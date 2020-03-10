Teunissen doet mee in virtuele Ronde van Vlaanderen

Ronde van Vlaanderen day=So many unforgettable moments! Photo: @gettysport
- deceuninck_quickstepteam
🇳🇱 De 40ste editie van de NN Marathon Rotterdam is verplaatst naar 25 oktober 🇬🇧 The 40th edition of the NN Marathon Rotterdam is rescheduled to October 25th Meer informatie: https://t.co/fuJswMjAI9
- NN Marathon Rotterdam
In een parallel universum is dit een van de mooiste dagen van het jaar: ✅ Marathon Rotterdam ✅ Ronde van Vlaanderen ✅ GP Vietnam ✅ Extreem veel voetbal In ons universum: ❌ Boer Zoekt Vrouw
- Michel Abbink
These are the riders who will compete in De Ronde 2020: Lockdown Edition! #DeRonde2020
- Ronde Van Vlaanderen
This is what De Ronde 2020: Lockdown Edition will look like on Sunday the 5th of April. #DeRonde2020
- Ronde Van Vlaanderen
My only @flandersclassics experience, last year during the @letourdefrance! 👏🏻 🇧🇪 Sadly we can’t enjoy these guys today on tv! 📺 Although good luck to the E-racers! #RVV #DeMuur #ridebianchi #everydayriding #staysafetogether
- stevenkruijswijk
🌞 making the most of quarantine 💪
- landonorris
Er heerst grote verdeeldheid tussen de Eredivisie-clubs over het wel of niet afmaken van het seizoen. Wat moet er volgens jou gebeuren?
Ook de NBA biedt hulp in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. De Amerikaanse basketbalcompetitie werkt samen met de New York Knick en de Brooklyn Nets om 1 miljoen extra mondmaskers te doneren aan het zorgpersoneel in New York. De NBA en de twee clubs worden bedankt door Andrew Cuomo, gouverneur van de staat New York.
NEW: The @NBA is contributing 1 million desperately needed surgical masks for New York's essential workers in collaboration with @nyknicks, @BrooklynNets and China's Consul General Huang Ping. New York thanks you. We are beyond grateful for this gift of critically needed PPE.
- Andrew Cuomo
By staying home, you are helping defeat #COVID19 . But during this time I take care of my physical & mental health by cleaning, playing and cooking! Join @who 's new challenge! Show us how you're #HealthyAtHome #coronavirus
- grosjeanromain
Druk programma morgen, voor coronatijden. Keuzestress.
- Michel Abbink
Al final... me gana? 🙌🏻 🎾 👏🏻 Mi hermana @mariabel_nadal Lo dicho, hay que animarse 💪🏻😉 #yomequedoencasa #iorestoacasa #istayhome #jerestechezmoi #tennisathome
- rafaelnadal
What an amazing line-up for the #LegendsTrophy event. @JackNichollsF1E gives us the run down. 💻 Watch now at: https://t.co/WdVqh7S2NG #TheRaceMustGoOn || #LegendsTrophy
- The Race
Stay safe at home everybody
- Peter Sagan
Good training session this morning 🏃🏾✅ with @__danigomes__ and @gomesfootballplayers
- calvinstengs
«Истиклол» стал девятикратным обладателем Суперкубка Таджикистана Душанбинский «Истиклол», одержав волевую победу в матче за Суперкубок Таджикистана-2020 серебряного призера чемпионата прошлого сезона «Худжанд», сохранил трофей в своей коллекции. https://t.co/7G73kGXVhp
- FC Istiklol Dushanbe
Stay home and keep stylish 💇🏽♂️👩❤️💋👨 #stayhomestaysafe
- cristiano
Day 5, kid still hasn’t found me 👀 #Hideandseek How are you keeping your kids entertained?
- Gini Wijnaldum
