Teunissen doet mee in virtuele Ronde van Vlaanderen Liveblog corona

Teunissen doet mee in virtuele Ronde van Vlaanderen

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: 35 minuten geleden Update: 35 minuten geleden

Wereldwijd worden steeds meer sportevenementen geschrapt en uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Coronavirus · 10 minuten geleden
Ook Deceuninck-Quick-Step blikt terug op de Ronde van Vlaanderen. In 2018 won Niki Terpstra de Vlaamse wielerklassieker voor de Belgische ploeg.

‪Ronde van Vlaanderen day=So many unforgettable moments!‬ ‪Photo: @gettysport

Avatar
deceuninck_quickstepteam
Auteur
deceuninck_quickstepteam
Moment van plaatsen
10:26 - 5 april 2020
Coronavirus · 26 minuten geleden
"Dat zou resulteren in een verlies van 200 miljoen pond (227 miljoen euro) aan belastinggeld. Wat zouden die misgelopen belastinginkomsten betekenen voor de National Health Service (NHS)? Is daar over nagedacht?", schrijft de Engelse spelersvakbond PFA in een verklaring. De spelers in Engeland willen tijdens de coronacrisis wel graag op een andere manier bijdragen. "22 miljoen euro salaris voor goede doelen is welkom, maar we denken zelfs dat het een nog veel hoger bedrag zou kunnen zijn." (2/2)
Coronavirus · 31 minuten geleden
Engelse spelers stemmen om zorg te helpen niet in met salarisverlaging
Hoewel de spelers in de Premier League bereid zijn om financieel te hulp te schieten tijdens de coronacrisis, stemmen zij niet in met een tijdelijke salarisverlaging. Dat is een van de uitkomsten van een crisisoverleg dat gisteren plaatsvond. Een salarisverlaging zou indirect negatieve gevolgen hebben voor de zorg, vinden de voetballers. "Het voorstel om twaalf maanden lang 30 procent salaris in te leveren, komt neer op 500 miljoen pond (567 miljoen euro, red.) aan inkomensverlies." (1/2)
Coronavirus · 38 minuten geleden
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Steven Kruijswijk is normaal gesproken geen onderdeel van het peloton tijdens de Ronde van Vlaanderen, maar de Nederlander baalt wel dat de Belgische wielerklassieker vandaag niet wordt verreden.

My only @flandersclassics experience, last year during the @letourdefrance! 👏🏻 🇧🇪 Sadly we can’t enjoy these guys today on tv! 📺 Although good luck to the E-racers! #RVV #DeMuur #ridebianchi #everydayriding #staysafetogether

Avatar
stevenkruijswijk
Auteur
stevenkruijswijk
Moment van plaatsen
08:04 - 5 april 2020
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Het had vandaag de dag van de Ronde van Vlaanderen moeten zijn. De 104e editie van de klassieker zou op deze zondag verreden worden. Vorig jaar ging de winst naar de Italiaan Alberto Bettiol. Mathieu van der Poel werd vierde. Als alternatief is er vandaag vanaf 15.30 uur wel een virtuele editie van 'Vlaanderens Mooiste'.
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:57
Ook vandaag houden de sporters zich thuis weer op allerlei manieren bezig. Ook McLaren-coureur Lando Norris doet wat bijzondere oefeningen.
Video

🌞 making the most of quarantine 💪

Avatar
landonorris
Auteur
landonorris
Moment van plaatsen
17:01 - 4 april 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:33
Het huidige seizoen in de Eredivisie moet worden stopgezet. Althans, dat vindt een ruime meerderheid van de stemmers op deze poll.

Er heerst grote verdeeldheid tussen de Eredivisie-clubs over het wel of niet afmaken van het seizoen. Wat moet er volgens jou gebeuren?
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:22
'Bayern hervat training in kleine groepjes'
Bayern München begint maandag weer met trainen, zo meldt Kicker. Volgens het Duitse voetbalmagazine gaat de 'Rekordmeister' in kleine groepjes van maximaal vier tot vijf spelers trainen. Bayern volgt hiermee het voorbeeld van verschillende andere Bundesliga-clubs.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:05
Ajax wil supporters financieel compenseren
Ajax wil zijn seizoenkaarthouders financieel compenseren als het Eredivisie-seizoen niet uitgespeeld kan worden. De Amsterdamse club brengt de supporters daarvan op de hoogte via een brief. "Wij begrijpen dat dit niet de situatie is waarop u had gehoopt bij de aanschaf van uw seizoenkaart. In overleg met andere Eredivisie-clubs gaan we bekijken hoe we enerzijds alle voetbalfans enigszins tegemoet kunnen komen en anderzijds onze bedrijfstak en Ajax zelf gezond kunnen houden", schrijft Ajax.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:49
'Southgate levert 30 procent salaris in'
De Engelse bondscoach Gareth Southgate is van plan om 30 procent van zijn salaris in te leveren, zo meldt Sky Sports. Volgens een woordvoerder maakt de Engelse voetbalbond FA dat volgende week bekend. "De financiële gevolgen van het coronavirus zijn nog niet bekend, maar als non profitorganisatie willen we er zeker van zijn dat we de juiste koers volgen om de organisatie als geheel en onze werknemers te steunen", aldus de zegsman.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:31
Petitie gestart om Atalanta titel te geven
In Italië is een petitie begonnen om Atalanta uit te roepen tot kampioen in de Serie A, mocht het seizoen niet meer uitgespeeld kunnen worden. De ploeg uit Bergamo komt uit de regio die het zwaarst is getroffen door het coronavirus. Bovendien gaf koploper Juventus eerder aan de titel in dat geval niet te willen. "Ons voorstel is om de Scudetto aan Atalanta te geven, vanwege de sportieve verdiensten die ze de laatste twee twee jaar op het veld hebben laten zien en om een hommage te brengen aan de stad Bergamo, die symbool staat voor hoe Italië lijdt door het coronavirus", meldt Franco Cascio namens het comité 'Scudetto alla Dea'.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:17
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:03
De sporters hebben door de coronacrisis alle tijd voor huiselijke bezigheden. Zo ook Romain Grosjean, die er met de spons voor zorgt dat zijn Mustang er weer piekfijn uitziet.

By staying home, you are helping defeat #COVID19 . But during this time I take care of my physical & mental health by cleaning, playing and cooking! Join @who 's new challenge! Show us how you're #HealthyAtHome #coronavirus

Avatar
grosjeanromain
Auteur
grosjeanromain
Moment van plaatsen
17:43 - 4 april 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:53
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:35
Premier League-spelers zien nadeel in loonsverlaging
De Engelse spelersvakbond benadrukt in een nieuwe verklaring dat er nog wat meer tijd nodig is om na te denken over een eventueel akkoord met een loonsverlaging van 30 procent. Bovendien wijzen de spelers erop dat het inleveren van salaris ook een mogelijk nadelig effect heeft voor de Britse regering, die hierdoor minder geld beschikbaar kan stellen voor de volksgezondheid. Op jaarbasis zou dat neerkomen op een verlies van 200 miljoen pond (ruim 227 miljoen euro).
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:22

Liverpool krijgt stevige kritiek op maatregel
Het besluit van Liverpool om circa tweehonderd werknemers met verlof te sturen, schiet in het verkeerde keelgat bij oud-spelers Jamie Carragher en Stan Collymore. "De club is alle respect en goodwill in één klap kwijt", stelt Carragher. Ook Collymore heeft er geen goed woord voor over. "Ik kan geen enkele Liverpool-fan bedenken die dit niet walgelijk vindt. Het is gewoon niet juist."

Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:25
Olympique Marseille stelt stadion beschikbaar
Olympique Marseille stelt het Stade Vélodrome en zijn trainingscentrum La Commanderie beschikbaar in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. "Onze voorzieningen kunnen gebruikt worden om zorgend personeel, materiaal of voedsel te herbergen", meldt de Franse club op zijn website. Ook sluit Marseille niet uit dat er patiënten verzorgd kunnen worden in het stadion.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:12
Rafael Nadal slaat op Mallorca een balletje met zijn zus Maribel. En de nummer twee van de wereld moet zich af en toe ook gewonnen geven.
Video

Al final... me gana? 🙌🏻 🎾 👏🏻 Mi hermana @mariabel_nadal Lo dicho, hay que animarse 💪🏻😉 #yomequedoencasa #iorestoacasa #istayhome #jerestechezmoi #tennisathome

Avatar
rafaelnadal
Auteur
rafaelnadal
Moment van plaatsen
19:45 - 4 april 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:59
Degenkolb: 'Doe zelfs mee als Tour vijf weken duurt'
John Degenkolb heeft er veel voor over om dit jaar de Tour de France te kunnen rijden. "Als het moet dan doe ik zelfs mee als de Tour vijf weken duurt", vertelt de Duitser aan Der Spiegel. Het maakt Degenkolb niet uit hoe de Tour wordt verreden, als de Franse wielerronde maar doorgaat. "Want de Tour is ook een evenement waardoor sommige ploegen alsnog kunnen overleven. 70 tot 80 procent van alle sponsorinkomsten zijn in de Tour te verdienen."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:45
EK korfbal in november geschrapt
De Nederlandse korfballers kunnen hun Europese titel dit jaar niet verdedigen. De internationale korfbalfederatie IKF besluit het EK van de kalender te halen vanwege de coronapandemie. Het toernooi zou pas begin november in Antwerpen plaatsvinden.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:04
Terwijl andere coureurs racen in de simulator, houdt Valtteri Bottas zich met hele andere dingen bezig. De Fin gaat in het uiterste noorden van zijn land een stuk hiken en bedwingt daar de 1.029 meter hoge berg Saana.

Hiking day 🏔☃️ • #VB77 #saanatunturi #snowshoeing #nature #isolation #keepthedistance #arctictrainingcamp #covid 📷 @tiffanycromwell

Avatar
valtteribottas
Auteur
valtteribottas
Moment van plaatsen
18:38 - 4 april 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:46
Norris wil Verstappen virtueel zien racen
Lando Norris vindt dat ook Max Verstappen mee moet doen aan de virtuele races die elke zondag wanneer er een Grand Prix had moeten plaatsvinden, worden gehouden. De Limburger doet voorlopig niet mee aan het spel iRacing. "Ik denk niet dat Max het officiële Formule 1-spel al veel gespeeld heeft", zegt Norris. "En als hij ergens aan meedoet, wil hij winnen. Red Bull zou hem moeten verplichten mee te racen, dat zou goed zijn voor het spel."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:33
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:02
Van der Poel rijdt zondag Ronde van Zwift
Dertien profrenners staan morgen aan de start van de digitale Ronde van Vlaanderen, maar Mathieu van der Poel is daar niet bij. De renner van Alpecin-Fenix rijdt dan met zijn ploeggenoten de zogenoemde Ronde van Zwift, een virtuele wedstrijd via de populaire indoor cycling-app Zwift. De wedstrijd is 27,6 kilometer lang, gaat over het WK-parcours in Richmond van vijf jaar geleden en wordt live uitgezonden op Youtube en Facebook.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:49
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:39
De sporters houden op allerlei alternatieve manieren hun conditie op peil. Calvin Stengs heeft daarvoor een mooi en rustig plekje gevonden in het Haarlemmermeerse Bos.
Video

Good training session this morning 🏃🏾✅ with @__danigomes__ and @gomesfootballplayers

Avatar
calvinstengs
Auteur
calvinstengs
Moment van plaatsen
13:20 - 4 april 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:20
Italiaanse bond verwelkomt coronapatiënten
De Italiaanse voetbalbond FIGC ontvangt vanaf maandag in het nationaal trainingscentrum in Coverciano, een buitenwijk van Florence, patiënten die na besmetting met het coronavirus nog in isolatie moeten blijven. Het trainingscentrum in Toscane herbergt 54 kamers die gebruikt zullen worden door patiënten die zijn ontslagen uit het ziekenhuis. "Ik ben blij dat ons aanbod om hier mensen te ontvangen met zo veel enthousiasme is onthaald door burgemeester van Florence Dario Nardello", zegt FIGC-voorzitter Gabriele Gravina. "We willen tijdens deze noodtoestand graag op alle mogelijke manieren helpen."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:05
'Geen garantie op Spelen zonder problemen in 2021'
Volgens de Duitse viroloog Alexander Kekulé is er momenteel geen enkele garantie dat de Olympische Spelen in 2021 wel probleemloos kunnen plaatsvinden. "We hebben er immers geen idee van hoe de coronapandemie tegen die tijd evolueert", zegt hij tegen het ARD. Kekulé denkt dat de coronacrisis tegen de zomer van 2021 nog niet volledig verleden tijd is, zeker niet in minder ontwikkelde landen. "Vanuit zulke landen kan het coronagevaar altijd weer blijven opduiken."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:52
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:38
Door de coronacrisis is een bezoek aan de kapper momenteel niet eenvoudig. Dat geldt ook voor Cristiano Ronaldo, die zijn vriendin Georgina inschakelt om zijn kapsel bij te werken.
Video

Stay home and keep stylish 💇🏽‍♂️👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨 #stayhomestaysafe

Avatar
cristiano
Auteur
cristiano
Moment van plaatsen
14:40 - 4 april 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:25
Burnley vreest verlies van 57 miljoen euro
Mocht de Premier League dit seizoen niet meer hervat worden, dan vreest Burnley een verlies van 50 miljoen pond (bijna 57 miljoen euro) te draaien. De 'Clarets' dreigen naast de 51 miljoen euro aan televisierechten te grijpen en mogelijk bijna 6 miljoen euro aan inkomsten van de laatste thuiswedstrijden van het seizoen te verliezen.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:10
Ook Xavi doneert miljoen euro aan ziekenhuis
Oud-topvoetballer Xavi Hernández doneert samen met zijn vrouw, Núria Cullinera, 1 miljoen euro aan een ziekenhuis in Barcelona. De voormalige speler van FC Barcelona volgt daarmee het voorbeeld van zijn oud-ploeggenoot Lionel Messi, die een soortgelijk bedrag overmaakte aan hetzelfde ziekenhuis. Het geld is bedoeld om medische apparatuur en hulpmiddelen aan te schaffen in de strijd tegen het coronavirus.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:00
Halep: 'Nu twee jaar titelverdediger Wimbledon'
Simona Halep, titelhouder op Wimbledon, ziet vooral de zonnige kant van de afgelasting van het grootste tennistoernooi van het jaar vanwege de coronacrisis. "Ik wil het positief zien, want ik ben nu voor twee jaar de titelverdediger", aldus de voormalige nummer één van de wereld. "Dit is voor mij de langste periode ooit zonder dat ik een racket heb aangeraakt. Ik wil dat nog een maand volhouden, want ik ben een beetje bang voor het coronavirus."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 15:50
Judoka Roy Meyer traint ondanks het uitstel van de Olympische Spelen in Tokio hard door. Meyer gebruikt voor zijn training onder meer een tractorband.
Judoka Roy Meyer traint in achtertuin met grote tractorband
Video
Judoka Roy Meyer traint in achtertuin met grote tractorband
Coronavirus · gisteren om 15:42
Liverpool stuurt deel personeel op verlof
Liverpool stuurt een deel van de niet-voetballende clubmedewerkers op verlof. De medewerkers komen daardoor in aanmerking voor een uitkering van de Britse overheid, die 80 procent van het salaris bedraagt (maximaal 2.803 euro per maand). Liverpool zegt in de verklaring het resterende deel van het salaris uit te betalen zodat geen medewerker "financieel benadeeld" wordt. Alle medewerkers die op wedstrijddagen actief zijn, worden voorlopig ook nog doorbetaald.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 15:25
Coronavirus · gisteren om 15:10
Teunissen: 'Virtuele RvV mooi gebaar voor sponsors'
Mike Teunissen rijdt zondag de Ronde van Vlaanderen. Niet in de buitenlucht op een racefiets, maar op de Zwift in de huiskamer. Na de afgelasting van 'Vlaanderens Mooiste' sloegen dertien renners de handen ineen om de klassieker virtueel af te werken. "Het is een mooi gebaar voor onze sponsoren", aldus Teunissen bij Radio 1. "Voor hen is het ook een andere tijd."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:55
DFL ontkent speelschema te hebben voor Bundesliga
De Deutsche Fussball Liga (DFL) ontkent dat er een plan is om in mei de Bundesliga te vervolgen zonder publiek. Het doorgaans goed ingevoerde sporttijdschrift Kicker berichtte eerder vandaag dat er optimisme is onder de 36 profclubs in Duitsland om de competitie in de zomer af te ronden. "Het is een misleidend artikel", aldus de competitieleider in een verklaring. "Er is geen kant-en-klaar schema voor de rest van het huidige seizoen van de Bundesliga en 2e Bundesliga."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:40
Voorzitter KBVB sprak met UEFA-baas Ceferin
De Belgische bondsvoorzitter Mehdi Bayat heeft gisteren een onderhoud gehad met UEFA-baas Aleksander Ceferin. De Raad van Bestuur van de KBVB wil de Belgische competitie per direct beëindigen vanwege de coronacrisis. "Het werd een constructief gesprek, waarbij de plooien werden gladgestreken en waarbij de intentie werd uitgesproken om samen tot een oplossing te komen", aldus de KBVB in een verklaring. De UEFA dreigt België de Europese tickets af te nemen als de competitie definitief niet meer wordt afgemaakt.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:25
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:00
Sparta wil dat Eredivisie wordt uitgespeeld
Sparta Rotterdam wil dat de Eredivisie in de zomer wordt uitgespeeld, mits de KNVB daarvoor toestemming krijgt van het RIVM. Dat zegt technisch directeur Henk van Stee tegen het Algemeen Dagblad. Tot op heden was nog niet duidelijk in welk kamp Sparta zich begaf. In de Eredivisie woedt onder aanvoering van Ajax-directeur Marc Overmars een felle discussie over het vervolg van de competitie. "Ik vind het volkomen logisch dat de bond nu niet zegt: 'We kappen ermee.' Juist omdat de UEFA nadrukkelijk verzoekt de competities uit te spelen. Daar moeten de clubs maar begrip voor opbrengen", aldus Van Stee.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 13:36
Opnieuw Servische international gearresteerd
Na Real Madrid-speler Luka Jovic is er opnieuw een Servische international in de hoofdstad Belgrado opgepakt vanwege het negeren van een lockdown in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. Het gaat dit keer om Aleksandar Prijovic (13 interlands). "Prijovic is met enkele andere personen gearresteerd en ontboden bij de aanklager", schrijft de plaatselijke politie. "Ze overtraden de quarantainemaatregelen en waren met meer dan vijf personen drankjes aan het nuttigen in een lobby van een restaurant in Belgrado na 17.00 uur."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 13:20
NK mountainbike verplaatst naar juli
De NK mountainbike worden verreden van 10 tot en met 12 juli. De kampioenschappen, die aanvankelijk op 6 en 7 juni werden afgewerkt, werden eerder al uitgesteld vanwege de overheidsmaatregelen tegen het coronavirus. Bij de mannen is Milan Vader titelverdediger op het onderdeel cross-country.
Terug omhoog
Door: NU.nl Beeld: Pro Shots
4  reacties  

Lees meer over:

Coronavirus Pijltje rechts

WK-stand Formule 1

WK-stand Formule 1
Bekijk de klassementen van de wereldkampioenschappen in de Formule 1.
Bekijk de klassementen
Tip de redactie
Versturen

Door te versturen ga je akkoord met onze voorwaarden