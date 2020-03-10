'Tour-deelname Van der Poel stapje dichterbij'

95 years old and she overcame the corona virus. Yesterday her tests came back negative. My great-grandmother is a superhero but nothing of this would be possible without all the help of the nurses and doctors that are helping all these people. All my respect to everyone of them for what they are doing day and night, a big thank you!!!! ❤️ - Ha superado de momento el corona virus con 95 años. Ayer el test salió negativo! Mi bisabuela es una superhéroe pero nada de esto sería posible sin la ayuda de todas las enfermeras y doctores que se están dejando la vida en cada instante para que todos/as podamos estar mejor y vivir mejor en estos tiempos tan difíciles. Gracias a todas las personas del Remei de Arenys de Munt por el sacrificio tan grande que hacen por estas personas mayores. Todo nuestro respeto a todos!!!! Nada es imposible. Gracias!!!! ❤️🙏🏻