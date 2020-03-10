Trump wil Amerikaanse sporten geleidelijk weer hervatten Liveblog corona

Trump wil Amerikaanse sporten geleidelijk weer hervatten

Door het coronavirus zijn bijna alle sportwedstrijden in de komende tijd afgelast of uitgesteld. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Trump heeft driestappenplan voor hervatting sportcompetities
De Amerikaanse president Donald Trump wil in de komende periode de sport geleidelijk aan weer opstarten, zo maakte hij gisteravond op een persconferentie bekend. "Dat zal veelal gebeuren zonder publiek. Het is gemaakt voor de televisie, zoals in de goede oude tijd", zei hij. In eerste instantie zullen de stadions dus leeg zijn. In een volgende fase wordt het publiek weer deels toegelaten. In dat geval zullen er steeds twee lege stoelen tussen de toeschouwers staan. Als de crisis voorbij is, kunnen de stadions wat hem betreft weer volledig open. Wanneer de vier grote Amerikaanse sportcompetities (NFL, MLB, NBA en NHL) weer zullen opstarten is nog niet bekend.
Amerikaans antidopingbureau experimenteert met tests via Zoom
Het Amerikaanse antidopingbureau USADA kan nu fysiek geen tests afnemen, maar daar heeft het een oplossing voor gevonden: testen via streamingdiensten Zoom en FaceTime. Dat meldt persbureau Reuters. Sporters krijgen een speciaal pakketje thuisgestuurd waarmee ze de tests kunnen uitvoeren. Een medewerker van het USADA kijkt dan van afstand mee. De atleten moeten tijdens hun videochat een aantal handelingen verrichten om aan te tonen dat ze niet valsspelen. Aan de tests doen nu alleen nog vrijwilligers mee, zoals bijvoorbeeld topzwemster Katie Ledecky. Het bureau is van plan om deze creatieve oplossing zo snel mogelijk verder uit te rollen.
De nonnen van het San Leandro-klooster in Sevilla zitten net als de rest van Spanje in quarantaine, maar stilzitten doen ze niet. Ze spelen graag een potje basketbal.
Spaanse nonnen spelen 'quarantainebasketbal'
Bauke Mollema denkt vandaag terug aan de Amstel Gold Race van vorig jaar. In die wedstrijd, die natuurlijk door Mathieu van der Poel werd gewonnen, liet de Groninger zich goed zien. Hij deed tot in de finale mee in de strijd voorin, maar moest uiteindelijk genoegen nemen met een twaalfde plaats.

#flashbackfriday to the @amstelgoldrace 1 year ago. I will miss racing this Sunday but better times are ahead! #stayfit #stayhealthy #Trek #Emonda #Segafredo #amstelgoldrace #mollemalen

Op de eerste speeldag zien we direct Peter Wright in actie. Hij neemt het vanavond op tegen de Nederlander Niels Zonneveld, de Engelsman Peter Jacques en de Welshman Jamie Lewis. In de komende dagen zien we verder onder meer Gerwyn Price, Dave Chisnall, Jan Dekker en Geert Nentjens. De PDC heeft voorlopig alleen de namen van de spelers die in de eerste vier dagen actief zijn bekendgemaakt. (3/3)
De opzet van Darts at Home is als volgt: er wordt 32 dagen op rij elke avond door in principe steeds vier verschillende spelers - het kan zijn dat sommige spelers vaker in actie komen omdat niet alle 128 Tourkaarthouders zich hebben aangemeld - een poule afgewerkt. De spelers spelen allemaal één keer tegen elkaar en elke partij is een best-of-nine in legs. Ze moeten zelf de scores doorgeven aan de presentator. Een overwinning levert twee punten op. De 32 groepswinnaars van de eerste fase zullen doorstromen naar de tweede fase. (2/3)
Online toernooi Darts at Home van start
Vandaag begint 'Darts at Home', een online evenement dat door de PDC in het leven is geroepen vanwege het feit dat er nu geen echte dartstoernooien kunnen plaatsvinden. Bij dit nieuwe toernooi nemen de spelers het vanuit huis tegen elkaar op. De wedstrijden worden live uitgezonden via internet. De dartsbond heeft alle 128 Tourkaarthouders voor dit toernooi uitgenodigd, maar lang niet alle toppers doen mee. Zo doen Michael van Gerwen, Jeffrey de Zwaan, Danny Noppert en Vincent van der Voort niet mee, omdat zij niet aan de eisen kunnen voldoen of het niet eens zijn met de opzet van het toernooi. Wereldkampioen Peter Wright is er wél bij. (1/3)
Chelsea deelt maaltijden uit aan zorgpersoneel
Een mooi gebaar van Chelsea: de Londense club schenkt vanwege de coronacrisis 78.000 gratis maaltijden aan het Britse zorgpersoneel uit de National Health Service en liefdadigheidsinstellingen voor ouderen en kwetsbare personen. Over een periode van zes weken worden er elke week 13.000 maaltijden verdeeld.
Beslissing over doorgaan US Open in juni
De organisatie van de US Open bekijkt in juni of het Grand Slam-toernooi in New York kan doorgaan. Directeur Mike Dowse van de Amerikaanse tennisfederatie USTA verwacht niet dat het toernooi achter gesloten deuren zal plaatsvinden. "We sluiten niet helemaal uit dat het toernooi zonder publiek wordt afgewerkt, maar eerlijk gezegd denk ik dat de kans zeer klein is dat dat gebeurt", zegt Dowse. De USTA wil tevens 20 miljoen dollar (18,4 miljoen euro) besparen en dat bedrag in de Amerikaanse tenniswereld steken.
'DFL en Sky sluiten deal over tv-gelden Bundesliga'
Goed nieuws voor de noodlijdende clubs in de Bundesliga en de Tweede Bundesliga: volgens Bild is tv-zender Sky van plan om binnenkort het laatste deel van de tv-gelden voor de Duitse competities over te maken. De Deutsche Fussball Liga (DFL) en Sky zouden tot overeenstemming zijn gekomen dat de tv-zender over de laatste termijn een iets lager bedrag betaalt dan contractueel was afgesproken (225 miljoen euro), maar dat het geld wel snel wordt overgemaakt.
NOC*NSF wil verruiming trainingsmogelijkheden
Technisch directeur Maurits Hendriks van sportkoepel NOC*NSF vraagt het kabinet om in beraad te gaan over het verruimen van de trainingsmogelijkheden voor topsporters. "Door een verruiming zouden wij op een verantwoorde manier binnen de RIVM-richtlijnen kunnen nadenken over het herstarten van de trainingen", zegt Hendriks tegen de NOS. Hierbij gaat het om accommodaties van clubs in het betaald voetbal en van olympische en paralympische sporters.
'UEFA plant CL-finale op 29 augustus'
De UEFA werkt aan een plan om de Champions League-finale in Istanboel op zaterdag 29 augustus af te werken, zo meldt de BBC. De eindstrijd van de Europa League in Gdansk staat in dat geval drie dagen eerder op het programma. Volgende week bespreekt de Europese voetbalbond de plannen voor de rest van het seizoen in twee vergaderingen.
Belgische bondscoach Verbrugghe hersteld van coronavirus
De Belgische wielerbondscoach Rik Verbrugghe is hersteld van het coronavirus. "Ik had COVID-19 en het was zwaar, maar ik heb het overleefd", schrijft hij op Instagram. De oud-renner waarschuwt iedereen dat het niet om een "gewone griep" gaat. "Dit coronavirus is véél erger, ik verzoek iedereen dan ook om op te letten. Ik ben nog jong en gezond, maar voor oudere mensen moet dit de hel zijn", zegt Verbrugghe tegen Het Nieuwsblad.
Jumbo-Visma in digitale Giro-koers
Nog meer digitaal wielerkoersen: ook de Giro d'Italia organiseert een virtuele wedstrijd. Van 18 april tot en met 10 mei worden in totaal zeven etappes afgewerkt, waarvan de opbrengst naar het Italiaanse Rode Kruis gaat. Aan de zogenoemde Corsa Rosa doen vier WorldTour-ploegen, waaronder Jumbo-Visma, mee. Ook doet er een team met Italiaanse renners mee en zijn ook oud-profs en enthousiaste wielerfans welkom om vanuit huis op hun hometrainer deel te nemen.
Mollema en Roglic in virtuele Ronde van Zwitserland
De organisatie van de virtuele Ronde van Zwitserland presenteert een sterke startlijst voor de vijfdaagse wedstrijd. Grote namen als Bauke Mollema, Primoz Roglic en Julian Alaphilippe zullen volgende week vanuit huis meedoen aan het digitale alternatief voor de WorldTour-koers.
UEFA dinsdag in gesprek met voetbalbonden
De UEFA houdt komende week twee vergaderingen. Dinsdag worden de 55 voetbalbonden, waaronder de KNVB, via een videoverbinding bijgepraat over de huidige stand van zaken. "Daarbij zullen de ontwikkelingen aan bod komen, zowel in de nationale competities als in de Europese toernooien", meldt de UEFA. Twee dagen later bespreekt het dagelijks bestuur van de UEFA de ingrijpende problematiek, waarna er waarschijnlijk mededelingen zullen worden gedaan over de voortgang van de competities in Europa.
Een fraaie alternatieve training bij Bayern München vanwege de social distancing: de spelers wagen zich aan een potje voetdarts.
Gerrard over Schotse bestuurders: 'Absolute rotzooi'
Steven Gerrard is niet te spreken over de Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) vanwege de stemming onder clubs hoe het seizoen moet worden beëindigd. "Het is een absolute rotzooi", foetert de Rangers-manager tegenover Sky Sports. "Ik wil maar één ding: dat de leider van de SPFL ook leiderschap toont. Er zijn zoveel beschuldigingen en twijfels over deze organisatie dat er een onafhankelijk onderzoek moet komen. Het gaat nu om eerlijkheid en transparantie."
WK shorttrack definitief van kalender gehaald
De WK shorttrack gaat dit jaar definitief niet door. De internationale schaatsbond ISU sloot een andere datum voor het toernooi in Seoel eerder niet uit, maar besluit de WK nu van de kalender te halen. Het evenement stond oorspronkelijk gepland voor 13 tot en met 15 maart, maar werd vanwege de coronacrisis uitgesteld. Ook de WK kunstrijden in Montreal zijn definitief geschrapt.
Sommige sporters weten zich blijkbaar altijd wel te vermaken tijdens de coronacrisis. Zo ook doelman Pepe Reina, die dit seizoen door AC Milan wordt verhuurd aan Aston Villa.
🥚🥚🥚🥚 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Seguimos en casa, pero siempre con una sonrisa 😄 #QuédateEnCasa #StayAtHome #WhereIsTheEgg

Gilbert krijgt boete voor trainingsritje
Philippe Gilbert ontvangt een boete van 100 euro omdat hij enkele dagen geleden een trainingsritje aflegde door de straten van Monaco. Door de maatregelen in de strijd tegen het coronavirus is het voor renners verboden om in Frankrijk en Monaco op de openbare weg te trainen. "Het is jammer, maar iedereen is gelijk voor de wet", zegt Gilbert tegen Sporza. "Het is niet omdat ik vorig jaar Parijs-Roubaix heb gewonnen dat ik meer mag dan een ander. Als publiek persoon moet ik juist het voorbeeld geven."
Het lijkt sowieso een drukke periode te worden voor de renners. Na de Tour en de WK wil de UCI achtereenvolgens de Giro d'Italia en de Vuelta a España afwerken. In het najaar moet er ook nog ruimte worden gevonden voor de vijf monumenten die dit voorjaar werden afgelast. "Het zal niet meevallen voor ons om die puzzel te leggen", doelt Plugge op de verdeling onder de renners. "Veel is ook nog niet duidelijk. Sommige wielerkoersen, zoals de Ronde van Zwitserland, hoeven niet opnieuw ingepland te worden en andere wedstrijden weer wel. Het is afwachten wat het betekent voor onze plannen." (2/2)
Plugge: 'Ga ervan uit dat UCI programma wijzigt'
Richard Plugge hoopt wel de internationale wielerunie UCI nog kritisch gaat kijken naar het WK-programma, dat nu overlapt met de Tour de France. De slotrit van de Tour wordt volgens de nieuwe planning op zondag 20 september afgewerkt, maar die dag begint in het Zwitserse Martigny ook de WK met de tijdrit bij de mannen. "Ik ga ervan uit dat de UCI het programma alsnog wijzigt", zegt de Jumbo-Visma-directeur tegen NU.nl. "Volgens mij is het heel simpel: die tijdrit moet gewoon naar woensdag in plaats van de gemengde ploegentijdrit. Anders krijg je een WK zonder toppers, want die zitten allemaal nog in de Tour. En de Tour lijkt me een stukje belangrijker." (1/2)
Vuelta-baas overweegt andere startplek dan Utrecht
Koersdirecteur Javier Guillén van de Vuelta a España denkt eraan om de Spaanse wielerronde dit jaar niet in Utrecht maar in eigen land te laten starten. Door de verplaatsing van de Tour de France begint de Vuelta mogelijk pas eind oktober. "Het klimaat in Midden-Europa is dan niet meer hetzelfde", zegt Guillén in een podcast van Cadena SER. Tevens noemt hij het Baskische Irun als alternatieve startplek.
PGA Tour mikt op herstart in juni
De PGA Tour hoopt in juni het seizoen weer voort te zetten. De Amerikaanse golfcompetitie stelt een voorlopige kalender samen waarin het eerste toernooi op 11 juni van start gaat. Het gaat om de Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth. Er zal nog geen publiek aanwezig zijn bij de verschillende toernooien.
Zoetemelk en Dumoulin in digitale Gold Race
Joop Zoetemelk, Tom Dumoulin en Suzanne Schulting zijn de bekendste deelnemers aan de virtuele Amstel Gold Race. Die tocht wordt zondag gehouden omdat de echte koers vanwege het coronavirus niet door kan gaan. Ook onder anderen Sjinkie Knegt, Wout Poels, Niki Terpstra en Marianne Vos verschijnen aan de start.
FIFPro: 'Vrouwenvoetbal loopt gevaar'
Spelersvakbond FIFPro maakt zich ernstige zorgen om het vrouwenvoetbal tijdens de coronacrisis. Uit een rapport van de vakbond blijkt dat de groei van vrouwenvoetbal op professioneel niveau gevaar loopt. "Het ontbreken van bescherming en een wereldwijde cao in het vrouwenvoetbal heeft tot gevolg dat vrouwelijke voetballers uiterst kwetsbaar zijn", schrijft secretaris-generaal Jonas Baer-Hoffmann van FIFPro. "Als clubs omvallen, verdwijnen ze misschien voorgoed. Ons doel moet niet alleen zijn om dit te voorkomen, maar ook om een sterk fundament voor de toekomst te leggen."
De sporters proberen weer op allerlei manieren de dag door te komen. Manchester United-middenvelder Nemanja Matic doet dat op een indrukwekkende manier.
Video

Supporters krijgen EK-tickets terugbetaald
Supporters met tickets voor het EK kunnen deze terugbetaald krijgen, zo heeft de UEFA besloten. De fans kunnen hun toegangsbewijzen teruggeven en die worden dan volledig gecompenseerd. Ook bestaat er de mogelijkheid om de tickets te behouden, want de kaartjes zijn ook volgend jaar geldig voor het EK.
La Liga werkt scenario uit waarin competitie niet meer wordt hervat
De Spaanse voetbalbond RFEF werkt volgens verschillende Spaanse media aan een scenario waarin de competitie ondanks de oproep van de UEFA niet meer wordt hervat. La Liga zou in dat geval op 11 maart zijn geëindigd, waardoor FC Barcelona de titel zou pakken. Real Madrid, Sevilla en Real Sociedad bemachtigen de overige drie Champions League-plaatsen, terwijl Getafe (vijfde) en Atlético Madrid (zesde) buiten de boot vallen.
Dafne Schippers kan niet wachten om weer wedstrijden te gaan lopen.

It's hard to look forward but nice to look back. Can't wait to be back on track, that's for sure! 🏃🏼‍♀️

Dumoulin vervolgt: "Als het niet mogelijk is voor mij om op hoogtestage te gaan, dan wil ik nog steeds de Tour rijden. Maar mogelijk wel met een ander doel dan de gele trui. We moeten natuurlijk afwachten hoe de situatie zich ontwikkelt. Maar misschien kunnen we in mei of juni weer buiten trainen. Dan kunnen renners die in de bergen wonen zich beter voorbereiden door op hoogte te trainen." (2/2)
Dumoulin: 'Zonder hoogtestage onmogelijk om Tour de France te winnen'
Tom Dumoulin acht zichzelf kansloos voor de eindzege in de Tour de France als hij vooraf niet op hoogtestage kan. Gisteren stelde de organisatie van de grootste wielerronde de start uit tot 29 augustus. Dumoulin is blij dat er met de nieuwe datum duidelijkheid is. De renner van Jumbo-Visma houdt er wel rekening mee dat zijn voorbereiding vanwege de coronacrisis verre van optimaal zal zijn. "Als ik geen hoogtestage kan doen, dan zie ik mezelf de Tour niet winnen. Het vraagt een specifieke voorbereiding om een goed klassement te rijden en een hoogtestage is daarbij noodzakelijk", zegt Dumoulin tegen Cycling News. (1/2)
Een mooi gebaar van John de Wolf, gisteren in Rotterdam. De assistent-trainer van Feyenoord ging de deuren langs om eenzame ouderen wat op te vrolijken.
Rugani en Matuidi genezen van COVID-19
Daniele Rugani en Blaise Matuidi zijn genezen van COVID-19, zo meldt hun club Juventus. Beide spelers hebben negatief getest op het coronavirus. "De voetballers zijn hersteld en hun strenge thuisisolatievoorwaarden zijn opgeheven", schrijft de club op de eigen site.
De teambaas van Max Verstappen vervolgt: "We hebben er nog steeds vertrouwen in dat er tussen begin juli en het einde van 2020 achttien races gehouden kunnen worden. Ik denk dat het allemaal gefaseerd zal gaan. We beginnen met races achter gesloten deuren, met weinig personeel. Daarna gaat alles langzaam terug naar het oude", verwacht Horner. (2/2)
Red Bull-teambaas Horner: 'GP Oostenrijk zonder publiek is zeker haalbaar'
Christian Horner heeft er alle vertrouwen in dat het Formule 1-seizoen begin juli van start kan gaan met de Grand Prix van Oostenrijk. De teambaas van Red Bull Racing denkt daarnaast dat er dit jaar nog achttien races verreden kunnen worden. "De Red Bull Ring is een kant-en-klaar circuit dat op zeer korte termijn aan de criteria van de FIA kan voldoen", zegt Horner in gesprek met Sky Sports. "Het idee om de GP van Oostenrijk achter gesloten deuren af te werken, is zeker haalbaar." (1/2)
Courtois vervangt Verstappen bij virtuele GP China
Een opvallende vervanger van Max Verstappen bij de virtuele Grand Prix van China: Thibaut Courtois. De doelman van Real Madrid doet in zijn vrije tijd veel aan simracen en heeft eerder ook al meegedaan aan races in het virtuele Formule 1-kampioenschap. Verstappen geeft de voorkeur aan andere digitale raceklassen en doet niet mee. Charles Leclerc, Alexander Albon, George Russell, Antonio Giovinazzi, Lando Norris en Nicholas Latifi zijn de Formule 1-coureurs die zondag wél aan de start verschijnen.
Hij is inmiddels 47 jaar, maar nog altijd topfit: Zinédine Zidane. Ook de coach van Real Madrid is thuis aan het trainen.

Stay home, stay healthy, stay in shape. Restez actifs. Faites du sport. #HomeTeam

Sampdoria-voorzitter Ferrero biedt zich aan als proefkonijn voor coronavaccin
Sampdoria-voorzitter Massimo Ferrero hoopt dat er alles aan gedaan wordt om het seizoen in de Serie A af te kunnen maken. De excentrieke Italiaan biedt zelfs aan om te helpen in de zoektocht naar een vaccin tegen het coronavirus. "Als de autoriteiten het zouden willen, dan zou ik me aanbieden als proefkonijn om het vaccin te testen. Mits dat zou betekenen dat we het seizoen af kunnen maken", zegt de 68-jarige Ferrero woensdagavond in gesprek met het Italiaanse TMW Radio.
Geen vervelende plek om in quarantaine te zitten. Robert Gesink houdt zijn conditie op peil op het terras bij zijn huis in Andorra.

Working on the tanlines. ☀️🏔🇦🇩🚲🐹 • • #EveryDayRiding #ShotOnIphone #RideRecoverRepeat #RideBianchi #NeverStopCycling

Luuk de Jong levert deel van salaris in bij Sevilla
Zoals bij zoveel buitenlandse topclubs leveren ook de spelers van Sevilla een deel van hun salaris in. Door dit gebaar van Luuk de Jong en zijn ploeggenoten kan het salaris van de gewone werknemers van de club, die een veel bescheidener loonstrookje hebben, voor 95 procent doorbetaald.
