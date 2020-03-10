Rossi geniet ondanks crash van debuut in virtuele MotoGP Liveblog corona

Rossi geniet ondanks crash van debuut in virtuele MotoGP

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: 59 minuten geleden Update: 59 minuten geleden

Wereldwijd zijn veel sportevenementen geschrapt en uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Real Sociedad ziet toch af van trainingssessies
Real Sociedad ziet bij nader inzien toch af van de trainingen die vanaf komende week in groepjes zouden worden hervat op het trainingsveld. De Basken laten in een verklaring weten dat daartoe besloten is na overleg met de Spaanse sportraad. Spelers, onder wie oud-Eredivisie-voetballers Martin Ødegaard en Alexander Isak, moeten voorlopig thuis hun conditie op peil houden. La Liga ligt tot zeker 26 april stil vanwege het coronavirus.

Hodgson wil alles doen wat nodig is voor afronding PL
Roy Hodgson, manager van Crystal Palace, wil niet denken aan een voortijdige beëindiging van het seizoen in de Engelse Premier League. In een brief aan de supporters van de club uit Londen zegt Hodgson alles te willen doen om de jaargang af te ronden, ook al zou dat betekenen dat wedstrijden in korte tijd moeten worden afgewerkt. "Iedereen is het er volledig over eens dat we dit seizoen moeten beëindigen", aldus Hodgson.
Rossi (41) genoot van debuut in virtuele MotoGP
Ook in de MotoGP hebben ze de spelcomputer ontdekt nu er geen races worden verreden vanwege het coronavirus. De 41-jarige Valentino Rossi heeft al veel meegemaakt in zijn illustere loopbaan, maar een virtuele race op de Playstation 4 hoorde daar tot vandaag nog niet bij. De Italiaan genoot van zijn debuut, ondanks een crash in de laatste bocht op de Red Bull Ring. "Mijn niveau was niet fantastisch, maar ik ga het vaker doen om mezelf te verbeteren."
Eerder vandaag schreven we dat de voetbal- en honkbalcompetitie in Taiwan zijn begonnen met alleen personeel en pers op de tribunes. De bonden hadden echter nog wat supporters opgetrommeld om toch wat geluid van de tribunes te laten klinken. Die supporters waren geen mensen, maar poppen en robots, enkele zelfs met drum.
FIFA sluit derde transferperiode niet uit
Wereldvoetbalbond FIFA sluit een derde transferperiode komend seizoen niet uit. Door de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus is het nog altijd onzeker hoeveel geld clubs hebben te besteden op de spelersmarkt. Normaal gesproken is er een transferperiode van acht weken in de zomer en van vier weken in de winter. "Maar daar kunnen we flexibel in zijn", zegt James Kitching, directeur voetbalregelementen van de FIFA, tegen de Duitse omroep Ard. "Zolang het totaal van 16 weken niet overschreden wordt."
Honkbal en voetbal in Taiwan begonnen ondanks coronavirus
De voetbal- en honkbalcompetitie in Taiwan zijn ondanks de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus vandaag 'gewoon' begonnen. De bonden uit het Aziatische land hebben wel maatregelen genomen om verdere verspreiding van COVID-19 te voorkomen, want alleen het personeel en de pers waren welkom bij de wedstrijden uit de hoogste klassen. In Taiwan zijn 388 besmettingsgevallen en zes doden gemeld.
Voorzitter Brescia ziet niets in hervatting Serie A
Massimo Cellino, voorzitter van de Italiaanse voetbalclub Brescia, wil absoluut niet meewerken aan de hervatting van het seizoen in de Serie A. De preses van de hekkensluiter in de Italiaanse competitie vindt het onverantwoord in actie te komen gedurende de coronacrisis. De Serie A ligt sinds 9 maart stil. "Ik laat mijn team simpelweg het veld niet opgaan, ook al levert dat strafpunten op", laat hij optekenen in de lokale media.
Toch maar een polletje op deze Eerste Paasdag. Welke sport mis je het meest in deze periode?
"Als je de verantwoordelijkheid draagt voor dit soort grote beslissingen, moet je die niet nemen op basis van onderbuikgevoelens", vervolgt Bach. "We moesten ook rekening houden met het voortbestaan van de Olympische Spelen op de lange termijn. De enige manier om snel een beslissing te nemen, was door de Spelen helemaal af te gelasten, want voor uitstel was ook het akkoord van het organisatiecomité en de Japanse overheid nodig. Maar in onze conferencecalls met vertegenwoordigers van atleten wilde niemand afstel." (2/2)
Bach hekelt 'samenzweringstheorieën' over uitstel Spelen
Voorzitter Thomas Bach van het internationaal olympisch comité (IOC) vindt het onterecht dat zijn organisatie het verwijt krijgt dat het te lang treuzelde met het besluit om de Olympische Spelen van Tokio uit te stellen. "Er zijn veel samenzweringstheorieën verspreid. Maar de feiten laten iets anders zien", zegt de 66-jarige Bach tegen het Duitse Welt am Sonntag. "Het zegt genoeg dat het ons gelukt is om in drie dagen te besluiten de Spelen uit te stellen en binnen zes dagen nieuwe data te vinden." (1/2)
Ook Julian Alaphilippe vermaakt zich wel op deze Eerste Paasdag.
On garde le moral !!! Bon dimanche à tous, et joyeuses Pâques 🐇🍫 We keep the moral !! Happy Sunday everybody, and Happy Easter!! #stayhome @deceuninck_quickstepteam #WolfpackEasterChallenge

Even een hattrick van Dennis Bergkamp bij Arsenal voor deze voetballoze Eerste Paasdag.
🐐Is this the greatest #ArsenalHatTrick of all time?⁠ ⁠ ⚽️ 9'⁠ ⚽️ 61'⁠ ⚽️ 90'⁠ ⁠ #Arsenal #Bergkamp

Ook spelers Sporting krijgen minder salaris
Ook de spelers van Sporting CP zullen de komende maanden wat minder verdienen. Het bestuur van de Portugese club heeft de salarissen van de selectie voor de komende drie maanden met 40 procent verlaagd in de strijd tegen de financiële problemen door de coronacrisis. Niet alleen de spelers moeten wat inleveren, want de directieleden krijgen 50 procent minder salaris.
'Wielrennen pas hervat in augustus'
Volgens Renato Di Rocco, baas van de Italiaanse wielerbond, gaat het wielerseizoen niet verder voor augustus. "Heel misschien eind juli, maar niet eerder", zo zegt Di Rocco tegen Tuttobici. Een mogelijk scenario is dat de Tour de France in augustus wordt verreden, de Giro d'Italia in oktober en de Vuelta a España in november. "Ik sluit uit dat we zonder publiek koersen en het seizoen kan verlengd worden tot maximaal half november."
Tsja. We moeten het voorlopig maar doen met het terugblikken...

⏮ Flashback ⏮ presented by @giordanacycling The brutal cobbles, the distance, the dust, the fans...There´s so many things that make #ParisRoubaix so EPIC! What do you love the most? ❣️ • • 📸 @gettyimages / 2019 @kramon_velophoto #ParisRoubaix #SCOTTbikes #SCOTTaddictRC #Cycling #Racing #CyclingLife #CyclingPhoto #RoadBike #Race #CyclingShot #MitcheltonSCOTT #Mitchelton #PirelliCycling #GiordanaCycling #MTS #Syncros #RideShimano #Tacx #NeverStopCycling #Garmin

Dalglish herstelt thuis van coronavirus
Kenny Dalglish is weer thuis. De Liverpool-legende herstelt daar verder van het coronavirus. De 69-jarige Dalglish lag de afgelopen dagen in het ziekenhuis. "Mensen denken misschien dat mijn naam mij de beste zorg heeft opgeleverd, maar iedere patiënt van de NHS (National Health Service, red.) krijgt de beste zorg. We hebben geluk met ze en ik wens ze het allerbeste. Ze werken allemaal zo hard om ons hier doorheen te krijgen", zegt de Schot tegen The Sunday Post.
Jumbo-Visma heeft in ieder geval een alternatief gevonden op de geschrapte Parijs-Roubaix.

🧙🏼 We miss it, but create the feeling ourself: The magic of Paris-Roubaix 2020: lockdown edition 📱 Post yours and tag @jumbovisma_road -> maybe we’ll share it in our stories😃 #staysafetogether #samenoverwinnen #parisroubaix

Thomas gaat drie keer twaalf uur fietsen om geld op te halen voor zorg
Geraint Thomas gaat komende week drie halve dagen fietsen op zijn hometrainer voor het goede doel. De Tour-winnaar van 2018 wil geld ophalen om de National Health Service (NHS) in Groot-Brittannië te steunen. INEOS, de hoofdsponsor van Thomas' ploeg, maakt tijdens de coronacrisis ontsmettingsmiddelen voor de NHS. Thomas (33) gaat geld ophalen voor dat project. "Het zijn natuurlijk uitdagende tijden. De NHS doet geweldig werk en ons Team INEOS werkt super hard om ziekenhuizen in het hele land te ondersteunen met ontsmettingsmiddelen", zegt Thomas in een videobericht op Twitter. (1/2)
Fabian Cancellara blikt terug op zijn zege in Parijs-Roubaix van 2006, veertien jaar geleden. De Zwitser won de klassieker destijds voor het eerst en zou later in 2010 en 2013 opnieuw de beste zijn.

Feels like yestersay - @parisroubaixcourse 2006 Happy Easter, everyone! 🐣 #TeamCancellara #cycling #ParisRoubaix

Ook Wayne Rooney heeft een alternatief gevonden voor het paasweekend zonder voetbal.

Easter bonnet competition 🤣💛🌞

Vorig jaar won Philippe Gilbert de voorjaarsklassieker Parijs-Roubaix. De Belg bleef Nils Politt voor in een sprint-a-deux.
Farfán: 'Het was maar een grapje'
Jefferson Farfán zegt dat hij slechts een grapje maakte toen hij op Instagram tekeerging tegen zijn club Lokomotiv Moskou. De oud-PSV'er leek woedend omdat zijn werkgever vanwege het coronavirus 40 procent van zijn salaris had ingehouden. "Helaas is een opmerking die ik als grap maakte verkeerd geïnterpreteerd. Ik ben het ermee eens dat de club een deel van mijn salaris inhoudt. In moeilijke periodes als deze is solidariteit belangrijk. Ik steun mijn club meer dan ooit en heb een paar dagen geleden al ingestemd met de loonsverlaging."
Parijs-Roubaix op Eerste Paasdag? Dat kan bijna niet beter, vindt ook Lotto Soudal-renner John Degenkolb. "Het had een perfecte dag moeten zijn voor ons en alle wielerfans."

Eastern and @parisroubaixcourse at one day?! That‘s like winning a @letourdefrance stage there the day the @equipe_francais wins the @fifaworldcup .. it would have been a perfect day for us, the fans, for every cycling enthusiast.. we all know that cycling is not the most important topic these days.. but of course I have some little tears in my eyes not to see you all today on my favorite racecourse.. of course I miss racing there with my @lotto_soudal team, of course I miss racing with the full peloton for the first time on my own pave and as well all the friends I got there over the years, the @amisdeparisroubaix , the mates from vc hornaing and while I am riding alone around sunny frankfurt I really hope to see all of you asap, sundays at a race. stay healthy. #dege #dgnklb

Wat doet Zlatan Ibrahimovic in deze voetballoze tijden? Nou...

What a day! @svartzonker #mcrubber

Woedende Farfán: 'Laat ze van mijn geld afblijven'
Een collectieve loonsverlaging van 40 procent bij Lokomotiv Moskou, bedoeld om zonder gedwongen ontslagen de coronacrisis te doorstaan, is bij Jefferson Farfán in het verkeerde keelgat geschoten. "Ze mogen overal aankomen, behalve aan mijn geld", foetert de Peruviaanse oud-PSV'er in een gesprek met mede-international Roberto Guizasola op Instagram. "Ze hebben me een brief in het Russisch gestuurd waar ik niks van begreep en die ik meteen heb verscheurd." Farfán verdient in Rusland een slordige 1,5 miljoen euro per jaar.
Ook Haas stuurt personeel met verlof
Haas is het volgende Formule 1-team dat een groot deel van zijn personeel met verlof heeft gestuurd vanwege de coronacrisis. Daarnaast leveren coureurs Kevin Magnussen en Romain Grosjean een deel van hun salaris in. Voor het personeel van de fabriek in het Britse Banbury gaan de maatregelen met terugwerkende kracht in vanaf 1 april. Haas maakt gebruik van een Britse overheidsregeling, waardoor de werknemers 80 procent van hun loon behouden.
'Sociedad wil volgende week training hervatten'
Real Sociedad lijkt als eerste Spaanse profclub voorzichtig de training te willen hervatten. Volgens AS zijn de Basken van plan om vanaf dinsdag met kleine groepjes van twee tot drie spelers op het trainingsveld te verschijnen. Het is wel de bedoeling dat iedereen regelmatig zal worden getest op het coronavirus en ook is een douche voor de start van elke sessie verplicht. Omdat in Spanje nog tot zeker eind deze maand een lockdown geldt, is wel de goedkeuring van zowel de Spaanse als de Baskische autoriteiten nodig.
Ook al streep door WTA-toernooi van Montreal
Het WTA-toernooi van Montreal, dat voor 7 tot en met 16 augustus op de kalender stond, gaat dit jaar niet door. "Als gevolg van de door de regering opgelegde maatregelen, zal het evenement worden uitgesteld naar 2021", meldt de organisatie. Het Canadese hardcourt-toernooi vindt normaal gesproken het ene jaar plaats in Montreal en het andere in Toronto. De mannen hanteren de omgekeerde volgorde, al is het nog niet duidelijk of er ook een streep gaat door het ATP-toernooi van Toronto dit jaar.
Rangers FC eist maatregelen na 'oneerlijke stemming'
Rangers FC eist dat Neil Doncaster, de baas van de Schotse voetbalcompetitie SPFL, het veld ruimt. De club zegt via een klokkenluider aanwijzingen te hebben gekregen dat de stemming gisteren over het definitief beëindigen van het Schotse voetbalseizoen niet eerlijk is verlopen. Van de 42 Schotse clubs op de hoogste vier niveaus stemden er vrijdag 33 voor het stoppen van de competities. Rangers wees de resolutie echter van de hand. "Het is in het belang van iedereen dat het bewijs, dat alarmerend is, zo snel mogelijk wordt bekeken", zo luidt een verklaring van Rangers.
Frodeno haalt ruim twee ton op met virtuele triatlon
Triatleet Jan Frodeno heeft een goede manier gevonden om fit te blijven en ook nog eens geld op te halen voor het goede doel. De 38-jarige Duitser werkte vandaag vanaf zijn huis in Spanje een virtuele triatlon af. De olympisch kampioen van 2008 maakte daarbij gebruik van zijn zwembad, de rollenbank en de loopband. Na een inspanning van 8 uur 33 minuten en 38 seconden stond de teller op 200.500 euro aan donaties, die ten goede komen aan mensen in de zorg.
'Tour richt zich op uitstel, niet op afstel'
Er komen steeds meer signalen dat de Tour de France dit jaar hoogstwaarschijnlijk niet op de geplande datum door zal gaan, maar dat er naarstig wordt gezocht naar een plaats later op de agenda. "Deze wereldwijde crisis is erg onvoorspelbaar. De administratieve werkzaamheden zetten we even on hold", staat in een email van de Tour-organisatie die in handen is van persbureau Reuters. "We moeten geduldig zijn en wachten op de officiële communicatie van de ASO, maar de huidige focus ligt op het uitstellen van de race naar later deze zomer, niet op afstel."
Terwijl de meeste voetbalwedstrijden in Europa zijn afgelast, spelen clubs in Wit-Rusland nog gewoon door. Oud-trainer van Vitesse, Leonid Slutsky, zag zijn kans schoon en probeert vanuit huis met suikerklontjes FK Slutsk aan Europese bekendheid te helpen.
Oud-trainer Vitesse 'traint' FK Slutsk vanuit huis met suikerklontjes
Oud-trainer Vitesse 'traint' FK Slutsk vanuit huis met suikerklontjes
Burgemeester Halsema kritisch op Eindhovense collega: 'Niet aan afspraken gehouden'
De Amsterdamse burgemeester Femke Halsema vindt dat haar Eindhovense collega John Jorritsma zich niet aan de afspraken heeft gehouden, toen laatstgenoemde eerder deze week uitte dat hij dit seizoen hoe dan ook geen voetbal meer wilde zien in zijn stad. "We hebben een landelijke afspraak gemaakt als burgemeesters, samen met het kabinet, dat we daar op dit moment geen uitspraken over doen", zegt ze in gesprek met AT5. "Amsterdam trekt hierin gelijk op met de andere steden en met het kabinet. Op dit moment is voetbal verboden. Het kabinet zal rond 21 april opnieuw met maatregelen komen en vaststellen wat er wel en niet mag. Ik ga niet vooruitlopen op de afspraken die we aan het maken zijn."
Een groot deel van de internationale tennistop deelt via Instagram onder de noemer 'Tennis United' een gezamenlijk statement over het coronavirus. "Blijf thuis en red levens", klinkt het. We zien in deze video onder anderen Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Simona Halep en Naomi Osaka. Ze spreken verder hun dankwoord uit aan alle zorgmedewerkers over de hele wereld.
This is bigger than tennis. We are #TennisUnited 🤝 Ready? P̶l̶a̶y̶.̶ Stay.

België: 'UEFA begint in te zien dat er niet meer kan worden gevoetbald'
De UEFA uitte eerder stevige kritiek op de Jupiler Pro League, dat als eerste van alle competities besloot om definitief een streep door het seizoen te zetten. Nu lijkt de Europese voetbalbond enigszins terug te krabbelen, stelt de Belgische viroloog Marc Van Ranst, het vaste aanspreekpunt van de Pro League omtrent alle ontwikkelingen rondom de coronacrisis. "Ik heb de indruk dat de UEFA begint in te zien dat voetballen dit seizoen niet meer mogelijk is", zegt hij tegen Het Nieuwsblad. "En maar goed ook, want er staan levens op het spel."
Kiki Bertens kondigt haar deelname aan de virtuele versie van het WTA-toernooi van Madrid nu ook zelf aan. Ze lijkt niet heel veel game-ervaring te hebben. "Ik moet maar eens gaan oefenen."

I think I should start practicing 🤔🎮 #mmopen #virtualpro #noulaatdatpromaarweg #playathome

Bertens doet mee aan virtuele uitgave Madrid Open
Kiki Bertens kan dit jaar haar titel op de Madrid Open natuurlijk niet op het Spaanse gravel verdedigen, maar wél vanuit huis. De Wateringse doet namelijk mee aan de virtuele versie van het tennistoernooi, zo maakt de organisatie bekend. Het online toernooi wordt gespeeld via de game Tennis World Tour. "Ik ga mijn best doen om net zo goed te presteren als dat ik vorig jaar op de baan in Madrid deed", aldus Bertens. De wedstrijden worden live uitgezonden en voorzien van commentaar. Ook Rafael Nadal en Andy Murray doen mee aan het toernooi, dat van 27 tot en met 30 april wordt gehouden.
