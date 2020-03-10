Strijdbare LeBron James wil NBA-seizoen afmaken Liveblog corona

Door het coronavirus zijn bijna alle sportwedstrijden in de komende tijd afgelast of uitgesteld. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Coronavirus · 11 minuten geleden
Riis hekelt 'egoïstische' Brailsford na Tour-uitspraken
Bjarne Riis heeft geïrriteerd gereageerd op uitspraken van Team INEOS-ploegleider Dave Brailsford over de Tour de France. Brailsford liet onlangs weten dat hij Team INEOS zou terugtrekken voor de Tour van later dit jaar als hij het gevoel heeft dat de situatie vanwege het coronavirus onveilig is. "Ik kan me daar niet in vinden. Het is niet aan hem om zo'n beslissing te nemen, maar aan overheden en organisatoren. Ik ken Tour-baas Christian Prudhomme heel goed en hij zou de Tour echt niet door laten gaan als het onveilig is", zegt Riis tegen onder meer Cyclingnews.
Coronavirus · 25 minuten geleden
Jeugdteams Feyenoord trainen op Varkenoord
De jeugdteams van Feyenoord trainen vanaf vandaag weer op trainingscomplex Varkenoord. Dat doen ze de komende tweeënhalve week in groepen van zes tot acht personen, waarbij de kinderen van dertien tot en met achttien jaar de afstandsregels in acht moeten nemen. Ook zijn de kleedkamers en andere ruimtes gesloten. Ouders en publiek zijn niet welkom op het complex.
Coronavirus · 42 minuten geleden
'Promotie/degradatie als Serie A niet wordt afgerond'
Mocht het seizoen in de Italiaanse Serie A alsnog voortijdig beëindigd worden, dan vindt er 'gewoon' promotie/degradatie plaats. Dat hebben volgens Sky Sport Italia de clubs gisteren besloten in een gezamenlijk overleg. Het is hoogst onzeker of de Italiaanse competitie wordt hervat. De Italiaanse minister van Sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, achtte onlangs de kans klein dat de competitie wordt afgerond.
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Heracles tegen Eredivisie met twintig clubs
Heracles Almelo is tegen een Eredivisie met twintig clubs, laat directeur Rob Toussaint weten aan Tubantia. "Je moet eerder beginnen met de competitie, omdat er meer wedstrijden worden gespeeld. Dat kost geld, want als er in het begin zonder publiek wordt gespeeld, heb je geen inkomsten. Er moeten vervolgens vijf clubs degraderen, niemand wil bij de onderste vijf zitten, dus gaan clubs grote financiële risico’s nemen om erin te blijven. Dat wordt een catastrofe die helemaal niet goed is voor de bedrijfstak." (1/2)
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
De Graafschap en SC Cambuur lobbyen
De Graafschap en SC Cambuur zijn een lobby gestart voor een tijdelijk uitbreiding van de Eredivisie, nu beide clubs door het besluit van de KNVB vorige week niet promoveren naar de hoogste voetbalcompetitie. Beide clubs sturen aan op een algemene vergadering betaald voetbal, waarin het plan ter stemming kan worden gebracht. Anders stappen De Graafschap en SC Cambuur naar de voorzieningsrechter. (2/2)
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
São Paulo houdt rekening met later vertrek Antony
São Paulo houdt rekening met een later vertrek van Antony naar Ajax. De Amsterdammers zouden normaal gesproken vanaf 1 juli beschikken over de twintigjarige aanvaller, waarvoor 15,75 miljoen euro is neergeteld, maar door de coronapandemie is reizen naar Nederland vanuit Brazilië niet mogelijk. "Niets is duidelijk", zegt Antony's zaakwaarnemer Junior Pedroso tegen Globo. "Ik denk dat het tot in augustus kan duren."
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Agüero: 'Bang om alweer te beginnen'
Sergio Agüero, sterspeler van Manchester City, vreest voor een snelle hervatting van de Premier League. "Het merendeel van de spelers is bang om nu alweer te beginnen. Zij hebben ook een gezin en kinderen", verwijst de spits in gesprek met het Argentijnse televisiestation El Chiringuito naar de wereldwijde verspreiding van het coronavirus. De Premier League wil op 8 juni de competitie hervatten, wat betekent dat de spelers op 18 mei weer in training moeten.
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Kiki Bertens schreef gisteren het virtuele tennistoernooi van Madrid op haar naam. De Wateringse was op de PlayStation in de finale met 6-2 te sterk voor de Française Fiona Ferro. Beelden van haar knap staaltje gamen.
Kiki Bertens pakt ook op de PlayStation titel in Madrid
Video
Kiki Bertens pakt ook op de PlayStation titel in Madrid
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
'Dit doet zoveel meer dan individueel trainen'
Topsprinter Dafne Schippers is blij dat ze gisteren voor het eerst weer op de atletiekbaan op Papendal stond, nadat het sportcomplex op 15 maart werd gesloten vanwege het coronavirus. "Het is heel fijn om weer met een klein groepje te kunnen trainen. het doet zoveel meer dan alleen individueel trainen. Een klein beetje sociale contacten hebben is ook weer fijn", zegt ze bij de NOS.
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Zusters Williams en Osaka doen mee aan benefiet
Tenniskampioenen Serena en Venus Williams en Naomi Osaka doen zondag mee aan een virtueel benefiettennistoernooi, waarvan de opbrengsten gaan naar goede doelen. Tijdens het toernooi vormen de tennissterren een koppel met musici, modellen en dj's, waarmee ze het op de Nintendo Switch tegen elkaar opnemen. Ieder deelnemend team krijgt 25.000 dollar (22.800 euro) om te doneren, de winnaar krijgt nog eens één miljoen dollar (913.000 euro) te besteden.
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
'Hebben weer wat uit te leggen bij ministerie'
De stiekeme trainingen van enkele zwemmers op het nationale zwemcomplex in Zeist hebben geen consequenties voor zwembond KNZB, aldus Anneke van Zanen, voorzitter van sportkoepel NOC*NSF, in De Telegraaf. "Voor zover ik kan overzien niet, maar je spreekt elkaar er wel op aan. Want als je het op deze manier doet, is de kans kleiner dat het ons wordt gegund om weer een volgende stap te maken. Nu hebben we bij VWS weer wat uit te leggen." (1/3)
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
De Volkskrant meldde deze week dat meerdere zwemmers de afgelopen drie weken incidenteel trainden in het zwembad in Zeist, terwijl alle topsportlocaties op last van de overheid zijn gesloten. Toen NOC*NSF vorige maand lucht kreeg van de trainingen, greep de sportkoepel in en werd de zwembond op de vingers getikt. (2/3)
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
'Niet solidair in zware tijden'
"Ik begrijp dat iedereen in de topsport probeert tot het randje te gaan. Maar dit was gewoon riskant, want je kunt hiermee de rest van de topsportgroep duperen", vervolgt Van Zanen in De Telegraaf. "Je neemt een risico voor alle topsporters. Het heeft ook iets met solidariteit te maken. We zitten allemaal in hetzelfde schuitje en dit was gewoon niet solidair in zware tijden." (3/3)
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:00
NASCAR keert op 17 mei terug met race zonder fans
De Amerikaanse autosportklasse NASCAR keert op 17 mei weer terug op de kalender, maakt de organisatie bekend. Er wordt op die datum zonder publiek geracet op het circuit van Darlington (South Carolina). Later in de maand vinden er nog zes races plaats. Het is de eerste grote autosportklasse die weer wordt opgestart sinds het begin van de coronacrisis.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:42
Meulenkamp wint derde en laatste partij vanuit huis
Ron Meulenkamp heeft zijn derde en laatste partij van de avond gewonnen. De darter versloeg tijdens de Home Tour de Ier Ciaran Teehan met 5-1. Omdat Meulenkamp eerder met diezelfde cijfers verloor van Chris Dobey, is groepswinst echter niet meer mogelijk. Meulenkamp won in zijn eerste partij van Kai-Fan Leung.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:30
Andy Murray viert zijn zege op de virtuele Madrid Open met een goed glas champagne. De Schot schenkt het prijzengeld aan twee goede doelen: de Britse gezondheidszorg en het steunfonds voor tennissers.

Going to get ‘virtually’ legless celebrating my win online @mutuamadridopen Hope anyone who watched got some sort of enjoyment out of it in these tough times. I’ll be donating half of the 45 thousand dollars prize money to the NHS and the other half to the tennis player relief fund. #tennis #castore #nhs #stayhome

Avatar
andymurray
Auteur
andymurray
Moment van plaatsen
21:52 - 30 april 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:19
Meulenkamp verliest tweede partij bij Home Tour
Ron Meulenkamp is er tijdens de veertiende speelronde van de PDC Home Tour niet in geslaagd om te stunten tegen Chris Dobey. De Nederlander, die eerder op de avond nog won van Kai-Fan Leung, moest buigen voor de nummer 20 van de wereld: 5-1. Meulenkamp speelt later vanavond nog zijn derde en laatste partij tegen de Ier Ciaran Teehan.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:00
Ferrari-coureur Charles Leclerc heeft zich van zijn beste kant laten zien. De Monegask schoot het Rode Kruis in Monaco te hulp en bezorgde voedsel aan ouderen die nu noodgedwongen niet hun huis uit kunnen.

Nice work, @charles_leclerc 🚚📦 . Swapping his Ferrari car for a delivery van, Leclerc has been lending his time and support to the Red Cross in Monaco delivering meals to elderly residents unable to leave their homes during the coronavirus pandemic 👏 . #Formula1 #F1 #Charles16 #MonteCarlo (📸Monaco Red Cross)

Avatar
f1
Auteur
f1
Moment van plaatsen
21:40 - 30 april 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:46
Olympique Lyon overweegt juridische stappen na misgrijpen Europees ticket
Olympique Lyon is het kind van de rekening nu de Ligue 1 definitief is afgebroken en de Franse bond de Europese tickets op basis van de ranglijst vóór de coronacrisis heeft verdeeld. De club van Memphis Depay en Kenny Tete stond op dat moment zevende. Lyon-voorzitter Jean-Michel Aulas stelde voor om play-offs te spelen voor de Europese tickets, maar dat voorstel is door de Franse bond afgewezen. De club overweegt nu om naar de rechter te stappen.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:33
Meulenkamp wint eerste wedstrijd tijdens Home Tour
Ron Meulenkamp heeft zijn eerste wedstrijd van de PDC Home Tour gewonnen. Hij was met 5-4 te sterk voor Kai-Fan Leung, een speler uit Hong Kong. Meulenkamp speelt later op de avond nog tegen Ciaran Teehan en Chris Dobey.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:09
Een stralende glimlach bij Kiki Bertens, die eerder vandaag de titel pakte bij de virtuele editie van de Madrid Open.

Defended my title😉🎮 thanks @mutuamadridopen for organizing this great event!! #playathome

Avatar
kikibertens
Auteur
kikibertens
Moment van plaatsen
18:29 - 30 april 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:42
EK zwemmen in Boedapest verplaatst naar volgend jaar
De EK zwemmen in Boedapest zijn donderdag voor de tweede keer uitgesteld. Het toernooi is nu verplaatst naar volgend jaar. De EK stond dit jaar eerst van 11 tot en met 24 mei op het programma. Vanwege de coronacrisis stelde de Europese zwembond (LEN) het evenement uit naar 17 tot en met 30 augustus. Volgens de organisatie van de EK is die periode ook niet haalbaar, waardoor het toernooi dus opnieuw verplaatst is. Waarschijnlijk maakt de LEN tijdens een congres in november een nieuwe termijn voor het evenement bekend.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:30
We gaan zometeen beginnen aan de veertiende speelronde van de PDC Home Tour. Ron Meulenkamp zorgt voor de Nederlandse inbreng. Hij neemt het op tegen Chris Dobey, Kai Fan Leung en Ciaran Teehan.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:50
Besluit over herstart Bundesliga uitgesteld naar volgende week
De Duitse clubs moeten langer wachten op het besluit over een herstart van de Bundesliga. Bondskanselier Angela Merkel maakte donderdag duidelijk dat het onderwerp is doorgeschoven naar volgende week woensdag. "Dan bekijken we of en zo ja, onder welke voorwaarden competities kunnen worden hervat", liet Merkel weten tijdens een conferencecall met de minister-presidenten van de deelstaten. Er werd verwacht dat er ook een besluit zou worden genomen over een hervatting van de Bundesliga. Als streefdatum voor de eerste wedstrijden wordt door verschillende Duitse media nu 16 mei genoemd.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:35
Darter Kyle Anderson hersteld van coronavirus
Mooi nieuws voor Kyle Anderson: hij mag eindelijk uit quarantaine. De Australische darter testte eind maart positief op het coronavirus en moest vervolgens in quarantaine. Anderson heeft in totaal ruim een maand in quarantaine gezeten.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:20
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:35
Selectie AZ vanaf maandag weer in training 
De selectie van AZ hervat komende maandag de training, zo maakt de club bekend. De club werkt in de komende drie weken achter gesloten deuren in kleine groepen. De spelers komen in shifts naar de club en lossen elkaar af. Buitenlandse spelers die eerder naar eigen land vertrokken, keren terug om aan te sluiten bij de aangepaste trainingen. Ook Jong AZ staat vanaf maandag weer op het veld. Eerder werd al bekend dat Feyenoord, Ajax, FC Twente, RKC Waalwijk, Willem II en ADO Den Haag weer gaan trainen.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:15
Bertens wint virtuele editie van WTA-toernooi van Madrid
Kiki Bertens heeft de digitale editie van het tennistoernooi van Madrid gewonnen. De Wateringse, die vorig jaar tijdens de 'normale' editie van het toernooi ook al de beste was, versloeg in de finale de Française Fiona Ferro met 6-2. Eerder op de dag versloeg ze Caroline Wozniacki in de halve finale. De finale bij de mannen gaat zo tussen Andy Murray en David Goffin.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:49
Nadine Visser is blij dat ze vanaf vandaag weer mag trainen op de atletiekbaan van Papendal.

Ready for fast track sessions again!🏃‍♀️ From today on, we are allowed to train @papendal again🙌 Under certain conditions of course, but happy to be back on track @adidas #HomeTeam #createdwithadidas

Avatar
nadine_visser
Auteur
nadine_visser
Moment van plaatsen
17:23 - 30 april 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:40
Burgemeester vreest voor chaos bij eventueel kampioenschap Liverpool
Burgemeester Joe Anderson van Liverpool denkt dat het niet verstandig is om de Premier League te hervatten. Hij vreest voor chaotische situaties als supporters uit zijn stad een eventuele titel van Liverpool zullen vieren, ook als de club op neutraal terrein kampioen wordt. "Zelfs als het achter gesloten deuren zou gebeuren, zouden er vele duizenden mensen buiten Anfield opduiken", zegt Anderson donderdag tegen de BBC. "Er zullen niet veel mensen zijn die onze uitspraken zullen respecteren. Een hoop mensen zullen het komen vieren, dus ik denk dat een herstart niet handig is." De Premier League heeft de clubs laten weten dat alleen "goedgekeurde locaties" zullen worden gebruikt als de competitie wordt hervat.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:24
PSG uitgeroepen tot kampioen in Frankrijk, Amiens en Toulouse gedegradeerd
Koploper Paris Saint-Germain is uitgeroepen tot kampioen van de Ligue 1, zo maakt competitie-organisator LFP bekend. Het voetbalseizoen in Frankrijk werd dinsdag al definitief gestaakt vanwege de coronacrisis. Paris Saint-Germain had met nog elf wedstrijden te spelen een voorsprong van twaalf punten op nummer twee Olympique Marseille, dat nog tien duels voor de boeg had. Het is de zevende titel in acht jaar voor de Parijzenaars. Amiens en Toulouse degraderen en maken plaats voor Lorient en Lens. Het nieuwe seizoen begint op 22 augustus.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:40
Bertens naar finale digitale Madrid Open
Kiki Bertens heeft zich geplaatst voor de finale van de digitale editie van de Madrid Open. De Wateringse versloeg in de halve finale Caroline Wozniacki met 7-5. Ze speelt in de finale tegen de winnaar van de wedstrijd tussen Sorana Cirstea en Fiona Ferro. Bertens won vorig jaar het échte WTA-toernooi van Madrid.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:27
Nationale hockeyselecties mogen vanaf morgen weer trainen
De Nederlandse hockeymannen en -vrouwen mogen vanaf morgen weer trainen, maakt hockeybond KNHB bekend. De olympische selecties van bondscoaches Max Caldas en Alison Annan, beide bestaande uit 23 spelers of speelsters, trainen morgen op de velden van het Wagener Stadion in Amsterdam. Bij de trainingen gelden wel restricties: zo moet de 1,5 meter-regel in acht worden genomen.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:21
Kiki Bertens is begonnen aan de halve finale van de virtuele Madrid Open. De Wateringse neemt het daarin op tegen Caroline Wozniacki. Het staat 1-1.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:18
'Geen Tour-wildcard voor team Van der Poel'
Eerder vandaag leek de deur naar de Tour voor Mathieu van der Poel nog open te staan, maar volgens Cycling News hoeft zijn team Alpecin-Fenix niet te hopen op een wildcard. Volgens de website bestaat het deelnemersveld van de Tour dit jaar gewoon uit de 22 ploegen die aanvankelijk al zouden meedoen. De continentale ploeg Alpecin-Fenix zit daar niet bij.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:08
'Spanje stelt coronatests beschikbaar voor atleten'
Professionele Spaanse sporters kunnen volgens Marca vanaf 4 mei worden getest op het coronavirus, zodat ze na de test weer aan het werk kunnen. Dat is het resultaat van een overleg tussen onder meer La Liga, het Spaans olympisch comité en La Endesa (de basketbalcompetitie). De tests kunnen worden afgenomen door clubartsen, meldt de sportkrant.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:00
Ook Diamond League-ontmoeting in Lausanne gaat niet door
De kalender van de prestigieuze Diamond League wordt steeds kaler. Nadat eerder al de wedstrijden in Doha, China, Stockholm, Rome, Rabat, Eugene en Parijs zijn uitgesteld of geannuleerd, gaat er nu een streep door de wedstrijd in Lausanne. Die wedstrijd zou eigenlijk op 20 augustus plaatsvinden, maar kan niet doorgaan omdat de Zwitserse regering besloten heeft om alle grote evenementen tot 31 augustus te verbieden.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 15:12
Formule 1-coureur Lando Norris is enorm onder de indruk van de verrichtingen van de Britse veteraan Tom Moore, die al 30 miljoen pond (zo'n 34,5 miljoen euro) heeft opgehaald voor de strijd tegen het coronavirus. De McLaren-coureur had daarom een mooie verrassing in petto voor de vandaag honderd jaar oud geworden Moore: een gesigneerde helm en een persoonlijke boodschap.

Wanted to give a little appreciation gift to #CaptainTomMoore for raising £30Million and of course for reaching his incredible 100th Birthday! Happy Birthday Colonel! #YoureOurHero #NHS

Avatar
landonorris
Auteur
landonorris
Moment van plaatsen
14:11 - 30 april 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:11
Mourinho: 'Goed voor voetbal als Premier League wordt afgemaakt'
José Mourinho hoopt dat de autoriteiten het toelaten dat het Premier League-seizoen wordt afgemaakt. De 57-jarige manager van Tottenham Hotspur mist het voetbal. "Als we de laatste negen wedstrijden van het seizoen spelen, is dat goed voor iedereen", zegt Mourinho tegen Sky Sports. "Als we achter gesloten deuren spelen, betekent dat niet dat dat ook daadwerkelijk zo is. Met alle camera's om ons heen zullen miljoenen mensen naar ons kijken. Dus als we een leeg stadion in wandelen, zal het zeker niet écht leeg zijn."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 12:56
Coronavirus · gisteren om 12:34
'PSG uitgeroepen tot kampioen'
Paris Saint-Germain wordt uitgeroepen tot kampioen, melden Franse media. De Ligue 1 kan net als de Eredivisie niet afgemaakt worden, maar in Frankrijk lijkt het erop dat er dus wél een landstitel wordt vergeven. De voorsprong van PSG op naaste belager Olympique Marseille bedraagt liefst twaalf punten.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 11:59
Net als veel andere topsporters hervatten ook de schaatsers hun training op locatie. Sanneke de Neeling van Gewest Fryslân test haar benen in het Abe Lenstra Stadion van sc Heerenveen.

De eerste fietstest van seizoen 2020 - 2021 zit er weer op. Dit maal in corona opstelling onder de tribunes van het Abe Lenstra Station. Fijn om fit te beginnen aan het nieuwe seizoen😁 #vo2max #lekkerfietsen #victronenergybv #ekwadraat #decoverf #FBoranjewoud #bouwgroepdijkstradraisma #rabobank #kuiperverzekeringen #topsportnoord #TORQ #sportbase #gewestfryslân #sportmassageHeerenveen #schaatsen

Avatar
sannekedeneeling
Auteur
sannekedeneeling
Moment van plaatsen
11:41 - 30 april 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 11:48
Virtuele GP Zandvoort op Interlagos
Komende zondag zou eigenlijk de Grand Prix van Zandvoort op het programma staan, maar net als alle andere afgelaste races wordt de GP vervangen door een virtuele wedstrijd. Aangezien Zandvoort niet in het huidige Formule 1-spel zit, wordt er geracet op het Braziliaanse circuit van Interlagos. Deelnemers zijn Formule 1-coureurs Charles Leclerc, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alexander Albon, George Russell en Nicholas Latifi, maar ook AC Milan-aanvoerder Alessio Romagnoli, cricketers Stuart Broad en Ben Stokes en rallykampioen Petter Solberg. 
Coronavirus · gisteren om 11:06
Roland Garros-winnaar is nu vakkenvuller
Tennisser Kevin Krawietz, die vorig jaar het dubbelspel won op Roland Garros, werkt als vakkenvuller in zijn lokale supermarkt nu de ATP Tour stilligt vanwege de coronacrisis. "Ik wilde altijd al een 'normale' baan", zegt de 28-jarige Duitser tegen Der Spiegel. "Door de huidige bijzondere omstandigheden krijg ik daar nu de kans toe."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 10:46
'Tour-deelname Van der Poel stapje dichterbij'
Mathieu van der Poel zou weer wat meer hoop mogen koesteren dat hij dit jaar kan debuteren in de Tour de France. De internationale wielerbond UCI is volgens Het Laatste Nieuws vanwege de coronacrisis van plan om het aantal renners per ploeg in grote rondes te verminderen van acht naar zeven, waardoor drie (Pro Continental-) teams extra kunnen meedoen. Alpecin-Fenix heeft momenteel geen wildcard voor de Tour, maar in dit scenario lijkt deelname van de ploeg van Van der Poel een zeer reële optie.
