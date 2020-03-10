Schippers en 'Kromo' kijken al uit naar Spelen in 2021

Road to Tokio 2021 🎌
- Avatar
- Auteur
- juulfranssen
- Moment van plaatsen
Op naar Tokyo 2021 🙏🏽 Focus voor nu is gezond en fit blijven. Hoe gek het ook mag klinken, dit is echt een lichtpunt voor mij in deze gekke tijden. Ik ben blij dat er nu duidelijkheid is, maar voorlopig zijn er andere prioriteiten en zorgen. Ik houd het prima uit in en rond huis met minimaal sociaal contact, jullie hopelijk ook ☺️ 🙏🏽 ❤️
- Avatar
- Auteur
- ranomikromo
- Moment van plaatsen
Different year, same goal! #tokyo2021 #staysafe
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Marlou van Rhijn
- Moment van plaatsen
🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 op naar Tokyo 2021!! 💪🏽 https://t.co/ydpoLbBpWS
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Ranomi Kromowidjojo
- Moment van plaatsen
Just heard the news that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will be postponed until summer 2021. Needles to say, I was really looking forward and my shape is good at the moment but for now we have to look at the bigger picture and do whatever it takes to beat the corona virus. Let's hope for the best and let's make sure we'll celebrate even harder in 2021! 🙏🏼
- Avatar
- Auteur
- dafne_schippers
- Moment van plaatsen
Duidelijkheid voor onze sporters! 🙏 First priority 👉 🦠 #TeamNL #Tokyo2020
- Avatar
- Auteur
- TeamNL🇳🇱
- Moment van plaatsen
Het is officieel! De Olympische Spelen zijn met een jaar uitgesteld. Dat betekent voor mij dat er weer kansen zijn om me te kwalificeren voor #Tokio2021. Nu eerst Covid-19 verslaan en terug naar een gezonde samenleving #stayhome #stayhealthy
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Michel Butter
- Moment van plaatsen
Het vervelende nieuws blijft komen.. De Honkbalweek Haarlem gaat in 2020 niet door. https://t.co/5vwahAZXZz
- Avatar
- Auteur
- HonkbalSoftbalNL
- Moment van plaatsen
After his telephone talks with IOC President Bach, PM Abe spoke to the press and explained that the two have agreed that the Tokyo Olympic Games would not be cancelled, and the games will be held by the summer of 2021.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- PM's Office of Japan
- Moment van plaatsen
Met of zonder voetbal ⚽❌ Wij steunen alle fans én de echte helden van vandaag 💪 Blijf positief, blijf sterk en denk aan je medemens ❤ #onsvoetbal #coronavirus
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Eredivisie
- Moment van plaatsen
We miss you and we want to see you 𝘀𝗼𝗼𝗻. For that to happen we all need to stay home, be smart and practice 𝘀𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Inter Miami CF
- Moment van plaatsen
What the daily routine in quarantine looks like, who can relate ? 🤷🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️🎾🍹🎮🧩🥱🧸🖤🍿♟ #AmIGoingMad #QuarantineLife #StayHome #StaySafe #StanTheMan
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Stanislas Wawrinka
- Moment van plaatsen
Why not organize only one GT this year? Start in Rome , passing through Madrid , finish in Paris. All the best on the start and a great way to reunite all the people with a bike race after this horrible time! #3GTn1
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Matteo Trentin
- Moment van plaatsen
Best thing to come out of being stuck at home so far. What a man! #NikiLauda
- Avatar
- Auteur
- georgerussell63
- Moment van plaatsen
E continuamos na luta , em casa ,em família e cuidando do corpo e da mente !!!! #familiaminhavida #créditosdafotogio #fiquememcasa #cuidemdetodos #vocêsconseguem #Deusnocomando🙏
- Avatar
- Auteur
- katiaaveirooficial
- Moment van plaatsen
Fatih Terim’e ve bu virüsten etkilenmiş herkese geçmiş olsun dileklerimi iletiyor, en kısa sürede sağlığınıza kavuşmanızı diliyorum. Dualarım sizinle.. 💛❤️
- Avatar
- Auteur
- ryanbabel
- Moment van plaatsen
2/ I have been struggling with Covid-19 for 14 days today. By far the worst virus I have ever endured despite being a healthy individual with strong lungs(no smoking/sport), living a healthy lifestyle and being young (least at risk demographic)
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Cameron van der Burgh
- Moment van plaatsen
3/ Although the most severe symptoms(extreme fever) have eased, I am still struggling with serious fatigue and a residual cough that I can’t shake. Any physical activity like walking leaves me exhausted for hours.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Cameron van der Burgh
- Moment van plaatsen