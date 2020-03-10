Stemming over stopzetten Belgische competitie uitgesteld Liveblog corona

Stemming over stopzetten Belgische competitie uitgesteld

10 maart 2020

Door het coronavirus zijn bijna alle sportwedstrijden in de komende tijd afgelast of uitgesteld. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Een mooie boodschap van Nicolás Tagliafico. "Jammer dat we ons doel om de titel te pakken niet kunnen voltooien, maar er zijn belangrijkere dingen dan voetbal. Trots dat ik er een aandeel in had om Ajax naar de kop van de ranglijst te leiden. Maar dit seizoen zijn dit de kampioenen die al ons applaus verdienen", doelt de linskback van Ajax op de medewerkers in de zorg.

Lástima no haber podido terminar nuestra meta con el título, pero hay cosas más importantes que el fútbol. Orgulloso de haber podido participar en dejar al @AFCAjax en lo alto de la liga. Además, esta temporada los campeones que se merecen todo los aplausos son ellos. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 A shame we can't complete our target of winning the title, but there are more important things than football. Proud to have been a part of taking @AFCAjax to the top of the table. This season, these are the champions who deserve all our applause.

Arsenal hervat volgende week training
De spelers van Arsenal krijgen toestemming om de training te hervatten in Londen. "We zullen dat doen met strikt respect voor de richtlijnen om de verspreiding van het coronavirus tegen te houden. De spelers zullen te allen tijde de afgesproken sociale afstand respecteren", aldus een woordvoerder van de Engelse club.
Nicaragua organiseert bokstoernooi met fans
In Nicaragua gaat vandaag 'gewoon' een bokstoernooi van start. Tweevoudig wereldkampioen Rosendo Alvarez organiseert een boksavond met publiek die live op televisie wordt uitgezonden. "Wij zijn hier niet bang voor dat virus en er is geen quarantaine. De drie mensen die gestorven zijn kwamen van het buitenland en niemand in het land is tot nu besmet", laat Alvarez weten. "We moeten boksen, want Nicaragua is een arm land. Boksers moeten eten. Ze kunnen niet thuis blijven zitten en wachten."
Giri pakt eerste punt bij Carlsen Invitational
Anish Giri sleept in de vierde ronde van de Magnus Carlsen Invitiational zijn eerste punt binnen. De Nederlander speelt bij het digitale schaaktoernooi over vijf rapidpartijen met 2,5-2,5 gelijk tegen de Chinees Ding Liren. Giri staat zevende en is zo goed als kansloos voor de halve finales. De Noorse wereldkampioen Carlsen gaat met elf punten aan de leiding en is morgen de tegenstander van Giri.
Montpellier-speler Sambia niet langer in coma
De situatie van Montpellier-speler Junior Sambia is inmiddels iets verbeterd. De middenvelder, die is besmet met het coronavirus, werd in een kunstmatige coma gehouden, maar ademt inmiddels weer zelfstandig. "Ze zijn gestopt met de beademing. Het is een lang proces, maar hij is niet langer in coma", laat zijn zaakwaarnemer Frédéric Guerra weten aan RTL Foot. "Het gaat de goede kant op, daar is geen twijfel over. Hij ademt weer zelfstandig, dat is positief."
Stemming over stoppen Belgische competitie uitgesteld
De onzekerheid over het stoppen van de Belgische competitie zal waarschijnlijk nog tot 4 mei voortduren. De raad van bestuur van de Pro League zal op de algemene vergadering van komende maandag vragen om de stemming over het beëindigen van de competitie uit te stellen, zo is besloten na een videocall. Begin april kwam de raad van bestuur van de Pro League al tot het besluit om het seizoen vanwege de coronacrisis vroegtijdig stop te zetten, maar de clubs wachten nog op duidelijkheid van de nationale veiligheidsraad.
Kleermaker stunt tegen Smith bij Home Tour
Martijn Kleermaker zorgt voor een stunt in zijn openingspartij van de PDC Home Tour. De Nederlander komt met 0-3 achter tegen Michael Smith, maar staat daarna geen legs meer af tegen de nummer vijf van de wereld: 5-3.
Ajax-verdediger Perr Schuurs werkt tijdens de coronacrisis op creatieve wijze aan zijn kopvaardigheden.
Been creative in this period 🌳⚽️

Spelers Aston Villa leveren deel salaris in
Anwar El Ghazi en zijn ploeggenoten bij Aston Villa leveren de komende vier maanden 25 procent van hun salaris in. Ook de trainers en het management van de Premier League-club doen dat om 'The Villans' te helpen tijdens de coronacrisis. Over vier maanden worden de maatregelen opnieuw bekeken.
Duizenden ondertekenen petitie voor promotie Cambuur en De Graafschap
Ruim 3.800 mensen ondertekenen een petitie om zowel SC Cambuur als De Graafschap alsnog te laten promoveren naar de Eredivisie. De twee clubs kregen gisteren van de KNVB te horen dat ze ook volgend seizoen in de Keuken Kampioen Divisie uitkomen, ondanks dat de koploper en de nummer twee een ruime voorsprong op de concurrentie hadden.
Jumbo-Visma grijpt net naast ritzege in virtuele Giro
Jumbo-Visma slaagt er net niet in om de derde etappe van de virtuele Giro d'Italia te winnen. Timo Roosen en Christoph Pfingsten zijn over 26,9 kilometer op Circuit San Daniele del Friuli 25 seconden langzamer dan Veljko Stojnic en Andrea Bartolozzi, die uitkomen voor Vini Zabú-KTM. Domenico Pozzovivo is de snelste renner van de dag. Bij de vrouwen gaat Ellen van Dijk samen met Audrey Cordon Ragot namens Trek-Segafredo met de zege aan de haal.
Mogelijk alleen elite in marathon van Londen
De marathon van Londen overweegt alleen een wedstrijd te houden voor elitelopers. "Dat is een van de vele scenario's die we bekijken", laat wedstrijddirecteur Hugh Brasher weten aan de BBC. "We moeten naar het totaalplaatje kijken, met 750.000 toeschouwers, de medische kant, de liefdadigheidsinstellingen. Er zijn wel tien scenario's denkbaar en die veranderen voortdurend." De Londense marathon werd vanwege de coronacrisis al verzet van 26 april naar 4 oktober en telt normaal gesproken 43.000 deelnemers.

Mocht La Liga hervat worden, dan is Valencia-doelman Jasper Cillessen er in ieder geval helemaal klaar voor.
100% ready when football returns⚽️🧤#football #amuntvalencia

Montpellier-speler Sambia in coma met coronavirus
Montpellier-middenvelder Junior Sambia is besmet met het coronavirus en zijn toestand is na vijf dagen in het ziekenhuis nog altijd niet aan de beterende hand. De speler uit de Centraal-Afrikaanse Republiek wordt in een kunstmatige coma gehouden. "Hij zou woensdag eigenlijk weer naar huis gaan", vertelt zijn zaakwaarnemer Frédéric Guerra aan Le Parisien. "Zijn toestand ging toen echter achteruit nadat hij ook last van zijn longen kreeg. Tijdens het vervoer kreeg hij het nog zwaarder. Hij ging daarna terug naar hetzelfde ziekenhuis, waarna hij nog tweemaal werd overgeplaatst voordat hij in een kunstmatig coma werd gebracht."
Küng klopt Matthews in spannende strijd
Stefan Küng boekt opnieuw een overwinning in de digitale Ronde van Zwitserland. Na de tweede etappe schrijft de Zwitser van Groupama-FDJ ook de vierde rit op zijn naam. Küng rekent in een spannende strijd af met Michael Matthews, die in de finale wordt gepasseerd en genoegen moet nemen met de tweede plek. Ethan Hayter komt als derde over de finish.
Een knappe prestatie van Mike Foppen: hij loopt in Nijmegen de 5 kilometer op de weg in 13 minuten en 41 seconden. Helaas voor de 23-jarige atleet telt zijn tijd niet als officieel Nederlands record.

New unofficial national 5k road record: 13.41.7 @coronasolo5k 😬 . I know it’s unofficial, with vaporfly etc, but also a boost for my motivation, learning experience and confirmation. Above all, this race motivated me to sleep before 00.00 and wake up early for the first time in 5 weeks 😂. Appreciate the little things and stay healthy✌🏻

Avatar
mikefoppen
Auteur
mikefoppen
Moment van plaatsen
16:01 - 25 april 2020
'Premier League in gesprek over herstart zonder publiek'
De Premier League is momenteel in gesprek met de Britse regering over een hervatting van de competitie achter gesloten deuren, zo melden diverse Britse media. "We werken er dan ook hard aan om sport terug op televisie te krijgen", laat een bron vanuit de regering weten aan Sky Sports. "Het is niet hetzelfde als een wedstrijd in het stadion bekijken, maar het zou toch een opkikker zijn voor het land."
Spee: 'Afmaken Premier League onrealistisch'
KNVB-voorzitter Just Spee acht het niet realistisch als de Premier League in tegenstelling tot de Eredivisie wel zou worden uitgespeeld. "Als je ziet wat er gebeurt en dat dingen week voor week worden uitgesteld, hoe realistisch is het dan dat we over drie of vier weken tot een andere conclusie komen? Niet heel erg, denk ik", zegt hij in een interview met de BBC. "Ook de Premier League heeft een aantal weken nodig om de competitie kunnen afmaken. Ik betwijfel of daar genoeg tijd voor is."
La Liga-baas: 'Clubs verliezen punten bij weigering'
La Liga-voorzitter Javier Tebas waarschuwt de Spaanse clubs dat het gevolgen zal hebben als ze weigeren om wedstrijden te spelen bij een competitiehervatting. Ploegen kunnen zelfs punten verliezen. "Als er een club is die ondanks het groene licht van de gezondheidsautoriteiten geen wedstrijden willen spelen, zullen we dat als weigering beschouwen", zegt Tebas tijdens een videoconferentie. "Eerst worden drie punten afgetrokken en dan misschien meer volgens de regels."
Chelsea-spelers hoeven geen loon in te leveren
De spelers van Chelsea hoeven, in tegenstelling tot collega's bij andere clubs, voorlopig geen loon in te leveren. Wel zijn ze van plan om op een andere manier financieel bij te dragen aan de strijd tegen het coronavirus, zo maakt de club bekend. De club belooft verder om al het personeel in de komende tijd volledig uit te betalen. Daarnaast worden de seizoenskaarthouders gecompenseerd.
Poolse president geeft toestemming voor hervatting competitie eind mei
De Poolse Ekstraklasa wordt waarschijnlijk over ongeveer een maand hervat. President Mateusz Morawiecki heeft namelijk toestemming gegeven aan de Poolse voetbalbond om de competitie eind mei weer op te starten. De wedstrijden vinden dan achter gesloten deuren plaats. De trainingen kunnen nu op aangepaste accommodaties worden opgestart.
Manchester United houdt hand op de knip in zomerse transferperiode
Fans van Manchester United hoeven geen mega-aankopen te verwachten tijdens de zomerse transferperiode. Dat heeft vice-voorzitter Ed Woodward duidelijk gemaakt tijdens een videogesprek met supporters. Transfers van boven de 100 miljoen euro acht hij niet realistisch. "Deze zomer wordt het geen 'business as usual'. Het succes van het team is nog steeds onze prioriteit, maar we moeten eerst de impact van het virus kennen voor we kunnen praten over een terugkeer naar normaal." Tottenham Hotspur-ster Harry Kane wordt al enige tijd in verband gebracht met een transfer naar Manchester, maar dat lijkt er dus voorlopig nog niet in te zitten."
PDC weerspreekt aantijging van valsspelen Klaasen in Home Tour
De PDC meldt zaterdag dat Jelle Klaasen niet heeft valsgespeeld in de Home Tour. Doordat de scherpte van de camera van de Brabantse darter te wensen overliet, was er twijfel ontstaan over zijn eerlijkheid. "We zijn ervan overtuigd dat de pijl van de speler in de dubbel 20 belandde en beschouwen de zaak als gesloten", schrijft de PDC. Bij de verklaring staat een video-opname van de betwiste pijl, waarbij diep wordt ingezoomd op het dartsbord. Aanvankelijk leek het dat Klaasen de pijl boven de dubbel 20 had gegooid, vanwege de matige kwaliteit van zijn camera thuis. Bij de PDC Home Tour, een toernooi dat tijdens de coronacrisis wordt georganiseerd, moeten de spelers zelf hun scores opnoemen.
Latour gediskwalificeerd vanwege kalibratieprobleem
De Fransman Pierre Latour werd gisteren tijdens de Digital Swiss 5 uit de wedstrijd gehaald vanwege technische problemen aan zijn hometrainer. Latour lag op het moment van de diskwalificatie ruim aan kop, maar dat had te maken met het feit dat de kalibrator van zijn hometrainer niet goed werkte. Door de diskwalificatie schoof de Ier Nicholas Roche door naar de koppositie. Hij won uiteindelijk de etappe.
Bertens loot Kerber, Bouchard en Vekic bij digitale Madrid Open
Kiki Bertens neemt het in de komende week tijdens de digitale uitgave van het Madrid Open in de groepsfase op tegen Angelique Kerber, Eugenie Bouchard en Donna Vekic. Als ze bij de eerste twee van de poule eindigt, stoomt ze door naar de kwartfinale. Bij de vrouwen doen verder grote namen als Bianca Andreescu, Madison Keys en Karolina Pliskova mee aan het toernooi. Bij de mannen zien we straks Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev, Stefános Tsitsipás en Dominic Thiem in actie.
Eredivisie komt snel met duidelijkheid over tickets
De Eredivisie belooft op korte termijn meer duidelijkheid te geven over hoe om te gaan met de dit seizoen nog geldige seizoenskaarten en reeds aangekochte tickets, zo maakt de organisatie zojuist bekend in een persbericht. "De Eredivisie en de clubs waren al in overleg om te komen tot een gezamenlijke, uniforme aanpak voor alle supporters van alle Eredivisieclubs. De verwachting is dat er spoedig meer duidelijkheid is over hoe om te gaan met de reeds aangeschafte (seizoen)kaarten voor de Eredivisiewedstrijden, die als gevolg van de coronamaatregelen niet meer gespeeld kunnen worden." Op welke termijn precies duidelijkheid wordt verwacht, is niet bekend.
Door de beslissing van de KNVB moet AZ zich definitief tevreden stellen met de tweede plaats in de Eredivisie. Desondanks is doelman Marco Bizot meer dan tevreden over het seizoen van de Alkmaarders.

What a season...

Vandaag 21 jaar geleden stroomde de Coolsingel in Rotterdam vol. Feyenoord vierde die dag de veertiende landstitel in de clubhistorie.

#OnThisDay | 1999 𝐊𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐞𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐧 𝐍𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝! 🥇 #Feyenoord

FC Volendam en NAC hopen op financiële compensatie na mislopen play-offs
FC Volendam gaat er samen met NAC Breda alles aan doen om een goede financiële compensatie te krijgen. De twee clubs uit de Eerste Divisie veroverden dit seizoen een periodetitel en mochten op papier meedoen aan de play-offs voor promotie, maar kunnen een Eredivisie-ticket definitief vergeten. "We zijn natuurlijk teleurgesteld, want we hadden heel graag iets meer gekregen voor de periodetitel die we met veel overtuiging hebben afgedwongen", zegt advocaat Keje Molenaar, directeur externe betrekkingen bij Volendam, op de site van de club. "We hebben nog overleg gehad met NAC en gaan er samen bij de KNVB proberen om het onderste uit de kan te halen. Daar laten we het bij Volendam op dit moment bij, want meer kunnen we niet doen."
Ziyech baalt van abrupt afscheid bij Ajax: 'Ik wilde het mooi afsluiten'
Het per direct beëindigen van de Eredivisie betekent ook dat Hakim Ziyech zijn laatste wedstrijd voor Ajax heeft gespeeld. De aanvallende middenvelder, die komende zomer naar Chelsea vertrekt, had zijn afscheid uit Amsterdam heel anders voorgesteld. "Ik had mijn periode hier mooi af willen sluiten. Het is heel zonde dat dat nu niet kan", zegt Ziyech in gesprek met Ajax TV. "Het is heel zonde. Ik weet nog niet precies wanneer ik me bij Chelsea aansluit, want ook daar is nu nog veel onduidelijk. Maar ik ben ervan overtuigd dat er wel een afscheid bij Ajax gaat komen."
Woedende Van Seumeren noemt KNVB 'verschrikkelijk amateuristisch'
FC Utrecht-eigenaar Frans van Seumeren is op zijn zachtst gezegd niet zo blij met de beslissing van de KNVB, waardoor de Utrechters een Europees ticket mislopen. Hij noemt de voetbalbond in gesprek met De Telegraaf  'verschrikkelijk amateuristisch'. Hij meldt dat de club de beslissing gaat aanvechten. "Hier laten we het zeker niet bij zitten. We gaan alles op alles zetten om ons recht te halen."
