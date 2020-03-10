Serie A moet langer wachten op hervatting
10 maart 2020 14:56

Door het coronavirus zijn bijna alle sportwedstrijden in de komende tijd afgelast of uitgesteld. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Jakobsen neemt deel aan virtueel sprinttoernooi
Fabio Jakobsen is een van de zestien renners die komend weekend meedoet aan The Challenge of Stars, een virtueel knock-outtoernooi. De renners worden verdeeld in twee poules van acht klimmers en acht sprinters. Telkens gaan twee man vanuit huis de strijd met elkaar aan op een parcours in Italië. Bij de sprinters krijgt Jakobsen concurrentie van onder anderen Caleb Ewan, Matteo Trentin en Nacer Bouhanni. Onder anderen Chris Froome, Vincenzo Nibali en Rafal Majka komen in actie bij de klimmers.
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Er wordt tot en met 14 juni niet gevoetbald in de Serie A, tenzij de Italiaanse regering groen licht geeft om de competitie een dag eerder te hervatten. Vorige week kwamen de twintig clubs in de hoogste divisie tot overeenstemming om de competitie op 13 juni in lege stadions te hervatten, maar de Italiaanse regering verbiedt nu vanwege de coronacrisis sport en evenementen tot en met 14 juni.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Georginio Wijnaldum kan niet wachten om weer te trainen met zijn ploeggenoten van Liverpool. Dat hoeft ook niet lang meer, want vanaf morgen mogen de spelers in de Premier League weer in kleine groepjes trainen.

Can’t wait to get back! ⚽🔴 #LFC #YNWA

Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:11

Klopp denkt niet dat seizoen nietig wordt verklaard
Jürgen Klopp kan zich haast niet voorstellen dat het afgebroken seizoen in de Premier League nietig wordt verklaard. "Er waren mensen die het seizoen wilden beëindigen en ongeldig wilden verklaren", zegt de Liverpool-coach tijdens een presentatie in het opleidingscentrum van de Duitse voetbalbond DFB. "Toen dacht ik: we hebben 76 procent van het seizoen gespeeld en nu willen jullie dat gewoon helemaal verwijderen? Dat is iets wat ik persoonlijk oneerlijk zou vinden. Je kan niet zeggen dat er niets gebeurd is. We staan bovenaan in het klassement voor thuiswedstrijden en bovenaan in het klassement voor uitwedstrijden. Dit is een seizoen waarin wij kampioen zouden moeten worden."

Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:40
Hearts legt zich niet neer bij degradatie
Heart of Midlothian gaat de degradatie uit de Schotse Premiership aanvechten. "We hebben vanaf het begin verklaard dat we het niet juist vinden dat welke club dan ook ten onrechte wordt gestraft vanwege het coronavirus", meldt de club uit Edinburgh, kort nadat de Schotse club unaniem besloten het seizoen te beëindigen vanwege de coronacrisis. Hearts kondigt aan op korte termijn met een plan te komen, omdat juridische stappen zowel tijdrovend als duur zijn.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:57
Mollema blijft Tour en Vuelta rijden
Ook nu de verschillende wielerkoersen zijn verplaatst door de coronacrisis, blijft Bauke Mollema de Tour de France en de Vuelta a España rijden. De Groninger start samen met Richie Porte als kopman in de Franse wielerronde en zal een maand later voor ritzeges gaan in de Spaanse wielerronde. "Mijn doelen voor de rest van dit seizoen blijven eigenlijk hetzelfde", zegt Mollema op de website van zijn ploeg Trek-Segafredo. "Ik kijk ernaar uit om weer te kunnen koersen. Het worden drukke maanden, maar ik hoop dat ik de fans weer kan laten juichen."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:14
UEFA stelt bestuursvergadering drie weken uit
De UEFA moet een bestuursvergadering, die voor 27 mei op de planning stond, drie weken uitstellen. De bijeenkomst wordt verplaatst naar 17 juni. Met de verschuiving wil de Europese voetbalbond zichzelf wat meer tijd geven om tot volledige overeenstemming te komen over alle locaties voor het EK, die door de coronacrisis is uitgesteld naar de zomer van 2021.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:51
In Spanje mogen de clubs vanaf vandaag weer trainen in groepjes van maximaal tien spelers. Bij FC Barcelona is onder anderen Lionel Messi weer van de partij.

Coronavirus · gisteren om 15:42

Premier League-clubs mogen in kleine groepjes trainen
De eerste grote stap richting het hervatten van de Premier League is genomen. Alle spelers in de Engelse competitie kunnen vanaf morgen weer in kleine groepjes trainen. De twintig clubs stemmen unaniem voor dit besluit tijdens een vergadering over het zogeheten 'Project Restart'. De spelers moeten zich wel houden aan de socialdistancingregels.

Coronavirus · gisteren om 15:32
FIFA organiseert wedstrijd voor steun tegen corona
De FIFA gaat een wedstrijd organiseren om fondsen te werven die een bijdrage moeten leveren in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. De opbrengst gaat naar onder meer organisaties die werken aan de ontwikkeling van technieken die de medische zorg en behandeling van het coronavirus toegankelijker en beter moeten maken. Verdere details over het project maakt de FIFA later bekend. "Het is onze verantwoordelijkheid solidariteit te tonen met de samenleving en om alles te doen waarmee we kunnen helpen in de strijd tegen deze pandemie", zegt FIFA-voorzitter Gianni Infantino.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:05
Celtic draagt de negende titel op rij op aan de fans.

🍀⚪ Our 9, is your 9. We dedicate this league title to you 💚 Celtic Football Club - #9INAROW CHAMPIONS! 🏆9️⃣ #StayHomeStaySafe

Coronavirus · gisteren om 13:47
UCI werkt aan gezondheidsplan voor renners
De mondiale wielerbond UCI ontwikkelt een gezondheidsplan om de renners en hun stafleden te kunnen beschermen. Volgens Cyclingnews, dat een kopie van het voorlopige gezondheidsprotocol in handen heeft, is het plan een belangrijke stap naar de hervatting van de wielerwedstrijden. Het moet onder meer inzichtelijk worden gemaakt welke renners al met het coronavirus besmet zijn geraakt.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 13:27
Celtic uitgeroepen tot kampioen in Schotland
Celtic is uitgeroepen tot kampioen in Schotland. De clubs in de Premier League besluiten unaniem om de competitie niet meer te hervatten. Celtic heeft dertien punten voorsprong op Rangers FC en mag de titel in ontvangst nemen. Heart of Midlothian degradeert. Het besluit om Celtic tot kampioen uit te roepen is pijnlijk voor concurrent Rangers, dat zich al weken verzet tegen het beëindigen van het seizoen. De club uit Glasgow beweert dat de stemming oneerlijk is verlopen.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 13:04
De sport komt heel voorzichtig weer op gang, maar veel grote evenementen en competities zijn al geschrapt voor de komende maanden. Waar keek jij het meest naar uit?
Coronavirus · gisteren om 12:26
Organisatie noemt GP van Singapore achter gesloten deuren onhaalbaar
De organisatie van de Grand Prix van Singapore, die gepland staat voor 20 september, stelt dat het niet mogelijk is om de race zonder publiek te houden. "Aangezien de GP van Singapore op een stratencircuit wordt gehouden, is het onhaalbaar om de race achter gesloten deuren te houden", zegt een woordvoerder van de organisatie tegen persbureau AFP. "We overleggen met de Formule 1, de regering en anderen over andere mogelijkheden voor het organiseren van de Grand Prix. We blijven de ontwikkelingen op de voet volgen. Onze prioriteit blijft de veiligheid en gezondheid van iedereen."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 12:10
Max Verstappen gebruikt zijn maandagochtend voor een flinke trainingssessie. Het Formule 1-seizoen lijkt te beginnen op zondag 5 juli in Oostenrijk.

Before ↔️After #KeepPushing

Coronavirus · gisteren om 10:55
FC Seoul biedt excuses aan voor gebruik van sekspoppen op tribune
FC Seoul biedt excuses aan voor de manier waarop het stadion gisteren werd gevuld bij een competitiewedstrijd. De Zuid-Koreaanse club had namelijk per ongeluk sekspoppen op de tribune gezet. Hoewel de poppen bij de wedstrijd tegen Gwangju FC veelal waren voorzien van shirts en andere fanartikelen, merkten veel supporters op sociale media direct op dat er iets niet klopte. "We wilden wat leuke elementen aan de wedstrijd toevoegen met onder meer zo echt mogelijke poppen, maar we hadden het zelf beter moeten checken", staat in een verklaring van de club.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 10:37
Bij de viering van doelpunten in de Bundesliga is knuffelen verboden en dat is voor de spelers soms nog wennen.
Zo ziet het nieuwe juichen in de Bundesliga eruit
Zo ziet het nieuwe juichen in de Bundesliga eruit
Coronavirus · gisteren om 10:20
Premier League-clubs vergaderen over hervattingsdatum
De voetbalclubs in Engeland gaan vandaag in gesprek met vertegenwoordigers van de Premier League en de voetbalbond om te zoeken naar een hervattingsdatum voor de competitie. Volgens The Telegraph is het aannemelijk dat er vanaf 19 juni weer wedstrijden kunnen worden gespeeld in Engeland. Mogelijk mag er zelfs morgen al in groepsverband worden getraind.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 09:42
Vormer vindt het terecht dat hij met Club Brugge tot kampioen is uitgeroepen
Ruud Vormer vindt het een terechte keuze om Club Brugge ondanks het stopgezette seizoen tot kampioen van België uit te roepen. De aanvoerder van de Belgische topclub zat lang in spanning over het besluit. De clubs uit de Jupiler Pro League stemden vrijdag na een ruim een maand eindelijk in met het voorstel van de raad van bestuur om de competitie te beëindigen met een landstitel. "Ik was niet echt bang dat we de titel nog zouden mislopen. Het is gewoon dik verdiend en dit staat weer mooi op ons cv", zegt Vormer, die zich voor de derde keer kampioen mag noemen met zijn club, tegen Sporza.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 08:35
Marko sluit GP Oostenrijk met publiek niet uit
Red Bull-topman Helmut Marko sluit niet uit dat er bij de Grands Prix van Oostenrijk op 5 en 12 juli publiek aanwezig mag zijn. Het circuit in Spielberg heeft donderdag een plan ingediend bij de overheid om twee races te organiseren. "Dat zal nu moeten worden goedgekeurd door het Ministerie van Volksgezondheid", zegt Marko, die met Red Bull eigenaar is van het circuit, tegen het Oostenrijkse ORF. "In principe gaat het om een race achter gesloten deuren, maar als de situatie rond het virus zich zo snel blijft ontwikkelen kan publiek misschien in beperkte mate aanwezig zijn."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 07:45
De hervatting van het NASCAR-seizoen is zonder incidenten verlopen. Alle negenhonderd personen die op het circuit in Darlington aanwezig waren hebben zich aan de strenge coronamaatregelen gehouden. Woensdag op donderdagnacht om 1.30 uur (Nederlandse tijd) wordt er opnieuw in Darlington geracet.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 07:26
Harvick boekt vijftigste zege bij hervatting NASCAR-seizoen
Kevin Harvick boekt een overwinning bij de hervatting van het seizoen in de NASCAR Cup Series. De 44-jarige Amerikaan wint de 400 mijlsrace zonder publiek op Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. De voor Ford racende Harvick deelt het podium met Chevrolet-rijders Alex Bowman (tweede) en Kurt Busch (derde) en behaalt zijn vijftigste zege. Hij is de veertiende NASCAR-rijder met minstens vijftig overwinningen.
Coronavirus · zondag om 23:44
Megaschorsing Monaco-aanvaller Martins opgeschoven
Gelson Martins kan door de coronacrisis nog langer niet in actie komen voor AS Monaco. De aanvaller werd begin februari voor zes maanden geschorst vanwege het meerdere keren duwen van een scheidsrechter, maar de Franse bond past de straf van de Portugees aan. De periode van 13 maart tot 30 juni wordt geschrapt, waardoor hij pas in november zijn rentree kan maken.
Coronavirus · zondag om 23:22
Verdere vertraging dreigt voor hervatting Serie A
De hervatting van de Serie A dreigt later plaats te vinden dan 12 juni. Vincenzo Spadafora, de Italiaanse minister van Sport, heeft het licht voor het hervattingen van de groepstrainingen nog niet op groen gezet, omdat de goedkeuring van een wetenschappelijke commissie voor de versoepeling nog ontbreekt. Hierdoor kan er mogelijk pas over een week weer samen worden getraind, terwijl van morgen werd uitgegaan.
Coronavirus · zondag om 22:14
Robert Gesink gaat een stevig rondje klimmen in de omgeving van zijn huis in Andorra en merkt dat hij door de coronacrisis niet meer de benen heeft waarover hij normaal gesproken beschikt.

Five and a half hours of riding with almost 4000meters of climbing. Clearly the legs have forgotten how that works. On the bright side: There is time for them to learn again. • • 🥵⛰🚲💥🇦🇩☀️• • #RideSolo #ShotOnIPhone #EveryDayRiding #RideRecoverRepeat #RideBianchi #PushYourLimits #RideAndorra

Coronavirus · zondag om 21:56
Het NASCAR-seizoen is officieel hervat. Door loting begint Brad Keselowski, de nummer tien in het kampioenschap, vanaf poleposition op Darlington Raceway. Kort na de start gaat het mis bij Ricky Stenhouse Jr., waardoor de safetycar de baan op moet komen.
Coronavirus · zondag om 20:10
Gudde sluit bekerfinale om de eer niet uit
KNVB-directeur Eric Gudde sluit niet uit dat de bekerfinale tussen Feyenoord en FC Utrecht na augustus toch nog wordt gespeeld. De wedstrijd zou dan vooral om de sportieve eer moeten gaan. "Die wedstrijd kan sowieso niet voor 31 augustus worden gespeeld, dus de plekken voor Europees voetbal zijn dan al noodgedwongen vergeven. Je kunt wel een soort openingswedstrijd, een galawedstrijd in september of oktober gaan spelen. Daar kunnen we altijd nog naar kijken. Maar het is dan geen wedstrijd meer om een Europees ticket", vertelt Gudde in Studio Sport.
Coronavirus · zondag om 17:51
Vilhena en Til kunnen terugkeren naar Rusland
Goed nieuws voor Tonny Vilhena en Guus Til: president Vladimir Poetin stelt de grenzen weer open voor buitenlandse topsporters in Russische dienst, waardoor de twee Nederlandse spelers kunnen terugkeren bij hun clubs FK Krasnodar en Spartak Moskou. Vilhena en Til moeten bij terugkeer wel twee weken in quarantaine voor ze de training kunnen hervatten. Door de versoepeling kunnen clubs zich binnen afzienbare tijd voorbereiden op de hervatting van de Russische competitie, die voorlopig gepland staat op 21 juni.
Coronavirus · zondag om 17:46
De Kuip vraagt gemeente om financiële hulp
De directie van stadion De Kuip klopt bij de gemeente van Rotterdam aan voor financiële hulp. Het onderkomen van Feyenoord vreest dat het in de problemen komt door de coronacrisis. "Wij hebben een gesprek waarin zij met redelijke open boeken zeggen: Het kan zo zijn dat we ergens in het najaar vast gaan lopen in een betalingsprobleem. Dan gaan we praten, zoals we dat ook met andere instellingen doen", zegt wethouder Arjan van Gils zondag tegen RTV Rijnmond.
Coronavirus · zondag om 13:43
'Topcompetities verwachten verlies van 4 miljard euro'
De Europese clubs uit de topcompetities rekenen over dit en komend seizoen op een verlies van in totaal 4 miljard euro, zelfs als de competities gewoon uitgespeeld kunnen worden. Dat bedrag is deze week besproken tijdens een online meeting van stakeholders, weet de BBC. Als de competities worden beëindigd (wat bij de 'grote vijf' tot nu toe alleen in Frankrijk is gebeurd) kan het verlies zelfs oplopen tot 7 miljard.
Coronavirus · zondag om 10:15
Bijna 200.000 kijkers voor Bundesliga
Dat ook in Nederland veel mensen hunkeren naar live voetbal op tv, blijkt uit de kijkcijfers van gisteren voor de Bundesliga. In totaal 198.000 mensen schakelden rond 15.30 uur in om op FOX Sports naar de Kohlenpott-derby tussen Borussia Dortmund naar Schalke 04 te kijken. Daarmee noteert het programma een marktaandeel op dat tijdstip van 17 procent. Eintracht Frankfurt tegen Borussia Mönchengladbach trok in de vooravond circa 100.000 belangstellenden.
Coronavirus · zondag om 09:33
'Spaanse clubs mogen weer met groepjes trainen'
Alle clubs uit La Liga mogen vanaf morgen weer in groepjes van maximaal tien personen het trainingsveld op. De Spaanse regering heeft daarvoor toestemming gegeven, meldt persbureau Reuters. Omdat in een aantal regio's in Spanje de coronamaatregelen nog heel strikt zijn, was het tot nu toe in veel gevallen alleen mogelijk om individueel te trainen. De hoop leeft dat de Spaanse competitie op 12 juni hervat kan worden, uiteraard zonder publiek.
Coronavirus · zaterdag om 23:00
Memphis trekt 147 dagen na operatie sprintjes in Rotterdam
Memphis trekt 147 dagen na operatie sprintjes in Rotterdam
Door: NU.nl Beeld: Pro Shots
4  reacties  

Lees meer over:

Coronavirus
