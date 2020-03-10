Voormalig Italiaans topatleet (56) overleden aan COVID-19 Liveblog corona

Voormalig Italiaans topatleet (56) overleden aan COVID-19

Wereldwijd zijn veel sportevenementen geschrapt en uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Coronavirus · een paar seconden geleden
De atletes van de Nederlandse estafetteploeg zitten voorlopig thuis en proberen de tijd daarom op andere manieren door te komen. Dafne Schippers, Nadine Visser, Jamile Samuel, Naomi Sedney, Marije van Hunenstijn en Nargelis Statia vermaken zich zo te zien uitstekend met de social media-app TikTok.
As soon as a relay stick is thrown at us we are ready to go💪 But for now, we’ll stay on the couch watching tv📺 #stayhome #dontrush #relay #TeamNL @jamile_samuel @marijevhunenstijn @nargelis_statia @naomisedney @dafne_schippers #dontrushchallenge

15:37 - 8 april 2020
Coronavirus · 11 minuten geleden
Voetbal tijdens Kerst op concept speelschema
De KNVB is druk bezig met het samenstellen van een conceptversie van het speelschema mocht de Eredivisie dit seizoen nog hervat kunnen worden. Volgens manager competitiezaken Jan Bluyssen wordt de bekerfinale in dat geval op 12 juli gespeeld en moet de competitie voor augustus zijn uitgespeeld. Het nieuwe seizoen gaat dan na een pauze van maximaal drie weken van start, waarna de verloren tijd wordt ingehaald tijdens de kerstperiode. "We moeten de tijd ergens vandaan halen en in de periode tussen Kerst en nieuwjaar is natuurlijk wat ruimte", laat Bluyssen weten dan de NOS.
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Elfstedenzwemtocht Van der Weijden van de baan
De elfstedenzwemtocht van Maarten van der Weijden gaat niet door vanwege de coronacrisis. De tocht, waarmee geld voor kankerpatiënten wordt ingezameld, zou van 28 tot en met 31 augustus plaatsvinden."Het was geen eenvoudige beslissing, want het liefst had ik ook dit jaar veel geld opgehaald voor kankeronderzoek en -projecten. Maar eerlijk gezegd voelt dat gewoon niet goed", meldt Van der Weijden in een verklaring. "Ons land is getroffen door het coronavirus. Hoe zeer de kankerpatiënt mij ook aan het hart gaat, dat weten jullie, vind ik dat onze aandacht daar de komende maanden naar uit moet gaan."
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Mourinho geeft toe dat hij fout zat met training
José Mourinho erkent dat hij fout zat met het leiden van een trainingssessie voor verschillende spelers van Tottenham Hotspur. "Ik accepteer dat mijn acties niet in lijn waren met het protocol van de overheid en dat we alleen contact moeten hebben met mensen uit ons eigen huishouden", zegt de coach tegen de BBC. "Het is cruciaal dat we allemaal ons steentje bijdragen en het advies van de overheid volgen, om zo onze helden uit de zorg te steunen en levens te redden."
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Gros van burgemeesters wil nog niet oordelen over mogelijke herstart Eredivisie
De meeste burgemeesters van de voetbalsteden in Nederland willen eerst afwachten wat de vervolgstappen van het RIVM en het kabinet zijn, voordat ze oordelen over het plan van de KNVB om de Eredivisie en Eerste Divisie in juni hervatten. Een woordvoerder van de gemeente Breda laat namens burgemeester Paul Depla, die woordvoerder van alle betrokken burgemeesters is, aan NU.nl weten dat pas in actie wordt gekomen als het RIVM en het kabinet de hervatting van het voetbal weer toestaan.
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Fans kunnen het vanavond virtueel opnemen tegen Robert Gesink. De Jumbo-Visma-renner komt thuis in actie op zijn hometrainer via het virtuele platform Zwift.

The first Team Jumbo-Visma Social Ride this Thursday at 19.30 (CET) on @gozwift!💛🖤 ‪Our ride leader @robertgesink will lead you 60 minutes through Watopia!‬ Link in bio📲 • • • ‪#StaySafeTogether #SamenOverwinnen#zwift #tjv #robertgesink #teamjumbovisma #socialride

14:21 - 8 april 2020
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
De fitheid spat er nog altijd vanaf bij de inmiddels 35-jarige Cristiano Ronaldo.
Video

My beautiful training partner!🏃🏻‍♀️💪🏽 #stayactive #stayhome

13:25 - 8 april 2020
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Jeremiah St. Juste is terug op het trainingsveld bij FSV Mainz. Onder strenge voorwaarden wordt er weer getraind bij de clubs in de Bundesliga.

Züruck auf dem platz unter beachtung strenger auflagen! Stay safe and healthy everybody 🙏🏾

12:28 - 8 april 2020
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Een mooi gebaar van Douglas Costa: de linksbuiten van Juventus doneert voedselpakketten in arme wijken in zijn geboorteland Brazilië.

Acordamos hoje em meio toda essa confusão com uma vontade e um desejo ainda maior de ajudar ao próximo! Resumo do nosso dia ♥️

00:36 - 7 april 2020
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Teambaas AlphaTauri: 'Verliezen 2 miljoen per niet verreden race'
Franz Tost maakt zich grote zorgen om AlphaTauri. De teambaas stelt dat zijn renstal 2 miljoen euro per niet verreden race verliest en vreest voor grote financiële problemen. "Als we in juli weer gaan racen, dan komen we er waarschijnlijk met een blauw oog vanaf, maar als dat niet lukt, dan wordt het lastig", zegt Tost in gesprek met Motorsport.com. "Als er het hele jaar niets binnenkomt, dan kon het weleens kritiek worden. Zonder inkomsten dreigt natuurlijk een financiële catastrofe."
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Ook Roger Federer kan door de coronacrisis zijn huis niet verlaten. Daarom daagt de 38-jarige Zwitser zijn volgers via sociale media uit tot een tennisoefening vanuit huis. Real Madrid-middenvelder Toni Kroos deelde een video van zijn poging.
Federer daagt mensen thuis uit voor online tennisles
Federer daagt mensen thuis uit voor online tennisles
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
AZ wil solidariteitsfonds voor clubs die in financiële problemen komen
AZ stelt bij de KNVB en Eredivisie CV voor om een solidariteitsfonds op te richten vanwege de coronacrisis. De Alkmaarders willen dat clubs in financiële nood geholpen worden door de rijkere clubs. Een woordvoerder van AZ bevestigt het nieuws tegenover NU.nl na berichtgeving door VI. Het onderwerp is dinsdag besproken met alle clubs. Het is nog niet bekend wanneer er een beslissing over wordt genomen.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
De spelers van Manchester United mogen niet in groepsverband trainen, maar individueel werkt United wél trainingen met spelers af. Vandaag is Timothy Fosu-Mensah, drievoudig international van Oranje, opgeroepen om naar het Aon Training Complex te komen.
Video

😤 Tim #FosuMensah brings the 🔥🔥🔥 in today's Reds Check-In!

09:31 - 8 april 2020
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Mané: 'Zou er begrip voor hebben als Liverpool geen kampioen wordt'
Sadio Mané zou er begrip voor hebben als Liverpool dit seizoen niet wordt uitgeroepen tot kampioen. 'The Reds' staan riant aan kop in de Premier League, maar moeten vanwege de coronavirus vrezen voor hun aanstaande titel. "Natuurlijk wil ik wedstrijden winnen en kampioen worden", zegt Mané in gesprek met talkSPORT. "Maar in deze situatie heb ik begrip voor alles wat er gaat gebeuren. Het is moeilijk voor Liverpool, maar het is nog moeilijker voor miljoenen mensen over de hele wereld."
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Premier League-baas vreest voor verlies van 1 miljard
De Premier League zou door de gevolgen van de coronacrisis 1 miljard pond (1,13 miljard euro) verlies kunnen lijden. Dat schrijft Premier League-directeur Richard Masters in een brief aan parlementslid Julian Knight. "We moeten een manier verzinnen om deze enorme verliezen op te vangen, anders zullen er clubs om gaan vallen", waarschuwt Masters in de brief die in handen is van de BBC.
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
Tottenham waarschuwt Mourinho en drie spelers na schenden coronaregels
Tottenham Hotspur waarschuwt manager José Mourinho en de spelers Tanguy Ndombele, Davinson Sánchez en Ryan Sessegnon dat ze zich aan de afstandsregels moeten houden tijdens de coronacrisis. Mourinho werd samen met Ndombele in een park gezien, waar ze een trainingssessie afwerkten. "We hebben al onze spelers eraan herinnerd om de sociale afstand te respecteren wanneer ze buiten trainen. We zullen deze boodschap blijven herhalen", aldus een woordvoerder van Tottenham in Britse media.
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
Spelers in Ligue 1 leveren tijdelijk salaris in vanwege coronacrisis
De spelers in de Franse Ligue 1 en Ligue 2 besluiten om tijdelijk salaris af te staan tijdens de coronacrisis. Wat ze afstaan wordt op een later moment gecompenseerd. In april leveren de spelers een deel van hun loon in. Hoeveel dat is, wordt per speler bepaald aan de hand van de hoogte van het salaris. Bij de grootverdieners wordt 50 procent ingehouden. De organisatie van de Franse competities LFP en de spelersvakbond UNFP zijn overeengekomen dat de tijdelijke verlaging van het loon op een later moment wordt gecompenseerd, of het seizoen nog wordt afgemaakt of niet.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:30
Verstappen: 'Ik doe heel veel simulatorwerk'
Max Verstappen is een van de topsporters die op dit moment thuis moeten blijven, in afwachting van het verloop van de coronacrisis. De Red Bull Racing-coureur benadrukt dat hij zoveel mogelijk binnen blijft. "Ik probeer mijn work-outs nu allemaal thuis te doen en ik doe heel veel simulatorwerk", zegt Verstappen op zijn eigen site. "In combinatie met veel trainen, probeer ik zo klaar te zijn voor we weer gaan racen. En ondertussen hoop ik natuurlijk dat iedereen gezond blijft."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:15
Mocht je het spoor bijster zijn na alle ontwikkelingen van vanavond; dit is de stand van zaken omtrent het wel of niet uitspelen van de Eredivisie:

  • KNVB wil Eredivisie op 19 juni hervatten en uiterlijk in juli afmaken
  • Clubs moeten in dat geval de training in mei hervatten
  • Besluit KNVB is afhankelijk van beleid kabinet 
  • Op 21 april wordt bekend of de regering de maatregelen verlengt
  • Ajax is volgens KNVB-directeur Gudde tóch solidair aan het plan
  • Burgemeester Eindhoven wil géén hervatting in juni
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:45
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:30
KNVB-directeur Gudde: 'Ajax solidair aan ons plan'
Eric Gudde, directeur betaald voetbal van de KNVB, zegt dat Ajax achter de plannen staat om de Eredivisie halverwege juni te hervatten, mits dat veilig is. De Amsterdammers stelden vorige week nog dat de competitie definitief moet worden stopgezet. "Ajax heeft zich solidair verklaard aan het uitwerken van dit scenario", zegt Gudde in gesprek met de NOS. "Tijdens het overleg van vandaag is het woord solidariteit een behoorlijk aantal keer gevallen. Hopelijk staan we vandaag ietsje dichter bij elkaar."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:15
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:30
Burgemeester Eindhoven kritisch op plan KNVB
Het voornemen van de KNVB om het Eredivisie-seizoen af te maken is pas net officieel bekend, maar de voetbalbond krijgt nu al kritiek te verduren. Burgemeester John Jorritsma van Eindhoven wil niet dat de competitie halverwege juni wordt hervat. "Supporters mogen dan niet het stadion in. Die gaan samenscholen in de stad en dan bereik je precies datgene wat je niet wil", legt hij uit bij Omroep Brabant. "Ik denk dat al mijn collega's van de veiligheidsregio unaniem achter me staan."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:11
Ook streep door Grand Prix in Canada
Zoals verwacht gaat er ook een streep door de Grand Prix van Canada, die voor 14 juni gepland stond. De race is voorlopig uitgesteld, maar het is niet bekend of er een nieuwe datum kan worden gevonden. De GP van Canada is de negende race dit seizoen die niet door kan gaan. De eerstvolgende Grand Prix op de kalender is die in Frankrijk op 28 juni, al staat ook die op losse schroeven.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:59
KNVB bevestigt voornemen om seizoen uit te spelen
Daar is dan eindelijk de bevestiging van de KNVB: de voetbalbond wil er alles aan doen om het Eredivisie-seizoen af te maken. De competitie moet volgens het plan om 19 juni worden hervat en in juli afgerond zijn. Overigens erkent de voetbalbond dat die plannen afhankelijk zijn van de regering, die in de week van 24 april laat weten of de huidige maatregelen tegen verspreiding van het coronavirus worden verlengd.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:45
Nieuwe deadline voor olympische kwalificatie
Het internationaal olympisch comité (IOC) komt met een nieuwe deadline voor de olympische kwalificatie. Sporters krijgen tot 29 juni 2021 de kans om zich voor de uitgestelde Spelen te kwalificeren. De reeds geplaatste atleten behouden zoals bekend hun ticket voor Tokio.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:30
Rutte: 'Plan KNVB is op eigen risico'
Het is nog altijd wachten op bevestiging van de KNVB, maar premier Mark Rutte reageert al op het uitgelekte nieuws dat de bond het Eredivisie-seizoen halverwege juni wil hervatten. "Het is het risico van de KNVB. Zij moeten zelf checken met juristen of dat mogelijk is", zegt Rutte op een persconferentie. "We zullen rond 21 april kijken naar het verbod op evenementen tot 1 juni, maar daar wil ik niet op vooruitlopen."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:17
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:56
Van Barneveld treft Taylor donderdag in woonkamer
Raymond van Barneveld en Phil Taylor nemen het overmorgen dan toch echt tegen elkaar op vanuit hun woonkamer. Dat bevestigt Jaco van Bodegom, de manager van de Hagenaar, na berichtgeving van het AD aan NU.nl. De confrontatie begint om 20.00 uur en wordt uitgezonden op Facebook.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:43
FIFA gaat akkoord met verlengen spelerscontracten
De FIFA wil de huidige spelerscontracten verlengen tot het seizoen definitief is afgemaakt. Nieuwe contracten gelden bovendien pas als het nieuwe seizoen begint. Door de coronacrisis moeten veel landen de competitie in de zomermaanden afmaken, waardoor het nieuwe seizoen ook pas later van start kan gaan. De zomerse transferwindow wordt ook verplaatst: vanaf het einde van het huidige seizoen tot het begin van het nieuwe seizoen.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:14
Fabrieken van Formule 1-teams moeten langer dicht blijven
In afwachting van de KNVB nieuws uit de Formule 1-wereld: teams moeten hun fabriek nog langer gesloten houden in deze vervroegde zomerstop. De periode is verlengd van 21 naar 35 opeenvolgende dagen. De vijfweekse sluiting moet in maart en/of april en/of mei genomen worden en geldt voor alle deelnemende teams en de leveranciers van de motoren.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:51
In navolging van het AD melden De Telegraaf, NOS en VI eveneens dat de KNVB de Eredivisie en de Keuken Kampioen Divisie halverwege juni wil hervatten. Het is nog altijd wachten op bevestiging van de voetbalbond zelf...
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:19
'KNVB wil Eredivisie niet stopzetten'
De KNVB ziet het niet als een optie om de profcompetities definitief stil te leggen en hoopt halverwege juni zelfs de eerste wedstrijden in te halen, meldt het AD. De voetbalbond had vandaag een overleg met de clubs uit de Eredivisie en de Keuken Kampioen Divisie. Hoewel onder meer Ajax, AZ en PSV willen stoppen, blijft het doel om het seizoen af te maken. De KNVB wil ook dat de bekerfinale gewoon gespeeld wordt.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:00
Olympische kwalificatie in atletiek voorlopig opgeschort
De kwalificatiewedstrijden atletiek voor de Olympische Spelen van 2021 zijn voorlopig opgeschort. Tot 1 december zullen er geen toernooien worden gehouden waar tickets voor Tokio veroverd kunnen worden, meldt World Athletics. In die periode mogen er wel reguliere atletiektoernooien worden gehouden, mits dat mogelijk is in deze coronacrisis.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:45
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:30
Solskjaer neemt het op voor voetballers
Manchester United-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vindt de manier waarop voetballers in Engeland op dit moment behandeld worden oneerlijk. De Britse regering vindt dat Premier League-spelers al lang salaris hadden moeten inleveren om de maatschappij te helpen. "Voetbal is vaak wel een erg makkelijk doelwit", zegt Solskjaer tegen Sky Sports. "Ik ken spelers die al veel doen in de samenleving en mensen proberen te helpen. Er zijn bovendien al gesprekken gaande over de manier waarop voetballers kunnen helpen. Om ze dan zo aan te pakken, vind ik niet fair."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:15
'Mogelijk twee races in Oostenrijk'
Volgens Auto Motor und Sport wordt een dezer dagen bekendgemaakt dat de Grand Prix in Canada niet doorgaat. De race in Montreal staat nu voor 14 juni op de planning, maar die datum komt te vroeg. Daarnaast zou de Formule 1 serieus overwegen om twee races in Oostenrijk te organiseren, omdat dat veel geld scheelt. Dat zou goed nieuws zijn voor Max Verstappen, die de laatste twee edities van de GP van Oostenrijk won.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:00
FA-voorzitter Clarke: 'We kunnen clubs kwijtraken'
Voorzitter Greg Clarke van de Engelse voetbalbond benadrukt de ernst van deze coronacrisis nog maar eens. Hij vreest dat clubs failliet gaan en doet dan ook een oproep tot solidariteit. "Het gevaar bestaat dat clubs of hele competities verdwijnen", waarschuwt Clarke volgens Sky Sports. "In dat licht moeten alle betrokkenen - van spelers tot fans en van clubs tot eigenaren - deze pijn delen om het voetbal in leven te houden."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 15:45
Jans: 'Blij dat ik nu thuis ben'
Ron Jans zal er vanzelfsprekend altijd van blijven balen dat hij bij FC Cincinnati moest vertrekken na beschuldigingen van racisme, maar de Nederlander is met het oog op de coronacrisis eigenlijk wel blij dat hij niet meer in de Verenigde Staten zit. "Ik heb de afgelopen weken weleens gedacht: stel dat ik nu nog in Amerika had gezeten, terwijl de rest van mijn familie in Nederland zat. Het blijft heel jammer dat het bij Cincinnati zo gelopen is. Dat gevoel zal ik altijd houden. Maar ik ben nu wel blij dat ik thuis ben", aldus Jans in gesprek met het AD.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:27
AZ verrast seizoenskaarthouders met paaspakket
AZ verrast ruim zevenhonderd seizoenskaarthouder van zeventig jaar of ouder met een speciaal paaspakket. Die pakketten, gevuld met onder meer een paasstol, chocola en vers sap, zijn door onder anderen Marco Bizot, Teun Koopmeiners en Ron Vlaar bij de seizoenskaarthouders thuisgebracht. "Het coronavirus houdt ons allemaal dagelijks bezig, zeker ook de ouderen in onze samenleving die in de risicogroep vallen", zegt algemeen directeur Robert Eenhoorn. "Daarom wilden we, samen met Vomar, onze seizoenkaarthouders van zeventig jaar en ouder een hart onder de riem steken met deze paaspakketten."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:02
La Liga hoopt eind mei weer te starten
In het beste geval kan La Liga op 28 mei weer van start gaan. Volgens voorzitter Javier Tebas van de organisatie achter de Spaanse hoogste divisie ligt er een scenario voor die datum klaar. "28 mei, 6 juni en 28 juni zijn de beste mogelijke data om weer te beginnen", zegt Tabas, die daaraan toevoegde dat 28 mei alleen haalbaar is als de Spaanse regering de strenge maatregelen rond het coronavirus op 26 april opheft. "We durven er eigenlijk geen datum op te plakken." La Liga ligt al sinds begin maart stil.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 13:13
BeNe Ladies Tour geschrapt
De BeNe Ladies Tour gaat dit jaar niet door. De organisatie zegt als gevolg van het coronavirus geconfronteerd te worden met "te veel onzekerheden", waardoor de vierdaagse etappekoers van de wielerkalender is gehaald. De wedstrijd zou op 9 juli van start gaan in Utrecht en op 12 juli eindigen in het Belgische Knokke-Heist. De Duitse Lisa Klein won vorig jaar, terwijl in de twee jaren daarvoor Marianne Vos de sterkste was.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 12:49
Ook Edwin van der Sar werkt deze dagen vanuit huis. Bijkomend voordeel: de Ajax-bestuurder kan iets comfortabelers dan een clubkostuum dragen.

🏠 Office at home ➧ @OnsOranje edition! ❓Guess the game of this shirt...🔸 #VdSarShirts #StayAtHome

Avatar
edwinvandersar1
Auteur
edwinvandersar1
Moment van plaatsen
12:40 - 7 april 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 12:46
Spelers Stade Reims kunnen geen afscheid nemen van clubarts
Kaj Sierhuis en zijn ploeggenoten bij Stade Reims kunnen geen afscheid nemen van clubarts Bernard Gonzalez. De zestigjarige dokter maakte zondag een einde aan zijn leven nadat hij besmet was geraakt met het coronavirus. Vanwege overheidsmaatregelen in Frankrijk mogen maximaal vijf personen een uitvaartplechtigheid bijwonen. "We zullen Bernard gezamenlijk herdenken in het stadion zodra we daar weer samen mogen komen", aldus clubvoorzitter Didier Perrin.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 12:14
Parijzenaars mogen overdag niet meer sporten
Inwoners van Parijs mogen voorlopig overdag niet meer naar buiten om te sporten. De lokale autoriteiten hebben de maatregelen aangescherpt om de verspreiding van het coronavirus onder controle te houden. Het is daardoor tussen 10.00 en 19.00 uur niet meer toegestaan om buiten te sporten. Buiten die uren blijft het gewoon mogelijk. Artsen hadden aan de bel getrokken omdat de straten in Parijs overdag nog altijd volstroomden met joggers.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 11:44
NASCAR-coureur verliest sponsor nadat hij opgeeft in online racespel
NASCAR-coureur verliest sponsor nadat hij opgeeft in online racespel
Coronavirus · gisteren om 11:24
Weer twee MotoGP's geschrapt
Er zijn weer twee MotoGP's uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. Het gaat om de Grand Prix van Italië, die op 31 mei zou worden verreden, en de Grand Prix van Catalonië, die een week later op de agenda stond. Er is voor beide Grand Prix-weekenden nog geen nieuwe datum gevonden. De eerstvolgende race is nu de GP van Duitsland op 21 juni. De TT van Assen is een week later, al is de kans groot dat beide evenementen eveneens geschrapt zullen worden.
Door: NU.nl Beeld: CONI
