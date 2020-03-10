Ploeg van Van Vleuten houdt deel van loon in

The cancellation of The Open leaves the Formula One British Grand Prix as the last major international sporting event in Britain this summer yet to be called off. The Derby & Royal Ascot - still on for now
The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus. She was 82-years-old .
He won the race driving on the limit 💪 He won our hearts trying to end his stream 😂 #VirtualGP @Charles_Leclerc
Nick Kyrgios laat zich van zijn beste kant zien. De flamboyante Australische tennisser biedt aan om in deze crisistijd eten te bezorgen bij mensen die dat hard nodig hebben. "Als iemand geen werk en inkomen heeft en geen eten heeft, of als iemand het gewoon moeilijk heeft, ga dan alsjeblieft niet met een lege maag slapen. Schroom niet om me een privébericht te sturen. Ik deel graag met je", schrijft Kyrgios op Instagram.
Allemaal samen 🧡 waar we allemaal begonnen @oranjevrouwen #SAMENSTERK
The first virtual #RondeVanVlaanderen was a huge success in Flanders with 613.486 TV viewers. In 2019, only 7 races had a higher TV audience and it would have put this race ahead of e.g. Strade Bianche, Amstel Gold Race & Flèche Wallonne. @sporza_koers @FlandersClassic #cycling
Leuke oefening om samen te doen! Nog leuker als je een huisdier hebt 😁 Ps. Let wel ff op de overstrekte ellebogen (ik kan ze mega overstrekken maar dat is niet de bedoeling)
They finished P3 and P4 in the end... But things almost went *very* badly for @GeorgeRussell63 and @arthur_leclerc7 😱 #VirtualGP #RaceAtHome
Multitasking on my Sunday in quarantine!😜 #socialdistancing #alonetogether
Gu mta qualidade !!! 🎾 #done #onemoredy #skillswork #coronaout
Hahaaa, 1st Win of the season ! 🏆 This was very fun, I hope you had fun watching me live wherever you are in the world, but take care of yourself and I hope we make this difficult times a bit happier. ❤️
- 🇲🇨 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
- 🇩🇰 Christian Lundgaard (Renault)
- 🇬🇧 George Russell (Williams)
- 🇲🇨 Arthur Leclerc (Ferrari)
- 🇮🇹 Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)
- 🇧🇪 Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes)
- 🇨🇭 Louis Delétraz (Haas F1)
- 🇹🇭 Alexander Albon (Red Bull Racing)
- 🇬🇧 Jimmy Broadbent (Racing Point)
- 🇨🇦 Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
Absolute drama in turn 1 as @lundgaardoff overtakes youngest Leclerc brother on the track to push himself into P2 at the start of the 8th lap #RSspirit #VforVictory @RenaultF1Team 💛
So @LandoNorris is now a spectator for this week's #VirtualGP. It's over to you, @JensonButton! 👊 #RaceFromHome
