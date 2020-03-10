Politie legt feestje stil bij Standard-aanvaller Oulare

Eastern and @parisroubaixcourse at one day?! That‘s like winning a @letourdefrance stage there the day the @equipe_francais wins the @fifaworldcup .. it would have been a perfect day for us, the fans, for every cycling enthusiast.. we all know that cycling is not the most important topic these days.. but of course I have some little tears in my eyes not to see you all today on my favorite racecourse.. of course I miss racing there with my @lotto_soudal team, of course I miss racing with the full peloton for the first time on my own pave and as well all the friends I got there over the years, the @amisdeparisroubaix , the mates from vc hornaing and while I am riding alone around sunny frankfurt I really hope to see all of you asap, sundays at a race. stay healthy. #dege #dgnklb