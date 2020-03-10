Stemming over stopzetten Belgische competitie uitgesteld

Martijn Kleermaker kroont zich verrassend tot groepswinnaar bij de PDC Home Tour. De Nederlander, die eerder op de avond stuntte tegen Michael Smith, gaat op legsaldo door naar de volgende ronde. Kleermaker kon alleen doorgaan als Smith in de laatste partij met 5-2 of 5-3 won van Matt Clark en de nummer vijf van de wereld triomfeerde met 5-3.
KLEERMAKER WINS THE GROUP!🇳🇱🏆 Martijn Kleermaker has won @unibet Home Tour Group Nine! A 5-3 win for Michael Smith against Matt Clark in the final game of the night was the perfect result for the Dutchman.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- PDC Darts
- Moment van plaatsen
Lástima no haber podido terminar nuestra meta con el título, pero hay cosas más importantes que el fútbol. Orgulloso de haber podido participar en dejar al @AFCAjax en lo alto de la liga. Además, esta temporada los campeones que se merecen todo los aplausos son ellos. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 A shame we can't complete our target of winning the title, but there are more important things than football. Proud to have been a part of taking @AFCAjax to the top of the table. This season, these are the champions who deserve all our applause.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- tagliafico3
- Moment van plaatsen
WINNER! Martijn Kleermaker gives himself a chance of winning the group as he concludes a dominant 5-2 victory over Harry Ward! Watch all the action LIVE - https://t.co/6KOZ9IEnDF
- Avatar
- Auteur
- PDC Darts
- Moment van plaatsen
CLARK WINS! Matt Clark makes it two wins from two as he edges Martijn Kleermaker with a 5-3 victory! Watch all the action LIVE - https://t.co/6KOZ9IEnDF
- Avatar
- Auteur
- PDC Darts
- Moment van plaatsen
SMITH WINS! Smith hits four 180s on his way to a 5-3 victory over Harry Ward to get his first two points of the evening!
- Avatar
- Auteur
- PDC Darts
- Moment van plaatsen
KLEERMAKER BEATS SMITH! Martijn Kleermaker produces a huge upset in the opening game of the night, coming from 3-0 down to defeat Michael Smith 5-3!
- Avatar
- Auteur
- PDC Darts
- Moment van plaatsen
Vanmorgen had ik een samenscholing van personen in Leeuwarden. Ik gaf aan dat ze mochten kiezen: 16 personen vonden het terecht om een PV te krijgen. 9 personen wilden liever geen PV en 9 personen maakte het niets uit. Omdat er geen meerderheid was kreeg niemand een bekeuring.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Politie Horeca Leeuwarden
- Moment van plaatsen
TONIGHT'S LIVE DARTS! Here's what's coming up on Night Nine of the @unibet Home Tour. 🖥How to watch: https://t.co/LlnmwoqB2o
- Avatar
- Auteur
- PDC Darts
- Moment van plaatsen
Been creative in this period 🌳⚽️
- Avatar
- Auteur
- perr_schuurs
- Moment van plaatsen
💥 WINNER! Stefan Küng holds off Michael Matthews for victory after a thrilling finale to Race 4 of the #DigitalSwiss5! What a finish!
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Velon CC
- Moment van plaatsen
100% ready when football returns⚽️🧤#football #amuntvalencia
- Avatar
- Auteur
- jaspercillessen
- Moment van plaatsen
#DigitalSwiss5🇨🇭 @blingmatthews is fighting tooth and nail to stay out front for us.🦷🔩 With his rivals closing in can he capitalise on his tremendous start?🤞🏻
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Team Sunweb
- Moment van plaatsen
New unofficial national 5k road record: 13.41.7 @coronasolo5k 😬 . I know it’s unofficial, with vaporfly etc, but also a boost for my motivation, learning experience and confirmation. Above all, this race motivated me to sleep before 00.00 and wake up early for the first time in 5 weeks 😂. Appreciate the little things and stay healthy✌🏻
- Avatar
- Auteur
- mikefoppen
- Moment van plaatsen
The race #DigitalSwiss5 just started! The riders are on their way to #Langnau. @VelonCC @gorouvy @searchch @Vaudoise_de @PrimeoEnergie
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Tour de Suisse
- Moment van plaatsen
Happy Birthday to world number one Michael van Gerwen! Producing magic like this for 31 years 🎂 🎈
- Avatar
- Auteur
- PDC Darts
- Moment van plaatsen
Na de vreemde beslissing die de KNVB heeft genomen door dit seizoen wel de Europese plekken conform de ranglijst te verdelen, maar promotie/degradatie te schrappen na een stemming van 16/9 voor promotie/degradatie en 9 onthoudingen, blikt onze aanvoerder Ralf Seuntjens terug 😥🤔
- Avatar
- Auteur
- De Graafschap
- Moment van plaatsen
🎥 Reactie Henk de Jong 💬 "Ik vind dat de Keuken Kampioen Divisie een dolk, nee een grote spies in de rug is gestoken." #KNVB #CambuurKomtEraan
- Avatar
- Auteur
- SC Cambuur (gewoan 🏠)
- Moment van plaatsen
Much prefer a virtual clay court match than the real thing in this group 😳. #playathome https://t.co/5rXxCJohCx
- Avatar
- Auteur
- John Isner
- Moment van plaatsen
Blame it on the quarantine. #Birthday
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Giedo van der Garde
- Moment van plaatsen
Two words left.... ‘never again’. Apologies to the best supporter @BenjaminBruijn for being so grumpy while suffering 🙈💦🧽
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Ellen van Dijk
- Moment van plaatsen
What a season...
- Avatar
- Auteur
- marcobizot
- Moment van plaatsen
#OnThisDay | 1999 𝐊𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐞𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐧 𝐍𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝! 🥇 #Feyenoord
- Avatar
- Auteur
- feyenoord
- Moment van plaatsen
Iconic, @Charles_Leclerc. 𝑰𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄. 🎥 x CharlesLeclerc on Twitch
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
🇮🇹 Giro Virtual 🚩 San Daniele del Friuli - San Daniele del Friuli 🚴 26,9 km ⏰ 11:00 #⃣ #GiroVirtual 📺 Social Channels @giroditalia Participating for @JumboVismaRoad are: @Ch_Pfingsten and @TimoRoosen
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Team Jumbo-Visma cycling
- Moment van plaatsen