Toch geen positieve test voor Flamengo-coach Jesus

Trainer Jorge Jesus van Flamengo blijkt toch niet besmet met het coronavirus. De 65-jarige Portugees bracht vorige week naar buiten dat hij positief had getest op het COVID-19-virus, maar na een nieuwe test is duidelijk dat hij het virus toch niet onder de leden heeft. "Iedereen bedankt voor de berichten. Let goed op jezelf", meldt hij op Twitter.
Informamos que, em novo exame que realizei, atestou RESULTADO NEGATIVO para o COVID-19. Muito obrigado a todos pelas mensagens de apoio e uma boa noite a todos. Se cuidem. #CRF
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Jorge Jesus
- Moment van plaatsen
Een mooi gebaar van Gary Neville: de oud-verdediger van Manchester United besluit de deuren van zijn hotel te sluiten voor toeristen en stelt de 176 bedden in de accommodatie met het oog op de strijd tegen het coronavirus kosteloos beschikbaar voor zorgmedewerkers. "In deze tijd moeten we solidariteit tonen. Niet alleen voor ons personeel, maar ook voor de mensen die onze accommodatie de komende tijd het hardst nodig hebben", zegt Neville.
A message from our co-owner Gary Neville. @GNev2 @GG_Hospitality
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Hotel Football
- Moment van plaatsen
#NTChallenge2 no lo hagan en casa 😏 #quedateencasa #stayathome Sigan sanos, fuertes y felices!! Don’t do it at home, stay healthy, strong and happy!!
- Avatar
- Auteur
- tagliafico3
- Moment van plaatsen
Wat moet er gebeuren met het Eredivisie-seizoen, als het niet afgemaakt kan worden?
The #StayAtHomeChallenge continues! 🏡🤹♂️⚽️🧻 Special thanks to @marcelotwelve @tammyabraham1 @jeromeboateng @oficialrc3 @iscoalarcon @stevengerrard @marcusrashford @philfoden @milotrashica7 @martial_9
- Avatar
- Auteur
- 433
- Moment van plaatsen
Happy birthday Ajax, we ♥️ you! ❌❌❌ First of all, I would like to thank our great fans for their support so far this season. I hope we can welcome you back in the Johan Cruijff ArenA as soon as safely possible. Take care all & please follow all the health guidelines. 🙏 - Dušan #Ajax120YRS #COVID_19
- Avatar
- Auteur
- dt10_official
- Moment van plaatsen
Hope we can get back to racing soon, but until then we’ll have to settle for sim racing at home 👌
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Max Verstappen
- Moment van plaatsen
🎾 🐶 #Repost @alison_van_uytvanck ・・・ Preparing for grass season 😅 volley volley 🎾 #corona #stayathome
- Avatar
- Auteur
- wta
- Moment van plaatsen
Tranquilidad que saldremos más fuertes de todo esto #yomequedoencasa @movistar_team @canyon @alecyclingofficial @sramroad @zippspeed @rawsuperdrink @garmin @elite_cycling @fizikofficial @100percent_bike@sportlast @226ers
- Avatar
- Auteur
- alejandvalverde
- Moment van plaatsen
⠀ New training camp is called ...⠀ Quarantine PP Arena, open 24/7! 🏋🏾♂⠀ Have fun working at home 🏠 with my brother @victorlindelof!⠀ ⠀ Supporting our friends @blaisematuidiofficiel , @albinekdal and all athletes and people around the world!⠀ Be strong, #StayAtHome and be safe 💪🏾!⠀ ⠀ (I know the cheeky ones will talk about the Juventus jersey 😏 I'm just supporting my friends ... that's all, nothing more 😁).
- Avatar
- Auteur
- paulpogba
- Moment van plaatsen
Met @sneijder10official bij de voedselbank langs geweest om vers fruit en groente te brengen. Gert Lukassen hartstikke bedankt❤️!
- Avatar
- Auteur
- rodneysneijder
- Moment van plaatsen
Can you hear the birds chirping, and my mom counting 😂 #stayathomechallenge
- Avatar
- Auteur
- sannevandijke
- Moment van plaatsen
Training ground, ArenA, living room... 🎩😂 @naci.unuvar x #StayHomeWithAjax ———————————————————————— Celebrate #Ajax120YRS at home! 🏡 👨🏼🍳🧺🧼🍝🤸♀🤹🎻🎮🪒🛁🛌 ⓵ Put your favorite Ajax shirt on ⓶ Show whatever you are doing and make a picture/video ⓷ Share it with @afcajax & #StayHomeWithAjax 🎉 Make a chance to win an Ajax shirt!
- Avatar
- Auteur
- afcajax
- Moment van plaatsen
Heavy and uncertain times in the world right now and at the same time the Olympics are still on the agenda. I am super thankful to @technogym for helping me out with the right home equipment to keep me going while the training center is closed. Stay safe and stay fit everybody! 🏋🏼♀
- Avatar
- Auteur
- dafne_schippers
- Moment van plaatsen
John Obi Mikel reageert op zijn opmerkelijke vertrek bij Trabzonspor. De Nigeriaan weigerde vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus te spelen in de topper tegen Istanbul Basaksehir, waarna zijn contract bij de Turkse club werd verscheurd. "Ik wil iedereen binnen en buiten de club bedanken voor de steun en hetgeen we tot nu toe bereikt hebben dit seizoen. Ik wens de club veel succes met het binnenhalen van het kampioenschap", schrijft Mikel op Instagram. "Dit was een van de moeilijkste beslissingen die ik heb moeten nemen, maar in de huidige situatie moeten we voor onze families zorgen. We moeten tijd met ze doorbrengen en ze beschermen."
I would like to thank all the fans for their support. I also want to say thanks to all my teammates, technical crew, medical team and kit men Ayatabe 😉 🚬 for all we’ve achieved this season so far, wish you guys best of luck in winning the league🏆. It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make, but in current situation we all need take care of our families, spend time with them and protect them. #lifefirst #stayhome #family
- Avatar
- Auteur
- mikel_john_obi
- Moment van plaatsen
Zlatan Ibrahimovic trekt op geheel eigen wijze ten strijde tegen het coronavirus. De Zweed van AC Milan zit al een tijdje in quarantaine in Italië en besluit om een crowdfundingsactie te beginnen om slachtoffers te helpen. "Italië heeft me zoveel gegeven. Ik wil nu nog meer teruggeven aan het land waar ik van houd. Ik reken op de generositeit van mijn collega's en andere atleten om dit virus een halt toe te roepen. Alleen samen kunnen we de ziekenhuizen, dokters en verpleegkundigen echt helpen", zegt Ibrahimovic, waarna hij afsluit met de woorden: "Als het virus niet richting Zlatan komt, gaat Zlatan richting het virus!"
L’Italia mi ha sempre dato tanto, e in questo momento drammatico devo e voglio fare qualcosa di concreto per aiutare un paese che amo. Insieme alle persone che lavorano con me abbiamo deciso di creare una raccolta fondi per gli ospedali Humanitas e di sfruttare la mia visibilità per diffondere il messaggio a più persone possibile. Conto sulla generosità dei miei colleghi, di tutti gli sportivi professionisti e di chi ha voglia di dare un piccolo o grande contributo in base alle proprie possibilità, per dare un calcio a questo virus. La questione è seria e c’è bisogno di un aiuto che non consiste solamente in un video. Insieme possiamo davvero aiutare gli ospedali e medici e infermieri che lavorano ogni giorno senza sosta per salvarci la vita. Perché oggi siamo noi a tifare per loro! Diamo un calcio al coronavirus insieme per vincere questa partita! E ricordate: se il virus non va da Zlatan, Zlatan va dal virus! Link in bio
- Avatar
- Auteur
- iamzlatanibrahimovic
- Moment van plaatsen
Als minister v. Sport vind ik het ook jammer dat het #coronavirus sportevenementen, trainingen & wedstrijden stillegt. Ik dank de sportsector dat zij snel gehoor gaven aan onze oproep, want dat was zeker niet eenvoudig. @MinVWS is nu in gesprek om te kijken waar we kunnen helpen. https://t.co/9Z7HgalRHk
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Bruno Bruins
- Moment van plaatsen
Ich muss das jetzt einfach mal auf Deutsch schreiben. Wenn es so weitergeht und die Menschen die ihren Corona Urlaub draußen in Eiscafé und Co verbringen, dann wird es sich früher oder später auch in Deutschland den „Lockdown“ geben- bitte erkennt die ernste Lage #COVID19de
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Andre Greipel
- Moment van plaatsen
#StayAtHomeChallenge Challenge accepted @433 - #StayAtHome stay healthy 💪🏽 #hamdulillah
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Amin Younes
- Moment van plaatsen