'PSG uitgeroepen tot kampioen van Frankrijk'

Door het coronavirus zijn bijna alle sportwedstrijden in de komende tijd afgelast of uitgesteld. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Formule 1-coureur Lando Norris is enorm onder de indruk van de verrichtingen van de Britse veteraan Tom Moore, die al 30 miljoen pond (zo'n 34,5 miljoen euro) heeft opgehaald voor de strijd tegen het coronavirus. De McLaren-coureur had daarom een mooie verrassing in petto voor de vandaag honderd jaar oud geworden Moore: een gesigneerde helm en een persoonlijke boodschap.

Wanted to give a little appreciation gift to #CaptainTomMoore for raising £30Million and of course for reaching his incredible 100th Birthday! Happy Birthday Colonel! #YoureOurHero #NHS

Mourinho: 'Goed voor voetbal als Premier League wordt afgemaakt'
José Mourinho hoopt dat de autoriteiten het toelaten dat het Premier League-seizoen wordt afgemaakt. De 57-jarige manager van Tottenham Hotspur mist het voetbal. "Als we de laatste negen wedstrijden van het seizoen spelen, is dat goed voor iedereen", zegt Mourinho tegen Sky Sports. "Als we achter gesloten deuren spelen, betekent dat niet dat dat ook daadwerkelijk zo is. Met alle camera's om ons heen zullen miljoenen mensen naar ons kijken. Dus als we een leeg stadion in wandelen, zal het zeker niet écht leeg zijn."
'PSG uitgeroepen tot kampioen'
Paris Saint-Germain wordt uitgeroepen tot kampioen, melden Franse media. De Ligue 1 kan net als de Eredivisie niet afgemaakt worden, maar in Frankrijk lijkt het erop dat er dus wél een landstitel wordt vergeven. De voorsprong van PSG op naaste belager Olympique Marseille bedraagt liefst twaalf punten.
Net als veel andere topsporters hervatten ook de schaatsers hun training op locatie. Sanneke de Neeling van Gewest Fryslân test haar benen in het Abe Lenstra Stadion van sc Heerenveen.

De eerste fietstest van seizoen 2020 - 2021 zit er weer op. Dit maal in corona opstelling onder de tribunes van het Abe Lenstra Station. Fijn om fit te beginnen aan het nieuwe seizoen😁 #vo2max #lekkerfietsen #victronenergybv #ekwadraat #decoverf #FBoranjewoud #bouwgroepdijkstradraisma #rabobank #kuiperverzekeringen #topsportnoord #TORQ #sportbase #gewestfryslân #sportmassageHeerenveen #schaatsen

Virtuele GP Zandvoort op Interlagos
Komende zondag zou eigenlijk de Grand Prix van Zandvoort op het programma staan, maar net als alle andere afgelaste races wordt de GP vervangen door een virtuele wedstrijd. Aangezien Zandvoort niet in het huidige Formule 1-spel zit, wordt er geracet op het Braziliaanse circuit van Interlagos. Deelnemers zijn Formule 1-coureurs Charles Leclerc, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alexander Albon, George Russell en Nicholas Latifi, maar ook AC Milan-aanvoerder Alessio Romagnoli, cricketers Stuart Broad en Ben Stokes en rallykampioen Petter Solberg. 
Roland Garros-winnaar is nu vakkenvuller
Tennisser Kevin Krawietz, die vorig jaar het dubbelspel won op Roland Garros, werkt als vakkenvuller in zijn lokale supermarkt nu de ATP Tour stilligt vanwege de coronacrisis. "Ik wilde altijd al een 'normale' baan", zegt de 28-jarige Duitser tegen Der Spiegel. "Door de huidige bijzondere omstandigheden krijg ik daar nu de kans toe."
'Tour-deelname Van der Poel stapje dichterbij'
Mathieu van der Poel zou weer wat meer hoop mogen koesteren dat hij dit jaar kan debuteren in de Tour de France. De internationale wielerbond UCI is volgens Het Laatste Nieuws vanwege de coronacrisis van plan om het aantal renners per ploeg in grote rondes te verminderen van acht naar zeven, waardoor drie (Pro Continental-) teams extra kunnen meedoen. Alpecin-Fenix heeft momenteel geen wildcard voor de Tour, maar in dit scenario lijkt deelname van de ploeg van Van der Poel een zeer reële optie.
WK mountainbike gaat definitief niet door in Duitsland
De WK mountainbike wordt dit jaar sowieso niet in het Duitse Albstadt gehouden. Het evenement van eind juni werd eerst al uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus en nu is er definitief een streep door gezet. Mathieu van der Poel hoopte in de Duitse plaats zijn collectie regenboogtruien aan te vullen. Het opmerkelijke is overigens wel dat de UCI nog steeds hoopt de WK dit jaar op een andere locatie te organiseren.
Bach: 'Uitstel kost honderden miljoenen dollars'
Thomas Bach, voorzitter van het internationaal olympisch comité (IOC), schrijft in een brief aan de olympische beweging dat het uitstel van de Olympische Spelen in Tokio naar 2021 "honderden miljoenen dollars" kost. "Dit is een primeur in onze lange olympische geschiedenis en een enorme taak voor het IOC, onze Japanse partners en alle leden van onze olympische gemeenschap. Deze nieuwe situatie vereist solidariteit, creativiteit, vastberadenheid en flexibiliteit."
'Coronavirus zeker drie jaar van invloed op kalender'
Het coronavirus heeft nog zeker twee tot drie jaar invloed op de voetbalkalender, zegt Lars-Christer Olsson, lid van het uitvoerend comité van de UEFA en voorzitter van de European Leagues, een overkoepelende organisatie van alle competities. Door de coronapandemie zijn de competities in Nederland en Frankrijk al voortijdig beëindigd. Volgend jaar staat het EK op de rol, in 2022 het WK in Qatar.
Het is terecht dat de Vuelta-organisatie de Ronde van Spanje heeft ingekort tot achttien etappes in plaats van de gebruikelijke 21.
Cats: 'Maar de vraag of we regels overtreden'
André Cats, technisch directeur bij de zwembond, wil bij het AD weinig kwijt over de stiekeme zwemtrainingen in Zeist. "Ik ga niet ontkennen dat we gebruik hebben gemaakt van Zeist, maar hoe en wat vind ik niet relevant", aldus Cats. "Het is maar de vraag of we de regels hebben overtreden. Maar daar wil ik nu niet op ingaan. Het belangrijkste is dat we vanaf morgen weer kunnen trainen in onze zwembaden in Amsterdam en Eindhoven. Wij kijken naar de toekomst."
Topzwemmers trainden stiekem in Zeist
De Nederlandse topzwemmers hebben de afgelopen drie weken stiekem getraind in een zwembad in de bossen van Zeist, meldt het Algemeen Dagblad. Nadat NOC*NSF lucht kreeg van de trainingen in het topsportbad van de nationale zwembond, heeft de sportkoepel direct ingegrepen en de sessies verboden, bevestigt Maurits Hendriks, technisch directeur bij NOC*NSF, tegenover de krant. "We hebben erop aangedrongen dat de zwemmers moesten stoppen en dat hebben ze gedaan", aldus Hendriks.
Directie Willem II levert 15 procent salaris in
De directie van Willem II levert 15 procent van het salaris in gedurende de periode dat supporters niet welkom zijn bij wedstrijden. Ook gaat de club in overleg met de spelers en medewerkers om een loonoffer te vragen. De Tilburgers zijn blij dat seizoenkaarthouders en sponsoren massaal hebben laten weten geen tegemoetkoming te vragen voor de wedstrijden die niet zijn gespeeld. "Een fantastisch gebaar waarvoor wij hen zeer dankbaar zijn en waarvan wij hopen dat veel Willem II’ers dit mooie voorbeeld volgen."
Grim: 'Mooi om weer op veld te staan'
RKC hervatte vandaag als eerste Eredivisie-club de training na een noodgedwongen coronastop van ruim zes weken. "Het is heel erg mooi om weer voor de eerste keer op het veld te hebben gestaan", zegt trainer Fred Grim in De Telegraaf. "Als trainer heb je dan ineens een heel andere manier van omgaan met je spelers dan normaal, wanneer je ze zes of zeven weken niet hebt gezien. Nu blijf je ineens steriel op vijf meter afstand van elkaar staan. Je geeft even kort aan wat er wordt getraind. Niet leuk, maar de situatie wereldwijd is verschrikkelijk."
UEFA: competities kunnen wel worden hervat
Tim Meyer, voorzitter van de medische commissie van de UEFA, zegt dat het "zeker mogelijk" is om de Europese competities te hervatten. De uitspraak van de Duitser verschilt met die van de medische baas van de FIFA, Michel D’Hooghe, die zei dat het niet mogelijk is om de competities voor september af te ronden. "Alle voetbalclubs die van plan zijn de wedstrijden te hervatten, zullen uitgebreide protocollen opstellen om ervoor te zorgen dat de gezondheid van de betrokkenen bij de wedstrijden wordt beschermd. Dan is het zeker mogelijk om de competities te hervatten."
Bertens tegen Wozniacki in halve finales Madrid Open
Kiki Bertens neemt het in de halve finales van de virtuele Madrid Open op tegen Caroline Wozniacki. De Deense rekent in zeven minuten af met Johanna Konta. Het is nog niet bekend wanneer de strijd voor een plek in de finale wordt gespeeld.
Super League mag op 8 juni hervat worden
De Super League in Zwitserland, de hoogste competitie van het land, mag op 8 juni hervat worden, zo heeft de federale overheid besloten. Het hervatten van de voetbalcompetitie maakt deel uit van een pakket versoepelingen, die de overheid van het land gaat doorvoeren om de lockdown langzaam af te breken. Er zijn geen toeschouwers welkom bij de wedstrijden. Vanaf 11 mei mogen de clubs ook weer trainen, zij het wel in groepen van maximaal vijf spelers. Ricky van Wolfswinkel speelt bij FC Basel.
Vuelta: voor het eerst sinds 1985 minder dan 21 etappes
Het is voor het eerst in 35 jaar dat de Ronde van Spanje uit minder dan 21 etappes bestaat. De laatste keer was in 1985, toen de ronde negentien etappes en een proloog telde. Pedro Delgado kroonde zich destijds tot eindwinnaar.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:54
Vuelta-directeur: 'Moeten ons aanpassen'
"Natuurlijk verwacht je bij het ontwerpen van de koers niet dat je zulke grote veranderingen zult moeten aanbrengen. We moeten ons aanpassen aan de huidige situatie en begrijpen dat een officiële start erg moeilijk te vervangen is vanwege de logistieke planning", zegt Vuelta-directeur Javier Guillén. "We hopen in ieder geval dat deze ongekende gezondheidscrisis snel zal worden opgelost en dat we allemaal een normaal leven kunnen hervatten, inclusief de Vuelta, die in 2021 terugkeert naar de gebruikelijke 21 etappes en twee rustdagen."
Onbekend wanneer Vuelta verreden wordt
Het is nog niet bekend wanneer de Vuelta a España, die gaat bestaan uit achttien etappes en twintig koersdagen, wordt verreden. De UCI maakt op 5 mei de nieuwe koerskalender bekend. Aanvankelijk zou de Ronde van Spanje van 14 augustus tot 6 september worden afgewerkt, maar is door de coronapandemie tot nader order uitgesteld.
Ronde van Spanje bestaat dit jaar uit achttien etappes
De Ronde van Spanje bestaat dit jaar uit achttien etappes. Na het schrappen van de drie etappes in Nederland, waaronder de start in Utrecht, heeft de koersorganisatie besloten geen nieuwe locatie aan te wijzen. De start vindt nu plaats in Irún, in het Spaanse Baskenland. Daar zou aanvankelijk de vierde etappe van de Vuelta a España in beweging worden gebracht.
München blijft speelstad van EK voetbal
München blijft een van de twaalf speelsteden van het EK voetbal volgend jaar, meldt Bayern München, de vaste bespeler van de Allianz Arena. Vanwege het uitstel van het EK naar 2021 doken er berichten op dat München zich zou terugtrekken als speelstad, maar het stadsbestuur heeft vandaag opnieuw zijn goedkeuring verleend. In de Allianz Arena worden drie groepswedstrijden en een kwartfinale gespeeld.
VVV hervat op 4 mei de training
VVV-Venlo gaat op 4 mei de training hervatten. De club uit Venlo meldt dat de selectie in groepjes van zes personen op het trainingsveld in De Koel verschijnt. "Samen op het veld staan, uiteraard te allen tijde volgende de geldende regels, biedt nieuwe motivatie voor iedere speler én staflid in deze moeilijke tijd", aldus technisch directeur Stan Valckx. "Het is voor de hele groep een grote stap in de goede richting."
Ajax gaat tot september in drie blokken trainen
Ajax gaat tot september trainen in drie blokken, die oplopen in intensiteit. "We leven allemaal in heel veel onzekerheden", aldus Ten Hag. "We weten dus ook niet zeker of we op 1 september kunnen voetballen in competitieverband. We hopen dat natuurlijk wel. Het is een richtlijn waarop we gefocust zijn. De spelers hebben veel individueel uitgevoerd, de volgende stap is in kleine groepjes met bal. Je ziet ook dat de spelers daar heel blij mee zijn, dat ze eindelijk met de bal dingen kunnen gaan doen. Dat is even geleden."
Ten Hag: 'Je ziet het enthousiasme bij iedereen'
Erik ten Hag is blij dat hij heeft kunnen trainen met Ajax. De Amsterdammers stonden vanochtend en vanmiddag in kleine groepjes van steeds zes spelers op het trainingsveld op De Toekomst. "Je ziet het enthousiasme, ook bij de staf. Deze periode is heel vreemd, voor de hele maatschappij, maar natuurlijk ook voor ons als Ajax", aldus Ten Hag bij Ajax TV. De Tukker stond zelf niet op het veld. "We hebben heel veel trainers. We hebben de laatste tijd veel bedacht en mogen alleen maar in kleine groepjes trainen. Ik observeer, geef aanwijzingen en evalueer."
Nieuwe wielerkalender op 5 mei bekend
De nieuwe wielerkalender wordt op 5 mei bekendgemaakt, zo meldt de internationale wielerfederatie UCI. Aanvankelijk zouden begin deze week de programma's wereldkundig worden gemaakt na een overleg met de Professional Cycling Council (PCC), dat verantwoordelijk is voor de WorldTour-koersen, maar dat onderhoud is vandaag geschrapt vanwege de ontwikkelingen rondom het coronavirus.
SC Cambuur en De Graafschap waren bij KNVB
De directies van SC Cambuur en De Graafschap hebben gisteren en gesprek gevoerd met directeur Eric Gudde en secretaris Mark Boetekees van de KNVB. Volgens Gerald van den Belt,  financieel directeur van Cambuur, was het een  "pittig, maar ook fatsoenlijk en inhoudelijk" onderhoud in Zeist. "Het was veel beter geweest als we vóór het besluit met de KNVB en De Graafschap, maar ook met ADO en RKC om tafel hadden gezeten", zegt Van den Belt in het AD. "Ja, ook dan had de KNVB nog steeds een beslissing moeten nemen. Maar dan hadden ze intern wel meer druk kunnen zetten op twintig eredivisieclubs. Daar is veel meer draagvlak voor dan ze dachten."
Italiaanse minister denkt niet dat Serie A wordt afgerond
Vincenzo Spadafora, de Italiaanse minister van Sport, acht de kans klein dat het seizoen in de Serie A nog afgemaakt kan worden. Zondag werd juist bekend dat de clubs op 4 mei weer individuele trainingen mogen houden na een strenge lockdown van twee maanden. "Het wordt steeds lastiger om de Serie A uit te gaan spelen", zegt Spadafora bij de Italiaanse tv-zender LA7. "Als ik voorzitter van een club was, dan zou ik me gaan focussen op volgend seizoen."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 15:41
Levchenko laakt rol Ajax in Eredivisie-discussie
Evgeniy Levchenko, voorzitter van spelersvakbond VVCS, heeft geen goed woord over voor de rol van Ajax in de discussie over het beëindigen van de Eredivisie. Technisch directeur Marc Overmars riep voor het overleg met de KNVB op niet mis te verstane wijze dat de competitie ten einde moest worden gebracht vanwege de coronacrisis. "Het was absoluut bewust wat hij heeft gedaan", zegt Levchenko in een interview met Voetbal International. "Louis van Gaal verwoordde het goed: je mag een virus dat zo ingrijpend is niet misbruiken voor eigen belang. Daar was in mijn ogen wel sprake van."
FBO gaat morgen in overleg met spelersvakbonden
De Federatie van Betaald voetbal Organisaties (FBO) gaat morgen in overleg met de spelersvakbonden VVCS en ProProf over een noodpakket voor de 34 Nederlandse profclubs om de coronacrisis te kunnen doorstaan. Volgens de KNVB lopen de clubs uit de Eredivisie en Keuken Kampioen Divisie in totaal 300 miljoen euro mis. Tijdens het gesprek zullen de begrotingen, salarissen en vergoedingen voor makelaars ter sprake komen.
In de categorie mooi nieuws: de 95-jarige oma van AS Monaco-middenvelder Cesc Fàbregas is hersteld van het coronavirus.

95 years old and she overcame the corona virus. Yesterday her tests came back negative. My great-grandmother is a superhero but nothing of this would be possible without all the help of the nurses and doctors that are helping all these people. All my respect to everyone of them for what they are doing day and night, a big thank you!!!! ❤️ - Ha superado de momento el corona virus con 95 años. Ayer el test salió negativo! Mi bisabuela es una superhéroe pero nada de esto sería posible sin la ayuda de todas las enfermeras y doctores que se están dejando la vida en cada instante para que todos/as podamos estar mejor y vivir mejor en estos tiempos tan difíciles. Gracias a todas las personas del Remei de Arenys de Munt por el sacrificio tan grande que hacen por estas personas mayores. Todo nuestro respeto a todos!!!! Nada es imposible. Gracias!!!! ❤️🙏🏻

Quincy Promes is terug in de kleedkamer van Ajax, zo blijkt uit een post van de aanvaller op Instagram. Mogelijk gaat Ajax vandaag net als RKC een eerste training afwerken. De Amsterdammers kondigden aan de training op korte termijn te hervatten, maar noemden daarbij geen specifieke datum.
Geen supporters meer welkom bij het restant van de wedstrijden in de Bundesliga? Daar hebben ze bij Borussia Mönchengladbach wat op gevonden. Supporters hebben foto's van zichzelf opgestuurd en deze zijn door de club op kartonnen posters op de tribunes van Borussia-Park geplaatst. De Bundesliga is van plan om de competitie vanaf 9 mei te hervatten.
TT Assen definitief van de baan in 2020
De TT Assen gaat dit jaar definitief niet door, zo heeft het circuit bekendgemaakt. Vanwege de coronamaatregelen was al duidelijk dat de negentigste TT niet op de originele datum van zondag 28 juni kan worden afgewerkt. De organisatie had nog de hoop dat het evenement later dit jaar kon worden ingepland, maar dat is niet gelukt. "Natuurlijk is de teleurstelling binnen de organisatie van TT Circuit Assen groot, maar het is een keuze die logisch is in deze tijden van onzekerheid", schrijft het circuit in een persbericht.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 12:02
'Dybala test voor vierde keer in zes weken positief op corona'
Paulo Dybala test volgens Spaanse media voor de vierde keer in zes weken tijd positief op corona. Gelukkig voor de 26-jarige Argentijn is hij sinds een aantal weken wel klachtenvrij. Ook Dybala's vrouw zou nog altijd besmet zijn met het virus.
Hungaroring heeft vertrouwen in doorgaan Grand Prix
Zsolt Gyulay, eigenaar van de Hungaroring, heeft er vertrouwen in dat de Grand Prix van Hongarije ondanks de coronacrisis kan doorgaan. De circuitbaas sluit zelfs niet uit dat er publiek aanwezig mag zijn bij de race, die nu nog voor 2 augustus op het programma staat. "We hebben dagelijks contact met de Formule 1", zegt Gyulay in gesprek met Autosport.com. "We staan open voor alle oplossingen om de race te organiseren. Veel zal afhankelijk zijn van de regels van de overheid. Hopelijk zijn de fans welkom, net als in de afgelopen 35 jaar."
Als eerste Eredivisie-club staan de spelers van RKC weer op het trainingsveld. Omdat de coronamaatregelen zijn versoepeld, mogen de spelers zich sinds vandaag weer bij de club melden. De trainingen zijn nog wel individueel.
Spelers in Spanje mogen training snel hervatten door versoepelde maatregelen
Spelers uit de Spaanse competitie mogen de training volgende week hervatten. Premier Pedro Sánchez maakte gisteren bekend dat de coronamaatregelen in het land geleidelijk worden versoepeld. Spelers mogen vanaf maandag individueel trainen en een week later is het mogelijk ook weer toegestaan voor clubs om trainingen in kleine groepjes af te werken. De Spaanse autoriteiten willen zo stapje voor stapje terugkeren naar de normale situatie.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 10:45
Bertens wint ook tweede wedstrijd op digitaal tennistoernooi Madrid
In de komende weken wordt uigezocht of een Nederlandse Vuelta-start in 2022 wél haalbaar is. Het peloton zou starten in Utrecht en in de twee etappes daarna ook nog Breda en Den Bosch aandoen. "We waren er helemaal klaar voor", zegt Jan van Zanen, burgemeester van Utrecht. "Maandenlang hebben we met ontzettend veel bedrijven, overheden, vrijwilligers en collega’s gewerkt aan een onvergetelijke start van de 75ste editie van La Vuelta in Nederland. Het verschuiven van de drie etappes naar het najaar blijkt technisch niet haalbaar en we hebben geconcludeerd dat er te veel onzekerheid is." (2/2)
Ronde van Spanje start dit jaar definitief niet in Nederland
De Vuelta a España gaat dit jaar definitief niet in Nederland van start. Vanwege de coronacrisis heeft het organisatiecomité zich vandaag teruggetrokken. "Het verplaatsen van de drie etappes van augustus naar het najaar blijkt technisch onhaalbaar vanwege de beschikbaarheid van accommodaties en het parcours in die periode", schrijft La Vuelta Holanda in een persbericht. (1/2)
PSG is bereid om Champions League-duels buiten Frankrijk te spelen
Paris Saint-Germain wil er alles aan doen om het Champions League-seizoen af te kunnen ronden. De kwartfinalist heeft het er zelfs voor over om de thuiswedstrijd(en) buiten Frankrijk te spelen. De Franse regering besloot gisteren om alle sportevenementen tot 1 september te verbieden. De Ligue 1 wordt daardoor niet meer afgemaakt en PSG kan ook niet meer in het Parc des Princes spelen als de Champions League weer van start kan gaan. "We respecteren het besluit van de Franse regering", zegt voorzitter Nasser Al Khelaifi van PSG tegen L'Equipe. "We willen wel graag deel uitmaken van de laatste fase van de Champions League, waar die ook plaats zal vinden."
Het is een bijzondere dag vandaag, want vanwege de versoepeling van de coronamaatregelen mogen sporters na ruim zes weken weer onder strenge voorwaarden trainen. Veel bonden zoeken nog uit hoe zij aan de richtlijnen van het RIVM kunnen voldoen. RKC keert als eerste Eredivisie-ploeg terug op het trainingsveld.
