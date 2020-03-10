Sagan voelt niets voor deelname aan virtuele koersen

Woodhouse schrijft geschiedenis in het darts. Hij gooit in zijn keuken als eerste een negendarter op de Home Tour en vernedert mede daardoor Price met 5-0. #pdchometour
- Jeroen Bijma
WHAT A WIN FOR WOODHOUSE! Luke Woodhouse hits a nine-darter on his way to an incredible 5-0 victory over Gerwyn Price! What a performance there as the world number 57 averages 114!
- PDC Darts
We kunnen wel stellen dat het de PDC nog niet is gelukt om de verbinding te verbeteren. Of ze hebben een nieuwe rubriek bedacht: raad de speler. #pdchometour
- Jeroen Bijma
Gerwyn Price - Rowby-John Rodriguez
Luke Woodhouse - Ted Evetts
Rowby-John Rodriguez - Ted Evetts
Gerwyn Price - Luke Woodhouse
Luke Woodhouse - Rowby-John Rodriguez
Ted Evetts - Gerwyn Price
LIVE DARTS!🎯🙌 Night Two of the @unibet Home Tour is about to get underway! First up it's 'The Iceman' Gerwyn Price taking on Rowby-John Rodriguez. 🖥Watch live on PDCTV👉 https://t.co/qZd4jpI9WJ
- PDC Darts
The first stage Virtual-Giro🇮🇹 is done! My fans were around👨👩👧👦😍
- lutsenko_alexey
🇮🇹 #GiroVirtual Today’s top ten! @PMartens83 in 9th .
- Team Jumbo-Visma cycling
🗓 #OnThisDay in 2017, @Cristiano scored a perfect hat-trick v Bayern Munich to become the first player to reach 💯 European Cup/@ChampionsLeague goals in the competition’s history. 6 months later? He went on to be crowned #TheBest 🙌
- FIFA.com
"Jan your hair is growing a lot." "Hugo, two weeks and you'll be fine." 💇♂️A new trim for the skipper that Jose was quick to notice! 🤣🤣 #THFC ⚪️ #COYS
- Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡)
Just incredible to see 🇮🇹 💓 #tennisathome
- atptour
Para que no se pierda la magia 👍🏻 y la concentración 🎯🧤👌🏻😉
- claudiobravo1
- 1-5: 30.000 dollar
- 6-10: 20.000
- 11-20: 15.000
- 21-50: 10.000
- 51-100: 5.000
Ook de top-20 van de dubbelranglijst legt geld in. Zij betalen in het plan ieder 5.000 dollar. In totaal moet de actie iets meer dan een miljoen dollar opleveren. (2/3)
The best way to start the day 🙏❤️
- cristiano
FINAL STANDINGS A 5-1 win for Peter Wright in the final game of the night against Niels Zonneveld. But it's not enough to top the group - Jamie Lewis is the first group winner in the Unibet Home Tour!
- PDC Darts
Max Verstappen finished 3rd and 2nd in the 2nd round of 'A Tribute To Motorsport Legends' of 'Real Racers Never Quit' by @TeamRedlineSim It was great fun in the Lotus 79 at Oulton Park 🎮 💪
- Max Verstappen
LEWIS WINS! Jamie Lewis tops the table going into the final game of the night after a 5-4 victory over Peter Jacques!
- PDC Darts
LEWIS BEATS WRIGHT! What a result for Jamie Lewis as he defeats the World Champion Peter Wright 5-1 with an average just less than 100! Up next: Jamie Lewis v Peter Jacques
- PDC Darts
JACQUES WINS! Peter Jacques gets his first win on the board with a dominant 5-2 victory over Niels Zonneveld, boasting a 95 average and a 155 finish!
- PDC Darts
ZONNEVELD WINS! Niels Zonneveld gets off to a great start as he defeats Jamie Lewis 5-3 in this evening's second match! Up next: Peter Jacques v Niels Zonneveld
- PDC Darts
