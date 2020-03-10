Trump wil Amerikaanse sporten geleidelijk weer hervatten

#flashbackfriday to the @amstelgoldrace 1 year ago. I will miss racing this Sunday but better times are ahead! #stayfit #stayhealthy #Trek #Emonda #Segafredo #amstelgoldrace #mollemalen
- baukemollema
La estatua de Diego Maradona, ubicada en Buenos Aires a pocos metros del estadio en el que debutó luce una mascarilla https://t.co/xmr47q4ffh
- EL PAÍS América
Saturday I will join all the cyclists who participate in the virtual Amstel Gold Race. You come race with us?
- Niki Terpstra
Important meeting by video conference today with Chase Carey, @F1 & @FIA teams to build together a New Deal for the future of our sport #F1 #RaceAgainstCovid
- Jean Todt
Molto Bene! 🙌 Justin Kluivert takes @ASRomaEN to the Quarterfinals with a 2-0 win! Watch the rest of day 2⃣ of the #stayandplay Cup Live! ➡️ https://t.co/F9KECRdGhH
- EA SPORTS FIFA Competitive Gaming #stayandplay
#DigitalSwiss5🇨🇭 This is who we've got lining up for the Digital Swiss 5 next week. We can't wait to go racing.👊🏻 🇮🇹 @alberto_dainese 🇩🇪 @NicoDenz 🇦🇺 @ChrisHamo_ 🇦🇺 @JaiHindley 🇳🇱 @W1lcokelderman 🇦🇺 @blingmatthews 🇮🇪 @nicholasroche
- Team Sunweb
🥚🥚🥚🥚 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Seguimos en casa, pero siempre con una sonrisa 😄 #QuédateEnCasa #StayAtHome #WhereIsTheEgg
- preinaofficial
Om de Britse gezondheidszorg (NHS) een hart onder de riem te steken wordt Old Trafford vanavond blauw verlicht. "Manchester kan niet bestaan zonder de NHS", deelt United via de sociale kanalen.
You can't have Manchester without the NHS. #StayHomeSaveLives #ProtectTheNHS #ClapForOurCarers #AlwaysUnited
- Manchester United
It's hard to look forward but nice to look back. Can't wait to be back on track, that’s for sure! 🏃🏼♀️
- dafne_schippers
Waar sinds 1916 het rood-wit gestreept waait in de wind, supporten wij nu de helden in de zorg. #hartvoordezorg #blijfthuis
- Sparta Rotterdam
Stay home, stay healthy, stay in shape. Restez actifs. Faites du sport. #HomeTeam
- zidane
Working on the tanlines. ☀️🏔🇦🇩🚲🐹 • • #EveryDayRiding #ShotOnIphone #RideRecoverRepeat #RideBianchi #NeverStopCycling
- robertgesink
