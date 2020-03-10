'Premier League gaat deel prijzengeld eerder uitbetalen' Liveblog corona

Wereldwijd zijn veel sportevenementen geschrapt en uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
'Premier League gaat deel prijzengeld eerder uitbetalen'
Om clubs tegemoet te komen gaat de Premier League een deel van het prijzengeld eerder uitbetalen, zo schrijft The Times vandaag. Het zou gaan om enkele miljoenen euro's voor clubs in de onderste regionen, tot zo'n 20 miljoen euro voor clubs in de top van de competitie. Vanwege de coronacrisis zijn in Engeland al veel clubs in de problemen gekomen. Onder meer Tottenham Hotspur en Newcastle United hebben al personeel op verlof moeten sturen.
Brawn verwacht start F1-seizoen zonder publiek in Europa
Formule 1-directeur Ross Brawn denkt dat het Formule 1-seizoen waarschijnlijk in Europa begint en dat de coureurs dan zonder publiek gaan racen. "Volgens onze visie is een start in Europese het gunstigst en dat zou zelfs achter gesloten deuren kunnen zijn", zegt de Brit tegen Sky Sports. "We kunnen een afgesloten omgeving creëren, waarbij iedereen zeker getest zal worden en we ervoor zorgen dat er geen risico's zijn. We hebben dan weliswaar geen toeschouwers, maar het is beter dan helemaal geen race."
F1-promotor Formula One moet snijden in personeel
Ook F1-promotor Formula One is getroffen door de coronacrisis. De helft van het personeel wordt op tijdelijke werkloosheid geplaatst en het volledige bestuur gaat akkoord met een salarisverlaging. De managers leveren 20 procent van hun loon in en CEO Chase Carey staat nog meer salaris af, al is onbekend hoeveel precies.
Enkele extreme sporters vinden creatieve oplossingen om toch te kunnen trainen tijdens hun thuisquarantaine. Zo zien we de Griekse waterskiër Nikolas Plytas aan de slag in zijn zwembad en de Canadese snowboarder Sébastien Toutant in zijn woonkamer.
Extreme sporters gaan creatief te werk tijdens quarantaine
Extreme sporters gaan creatief te werk tijdens quarantaine
Vrouw van Robben hersteld van coronavirus
Bernadien Eillert, de vrouw van Arjen Robben, is hersteld van het coronavirus. De voormalig Oranje-international moest met zijn gezin in quarantaine nadat zijn vrouw positief had getest. "We hebben al te maken gehad met het virus", vertelt Robben in de FC Bayern Podcast. "Gelukkig is Bernadien hersteld, maar leuk was het niet. Het zwaarste was de druk op haar borst, ze had moeite met ademen. Gek genoeg testten mijn kinderen en ik negatief. Maar misschien hebben wij het eerder al gehad en hebben we niets gemerkt."
De uitdaging van Roger Federer wordt in de hele wereld aangegaan. De twintigvoudig Grand Slam-winnaar is daar maar al te blij mee en heeft genoten van de video's.
Thanks to everyone who participated.👏There were some amazing videos, volleys, outfits, locations, hats, dogs, babies, mirrors, fridges, walls, and doctors 🙌. I really enjoyed them, keep them coming! 😊 #tennisathome #stayhome #volleyerer

Brady doneert 750.000 maaltijden in Tampa
Tom Brady helpt ook mee in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. De Amerikaanse quarterback doneert samen met zijn vrouw en fotomodel Gisele Bündchen circa 750.000 maaltijden aan de inwoners van Tampa. Daar tekende de 42-jarige Brady vorige maand een contract voor de Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Binotto: 'Eind mei beter zicht op start F1-seizoen'
Ferrari-teambaas Mattia Binotto vindt het nog "heel lastig" om in te schatten wanneer het Formule 1-seizoen van start kan gaan. "Ik denk dat we daar eind mei beter zicht op hebben", vertelt de Italiaan aan Sky Sports. Inmiddels zijn negen Grands Prix afgelast en wordt er gehoopt op een seizoen met vijftien tot achttien races. "Het zal belangrijk zijn voor ons om flexibel te zijn. Ferrari is bereid tot kortere raceweekenden en ook tot dubbele Grands Prix", aldus Binotto.
Polsstokhoogspringer Menno Vloon kan in zijn tuin 'gewoon' doorgaan met trainen. De Nederlands recordhouder bedwingt een hoogte van 5,61 meter en vraagt zijn collega's Renaud Lavillenie en Sam Kendricks wat de volgende hoogte moet worden.
competition day 5.61 @airlavillenie @samkendricks What’s the next height? 😉

Dost: 'Weet bijna niet meer wat ik moet doen'
Bas Dost probeert ondanks de coronacrisis de moed erin te houden, maar weet soms ook even niet meer waar hij zich mee bezig moet houden. "We hebben er in elk geval mooi weer bij", zegt de spits van Eintracht Frankfurt tijdens een online persconferentie. "Ik geniet van mijn mooie tuin. Ik weet alleen bijna niet meer wat ik moet doen. Ik woon gelukkig in een fijne buurt, waardoor ik nog een beetje met andere mensen kan praten. Natuurlijk op veilige afstand van elkaar. We moeten er met z'n allen doorheen komen en dat gaat ons ook zeker lukken."
Alfa Romeo-coureur Antonio Giovinazzi doet er alles aan om fit te blijven. De Italiaan verbrandt thuis in een klein uur tijd op alle mogelijke manieren 700 calorieën.
🙅⛔🙅‍♂️Basta pensare che l'unico modo per bruciare calorie in quarantena sia quello di dimenticare la torta in forno 🍰❌ Vi lancio la sfida delle 700 calorie! Nessun attrezzo, si può utilizzare al massimo una cassa d’acqua e un’aspirapolvere (ma solo i primi 2 secondi🤣). Io ci ho messo 57 minuti, e tu? #Giovi700challenge #allenamento #training 🏋️ #restiamoacasa

Spelers Real Madrid leveren deel salaris in
Ook de spelers van Real Madrid staan een deel van hun salaris af om hun club te helpen tijdens de coronacrisis. Met een loonsverlaging van tussen de 10 en 20 procent willen ze ervoor zorgen dat andere werknemers van de Spaanse topclub hun baan kunnen behouden.
DFL-voorzitter wil Bundesliga begin mei hervatten
De Bundesliga wordt mogelijk de eerste grote competitie die hervat wordt. Voorzitter Christian Seifert van de Deutsche Fussball Liga (DFL) wil dat er vanaf begin mei weer gevoetbald wordt en de competitie uiterlijk 30 juni afronden. "We maken deel uit van een cultuur in ons land. Mensen verlangen ernaar om een klein stukje normaal leven terug te krijgen en dat zou kunnen betekenen dat de Bundesliga wordt hervat", vertelt Seifert in een interview met Die Zeit.
Ook een arts in New York waagt zich tijdens zijn pauze aan de uitdaging van Roger Federer.
A well earned break for this doctor in New York to take on @rogerfederer’s #tennisathome challenge! 👏👏 . 🎥: @samuelhbride

Zwitserse internationals staan premies af
De spelers en bondscoach van Zwitserland leveren een groot deel van de premies die ze dit jaar verdienden in. Op die manier bespaart de Zwitserse bond 1 miljoen Zwitserse frank (950.000 euro), dat besteed kan worden om clubs die tijdens de coronacrisis in de problemen komen te steunen. "Ik ben trots op het team, dat snel en unaniem tot deze beslissing kwam", laat aanvoerder Stephan Lichtsteiner weten.
De atletes van de Nederlandse estafetteploeg zitten voorlopig thuis en proberen de tijd daarom op andere manieren door te komen. Dafne Schippers, Nadine Visser, Jamile Samuel, Naomi Sedney, Marije van Hunenstijn en Nargelis Statia vermaken zich zo te zien uitstekend met de app TikTok.
As soon as a relay stick is thrown at us we are ready to go💪 But for now, we’ll stay on the couch watching tv📺 #stayhome #dontrush #relay #TeamNL @jamile_samuel @marijevhunenstijn @nargelis_statia @naomisedney @dafne_schippers #dontrushchallenge

KNVB wil bekerfinale op 12 juli en voetballen met Kerst
De KNVB is druk bezig met het samenstellen van een conceptversie van het speelschema mocht de Eredivisie dit seizoen nog hervat kunnen worden. Volgens manager competitiezaken Jan Bluyssen wordt de bekerfinale in dat geval op 12 juli gespeeld en moet de competitie voor augustus uitgespeeld zijn. Het nieuwe seizoen gaat dan na een pauze van maximaal drie weken van start, waarna de verloren tijd wordt ingehaald tijdens de kerstperiode. "We moeten de tijd ergens vandaan halen en in de periode tussen Kerst en Nieuwjaar is natuurlijk wat ruimte", laat Bluyssen weten aan de NOS.
Carapaz: 'Beelden uit Ecuador echt hartverscheurend'
De beelden van lichamen en doodskisten in de straten van Ecuadoraanse steden doen Richard Carapaz veel pijn. "Het is echt hartverscheurend om te zien wat zich allemaal afspeelt in mijn land", treurt de winnaar van de Giro d'Italia bij La Gazzetta dello Sport. "We hebben allemaal de verschrikkelijke beelden gezien. Het doet echt pijn. We waren als land niet klaar voor het coronavirus, maar we staan niet alleen. Niemand was klaar voor deze crisis."
Elfstedenzwemtocht Van der Weijden van de baan
De elfstedenzwemtocht van Maarten van der Weijden gaat niet door vanwege de coronacrisis. De tocht, waarmee geld voor kankerpatiënten wordt ingezameld, zou van 28 tot en met 31 augustus plaatsvinden. "Het was geen eenvoudige beslissing, want het liefst had ik ook dit jaar veel geld opgehaald voor kankeronderzoek en -projecten. Maar eerlijk gezegd voelt dat gewoon niet goed", meldt Van der Weijden in een verklaring. "Ons land is getroffen door het coronavirus. Hoe zeer de kankerpatiënt mij ook aan het hart gaat - dat weten jullie - vind ik dat onze aandacht daar de komende maanden naar uit moet gaan."
WK atletiek 2022 vindt plaats in juli
Het duurt nog ruim twee jaar, maar de data voor de verplaatste WK atletiek van 2022 zijn bekend: het toernooi staat van 15 tot en met 24 juli op de kalender. De WK in het Amerikaanse Eugene werd met een jaar opgeschoven nadat de Olympische Spelen van 2020 met een jaar werden uitgesteld. Hierdoor zouden de WK atletiek en de Spelen gelijktijdig plaatsvinden.
Mourinho geeft toe dat hij fout zat met training
José Mourinho erkent dat hij fout zat door een trainingssessie voor verschillende spelers van Tottenham Hotspur te leiden. "Ik erken dat mijn acties niet in lijn waren met het protocol van de overheid en dat we alleen contact moeten hebben met mensen uit ons eigen huishouden", zegt de coach tegen de BBC. "Het is cruciaal dat we allemaal ons steentje bijdragen en het advies van de overheid volgen, om zo onze helden uit de zorg te steunen en levens te redden."
Gros van burgemeesters wil nog niet oordelen over mogelijke herstart Eredivisie
De meeste burgemeesters van de voetbalsteden in Nederland willen eerst afwachten wat de vervolgstappen van het RIVM en het kabinet zijn, voordat ze oordelen over het plan van de KNVB om de Eredivisie en Keuken Kampioen Divisie in juni te hervatten. Een woordvoerder van de gemeente Breda laat namens burgemeester Paul Depla, die woordvoerder van alle betrokken burgemeesters is, aan NU.nl weten dat pas actie wordt ondernomen als het RIVM en het kabinet de hervatting van het voetbal weer toestaan.
Fans kunnen het vanavond virtueel opnemen tegen Robert Gesink. De Jumbo-Visma-renner komt thuis in actie op zijn hometrainer via het virtuele platform Zwift.

The first Team Jumbo-Visma Social Ride this Thursday at 19.30 (CET) on @gozwift!💛🖤 ‪Our ride leader @robertgesink will lead you 60 minutes through Watopia!‬ Link in bio📲 • • • ‪#StaySafeTogether #SamenOverwinnen#zwift #tjv #robertgesink #teamjumbovisma #socialride

De fitheid spat er nog altijd vanaf bij de inmiddels 35-jarige Cristiano Ronaldo.
My beautiful training partner!🏃🏻‍♀️💪🏽 #stayactive #stayhome

Jeremiah St. Juste is terug op het trainingsveld bij FSV Mainz. Onder strenge voorwaarden wordt er weer getraind bij de clubs in de Bundesliga.

Avatar
Een mooi gebaar van Douglas Costa: de linksbuiten van Juventus doneert voedselpakketten in arme wijken in zijn geboorteland Brazilië.

Avatar
Teambaas AlphaTauri: 'Verliezen 2 miljoen per niet verreden race'
Franz Tost maakt zich grote zorgen om AlphaTauri. De teambaas stelt dat zijn renstal 2 miljoen euro per niet verreden race verliest en vreest voor grote financiële problemen. "Als we in juli weer gaan racen, dan komen we er waarschijnlijk met een blauw oog vanaf, maar als dat niet lukt, dan wordt het lastig", zegt Tost in gesprek met Motorsport.com. "Als er het hele jaar niets binnenkomt, dan kon het weleens kritiek worden. Zonder inkomsten dreigt natuurlijk een financiële catastrofe."
Ook Roger Federer kan door de coronacrisis zijn huis niet verlaten. Daarom daagt de 38-jarige Zwitser zijn volgers via sociale media uit tot een tennisoefening vanuit huis. Real Madrid-middenvelder Toni Kroos deelde een video van zijn poging.
Federer daagt mensen thuis uit voor online tennisles
Federer daagt mensen thuis uit voor online tennisles
AZ wil solidariteitsfonds voor clubs die in financiële problemen komen
AZ stelt bij de KNVB en Eredivisie CV voor om een solidariteitsfonds op te richten vanwege de coronacrisis. De Alkmaarders willen dat clubs in financiële nood geholpen worden door de rijkere clubs. Een woordvoerder van AZ bevestigt het nieuws tegenover NU.nl na berichtgeving door VI. Het onderwerp is dinsdag besproken met alle clubs. Het is nog niet bekend wanneer er een beslissing over wordt genomen.
De spelers van Manchester United mogen niet in groepsverband trainen, maar individueel werkt United wél trainingen met spelers af. Vandaag is Timothy Fosu-Mensah, drievoudig international van Oranje, opgeroepen om naar het Aon Training Complex te komen.
😤 Tim #FosuMensah brings the 🔥🔥🔥 in today's Reds Check-In!

Mané: 'Zou er begrip voor hebben als Liverpool geen kampioen wordt'
Sadio Mané zou er begrip voor hebben als Liverpool dit seizoen niet wordt uitgeroepen tot kampioen. 'The Reds' staan riant aan kop in de Premier League, maar moeten vanwege de coronavirus vrezen voor hun aanstaande titel. "Natuurlijk wil ik wedstrijden winnen en kampioen worden", zegt Mané in gesprek met talkSPORT. "Maar in deze situatie heb ik begrip voor alles wat er gaat gebeuren. Het is moeilijk voor Liverpool, maar het is nog moeilijker voor miljoenen mensen over de hele wereld."
Premier League-baas vreest voor verlies van 1 miljard
De Premier League zou door de gevolgen van de coronacrisis 1 miljard pond (1,13 miljard euro) verlies kunnen lijden. Dat schrijft Premier League-directeur Richard Masters in een brief aan parlementslid Julian Knight. "We moeten een manier verzinnen om deze enorme verliezen op te vangen, anders zullen er clubs om gaan vallen", waarschuwt Masters in de brief die in handen is van de BBC.
Tottenham waarschuwt Mourinho en drie spelers na schenden coronaregels
Tottenham Hotspur waarschuwt manager José Mourinho en de spelers Tanguy Ndombele, Davinson Sánchez en Ryan Sessegnon dat ze zich aan de afstandsregels moeten houden tijdens de coronacrisis. Mourinho werd samen met Ndombele in een park gezien, waar ze een trainingssessie afwerkten. "We hebben al onze spelers eraan herinnerd om de sociale afstand te respecteren wanneer ze buiten trainen. We zullen deze boodschap blijven herhalen", aldus een woordvoerder van Tottenham in Britse media.
Spelers in Ligue 1 leveren tijdelijk salaris in vanwege coronacrisis
De spelers in de Franse Ligue 1 en Ligue 2 besluiten om tijdelijk salaris af te staan tijdens de coronacrisis. Wat ze afstaan wordt op een later moment gecompenseerd. In april leveren de spelers een deel van hun loon in. Hoeveel dat is, wordt per speler bepaald aan de hand van de hoogte van het salaris. Bij de grootverdieners wordt 50 procent ingehouden. De organisatie van de Franse competities LFP en de spelersvakbond UNFP zijn overeengekomen dat de tijdelijke verlaging van het loon op een later moment wordt gecompenseerd, of het seizoen nog wordt afgemaakt of niet.
Verstappen: 'Ik doe heel veel simulatorwerk'
Max Verstappen is een van de topsporters die op dit moment thuis moeten blijven, in afwachting van het verloop van de coronacrisis. De Red Bull Racing-coureur benadrukt dat hij zoveel mogelijk binnen blijft. "Ik probeer mijn work-outs nu allemaal thuis te doen en ik doe heel veel simulatorwerk", zegt Verstappen op zijn eigen site. "In combinatie met veel trainen, probeer ik zo klaar te zijn voor we weer gaan racen. En ondertussen hoop ik natuurlijk dat iedereen gezond blijft."
Mocht je het spoor bijster zijn na alle ontwikkelingen van vanavond; dit is de stand van zaken omtrent het wel of niet uitspelen van de Eredivisie:

  • KNVB wil Eredivisie op 19 juni hervatten en uiterlijk in juli afmaken
  • Clubs moeten in dat geval de training in mei hervatten
  • Besluit KNVB is afhankelijk van beleid kabinet 
  • Op 21 april wordt bekend of de regering de maatregelen verlengt
  • Ajax is volgens KNVB-directeur Gudde tóch solidair aan het plan
  • Burgemeester Eindhoven wil géén hervatting in juni
KNVB-directeur Gudde: 'Ajax solidair aan ons plan'
Eric Gudde, directeur betaald voetbal van de KNVB, zegt dat Ajax achter de plannen staat om de Eredivisie halverwege juni te hervatten, mits dat veilig is. De Amsterdammers stelden vorige week nog dat de competitie definitief moet worden stopgezet. "Ajax heeft zich solidair verklaard aan het uitwerken van dit scenario", zegt Gudde in gesprek met de NOS. "Tijdens het overleg van vandaag is het woord solidariteit een behoorlijk aantal keer gevallen. Hopelijk staan we vandaag ietsje dichter bij elkaar."
