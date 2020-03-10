Voetbalclubs kijken uit naar persconferentie kabinet

Workout to improve mind and body 🚴🏻💪🏻#stayactive
- cristiano
"I am very happy. FC Bayern is one of the best clubs in the world, and for me it's a dream come true to play here. I felt happy from day one. I want to win as many titles as possible with this club. The mentality of always wanting to win everything is in FC Bayern's DNA.“ 💪 @alphonsodaviess #MiaSanMia #FCBayern #packmas
- fcbayern
Can’t wait to get back on track ⏳ #JK99 #FORZAROMA
- justinkluivert
Unsere Mannschaft startete heute als erstes Bundesliga-Team mit dem Kleingruppen-Training https://t.co/3Tcfy6ivI1
- LASK
‘𝘋𝘪𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘥 𝘯𝘰𝘥𝘪𝘨 𝘷𝘰𝘰𝘳 𝘥𝘦 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘯 𝘷𝘢𝘯 𝘯𝘶’ ▶️ Het hele item zien? Check het op ons platform: https://t.co/KfbwdDEcAM #KrachtvanElkaar | #FeyenoordThuis
- Feyenoord Rotterdam
Juventus-verdediger Leonardo Bonucci is in Italië in opspraak geraakt nadat zijn vrouw Martina deze foto van een verjaardagsfeest op Instagram plaatste. In Italië is een strenge lockdown van kracht. Martina reageert furieus op de kritiek. "Dit is de eerste keer sinds 7 maart dat ik mijn huis uit ben geweest. We houden ons aan alle voorschriften en hebben veel geld gedoneerd om de pandemie te bestrijden ons land."
Che poi, Corona, cosa hai cambiato delle cose che nulla può cambiare? #happybirthday #nonnodino ❤️
- martinazoev
How we feel about missing the cup final today..🤷🏻♂️😩🙏🏻
- stevenberghuis
CHISNALL WINS IT!💛🏆 Dave Chinsall wins Group Three of the @unibet Home Tour! Chisnall picked up three wins from three, sealing it with a 5-1 defeat of Jonathan Worsley.
- PDC Darts
GROUP THREE LATEST Dave Chisnall sitting very pretty at the top of the group, but Scott Waites is still in the hunt - he needs a big win against Jonathan Worsley live now on PDCTV. Watch live here👉 https://t.co/qZd4jpI9WJ
- PDC Darts
WINNER! A thumping win 5-1 for Scott Waites against Jonathan Worsley. Up next from Group Three of the @unibet Home Tour: Dave Chisnall v Jan Dekker Watch live here👉 https://t.co/qZd4jpI9WJ
- PDC Darts
He was made to work but Jonathan Worsley survives a strong fightback from Jan Dekker to get over the line and win his opening game! ➡️ https://t.co/fmr1plk116
- PDC Darts
I'm actually enjoying very much playing, and streaming. And I enjoy it even more when I win. But the post race celebrations are somehow feeling a bit different. Switching off the computer and go cook white pasta is a bit less glamour than spraying champagne on the podium
- Charles Leclerc
FIXTURES! Here's a reminder of what's coming up on Night Three of the @unibet Home Tour. 🖥How to watch: https://t.co/7BKtCWO2UN
- PDC Darts
🏁 He's made it two out of two... it's @Charles_Leclerc who takes the Chinese #VirtualGP win🏁 🏁🏁🏁 Here's your #VirtualGP top 3! 🥇 @Charles_Leclerc 🥈 @alex_albon 🥉 @gyzhou_33 What. A. Race! 😲 📺: https://t.co/XELvkDo3uv
- Formula 1® Game
It's @Charles_Leclerc on pole for the #VirtualGP! 👊 📺: https://t.co/XELvkDo3uv 📺: https://t.co/iWQxK7azJw 📺: https://t.co/sd6W0SdAp2
- Formula 1® Game
@thijszonneveld Het ergste is dat ik het dit jaar waarschijnlijk weer daar zou proberen, dat verwacht niemand 😛
- Mathieu Van der Poel
