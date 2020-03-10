Rossi geniet ondanks crash van debuut in virtuele MotoGP

Our Magnolia Lane quarantine style.
On garde le moral !!! Bon dimanche à tous, et joyeuses Pâques 🐇🍫 We keep the moral !! Happy Sunday everybody, and Happy Easter!! #stayhome @deceuninck_quickstepteam #WolfpackEasterChallenge
#ParisRoubaix1985 C'est ça, un Paris-Roubaix boueux.
🐐Is this the greatest #ArsenalHatTrick of all time? ⚽️ 9' ⚽️ 61' ⚽️ 90' #Arsenal #Bergkamp
⏮ Flashback ⏮ presented by @giordanacycling The brutal cobbles, the distance, the dust, the fans...There´s so many things that make #ParisRoubaix so EPIC! What do you love the most? ❣️ • • 📸 @gettyimages / 2019 @kramon_velophoto #ParisRoubaix #SCOTTbikes #SCOTTaddictRC #Cycling #Racing #CyclingLife #CyclingPhoto #RoadBike #Race #CyclingShot #MitcheltonSCOTT #Mitchelton #PirelliCycling #GiordanaCycling #MTS #Syncros #RideShimano #Tacx #NeverStopCycling #Garmin
Als we journalist Tancredi Palmeri moeten geloven, dan is de kans zeer groot dat we dit kalenderjaar geen supporters meer in de Italiaanse voetbalstadions zien. Dat zou namelijk blijken uit documentatie van de Italiaanse overheid.
Leaks of next Italian government measures showing that football with crowds unlikely to happen before January 2021
🧙🏼 We miss it, but create the feeling ourself: The magic of Paris-Roubaix 2020: lockdown edition 📱 Post yours and tag @jumbovisma_road -> maybe we’ll share it in our stories😃 #staysafetogether #samenoverwinnen #parisroubaix
To show my support for the incredible NHS and try to raise a few quid, I’m doing the only thing I know how and jumping on my bike. I’ll be doing three 12 hour shifts on Zwift, starting at 7:30am on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. #GsNHSZwiftShifts
Feels like yestersay - @parisroubaixcourse 2006 Happy Easter, everyone! 🐣 #TeamCancellara #cycling #ParisRoubaix
Easter bonnet competition 🤣💛🌞
Eastern and @parisroubaixcourse at one day?! That‘s like winning a @letourdefrance stage there the day the @equipe_francais wins the @fifaworldcup .. it would have been a perfect day for us, the fans, for every cycling enthusiast.. we all know that cycling is not the most important topic these days.. but of course I have some little tears in my eyes not to see you all today on my favorite racecourse.. of course I miss racing there with my @lotto_soudal team, of course I miss racing with the full peloton for the first time on my own pave and as well all the friends I got there over the years, the @amisdeparisroubaix , the mates from vc hornaing and while I am riding alone around sunny frankfurt I really hope to see all of you asap, sundays at a race. stay healthy. #dege #dgnklb
Het Bos zal leeg blijven vandaag.
David Neres is zo goed als hersteld van zijn meniscusoperatie en is hard aan het werk om weer fit te worden. Hij is momenteel in het Olympisch Stadion in Amsterdam aan het werk om verder te herstellen, en deelt deze hoopvolle beelden maar al te graag met de Ajax-fans. #AJAX
The $10k will be going to House of Ruth. @HouseOfRuth help families victimized by domestic violence. This has been on the rise since we have been in lock down 🙏🏽 https://t.co/4wjKcEFOrG
ℹ COMUNICADO OFICIAL: Trabajo individualizado en Zubieta cumpliendo con las medidas sanitarias #AurreraReala https://t.co/DxXZAsdNS4
Spending Easter weekend in my bikini 👌😊 • #beautifulweather #sunnydays #bikinilife #easter
Some great dart news coming next week. Patience people !!!
This is bigger than tennis. We are #TennisUnited 🤝 Ready? P̶l̶a̶y̶.̶ Stay.
I think I should start practicing 🤔🎮 #mmopen #virtualpro #noulaatdatpromaarweg #playathome
A volleying technique we will never get tired of watching... Great stuff from our 4-time champion, @Martina 👏 #FedCup | #StayHomeSaveLives
The second Team Jumbo-Visma race😎 And the winner is...🏆 #StaySafeTogether #SamenOverwinnen
