Real Madrid stelt stadion beschikbaar

Together with my teammates from the Swiss national team, we would like to show our solidarity with a viral clip of the song “Imagine“ that really inspired us. It shall give you courage and hope. In addition, we're donating to the Swiss Nurses Association so that they can buy urgently needed protection material for their nursing staff. It’s crucial that we all stick together and follow the official guidelines. Please make sure to stay at home in order to protect yourself and others, that’s how we fight this virus. But most importantly: stay positive, as one #TEAM we can do this! 🇨🇭⚽️💪#stayhome #flattenthecurve #weareone #protectyourselfandothers #socialdistancing #coroNO #natimitderschweiz