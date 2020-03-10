Sociedad gaat als eerste club in La Liga training hervatten Liveblog corona

Sociedad gaat als eerste club in La Liga training hervatten

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: 54 minuten geleden Update: 54 minuten geleden

Wereldwijd zijn veel sportevenementen geschrapt en uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Woedende Farfán: 'Laat ze van mijn geld afblijven'
Een collectieve loonsverlaging van 40 procent bij Lokomotiv Moskou, bedoeld om zonder gedwongen ontslagen de coronacrisis te doorstaan, is bij Jefferson Farfan in het verkeerde keelgat geschoten. "Ze mogen overal aankomen, behalve aan mijn geld", foetert de Peruviaanse oud-PSV'er in een gesprek met mede-international Roberto Guizasola op Instagram. "Ze hebben me een brief in het Russisch gestuurd waar ik niks van begreep en die ik meteen heb verscheurd." Farfán verdient in Rusland een slordige anderhalf miljoen euro per jaar.
Ook Haas stuurt personeel met verlof
Haas is het volgende Formule 1-team dat een groot deel van zijn personeel met verlof heeft gestuurd vanwege de coronacrisis. Daarnaast leveren coureurs Kevin Magnussen en Romain Grosjean een deel van hun salaris in. Voor het personeel van de fabriek in het Britse Banbury gaan de maatregelen met terugwerkende kracht in vanaf 1 april. Haas maakt gebruik van een Britse overheidsregeling, waardoor de werknemers 80 procent van hun loon behouden.
'Sociedad wil volgende week training hervatten'
Real Sociedad lijkt als eerste Spaanse profclub voorzichtig de training te willen hervatten. Volgens AS zijn de Basken van plan om vanaf dinsdag met kleine groepjes van twee tot drie spelers op het trainingsveld te verschijnen. Het is wel de bedoeling dat iedereen regelmatig zal worden getest op het coronavirus en ook is een douche voor de start van elke sessie verplicht. Omdat in Spanje nog tot zeker eind deze maand een lockdown geldt, is wel de goedkeuring van zowel de Spaanse als de Baskische autoriteiten nodig.
Ook al streep door WTA-toernooi van Montreal
Het WTA-toernooi van Montreal, dat voor 7 tot en met 16 augustus op de kalender stond, gaat dit jaar niet door. "Als gevolg van de door de regering opgelegde maatregelen, zal het evenement worden uitgesteld naar 2021", meldt de organisatie. Het Canadese hardcourt-toernooi vindt normaal gesproken het ene jaar plaats in Montreal en het andere in Toronto. De mannen hanteren de omgekeerde volgorde, al is het nog niet duidelijk of er ook een streep gaat door het ATP-toernooi van Toronto dit jaar.
Rangers FC eist maatregelen na 'oneerlijke stemming'
Rangers FC eist dat Neil Doncaster, de baas van de Schotse voetbalcompetitie SPFL, het veld ruimt. De club zegt via een klokkenluider aanwijzingen te hebben gekregen dat de stemming gisteren over het definitief beëindigen van het Schotse voetbalseizoen niet eerlijk is verlopen. Van de 42 Schotse clubs op de hoogste vier niveaus stemden er vrijdag 33 voor het stoppen van de competities. Rangers wees de resolutie echter van de hand. "Het is in het belang van iedereen dat het bewijs, dat alarmerend is, zo snel mogelijk wordt bekeken", zo luidt een verklaring van Rangers.
Frodeno haalt ruim twee ton op met virtuele triatlon
Triatleet Jan Frodeno heeft een goede manier gevonden om fit te blijven en ook nog eens geld op te halen voor het goede doel. De 38-jarige Duitser werkte vandaag vanaf zijn huis in Spanje een virtuele triatlon af. De olympisch kampioen van 2008 maakte daarbij gebruik van zijn zwembad, de rollenbank en de loopband. Na een inspanning van 8 uur 33 minuten en 38 seconden stond de teller op 200.500 euro aan donaties, die ten goede komen aan mensen in de zorg.
'Tour richt zich op uitstel, niet op afstel'
Er komen steeds meer signalen dat de Tour de France dit jaar hoogstwaarschijnlijk niet op de geplande datum door zal gaan, maar dat er naarstig wordt gezocht naar een plaats later op de agenda. "Deze wereldwijde crisis is erg onvoorspelbaar. De administratieve werkzaamheden zetten we even on hold", staat in een email van de Tour-organisatie die in handen is van persbureau Reuters. "We moeten geduldig zijn en wachten op de officiële communicatie van de ASO, maar de huidige focus ligt op het uitstellen van de race naar later deze zomer, niet op afstel."
Terwijl de meeste voetbalwedstrijden in Europa zijn afgelast, spelen clubs in Wit-Rusland nog gewoon door. Oud-trainer van Vitesse, Leonid Slutsky, zag zijn kans schoon en probeert vanuit huis met suikerklontjes FK Slutsk aan Europese bekendheid te helpen.
Oud-trainer Vitesse 'traint' FK Slutsk vanuit huis met suikerklontjes
Oud-trainer Vitesse 'traint' FK Slutsk vanuit huis met suikerklontjes
Burgemeester Halsema kritisch op Eindhovense collega: 'Niet aan afspraken gehouden'
De Amsterdamse burgemeester Femke Halsema vindt dat haar Eindhovense collega John Jorritsma zich niet aan de afspraken heeft gehouden, toen laatstgenoemde eerder deze week uitte dat hij dit seizoen hoe dan ook geen voetbal meer wilde zien in zijn stad. "We hebben een landelijke afspraak gemaakt als burgemeesters, samen met het kabinet, dat we daar op dit moment geen uitspraken over doen", zegt ze in gesprek met AT5. "Amsterdam trekt hierin gelijk op met de andere steden en met het kabinet. Op dit moment is voetbal verboden. Het kabinet zal rond 21 april opnieuw met maatregelen komen en vaststellen wat er wel en niet mag. Ik ga niet vooruitlopen op de afspraken die we aan het maken zijn."
Een groot deel van de internationale tennistop deelt via Instagram onder de noemer 'Tennis United' een gezamenlijk statement over het coronavirus. "Blijf thuis en red levens", klinkt het. We zien in deze video onder anderen Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Simona Halep en Naomi Osaka. Ze spreken verder hun dankwoord uit aan alle zorgmedewerkers over de hele wereld.
This is bigger than tennis. We are #TennisUnited 🤝 Ready? P̶l̶a̶y̶.̶ Stay.

België: 'UEFA begint in te zien dat er niet meer kan worden gevoetbald'
De UEFA uitte eerder stevige kritiek op de Jupiler Pro League, dat als eerste van alle competities besloot om definitief een streep door het seizoen te zetten. Nu lijkt de Europese voetbalbond enigszins terug te krabbelen, stelt de Belgische viroloog Marc Van Ranst, het vaste aanspreekpunt van de Pro League omtrent alle ontwikkelingen rondom de coronacrisis. "Ik heb de indruk dat de UEFA begint in te zien dat voetballen dit seizoen niet meer mogelijk is", zegt hij tegen Het Nieuwsblad. "En maar goed ook, want er staan levens op het spel."
Kiki Bertens kondigt haar deelname aan de virtuele versie van het WTA-toernooi van Madrid nu ook zelf aan. Ze lijkt niet heel veel game-ervaring te hebben. "Ik moet maar eens gaan oefenen."

I think I should start practicing 🤔🎮 #mmopen #virtualpro #noulaatdatpromaarweg #playathome

Bertens doet mee aan virtuele uitgave Madrid Open
Kiki Bertens kan dit jaar haar titel op de Madrid Open natuurlijk niet op het Spaanse gravel verdedigen, maar wél vanuit huis. De Wateringse doet namelijk mee aan de virtuele versie van het tennistoernooi, zo maakt de organisatie bekend. Het online toernooi wordt gespeeld via de game Tennis World Tour. "Ik ga mijn best doen om net zo goed te presteren als dat ik vorig jaar op de baan in Madrid deed", aldus Bertens. De wedstrijden worden live uitgezonden en voorzien van commentaar. Ook Rafael Nadal en Andy Murray doen mee aan het toernooi, dat van 27 tot en met 30 april wordt gehouden.
Lewis Hamilton steekt zijn fans via Instagram een hart onder de riem. "Er is licht aan het einde van de tunnel, we komen hier doorheen." Als die tijd komt, kan hij ook weer naar de kapper.
Video

Sending everybody positivity and warm wishes. I know so many will be finding this time so challenging, just know it’s ok and you are not alone. We all in this together and I just want to spread some light and positivity. There is light at the end of this tunnel, we will get through this! Try and enjoy your weekend!🙏🏾 #weareallthesame

NBA-speler Oladipo organiseert live concerten via Instagram tijdens coronacrisis
Basketballer Victor Oladipo van de Indiana Pacers heeft een originele manier gevonden om de fans in de komende tijd te vermaken, nu er geen wedstrijden zijn. De tweevoudig All-Star organiseert elke vrijdag concerten die worden gestreamd via het Instagram-account van de NBA. De optredens worden verzorgd door voor het grote publiek nog onbekende artiesten. Oladipo, die zelf parttime rapper is, presenteert de shows. "Het stelt de NBA-wereld in staat om een andere kant van mij te zien en artiesten te helpen om bekendheid te krijgen."
Frenkie de Jong rust even uit na een trainingssessie in zijn persoonlijke sportschool. Zijn hond Jagger toont weinig belangstelling..

Workout done 😅

De tweelingbroers Bob en Mike Bryan, die samen het meest succesvolle dubbelteam ooit vormen, hebben geen tennisrackets nodig om honderd keer een balletje over te kunnen slaan. Met telefoons kan het namelijk ook.
Video

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ between phones? Awesome! 👏 . 🎥: @bryanbros | #tennisathome

Principieel Leicester City betaalt alle salarissen wel gewoon door
In tegenstelling tot een groot aantal concurrenten in de Premier League, maakt Leicester City geen gebruik van de regeling om personeel tijdelijk met onbetaald verlof te sturen. Alle salarissen van dit seizoen worden gewoon uitbetaald. De maatregel geldt voor alle medewerkers van de club. Zij krijgen betaald alsof het huidige seizoen niet is stilgelegd, meldt de landskampioen van het seizoen 2015/2016 in een uitgebreide verklaring op de eigen website. Ook alle trainers en spelers delen die overtuiging.
Groenewegen bezorgt nu boodschappen: 'Geeft een voldaan gevoel'
Wie een dezer dagen boodschappen bestelt, kan ze zomaar bezorgd krijgen door een viervoudig ritwinnaar van de Tour de France. Dylan Groenewegen houdt zich in deze crisistijd bezig met het rondbrengen van boodschappen. Groenewegen bezorgt op eigen initiatief bij ouderen en zorgverleners die via Bezorgdezorg.nl hebben aangegeven momenteel zelf niet naar de supermarkt te kunnen. "Dat houdt me nog een beetje bezig", zegt de geboren Amsterdammer lachend tegen NU.nl. "Trainen is wel het voornaamste om een beetje fit te blijven, maar ik heb mijn ploeg gevraagd of ik daarnaast iets kon doen. Het boodschappen rondbrengen geeft een voldaan gevoel."
Organisatie zet streep door International Champions Cup
De International Champions Cup, een voorbereidingstoernooi voor clubteams in de zomer, gaat dit jaar niet door vanwege de coronacrisis. Dat maakt organisator Relevant Sports bekend. Aan het toernooi, dat over meerdere continenten wordt gehouden, doen jaarlijks veel grote internationale clubs mee. Vorig jaar won Benfica in de finale van Atlético Madrid. Dit jaar zou het toernooi in Noord-Amerika en Azië worden gehouden.
In de Engelse voetbalwereld is geschrokken gereageerd op het nieuws dat Kenny Dalglish positief heeft getest op het coronavirus. Onder anderen Steven Gerrard wenst de Liverpool-legende veel beterschap.

Get well soon king 👑 ❤️

Meerderheid Schotse clubs wil seizoen beëindigen
Een grote meerderheid van de profclubs in Schotland stemt voor het per direct beëindigen van het voetbalseizoen. Van de 42 Schotse clubs op de hoogste vier niveaus stemden er vrijdag 33 voor het stoppen van de competities. Zes clubs hopen nog door te kunnen spelen en drie clubs hebben hun stem nog niet ingeleverd. Het hangt van Championship-club Dundee FC af of de competitie daadwerkelijk gestopt kan worden, want per competitie moet 75 procent van de clubs voor de resolutie van de Schotse competities (SPFL) stemmen om het voorstel in werking te laten treden.
Voorzitters steken bijna 35 miljoen in West Ham
De aandeelhouders van West Ham United steken 30 miljoen Britse pond (34,2 miljoen euro) in de Premier League-club. Voorzitters David Sullivan en David Gold, die samen over ruim 86 procent van de aandelen beschikken, proberen de club zo uit de financiële problemen te houden tijdens de coronacrisis. Ook trainer David Moyes en de spelers van West Ham dragen een steentje bij door salaris in te leveren.
Ook Jean-Julien Rojer waagt zich met zijn partner aan de uitdaging van Andy Murray en dat ziet er toch indrukwekkend uit.
Video

The key to this excercise is setting up your partner by having proper focus and being precise, this is where I felt bad for Kim !! Thanks guys!! @andymurray #relax #100volleychallange🎾 #wegotthis @gunnathletic @atptour @vibetennis

Avatar
Van Ginkel traint alleen op Stamford Bridge
Marco van Ginkel werkt op Stamford Bridge helemaal alleen aan zijn herstel van een slepende blessure. "Ik woon heel dicht bij het stadion, dus dit is voor mij ideaal", laat Van Ginkel weten op PSV TV. "Van de Engelse regering mag je eem keer per dag naar buiten om te sporten. Als je maar afstand bewaart. Het trainingscomplex van Chelsea ligt voor mij net even te ver weg, maar ik kan in het stadion terecht. Alleen trainen is saai, maar het is niet anders."
Liverpool-icoon Kenny Dalglish besmet met coronavirus
Sir Kenny Dalglish heeft het coronavirus onder de leden. Het 69-jarige oud-speler en -trainer van Liverpool werd deze week voor de zekerheid getest omdat hij met een infectie kampte. Dalglish vertoonde weliswaar geen bijbehorende symptomen, maar bleek toch besmet te zijn.
Spelers en oud-spelers blijven zich bezighouden met de uitdaging van Roger Federer. Ook zesvoudig Grand Slam-winnaar Boris Becker waagt een poging.
Video

Challenge accepted guys ! @rogerfederer @djokernole @fabiofogna @alexzverev123 @atptour

Avatar
Italiaanse clubs kunnen nog langer niet trainen
De clubs uit de Serie A moeten nog langer wachten tot ze de training kunnen hervatten. De Italiaanse premier Giuseppe Conte maakt bekend dat de lockdown in zijn land definitief tot in ieder geval 3 mei van kracht zal zijn, waardoor clubs dus voorlopig ook niet kunnen trainen. Aanvankelijk was de einddatum op 13 april gesteld, maar het was al langer duidelijk dat die datum zou worden verplaatst.
Todt: 'Geen fout om naar Australië af te reizen'
FIA-voorzitter Jean Todt staat nog steeds achter zijn beslissing om de Grand Prix van Australië pas op het laatste moment af te gelasten. "Kritiek hebben is soms heel makkelijk", zegt de Fransman tegen Canal+. "Maar het is niet eerlijk om kritiek te hebben op wat er in Australië is gebeurd. Ik denk nog steeds dat het een goede beslissing was om naar Australië te reizen. We moeten fouten accepteren, maar ik zie Australië niet als een fout."
En daar is het antwoord van Paul Pogba op de uitdaging van Zlatan Ibrahimovic. De Zweed zal ongetwijfeld druk bezig zijn met een nieuwe trick shot.
Video

It was a honor to challenge and beat the lion 🦁 @iamzlatanibrahimovic Now the game is over 🙅🏾‍♂️#zlatanvspogba

Avatar
Ook Renault stuurt deel personeel met verlof
Renault is het volgende Formule 1-team dat maatregelen neemt tijdens de coronacrisis. De Franse renstal stuurt een deel van het personeel met verlof en wil gebruikmaken van overheidssteun om uit de financiële problemen te blijven. Eerder namen Williams, McLaren, Racing Point en Alfa Romeo al maatregelen.
Bernal hoopt toch dat Tour doorgaat
Egan Bernal heeft nu toch de hoop dat de Tour de France wel door kan gaan. "Ik probeer er niet te veel over na te denken", zegt de Colombiaanse titelverdediger in de Italiaanse krant La Repubblica. "Natuurlijk hoop ik dat we de Tour kunnen rijden: voor mezelf, voor mijn team, voor de sport en voor alle fans." Tien dagen geleden gaf Bernal nog aan dat de Tour wat hem betreft kan worden uitgesteld.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic en Paul Pogba dagen elkaar tijdens de coronacrisis uit met hoogstandjes. De Zweed heeft weer wat nieuws bedacht en we zijn uiteraard benieuwd naar het antwoord van de Fransman.
Video

@paulpogba Game over #zlatanvspogba

Avatar
Arsenal schenkt 114.000 euro en maaltijden
Ook Arsenal draagt zijn steentje bij in de strijd tegen de coronapandemie. De Londense club doneert 100.000 Britse pond (114.000 euro) aan hulporganisaties. Daarvan gaat 56.000 euro naar het crisisfonds dat is opgezet om het coronavirus te bestrijden. Ook schenkt Arsenal 30.000 maaltijden aan kwetsbare mensen in de Britse samenleving.
Toptriatleet Frodeno gaat thuis Ironman afwerken
De Duitse triatleet Jan Frodeno gaat in en om zijn huis in het Spaanse Girona een volledige Ironman-race afwerken. De drievoudig winnaar van de Ironman in Hawaii wil zaterdag 3,8 kilometer baantjes trekken in zijn zwembad, 180 kilometer fietsen op de hometrainer en een marathon lopen op de loopband. Met zijn project Tri@home zamelt de 38-jarige Frodeno 10.000 euro in om te helpen in de strijd tegen het coronavirus.
PEC moet begroting verlagen door coronacrisis
PEC Zwolle verwacht de begroting voor het volgend seizoen met 2 miljoen euro te moeten verlagen door de coronacrisis. De Overijsselse club werkt dit seizoen nog met een begroting van ruim 13 miljoen euro. "Maar het mag duidelijk zijn dat de club een flinke financiële stap moet terugzetten", schrijft voorzitter Adriaan Visser in zijn column op de website van zijn club. "Ook onze hoofdsponsor Molecaten is in zwaar weer terechtgekomen." Ook worden binnen het technische hart de aflopende contracten met Ben Hendriks, Albert van der Haar en Erben Wennemars niet verlengd.
Italiaanse bond geeft 'Scudetto van het hart'
De Italiaanse bond gaat alle mensen die helpen in de strijd tegen het coronavirus bedanken met een symbolische 'Scudetto van het hart'. "Zo'n team kan steun en aanmoedigingen van het hele land goed gebruiken", meldt bondsvoorzitter Gabriele Gravina. "We hebben besloten om alle problemen in de sport even aan de kant te zetten en een dankbetuiging over te maken naar deze helden." De 'Scudetto van het hart' zal, als de coronacrisis voorbij is, overhandigd worden bij  een evenement in Bergamo, dat zwaar getroffen is door het coronavirus.
