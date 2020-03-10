Tour-winnaar Bernal mag weer trainen in Colombia Liveblog corona

Door het coronavirus zijn bijna alle sportwedstrijden in de komende tijd afgelast of uitgesteld. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Bernal mag 's ochtends vroeg weer trainen van burgemeester
Egan Bernal mag de training weer hervatten in zijn woonplaats. De Colombiaanse Tour-winnaar heeft van de burgemeester van Zipaquirá toestemming gekregen om met zijn fiets de weg op te gaan met enkele andere lokale profrenners. Bernal en zijn maten moeten wel de wekker zetten, want het mag alleen tussen 5.00 uur en 8.00 uur 's ochtends. Ook moeten de renners onderling genoeg afstand houden voor, tijdens en na het trainen.
Als de laatste groepswedstrijd tussen Whitlock en Tabern in 5-4 eindigt, is Mike van Duivenvoorde door naar de volgende ronde.
Van Vleuten levert salaris in om ploeg te helpen
Annemiek van Vleuten heeft ingestemd met een "substantiële" salarisverlaging om haar ploeg Mitchelton-SCOTT te helpen. De regerend wereldkampioene op de weg hoopt daarmee te voorkomen dat het sponsorbedrijf mensen moet ontslaan.

"Het is niet leuk om wereldkampioen te zijn en een salarisverlaging te krijgen, maar ik hoop dat het de ploeg helpt. Ik zal niet vertellen hoeveel ik inlevern, maar het is substantieel. Het belangrijkste is dat mensen aan het werk kunnen blijven", aldus de 37-jarige Nederlandse in de podcast Peloton on Pause.

Naast Van Vleuten nemen ook andere grote namen van de Australische ploeg, zoals de broertjes Yates en Esteban Chaves, de komende tijd genoegen met een lager salaris.
Angelique Kerber werd op de virtuele Madrid Open door Kiki Bertens getrakteerd op een pak slaag. De Duitse heeft zich echter wel vermaakt, al erkent ze dat ze nog wat meer moet oefenen.

Competed at my first virtual @mutuamadridopen today... 🤖🎾 Great fun but I definitely need a little more practice 😂🙈 #MMOpen #PlayAtHome

Twee jaar geen degradaties in Argentinië, club Maradona 'gered'
Clubs die uitkomen in de Argentijnse competitie kunnen dit seizoen en volgende jaargang niet degraderen. Daartoe heeft de Argentijnse voetbalbond besloten. Promotie is nog wel mogelijk, al is nog onduidelijk wanneer het betaald voetbal, dat nu is stilgelegd vanwege het coronavirus, weer hervat kan worden.

Onder meer het Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata van coach Diego Maradona profiteert van de beslissing. De ploeg van 'Pluisje' bevindt zich op de huidige stand van de Argentijnse Primera División in degradatienood, maar hoeft zich dus geen zorgen meer te maken om lijfsbehoud.
Nadal verplaatst Playstation-partij door rugblessure
Rafael Nadal zou vandaag na zijn gewonnen virtuele Madrid Open-partij tegen Denis Shapovalov eigenlijk nog een potje spelen tegen de bekende Youtuber DjMariio in het benefiettoernooi. De Spanjaard heeft echter toernooidirecteur Feliciano Lopéz verzocht om die partij morgen pas te spelen, omdat hij last van zijn rug heeft. Of en hoe Nadal die blessure opliep in de partij tegen Shapovalov, is niet bekend.
Bertens verpulvert Kerber in virtuele Madrid Open
Naast de vele uren op de baan, heeft Kiki Bertens ook vele uren op de Playstation erop zitten en dat werpt zijn vruchten af. De Nederlandse laat geen spaan heel van Angelique Kerber in haar eerste partij op de virtuele Madrid Open. Bertens wint in een vloek en een zucht met 3-0 van de Duitse. Later vandaag komt Bertens nog een keer in actie, dan tegen de Canadese Eugenie Bouchard.
De voorbereiding is geslaagd geweest, want Bertens laat Kerber alle hoeken van de digitale baan zien en komt meteen op 1-0.
Kiki Bertens betreedt nu de digitale baan van het Madrid Open. De Nederlandse neemt het via de Playstation op tegen Angelique Kerber. Bertens is al bijna twee weken in training voor het online toernooi, dus er mag wat moois van haar verwacht worden.

Just started my preparation for the @mutuamadridopen virtual charity event. I hope my opponents will be ready 😎🎾 @andymurray @angie.kerber @rafaelnadal @kristinamladenovic93 @geniebouchard

Valverde pleit voor ingekorte grote rondes
Alejandro Valverde ziet geen ruimte in de wielerkalender om alle koersen die geschrapt worden vanwege het coronavirus dit jaar nog in te halen. Daarom pleit de oud-wereldkampioen ervoor om de Giro, Tour en Vuelta met een week te verkorten.

"Het heeft toch geen zin meer om drie grote rondes van drie weken achter elkaar te organiseren? Het is al druk genoeg op de kalender", refereert 'El Imbatido' in een interview met Marca naar onder meer de vijf monumenten (Milaan-San Remo, Ronde van Vlaanderen, Parijs-Roubaix, Luik-Bastenaken-Luik, Ronde van Lombardije), die ook nog moeten worden ingehaald. "Vijftien dagen is genoeg om een grote ronde te redden, ook qua financiën. Anders wordt het een heel lastig verhaal."
Ook UEFA geeft financiële steun aan bonden tijdens coronacrisis
In navolging van de FIFA heeft ook de UEFA financiële steun geboden aan de 55 aangesloten nationale bonden. De Europese voetbalbond maakt in totaal 236,5 miljoen euro naar de lidstaten. Elke nationale bond, waaronder dus de KNVB, ontvangt een bedrag van 4,3 miljoen euro. De UEFA hoopt dat de federaties op die manier het hoofd boven water kunnen houden in deze moeilijke tijden. Lees hier meer.
Shorttracklegende Viktor An zet nu echt punt achter loopbaan
Zesvoudig olympisch kampioen Viktor An stopt definitief met shorttrack. De 34-jarige geboren Zuid-Koreaan, die sinds 2011 de Russische nationaliteit heeft, zette eind 2018 al een keer een punt achter zijn loopbaan omdat hij meer tijd wilde besteden aan zijn gezin. Hij keerde echter nog geen half jaar later alweer, met het WK van dit jaar en de Olympische Spelen in Seoel in 2022 als doelen.

Het WK is echter geschrapt vanwege het coronavirus. Bovendien denkt An vanwege knieproblemen over twee jaar geen rol van betekenis meer te kunnen spelen, dus beëindigt hij alsnog zijn loopbaan. Lees hier meer.
Lakers geven geld terug aan steunfonds
LA Lakers heeft bijna 5 miljoen dollar (ruim 4 miljoen euro) teruggegeven aan het noodfonds van de Amerikaanse overheid voor organisaties en bedrijven die financieel bijgestaan moeten worden vanwege de coronacrisis. De basketbalclub uit Los Angeles stelt in een verklaring dat er andere, kleinere bedrijven zijn die dat geld beter kunnen gebruiken.
Russische competitie eind juni hervat
Het lijkt erop dat Tonny Vilhena binnenkort weer in actie kan komen met zijn club FK Krasnodar. De Russische voetbalbond heeft aangekondigd dat de Premjer Liga 21 of 28 juni hervat zal worden. De bond hield vandaag een videovergadering met alle Russische profclubs en nam op basis daarvan de beslissing om de competitie over twee maanden dus weer te starten.
Het is zometeen de beurt aan Andy Murray, die het echte toernooi in Madrid twee keer won. Sowieso heeft de Schot goede herinneringen aan Madrid. De laatste keer dat de Spaanse hoofdstad het strijdtoneel was voor Murray, versloeg hij met Groot-Brittannië Nederland in de Davis Cup. Murray versloeg zelf onder meer Tallon Griekspoor.
De Bruyne: 'Niet makkelijk om draad weer op te pikken'
Kevin De Bruyne denkt dat het hervatten van de competitie met Manchester City niet eenvoudig zal worden. "Normaal heb je als voetballer maximaal zo'n drie weken vakantie. Nu zitten we al zes weken stil. Het wordt niet makkelijk om de draad weer op te pikken", zegt de Belg in een Instagram Live-sessie van tv-zender Vier. "Ik denk dat de competities sowieso zullen uitgespeeld worden, al zal het wel aanvoelen als een nieuw seizoen. Het gevoel zal niet meer hetzelfde zijn. Ook het voetballen zonder fans, daar kijk ik niet naar uit. Maar we moeten ons daarbij neerleggen."
Werder overweegt andere locatie voor thuisduels
Davy Klaassen speelt de resterende wedstrijden van Werder Bremen in de Bundesliga mogelijk in een ander stadion, mocht het seizoen hervat worden. Klaus Filbry, ceo van de Duitse club, laat in een interview met Radio Bremen weten dat zijn club overweegt om thuiswedstrijden buiten het eigen Weserstadion te spelen. De Bundesliga hoopt vanaf 9 mei de competitie te hervatten met duels zonder publiek, al is de staat Bremen tegen wedstrijden achter gesloten deuren in het Weserstadion.
FIFA pleit voor vijf wissels per wedstrijd
De FIFA wil dat teams vijf in plaats van drie keer per wedstrijd mogen wisselen. Dat voorstel legt de wereldvoetbalbond neer bij de internationale spelregelcommissie IFAB. De tijdelijke maatregel zou dit jaar en volgend jaar moeten gelden, zowel voor clubs als landenploegen. Dat zou inhouden dat op het EK van volgend jaar ook vijf wissels zijn toegestaan.
'Premier League druk bezig met plannen voor hervatting'
De Premier League is druk bezig om te bekijken hoe de competitie kan worden hervat. Volgens The Telegraph is berekend dat er zeker driehonderd mensen aanwezig zijn bij wedstrijden zonder publiek en dat aantal loopt op naar 323 als duels live worden uitgezonden. Onder die groep vallen spelers, medici, notabelen en mensen die de uitzending mogelijk maken. Er zou gemikt worden op een herstart op 8 juni en volgens The Sun hebben de clubs toestemming gekregen om vijf in plaats van drie keer te wisselen.
De Franse wielrenner Julian Alaphilippe en de Amerikaanse autocoureur Denny Hamlin ondervonden aan den lijve de gevaren van een afstandsbediening.
Sporters merken gevaar van afstandbediening: 'Scherm wordt zwart'
Video
Sporters merken gevaar van afstandbediening: 'Scherm wordt zwart'
Wit-Russische coach: 'Laat ze maar jaloers zijn'
In Wit-Rusland wordt ondanks de coronacrisis nog altijd doorgevoetbald. Trainer Yuri Vernydub van Shakhtyor Soligorsk is daar erg blij mee. "Je ziet de intensiteit, de strijd. Dat is fantastisch. Laat ze ons maar zien spelen en jaloers zijn", doelt Vernydub, die dit weekend met zijn ploeg de tweede overwinning van het seizoen boekte, op andere competities.
Jubileumeditie Ronde van Catalonië verplaatst naar 2021
De organisatie van de Ronde van Catalonië wil geen plek op de nieuwe wielerkalender van dit jaar. De honderdste editie van de Spaanse wielerkoers, die eerder werd afgelast, is daarom verplaatst naar maar 2021. Koersdirecteur Rubén Peris wil de garantie hebben de jubileumeditie gekleurd wordt door de beste renners ter wereld en daarvoor vindt hij een plek op de nieuwe wielerkalender geen geschikte optie.
Hassan zit door coronacrisis vast in Ethiopië
Sifan Hassan kan door de coronacrisis voorlopig niet weg uit haar geboorteland Ethiopië. De tweevoudig wereldkampioene kwam op 24 februari aan in de hoofdstad Addis Abeba en besloot daar voorlopig te blijven omdat ze daar goed op hoogte kan trainen. Volgens haar coach Tim Rowberry wil Hassan binnenkort graag terug naar de Verenigde Staten, maar dat wordt waarschijnlijk lastig. "De ambassades gaan nu langzaam weer open, dus het visumprobleem zou binnenkort opgelost kunnen worden. Maar ik weet niet of het verstandig is om nu naar Amerika te vliegen", zegt Rowberry tegen de Volkskrant.
Spaanse arts: 'Alle velden en ballen regelmatig desinfecteren'
Volgens de vooraanstaande Spaanse sportarts Rafa Ramos is een herstart van La Liga alleen mogelijk als alle velden en ballen met grote regelmaat worden gedesinfecteerd. "Alle materialen, zelfs de velden, moeten voor de wedstrijden, in de rust en na afloop worden gedesinfecteerd", zegt Ramos tegen El País. "Je kunt door een bal besmet raken, maar als die gedesinfecteerd is op een veld dat diezelfde behandeling heeft ondergaan is de kans zeer klein."
F1-baas Carey mikt nog altijd op 15 tot 18 races
Formule 1-baas Chase Carey wil dit seizoen nog altijd vijftien tot achttien races organiseren, ook al zijn er inmiddels tien races uitgesteld of afgelast. Het doel is volgens Carey om het seizoen op 5 juli te beginnen met de Grand Prix van Oostenrijk. Ook in augustus en september moet in Europa worden gereden. Daarna worden de overige continenten aangedaan. "We hopen in december te eindigen in Abu Dhabi met vijftien tot achttien races", meldt Carey in een verklaring.
Ook Grand Prix van Frankrijk afgelast
De Grand Prix van Frankrijk is de volgende Formule 1-race die van de kalender is gehaald vanwege de coronacrisis. De GP op Circuit Paul Ricard stond voor 28 juni op het programma. Het is al de tiende race die dit seizoen wordt uitgesteld of afgelast. De Grand Prix van Oostenrijk op 5 juli is nu de eerstvolgende race op de kalender.
Grand Prix Groot-Brittannië sowieso zonder publiek
Mocht de Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië komende zomer doorgaan, dan zal er sowieso geen publiek aanwezig zijn op Silverstone. "Ik ben enorm teleurgesteld dat ik jullie moet vertellen dat het onmogelijk is om de Britse Grand Prix van dit jaar met fans te organiseren", schrijft circuiteigenaar Stuart Pringle in een brief aan de tickethouders. "We hebben deze beslissing zo lang mogelijk uitgesteld, maar het is overduidelijk, gezien de huidige omstandigheden in het land en de maatregelen van de overheid die nu en in de nabije toekomst gelden, dat een Grand Prix onder normale omstandigheden niet mogelijk zal zijn."
Gouverneur New York sluit honkbal in zomer niet uit
Gouverneur Andrew Cuomo van New York houdt het voor mogelijk dat er komende zomer in zijn staat weer gehonkbald wordt, al zal dat dan wel zonder publiek gebeuren. "Wees creatief, probeer uit te vinden of het kan", zegt Cuomo. "Als de spelers iets meer kunnen verdienen dan nu ze thuiszitten en als de clubeigenaren iets meer inkomsten krijgen dan bij een totale stilstand, waarom niet? Ik zou er in ieder geval graag voor gaan zitten. Al moet het zonder de inkomsten van ticketverkoop natuurlijk wel economisch verantwoord zijn."
