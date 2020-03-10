Serie A moet langer wachten op hervatting

THEN THERE WERE 32 📅32 Nights of live darts 🎟️101 Tour Card Holders competed 🌎19 Countries 💥1 Nine Darter We're back for the second phase of the @Unibet Home Tour from May 26.
- PDC Darts
Peter Wright dringt als laatste door tot de volgende ronde van de PDC Home Tour. De regerend wereldkampioen gaat in zijn laatste partij van de avond weliswaar met 4-5 onderuit tegen Justin Pipe, maar heeft genoeg aan overwinningen op Adam Hunt en Krzysztof Ratajski.
PIPE WINS! Peter Wright got the one leg he needed to win Group 32 but he couldn't complete a perfect night as Justin Pipe just edges the last leg decider! That's it for Phase 1 of the Home Tour, we're back on May 26!
- PDC Darts
TWO FROM TWO FOR WRIGHT! Despite the wildlife trying to help out Ratajski there, Peter Wright pins D17 last dart-in-hand to seal a last leg deciding victory! Watch all the action FREE - https://t.co/6KOZ9IEnDF
- PDC Darts
- gwijnaldum
WRIGHT WINS! It's a winning start for the World Champion on the final night of the Unibet Home Tour as he seals a 5-2 victory over Adam Hunt! Watch all the action FREE - https://t.co/6KOZ9IEnDF
- PDC Darts
🍀⚪ Our 9, is your 9. We dedicate this league title to you 💚 Celtic Football Club - #9INAROW CHAMPIONS! 🏆9️⃣ #StayHomeStaySafe
- celticfc
Before ↔️After #KeepPushing
- maxverstappen1
Fully focused at Milanello 💪🏼 Massima concentrazione 💪🏼 #SempreMilan
- AC Milan
Well, that's new. #NASCARIsBack
- FOX: NASCAR
Heartbreak for @JimmieJohnson! The 4️⃣8️⃣ crashes while leading in #TheRealHeroes 400!
- NASCAR
Joe Cullen kroont zich tot groepswinnaar bij het digitale dartstoernooi PDC Home Tour. 'The Rockstar' wint alle drie zijn partijen met fraaie gemiddeldes. Cullen verslaat Gerwyn Price met 5-3 en zet ook Keegan Brown (5-2) en Bradley Brooks (5-0) opzij.
CULLEN WINS THE GROUP!🏆 Joe Cullen has won Group 31 of the @unibet Home Tour! Cullen was in unplayable form all night, averaging 106.2, 107.6 and 105.8 in wins over Keegan Brown, Gerwyn Price and Bradley Brooks.
- PDC Darts
Five and a half hours of riding with almost 4000meters of climbing. Clearly the legs have forgotten how that works. On the bright side: There is time for them to learn again. • • 🥵⛰🚲💥🇦🇩☀️• • #RideSolo #ShotOnIPhone #EveryDayRiding #RideRecoverRepeat #RideBianchi #PushYourLimits #RideAndorra
- robertgesink
Well, that was not ideal. @StenhouseJr crashes early in #TheRealHeroes 400.
- NASCAR
Here we go. #NASCARIsBack 3:30 PM ET | FOX | @MRNRadio
- NASCAR
TONIGHT'S LIVE DARTS! What a star-studded line-up we've got for you tonight on the @unibet Home Tour! First up, Gerwyn Price takes on Bradley Brooks. 🖥Watch live on PDCTV👉 https://t.co/qZd4jpI9WJ
- PDC Darts
Resume of the stream: My girlfriend had to buy a subcription to my Twitch to be able to ask me in the channel chat if I could open her the front door. She waited 25 mins downstairs as I couldn't hear my phone, I had the headphones and was very focus on my rally race😂
- Charles Leclerc
@VirgilvDijk @fcgroningen Ai Virgil, top actie👌 ik volg je en ga dit ook voor fans van @SpartaRotterdam doen
- Gini Wijnaldum
