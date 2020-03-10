Verstappen eindigt als derde in simrace

Lástima no haber podido terminar nuestra meta con el título, pero hay cosas más importantes que el fútbol. Orgulloso de haber podido participar en dejar al @AFCAjax en lo alto de la liga. Además, esta temporada los campeones que se merecen todo los aplausos son ellos. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 A shame we can't complete our target of winning the title, but there are more important things than football. Proud to have been a part of taking @AFCAjax to the top of the table. This season, these are the champions who deserve all our applause.