Ploeg van Van Vleuten houdt deel van loon in

Coronavirus ·

"We voetballen over de hele wereld, in de mooiste stadions. De grootste wedstrijden en de beste competities. Maar je vergeet nooit waar je bent begonnen. Onze oude amateurclubs", zegt Oranje-aanvoerder Virgil van Dijk. "Daar liggen allemaal prachtige herinneringen. Juist nu heeft het amateurvoetbal een steuntje in de rug nodig. We zijn blij dat we in deze moeilijke tijd iets terug kunnen doen. Zodat ook de voetballers van nu een mooie toekomst hebben." (2/2)