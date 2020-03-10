Oud-NEC'er Barreto besmet met coronavirus

Vanhaezebrouck: 'Coronacrisis bewijs dat BeNeLiga onhaalbaar is'

Hein Vanhaezebrouck, oud-trainer van onder meer Anderlecht en AA Gent, ziet al niets in een eventuele oprichting van een BeNeLiga en wordt in zijn mening gesterkt door de coronacrisis. "Als je ziet hoe er in beide landen wordt omgegaan met het coronavirus... Dat is een verschil van dag en nacht", zegt de Belg tegen Het Nieuwsblad. "In België kozen we voor een lockdown light, die daarna wat strenger gemaakt is. In Nederland waren ze er niet van overtuigd dat dit de goeie methode was en kozen ze voor het ontwikkelen van groepsimmuniteit."