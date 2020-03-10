'PSG uitgeroepen tot kampioen van Frankrijk'

Wanted to give a little appreciation gift to #CaptainTomMoore for raising £30Million and of course for reaching his incredible 100th Birthday! Happy Birthday Colonel! #YoureOurHero #NHS
- Avatar
- Auteur
- landonorris
- Moment van plaatsen
🇩🇰 or 🇳🇱? #PlayAtHome 🎮
- Avatar
- Auteur
- #MMOPEN
- Moment van plaatsen
15 – On matchday 15, Noa Lang became the second player with 3 goals at his Eredivisie starting debut for @AFCAjax, after Henk Groot in 1959. Triple. #OptaEredivisie1920
- Avatar
- Auteur
- OptaJohan
- Moment van plaatsen
De eerste fietstest van seizoen 2020 - 2021 zit er weer op. Dit maal in corona opstelling onder de tribunes van het Abe Lenstra Station. Fijn om fit te beginnen aan het nieuwe seizoen😁 #vo2max #lekkerfietsen #victronenergybv #ekwadraat #decoverf #FBoranjewoud #bouwgroepdijkstradraisma #rabobank #kuiperverzekeringen #topsportnoord #TORQ #sportbase #gewestfryslân #sportmassageHeerenveen #schaatsen
- Avatar
- Auteur
- sannekedeneeling
- Moment van plaatsen
Defending champion 🇳🇱 @kikibertens was solid against Belinda Bencic on her way to the semi-finals at the #MMOPEN Virtual Pro 👊 🔜 Next opponent: Wozniacki or Konta
- Avatar
- Auteur
- #MMOPEN
- Moment van plaatsen
A reunion between 2 loved ones. ⚽️👱♂️
- Avatar
- Auteur
- AFC Ajax
- Moment van plaatsen
95 years old and she overcame the corona virus. Yesterday her tests came back negative. My great-grandmother is a superhero but nothing of this would be possible without all the help of the nurses and doctors that are helping all these people. All my respect to everyone of them for what they are doing day and night, a big thank you!!!! ❤️ - Ha superado de momento el corona virus con 95 años. Ayer el test salió negativo! Mi bisabuela es una superhéroe pero nada de esto sería posible sin la ayuda de todas las enfermeras y doctores que se están dejando la vida en cada instante para que todos/as podamos estar mejor y vivir mejor en estos tiempos tan difíciles. Gracias a todas las personas del Remei de Arenys de Munt por el sacrificio tan grande que hacen por estas personas mayores. Todo nuestro respeto a todos!!!! Nada es imposible. Gracias!!!! ❤️🙏🏻
- Avatar
- Auteur
- cescf4bregas
- Moment van plaatsen