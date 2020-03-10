Sociedad gaat als eerste club in La Liga training hervatten

ℹ COMUNICADO OFICIAL: Trabajo individualizado en Zubieta cumpliendo con las medidas sanitarias #AurreraReala https://t.co/DxXZAsdNS4
- Real Sociedad Fútbol
Spending Easter weekend in my bikini 👌😊 • #beautifulweather #sunnydays #bikinilife #easter
- Sharon v Rouwendaal
Some great dart news coming next week. Patience people !!!
- Barry Hearn
This is bigger than tennis. We are #TennisUnited 🤝 Ready? P̶l̶a̶y̶.̶ Stay.
- atptour
I think I should start practicing 🤔🎮 #mmopen #virtualpro #noulaatdatpromaarweg #playathome
- kikibertens
A volleying technique we will never get tired of watching... Great stuff from our 4-time champion, @Martina 👏 #FedCup | #StayHomeSaveLives
- Fed Cup
The second Team Jumbo-Visma race😎 And the winner is...🏆 #StaySafeTogether #SamenOverwinnen
- Team Jumbo-Visma cycling
Sending everybody positivity and warm wishes. I know so many will be finding this time so challenging, just know it’s ok and you are not alone. We all in this together and I just want to spread some light and positivity. There is light at the end of this tunnel, we will get through this! Try and enjoy your weekend!🙏🏾 #weareallthesame
- lewishamilton
Workout done 😅
- frenkiedejong
1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ between phones? Awesome! 👏 . 🎥: @bryanbros | #tennisathome
- atptour
Our captain with an important message this Easter weekend ✊ We must all continue to play our part. We're all in this together ❤️ #StayHomeSaveLives #StayHomeLiverpool
- Liverpool FC (at 🏠)
Oggi Roma Cares ha provato a regalare un sorriso ai bambini ricoverati negli ospedali della Capitale, donando loro le uova di Pasqua dell’#ASRoma 💛 ASSIEME ❤️
- AS Roma
Get well soon king 👑 ❤️
- stevengerrard
Charles Leclerc heeft de smaak van het simracen te pakken na zijn overwinning van afgelopen zondag in de virtuele Grand Prix van Vietnam. De Ferrari-coureur doet samen met zijn collega's Alexander Albon, Lando Norris, George Russell, Antonio Giovinazzi en Nicholas Latifi mee aan een simracekampioenschap waarbij zo'n 100.000 euro wordt ingezameld voor een hulpfonds voor coronapatiënten. Ook Real Madrid-doelman Thibaut Courtois is van de partij.
#RACEFORTHEWORLD So happy to make this happen. We all need to be united in this and to see all of this group coming together for one cause feels great. 1st Event will be tomorrow at 7PM CEST. Any questions on the event ? I am now live on Twitch to answer all your questions.
- Charles Leclerc
Ophef in Portugal, waar Cristiano Ronaldo het stadion van CD Nacional uitkoos om samen met zijn kinderen en twee begeleiders even te gaan sporten. De Portugees krijgt echter bijval van Pedro Ramos, het hoofd van de volksgezondheid in Madeira. "Cristiano Ronaldo mag gerust trainen, zolang hij zich net als iedereen aan de regels houdt", zegt Ramos. "Wij maken geen uitzonderingen. De beste voetballer ter wereld moet een voorbeeld zijn, maar het lijkt me dat Cristiano gewoon een paar minuutjes gesport heeft. Daarom zie ik er geen probleem in."
Ronaldo cortó con su aislamiento y entrenó en un estadio de la isla donde pasa la cuarentena https://t.co/wqTG9yMFF1
- Diario El Chubut
The key to this excercise is setting up your partner by having proper focus and being precise, this is where I felt bad for Kim !! Thanks guys!! @andymurray #relax #100volleychallange🎾 #wegotthis @gunnathletic @atptour @vibetennis
- julrojer
Over 4500 Easter eggs have been donated to doctors and health workers in Florence as a gift from President Rocco Commisso and the Viola Family to the heroes of these days, who continue to fight constantly 🙏 🥚⚜️ #Commisso @mediacomcable #ForzaViola 💜 #Fiorentina
- ACF Fiorentina English 🧢
Challenge accepted guys ! @rogerfederer @djokernole @fabiofogna @alexzverev123 @atptour
- borisbeckerofficial
My way to #StayHome 🏎️
- Max Verstappen
It was a honor to challenge and beat the lion 🦁 @iamzlatanibrahimovic Now the game is over 🙅🏾♂️#zlatanvspogba
- paulpogba
En doorrr! 💪 Vandaag weer twee doeken van Fansupport, FCDH en SV Haagsche Bluf, bij Florence-locaties Mariahoeve en De Mantel. #StayStrongOpaOma 🙏
- ADO Den Haag 🔰
