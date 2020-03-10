Premier Trudeau looft beslissing Canada over Spelen Liveblog coronavirus

Wereldwijd worden steeds meer sportevenementen geschrapt en uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Ook Duitsland kritisch op handelen IOC
Er sluiten zich steeds meer landen aan bij het protest tegen het internationaal olympisch comité (IOC), dat nog geen beslissing heeft genomen over uitstel van de Olympische Spelen van komende zomer in Japan. Ook Duitsland laat zich bij monde van de voorzitter van het Duitse olympisch comité, Alfons Hörmann, kritisch uit over de handelswijze van het IOC. "We hadden nu duidelijkheid willen hebben, dat de wedstrijden zeker niet op de geplande datum konden plaatsvinden." Hörmann wil een jaar uitstel van de Spelen.
'Niet waarschijnlijk dat Britse atleten naar Spelen gaan'
Het is niet waarschijnlijk dat Britse atleten afreizen naar de Olympische Spelen, als het vierjaarlijkse sportevenement komende zomer wordt gehouden in Japan. Dat zegt de voorzitter van het Britse nationale comité Hugh Robertson tegen Sky Sports. "Ik denk dat het heel simpel is. Als het virus zich verspreidt zoals verwacht door de overheid, denk ik niet dat we een team kunnen sturen."
Bletterman stopt definitief met turnen
Michel Bletterman stopt definitief met turnen. De 28-jarige gymnast vindt het tijd om een nieuwe weg in te slaan in zijn maatschappelijke loopbaan. De Fries start met een opleiding tot marinier. Bletterman stopte na het mislukte WK in 2019 al met turnen, maar kwam tijdelijk terug op zijn besluit. Hij was een vaste kracht in de Nederlandse selectie en deed mee aan meerdere EK's en WK's. In 2016 was Bletterman reserve bij de Olympische Spelen van Rio de Janeiro.
Premier Canada: 'Iedereen zou moeten volgen'
Justin Trudeau, minister-president van Canada, vindt dat andere landen het voorbeeld van het Canadees olympische comité moeten volgen om niet naar de Olympische Spelen in Japan af te reizen, als ze komende zomer toch worden afgewerkt. Het IOC neemt in de komende vier weken een besluit over het al dan niet uitstellen van de Spelen, maar verschillende sportbonden roepen nu al op om het vierjaarlijkse evenement uit te stellen. "Het was het juiste besluit en iedereen zou hun voorbeeld moeten volgen", aldus Trudeau.
Speelrondes Premier League Darts uitgesteld
De eerstvolgende twee speelrondes in de Premier League of Darts gaan niet door vanwege het coronavirus. Volgens de organisatie worden de geplande wedstrijddagen in Belfast (2 april) en Sheffield (9 april) later in het jaar afgewerkt. Eerder werd onder meer ook de Premier League-speelronde in Rotterdam (25 en 26 maart) uitgesteld. Michael van Gerwen bezet momenteel de tweede plaats op de ranglijst van de Premier League.
Hieronder is de open brief van bondscoaches Ronald Koeman en Sarina Wiegman aan het Nederlandse volk volledig te lezen.

Een brief van onze bondscoaches.

Van Bommel maakt zich zorgen om leerlingen
Voetbaltrainer Mark van Bommel vindt het zorgwekkend dat eindexamenleerlingen in Nederland ondanks de coronacrisis deze week weer naar school moeten. Twee van zijn drie kinderen zitten in hun examenjaar. Minister Arie Slob van Onderwijs liet eerder weten dat de centrale examens in mei voorlopig doorgaan. "Alsof een schooldiploma op dit moment het belangrijkste is, als je de ziekenhuisopnames ziet en de cijfers met mensen die overlijden aan het coronavirus erbij pakt in Nederland en over de hele wereld", schrijft Van Bommel op Instagram.
Koeman en Wiegman: 'In zorg lopen de echte helden'
In een gezamenlijke open brief steken bondscoaches Ronald Koeman en Sarina Wiegman de hulpverleners in Nederland een hart onder de riem. "We hebben geweldige bewondering voor mensen in de zorg, die 24 uur per dag en zeven dagen per wek knokken om coronapatiënten uit de klauwen van het virus te redden. In de zorg, maar zeker ook in de andere beroepen waar nu stevig doorgewerkt moet worden, lopen de echte helden van dit moment." (1/2)
'We komen dit te boven, dat staat voor ons vast'
"Eén ding staat voor ons vast: we komen dit te boven. Maar... van deze opponent kunnen we alleen winnen als we het echt met elkaar doen", vervolgen Koeman en Wiegman in de brief. "Geloof in elkaar, vecht voor elkaar, bekommer je om elkaar, laat niemand zaken, nooit. Je hebt elkaar nodig. We hebben met zijn allen elkaar nodig." (2/2)
Koopmeiners: 'Belangrijker dan sport en voetbal'
AZ-aanvoerder Teun Koopmeiners heeft begrip voor de overheidsmaatregelen om alle sportclubs te sluiten, maar vindt het jammer dat zijn ploeg daardoor de titelstrijd in de Eredivisie noodgedwongen heeft moeten staken. "We keken enorm uit naar de laatste periode, waarin we hoopten iets moois met elkaar te bereiken", zegt Koopmeiners in een videoboodschap aan de fans van AZ. "Maar iedereen zit thuis met het besef dat er iets gaande is in de wereld dat belangrijker dan sport en voetbal."
Arsenal gaat voorlopig nog niet trainen
Ondanks dat manager Mikel Arteta hersteld is van het coronavirus, heeft Arsenal besloten de groepstraining morgen nog niet te hervatten. Hoewel de zelfquarantie van twee weken na het besmettingsgeval van Arteta is verlopen, vindt de Londense grootmacht het "ongepast" en "onverantwoord" om de spelers van de hoofdmacht te laten terugkeren op de club. Alle spelers blijven tot nader order thuis.
Voetbaltrainer Arteta hersteld van coronavirus
Mikel Arteta, manager van de Engelse voetbalclub Arsenal, is volledig hersteld van het coronavirus, zo laat de 37-jarige Spanjaard weten in gesprek met het Spaanse televisiestation La Sexta. Na het besmettingsgeval van Arteta twee weken geleden werd de Premier League voorlopig stilgelegd. "Ik voel me goed en ben hersteld. Het duurde drie, vier dagen voordat ik me beter voelde en de symptomen waren verdwenen."
Besmette oud-AZ'er: 'Virus is geen grap'
Jonathas, oud-speler van AZ en nu spelend bij het Spaanse Elche, zegt dat de impact van het coronavirus op het menselijk lichaam onderschat wordt onder voetballers. De dertigjarige Braziliaan testte onlangs positief op het besmettelijke virus. "Ik kon niet trainen. Ik voelde me zwak, vooral in de eerste drie dagen. Ik had nergens kracht voor", aldus Jonathas in Globo Esporte. "Tijdens het douchen viel ik bijna flauw in de badkamer. Ik heb zulke enorme pijn nog nooit eerder gevoeld. Dit virus is geen grap."
Hiddink zit thuis: 'Ondergeschikt aan andere dingen'
Nu alle sportclubs op gezag van de overheid gesloten zijn om verdere verspreiding van het coronavirus te voorkomen, kan Guus Hiddink zijn rol als adviseur niet meer uitoefenen bij PSV. "Als je naar het voetbal kijkt is dat jammer, want de resultaten werden de laatste tijd beter, maar dat is allemaal ondergeschikt aan andere dingen", zegt de 73-jarige Hiddink tegen De Telegraaf. "Op dit moment is de gezondheid veel belangrijker. We moeten er nu allemaal het beste van proberen te maken. Ik heb voor mezelf een schema opgesteld om genoeg te trainen en te fietsen, want je moet wel zorgen dat je fit blijft."
WK BMX uitgesteld vanwege coronavirus
Het WK BMX is uitgesteld vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus. De mondiale kampioenschappen, die van 26 tot 31 mei op het programma stonden in het Amerikaanse Houston, worden later dit jaar ingehaald, melden de organisatoren in een verklaring. De Verenigde Staten zijn na Italië het land met de meeste actieve besmettingsgevallen (34.485). De Nederlander Twan van Gendt is regerend wereldkampioen bij de mannen.
KNWU: Fiets de komende tijd alleen
De KNWU roept in een bericht op zijn website alle fietsers in Nederland op de komende tijd alleen te fietsen. De wielerbond constateerde dat veel fietsers afgelopen weekend in het mooie weer in groepjes hun kilometers maakten op het Nederlandse asfalt. "In deze tijden van het coronavirus is het belangrijk om het advies van de overheid op te blijven volgen: vermijd drukte en houd 1,5 meter afstand  Alleen zo beperken we de verspreiding van het virus en voorkomen we een lockdown, waar niemand op zit te wachten."
Russisch olympisch comité verbaast zich over 'paniek' rondom Spelen
Het Russisch olympisch comité (ROC) zet vraagtekens bij de manier waarop de organisatoren van de Olympische Spelen onder druk worden gezet door een aantal landen. Veel sportbonden in de wereld willen dat het vierjaarlijkse evenement wordt uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. "De pogingen die worden gedaan om de organisatoren onder druk te zetten zodat ze overhaaste beslissingen maken, vinden wij onacceptabel", schrijft het ROC in een verklaring. "Het ergste wat er nu kan gebeuren, is dat er paniek uitbreekt. Daarom roepen wij alle betrokken op om kalm te blijven."
Bij een gebrek aan teamgenoten is Ajax-verdediger Nicolás Tagliafico met zijn hond gaan voetballen.

𝘿𝙊𝙂 𝙉𝘼𝙈𝙀 -> Which (former) Ajax player would you choose? 🤭 @afcajax x @ajaxvrouwen 🐶 edition #StayHomeWithAjax

"Deze gedwongen reset geeft me de kans om weer te genieten van de kleine dingen in het leven", aldus voormalig wielrenner Laurens ten Dam.

I must admit, I was busy too lately and if I am really honest with myself I lost the ‘live slow’ part of my motto #liveslowridefast. With the whole pandemic going on I try to use this situation it in a good way. It is a forced reset and gives me the opportunity to become happy with those those small things again. Like a 5 hr bbq. Like home schooling the kids. Like drinking good coffee. Like going out on the bike, without a clear goal around the corner. Just because it makes me happy. Even solo. I hope everyone stays safe out there. Keep distance! #liveslowridefast

La Liga voorlopig nog niet hervat 
De Spaanse competitie wordt voorlopig nog niet hervat. La Liga lag in ieder geval tot begin april stil, maar vandaag maakt de Spaanse voetbalbond bekend dat de competitie tot nader order is opgeschort. In Spanje zijn er in de afgelopen 24 uur 410 mensen overleden aan de gevolgen van het coronavirus. In totaal zijn in Spanje ruim 33.000 mensen positief getest op besmetting met het virus.
Eerder ging er al een streep door GP's van Australië, Bahrein, Vietnam, China, Nederland, Spanje en Monaco. Alleen de organisatie van de race in het prinsdom meldde al dat die GP in 2020 helemaal niet verreden zal worden, andere circuiteigenaren hopen later in het jaar de GP alsnog te kunnen organiseren. Door het schrappen van Azerbeidzjan staan er nog slechts veertien Grands Prix op de kalender. De Grand Prix van Canada op 14 juni is de eerste race die nog niet is afgelast. (2/2)
Ook Formule 1-race in Azerbeidzjan uitgesteld wegens coronavirus
Ook de Grand Prix van Azerbeidzjan is uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. Het aantal afgelaste races in de Formule 1 komt daarmee op acht. De race op het Baku Street Circuit stond gepland voor 7 juni. De Grand Prix van Canada, die een week later op het programma staat, is nu de eerste race die vooralsnog wel doorgaat. (1/2)
Dopingautoriteit pleit voor uitstel Spelen: 'We hebben meer tijd nodig'
De Nederlandse Dopingautoriteit hoopt dat het internationaal olympisch comité (IOC) besluit om de Olympische Spelen uit te stellen. Voorzitter Herman Ram vreest dat het streven naar een zo schoon mogelijke sport anders in het geding komt. "Het doorgaan van de Olympische Spelen komende zomer zou uit ons oogpunt voor een enorm probleem zorgen", zegt Ram maandag tegen NU.nl. "Iedereen wil dat de Spelen zo schoon mogelijk zijn, maar we kunnen nu niet genoeg testen en hebben meer tijd nodig om te helpen. Daarom pleiten wij als Dopingautoriteit voor uitstel."
AZ-doelman Marco Bizot gebruikt zijn hond om in conditie te blijven.

Todays exercise: carrying the boss up the stairs 🆙👑💪🏼 #30kg #stayhome #stayfit

Infantino: 'Minder toernooien en minder wedstrijden'
Voorzitter Gianni Infantino van wereldvoetbalbond FIFA ziet in de coronacrisis een goede aanleiding om te kijken naar ingrijpende veranderingen in zijn sport. "We moeten denken in kansen", zegt Infantino maandag, op zijn vijftigste verjaardag, in een interview met La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Misschien kunnen we het mondiale voetbal hervormen door een stap terug te doen."
Fabio Quartararo is er al helemaal klaar voor, maar de Fransman zal toch echt nog even moeten wachten voor het MotoGP-seizoen gaat beginnen. De eerste Grand Prix die vooralsnog op het programma staat, is de race op het Spaanse circuit van Jerez op 3 mei.

Jour je sais pas combien, je deviens fou 😂 MAIS on reste à la maison 🏡 / Day number x , I’m getting crazy 😂 BUT we stay at home 🏡

CHIO Rotterdam gaat niet door
CHIO Rotterdam gaat vanwege het coronavirus niet door. Het paardensportevenement, dat van 18 tot en met 21 juni in het Kralingse Bos gehouden zou worden, wordt met een jaar opgeschoven. "De huidige situatie waarin ons land en de rest van de wereld momenteel verkeert en de onzekerheid voor de komende maanden maken het onverantwoord om de voorbereidingen voor het komende CHIO Rotterdam te continueren en verplichtingen aan te gaan", zegt Ron Voskuilen, algemeen directeur van het CHIO Rotterdam.
Zorgen maar nog geen paniek bij armlastige Keuken Kampioen Divisie-clubs
Nu er geen wedstrijden worden gespeeld en de inkomsten opdrogen, kunnen veel Nederlandse sportclubs in de financiële problemen komen. Ook in de Keuken Kampioen Divisie, waar veel clubs al weinig marge hadden, heerst onzekerheid. Drie keer in de week organiseert de Coöperatie Eerste Divisie (CED) een conferencecall waarin de Keuken Kampioen Divisie-clubs overleggen over de problemen die de uitbraak van het coronavirus met zich meebrengt. "Er is geen paniek, maar er zijn zeker zorgen, met name als dit heel erg lang gaat duren", zegt directeur Marc Boele van de CED in gesprek met NU.nl.
"Ik denk dat we onze vrijheid die we normaal gesproken hebben nu meer gaan waarderen", aldus Steven Kruijswijk, die afgelopen week nog wel een trainingsritje maakte door Monaco.
Video

Hopefully we’ll be able to go out on road again soon, like I was last week. I think we start to appreciate our freedom that we normally have. Let’s take care of each other and make this go away as fast as we can! #stayinside #socialdistancing #staysafe

Avatar
Je moet toch wat, nu alle voetbalcompetities stilliggen. Neymar houdt zijn conditie op peil met een potje padel.

(PADEL) 🎾

Canada doet niet mee aan Olympische Spelen
Als de Olympische Spelen in Tokio komende zomer doorgaan, dan doen Canadese sporters in ieder geval niet mee. Zowel het olympisch als het paralympisch comité van Canada stuurt geen sporters naar Japan. Canada doet een beroep op het internationaal olympisch comité (IOC) en op gezondheidsorganisatie WHO om de Spelen met een jaar uit te stellen vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus. "We zitten midden in een globale gezondheidscrisis die veel belangrijker is dan sport", aldus de Canadezen. Canada, het eerste grote land dat zegt komende zomer niet mee te willen doen aan de Spelen, heeft zijn atleten inmiddels medegedeeld zich voor te bereiden op de Spelen in 2021.
De uitspraken van de Japanse premier volgen op de toegenomen internationale druk om de Spelen uit te stellen. Meerdere landen hebben zich al uitgesproken voor het verplaatsen van het evenement en Canada maakte zondag zelfs bekend hoe dan ook niet mee te doen, mochten de Spelen komende zomer wél doorgaan. Het internationaal olympisch comité (IOC) liet gisteren weten dat er over uiterlijk vier weken een besluit zal worden genomen over de Spelen, tot tevredenheid van de sportbonden. (2/2)
Coronavirus · 10 uur geleden
Japanse premier Abe: 'Verplaatsen Spelen mogelijk onvermijdelijk'
De Japanse premier Shinzo Abe zegt voor het eerst dat hij het verplaatsen van de Olympische Spelen een reële optie vindt. Door de uitbraak van het coronavirus lijkt het grootste sportevenement ter wereld komende zomer niet gehouden te kunnen worden. Ruim een week geleden zei Abe nog dat hij ervan overtuigd was dat Spelen komende zomer gehouden kunnen worden, maar daar komt hij nu op terug. "Als het te moeilijk is om de Spelen op een complete manier te organiseren en als we denken dat de veiligheid van de atleten in het geding is, dan is uitstel onvermijdelijk", aldus Abe in een toespraak aan het parlement. (1/2)
De Olympische Spelen van 2020 in Tokio?
De meeste clubs in de Eredivisie moeten nog negen wedstrijden spelen. Door het EK met een jaar uit te stellen, creëerde de UEFA extra ruimte voor de landelijke competities om het seizoen af te maken. De competities moeten in principe voor 30 juni afgerond zijn. "30 juni is een belangrijke datum, want dan lopen alle contracten af. Moet je voorstellen dat Hakim Ziyech op 28 juni voor Ajax speelt en op 3 juli voor Chelsea. Dat zou een hele vreemde situatie zijn", aldus de KNVB-voorzitter. (3/3)
"Als dat ook niet lukt, dan kom je in een situatie dat je wedstrijden moet schrappen", vertelt Spee. "Dat moet je dan intelligent doen, want dan ga je regels veranderen, terwijl het spel al bezig is. Dat zijn ingewikkelde vragen." Alle sportwedstrijden in Nederland zijn vanwege het coronavirus tot en met 6 april verboden. "Maar de kans is heel groot dat die grens nog verschoven wordt", aldus Spee. "En vervolgens heb je nog een paar weken training nodig om weer fit te worden." (2/3)
KNVB overweegt Eredivisie-duels te schrappen
De KNVB werkt aan een scenario waarin een deel van de resterende Eredivisie-duels wordt geschrapt, om het seizoen voor 30 juni af te kunnen ronden. Ook wedstrijden spelen zonder publiek is een optie. "We zijn nu bezig met het ontwikkelen van een aantal scenario's", zegt KNVB-voorzitter Just Spee (foto) tegen de NOS. "De eerste is: we spelen de competitie uit, met publiek. In het tweede scenario spelen we een deel van de wedstrijden zonder publiek." (1/3)
Dat besluit viel in goede aarde bij bij atletiekbond World Atheltics. "We zijn blij met de discussie om de Spelen eventueel te verplaatsen. We staan paraat om het IOC te helpen bij het bepalen van een alternatieve datum", schrijft de bond in een verklaring. Ook golfbond IGF reageerde tevreden. In Tokio zal golf pas voor de vierde keer – en de tweede keer sinds 1904 - onderdeel zijn van de Spelen. "De IGF blijft het IOC en het organisatiecomité van Tokio 2020 steunen. De komende weken zullen we samenwerken om alle scenario's te onderzoeken die kunnen leiden tot veilige en eerlijke Spelen voor alle atleten." (3/3)
De Paralymics moeten op 25 augustus van start gaan in Tokio. Ruim een maand eerder, op 24 juli, staat de openingsceremonie van de Olympische Spelen gepland. Tot zondag zei het IOC dat beide evenement gewoon door zouden gaan, maar na een spoedberaad middels een videoconferentie over de gevolgen van de coronapandemie noemde de sportkoepel uitstel zondagavond voor het eerst een optie. (2/3)
Sportbonden reageren verheugd op deadline IOC
Diverse sportbonden reageren verheugd op het bericht van het IOC om op korte termijn duidelijkheid te geven over de Olympische Spelen en de Paralympics. Binnen vier weken wordt bekend of de evenementen worden uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. "Ik ben ervan overtuigd dat de hele paralympische beweging het IOC-besluit volledig steunt", zegt Andrew Parsons, voorzitter van het Internationaal Paralympisch Comité (IPC). "Het is een verstandig besluit om alle scenario's, waaronder uitstel, te analyseren." (1/3)
Geen voetbal? Dan maar een andere sport beoefenen om fit te blijven, zal Neymar gedacht hebben.

(PADDLE) 🎾

Ook Marco van Basten, die eerder vandaag nog uitgebreid op tv te zien was bij een terugblik op het succesvolle EK van 1988, probeert op eigen wijze in beweging te blijven.

Binnen blijven.. je moet er wat van maken! Stay safe 🙏🏼

