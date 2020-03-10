Voormalig Italiaans topatleet (56) overleden aan COVID-19

As soon as a relay stick is thrown at us we are ready to go💪 But for now, we’ll stay on the couch watching tv📺 #stayhome #dontrush #relay #TeamNL @jamile_samuel @marijevhunenstijn @nargelis_statia @naomisedney @dafne_schippers #dontrushchallenge
- Avatar
- Auteur
- nadine_visser
- Moment van plaatsen
De Bulgaarse premier Boyko Borissov is niet te spreken over CSKA Sofia, dat tegen de regels in een groepstraining afwerkte. Op beelden is te zien dat trainer Milos Kruscic, een aantal leden van zijn technische staf en zeker zes spelers trainen op het sportcomplex van de Bulgaarse recordkampioen. "Als er voetbalclubs trainen, dan moeten de regionale gezondheidsinspecteurs hen bestraffen", stelt Borissov. "Ze moeten een boete krijgen net als iedereen in Bulgarije."
CSKA-Sofia were reportedly caught training secretly on the outskirts of Sofia. Because of the current state of emergency Bulgaria has been in since March 13 and will last until May 13 (at least) all kinds of sports activities are strictly prohibited
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Metodi_Shumanov
- Moment van plaatsen
The first Team Jumbo-Visma Social Ride this Thursday at 19.30 (CET) on @gozwift!💛🖤 Our ride leader @robertgesink will lead you 60 minutes through Watopia! Link in bio📲 • • • #StaySafeTogether #SamenOverwinnen #zwift #tjv #robertgesink #teamjumbovisma #socialride
- Avatar
- Auteur
- jumbovisma_road
- Moment van plaatsen
My beautiful training partner!🏃🏻♀️💪🏽 #stayactive #stayhome
- Avatar
- Auteur
- cristiano
- Moment van plaatsen
Züruck auf dem platz unter beachtung strenger auflagen! Stay safe and healthy everybody 🙏🏾
- Avatar
- Auteur
- jeremiahstjuste
- Moment van plaatsen
Italian Athlete Donato Sabia passed away at the age of 56. He represented Italy at the 1984 Los Angeles & 1988 Seoul Summer Games, where he reached the final of the men's 800 metres twice (1984 5th and 1988 7th). https://t.co/5xWZyWGFBO via @repubblica
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Lost Olympians
- Moment van plaatsen
Acordamos hoje em meio toda essa confusão com uma vontade e um desejo ainda maior de ajudar ao próximo! Resumo do nosso dia ♥️
- Avatar
- Auteur
- douglascosta
- Moment van plaatsen
😤 Tim #FosuMensah brings the 🔥🔥🔥 in today's Reds Check-In!
- Avatar
- Auteur
- manchesterunited
- Moment van plaatsen
Ik begrijp collega @JJorritsma040 heel goed. De beschikbare politiecapaciteit vanaf 1 juni en tijdens de zomer is na de #Coronavirusnl te beperkt. https://t.co/3gCt69of2p
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Mark Boumans
- Moment van plaatsen
So looking forward to this !!! Miss my rivalry with the GREATEST @PhilTaylor but we love to play this match for all the darting fans around the world. And for the people who are working nonstop to aid everyone recovering from the terrible disease. Please people stay safe 🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/Wb9i2MjKcj
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Raymond v Barneveld
- Moment van plaatsen
Hi Everyone! I am sad to announce that my final match against @serenawilliams has been postponed. The safety and health of everyone is most important! We will be rescheduling for a later date, and will let everyone know as soon as we have one confirmed!
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Caroline Wozniacki
- Moment van plaatsen
#WorldCupAtHome | Another action-packed week where we'll be bringing you these classic #WorldCup games in full over on FIFATV YouTube 🤩
- Avatar
- Auteur
- FIFAWorldCup
- Moment van plaatsen
🏠 Office at home ➧ @OnsOranje edition! ❓Guess the game of this shirt...🔸 #VdSarShirts #StayAtHome
- Avatar
- Auteur
- edwinvandersar1
- Moment van plaatsen