'Premier League in gesprek over herstart zonder publiek'

💥 WINNER! Stefan Küng holds off Michael Matthews for victory after a thrilling finale to Race 4 of the #DigitalSwiss5! What a finish!
100% ready when football returns⚽️🧤#football #amuntvalencia
#DigitalSwiss5🇨🇭 @blingmatthews is fighting tooth and nail to stay out front for us.🦷🔩 With his rivals closing in can he capitalise on his tremendous start?🤞🏻
New unofficial national 5k road record: 13.41.7 @coronasolo5k 😬 . I know it’s unofficial, with vaporfly etc, but also a boost for my motivation, learning experience and confirmation. Above all, this race motivated me to sleep before 00.00 and wake up early for the first time in 5 weeks 😂. Appreciate the little things and stay healthy✌🏻
The race #DigitalSwiss5 just started! The riders are on their way to #Langnau. @VelonCC @gorouvy @searchch @Vaudoise_de @PrimeoEnergie
Happy Birthday to world number one Michael van Gerwen! Producing magic like this for 31 years 🎂 🎈
Na de vreemde beslissing die de KNVB heeft genomen door dit seizoen wel de Europese plekken conform de ranglijst te verdelen, maar promotie/degradatie te schrappen na een stemming van 16/9 voor promotie/degradatie en 9 onthoudingen, blikt onze aanvoerder Ralf Seuntjens terug 😥🤔
🎥 Reactie Henk de Jong 💬 "Ik vind dat de Keuken Kampioen Divisie een dolk, nee een grote spies in de rug is gestoken." #KNVB #CambuurKomtEraan
Much prefer a virtual clay court match than the real thing in this group 😳. #playathome https://t.co/5rXxCJohCx
Blame it on the quarantine. #Birthday
Two words left.... ‘never again’. Apologies to the best supporter @BenjaminBruijn for being so grumpy while suffering 🙈💦🧽
What a season...
#OnThisDay | 1999 𝐊𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐞𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐧 𝐍𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝! 🥇 #Feyenoord
Iconic, @Charles_Leclerc. 𝑰𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄. 🎥 x CharlesLeclerc on Twitch
🇮🇹 Giro Virtual 🚩 San Daniele del Friuli - San Daniele del Friuli 🚴 26,9 km ⏰ 11:00 #⃣ #GiroVirtual 📺 Social Channels @giroditalia Participating for @JumboVismaRoad are: @Ch_Pfingsten and @TimoRoosen
All band and core work! Let’s work folks! Who with me??? #StriveforGreatness🚀
CLAYTON WINS THE GROUP!🏆 Jonny Clayton wins Group Eight of the @unibet Home Tour! The Welshman claimed a trio of wins against Adam Hunt, David Pallett and Richard North.
TONIGHT'S LIVE DARTS! Here's what's coming up on Night Eight of the @unibet Home Tour. 🖥How to watch: https://t.co/7BKtCWO2UN
BREAKING NEWS 📢📢 The Queen of the Palace @Fsherrock will play this Saturday night in the A Night At The Darts! Fallon will play all of the other 5 players over the best of 7. All streamed live on https://t.co/G0vmFFFjm0 & https://t.co/PGejIV3J1X from 5.30 pm
In race 3 of #TheDigitalSwiss5 the riders have to climb the highest road pass in Switzerland. 🏔🚴♂️🇨🇭 Which rider will be the fastest, overcoming the 1'512 meters of altitude? More details on our website https://t.co/3hRomQwqaY #TDS #DS5 #swissmountains
