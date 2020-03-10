Tottenham-verdediger Aurier opnieuw in opspraak

There was some road cycling action in 🇳🇴 today with a 4.1km time trial up Krokkleiva. @andreaslek of @UnoXteam was the fastest of the 10 participants ahead of @JumboVismaRoad's @Tobias_S_Foss and @adneholter of @JokerFuelNorway. https://t.co/orWAfTWgUJ
- FirstCycling.com
Thank you for all the birthday messages ❤️ It’s the first time in 10 years I’ve been home for my birthday 🥳🎂 Usually I’d be in Tenerife training, so this is a real treat 😁
- Chris Froome
De band van de familie Koeman met @fcgroningen is nog steeds sterk en dus helpen Erwin en ik de club met 4 seizoenkaarten en stellen die beschikbaar voor het goede doel. 💚 #laatonsweereensjuichen
- Ronald Koeman
Pfff playing golf with a caddy and keeping the 1.5m is hard. Almost killing my girlfriend in the proces trying to master social distancing🙈 (she survived, just a bruise🙏🏽) ••• #golf #master #socialdistancing #europeantour #pgatour #sheisok #safe #practice #scary #bruised
- Joost Luiten
When we become patient and consistent, we find the way to get through the difficulties ⚽️💪🏻 #backontrack #beresponsible
- Cristiano Ronaldo
Het model van de VVCS en FBO was als volgt: Inkomens - afslag per schaal 0-25.000 euro - geen offer 25.000-57.000 - 2,5% korting en vakantiedagen = 5% 57.000-114.000 - 7,5% 114.000-171.000 - 10% 171.000 - 250.000 - 15% 250.000 - 500.000 - 17,5% 500.000+ - 20% korting
- Rik Elfrink
For the first time since 1954 the #F1 community won't be descending on Monaco Harbour... But we're bringing you some of our favourite #MonacoMemories this week to help keep the vibe alive! 😎🇲🇨 #MonacoGP
- Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
Cristiano Ronaldo was all smiles after returning to Juventus' training centre this morning 😁
- Goal
New York State is ready and willing to partner with major sports teams that are interested in playing games safely, without fans. If our professional sports teams can make it work (& be safe) on their end, we’re supportive.
- Andrew Cuomo
Der Blick 👀 geht nach vorne: Nach zwei negativen Corona-Tests hat Heiko #Herrlich die Arbeit mit seinem Team heute wieder aufgenommen. Viel Erfolg, Coach! ✊ 🔜 #S04FCA
- FC Augsburg
