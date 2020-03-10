Wereldwijd worden steeds meer sportevenementen geschrapt, uitgesteld of afgewerkt zonder publiek vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
De Grand Prix van Australië moet worden afgelast vanwege het coronavirus.
'Vier crewleden Team Haas in quarantaine'
Vier crewleden van het Formule 1-team van Haas zitten in de komende uren in quarantaine in Melbourne, zo meldt Motorsport.com. Gisteren werd al bekend dat twee personeelsleden in quarantaine waren gezet, maar nu zijn daar dus nog twee teamleden bij gekomen. "We verwachten de resultaten later vandaag", meldt teambaas Günther Steiner. "Tot dat moment weet ik niks, en ik wil niet speculeren. Ik ben geen dokter. Ik hoop dat de resultaten negatief zijn en dat we door kunnen gaan zoals we willen." Bij McLaren is één crewlid in quarantaine gezet.
Cristiano Ronaldo vast op Madeira vanwege coronavirus
Cristiano Ronaldo keert voorlopig niet terug bij Juventus nu zijn teamgenoot Daniele Rugani is besmet met het coronavirus. Hij mag voorlopig niet vanaf Madeira terugreizen naar Italië. De Portugese superster is deze week op op het eiland om zijn familie te bezoeken. Hij bezocht onder andere zijn moeder, die onlangs met een beroerte werd opgenomen in het ziekenhuis. Bovendien vierde hij er de verjaardag van zijn zus, meldt AS.
Oefentoernooi met België en Portugal afgelast vanwege coronavirus
Opnieuw een afgelasting in de voetbalwereld vanwege het coronavirus: een oefentoernooi in Qatar, dat eind deze maand zou worden gehouden, gaat niet door. Aan het toernooi zouden België, Portugal, Zwitserland en Kroatië meedoen. Het toernooi gold als voorbereidingstoernooi voor het EK deze zomer. De nationale elftallen zullen nu dus naar een alternatief moeten zoeken voor de oefencampagne.
Twee dagen geleden grapte Utah Jazz-speler Rudy Gobert door de microfoons van journalisten aan te raken. Volgens Amerikaanse media is bij hem nu het coronavirus vastgesteld.
Utah Jazz-basketballer Rudy Gobert raakt microfoons aan
De 35-jarige Hamilton had wel een vermoeden waarom de race zondag vooralsnog 'gewoon' doorgaat. "Cash is king toch? Ik weet het niet. Maar ik wil niet wegduiken en gewoon mijn mening geven." De zesvoudig wereldkampioen beseft dat het in deze periode lastig moet zijn voor de inwoners van Melbourne dat de Formule 1 met ongeveer 2.500 man en vrouw aan personeel op bezoek komt in de miljoenenstad. "Ik hoop gewoon dat iedereen ontsmettende handgel heeft", benadrukte de Engelsman. "En dat de fans ook genoeg voorzorgsmaatregelen nemen. En ik hoop vooral dat we dit weekend doorkomen zonder dat er doden vallen."
Hamilton verrast en geschokt dat Grand Prix van Australië doorgaat
Lewis Hamilton vindt het zeer verrassend dat de Grand Prix van Australië zondag vooralsnog doorgaat, ondanks de wereldwijde problemen met het coronavirus. "Het is echt schokkend dat we hier in deze ruimte zitten", zei de regerend wereldkampioen in de Formule 1 donderdag tijdens een persconferentie. "Ik ben heel erg verrast dat we hier zijn. De rest van de wereld reageert, al is het misschien een beetje laat. Maar we zien nu dat Trump de grens van de Verenigde Staten sluit. De NBA is uitgesteld. Maar de Formule 1 gaat gewoon door." (1/2)
NBA legt competitie voorlopig stil na besmetting bij speler Utah Jazz
De Amerikaanse basketbalbond NBA heeft besloten om de competitie voor onbepaalde tijd stil te leggen, nadat een speler van Utah Jazz woensdag positief testte op het coronavirus. Utah Jazz zou woensdagavond een uitwedstrijd spelen tegen Oklahoma City Thunder. De wedstrijd werd vlak voor de start afgelast toen bekend werd dat een speler van de bezoekers het COVID-19-virus onder de leden heeft. Volgens Amerikaanse media gaat het om Rudy Gobert, maar dat is niet officieel bevestigd. De Fransman, die onlangs nog de spot dreef met het coronavirus door bij een persmoment enkele microfoons en opnameapparatuur van journalisten aan te raken, was niet in het stadion aanwezig.
Juventus-verdediger Rugani besmet met coronavirus
Daniele Rugani test positief op het coronavirus. De verdediger van Juventus heeft volgens zijn club geen ziektesymptonen, maar draagt het virus wel bij zich, zo meldt zijn club. Rugani moet per direct in quarantaine.
Vierlandentoernooi in Qatar afgelast
Een voetbaltoernooi met België, Zwitserland, Portugal en gastland Qatar is afgelast. De reden: het coronavirus. Het oefentoernooi zou eind deze maand worden gehouden.
Koeman weet niet of interland tegen VS doorgaat
Ronald Koeman weet niet of de interland van Oranje tegen de Verenigde Staten op 26 maart doorgaat. "Of de Amerikanen hierheen komen? Ik twijfel", zegt de bondscoach van het Nederlands elftal bij De Wereld Draait Door. "Ik zou het echt niet weten, we houden met alles rekening. Uitstellen kan niet, want er zijn niet meer data voor oefenwedstrijden richting het EK. En zonder publiek, daar ben ik geen fan van. Atalanta tegen Valencia was gisteren niet leuk om naar te kijken." 

Voorzitter organisatiecomité zegt dat er geen plannen zijn voor uitstel Spelen
Yoshiro Mori, de voorzitter van het organisatiecomité van de Olympische Spelen in Tokio, benadrukt dat er geen plannen zijn om het evenement uit te stellen vanwege het coronavirus. "Er is geen plan om onze plannen te veranderen", zegt Mori op een persconferentie in Tokio. De voorzitter reageert daarmee op de uitspraken van Haruyuki Takahashi, een van de leden van het comité. Hij zei dat annuleren van de Spelen vanwege contracten onmogelijk is, maar dat uitstel tot 2021 of 2022 wel een optie is.
Finale Copa del Rey gaat niet door
De Finale van de Copa del Rey, die op 18 april zou worden gehouden, gaat niet door. De oorzaak van de afgelasting laat zich raden: het coronavirus. De Spaanse voetbalbond zoekt nog naar een nieuwe datum.
Streep door Fed Cup Finals en play-offduel Nederland
De Hongaarse overheid heeft de Fed Cup Finals uitgesteld. Het toernooi, dat tussen 14 en 19 april in Boedapest zou worden gehouden, kan niet doorgaan vanwege het coronavirus. Ook het play-offduel tussen Nederland en China op 17 en 18 april kan vanwege het virus niet doorgaan. De wedstrijden zouden in Den Bosch plaatsvinden.
Inter-Getafe en Sevilla-Roma definitief uitgesteld door coronavirus
Onze berichtgeving wordt wat eenzijdig: opnieuw zijn er wedstrijden uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. De Europa League-duels Internazionale-Getafe en Sevilla-AS Roma gaan morgen niet door, zo laat de UEFA weten. Er wordt nog gezocht naar een nieuwe datum om de wedstrijden in te halen.
Ook MotoGP Argentinië uitgesteld door coronavirus
De MotoGP-race in Argentinië op 19 april is uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus, zo meldt motorsportbond FIM. Door afgelastingen van de races in Qatar, Thailand en de Verenigde Staten zou in Argentinië het seizoen worden geopend, maar ook die wedstrijd gaat dus niet door. De eerste race van het jaar staat voor nu op 3 mei gepland op het Spaanse circuit van Jerez. Op 29 november wordt de Argentijnse Grand Prix gehouden.
KNVB wil zo lang mogelijk met publiek blijven spelen
Het is voor de KNVB vooralsnog geen optie om alle wedstrijden in het betaalde voetbal buiten Noord-Brabant zonder publiek te spelen. "We spelen zo lang mogelijk met publiek", zegt directeur Eric Gudde na een vergadering met de profclubs tegen verschillende media. Wel houdt de bond alle veiligheidsrisico's aan. Mochten duels worden uitgesteld, is het een optie om de play-offs aan het eind van het seizoen in te korten.
Finale Coupe de la Ligue uitgesteld
De finale om de Coupe de la Ligue, het tweede bekertoernooi in Frankrijk, is tot nader order uitgesteld. Paris Saint-Germain en Olympique Lyon zouden elkaar aanvankelijk op 4 april treffen, maar vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus gaat die finale niet door. Een nieuwe datum is nog niet gevonden. De verplaatsing heeft ook invloed op de competitiewedstrijden Paris Saint-Germain-FC Metz en Olympique Lyon-Olympique Marseille. Die duels worden nu in het weekend van 4 en 5 april zonder publiek gespeeld.
Ook niemand bij Nottingham Forest besmet
Net als bij de spelers en stafleden van Olympiacos is ook bij Nottingham Forest besmet geraakt met het coronavirus. Beide clubs zijn in handen van Evangelos Marinakis bij wie het COVID-19-virus gisteren werd vastgesteld. De club uit het Championship heeft direct iedereen een test laten ondergaan, maar die kwamen allemaal negatief terug. Hetzelfde was het geval bij de Griekse club.
Speler Hannover 96 heeft coronavirus
Timo Hübers van Hannover 96 is besmet met het coronavirus. De verdediger van de ploeg uit de Tweede Bundesliga zat al enige tijd thuis in quarantaine, omdat een kennis van hem het COVID-19-virus had opgelopen. De club vermoedt dat Hübers de ziekte zaterdag heeft opgelopen. Aangezien hij sindsdien geen collega's heeft gezien, gaat Hannover ervan uit dat niemand anders besmet is geraakt. Toch wordt de hele club nu op het virus getest.
FIFPro: 'Luister naar wensen van spelers'
Het zal niemand verbazen dat spelersvakbond FIFPro de kant van de spelers heeft gekozen vanwege het coronavirus. Volgens de bond moeten clubs luisteren naar de wensen van de speler, als zij bijvoorbeeld niet willen reizen of minder willen trainen vanwege de zorgen rond het virus. "We steunen de spelers en de bonden die hebben gevraagd om uitstel of afgelasting van duels in hun eigen regio. Bovendien worden kleinere clubs financieel zwaarder getroffen als zij in lege stadions moeten spelen. De voetbalwereld moet solidariteit tonen."
James stelt mening over spelen zonder fans bij
LeBron James komt terug op zijn mening om NBA-wedstrijden zonder toeschouwers te spelen vanwege het coronavirus. "Toen ik voor het eerst naar het eventueel spelen zonder fans gevraagd werd, had ik niet in de gaten dat het echt een thema was. Natuurlijk zou ik heel teleurgesteld als we zonder fans moeten spelen, want daar doe ik het voor", aldus de 35-jarige James tegen ESPN. "Aan de andere kant moet je luisteren naar de mensen die de situatie goed in te gaten houden. Als zij het gevoel hebben dat het in het belang van de veiligheid van de spelers en de competitie is, dan zullen we ernaar luisteren."
Dutch Masters gaan wél door, maar zonder publiek
Het paardensportevenement The Dutch Masters gaat komend weekend gewoon door, hoewel het in Den Bosch wordt gehouden. "We hebben alle betrokken partijen gesproken: de ruiters, de sportbonden en partners. Allen steunen de sport en willen de wedstrijden graag laten plaatsvinden", meldt de organisatie. Wel is besloten om vanwege het coronavirus geen publiek toe te laten. De sport is nu via een livestream te volgen.
Sportbonden volgen advies NOC*NSF
Steeds meer nationale sportbonden volgen het advies van het RIVM en NOC*NSF om dit weekend in Noord-Brabant geen sportwedstrijden te houden vanwege het coronavirus. In navolging van de KNVB en de hockeybond hebben onder meer de zwembond, honk- en softbalbond en handbalbond aangekondigd dat alle wedstrijden en evenementen in die provincie dit weekend niet doorgaan. Er zullen ongetwijfeld nog veel andere bonden dit voorbeeld volgen.
Ook E-Prix in Jakarta geschrapt
In navolging van de races in Rome en Sanya is ook de E-Prix van Jakarta geschrapt. Net als bij de races in Italië en China is dat gedaan met het oog op het coronavirus. De race op de baan in Indonesië stond voor 6 juni op het programma. Om het kampioenschap niet te kort te maken, overweegt de organisatie van de Formule E nu om op sommige banen twee keer te racen.
KNVB stelt ook amateurvoetbal in Brabant uit
In navolging van het profvoetbal wordt er dit weekend ook op amateurniveau niet gevoetbald in Noord-Brabant. De KNVB volgt hiermee het advies van het RIVM en NOC*NSF om vanwege het coronavirus geen sportevenement te houden in de provincie. De maatregel geldt in ieder geval tot 16 maart. Daarna wordt er opnieuw gekeken.
MXGP Argentinië naar november
De MXGP van Patagonië is verplaatst naar eind november. De races in Argentinië zouden aanvankelijk op 21 en 22 maart worden gehouden, maar werden vanwege het coronavirus tot nader order uitgesteld. Nu is besloten om de races op 21 en 22 november te houden op de baan in Neuquen. Aanvankelijk zou het seizoen dan al ten einde zijn, maar de internationale motorsportbond heeft die opgerekt om de GP alsnog te kunnen laten rijden.
Ook geen hockey in Noord-Brabant
Ook hockeybond KNHB neemt maatregelen tegen het coronavirus. De bond volgt het advies van het RIVM om alle duels in Noord-Brabant voor komend weekend af te gelasten. In totaal gaat het om 2.000 wedstrijden op verschillende niveaus, waaronder de hoofdklasse en de bekercompetitie. De maatregel geldt in ieder geval tot 15 maart.
Toch positieve coronatest bij renner uit UAE Tour
De Rus Dmitry Strakhov krijgt de twijfelachtige eer om als eerste wielrenner positief te hebben getest op het coronavirus. De coureur van Gazprom-RusVelo verblijft momenteel in een hotel in Abu Dhabi en maakt het goed, meldt hij. Strakhov reed met zijn ploeg in de UAE Tour, waarvan de laatste twee ritten werden afgelast om verspreiding van het virus te voorkomen. "Pas na de vijfde test werd het virus bij mij gevonden", zegt Strakhov tegen Cicloweb. "Ik voel me goed en houd me aan de voorschriften. Hopelijk is alles snel voorbij."
Geen coronavirus bij Olympiacos
Er is bij geen enkele speler en niemand van de staf en directie van de Griekse club Olympiacos het coronavirus vastgesteld. Dat meldt de club in een verklaring op de website. Eerder werd het COVID-19-virus aangetroffen bij eigenaar Evangelos Marinakis. Daardoor werd iedereen bij de club gecontroleerd. Nu iedereen negatief heeft getest, kan de wedstrijd in de Europa League tegen Wolverhampton Wanderers van morgen gewoon doorgaan. Die club had vanwege het virus gedreigd niet te komen.
'Drie F1-medewerkers mogelijk besmet'
Drie personen die werken voor een Formule 1-team zijn in quarantaine geplaatst in Australië. Zij zijn mogelijk besmet geraakt met het coronavirus. Volgens Britse media gaat het om twee personeelsleden van Haas en één van McLaren. Zij moeten op hun hotelkamer blijven tot duidelijk is of ze het virus inderdaad hebben. Het is niet duidelijk of een positieve test gevolgen heeft voor de Grand Prix van komend weekend.
F1-coureurs delen geen handtekeningen uit
De Formule 1-coureurs delen dit hele weekend bij de seizoensopener in Australië geen handtekeningen uit aan fans en gaan ook niet met ze op de foto. De gebruikelijke handtekeningensessie gaat niet door en wordt nu een interviewsessie. Ook de andere activiteiten waarbij fans betrokken zijn, gaan gepaard met meer afstand. Op die manier wil de organisatie de coureurs beschermen voor het coronavirus.
Atalanta wil pas in juni feesten
Atalanta Bergamo viert de plaatsing voor de kwartfinales van de Champions League voorlopig niet met de fans. De club komt uit de regio Lombardije, dat zwaar is getroffen door het coronavirus. Uit vrees voor verspreiding werd daarom al in een leeg stadion gespeeld tegen Valencia. Toch wil Atalanta het historische feit nog wel met de eigen fans delen. "We vieren in juni feest om de plaatsing en om het gevaar dat we dan zullen hebben verslagen", aldus trainer Gian Piero Gasperini na de 3-4-zege.
Getafe weigert naar Italië te reizen
Getafe reist vandaag niet naar Milaan af voor het Europa League-duel met Internazionale. Voorzitter Ángel Torres van de Spaanse club vindt het vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus niet verantwoord om naar Italië te gaan. "We hebben de UEFA gevraagd om een alternatieve locatie te zoeken om te spelen. Als er niets aan de huidige situatie verandert, zal Getafe niet naar Italië afreizen", zei Torres gisteren in gesprek met radiostation Onda Cero.
Hotel vlakbij F1-circuit dicht om coronavirus
Een hotel vlak naast het Albert Park-circuit in het Australische Melbourne is gesloten nadat een zeventigjarige man positief werd getest op het coronavirus. Op het circuit wordt dit weekend de openingsrace van het Formule 1-seizoen verreden. Volgens lokale media is de man besmet geraakt met het COVID-19-virus nadat hij in onder meer Singapore, Iran en Jordanië was geweest. De man bezocht het hotel bij het circuit afgelopen zaterdag. Zondag werd het virus bij hem vastgesteld. Het hotel moet nu twee weken dichtblijven.
Coronavirus zorgt voor unicum
Het is de eerste keer dat er een wedstrijd in de Premier League wordt uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. Onduidelijk is nog wanneer het duel tussen Arsenal en Manchester City ingehaald kan worden. De club heeft begrip voor de supporters die er niet blij mee zijn dat het duel is uitgesteld. "We begrijpen hoe teleurstellend dit is voor onze supporters, vooral voor hen die al naar Manchester zijn afgereisd voor deze wedstrijd. De tickets blijven geldig voor het moment dat de wedstrijd wordt ingehaald."
Spelers Arsenal in quarantaine, duel uitgesteld
De wedstrijd in de Premier League tussen Manchester City en Arsenal gaat vanavond niet door. Enkele spelers van Arsenal Arsenal moeten voor veertien dagen in quarantaine omdat ze in contact zijn geweest met Olympiacos- en Nottingham Forrest-eigenaar Evangelos Marinakis, die positief heeft getest op het coronavirus. Het is nog onduidelijk om welke spelers het precies gaat. Ook vier leden van de staf van Arsenal zijn in quarantaine. Volgens Arsenal is de kans "extreem klein" dat ze daadwerkelijk het COVID-19-virus hebben, maar wil de club geen enkel risico nemen.
Atalanta: geen warm onthaal vanwege coronavirus
Atalanta bereikte eerder op de avond voor het eerst de kwartfinales van de Champions League, maar de Italiaanse club wil geen feest vieren bij thuiskomst. De club roept de fans vanwege het coronavirus op om niet voor een warm onthaal te zorgen. "In overeenstemming met het ministerieel besluit om de volksgezondheid te beschermen willen wij de mensen vragen om geen bijeenkomsten te organiseren in het centrum van Bergamo, luchthaven Orio al Serio of in het Bortolotti Center in Zingonia bij de terugkeer van het team uit Valencia", zo laat de club weten.
