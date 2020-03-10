Strijdbare LeBron James wil NBA-seizoen afmaken

Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season??? That’s absolutely not true. Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it’s safe we would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything. 👑
- LeBron James
Going to get ‘virtually’ legless celebrating my win online @mutuamadridopen Hope anyone who watched got some sort of enjoyment out of it in these tough times. I’ll be donating half of the 45 thousand dollars prize money to the NHS and the other half to the tennis player relief fund. #tennis #castore #nhs #stayhome
- andymurray
Nice work, @charles_leclerc 🚚📦 . Swapping his Ferrari car for a delivery van, Leclerc has been lending his time and support to the Red Cross in Monaco delivering meals to elderly residents unable to leave their homes during the coronavirus pandemic 👏 . #Formula1 #F1 #Charles16 #MonteCarlo (📸Monaco Red Cross)
- f1
Defended my title😉🎮 thanks @mutuamadridopen for organizing this great event!! #playathome
- kikibertens
Ready for fast track sessions again!🏃♀️ From today on, we are allowed to train @papendal again🙌 Under certain conditions of course, but happy to be back on track @adidas #HomeTeam #createdwithadidas
- nadine_visser
Today we were back on the track!🚴🏼♂️ And that felt really good. 🔥 Of course we do this with a really good plan made by @Omnisport to keep our distances! ↔️ Tonight I will talk about this in the talkshow with @dit_is_M on @NPO1 ! 📸 @timdeboer34
- Jeffrey Hoogland
Wanted to give a little appreciation gift to #CaptainTomMoore for raising £30Million and of course for reaching his incredible 100th Birthday! Happy Birthday Colonel! #YoureOurHero #NHS
- landonorris
🇩🇰 or 🇳🇱? #PlayAtHome 🎮
- #MMOPEN
15 – On matchday 15, Noa Lang became the second player with 3 goals at his Eredivisie starting debut for @AFCAjax, after Henk Groot in 1959. Triple. #OptaEredivisie1920
- OptaJohan
De eerste fietstest van seizoen 2020 - 2021 zit er weer op. Dit maal in corona opstelling onder de tribunes van het Abe Lenstra Station. Fijn om fit te beginnen aan het nieuwe seizoen😁 #vo2max #lekkerfietsen #victronenergybv #ekwadraat #decoverf #FBoranjewoud #bouwgroepdijkstradraisma #rabobank #kuiperverzekeringen #topsportnoord #TORQ #sportbase #gewestfryslân #sportmassageHeerenveen #schaatsen
- sannekedeneeling
