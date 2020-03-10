Schippers en 'Kromo' kijken al uit naar Spelen in 2021 Liveblog coronavirus

Schippers en 'Kromo' kijken al uit naar Spelen in 2021

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: een minuut geleden Update: een minuut geleden

Wereldwijd worden steeds meer sportevenementen geschrapt en uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
NOC*NSF spreekt van wijs besluit
Algemeen directeur Gerard Dielessen van NOC*NSF is niet verrast door het nieuws van vanmiddag. "Het is heel verstandig dat het IOC samen met Japan tot dit wijze besluit gekomen is. Het was onvermijdelijk om de Spelen uit te stellen."
Ook judoka Juul Franssen heeft al zin in de 'Road to Tokio 2021'.

Road to Tokio 2021 🎌

Ranomi Kromowidjojo heeft alvast een nieuw logo ontworpen voor de Spelen, die Tokio 2020 blijven heten, maar een jaar later worden gehouden. "Hoe gek het ook mag klinken, dit is echt een lichtpunt voor mij in deze gekke tijden. Ik ben blij dat er nu duidelijkheid is, maar voorlopig zijn er andere prioriteiten en zorgen. Ik houd het prima uit in en rond huis met minimaal sociaal contact", schrijft de zwemster.

Op naar Tokyo 2021 🙏🏽 Focus voor nu is gezond en fit blijven. Hoe gek het ook mag klinken, dit is echt een lichtpunt voor mij in deze gekke tijden. Ik ben blij dat er nu duidelijkheid is, maar voorlopig zijn er andere prioriteiten en zorgen. Ik houd het prima uit in en rond huis met minimaal sociaal contact, jullie hopelijk ook ☺️ 🙏🏽 ❤️

Deze aftelklok kan worden stilgezet. Iets meer dan 120 dagen voor de start van de Spelen is de olympische droom voorlopig voorbij.
Dafne Schippers keek enorm uit naar de Spelen. "Ik ben in hele goede vorm, maar we moeten naar het grotere plaatje kijken en alles in het werk stellen om het coronavirus te verslaan. Laten we hopen op het beste en nog harder feesten in 2021!"

Just heard the news that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will be postponed until summer 2021. Needles to say, I was really looking forward and my shape is good at the moment but for now we have to look at the bigger picture and do whatever it takes to beat the corona virus. Let's hope for the best and let's make sure we'll celebrate even harder in 2021! 🙏🏼

De Spelen en de Paralympics zullen sowieso in 2021 gehouden worden, uiterlijk in de zomer. Het is voor het eerst in de 124-jarige geschiedenis van de Olympische Spelen dat het evenement wordt uitgesteld. Tijdens de twee wereldoorlogen werden drie Spelen (1916, 1940 en 1944) helemaal geannuleerd.
Fakkeltocht in Japan gaat niet door
De tocht met het olympisch vuur die donderdag zou beginnen, gaat vanwege de uitstel van de Spelen voorlopig ook niet door. Afgelopen weekend werd het vuur van Griekenland naar Japan gebracht.
IOC bevestigt uitstel Tokio 2020
In een verklaring bevestigt het IOC dat de Spelen worden uitgesteld. "In de huidige omstandigheden is het op basis van informatie van wereldgezondheidsorganisatie WHO onmogelijk om de 32e olympiade in Tokio komende zomer door te laten gaan, zo hebben de voorzitter van het IOC en de Japanse premier vandaag geconcludeerd. De Spelen worden verplaatst naar een latere datum, uiterlijk de zomer van 2021. Dit doen we om de gezondheid van atleten en andere betrokken te waarborgen."
"Dit moet een enorme opluchting zijn voor de sporters", zegt de Japanse minister van sport Seiko Hashimoto. "Het is voor iedereen goed dat er nu duidelijkheid is."
'Spelen blijven Tokio 2020 heten'
Ook als de Olympische Spelen pas in 2021 gehouden worden, dan zal de officiële naam van het evenement Tokio 2020 luiden. Dat zegt Yuriko Koike, gouverneur van Tokio op een persconferentie.
Het uitvoerend comité van het IOC bestaat uit zeventien leden, onder wie ook IOC-voorzitter Bach. Het kan bijna niet anders of zij gaan vandaag besluiten dat de Spelen een jaar worden uitgesteld.
Volgens Abe is Bach het 100 procent met hem eens om de Spelen uit te stellen. De uiteindelijke beslissing hierover ligt bij het uitvoerend comité van het IOC, dat later vandaag een spoedoverleg middels een conferencecall heeft belegd.
Abe: 'Bach akkoord met uitstel Spelen'
De Japanse premier Shinzo Abe zegt op een persconferentie dat IOC-voozitter Thomas Bach het met hem eens is dat de Spelen het best een jaar kunnen worden uitgesteld. Een olympisch toernooi later dan de zomer van 2021 is voor Japan geen optie.
'Later vandaag spoedberaad IOC over Spelen'
Het uitvoerend comité van het IOC heeft later op dinsdag een spoedoverleg ingepland via een conferencecall, zo meldt persbureau Reuters op basis van bronnen. Onderwerp van gesprek zijn de Olympische Spelen, waarvan iedereen inmiddels denkt dat die uitgesteld zullen worden.
Pulev wil best zonder publiek tegen Joshua
Wat Kubrat Pulev betreft gaat zijn wereldtitelgevecht met Anthony Joshua (foto) gewoon door. De twee zwaargewichten zouden het op 20 juni tegen elkaar opnemen in het stadion van Tottenham Hotspur, maar door de coronacrisis is dat onzeker geworden. "Ik ben er klaar voor, of het nou 20 juni, 25 juli of wanneer dan ook wordt. Vechten zonder publiek zou voor mij geen probleem zijn. Ook financieel niet, we zullen meer inkomsten uit pay-per-view krijgen."
'Japanse premier stelt jaar uitstel Spelen voor'
Diverse media in Japan melden dat premier Shinzo Abe in het telefoongesprek met IOC-voorzitter Thomas Bach gaat voorstellen de Olympische Spelen met een jaar uit te stellen. Abe en Bach overleggen sinds 12.00 uur Nederlandse tijd over Tokio 2020. Om 13.15 uur worden de media in Japan bijgepraat tijdens een briefing.
FBK Games afgelast vanwege coronavirus
De FBK Games in Hengelo is het volgende sportevenement waar een streep doorheen gaat. De 39e editie van het grootste atletiekevenement van het land zou dit jaar op maandag 1 juni (Tweede Pinksterdag) worden gehouden. Door de extra maatregelen die de overheid gisteren aankondigde, acht de organisatie het onmogelijk om het evenement plaats te laten vinden.
Terwijl in Europa, Noord-Amerika en op andere continenten allerlei beperkende maatregelen gelden in verband met het coronavirus, is de situatie in het Verre Oosten redelijk onder controle. Zo'n duizend mensen bezochten vandaag een evenement in Fukushima waarbij de olympische vlam werd getoond. Donderdag begint het vuur aan een versoberde tocht door het land.
Formule 1-coureur George Russell maakt een deugd van het thuiszitten door een boek te lezen. De biografie van Niki Lauda, om precies te zijn.

Best thing to come out of being stuck at home so far. What a man! #NikiLauda

Olympische fakkeltocht drastisch versoberd
In verband met het coronavirus wordt de olympische fakkeltocht die donderdag in Fukushima zou beginnen behoorlijk versoberd. Er zal geen estafette meer met verschillende lopers plaatsvinden. De vlam wordt in een lantaarn per auto rondgereden. De algemene verwachting is dat de Spelen spoedig zullen worden uitgesteld.
'Spelers Premier League leggen zich neer bij lege stadions'
Bobby Barnes, voorzitter van de Engelse spelersvakbond, zegt dat de voetballers in de Premier League ervan uitgaan dat ze duels zonder publiek gaan spelen. "In een ideale wereld spelen ze voor volle tribunes. Maar de spelers zijn realistisch, we leven momenteel even niet in de ideale wereld. De spelers accepteren dat ze waarschijnlijk in lege stadions zullen moeten spelen."
Marko: 'Verstappen heeft panische angst om besmet te raken'
Volgens Red Bull-topman Helmunt Marko is Max Verstappen erg bang om het coronavirus op te lopen. "Hij vertelde me aan de telefoon dat hij panische angst heeft om het virus op te lopen", zegt Marko in de Oostenrijkse krant Krone. Hij adviseerde zijn coureur grappend om vooral wél besmet te raken. "Met zijn 22 jaar behoort hij in tegenstelling tot mij niet tot de risicogroep. Als hij daarna hersteld is, is hij immuun als de races weer beginnen."
Omringd door familieleden traint Cristiano Rolando op zijn geboorte-eiland Madeira hard door, in afwachting van het moment dat hij weer het veld op mag.

E continuamos na luta , em casa ,em família e cuidando do corpo e da mente !!!! #familiaminhavida #créditosdafotogio #fiquememcasa #cuidemdetodos #vocêsconseguem #Deusnocomando🙏

Ryan Babel spreekt op Twitter zijn steun uit over Fatih Terim, de trainer van Galatasaray die sinds gisteren in het ziekenhuis ligt. "Ik wens Fatih Terim en iedereen die door dit virus is getroffen zo snel mogelijk een goede gezondheid. Ik bid voor jullie", schrijft de aanvaller van Ajax in het Turks.

Fatih Terim’e ve bu virüsten etkilenmiş herkese geçmiş olsun dileklerimi iletiyor, en kısa sürede sağlığınıza kavuşmanızı diliyorum. Dualarım sizinle.. 💛❤️

Ook de Eredivisie-clubs hebben vandaag een overleg gepland staan over hoe nu verder. Gisteren maakte de regering bekend dat samenscholingen in elk geval tot 1 juni verboden zijn, dus tot die datum kunnen er ook geen wedstrijden met publiek gespeeld worden. De Eredivisie zit in een lastig parket, want voor de meeste clubs zijn er nog acht duels te spelen en op 30 juni lopen veel contracten af.
Om 12.00 uur vanmiddag staat er een telefoongesprek tussen de Japanse premier Shinzo Abe en IOC-voorzitter Thomas Bach (foto) gepland. Japan wil de Spelen maximaal een jaar uitstellen.
Ook VS en Nieuw-Zeeland roepen op tot uitstel Spelen
Steeds meer landen roepen het IOC op de Spelen te verplaatsen wegens het coronavirus. Ook vanuit de Verenigde Staten en Nieuw-Zeeland wordt er nu een oproep gedaan. "Onze belangrijkste conclusie is dat er in de huidige situatie, naast de grote gezondheidsproblemen, een enorme verstoring is van trainingsmogelijkheden, dopingcontroles en kwalificatiewedstrijden", zegt USOPC in een verklaring na een rondvraag onder Amerikaanse sporters.
'Niet de vraag of Spelen doorgaan, maar wanneer'
Esther Vergeer, chef de mission van de Nederlandse ploeg bij de Paralympische Spelen, denkt niet dat de Olympische Spelen op 24 juli van start gaan in Tokio. "Wij kunnen ook met zijn allen bedenken dat dat op heel korte termijn niet het geval gaat zijn", zegt Vergeer bij Radio 1. "Dus één en één is twee. Het is volgens mij niet de vraag of de Spelen op de geplande datum doorgaan, maar de vraag is wanneer dan wel."
Ook Amerikaanse turnbond pleit voor uitstel Spelen
Ook de Amerikaanse turnbond wil dat de Olympische Spelen in Tokio worden uitgesteld. Na een enquête onder de atleten, waarvan 62% voor uitstel was, meldt de bond zich in het kamp de Spelen op een andere datum af te werken. De Amerikaanse turnster Simone Biles won vier jaar geleden vier gouden medailles op de Spelen in Rio de Janeiro. Het internationaal olympisch comité neemt in de komende vier weken een beslissing over het doorgaan van de Spelen op de geplande datum (24 juli-9 augustus).
'KNVB moet amateur- en profvoetbal afkappen'
Oud-bondscoach Bert van Marwijk heeft een duidelijke boodschap voor de KNVB: "Ik vind dat het amateur- en profvoetbal een streep moeten zetten en de KNVB de lopende competities moet afkappen. Tot hier en niet verder, haal een noodscenario uit de kast en kijk vervolgens hoe het virus zich ontwikkelt en wanneer we het normale leven kunnen hervatten", zegt de ex-trainer van onder meer Feyenoord in De Telegraaf.
Lavreysen baalt: 'Steek in de vorm van mijn leven'
Baanwielrenner Harry Lavreysen baalt als een stekker dat de Olympische Spelen in Tokio hoogstwaarschijnlijk worden uitgesteld vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus. "Ik steek in de vorm van mijn leven", zegt de regerend wereldkampioen op drie onderdelen bij de NOS. "Maar het moet wel veilig zijn. Voor iedereen. Ik ga ervan uit dat het IOC ook de juiste beslissing neemt gezien alles wat er in de wereld momenteel gebeurt. Ik hoop dat het uitstel een paar maanden is. Ik wilde dat het doorging, ik ben tenslotte een sporter. Veiligheid en eerlijke Spelen staan echter voorop."
Napoli traint toch niet na massale kritiek
Napoli gaat de training woensdag toch niet hervatten. De club uit Napels komt terug op het besluit van trainer Gennaro Gattuso en schort tot nader order alle activiteiten op. De aankondiging van Napoli om woensdag weer te gaan trainen kon op veel kritiek rekenen, waaronder van de voorzitter van de Italiaanse spelersbond. Eerder besloten Lazio Roma en Cagliari al hun geplande trainingen te annuleren. Italië is met ruim 6.000 doden het zwaarst getroffen land in de wereld door het coronavirus.
Alle basketbalcompetities voortijdig beëindigd
Na de volleybal- en zwembond besluit ook de Nederlandse basketbalbond NBB alle competities voortijdig te beëindigen als gevolg van de maatregelen van het kabinet tegen het coronavirus. Eerder schrapte de Dutch Basketball League, het hoogste niveau in het basketbal, al het lopende seizoen. De baksetbalbond wijst geen kampioenen aan. "Dit besluit is een harde klap voor het basketbal in Nederland, maar het enige mogelijke besluit, waarmee we meteen duidelijkheid kunnen verschaffen aan onze achterban", aldus Simone Volmer, algemeen directeur bij de NBB.
Klaassen levert salaris in voor medewerkers
De spelers van Weder Bremen, onder wie Davy Klaassen, gaan op eigen beweging salaris inleveren om de medewerkers op de club te kunnen behouden. Ook de technische staf staat een deel van het inkomen af om te voorkomen dat de Duitse club een deel van het personeel moet ontslaan als gevolg van de coronacrisis. Het is niet bekend om hoeveel geld het gaat. In de Bundesliga wordt tot zeker begin april niet gevoetbald.
Nederland moet in navolging van Canada geen sporters naar de Olympische Spelen sturen, als het evenement komende zomer ondanks de coronacrisis wordt gehouden in Japan.
De KNZB is de tweede sportbond in Nederland die besluit alle lopende competities af te sluiten vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus. De volleybalbond schrapte eerder al het seizoen. In het basketbal wordt de Dutch Basketball League, het hoogste niveau, niet meer afgerond.
KNZB stopt competities in waterpolo en zwemmen
De KNZB stopt met onmiddellijke ingang met alle lopende competities in onder meer het waterpolo en het wedstrijdzwemmen. De aanvullende maatregelen door het kabinet in de strijd tegen het coronavirus zijn voor de zwembond reden om het besluit te nemen. Door de uitbraak van het coronavirus zijn alle zwembaden in Nederland gesloten. In de komende twee weken beslist de bond over de sportieve gevolgen voor clubs, waaronder die in de Eredivisie in het waterpolo.
