Petitie gestart om Atalanta tot kampioen uit te roepen

🌞 making the most of quarantine 💪
- Avatar
- Auteur
- landonorris
- Moment van plaatsen
Er heerst grote verdeeldheid tussen de Eredivisie-clubs over het wel of niet afmaken van het seizoen. Wat moet er volgens jou gebeuren?
Ook de NBA biedt hulp in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. De Amerikaanse basketbalcompetitie werkt samen met de New York Knick en de Brooklyn Nets om 1 miljoen extra mondmaskers te doneren aan het zorgpersoneel in New York. De NBA en de twee clubs worden bedankt door Andrew Cuomo, gouverneur van de staat New York.
NEW: The @NBA is contributing 1 million desperately needed surgical masks for New York's essential workers in collaboration with @nyknicks, @BrooklynNets and China's Consul General Huang Ping. New York thanks you. We are beyond grateful for this gift of critically needed PPE.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Andrew Cuomo
- Moment van plaatsen
By staying home, you are helping defeat #COVID19 . But during this time I take care of my physical & mental health by cleaning, playing and cooking! Join @who 's new challenge! Show us how you're #HealthyAtHome #coronavirus
- Avatar
- Auteur
- grosjeanromain
- Moment van plaatsen
Druk programma morgen, voor coronatijden. Keuzestress.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Michel Abbink
- Moment van plaatsen
Al final... me gana? 🙌🏻 🎾 👏🏻 Mi hermana @mariabel_nadal Lo dicho, hay que animarse 💪🏻😉 #yomequedoencasa #iorestoacasa #istayhome #jerestechezmoi #tennisathome
- Avatar
- Auteur
- rafaelnadal
- Moment van plaatsen
What an amazing line-up for the #LegendsTrophy event. @JackNichollsF1E gives us the run down. 💻 Watch now at: https://t.co/WdVqh7S2NG #TheRaceMustGoOn || #LegendsTrophy
- Avatar
- Auteur
- The Race
- Moment van plaatsen
Stay safe at home everybody
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Peter Sagan
- Moment van plaatsen
Good training session this morning 🏃🏾✅ with @__danigomes__ and @gomesfootballplayers
- Avatar
- Auteur
- calvinstengs
- Moment van plaatsen
«Истиклол» стал девятикратным обладателем Суперкубка Таджикистана Душанбинский «Истиклол», одержав волевую победу в матче за Суперкубок Таджикистана-2020 серебряного призера чемпионата прошлого сезона «Худжанд», сохранил трофей в своей коллекции. https://t.co/7G73kGXVhp
- Avatar
- Auteur
- FC Istiklol Dushanbe
- Moment van plaatsen
Stay home and keep stylish 💇🏽♂️👩❤️💋👨 #stayhomestaysafe
- Avatar
- Auteur
- cristiano
- Moment van plaatsen
Day 5, kid still hasn’t found me 👀 #Hideandseek How are you keeping your kids entertained?
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Gini Wijnaldum
- Moment van plaatsen
When a routine call turns into an unexpected @VirgilvDijk surprise 😁❤️ Ben Price, a member of one of @LFCFoundation's targeted employability schemes, was given a pleasant surprise earlier this week 🥰
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Liverpool FC (at 🏠)
- Moment van plaatsen