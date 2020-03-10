Telstar moet verbouwing stadion uitstellen

Coronavirus ·

1-5 : 30.000 dollar

: 30.000 dollar 6-10: 20.000

20.000 11-20: 15.000

15.000 21-50: 10.000

10.000 51-100: 5.000

Het plan van Djokovic, dat gesteund wordt door Nadal en Federer, houdt in dat de hoogst geklasseerde spelers in de top honderd het meeste geld doneren aan de minder bedeelde spelers. De verdeling is dan als volgt:Ook de top-20 van de dubbelranglijst legt geld in. Zij betalen in het plan ieder 5.000 dollar. In totaal moet de actie iets meer dan een miljoen dollar opleveren. (2/3)