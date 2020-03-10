Tour-winnaar Bernal mag weer trainen in Colombia

The commentary we all needed from @andy_murray 😂🔊 @MutuaMadridOpen | #PlayAtHome🎮
- ATP Tour
TABERN WINS IT! Level on points and leg difference with Mike van Duivenbode, so it's settled on the head-to-head between the two players. Tabern's 5-2 victory over the Dutchman earlier in the night means he tops the table!
- PDC Darts
TABERN WINS GROUP 11! 🏆 A 5-4 win over Simon Whitlock crowns Alan Tabern the winner of Group 11 of the Unibet Home Tour!
- PDC Darts
ROBBERY! Mike van Duivenbode survives four match darts to steal a 5-4 victory over Kirk Shepherd! Everything now rests on our final game of the night... Watch all the action FREE - https://t.co/6KOZ9IEnDF
- PDC Darts
Competed at my first virtual @mutuamadridopen today... 🤖🎾 Great fun but I definitely need a little more practice 😂🙈 #MMOpen #PlayAtHome
- angie.kerber
TABERN TAKES IT! Alan Tabern gets his first win of the night with a strong 5-2 win over Mike van Duivenbode, averaging 98 and hitting three 180s! Watch all the action FREE - https://t.co/6KOZ9ImMf5
- PDC Darts
Guys, I was joking, of course... I said Rafa had a back injury from the pressure of playing on the PS4. We might need some sense of humour please!By the way he has shown great skills playing virtual tennis 🎾😀
- Feliciano López
VAN DUIVENBODE BEATS WHITLOCK! Night 11 is kicked off with a huge upset as Mike van Duivenbode beats Simon Whitlock 5-3 with a 97 average! Watch all the action FREE - https://t.co/6KOZ9IEnDF
- PDC Darts
Awesome 🇳🇱 @kikibertens 3-0 (d. Kerber)‼️ Watch it live! 📺 🇬🇧 https://t.co/dwL66kVgV8 🇪🇸 https://t.co/Okj5pGdzwa #PlayAtHome
- #MMOPEN
Just started my preparation for the @mutuamadridopen virtual charity event. I hope my opponents will be ready 😎🎾 @andymurray @angie.kerber @rafaelnadal @kristinamladenovic93 @geniebouchard
- kikibertens
#OnThisDay | April 27, 1994 Just pass it to @RonaldKoeman.
- FC Barcelona (from 🏠)
Night 11! Here's the games you have to look forward to this evening as the @unibet Home Tour continues!
- PDC Darts
What an exhibition! 🔝 🇬🇧 @andy_murray makes a very confident start to the #MMOPEN Virtual Pro and claims a great victory over 🇫🇷Benoit Paire. #PlayAtHome 🎮
- #MMOPEN
Et Kyrgios demande aux gens d'arrêter de l'appeler 🎥 IG Nick Kyrgios
- Quentin Moynet
Match Point‼️ @RafaelNadal 💥 #MMOPEN Virtual Pro | #PlayAtHome 🎮
- #MMOPEN
Vamos Rafa! 💪 🇪🇸 @RafaelNadal debuts at the #MMOPEN Virtual Pro with a tight victory against an impressive 🇨🇦 Shapovalov (4-3). #PlayAtHome 🎮
- #MMOPEN
Everyone to your feet 😃 Huge round of applause for... Rafaaaa Nadal! 👏👏👏👏 Watch it live! 📺 🇬🇧 https://t.co/dwL66kDFwy 🇪🇸 https://t.co/Okj5pGvanI #PlayAtHome 🎮
- #MMOPEN
Sparta Rotterdam versterkt zich met Michaël Heylen. De 26-jarige Belgische verdediger komt transfervrij over van FC Emmen en tekent een contract voor twee seizoenen op Het Kasteel. Tegenwoordig gaat het ondertekenen van de contracten vanwege de coronacrisis ook wat anders dan gebruikelijk.
📝 Contractondertekeningen anno 2020 #anderhalvemetersamenleving #panorama #SpartaRotterdam
- Sparta Rotterdam
First victory goes to Diego! 🇦🇷 @dieschwartzman d. 🇪🇸 David Ferrer 4-3 #PlayAtHome 🎮
- #MMOPEN
The @mutuamadridopen Virtual Pro PS4 Game “Walk In” into my living room😄 #playathome PS: my match is in 10min 😅
- Belinda Bencic
Really looking forward to play tonight for the PDC Home Tour. A very nice initiative from the @OfficialPDC to make this possible for us. Can't wait till tonight🎯🎯 @ModusDarts180 @Winmau
- MVD180
ORDER OF PLAY 📅 Monday, April 27th ⏰ 3:00 pm CEST 📍 #PlayAtHome
- #MMOPEN
🥁 @andy_murray and @CaroWozniacki played a practice match and... the 🇬🇧 took the spoils! #PlayAtHome 🎮 | #MMOPEN
- #MMOPEN
