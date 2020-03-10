Premier League-baas waarschuwt voor verlies van 1 miljard

😤 Tim #FosuMensah brings the 🔥🔥🔥 in today's Reds Check-In!
- Avatar
- Auteur
- manchesterunited
- Moment van plaatsen
Ik begrijp collega @JJorritsma040 heel goed. De beschikbare politiecapaciteit vanaf 1 juni en tijdens de zomer is na de #Coronavirusnl te beperkt. https://t.co/3gCt69of2p
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Mark Boumans
- Moment van plaatsen
So looking forward to this !!! Miss my rivalry with the GREATEST @PhilTaylor but we love to play this match for all the darting fans around the world. And for the people who are working nonstop to aid everyone recovering from the terrible disease. Please people stay safe 🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/Wb9i2MjKcj
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Raymond v Barneveld
- Moment van plaatsen
Hi Everyone! I am sad to announce that my final match against @serenawilliams has been postponed. The safety and health of everyone is most important! We will be rescheduling for a later date, and will let everyone know as soon as we have one confirmed!
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Caroline Wozniacki
- Moment van plaatsen
#WorldCupAtHome | Another action-packed week where we'll be bringing you these classic #WorldCup games in full over on FIFATV YouTube 🤩
- Avatar
- Auteur
- FIFAWorldCup
- Moment van plaatsen
🏠 Office at home ➧ @OnsOranje edition! ❓Guess the game of this shirt...🔸 #VdSarShirts #StayAtHome
- Avatar
- Auteur
- edwinvandersar1
- Moment van plaatsen
Whenever we will get started again, I will be ready. In the meantime, I hope you are all in good health 🙏🏼 #StaySafe #StayHome
- Avatar
- Auteur
- maxverstappen1
- Moment van plaatsen
Different schedule, same goal! https://t.co/KuVAKPbLgR
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Rinus VeeKay
- Moment van plaatsen