreden.
Merendeel NBA-kampioen test negatief op coronavirus
Het merendeel van de selectie van Toronto Raptors heeft negatief getest op het coronavirus, meldt de regerend NBA-kampioen in een persbericht. De spelers en stafleden van het Canadese basketbalteam verblijven sinds donderdag vrijwillig in quarantaine, nadat er bij The Jazz, de tegenstander van afgelopen dinsdag, twee besmettingsgevallen met het coronavirus waren gemeld. Van één speler van Toronto Raptors is het onderzoek nog gaande.
