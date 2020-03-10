'Premier League in gesprek over herstart zonder publiek' Liveblog corona

'Premier League in gesprek over herstart zonder publiek'

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: een uur geleden Update: een uur geleden

Door het coronavirus zijn bijna alle sportwedstrijden in de komende tijd afgelast of uitgesteld. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Coronavirus · 8 minuten geleden
Spelers Aston Villa leveren deel salaris in
Anwar El Ghazi en zijn ploeggenoten bij Aston Villa leveren de komende vier maanden 25 procent van hun salaris in. Ook de trainers en het management van de Premier League-club doen dat om 'The Villans' te helpen tijdens de coronacrisis. Over vier maanden worden de maatregelen opnieuw bekeken.
Coronavirus · 19 minuten geleden
Duizenden ondertekenen petitie voor promotie Cambuur en De Graafschap
Ruim 3.800 mensen ondertekenen een petitie om zowel SC Cambuur als De Graafschap alsnog te laten promoveren naar de Eredivisie. De twee clubs kregen gisteren van de KNVB te horen dat ze ook volgend seizoen in de Keuken Kampioen Divisie uitkomen, ondanks dat de koploper en de nummer twee een ruime voorsprong op de concurrentie hadden.
Coronavirus · 31 minuten geleden
Jumbo-Visma grijpt net naast ritzege in virtuele Giro
Jumbo-Visma slaagt er net niet in om de derde etappe van de virtuele Giro d'Italia te winnen. Timo Roosen en Christoph Pfingsten zijn over 26,9 kilometer op Circuit San Daniele del Friuli 25 seconden langzamer dan Veljko Stojnic en Andrea Bartolozzi, die uitkomen voor Vini Zabú-KTM. Domenico Pozzovivo is de snelste renner van de dag. Bij de vrouwen gaat Ellen van Dijk samen met Audrey Cordon Ragot namens Trek-Segafredo met de zege aan de haal.
Coronavirus · één uur geleden

Mogelijk alleen elite in marathon van Londen
De marathon van Londen overweegt alleen een wedstrijd te houden voor elitelopers. "Dat is een van de vele scenario's die we bekijken", laat wedstrijddirecteur Hugh Brasher weten aan de BBC. "We moeten naar het totaalplaatje kijken, met 750.000 toeschouwers, de medische kant, de liefdadigheidsinstellingen. Er zijn wel tien scenario’s denkbaar en die veranderen voortdurend." De Londense marathon werd vanwege de coronacrisis al verzet van 26 april naar 4 oktober en telt normaal gesproken 43.000 deelnemers.

Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Mocht La Liga hervat worden, dan is Valencia-doelman Jasper Cillessen er in ieder geval helemaal klaar voor.
Video

100% ready when football returns⚽️🧤#football #amuntvalencia

Avatar
jaspercillessen
Auteur
jaspercillessen
Moment van plaatsen
13:08 - 25 april 2020
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Montpellier-speler Sambia in coma met coronavirus
Montpellier-middenvelder Junior Sambia is besmet met het coronavirus en zijn toestand is na vijf dagen in het ziekenhuis nog altijd niet aan de beterende hand. De speler uit de Centraal-Afrikaanse Republiek wordt in een kunstmatige coma gehouden. "Hij zou woensdag eigenlijk weer naar huis gaan", vertelt zijn zaakwaarnemer Frédéric Guerra aan Le Parisien. "Zijn toestand ging toen echter achteruit nadat hij ook last van zijn longen kreeg. Tijdens het vervoer kreeg hij het nog zwaarder. Hij ging daarna terug naar hetzelfde ziekenhuis, waarna hij nog tweemaal werd overgeplaatst voordat hij in een kunstmatig coma werd gebracht."
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Küng klopt Matthews in spannende strijd
Stefan Küng boekt opnieuw een overwinning in de digitale Ronde van Zwitserland. Na de tweede etappe schrijft de Zwitser van Groupama-FDJ ook de vierde rit op zijn naam. Küng rekent in een spannende strijd af met Michael Matthews, die in de finale wordt gepasseerd en genoegen moet nemen met de tweede plek. Ethan Hayter komt als derde over de finish.
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Een knappe prestatie van Mike Foppen: hij loopt in Nijmegen de 5 kilometer op de weg in 13 minuten en 41 seconden. Helaas voor de 23-jarige atleet telt zijn tijd niet als officieel Nederlands record.

New unofficial national 5k road record: 13.41.7 @coronasolo5k 😬 . I know it’s unofficial, with vaporfly etc, but also a boost for my motivation, learning experience and confirmation. Above all, this race motivated me to sleep before 00.00 and wake up early for the first time in 5 weeks 😂. Appreciate the little things and stay healthy✌🏻

Avatar
mikefoppen
Auteur
mikefoppen
Moment van plaatsen
16:01 - 25 april 2020
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
'Premier League in gesprek over herstart zonder publiek'
De Premier League is momenteel in gesprek met de Britse regering over een hervatting van de competitie achter gesloten deuren, zo melden diverse Britse media. "We werken er dan ook hard aan om sport terug op televisie te krijgen", laat een bron vanuit de regering weten aan Sky Sports. "Het is niet hetzelfde als een wedstrijd in het stadion bekijken, maar het zou toch een opkikker zijn voor het land."
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Spee: 'Afmaken Premier League onrealistisch'
KNVB-voorzitter Just Spee acht het niet realistisch als de Premier League in tegenstelling tot de Eredivisie wel zou worden uitgespeeld. "Als je ziet wat er gebeurt en dat dingen week voor week worden uitgesteld, hoe realistisch is het dan dat we over drie of vier weken tot een andere conclusie komen? Niet heel erg, denk ik", zegt hij in een interview met de BBC. "Ook de Premier League heeft een aantal weken nodig om de competitie kunnen afmaken. Ik betwijfel of daar genoeg tijd voor is."
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
La Liga-baas: 'Clubs verliezen punten bij weigering'
La Liga-voorzitter Javier Tebas waarschuwt de Spaanse clubs dat het gevolgen zal hebben als ze weigeren om wedstrijden te spelen bij een competitiehervatting. Ploegen kunnen zelfs punten verliezen. "Als er een club is die ondanks het groene licht van de gezondheidsautoriteiten geen wedstrijden willen spelen, zullen we dat als weigering beschouwen", zegt Tebas tijdens een videoconferentie. "Eerst worden drie punten afgetrokken en dan misschien meer volgens de regels."
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Chelsea-spelers hoeven geen loon in te leveren
De spelers van Chelsea hoeven, in tegenstelling tot collega's bij andere clubs, voorlopig geen loon in te leveren. Wel zijn ze van plan om op een andere manier financieel bij te dragen aan de strijd tegen het coronavirus, zo maakt de club bekend. De club belooft verder om al het personeel in de komende tijd volledig uit te betalen. Daarnaast worden de seizoenskaarthouders gecompenseerd.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Poolse president geeft toestemming voor hervatting competitie eind mei
De Poolse Ekstraklasa wordt waarschijnlijk over ongeveer een maand hervat. President Mateusz Morawiecki heeft namelijk toestemming gegeven aan de Poolse voetbalbond om de competitie eind mei weer op te starten. De wedstrijden vinden dan achter gesloten deuren plaats. De trainingen kunnen nu op aangepaste accommodaties worden opgestart.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Manchester United houdt hand op de knip in zomerse transferperiode
Fans van Manchester United hoeven geen mega-aankopen te verwachten tijdens de zomerse transferperiode. Dat heeft vice-voorzitter Ed Woodward duidelijk gemaakt tijdens een videogesprek met supporters. Transfers van boven de 100 miljoen euro acht hij niet realistisch. "Deze zomer wordt het geen 'business as usual'. Het succes van het team is nog steeds onze prioriteit, maar we moeten eerst de impact van het virus kennen voor we kunnen praten over een terugkeer naar normaal." Tottenham Hotspur-ster Harry Kane wordt al enige tijd in verband gebracht met een transfer naar Manchester, maar dat lijkt er dus voorlopig nog niet in te zitten."
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
PDC weerspreekt aantijging van valsspelen Klaasen in Home Tour
De PDC meldt zaterdag dat Jelle Klaasen niet heeft valsgespeeld in de Home Tour. Doordat de scherpte van de camera van de Brabantse darter te wensen overliet, was er twijfel ontstaan over zijn eerlijkheid. "We zijn ervan overtuigd dat de pijl van de speler in de dubbel 20 belandde en beschouwen de zaak als gesloten", schrijft de PDC. Bij de verklaring staat een video-opname van de betwiste pijl, waarbij diep wordt ingezoomd op het dartsbord. Aanvankelijk leek het dat Klaasen de pijl boven de dubbel 20 had gegooid, vanwege de matige kwaliteit van zijn camera thuis. Bij de PDC Home Tour, een toernooi dat tijdens de coronacrisis wordt georganiseerd, moeten de spelers zelf hun scores opnoemen.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Latour gediskwalificeerd vanwege kalibratieprobleem
De Fransman Pierre Latour werd gisteren tijdens de Digital Swiss 5 uit de wedstrijd gehaald vanwege technische problemen aan zijn hometrainer. Latour lag op het moment van de diskwalificatie ruim aan kop, maar dat had te maken met het feit dat de kalibrator van zijn hometrainer niet goed werkte. Door de diskwalificatie schoof de Ier Nicholas Roche door naar de koppositie. Hij won uiteindelijk de etappe.
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Bertens loot Kerber, Bouchard en Vekic bij digitale Madrid Open
Kiki Bertens neemt het in de komende week tijdens de digitale uitgave van het Madrid Open in de groepsfase op tegen Angelique Kerber, Eugenie Bouchard en Donna Vekic. Als ze bij de eerste twee van de poule eindigt, stoomt ze door naar de kwartfinale. Bij de vrouwen doen verder grote namen als Bianca Andreescu, Madison Keys en Karolina Pliskova mee aan het toernooi. Bij de mannen zien we straks Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev, Stefános Tsitsipás en Dominic Thiem in actie.
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Eredivisie komt snel met duidelijkheid over tickets
De Eredivisie belooft op korte termijn meer duidelijkheid te geven over hoe om te gaan met de dit seizoen nog geldige seizoenskaarten en reeds aangekochte tickets, zo maakt de organisatie zojuist bekend in een persbericht. "De Eredivisie en de clubs waren al in overleg om te komen tot een gezamenlijke, uniforme aanpak voor alle supporters van alle Eredivisieclubs. De verwachting is dat er spoedig meer duidelijkheid is over hoe om te gaan met de reeds aangeschafte (seizoen)kaarten voor de Eredivisiewedstrijden, die als gevolg van de coronamaatregelen niet meer gespeeld kunnen worden." Op welke termijn precies duidelijkheid wordt verwacht, is niet bekend.
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
Door de beslissing van de KNVB moet AZ zich definitief tevreden stellen met de tweede plaats in de Eredivisie. Desondanks is doelman Marco Bizot meer dan tevreden over het seizoen van de Alkmaarders.

What a season...

Avatar
marcobizot
Auteur
marcobizot
Moment van plaatsen
11:21 - 25 april 2020
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
Vandaag 21 jaar geleden stroomde de Coolsingel in Rotterdam vol. Feyenoord vierde die dag de veertiende landstitel in de clubhistorie.

#OnThisDay | 1999 𝐊𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐞𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐧 𝐍𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝! 🥇 #Feyenoord

Avatar
feyenoord
Auteur
feyenoord
Moment van plaatsen
10:17 - 25 april 2020
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 10 uur geleden
FC Volendam en NAC hopen op financiële compensatie na mislopen play-offs
FC Volendam gaat er samen met NAC Breda alles aan doen om een goede financiële compensatie te krijgen. De twee clubs uit de Eerste Divisie veroverden dit seizoen een periodetitel en mochten op papier meedoen aan de play-offs voor promotie, maar kunnen een Eredivisie-ticket definitief vergeten. "We zijn natuurlijk teleurgesteld, want we hadden heel graag iets meer gekregen voor de periodetitel die we met veel overtuiging hebben afgedwongen", zegt advocaat Keje Molenaar, directeur externe betrekkingen bij Volendam, op de site van de club. "We hebben nog overleg gehad met NAC en gaan er samen bij de KNVB proberen om het onderste uit de kan te halen. Daar laten we het bij Volendam op dit moment bij, want meer kunnen we niet doen."
Coronavirus · 10 uur geleden
Ziyech baalt van abrupt afscheid bij Ajax: 'Ik wilde het mooi afsluiten'
Het per direct beëindigen van de Eredivisie betekent ook dat Hakim Ziyech zijn laatste wedstrijd voor Ajax heeft gespeeld. De aanvallende middenvelder, die komende zomer naar Chelsea vertrekt, had zijn afscheid uit Amsterdam heel anders voorgesteld. "Ik had mijn periode hier mooi af willen sluiten. Het is heel zonde dat dat nu niet kan", zegt Ziyech in gesprek met Ajax TV. "Het is heel zonde. Ik weet nog niet precies wanneer ik me bij Chelsea aansluit, want ook daar is nu nog veel onduidelijk. Maar ik ben ervan overtuigd dat er wel een afscheid bij Ajax gaat komen."
Coronavirus · 10 uur geleden
Woedende Van Seumeren noemt KNVB 'verschrikkelijk amateuristisch'
FC Utrecht-eigenaar Frans van Seumeren is op zijn zachtst gezegd niet zo blij met de beslissing van de KNVB, waardoor de Utrechters een Europees ticket mislopen. Hij noemt de voetbalbond in gesprek met De Telegraaf  'verschrikkelijk amateuristisch'. Hij meldt dat de club de beslissing gaat aanvechten. "Hier laten we het zeker niet bij zitten. We gaan alles op alles zetten om ons recht te halen."
Coronavirus · 11 uur geleden
Belgische Veiligheidsraad stelt beslissing over sportwedstrijden uit
De Nederlandse profclubs weten sinds gistermiddag waar ze aan toe zijn, maar hun Belgische collega's moeten nog even wachten. De Belgische Veiligheidsraad heeft de beslissing over het wel of niet organiseren van sportwedstrijden namelijk met een week uitgesteld. De Pro League zou maandag met alle clubs in overleg gaan over wat er met de competitie moet gebeuren, maar die vergadering wordt nu mogelijk uitgesteld. De beslissing van de Veiligheidsraad heeft natuurlijk ook invloed op de organisatie van wielerwedstrijden.
Coronavirus · 12 uur geleden
Superster LeBron James werkt hard om fit te blijven voor het geval het NBA-seizoen toch nog wordt hervat.

All band and core work! Let’s work folks! Who with me??? #StriveforGreatness🚀

Avatar
kingjames
Auteur
kingjames
Moment van plaatsen
03:31 - 25 april 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:15
PSV-directie levert 20 procent van salaris in
De directie van PSV gaat per direct 20 procent van het salaris inleveren om zo de financiële schade te beperken voor de club tijdens de coronavirus. De hoogste bazen bij de Eindhovenaren doen dat zolang er wedstrijden zonder publiek worden gespeeld, wat de club enkele miljoenen aan inkomsten scheelt. "Ik vind dat wij als eerste een gebaar moeten maken, omdat sponsoren door een moeilijke periode gaan en ook van de fans het nodige wordt gevraagd", zegt algemeen directeur Toon Gerbrands bij Op1.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:10
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:15
Luton ontslaat volledige technische staf
Luton Town neemt verregaande maatregelen door de coronacrisis. Het bestuur van de Championship-club ontslaat de voltallige technische staf. Manager Graeme Jones en zijn drie assistenten zijn daardoor in één klap werkloos. Luton, dat moet vrezen voor degradatie naar de League One, wil hiermee alvast een begin maken met een ingrijpende bezuinigingsoperatie.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:22
UFC keert op 9 mei terug met evenement zonder publiek in Florida
De UFC zal over twee weken weer beginnen met het houden van MMA-gevechten. De Amerikaanse bond organiseert in mei drie evenementen in Florida, zonder publiek. De UFC keert op 9 mei terug met UFC 249 in de VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. Daarna volgen er in datzelfde (lege) stadion in het noorden van Florida nog evenementen op 13 mei en 16 mei.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:10
Ibrahimovic gaat gewoon verder met scoren
Coronacrisis of niet, Zlatan Ibrahimovic gaat gewoon verder met scoren. De Zweedse superster is dit keer trefzeker in een vriendschappelijke wedstrijd in een lege Tele2 Arena van teams die werden gevormd door spelers van Hammarby, Bajans en IK Frey. Ibrahimovic is deels eigenaar van Hammarby en traint sinds kort mee bij die club omdat het voetbal in Italië, waar hij speelt bij AC Milan, nog voor onbepaalde tijd stilligt.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:19
Spaanse voetbalbond maakt wel gebruik van promotie en degradatie
De Spaanse voetbalbond RFEF volgt niet het voorbeeld van de KNVB en maakt wel gebruik van promotie en degradatie als ook bij hen de competitie noodgedwongen moet worden gestaakt. Er zullen hoe dan ook drie clubs promoveren vanuit de Segunda Division A en drie clubs degraderen uit La Liga. Op basis van de huidige ranglijsten zou dat goed nieuws zijn voor Cádiz, Real Zaragoza en Almería en slecht nieuws voor Real Mallorca, Leganés en Espanyol.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:12
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:52
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:45
Roche wint na diskwalificatie Latour
Nicolas Roche heeft de derde etappe van de digitale Ronde van Zwitserland gewonnen, maar het verhaal van de dag is de diskwalificatie van Pierre Latour. De renner van AG2R La Mondiale leek hard op weg naar de zege, maar hij verdween aan het begin van de slotklim plotseling compleet van de radar en werd even later door de organisatie uit de uitslag geschrapt wegens technische problemen met de hometrainer. Roche profiteerde.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:33
Groenewoud alsnog winnares op Weissensee
Marijke Groenewoud wordt alsnog tot winnares van de Aart Koopmans Memorial op de Weissensee uitgeroepen. De marathonschaatsster was in beroep gegaan tegen de rode kaart die ze na afloop van de jury had gekregen. De tuchtcommissie van de KNSB oordeelt dat de rode kaarten van Groenewoud en ook Carien Kleibeuker ongegrond waren. Volgens de commissie is oneerlijk en onsportief gedrag van de twee schaatssters niet bewezen.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:31
Handballers krijgen geen ticket voor WK
De Nederlandse handballers krijgen geen ticket voor het WK 2021 in Egypte. Nederland was nog een play-off verwijderd van deelname. De ploeg van bondscoach Erlingur Richardsson moest afrekenen met Oostenrijk, maar de die duels gaan vanwege het coronavirus niet door. De EHF bepaalt dat het resultaat op het EK van begin dit jaar de doorslag geeft en daarop werd Oranje zeventiende en Oostenrijk achtste.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:24
Handbalsters zeker van deelname aan EK
De Nederlandse handbalsters zijn zeker van deelname aan het EK 2020 in Denemarken en Noorwegen. De Europese handbalbond EHF besluit de laatste vier rondes in de EK-kwalificatie te schappen en de tickets te verdelen op basis van het vorige EK. Nederland eindigde toen, in 2018, als derde en dat is ruim voldoende voor deelname dit jaar.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:16
Terug omhoog
Door: NU.nl Beeld: Pro Shots
4  reacties  

Lees meer over:

Coronavirus Pijltje rechts
Tip de redactie
Versturen

Door te versturen ga je akkoord met onze voorwaarden