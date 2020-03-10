Ploeg van Van Vleuten houdt deel van loon in Liveblog corona

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: 12 minuten geleden Update: 12 minuten geleden

Wereldwijd zijn veel sportevenementen geschrapt en uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Merendeel fans wil geen hervatting van Eredivisie achter gesloten deuren
Het merendeel van de supporters van de clubs in de Eredivisie en de Keuken Kampioen Divisie wil niet dat het seizoen wordt hervat achter gesloten deuren, zo blijkt uit twee enquêtes die door Supporterscollectief Nederland zijn gehouden. Eén van de enquêtes was voor de bij de organisatie aangesloten supportersverenigingen, de andere voor alle voetballiefhebbers. Die vragenlijst werd binnen een dag ingevuld door 12.500 mensen. De belangrijkste uitkomst is dat van beide groepen 70 procent het niet ziet zitten om de resterende wedstrijden van dit seizoen af te werken zonder publiek.
Mitchelton-Scott schroeft salarissen naar beneden
Wielerploeg Mitchelton-Scott, het team van onder anderen Annemiek van Vleuten, schroeft de salarissen tijdelijk omlaag voor alle wielrenners en werknemers. Hoeveel salaris iedereen precies moet inleveren, maakt de Australische ploeg niet bekend. Volgens Belgische media gaat het om een verlaging van zo'n 30 procent. Het is de vijfde World Tour-ploeg die de salarissen tijdelijk verlaagt. Eerder deden CCC, Lotto Soudal, Bahrain McLaren en Astana al hetzelfde.
Ook British Open afgelast vanwege coronavirus
Het British Open, het oudste en meest prestigieuze golftoernooi ter wereld, gaat dit jaar niet door. Het toernooi, dat dit jaar gehouden zou worden op de Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, vindt nu plaats in juli 2021. Het is de eerste keer sinds de Tweede Wereldoorlog dat het evenement wordt afgelast. De andere drie Majors (The Masters, US Open en het PGA Champioship) zijn voorlopig uitgesteld.
Serie A-teams stemmen in met salarisverlaging
De Serie A-teams hebben unaniem ingestemd met het voorstel om de salarissen tijdelijk te verminderen. Het voorstel houdt in dat als het huidige seizoen niet meer wordt hervat, de bruto jaarsalarissen van de spelers met een derde worden verminderd. Wordt de competitie nog wel afgemaakt, dan moeten de spelers een zesde van hun bruto jaarsalaris inleveren. Juventus hoefde niet mee te stemmen: die club heeft zelf al zo'n regeling getroffen. De regeling is bedacht om de toekomst van het Italiaanse voetbal veilig te stellen.
Jumbo-Visma doet mee aan 'digitale Ronde van Zwitserland'
Team Jumbo-Visma doet net als veertien andere World Tour-teams mee aan de Digital Swiss 5, een digitale uitgave van de door het coronavirus afgelaste Ronde van Zwitserland. De meerdaagse online wedstrijd, die gepland staat op 22 tot en met 26 april, bestaat uit vijf etappes met diverse profielen. Aan elke etappe nemen steeds drie renners per team deel. De ploegen mogen tussen de etappes door hun opstelling aanpassen. In totaal doen er 15 World Tour-teams mee aan het evenement. Ze worden vergezeld door twee procontinentale ploegen en de Zwitserse nationale selectie.
"De UCI zegt wel dat het vrouwenwielrennen een speerpunt is, maar in zo'n crisis merk je iets anders", aldus Slappendel. "Dan gaan alle discussies over de Tour en de klassiekers voor mannen en wordt er niet echt gesproken over wat belangrijk is voor het vrouwenwielrennen." (2/2)
Frustratie bij vakbond vrouwenwielrennen
De vakbond voor het vrouwenwielrennen is teleurgesteld dat de UCI in crisistijd alleen naar de mannen lijkt te kijken. "Het is frustrerend dat er volledig voorbij de vrouwenkant wordt gekeken, terwijl deze crisis daar zeker zo hard gevoeld zal worden. Dat gevoel leeft bij mij en veel rensters", zegt Iris Slappendel, de oprichter van de internationale vakbond voor rensters The Cyclists' Alliance, tegen NUsport. (1/2)
Kyrgios wil eten rondbrengen
Nick Kyrgios laat zich van zijn beste kant zien. De flamboyante Australische tennisser biedt aan om in deze crisistijd eten te bezorgen bij mensen die dat hard nodig hebben. "Als iemand geen werk en inkomen heeft en geen eten heeft, of als iemand het gewoon moeilijk heeft, ga dan alsjeblieft niet met een lege maag slapen. Schroom niet om me een privébericht te sturen. Ik deel graag met je", schrijft Kyrgios op Instagram.
Charles Leclerc was gisteravond de beste in de virtuele Grand Prix van Vietnam. Bekijk beelden van de digitale race die op het Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne werd verreden; de nieuwe baan in Hanoi was nog niet opgenomen in het spel.
Leclerc wint virtuele Grand Prix van Vietnam
Leclerc wint virtuele Grand Prix van Vietnam
'FIFA gaat seizoen en contracten verlengen'
Volgens diverse buitenlandse media staat de FIFA op het punt om enkele knopen door te hakken. Zo zou het huidige seizoen voor onbepaalde tijd verlengd worden, waardoor competities de mogelijkheid hebben om langer door te gaan. Daarnaast worden aflopende contracten, die eigenlijk tot en met 30 juni gelden, ook doorgetrokken naar het einde van een seizoen.
"We voetballen over de hele wereld, in de mooiste stadions. De grootste wedstrijden en de beste competities. Maar je vergeet nooit waar je bent begonnen. Onze oude amateurclubs", zegt Oranje-aanvoerder Virgil van Dijk. "Daar liggen allemaal prachtige herinneringen. Juist nu heeft het amateurvoetbal een steuntje in de rug nodig. We zijn blij dat we in deze moeilijke tijd iets terug kunnen doen. Zodat ook de voetballers van nu een mooie toekomst hebben." (2/2)
Oranjespelers, ING en KNVB bieden financiële hulp
Een mooi gebaar van alle spelers van Oranje (Nederlands elftal, Oranjevrouwen en Jong Oranje), hoofdsponsor ING en de KNVB richting het Nederlandse voetbal. Ze komen gezamenlijk met een financieel steunpakket van 11 miljoen euro, dat bestaat uit donaties, maatregelen en tegemoetkomingen. Oranje en ING steunen de amateurclubs, de KNVB komt ook de profclubs tegemoet. (1/2)
Ook Moyes levert vrijwillig salaris in
Een mooi gebaar van David Moyes: de manager van West Ham United levert vrijwillig 30 procent van zijn salaris in om 'The Hammers' tegemoet te komen in deze wedstrijdloze periode. Veel clubs in de Premier League gaan financieel door een lastige tijd vanwege de coronacrisis. Eerder besloten managers Eddie Howe (Bournemouth) en Graham Potter (Brighton & Hove Albion) al af te zien van een deel van hun salaris.
Opvolger Van Marwijk snel weer weg
De coronacrisis heeft ook gevolgen voor Ivan Jovanovic, de opvolger van Bert van Marwijk als bondscoach van de Verenigde Arabische Emiraten. De Serviër tekende in december voor een half jaar, maar alle wedstrijden die hij zou leiden zijn afgelast. Jovanovic is nu ontslagen zonder ook maar één keer op de bank te hebben gezeten.
Oud-Feyenoorder Smolov in de problemen?
Voormalig Feyenoord-aanvaller Fedor Smolov wacht mogelijk een sanctie van zijn club Celta de Vigo. Tegen de restricties van de Spaanse overheid is de Rus namelijk per privéjet afgereisd naar zijn vaderland om de verjaardag van zijn achttienjarige verloofde te vieren. Een bron binnen Celta vertelt aan sportkrant AS dat Smolov al herhaaldelijk had gevraagd om het land uit te mogen en uiteindelijk maar gewoon is gegaan.
Mogelijk disciplinaire straf City-speler Walker
Kyle Walker gaat diep door het stof na het overtreden van de regels in Engeland die verspreiding van het coronavirus moeten tegengaan. De verdediger wacht mogelijk een disciplinaire straf van zijn club Manchester City nadat hij afgelopen week een feest in zijn huis had georganiseerd. "Ik verontschuldig me bij mijn familie, vrienden, Manchester City en de supporters, want ik heb hen allemaal laten zitten", aldus Walker.
Beeld vanuit München, waar Bayern sinds vandaag in kleine groepjes traint.
Voorlopig geen digitale Amstel Gold Race
Hoewel de virtuele Ronde van Vlaanderen gisteren flink wat positieve reacties opleverde, is de Amstel Gold Race nog niet van plan om iets dergelijks te doen. "We moeten geen dingen gaan doen die al bedacht zijn", zegt directeur Leo van Vliet tegen 1Limburg. "De Ronde van Vlaanderen was hier al heel lang mee bezig. We hebben er ook wel contact met hen over gehad. Maar er is wat voor nodig om dit te maken en dit is in Vlaanderen natuurlijk wel volkssport nummer één."
Nog maar eens een foto uit de tijd dat er nog sport was. Vandaag exact tien jaar geleden leidde Lionel Messi zijn club FC Barcelona met vier goals langs Arsenal in de Champions League: 4-1. "Hij is een PlayStation-voetballer", verzuchtte Arsenal-manager Arsène Wenger.
Bekijk beelden van de unieke digitale editie van de Ronde van Vlaanderen, waarin dertien renners het gisteren vanuit hun huis op een rollerbank tegen elkaar opnamen.
Van Avermaet wint virtuele editie Ronde van Vlaanderen
Van Avermaet wint virtuele editie Ronde van Vlaanderen
Drie maanden huisarrest voor Serviër Prijovic
Dertienvoudig Servisch international Aleksander Prijovic, die uitkomt voor het Saoedische Al-Ittihad, krijgt drie maanden huisarrest. De 29-jarige spits werd onlangs met negentien anderen gearresteerd in een hotellobby in Belgrado wegens het negeren van de avondklok. Eerder raakte landgenoot Luka Jovic al in opspraak wegens het negeren van de richtlijnen rond het coronavirus.
Krul belt met bejaarde Norwich-fans
Een mooie actie van Tim Krul, die in deze crisistijd op verzoek zijn club Norwich City belt met seizoenkaarthouders van tachtig jaar en ouder om te vragen hoe het met ze gaat. "Samen kunnen we dan kijken of er meer zorg nodig is, of er instanties zijn die iets meer kunnen doen voor deze mensen", zegt de keeper tegen de NOS. "Er zitten natuurlijk ook supporters bij die de hulp niet nodig hebben, maar het gewoon fantastisch vinden om even tien, twintig minuten over voetbal te praten. Of om het over het normale leven te hebben."
Albon: 'Vergat mijn DRS te gebruiken'
De virtuele Grand Prix van Vietnam werd gisteren met een achtste plaats niet helemaal wat Alexander Albon ervan verwachtte. "Met oefenen was ik vrij snel, maar dat kwam niet tot uiting in de race. Vooral niet in de kwalificatie, waar ik vergat mijn DRS te gebruiken. Dat was nogal knullig", aldus de teamgenoot van Max Verstappen bij Red Bull Racing.
In de categorie Toen er nog sport was: het is vandaag 6 april en dat betekent dat het liefst 124 jaar geleden is dat in Athene de eerste moderne editie van de Olympische Spelen werd georganiseerd. Op de openingsceremonie kwamen 60.000 toeschouwers af.
Van Bronckhorst: 'Omgekeerde wereld'
Giovanni van Bronckhorst, trainer van Guangzhou R&F, merkt dat het leven in China langzamerhand weer normaal wordt. "Nu is het de omgekeerde wereld. In China komt het leven echt weer op gang", zegt hij in een interview met het AD. "Eerst maakten mijn vrienden en familie zich zorgen om mij hier in China. Nu is het eerder andersom, ik kijk bezorgd hoe het virus zich in Europa verspreidt."
La Liga-baas veegt voorstel Casillas van tafel
Het rigoureuze voorstel van Iker Casillas om de seizoenen voortaan gelijk te laten lopen met de kalenderjaren, is volgens La Liga-baas Javier Tebas onmogelijk. "Er zijn al nieuwe data bepaald die ons in staat stellen het seizoen af te maken", zegt Tebas tegen Spaanse media. "Om het einde van het seizoen helemaal naar achteren te schuiven en het nieuwe seizoen pas in het nieuwe jaar te beginnen, zou betekenen dat we een seizoen kwijtraken. Wat zou er dan gebeuren met de tv-contracten en de spelerscontracten die voor meerdere seizoenen zijn getekend, die miljarden euro's vertegenwoordigen?"
De in januari gestopte Caroline Wozniacki zit in zelfquarantaine na een reis door Afrika. De voormalig nummer een van de wereld heeft het multitasken inmiddels uitstekend onder de knie.
Multitasking on my Sunday in quarantine!😜 #socialdistancing #alonetogether

Serie A mogelijk pas klaar in oktober
De Serie A wordt volgens voorzitter Gabriele Gravina van de Italiaanse voetbalbond mogelijk pas in oktober afgerond. "De enige manier om verstandig om te gaan met zo'n noodsituatie is om het seizoen 2019/20 dit jaar af te maken", zegt Gravina tegen Rai Uno. "We werken aan een hele serie scenario's om zo goed mogelijk met deze situatie om te gaan. Het kan betekenen dat we in september of oktober nog bezig zijn met het seizoen 2019/2020. Daarmee brengen we het huidige seizoen niet in gevaar en kunnen we daarna beginnen aan het nieuwe seizoen."
Ook vandaag komen de sporters weer op allerlei creatieve manieren de dag door. Arsenal-verdediger David Luiz vermaakt zich met een potje tafeltennisvoetbal.
Video

Gu mta qualidade !!! 🎾 #done #onemoredy #skillswork #coronaout

De top tien van de virtuele Grand Prix van Vietnam:

  1. 🇲🇨 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
  2. 🇩🇰 Christian Lundgaard (Renault)
  3. 🇬🇧 George Russell (Williams)
  4. 🇲🇨 Arthur Leclerc (Ferrari)
  5. 🇮🇹 Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)
  6. 🇧🇪 Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes)
  7. 🇨🇭 Louis Delétraz (Haas F1)
  8. 🇹🇭 Alexander Albon (Red Bull Racing)
  9. 🇬🇧 Jimmy Broadbent (Racing Point)
  10. 🇨🇦 Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
Brown: 'Formule 1 verkeert in kwetsbare staat'
McLaren-directeur Zak Brown heeft zijn ernstige zorgen uitgesproken over de situatie waarin de Formule 1 verkeert. "Deze situatie kan verwoestend zijn voor de teams", zegt Brown tegen de BBC. "Of ik het zie gebeuren dat er twee teams uit de Formule 1 verdwijnen als we deze situatie niet adequaat aanpakken? Ja. Sterker nog, het zouden er ook zomaar vier kunnen zijn. Ik denk dus dat de Formule 1 in een zeer kwetsbare staat verkeert."
Bayern gaat in kleine groepjes trainen
Bayern München hervat maandag de training. De spelers gaan dan in kleine groepjes trainen. "We hebben deze beslissing genomen in overleg met de bevoegde autoriteiten. Alle hygiënemaatregelen zullen gerespecteerd blijven", meldt de Duitse topclub op de website.
Charles Leclerc oppermachtig in virtuele GP Vietnam
Charles Leclerc wint op overtuigende wijze de digitale editie van de Grand Prix van Vietnam. De Ferrari-coureur houdt de Deen Christian Lundgaard zo'n tien seconden achter zich. George Russell komt in zijn McLaren als derde over de finish.
Nog 2 rondes - Het kan haast niet meer misgaan voor Charles Leclerc, die inmiddels bijna tien seconden voorsprong heeft op Lundgaard. Vijftien seconden achter de Deen bivakkeert Russell op de derde plaats, terwijl Arthur Leclerc met Antonio Giovinazzi in een felle strijd is verwikkeld om de vierde plaats.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:03
Nog 7 rondes - Charles Leclerc is hard op weg naar de winst in de digitale editie van de Grand Prix van Vietnam. De Monegask heeft zijn voorsprong op nummer twee Lundgaard uitgebouwd naar ruim acht seconden. Albon is Button ondertussen alsnog gepasseerd en ligt inmiddels negende.
Nog 13 rondes - Albon neemt de tiende plaats eventjes over na een fout van Button, maar de Red Bull-coureur gaat vervolgens zelf door het gras en moet de positie weer afstaan aan de Brit.
Nog 16 rondes - Lundgaard kan het tempo van leider Charles Leclerc redelijk bijhouden, want het verschil tussen de twee blijft rond een kleine zes seconden schommelen.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:48
Nog 22 rondes - Christian Lundgaard passeert Arthur Leclerc en neemt de tweede positie over. De jongere broer van Charles Leclerc valt vervolgens terug naar plek vijf, waardoor George Russell nu op de derde plaats ligt. Charles Leclerc heeft ondertussen een voorsprong van vijf seconden op Lundgaard.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:38
Nog 25 rondes - Ook Ben Stokes, die uitkomt voor Red Bull Racing, spint en valt terug naar de zeventiende plaats. Albon is inmiddels opgeklommen naar plek twaalf, terwijl Arthur Leclerc de tweede plek heeft overgenomen van George Russell. Charles Leclerc gaat riant aan de leiding.
