UEFA lijkt aan te sturen op jaar uitstel van EK

Wereldwijd worden steeds meer sportevenementen geschrapt, uitgesteld of afgewerkt zonder publiek vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Japan verwacht 'complete' Olympische Spelen
"We gaan nog altijd uit van een complete Olympische Spelen", zegt Seiko Hashimoto van het organisatiecomité in Tokio. "We doen onze uiterste best om alles door te laten gaan. Met compleet bedoel ik op de geplande tijd en met toeschouwers." In Japan zijn ruim 850 besmettingen met het coronavirus gemeld en 28 doden.
'Mogelijk hele ploeg Valencia besmet'
Valencia meldde gisteren dat negen spelers en stafleden van de club besmet zijn met het coronavirus. Volgens diverse Spaanse media gaat de club er zelfs van uit dat alle spelers getroffen zijn. De ploeg van Jasper Cillessen speelde eind februari in Milaan tegen Atalanta Bergamo en Valencia denkt dat de besmetting daaraan te wijten is.
In navolging van onder anderen fans van Fortuna Sittard en Feyenoord hangen ook PSV-supporters een spandoek op bij een ziekenhuis om de zorgverleners te steunen. Dit is het Catharina Ziekenhuis in de 'lichtstad'.

𝗛𝗘𝗟𝗗𝗘𝗡! 👏🏻 Eendracht Maakt Macht.

'UEFA annuleert EK-hotels'
De UEFA praat vandaag met alle betrokken partijen over het doorgaan van het EK van komende zomer, maar het besluit over het evenement lijkt al genomen. Volgens persbureau Reuters zijn verschillende hotels in speelstad Kopenhagen al geannuleerd door de UEFA.
Ook bij Hertha BSC speler besmet
Het coronavirus blijft ook de voetbalclubs teisteren. Nu is er ook bij Hertha BSC een speler, die niet bij naam wordt genoemd, besmet. Alle spelers en stafleden van de Berlijners, onder wie Karim Rekik en Javairô Dilrosun, moeten de komende twee weken in quarantaine. Eerder werd al duidelijk dat er in de Bundesliga een speler van SC Paderborn 07 kampt met het COVID-19-virus.
Coach van Bertens vreest einde gravelseizoen
Wordt er vanwege het coronavirus dit seizoen nog op gravel gespeeld? Elise Tamaëla, de coach van Kiki Bertens, denkt van niet. "Het gezonde verstand zegt dat er dit jaar geen gravelseizoen wordt gespeeld. Maar we moeten uitgaan van Madrid", zegt Tamaëla dinsdag tegen het AD. Het toernooi van Madrid, dat op 4 mei begint, is door alle afgelastingen nu het eerste evenement op de WTA-kalender.
PSV vraagt werktijdverkorting aan
PSV vraagt vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus werktijdverkorting voor het personeel aan. "We doen geen beroep op de regeling omdat we armlastig zijn, zeker niet. Wel omdat deze mogelijkheid er is. Een groot deel van onze organisatie en die van andere clubs staat stil", zegt algemeen directeur Toon Gerbrands van PSV tegen het AD.
Geen Formule 1 afgelopen weekend in Melbourne, maar deze golfkarretjesrace op het Albert Park Circuit kon wel doorgaan.
Video

Good to see the Golf Car Championship getting some racing in at Albert Park 👌 ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ #F1 #AlphaTauri #Honda #RedBull #Formula1 #Melbourne #AusGP⁣⁣ #repost 🎥 x @rubyivers

Wat verwacht jij dat er met het EK van komende zomer gaat gebeuren?
Fontijn had niet verwacht dat OKT zou worden gestaakt
Nouchka Fontijn kan niet meer in actie komen op het OKT in Londen, nadat de Britse overheid per maandag alle sportevenementen verbood. "Toen de eerste bel had geklonken, dacht ik: nu gaan ze het toernooi niet meer stilleggen. Dit is toch verrassend", zegt Fontijn, die dinsdag had moeten boksen, tegen het AD.
UEFA vergadert over doorgaan EK voetbal
De UEFA houdt vandaag een conferencecall over het EK van komende zomer. Alle 55 lidstaten, de ECA (die alle clubs vertegenwoordigt), de verschillende competitieleiders en spelersvakbond FIFPro zullen bespreken wat de beste oplossing is voor het coronavirus. Waarschijnlijk wordt het besluit vanmiddag genomen.
Op voorhand lijken er vier opties voor het EK:

  1. Het gaat gewoon door zoals gepland in juni en juli
  2. Het wordt verplaatst naar komende winter
  3. Het wordt een jaar uitgesteld
  4. Het EK gaat helemaal niet door
We zagen de afgelopen dagen al heel wat spelers een wc-rol hooghouden en ook Nemanja Gudelj van Sevilla (ex-NAC, -AZ en -Ajax) blijkt een bedreven jongleur.
Video

Thank you @munirhaddadi and @garbinivana10 for nominating me for this 🧻challenge! @munirhaddadi , tu sabesss que yo nunca te fallo brooo🤪😘 #cositas ! • I nominate: @saratkd7 @sergioregui @dragigudelj @d.carlos03 Show me some skills! Haz cositas.. 🧻 • • #toiletpaperchallenge #papelchallenge #paperchallenge #stayhome #quedateencasa #yomequedoencasa #10toqueschallenge #challenge #sevilla #SFC

Onzekerheid in wielrennen: 'We moeten doen alsof het winter is'
De ploegleiders van wielerploegen hebben geen idee hoe de rest van het wielerjaar eruit zal zien. "Een heleboel koersen waar onze renners specifiek naar hebben toegewerkt, vallen nu weg", aldus ploegleider Marc Reef van Team Sunweb. "We moeten er misschien mee omgaan alsof dit de winter is; een periode van rust inlassen en dan weer toewerken naar wedstrijden. Maar wanneer die eerste koersen zullen zijn, is een groot vraagteken. De situatie is heel complex, het is afwachten."
Daarmee sluit ik, Pepijn Jansen, het liveblog voor vandaag. Morgenvroeg zal mijn collega Bart van Dooijeweert je op de hoogte houden van al het sport/corona-nieuws. Een fijne nacht!
Flamengo-trainer Jesus positief getest op virus
Jorge Jesus, trainer van het Braziliaanse Flamengo, blijkt het coronavirus te hebben opgelopen. Een test bij de 65-jarige Portugees bracht een 'zeer voorzichtig positief resultaat' aan het licht. Jesus, die in eigen land jarenlang aan het roer stond bij Benfica en Sporting Lissabon, zegt vooralsnog geen klachten te hebben. "Ik zit nu in quarantaine en ga ervan uit dat ik goed herstel", meldt hij aan Fox Sports Brasil. Eerder deze week foeterde Jesus het volstrekt onverantwoord te vinden dat er in Brazilië ondanks de uitbraak van het virus gewoon gevoetbald wordt.
Nog meer besmettingen bij Valencia na CL-duel in Italië
Valencia betaalt een behoorlijk hoge tol voor het tripje naar Italië voor de Champions League-wedstrijd tegen Atalanta Bergamo. De Spaanse club meldt dat liefst 35 procent van de afgelegde tests op het coronavirus positief zijn uitgevallen. Gisteren werd nog melding gemaakt van vijf gevallen, onder hen zijn in ieder geval Ezequiel Garay, Eliaquim Mangala en José Gaya. Of ook doelman Jasper Cillessen tot de besmette personen behoort, is onduidelijk. Valencia verloor het duel, dat in Milaan werd afgewerkt, met 4-1 en wist die schade in de return van de achtste finales niet te herstellen.
Toussaint na opheffen teamisolatie: 'Een rollercoaster'
Ook de Nederlandse zwemploeg ondervindt de gevolgen van het coronavirus. De équipe vertrok zaterdag naar een voormalig klooster in Drachten en zou in het nabij gelegen zwemcentrum De Welle trainen, volledig afgesloten van de buitenwereld. Nog geen 24 uur later volgde echter het besluit om alle sportfaciliteiten te sluiten. "Dat nieuws sloeg wel in als een bom", zegt Kira Toussaint tegen NU.nl. "Vrijdag hoorden we van het plan, zaterdag gingen we naar Drachten en sinds zondag zitten we weer thuis. Het was echt een rollercoaster. Het is vervelend dat we niet kunnen zwemmen, maar het is natuurlijk niks vergeleken bij wat er in de rest van de wereld gebeurt nu"
'Crisis moet in mei voorbij zijn voor doorgaan Spelen'
Terwijl het EK voetbal al op losse schroeven staat, komt er ook steeds meer twijfel of de Olympische Spelen dit jaar wel door kunnen gaan. "Mijn gevoel zegt dat als we eind mei nog midden in de crisis zitten, het me onmogelijk lijkt dat de Olympische Spelen op de geplande datum plaats kunnen vinden", zegt Denis Masseglia, al jarenlang voorzitter van het Franse olympisch comité, tegen persbureau Reuters. "Als de piek achter ons ligt en de situatie verbetert, moeten we nog wel uitzoeken wie aan de kwalificatie-eisen heeft kunnen voldoen, maar daar vinden we wel een oplossing voor." Het IOC zal woensdag een telefonische conferentie houden met de nationale bonden over de huidige situatie.
Komende speelronde Premier League darts verplaatst
Het kon bijna niet uitblijven: de zevende speelronde van de Premier League darts gaat komende donderdag niet door. Dartsbond PDC heeft de partijen in Newcastle verplaatst naar 1 oktober. "Deze beslissing hebben we genomen na het advies van de overheid om het niet noodzakelijke sociale contact te beperken", staat in een verklaring. Eerder ging er al een streep door de dubbele speelronde in Ahoy, op 9 en 10 september.
Annemiek van Vleuten is blij dat ze gisteren van haar hoogtestage uit Tenerife kon vertrekken, vlak voordat ze het zo goed als afgesloten Spanje mogelijk lange tijd niet had kunnen verlaten. "Mijn hotel werd een paar uur nadat ik was vertrokken gesloten", schrijft de regerend wereldkampioene op Instagram. "Daar kon ik niet meer trainen, in Nederland kan dat gelukkig nog wel. Al zal ik mijn sociale contacten beperken omdat we allemaal onze verantwoordelijkheid moeten nemen." Wel gaat ze binnenkort met haar coach om tafel in een poging om een nieuw programma samen te stellen.

Just left Tenerife in time... Had to go back home very quick to avoid to get stuck at Tenerife for weeks... Hotels are closed (this is my hotel also closed just some hours after I left) and not allowed to train on the road. Happy that this is still possible in NL but we all need to take care. Felt extra strange to leave El Teide because I felt very safe with very low risks of getting infected at the vulcano... Now at home. Thoughts go every where and change day by day. From being worried about races that will be cancelled now worried if we can manage this outbreak all together. 🤞🤞🤞 We are all responsible so I will also try to minimize social contacts. For me I will sit down with my coach this week to set new goals and make a plan for next weeks. Hard to continue now to train without goals. This is only a small personal problem compared to what is happening with #CoronaVirus around us. Shout out to all the people that work so hard these days to manage this situation in best possible way!

Omdat de sportwereld momenteel volledig in de ban is van het coronavirus, zullen veel sporters met grote interesse geluisterd hebben naar de toespraak van premier Mark Rutte. Lees er hier alles over.
Eredivisie CV: 'EK moet uitgesteld worden'
Er gaan steeds meer geluiden op om als gevolg van de coronacrisis het voor deze zomer geplande EK uit te stellen. Ook de Eredivisie CV is daar voorstander van. "Het EK moet uitgesteld worden, dat is het meest wenselijke besluit dat de UEFA kan nemen", zegt directeur Mattijs Manders tegen het AD. "Als de grootste problemen achter de rug zijn, moeten we eerst zorgen dat we de landelijke competities weer opstarten en af krijgen. Met of zonder publiek, dat zien we dan wel." Morgen komt de UEFA bijeen om de gevolgen die de crisis heeft voor het voetbal te bespreken.
Spelers topclubs krijgen trainingsschema voor thuis
Ajax, AZ, Feyenoord en PSV hebben hun spelers een trainingsschema gegeven om de komende weken fit te blijven. Terwijl de competitie stil ligt, moeten ze hun conditie thuis op peil houden met een individueel trainingsschema. Bij PSV moeten de spelers zich daarnaast één keer in de week op trainingscomplex De Herdgang melden om een gezondheids- en fitheidscheck te ondergaan. Geblesseerde spelers, zoals Donyell Malen, werken met een fysiotherapeut in individuele sessies aan hun herstel.
OKT boksen na vanavond uitgesteld
Het avondprogramma van het OKT boksen (met de Nederlander Delano James) wordt vanavond nog afgewerkt, maar daarna gaat er voorlopig een streep door het toernooi in Londen, waar olympische tickets te verdienen zijn. "Veranderende omstandigheden in Londen hebben de organisatie van het OKT tot dit besluit gebracht", weet de Nederlandse boksbond te melden. "Vanmiddag heeft de organisatie de deelnemende landen op de hoogte gesteld van dit besluit."
Bundesliga ligt zeker tot begin april plat
Een verrassing mag het niet worden genoemd, maar de Bundesliga heeft officieel laten weten dat de Duitse competitie zeker tot 2 april stilligt. Afgelopen weekend leefde nog lang de hoop dat er, weliswaar zonder publiek, wedstrijden zouden kunnen worden afgewerkt, maar daar werd op het laatste moment een streep door gezet. Wanneer de Bundesliga kan worden hervat, hangt mede af van de beslissingen die de UEFA morgen zal nemen in een spoedberaad. Gisteren werd al duidelijk dat ook in Nederland tot zeker begin april niet gevoetbald zal worden.
Ook Ronde van Romandië gaat niet door
Opnieuw een koers die sneuvelt in de tijden van het coronavirus. De Ronde van Romandië, die van 28 april tot en met 3 mei zou worden verreden, gaat niet door. De organisatie laat weten dat de rittenkoers ook niet later dit jaar ingehaald zal worden, zodat de komende editie pas in 2021 zal plaatsvinden. De ronde door Zwitserland maakt deel uit van de WorldTour en werd de afgelopen twee jaar gewonnen door Primoz Roglic.
'Chelsea woest op Mount na schenden thuisisolatie'
Volgens The Daily Mirror heeft Mason Mount, tot grote woede van zijn club Chelsea, zijn thuisisolatie geschonden. Alle spelers van 'The Blues' moeten verplicht thuisblijven nadat Callum Hudson-Odoi positief had getest op het coronavirus. De 21-jarige Mount zou zijn gaan voetballen met West Ham-middenvelder Declan Rice. Volgens de krant kan de voormalig Vitesse-middenvelder een fikse boete van zijn club tegemoetzien.
WTA zet streep door alle toernooien tot begin mei vanwege coronavirus
Kiki Bertens zal tot minstens 2 mei niet in actie komen. De WTA zet een streep door alle toernooien tot aan 2 mei vanwege het coronavirus. Daardoor zijn onder meer de evenementen in Stuttgart, Istanboel en Praag afgelast. Vorige week werden alle ATP-toernooi al voor de komende zes weken geschrapt.
'IOC in gesprek met sportbonden over Spelen'
Het IOC gaat volgens verschillende media morgen in gesprek met internationale sportbonden over de Olympische Spelen. Ruim vier maanden voor de start van het toernooi in Tokio komen er vanwege het coronavirus steeds meer vraagtekens achter het toernooi te staan. Een bron die dicht bij het organisatiecomité zou staan, laat aan Reuters weten dat er morgen waarschijnlijk nog geen definitieve uitspraak over het doorgaan van het toernooi zal komen.
De triatlonbond belegt sinds donderdag een trainingskamp in Spanje voor junioren en onder 23-atleten. Het was de bedoeling om tot en met zondag te blijven, maar de sporters zullen morgenochtend terugkeren naar Nederland nu er een straatverbod geldt in Spanje. "Het waren vreemde dagen", zegt technisch directeur Adrie Berk vanuit Spanje. "Met wat improviseren zijn we toch tot een goed kamp gekomen met fietsen, zwemmen in het zwembad van het hotel en een workshop over het omgaan met teleurstellingen met de aanwezige psycholoog. We moeten het kamp alleen wat inkorten, maar de gezondheid van de bevolking is nu natuurlijk het belangrijkst."
Atalanta-middenvelder Marten de Roon zit preventief in quarantaine nadat drie spelers van Valencia positief zijn getest op het coronavirus. Vorige week kwam de Nederlander met zijn ploeg in actie tegen de Spaanse club. "Ik had nooit verwacht dat ik zoiets in mijn leven zou moeten meemaken", aldus De Roon.

So I want to give a little update from my side, since I’m getting a lot of questions. With the team we’re now in quarantaine which means we can’t go outside anymore. Three players of Valencia tested positive for COVID-19, and because we played our game against them (and won that’s why we’re in the final 8 of the UCL, I know... not the right time) we’re now in quarantaine. I never thought I’d have to deal with a situation like this. After the game against Valencia we were happy for an hour before we went back to talking about the situation in Italy, Bergamo. ‘Cause it’s really bad. The streets are completely empty. All you hear is the sound of ambulances and the church bells, that ring for the people who sadly passed away. Better days are coming, Italy is strong, but I want to wish everyone strength these coming weeks.

