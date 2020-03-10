Petitie gestart om Atalanta tot kampioen uit te roepen Liveblog corona

Wereldwijd worden steeds meer sportevenementen geschrapt en uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Ook vandaag houden de sporters zich thuis weer op allerlei manieren bezig. Ook McLaren-coureur Lando Norris doet wat bijzondere oefeningen.
🌞 making the most of quarantine 💪

Het huidige seizoen in de Eredivisie moet worden stopgezet. Althans, dat vindt een ruime meerderheid van de stemmers op deze poll.

Er heerst grote verdeeldheid tussen de Eredivisie-clubs over het wel of niet afmaken van het seizoen. Wat moet er volgens jou gebeuren?
'Bayern hervat training in kleine groepjes'
Bayern München begint maandag weer met trainen, zo meldt Kicker. Volgens het Duitse voetbalmagazine gaat de 'Rekordmeister' in kleine groepjes van maximaal vier tot vijf spelers trainen. Bayern volgt hiermee het voorbeeld van verschillende andere Bundesliga-clubs.
Ajax wil supporters financieel compenseren
Ajax wil zijn seizoenkaarthouders financieel compenseren als het Eredivisie-seizoen niet uitgespeeld kan worden. De Amsterdamse club brengt de supporters daarvan op de hoogte via een brief. "Wij begrijpen dat dit niet de situatie is waarop u had gehoopt bij de aanschaf van uw seizoenkaart. In overleg met andere Eredivisie-clubs gaan we bekijken hoe we enerzijds alle voetbalfans enigszins tegemoet kunnen komen en anderzijds onze bedrijfstak en Ajax zelf gezond kunnen houden", schrijft Ajax.
'Southgate levert 30 procent salaris in'
De Engelse bondscoach Gareth Southgate is van plan om 30 procent van zijn salaris in te leveren, zo meldt Sky Sports. Volgens een woordvoerder maakt de Engelse voetbalbond FA dat volgende week bekend. "De financiële gevolgen van het coronavirus zijn nog niet bekend, maar als non profitorganisatie willen we er zeker van zijn dat we de juiste koers volgen om de organisatie als geheel en onze werknemers te steunen", aldus de zegsman.
Petitie gestart om Atalanta titel te geven
In Italië is een petitie begonnen om Atalanta uit te roepen tot kampioen in de Serie A, mocht het seizoen niet meer uitgespeeld kunnen worden. De ploeg uit Bergamo komt uit de regio die het zwaarst is getroffen door het coronavirus. Bovendien gaf koploper Juventus eerder aan de titel in dat geval niet te willen. "Ons voorstel is om de Scudetto aan Atalanta te geven, vanwege de sportieve verdiensten die ze de laatste twee twee jaar op het veld hebben laten zien en om een hommage te brengen aan de stad Bergamo, die symbool staat voor hoe Italië lijdt door het coronavirus", meldt Franco Cascio namens het comité 'Scudetto alla Dea'.
De sporters hebben door de coronacrisis alle tijd voor huiselijke bezigheden. Zo ook Romain Grosjean, die er met de spons voor zorgt dat zijn Mustang er weer piekfijn uitziet.

By staying home, you are helping defeat #COVID19 . But during this time I take care of my physical & mental health by cleaning, playing and cooking! Join @who 's new challenge! Show us how you're #HealthyAtHome #coronavirus

Premier League-spelers zien nadeel in loonsverlaging
De Engelse spelersvakbond benadrukt in een nieuwe verklaring dat er nog wat meer tijd nodig is om na te denken over een eventueel akkoord met een loonsverlaging van 30 procent. Bovendien wijzen de spelers erop dat het inleveren van salaris ook een mogelijk nadelig effect heeft voor de Britse regering, die hierdoor minder geld beschikbaar kan stellen voor de volksgezondheid. Op jaarbasis zou dat neerkomen op een verlies van 200 miljoen pond (ruim 227 miljoen euro).
Liverpool krijgt stevige kritiek op maatregel
Het besluit van Liverpool om circa tweehonderd werknemers met verlof te sturen, schiet in het verkeerde keelgat bij oud-spelers Jamie Carragher en Stan Collymore. "De club is alle respect en goodwill in één klap kwijt", stelt Carragher. Ook Collymore heeft er geen goed woord voor over. "Ik kan geen enkele Liverpool-fan bedenken die dit niet walgelijk vindt. Het is gewoon niet juist."

Olympique Marseille stelt stadion beschikbaar
Olympique Marseille stelt het Stade Vélodrome en zijn trainingscentrum La Commanderie beschikbaar in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. "Onze voorzieningen kunnen gebruikt worden om zorgend personeel, materiaal of voedsel te herbergen", meldt de Franse club op zijn website. Ook sluit Marseille niet uit dat er patiënten verzorgd kunnen worden in het stadion.
Rafael Nadal slaat op Mallorca een balletje met zijn zus Maribel. En de nummer twee van de wereld moet zich af en toe ook gewonnen geven.
Al final... me gana? 🙌🏻 🎾 👏🏻 Mi hermana @mariabel_nadal Lo dicho, hay que animarse 💪🏻😉 #yomequedoencasa #iorestoacasa #istayhome #jerestechezmoi #tennisathome

Degenkolb: 'Doe zelfs mee als Tour vijf weken duurt'
John Degenkolb heeft er veel voor over om dit jaar de Tour de France te kunnen rijden. "Als het moet dan doe ik zelfs mee als de Tour vijf weken duurt", vertelt de Duitser aan Der Spiegel. Het maakt Degenkolb niet uit hoe de Tour wordt verreden, als de Franse wielerronde maar doorgaat. "Want de Tour is ook een evenement waardoor sommige ploegen alsnog kunnen overleven. 70 tot 80 procent van alle sponsorinkomsten zijn in de Tour te verdienen."
EK korfbal in november geschrapt
De Nederlandse korfballers kunnen hun Europese titel dit jaar niet verdedigen. De internationale korfbalfederatie IKF besluit het EK van de kalender te halen vanwege de coronapandemie. Het toernooi zou pas begin november in Antwerpen plaatsvinden.
Terwijl andere coureurs racen in de simulator, houdt Valtteri Bottas zich met hele andere dingen bezig. De Fin gaat in het uiterste noorden van zijn land een stuk hiken en bedwingt daar de 1.029 meter hoge berg Saana.

Hiking day 🏔☃️ • #VB77 #saanatunturi #snowshoeing #nature #isolation #keepthedistance #arctictrainingcamp #covid 📷 @tiffanycromwell

Norris wil Verstappen virtueel zien racen
Lando Norris vindt dat ook Max Verstappen mee moet doen aan de virtuele races die elke zondag wanneer er een Grand Prix had moeten plaatsvinden, worden gehouden. De Limburger doet voorlopig niet mee aan het spel iRacing. "Ik denk niet dat Max het officiële Formule 1-spel al veel gespeeld heeft", zegt Norris. "En als hij ergens aan meedoet, wil hij winnen. Red Bull zou hem moeten verplichten mee te racen, dat zou goed zijn voor het spel."
Van der Poel rijdt zondag Ronde van Zwift
Dertien profrenners staan morgen aan de start van de digitale Ronde van Vlaanderen, maar Mathieu van der Poel is daar niet bij. De renner van Alpecin-Fenix rijdt dan met zijn ploeggenoten de zogenoemde Ronde van Zwift, een virtuele wedstrijd via de populaire indoor cycling-app Zwift. De wedstrijd is 27,6 kilometer lang, gaat over het WK-parcours in Richmond van vijf jaar geleden en wordt live uitgezonden op Youtube en Facebook.
De sporters houden op allerlei alternatieve manieren hun conditie op peil. Calvin Stengs heeft daarvoor een mooi en rustig plekje gevonden in het Haarlemmermeerse Bos.
Good training session this morning 🏃🏾✅ with @__danigomes__ and @gomesfootballplayers

Italiaanse bond verwelkomt coronapatiënten
De Italiaanse voetbalbond FIGC ontvangt vanaf maandag in het nationaal trainingscentrum in Coverciano, een buitenwijk van Florence, patiënten die na besmetting met het coronavirus nog in isolatie moeten blijven. Het trainingscentrum in Toscane herbergt 54 kamers die gebruikt zullen worden door patiënten die zijn ontslagen uit het ziekenhuis. "Ik ben blij dat ons aanbod om hier mensen te ontvangen met zo veel enthousiasme is onthaald door burgemeester van Florence Dario Nardello", zegt FIGC-voorzitter Gabriele Gravina. "We willen tijdens deze noodtoestand graag op alle mogelijke manieren helpen."
'Geen garantie op Spelen zonder problemen in 2021'
Volgens de Duitse viroloog Alexander Kekulé is er momenteel geen enkele garantie dat de Olympische Spelen in 2021 wel probleemloos kunnen plaatsvinden. "We hebben er immers geen idee van hoe de coronapandemie tegen die tijd evolueert", zegt hij tegen het ARD. Kekulé denkt dat de coronacrisis tegen de zomer van 2021 nog niet volledig verleden tijd is, zeker niet in minder ontwikkelde landen. "Vanuit zulke landen kan het coronagevaar altijd weer blijven opduiken."
Door de coronacrisis is een bezoek aan de kapper momenteel niet eenvoudig. Dat geldt ook voor Cristiano Ronaldo, die zijn vriendin Georgina inschakelt om zijn kapsel bij te werken.
Stay home and keep stylish 💇🏽‍♂️👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨 #stayhomestaysafe

Burnley vreest verlies van 57 miljoen euro
Mocht de Premier League dit seizoen niet meer hervat worden, dan vreest Burnley een verlies van 50 miljoen pond (bijna 57 miljoen euro) te draaien. De 'Clarets' dreigen naast de 51 miljoen euro aan televisierechten te grijpen en mogelijk bijna 6 miljoen euro aan inkomsten van de laatste thuiswedstrijden van het seizoen te verliezen.
Ook Xavi doneert miljoen euro aan ziekenhuis
Oud-topvoetballer Xavi Hernández doneert samen met zijn vrouw, Núria Cullinera, 1 miljoen euro aan een ziekenhuis in Barcelona. De voormalige speler van FC Barcelona volgt daarmee het voorbeeld van zijn oud-ploeggenoot Lionel Messi, die een soortgelijk bedrag overmaakte aan hetzelfde ziekenhuis. Het geld is bedoeld om medische apparatuur en hulpmiddelen aan te schaffen in de strijd tegen het coronavirus.
Halep: 'Nu twee jaar titelverdediger Wimbledon'
Simona Halep, titelhouder op Wimbledon, ziet vooral de zonnige kant van de afgelasting van het grootste tennistoernooi van het jaar vanwege de coronacrisis. "Ik wil het positief zien, want ik ben nu voor twee jaar de titelverdediger", aldus de voormalige nummer één van de wereld. "Dit is voor mij de langste periode ooit zonder dat ik een racket heb aangeraakt. Ik wil dat nog een maand volhouden, want ik ben een beetje bang voor het coronavirus."
Judoka Roy Meyer traint ondanks het uitstel van de Olympische Spelen in Tokio hard door. Meyer gebruikt voor zijn training onder meer een tractorband.
Judoka Roy Meyer traint in achtertuin met grote tractorband
Liverpool stuurt deel personeel op verlof
Liverpool stuurt een deel van de niet-voetballende clubmedewerkers op verlof. De medewerkers komen daardoor in aanmerking voor een uitkering van de Britse overheid, die 80 procent van het salaris bedraagt (maximaal 2.803 euro per maand). Liverpool zegt in de verklaring het resterende deel van het salaris uit te betalen zodat geen medewerker "financieel benadeeld" wordt. Alle medewerkers die op wedstrijddagen actief zijn, worden voorlopig ook nog doorbetaald.
Teunissen: 'Virtuele RvV mooi gebaar voor sponsors'
Mike Teunissen rijdt zondag de Ronde van Vlaanderen. Niet in de buitenlucht op een racefiets, maar op de Zwift in de huiskamer. Na de afgelasting van 'Vlaanderens Mooiste' sloegen dertien renners de handen ineen om de klassieker virtueel af te werken. "Het is een mooi gebaar voor onze sponsoren", aldus Teunissen bij Radio 1. "Voor hen is het ook een andere tijd."
DFL ontkent speelschema te hebben voor Bundesliga
De Deutsche Fussball Liga (DFL) ontkent dat er een plan is om in mei de Bundesliga te vervolgen zonder publiek. Het doorgaans goed ingevoerde sporttijdschrift Kicker berichtte eerder vandaag dat er optimisme is onder de 36 profclubs in Duitsland om de competitie in de zomer af te ronden. "Het is een misleidend artikel", aldus de competitieleider in een verklaring. "Er is geen kant-en-klaar schema voor de rest van het huidige seizoen van de Bundesliga en 2e Bundesliga."
Voorzitter KBVB sprak met UEFA-baas Ceferin
De Belgische bondsvoorzitter Mehdi Bayat heeft gisteren een onderhoud gehad met UEFA-baas Aleksander Ceferin. De Raad van Bestuur van de KBVB wil de Belgische competitie per direct beëindigen vanwege de coronacrisis. "Het werd een constructief gesprek, waarbij de plooien werden gladgestreken en waarbij de intentie werd uitgesproken om samen tot een oplossing te komen", aldus de KBVB in een verklaring. De UEFA dreigt België de Europese tickets af te nemen als de competitie definitief niet meer wordt afgemaakt.
Sparta wil dat Eredivisie wordt uitgespeeld
Sparta Rotterdam wil dat de Eredivisie in de zomer wordt uitgespeeld, mits de KNVB daarvoor toestemming krijgt van het RIVM. Dat zegt technisch directeur Henk van Stee tegen het Algemeen Dagblad. Tot op heden was nog niet duidelijk in welk kamp Sparta zich begaf. In de Eredivisie woedt onder aanvoering van Ajax-directeur Marc Overmars een felle discussie over het vervolg van de competitie. "Ik vind het volkomen logisch dat de bond nu niet zegt: 'We kappen ermee.' Juist omdat de UEFA nadrukkelijk verzoekt de competities uit te spelen. Daar moeten de clubs maar begrip voor opbrengen", aldus Van Stee.
Opnieuw Servische international gearresteerd
Na Real Madrid-speler Luka Jovic is er opnieuw een Servische international in de hoofdstad Belgrado opgepakt vanwege het negeren van een lockdown in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. Het gaat dit keer om Aleksandar Prijovic (13 interlands). "Prijovic is met enkele andere personen gearresteerd en ontboden bij de aanklager", schrijft de plaatselijke politie. "Ze overtraden de quarantainemaatregelen en waren met meer dan vijf personen drankjes aan het nuttigen in een lobby van een restaurant in Belgrado na 17.00 uur."
NK mountainbike verplaatst naar juli
De NK mountainbike worden verreden van 10 tot en met 12 juli. De kampioenschappen, die aanvankelijk op 6 en 7 juni werden afgewerkt, werden eerder al uitgesteld vanwege de overheidsmaatregelen tegen het coronavirus. Bij de mannen is Milan Vader titelverdediger op het onderdeel cross-country.
Rose: 'Met de rug tegen de muur gezet'
Danny Rose vindt het niet eerlijk hoe de spelers in de Premier League worden benaderd door de maatschappij. In Engeland klinkt veel kritiek op de spelers, omdat ze pas erg laat bereid waren om een deel van hun miljoenensalarissen in te leveren om de clubs in de coronacrisis overeind te houden. "We voelen ons met de rug tegen de muur gezet", aldus de 29-voudig Engelse international bij de BBC. "Er waren al gesprekken gaande voordat mensen buiten het voetbal zich hiermee bemoeiden."
IOC verlengt solidariteitsprogramma voor deelnemers
Het international olympisch comité (IOC) verlengt het solidariteitsprogramma voor de bonden, atleten en begeleiders met een jaar, nu de Olympische Spelen in Tokio zijn uitgesteld naar de zomer van 2021. Het solidariteitsprogramma bevat onder meer fondsen voor atleten en subsidies voor sportteams. In totaal doen er ongeveer 1.600 atleten uit 185 landen mee aan de Spelen.
Door het coronavirus gaat 4 april dit jaar de boeken in als een dag zonder sport, maar in het verleden was dit uiteraard anders. In de rubriek Toen er nog sport was kijkt NU.nl aan de hand van foto's terug op sportgebeurtenissen op dezelfde dag in eerdere jaren.

4 april 2010: Den Haag geniet als na een rode kaart voor ADO-doelman Barry Ditewig de 1,76 meter lange gelegenheidskeeper Ricky van den Bergh met kunst en vliegwerk zijn doel lang schoon houdt tegen Ajax. In de laatste minuut wordt hij pas geklopt (0-1).
Toekomst transfervrije Van Polen nog ongewis
PEC Zwolle-aanvoerder Bram van Polen weet nog niet wat hem te wachten staat voor volgend seizoen. Het contract van de 34-jarige verdediger loopt op 30 juni af. "De situatie is niet ideaal", zegt hij tegen Voetbal International. "Ik was weer helemaal fit en voelde de waardering van de mensen om me heen. Ik had zeker nog mijn waarde voor het elftal. Net toen ik dacht: we doen er nog een jaartje bij, veranderde de situatie compleet. Ik heb eerder al gekscherend gezegd: 'net als ik wil verlengen, is het geld op'."
Wit-Russische competitie denkt niet aan stoppen
De competitie in Wit-Rusland denkt voorlopig niet aan stoppen vanwege het coronavirus. In de voormalige Sovjetstaat wordt als enige land in de wereld wel gevoetbald, zelfs met publiek. "We bekijken dagelijks de situatie", zegt secretaris-generaal Sergei Zhardetski van de Wit-Russische voetbalbond tegen ESPN. "We vertrouwen onze gezondheidsinstanties volledig en momenteel zien we geen redenen om de competitie te stoppen. Natuurlijk begrijpen we hoe ernstig de situatie in andere landen is."
'Vlaanderens Mooiste' loopt 1,5 miljoen euro mis
Flanders Classics, de organisatie achter de Ronde van Vlaanderen, loopt zeker 1,5 miljoen euro aan vip-inkomsten mis nu de koers is afgelast vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus. Dat zegt Tomas Van Den Spiegel, CEO van Flanders Classics, in Het Laatste Nieuws. 'Vlaanderens Mooiste' zou morgen verreden worden. "Maar we zullen er wel uit geraken", besluit Van Den Spiegel strijdvaardig in de Belgische krant.
'Ook Schotland gaat competitie beëindigen'
In navolging van België zou ook Schotland de hoogste competitie voortijdig willen beëindigen, zo schrijft The Telegraph. Dat zou betekenen dat Celtic wordt uitgeroepen tot kampioen. Het beoogde competitie-einde in België deed veel stof opwaaien in het mondiale voetbal. De UEFA stuurde zelfs een brief naar alle aangesloten voetbalbonden, waarin gedreigd werd de Europese tickets van de competities die stopgezet worden af te nemen.
'Aanvoerders La Liga weigeren salarisvoorstel'
De aanvoerders in de Spaanse La Liga zijn niet akkoord gegaan met een voorstel tot een algehele salarisverlaging, meldt Marca. La Liga is met de spelersvakbond AFE in gesprek over een algehele verlaging, om te voorkomen dat clubs failliet gaan. Javier Tebas, de voorzitter van La Liga, zou een voorstel hebben gedaan waarin de spelers 46 tot 49 procent moeten inleveren, maar dat is de spelers voorlopig te gortig. FC Barcelona kortte al voor 70 procent op de salarissen.
Ricciardo hoopt dat GP Zandvoort verreden wordt
Daniel Ricciardo hoopt dat de GP van Nederland op Circuit Zandvoort dit jaar alsnog verreden kan worden. De Nederlandse Grand Prix werd net als zeven andere races uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. "Ik keek erg uit naar die race", zegt de Australiër tegen Ziggo Sport. "Natuurlijk vanwege het publiek, maar ook vanwege de baan. Ik keek ernaar uit om de kombochten en alle andere aanpassingen die ze voor ons hebben gedaan te zien. Het ziet er heel cool uit. We zullen zien wat er gebeurt."
'Henderson zoekt contact met andere aanvoerders'
Jordan Henderson heeft contact gezocht met collega-aanvoerders in de Premier League om geld in te zamelen voor de gezondheidszorg in Engeland. Dat meldt The Guardian. De middenvelder van Liverpool volgt daarmee een oproep van de Britse minister van Volksgezondheid, die de miljoenensterren uit het voetbal had gevraagd zich in te zetten in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. Volgens The Guardian hebben Henderson en co. al enkele banken benaderd voor het aannemen van enkele miljoenen ponden aan donaties.
