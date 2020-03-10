Toch geen positieve test voor Flamengo-coach Jesus Liveblog coronavirus

Toch geen positieve test voor Flamengo-coach Jesus

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: een uur geleden Update: een uur geleden

Wereldwijd worden steeds meer sportevenementen geschrapt en uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Spelers La Liga spelen nu FIFA tegen elkaar
Nu La Liga net als alle andere grote competities stilligt, hebben de spelers van alle twintig clubs een andere manier gevonden om de krachten met elkaar te bundelen. Spelers van alle clubs spelen een FIFA-toernooi tegen elkaar. Zo komt Sergi Roberto uit namens FC Barcelona en vaardigt Real Madrid Marco Asensio af. De duels zijn te zien via het Twitch-kanaal van streamer Ibai Llanos.
Barty wil Roland Garros-titel hoe dan ook verdedigen
Ash Barty gaat haar titel op Roland Garros hoe dan ook verdedigen. Het maakt de Australische niet uit wanneer het toernooi wordt gehouden, nu het coronavirus ervoor heeft gezorgd dat er in mei niet kan worden gespeeld in Parijs. "Ik doe hoe dan ook mee, wanneer er ook gespeeld mag worden", zegt ze tegen de Australian Associated Press. "Hopelijk krijg ik de kans om in september mijn titel te verdedigen. Die zal ik met beide handen aanpakken."
PL-clubs bellen over restant competitie
Vertegenwoordigers van alle twintig clubs en officials uit de Premier League bespreken vandaag hoe het verder moet met de competitie. Wereldwijd ligt alles zeker tot 4 april stil, maar de bedoeling is dat alle competities voor 30 juni zijn afgerond. De Engelse club bespreken vandaag via een videocall welke stappen daarvoor nodig zijn. Mogelijk wordt het seizoen vroeg of laat hervat met wedstrijden zonder publiek of wordt gekozen om het seizoen in te korten.
NBA-baas: 'Spelers worden gek door periode zonder duels'
NBA-baas Adam Silver merkt dat de basketballers veel moeite hebben met deze periode zonder wedstrijden. "Ik heb veel contact met de spelers. We zijn amper een week onderweg, maar ze worden langzaam gek. Ze zijn erop gebrand om te spelen en het tegen elkaar op te nemen", zegt Silver in gesprek met ESPN. "We gaan er alles aan doen om de competitie zo snel mogelijk te kunnen hervatten, wanneer dat mogelijk is."
Nicolás Tagliafico vindt een uitstekende manier om thuis in vorm te blijven tijdens de coronacrisis. De linksback van Ajax onderneemt daarvoor bijzondere dingen samen met zijn vriendin.
#NTChallenge2 no lo hagan en casa 😏 #quedateencasa #stayathome Sigan sanos, fuertes y felices!! Don’t do it at home, stay healthy, strong and happy!!

Als het Eredivisie-seizoen niet kan worden voltooid, moet de huidige stand als eindstand gelden. Zo is de mening van de meeste stemmers op deze poll.

Wat moet er gebeuren met het Eredivisie-seizoen, als het niet afgemaakt kan worden?
Partij tussen Van Barneveld en Taylor volgende week
De partij tussen Raymond van Barneveld en Phil Taylor vanuit hun eigen woonkamer wordt volgende week woensdag al gespeeld. Eerder vandaag werd nog bekendgemaakt dat het duel dat live op Facebook te volgen zal zijn, volgende maand plaats zal vinden.
Opnieuw IndyCar-race geschrapt
Rinus van Kalmthout kan op zijn vroegst pas op 9 mei zijn debuut maken in de IndyCar. Na de races in St. Petersburg (Florida), Austin en Birmingham (Alabama) wordt ook de race in Long Beach van 19 april geschrapt vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus. "We hebben de laatste dagen nog naar een andere datum later in het jaar gezocht, maar dat blijkt niet haalbaar", meldt een woordvoerder.
De 'StayAtHomeChallenge' levert ook vandaag weer fraaie beelden op: onder anderen Marcelo, Roberto Carlos en Steven Gerrard houden zich thuis bezig met het hooghouden van een wc-rol.

The #StayAtHomeChallenge continues! 🏡🤹‍♂️⚽️🧻⁣ ⁣ Special thanks to @marcelotwelve @tammyabraham1 @jeromeboateng @oficialrc3 @iscoalarcon @stevengerrard @marcusrashford @philfoden @milotrashica7 @martial_9

Duitse deelstaat verbiedt sportevenementen tot 15 juni
In de Duitse deelstaat Baden-Württemberg mogen tot 15 juni geen (sport)evenementen worden gehouden vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus. Als die maatregel niet voor die tijd wordt opgeheven, kunnen het 1899 Hoffenheim van coach Alfred Schreuder en SC Freiburg tot dat moment geen thuiswedstrijden spelen.
Spelersvakbond woedend na bericht Cagliari
De Italiaanse spelersvakbond AIC is woedend nadat Cagliari aankondigt om vanaf maandag weer te gaan trainen. De club uit Sardinië benadrukt wel dat de spelers in groepen verdeeld zullen worden met het oog op de gezondheidsregels. Eerder kondigde Lazio al aan de training te hervatten. "We klagen het gedrag van bepaalde clubs, die spelers willen laten trainen tijdens deze dagen, aan", foetert Damiano Tommasi van het AIC. "Spelers zouden in deze situatie ook thuis moeten blijven."
Robert Gesink houdt zijn conditie op peil in en om zijn huis in Andorra. De Jumbo-Visma-renner kan ondertussen genieten van een schitterend uitzicht.

Staying home but staying fit! #EveryDayRiding #RideRecoverRepeat #RideBianchi #TeamJumboVisma #PushYourLimits #TacxMagnum #TacxNeo #AndorraLovers

Löw: 'Lijkt erop dat natuur zich tegen ons keert'
Joachim Löw heeft zo zijn eigen visie op de coronacrisis. "Het lijkt erop dat de natuur zich een beetje keert tegen de mensen en hun acties", zegt de Duitse bondscoach op een persconferentie. "Iedereen denkt altijd alles te weten en alles te kunnen doen. Macht, hebzucht, winst en records stonden op de voorgrond. Nu maken we iets mee wat de hele mensheid raakt en realiseren we ons waar het om gaat: familie, vrienden, de medemens, met elkaar omgaan, elkaar respecteren. Dat zijn dingen die voorop moeten staan."
Hearts: Helft salaris inleveren of vertrekken
Het water staat Heart of Midlothian nu al aan de lippen. De Schotse club vraagt spelers en stafleden om de helft van hun salaris in te leveren vanwege de financiële gevolgen door de coronacrisis. Degenen die weigeren moeten Hearts verlaten.
Dusan Tadic kan voorlopig niet terecht op Sportpark De Toekomst en vermaakt zich daarom op de 120-jarige verjaardag van Ajax met zijn kinderen in de tuin.
Happy birthday Ajax, we ♥️ you! ❌❌❌ First of all, I would like to thank our great fans for their support so far this season. I hope we can welcome you back in the Johan Cruijff ArenA as soon as safely possible. Take care all & please follow all the health guidelines. 🙏 - Dušan #Ajax120YRS #COVID_19

Steunpakket van ruim 53 miljoen euro voor Engelse profclubs
Flink wat steun voor de Engelse profclubs in de strijd tegen het coronavirus: de English Football League (EFL) komt met een steunpakket om clubs in acute financiële problemen te helpen. De EFL stelt een bedrag van 50 miljoen Britse pond (omgerekend 53,55 miljoen euro) beschikbaar. Het is nog onbekend hoe het bedrag verdeeld wordt.
Aangezien het tennisseizoen de komende maanden dus stilligt, tennissen de Belgische Alison Van Uytvanck en haar partner Greet Minnen voorlopig maar in de tuin.
🎾 🐶 #Repost @alison_van_uytvanck ・・・ Preparing for grass season 😅 volley volley 🎾 #corona #stayathome

Voor Roger Federer is het bevriezen van de ATP-ranking een geluk bij een ongeluk. De 38-jarige Zwitser herstelt momenteel van een knieblessure en zou flink zakken op de wereldranglijst, maar nu kan hij in alle rust werken aan zijn herstel. Door de kwetsuur zou Federer het volledige gravelseizoen moeten missen.
In Spanje kunnen de sporters voorlopig hun huis niet uit. Alejandro Valverde maakt daarom maar gebruik van een hometrainer.

Tranquilidad que saldremos más fuertes de todo esto #yomequedoencasa @movistar_team @canyon @alecyclingofficial @sramroad @zippspeed @rawsuperdrink @garmin @elite_cycling @fizikofficial @100percent_bike@sportlast @226ers

ATP en WTA Tour liggen tot 7 juni stil
De internationale tennistop is nog langer niet te bewonderen op de tennisbanen. Alle toernooien op de ATP Tour en WTA Tour tot en met 7 juni worden van de kalender gehaald. Zowel de ATP- als de WTA-ranking worden tot die tijd bevroren, waardoor spelers dezelfde positie op de wereldranglijst behouden als nu. Vorige week besloot de ATP nog dat er tot 20 juni niet gespeeld zal worden.
FIFA start werkgroep voor aanpak coronavirus
De FIFA richt een werkgroep op die zich gaat bezighouden met de gevolgen van het coronavirus. De bedoeling is dat deze groep naar drie thema's gaat kijken: de kalender, het transfersysteem en een mogelijk noodfonds. De wereldvoetbalbond is er verder nog niet uit wanneer het WK voor clubs van 2021 wordt ingehaald.
Paul Pogba vindt een nieuw 'trainingskamp' en vermaakt zich daar uitstekend samen met zijn ploeggenoot Victor Lindelöf. De Fransman heeft speciaal een shirt van Juventus aangetrokken om zijn oude club te steunen. 121 mensen bij de Italiaanse club zitten in quarantaine vanwege de positieve test van Daniele Rugani.

⠀ New training camp is called ...⠀ Quarantine PP Arena, open 24/7! 🏋🏾‍♂⠀ Have fun working at home 🏠 with my brother @victorlindelof!⠀ ⠀ Supporting our friends @blaisematuidiofficiel , @albinekdal and all athletes and people around the world!⠀ Be strong, #StayAtHome and be safe 💪🏾!⠀ ⠀ (I know the cheeky ones will talk about the Juventus jersey 😏 I'm just supporting my friends ... that's all, nothing more 😁).

Strijd tussen Van Barneveld en Taylor vanuit woonkamer
Er komt volgende maand weer een ouderwetse dartsklassieker tussen Raymond van Barneveld en Phil Taylor. Ditmaal staan de twee gestopte dartslegendes niet op het podium, maar treffen ze elkaar vanuit hun eigen woonkamer. De partij wordt live op Facebook uitgezonden. "Iedereen hunkert naar wat live sport in deze moeilijke tijden", zegt Taylor tegen The Sun. "Misschien kunnen we de stemming in Groot-Brittannië wat opfleuren en wat geld bij elkaar verzamelen voor het goede doel."
Diverse sporters dragen hun steentje bij in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. Ook Wesley en Rodney Sneijder tonen zich van hun goede kant door groente en fruit weg te geven aan de voedselbank.

Judoka Sanne van Dijk traint voorlopig in de tuin en werkt op alle mogelijke manieren aan haar conditie.
Can you hear the birds chirping, and my mom counting 😂 #stayathomechallenge

24 uur van Le Mans 2.352 uur later
De 24 uur van Le Mans vindt dit jaar niet plaats in het weekend van 13 en 14 juni. De 88e editie van de befaamde race is vanwege het coronavirus verplaatst naar 19 en 20 september en begint 2.352 uur later dan aanvankelijk gepland.
Aangezien Naci Ünüvar voorlopig niet met Jong Ajax kan trainen, houdt het zestienjarige toptalent thuis maar een balletje hoog.
Training ground, ArenA, living room... 🎩😂 @naci.unuvar x #StayHomeWithAjax ———————————————————————— Celebrate #Ajax120YRS at home! 🏡 ‪👨🏼‍🍳🧺🧼🍝🤸‍♀🤹🎻🎮🪒🛁🛌 ⓵ Put your favorite Ajax shirt on‬ ‪⓶ Show whatever you are doing and make a picture/video‬ ‪⓷ Share it with @afcajax & #StayHomeWithAjax‬ ‪🎉 Make a chance to win an Ajax shirt!

Zomerstop in Formule 1 naar voren gehaald
Het Formule 1-seizoen kent dit jaar geen zomerstop in augustus. De internationale autosportfederatie FIA bepaalt dat de rustperiode vanwege het coronavirus is verplaatst naar maart en april en wil zo ruimte maken op de kalender voor de afgelaste Grands Prix. Dat houdt ook in dat alle teams hun fabrieken in deze maanden verplicht moeten sluiten voor de zogenoemde 'shutdown'.
Deense bondscoach Hareide mist EK door verplaatsing
Age Hareide is door de verplaatsing van het EK naar 2021 niet meer de bondscoach van Denemarken tijdens dat toernooi. Het contract van de 66-jarige Noor loopt komende zomer af en wordt niet verlengd. De Deense bond heeft in Kasper Hjulmand al een opvolger gevonden voor Hareide.
Eredivisie CV streeft naar uitspelen competitie
De Eredivisie CV streeft er nog altijd naar om de competitie volledig af te maken. "We willen nog steeds onze competitie uitspelen en iedereen had in de gaten dat het een mission impossible was om dat voor eind mei te redden", zegt algemeen directeur Mattijs Manders tegen FOX Sports. "We doen aan scenarioplanning, net als veel andere bedrijven. Natuurlijk werken we die scenario's wel uit, maar het heeft helemaal geen zin om daar met elkaar te veel over te praten. Op dit moment is het streven nog steeds dat de Eredivisie op 30 juni volledig is uitgespeeld."
Sporters kunnen voorlopig niet terecht in sportfaciliteiten en zoeken daarom naar andere oplossingen om hun conditie op peil te houden. Dafne Schippers traint de komende tijd in een garage.
Heavy and uncertain times in the world right now and at the same time the Olympics are still on the agenda. I am super thankful to @technogym for helping me out with the right home equipment to keep me going while the training center is closed. Stay safe and stay fit everybody! 🏋🏼‍♀

Drie spelers Alavés besmet met coronavirus
Na Espanyol is ook Deportivo Alavés getroffen door het coronavirus. De Baskische club, die veertiende staat in La Liga, maakt bekend dat drie spelers positief hebben getest op het virus. Het is onbekend om welke spelers het gaat.
Profclubs in België moeten trainingen stilleggen
Ook in België kunnen profclubs voorlopig niet meer trainen. De Raad van Bestuur van de Pro League beslist dat alle ploegen hun trainingsactiviteiten tot in ieder geval 5 april moeten stilleggen. Het besluit volgt nadat de Nationale Veiligheidraad in België gisteren verregaande maatregelen aankondigde om verdere verspreiding van het coronavirus tegen te gaan.
Mikel: 'Een van de moeilijkste beslissingen'
John Obi Mikel reageert op zijn opmerkelijke vertrek bij Trabzonspor. De Nigeriaan weigerde vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus te spelen in de topper tegen Istanbul Basaksehir, waarna zijn contract bij de Turkse club werd verscheurd. "Ik wil iedereen binnen en buiten de club bedanken voor de steun en hetgeen we tot nu toe bereikt hebben dit seizoen. Ik wens de club veel succes met het binnenhalen van het kampioenschap", schrijft Mikel op Instagram. "Dit was een van de moeilijkste beslissingen die ik heb moeten nemen, maar in de huidige situatie moeten we voor onze families zorgen. We moeten tijd met ze doorbrengen en ze beschermen."

Ibrahimovic start crowdfundingsactie
Zlatan Ibrahimovic trekt op geheel eigen wijze ten strijde tegen het coronavirus. De Zweed van AC Milan zit al een tijdje in quarantaine in Italië en besluit om een crowdfundingsactie te beginnen om slachtoffers te helpen. "Italië heeft me zoveel gegeven. Ik wil nu nog meer teruggeven aan het land waar ik van houd. Ik reken op de generositeit van mijn collega's en andere atleten om dit virus een halt toe te roepen. Alleen samen kunnen we de ziekenhuizen, dokters en verpleegkundigen echt helpen", zegt Ibrahimovic, waarna hij afsluit met de woorden: "Als het virus niet richting Zlatan komt, gaat Zlatan richting het virus!"

Real Valladolid weigert pakket met tests voor coronavirus
Een mooi gebaar van Real Valladolid: de Spaanse club heeft La Liga laten weten geen behoefte te hebben aan tests voor het coronavirus. Valladolid denkt dat ze elders harder nodig zijn. "Om medische en sociale redenen hebben we het pakket met de tests niet geaccepteerd", zegt een woordvoerder van de club. "De spelers hebben geen symptomen die aan het COVID-19-virus gelinkt kunnen worden. Daarnaast zijn er mensen in het land die zo'n test veel harder nodig hebben."
Duits elftal doneert 2,5 miljoen euro
Het Duitse elftal stelt een flink bedrag ter beschikking voor de strijd tegen het coronavirus. De selectie van bondscoach Joachim Löw doet een schenking van in totaal 2,5 miljoen euro. Op het Instagram-account van 'Die Mannschaft' vertelt een deel van de nationale ploeg dat ze het als hun taak zien een bijdrage te leveren, omdat Duitsland hard wordt getroffen. Inmiddels is bij meer dan 10.000 Duitsers het COVID-19-virus vastgesteld en zijn er 26 mensen aan overleden.
'Voormalige voorzitter Real Madrid op intensive care'
Lorenzo Sanz, de voormalige voorzitter van Real Madrid, ligt volgens Spaanse media op de intensive care met klachten die gelinkt kunnen worden aan het COVID-19-virus. Hij heeft naar verluidt koorts en ademhalingsproblemen. De 76-jarige Sanz, hier op de foto na de door Real Madrid gewonnen Champions League-finale van 1998 in Amsterdam, was van 1985 tot 1995 directeur van Real en van 1995 tot 2000 voorzitter van 'De Koninklijke'.
Volleybalbond stopt Topdivisie, play-offs voor Eredivisie
De volleybalbond zet de competitie van de Topdivisie en lager per direct stop. Vanwege het coronavirus kan in ieder geval tot en met 6 april niet worden getraind en gespeeld en de laatste reguliere competitieronde staat al voor 18 april op het programma. Daarom worden de laatste wedstrijden ook niet meer ingehaald. Voor de Eredivisie is een alternatief play-off programma voorgesteld.
US Open mogelijk wél verplaatst
De Amerikaanse tennisbond sluit niet uit dat de komende editie van de US Open wordt verplaatst. Door het besluit van de Franse tennisbond om Roland Garros vier maanden op te schuiven - dat toernooi wordt nu tussen 20 september en 4 oktober gespeeld - staat de US Open-finale nu slechts een week voor Roland Garros gepland. "We kijken naar alle opties. Juist in een tijd waarin de wereld zich verenigt, vinden we dat een dergelijke beslissing niet door één partij moet worden genomen", aldus de Amerikaanse tennisbond USTA.
Laura Dijkema in thuisquarantaine
Laura Dijkema zit de komende weken in thuisquarantaine. De volleybalster speelt bij de Italiaanse club Il Bisonte Firenze, maar besloot maandag terug naar Nederland te gaan vanwege de grote problemen in Italië met het coronavirus. "De situatie in Italië werd steeds onzekerder en ik wist niet meer waarop ik aan het wachten was", zegt Dijkema tegen de NOS. "Het kan zomaar zijn dat ik een half jaar geen wedstrijden speel en ik heb het idee dat ik me in Nederland fitter kan houden dan in Italië."
Schermer Verwijlen: 'Het zijn rare tijden'
Net als vrijwel alle andere Nederlandse sporters die naar de Olympische Spelen willen, zit Bas Verwijlen thuis. De 36-jarige schermer zegt tegen het AD dat hij op 22 maart een feestje had gepland om zijn olympische ticket te vieren, maar dat is geschrapt. "Een degen heb ik al even niet meer aangeraakt. Wat mij betreft zijn er ook nog wel wat mitsen en maren aan de Spelen. Ik heb net nog door de brievenbus met mijn buurvrouw staan praten. Het zijn rare tijden." Verwijlen reikte in 2008 tot de kwartfinales op de Spelen.
UCI schrapt alle wielerwedstrijden tot eind april
De internationale wielerunie UCI zet een streep door alle wielerwedstrijden tot eind april, al waren veel koersen al afgelast. De beslissing van de UCI betekent dat ook onder meer de Scheldeprijs en de Brabantse Pijl niet doorgaan. De organisatie van de Amstel Gold Race trok eerder vandaag al de stekker uit de komende editie.
