Wedstrijden in Mexicaanse competitie zonder publiek

Een hartverwarmende saamhorigheid in de Italiaanse voetbalwereld: spelers en clubs schieten massaal te hulp om het land door de coronacrisis te loodsen. Veel clubs en spelers doneren geld of spannen zich op andere manieren spannen in. Zo doneert Napoli-aanvoerder Lorenzo Insigne 100.000 euro aan een ziekenhuis in Napels en geeft Juventus-captain Lorenzo Bonucci 120.000 euro aan een ziekenhuis in Turijn. Bij Atalanta schenkt Josip Ilicic de wedstrijdbal voor zijn vier doelpunten tegen Valencia aan het ziekenhuis in Bergamo, terwijl de selectie van de Noord-Italiaanse club 50.000 euro doneert.
Lorenzo Insigne has donated €100,000 euros to hospitals in Naples to fight the coronavirus, the Governor of Campania has confirmed. ❤️
- SPORTbible
Het EK voetbal van komende zomer moet verplaatst worden vanwege de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus.
De Nederlandse zwemploeg gaat vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus preventief in isolatie in een voormalig klooster in Drachten, waar de zwemmers voor onbepaalde tijd zullen wonen en trainen. "Onze topsporters willen zich graag blijven voorbereiden op komende toernooien, maar we willen absoluut niet dat dit een risico vormt voor hun omgeving", zegt technisch directeur André Cats van de KNZB. "Daarom hebben we allerlei maatregelen genomen om mogelijke risico's voor onze topsporters en hun familie en vrienden te beperken."
Het onderkomen van de Nederlandse zwemploeg voor de komende eehm... ja hoe lang. Zelfverkozen isolement in een voormaig klooster in Drachten. #coronavirus
- Edwin Cornelissen
🏠 @mdeligt_04 is joining the #StayAtHomeChallenge
- 433
#hadapassaanuttata #ForzaNapoliSempre Noi ci siamo @sscnapoli
- Emanuela 💙
Gianni Infantino joins @DrTedros in @WHO #SafeHands Challenge. Practical actions protect & promote the health of all people. We must act now. Be prepared & ready to kick out #COVID19. Gianni challenges @alexmorgan13 @alexscott @didierdrogba @Kaka @NiallOfficial & YOU to join in.
- FIFA.com
Het coronavirus heeft Sampdoria flink te pakken. Met de Poolse verdediger Bartosz Bereszynski is al de zevende speler van de Italiaanse club besmet. Eerder testten Manolo Gabbiadini, Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina, Morten Thorsby en Fabio Depaoli positief op het virus.
Niestety uzyskałem pozytywny wynik testu na COVID-19. Czuję się dobrze. Pomimo zachowania odpowiednich środków ostrożności w ostatnim czasie, nie udało mi się uniknąć zakażenia wirusem. Dlatego proszę, abyście byli odpowiedzialni i w miarę możliwości pozostali w domu.
- b_bereszynski
Teletrabajo. // Teleworking. 🏃🏻♂ 🏋🏻♂ #YoEntrenoEnCasa #ITrainAtHome
- Sergio Ramos
Fabio Depaoli is de zesde speler van Sampdoria die positief is getest op het coronavirus. De Italiaanse club gaf eerder vandaag nog aan geen updates meer te geven om onnodige paniek te geven, maar Depaoli maakt op Instagram bekend dat hij besmet is met het virus. "Dit is een onzichtbaar monster dat ons zonder onderscheid raakt", schrijft de verdediger. "Helaas ben ik positief getest. Ik wil jullie op het hart drukken dat het goed me gaat."
Ciao amici... Purtroppo sono risultato positivo al COVID-19. Ci tengo a rassicurarvi che sto bene! Questo mostro invisibile ci sta colpendo indistintamente, ma adottando le giuste misure e seguendo la direttiva sanitarie, possiamo vincere la nostra più grande partita e tornare più forti di prima. Un abbraccio a tutte le persone contagiate e un ringraziamento a tutti i medici che ci stanno aiutando. #diamouncalcioalcoronavirus👟🦠 RESTIAMO A CASA ! 💙🤍❤🖤🤍💙 #depaoli #sampdoria #iorestoacasa #forzasamp
- fabiodepaoli_27
Quiero mandar todo mi cariño a todos. Mucha fuerza! ❤❤❤ #QuedateEnCasa #EstamosJuntos
- Andrés Iniesta
Son días complicados para todo el mundo. Vivimos preocupados por lo que está ocurriendo y queremos ayudar poniéndonos en el lugar de aquellos que peor lo están pasando, o bien porque les afectó directamente a ellos o sus familiares y amigos, o porque están trabajando en primera línea para combatirlo en hospitales y centros de salud. Quiero enviarles mucha fuerza a todos ellos. La salud debe ser siempre lo primero. Es un momento excepcional y hay que seguir las indicaciones tanto de las organizaciones sanitarias como de las autoridades públicas. Sólo así podremos combatirlo de manera efectiva. Es el momento de ser responsable y quedarse en casa, además es perfecto para disfrutar ese tiempo con los tuyos que no siempre se puede tener. Un abrazo y ojalá consigamos darle vuelta a esta situación cuanto antes. #QuedateEnCasa #StayAtHome
- leomessi
The Premier League & EFL is suspended until April due to Covid-19, but some non-league matches are still going ahead. I’m at Notts County v Eastleigh - now the biggest game in England this weekend
- Simon Peach
🗣️ @LuukdeJong9 with a powerful message ⬇️ #WeareSevilla #StayAtHome #QuédateEnCasa
- Sevilla FC
Como es de público conocimiento, después de los estudios realizados, producto de dos días con algún síntoma, me confirmaron que tengo COVID-19. Los síntomas desaparecieron y estoy en mi casa siguiendo con los procedimientos indicados por el departamento de sanidad de mi club. Seguro esto dentro de poco será otra historia para contar. Cuiden de su salud y de sus personas cercanas. Un abrazo. // Come sanno, dopo gli studi effettuati, prodotto di due giorni con alcuni sintomi, mi hanno confermato che ho COVID-19. I sintomi sono scomparsi e sono a casa seguendo le procedure indicate dal dipartimento sanitario del mio club. Sicuramente questa sarà presto un'altra storia da raccontare. Abbi cura della tua salute e di chi ti è vicino. Un abbraccio
- germanpezzella
Gutted to not be qualifying today. I decided to stick around Melbourne and go indoor rock climbing. It’s a great way for me to keep focused. I just wanted to say thanks to all of you who have been sending me such positive messages. Hope you are all staying safe. 🙏🏾
- Lewis Hamilton
Racing in Australia but not actually in Australia. Lights out at 17:45 GMT on twitch 🇦🇺
- landonorris
The well-being of fans, players, staff and everyone must come first during this situation. Please respect & follow the measures taken to try to turn this around as soon as possible. My thoughts go out to those already affected and I hope every can stay as safe/healthy as possible
- Alderweireld Toby
🇫🇷 #ParisNice | STAGE 7 Who's ready for the queen stage at @ParisNice? 👑 📍 Nice ➡️ Valdeblore La Colmiane 🚩 Start 10:10 🏁 Finish ca. 15:00 🏔️ 2 x Cat 1; 2 x Cat 2 climbs 🛣️ 166.5km Get those climbing legs on 👊🏼
- BORA – hansgrohe
