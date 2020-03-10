'Organisatie denkt wel degelijk aan uitstel van Spelen' Liveblog coronavirus

10 maart 2020

Wereldwijd worden steeds meer sportevenementen geschrapt en uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
NOC*NSF komt met reactie op onrust bij sportbonden
NOC*NSF komt vanmiddag met een schriftelijke reactie op de onrust die er bij de Nederlandse sportbonden heerst over het al dan niet doorgaan van de Olympische Spelen komende zomer in Tokio, zo laat het sportkoepel weten aan het AD. Wielerbond KNWU zei gisteren bij monde van voorzitter Marcel Wintels, die de woorden onverstandig en overnatwoord in de mond nam, dat zij willen dat het evenement wordt uitgesteld. De andere bonden wachten eerst het standpunt van NOC*NSF af voordat zij er iets over zeggen.
'Premier League wordt pas weer hervat op 1 juni'
De Premier League wordt zoals het er nu voorstaat weer hervat op 1 mei, maar volgens verschillende Engelse media gaat dat pas een maand later gebeuren op 1 juni. De competitie moet dan binnen zes weken worden afgemaakt en de eerste paar speelrondes worden zonder publiek afgewerkt. De Premier League zou toestemming krijgen van de FIFA, aangezien op 1 juli van veel spelers de contracten aflopen, maar die worden dan automatisch met een maand verlengd. Het nieuwe seizoen moet dan na een korte pauze beginnen op 8 augustus.
Ram: 'Sporters moeten niet denken dat het verleidelijker wordt om vals te spelen'
De Nederlandse Dopingautoriteit voelt door de vele afgelastingen van wedstrijden nadrukkelijk de gevolgen van het coronavirus. Voorzitter Herman Ram maakt zich dan ook zorgen. "Onze planning is helemaal onderuit gegaan. Daar worstelen we mee. Ons werk staat onder druk. En het is ook in belang van de sporters zelf en hun gezondheid dat we hen controleren. Zij moeten nu niet denken dat het verleidelijker wordt om vals te spelen. Dat zou ze wel eens kunnen opbreken", zegt Ram tegen het AD.
Vertonghen: 'Flinke boete voor iedereen die zich niet houdt aan regels'
Jan Vertonghen is klaar met het gedrag van sommige Engelsen die zich niet aan de veiligheidsmaatregelen houden. De Belgische verdediger van Tottenham Hotspur stoort zich aan de beelden waarop groepen mensen bij elkaar komen in parken en winkels. "Iedereen die de veiligheidsmaatregelen aan zijn laars lapt, zou flink beboet moeten worden. Dat geld kan dan terugvloeien naar de gezondheidszorg, naar dokters, verpleegsters en mensen die vitale beroepen uitoefenen", schrijft hij op Twitter.
Fellaini test in China positief op coronavirus
Marouane Fellaini is besmet met het coronavirus. De 32-jarige Belgische middenvelder kwam eerder deze week aan in China omdat de competitie daar waarschijnlijk binnenkort wordt hervat, maar hij onderging meteen wel een positieve test. Hij vertoont volgens zijn club Shandong Luneng geen symptomen en heeft ook geen koorts, maar werd wel overgebracht naar een gespecialiseerd ziekenhuis, waar hij in isolatie moet. Fellaini is de eerste speler uit de Chinese Super League die kampt met het COVID-19-virus.
'Geen wedstrijden met publiek in Serie A tot oktober'
Italië is van alle landen het hardst getroffen door het coronavirus en dat heeft ook zijn weerslag op de Serie A. De Italiaanse epidemioloog Pierluigi Lopalco ziet het niet gebeuren dat er voor oktober wedstrijden worden afgewerkt met publiek. "Het zal waarschijnlijk onmogelijk zijn dat grote groepen mensen voetbalwedstrijden bezoeken vóór oktober. Mijn voorspelling is dat de beperkingen met betrekking tot vrije beweging van mensen nog minimaal tot de zomer gaat duren", zegt hij tegen La Repubblica.
'Organisatie Spelen denkt nu toch echt aan uitstel'
De organisatie van de Olympische Spelen van komende zomer in Tokio lijkt nu toch wel degelijk rekening te houden met uitstel. Waar het IOC en de Japanse regering daar tot voor kort niets van wilden weten, zeggen nu twee anonieme bronnen die betrokken zijn bij de gesprekken daarover tegen Reuters dat er twee serieuze opties op tafel liggen: het evenement verplaatsen met een maand, een jaar of zelfs twee jaar of het gewoon laten doorgaan in afgeslankte vorm en zonder publiek.
Sanne Wevers krijgt balk geleverd door haar raam
Sanne Wevers heeft een bijzonder pakketje ontvangen bij haar thuis. De olympisch kampioene op de balk kreeg namelijk, jawel, een balk door haar raam geleverd op tweehoog. "Elke topsporter zit nu thuis te wachten tot we het groene licht krijgen om weer te kunnen trainen. Normaal sta ik 30 tot 35 uur in de turnhal en elke dag minstens twee uur op die balk. Dus ik overlegde: kan ik niet hier een balk krijgen? Nou, dat idee is in een paar dagen gewoon uitgevoerd. Echt fantastisch", zegt ze tegen de NOS.
Suárez: 'Mensen zitten niet op voetbalwedstrijd te wachten'
Luis Suárez is een heel andere mening toegedaan. De aanvaller van FC Barcelona vindt juist dat er voorlopig helemaal niet moet worden gevoetbald. "We moeten onze voorzorgsmaatregelen nemen en we moeten onder ogen zien dat mensen niet op een voetbalwedstrijd zitten te wachten. Ze wachten erop om hun huizen weer te kunnen verlaten, te kunnen genieten zonder angst, naar het park te kunnen gaan met hun kinderen en weer van het leven te kunnen genieten", zegt hij tegen Marca.
Southampton-voorzitter pleit voor snelle hervatting Premier League
De Premier League ligt nog zeker tot 1 mei stil, maar wat Southampton-voorzitter Martin Semmens betreft wordt de competitie in Engeland weer snel, achter gesloten deuren, hervat. "Als er iedere dag Premier League-voetbal op televisie is en mensen moeten nog een maand thuisblijven, dan kan dat alleen maar iets goeds zijn. We zijn natuurlijk niet belangrijker dan de zorg, maar wij kunnen entertainment bieden en laten zien dat we op de weg terug zijn", zegt hij tegen de BBC.
Ceferin verwacht verlies van 100 miljoen euro voor UEFA
De UEFA houdt ernstig rekening een financiële klap te krijgen naar aanleiding van het uitstellen van het EK voetbal. Voorzitter Aleksander Ceferin verwacht een verlies van zeker 100 miljoen euro. De Europese titelstrijd zou eigenlijk komende zomer worden gehouden, maar werd verplaatst naar volgend jaar zomer vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus. "Ik geloof dat de Europese Unie een voorbeeld kan nemen aan onze aanpak van de crisis", zegt Ceferin tegen Welt Am Sonntag.
'Komende dagen en weken duidelijkheid over Spelen'
Volgens Sebastien Coe, voorzitter van de internationale atletiekfederatie, wordt snel duidelijk wat er met de Olympische Spelen gaan gebeuren. "Dat kan in de komende dagen en weken al gebeuren", schrijft hij in een verklaring aan het Amerikaanse persbureau Reuters. De Spelen staan vooralsnog gepland van 24 juli tot en met 9 augustus in het Japanse Tokio, maar door de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus roepen veel sportbonden op het evenement uit te stellen. "We moeten de Olympische Spelen niet ten koste van alles houden, zeker niet ten koste van de veiligheid van atleten. Niemand wil dit zo, de atleten niet en de fans ook niet."
In navolging van wielerbond KNWU moet sportkoepel NOC*NSF oproepen tot een uitstel van de Olympische Spelen van komende zomer in Japan.
Polling vanuit Italië: 'Voel me een bofkont'
Judoka Kim Polling is een van de vele Nederlandse sporters die door de coronacrisis noodgedwongen thuis moeten trainen om fit te blijven voor de Olympische Spelen. De geboren Groningse woont ook nog in het door het COVID-19-virus geteisterde Noord-Italië, maar ze vindt dat ze ten opzichte van andere topsporters juist in een luxepositie zit. "Ik heb de mazzel dat mijn vriend ook een judoka is, waardoor we mooi samen kunnen trainen. We kunnen alles ook thuis doen. Als je mijn situatie vergelijkt met die van andere topsporters, dan voel ik me echt een bofkont", zegt de 29-jarige Polling in gesprek met NU.nl.
Harit krijgt reprimande na bezoek shishabar
Amine Harit heeft een reprimande gekregen van de clubleiding van Schalke 04 voor het bezoeken van een shishabar. De 22-jarige middenvelder werd in de nacht van donderdag op vrijdag gespot in een waterpijpcafé toen de politie het pand wilde sluiten vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus. "Het was een fout, dat weet hij nu", aldus technisch directeur Jochen Schneider in de Duitse krant BILD. "Ik heb hem opnieuw uitgelegd hoe serieus de huidige situatie is. In deze crisistijd zijn dingen die gisteren normaal waren nu niet meer acceptabel."
Ex-preses Real Madrid in coma door coronavirus
Lorenzo Sanz, oud-voorzitter van Real Madrid, ligt in kritieke toestand in het ziekenhuis door het coronavirus, meldt zijn zoon via Twitter. Sanz (76) verblijft momenteel op de intensive care en wordt kunstmatig in coma gehouden. Onder leiding van Sanz, die tussen 1995 en 2000 de scepter zwaaide bij De Koninklijke, won Real Madrid twee keer de Champions League, het WK voor clubs en de Spaanse landstitel.
Ook AC Milan-icoon Maldini positief getest op virus
Paolo Maldini is positief getest op het coronavirus. De technisch directeur van AC Milan vertoont ook symptomen van het besmettelijke virus en blijft ook de komende weken in zelfquarantaine, laat de Italiaanse club weten in een persbericht. Ook de zoon van Maldini, Daniel, heeft een positieve test afgelegd. Hij speelt in de jeugdopleiding van AC Milan. Maldini is een clubicoon in San Siro en speelde 647 officiële wedstrijden bij de Rossoneri.
Wielerbond vindt doorgaan Spelen 'onverantwoord'
Wielerbond KNWU wil dat de Olympische Spelen van komende zomer in Japan worden uitgesteld. Daarmee is de KNWU de eerste Nederlandse sportbond die zich uitspreekt tegen het doorgaan van de Spelen vanwege de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus. "In de huidige omstandigheden in de wereld achten wij het onverstandig en bijna onverantwoord dat atleten en hun begeleiders hier en in de rest van de wereld zich onder vreselijk moeilijke en ongezonde omstandigheden blijven voorbereiden op de Spelen", zegt KNWU-voorzitter Marcel Wintels tegen persbureau ANP.
Ook Brazilië roept op tot uitstel Olympische Spelen
Ook het Braziliaans olympisch comité (COB) roept op tot een jaar uitstel van de Olympische Spelen, die van 24 juli tot 9 augustus op het programma staan in Japan. Volgens COB-president Paulo Wanderley moeten atleten over de hele wereld zich in de beste omstandigheden kunnen voorbereiden op de Spelen. Door de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus kunnen veel topsporters niet trainen op topsportlocaties en liggen alle sportevenementen stil. Het international olympisch comité (IOC) wil nog niet denken aan uitstel, ondanks oproepen uit onder meer de Verenigde Staten (zwembond), Spanje en het Verenigd Koninkrijk (atletiekbond).
Cagliari stelt trainingen toch uit na kritiek
De voetballers van Cagliari hervatten maandag toch niet de groepstraining. De club uit de Italiaanse Serie A zou aanvankelijk na dit weekend gaan trainen na een wekenlange onderbreking door de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus, maar kreeg de laatste dagen veel kritiek op het plan van trainer Walter Zenga. Cagliari heeft de spelers tot 1 april naar huis gestuurd. De Italiaanse spelersvakbond wil de trainingsactiviteiten in groepsverband tot zeker 5 april staken. Italië is met 4.825 doden wereldwijd het zwaarst getroffen door het coronavirus.
Juventus: Dybala vertoont geen symptomen
In een verklaring op zijn officiële website geeft Juventus meer details vrij over de positieve test van Paulo Dybala op het coronavirus. Volgens de club vertoont de Argentijnse aanvallende middenvelder geen symptomen van het besmettelijke virus en verblijft hij sinds 11 maart op vrijwillige basis in thuisquarantaine. Juventus zegt hem zoals altijd te blijven monitoren.
Ook Juventus-speler Costa terug naar thuisland
In navolging van Gonzalo Higuaín is ook Juventus-speler Douglas Costa teruggekeerd naar zijn thuisland, meldt het doorgaans goed ingevoerde Goal. De Braziliaan verliet enkele uren geleden vrijwillig het isolement in Italië, dat het zwaarst getroffen is door de coronacrisis en in de afgelopen 24 uur een recordaantal doden (793) noteerde. Het is nog onduidelijk wanneer de trainingen bij Juventus, waar Matthijs de Ligt negatief testte op het coronavirus, worden hervat.
Besmette voetballer: 'Coronavirus wordt onderschat'
Manolo Gabbiadini waakt voor onderschatting in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. De voetballer van de Italiaanse club Sampdoria was de tweede speler in de Serie A die het besmettelijke virus opliep, terwijl hij minimale klachten had. "Ik denk dat veel meer mensen besmet kunnen zijn zonder dat zij dat weten", zegt Gabbiadini tegen La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Ik heb zelf ook geen idee hoe ik het virus heb opgelopen. Dit gevecht kan dus alleen gewonnen worden met sociaal isolement, het respecteren van de regels en zelfisolatie. Ik denk dat iedereen het probleem wat onderschat heeft en er niemand was die dacht dat dit een pandemie zou worden."
Lewandowski doneert 1 miljoen euro aan instellingen
Robert Lewandowski scoort niet alleen binnen de lijnen, maar ook daarbuiten punten. De Poolse spits van Bayern München doneert met zijn vrouw Anna 1 miljoen euro voor de inzamelingsactie van zijn teamgenoten Joshua Kimmich en Leon Goretzka, die de opbrengst storten op de rekeningen van liefdadigheidsinstellingen.
Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic afgelast
De Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic is afgelast. De organisatie van de wielerkoers in de Utrechtse plaats, die verreden zou worden op 9 mei, heeft het besluit genomen vanwege de ontwikkelingen rondom het coronavirus. Tot 1 mei zijn alle wielerkoersen door de internationale wielerfederatie UCI afgelast. "Natuurlijk is dit een moeilijke beslissing geweest, maar onze klassieker is in deze crisis slechts bijzaak", zegt bestuursvoorzitter André Homma in een reactie.
Marko: 'Ik hoopte dat Formule 1 signaal zou afgeven'
Red Bull-adviseur Helmut Marko is het niet eens met de afgelastingen in de Formule 1 vanwege de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus. De eerste zes Grands Prix van de kalender in 2020 zijn door het virus uitgesteld. De GP van Monaco wordt dit jaar helemaal niet meer verreden. "Ik hoopte echt dat de Formule 1 een signaal zou afgeven", zegt Marko tegen OE24. "In Australië waren de lokale promotor en de lokale autoriteiten ook gewoon bereid om te rijden. Maar toen kregen we met de positieve test bij McLaren te maken en kreeg Toto Wolff van zijn baas een startverbod opgelegd voor het Mercedes-team."
Ook WK ijshockey van de kalender gehaald
De lijst met afgelaste sportwedstrijden wordt langer en langer. Dit keer komt daar het WK ijshockey bij. Het toernooi, dat van 8 tot en met 24 mei zou plaatsvinden in Zwitserland, wordt ook niet later dit jaar ingehaald. "Dit is een harde realiteit voor de internationale ijshockeyfamilie, maar een die we moeten accepteren", aldus voorzitter René Fasel van de internationale ijshockeybond (IIHF). "Het coronavirus is een wereldwijd probleem en vereist grote inspanningen van overheidsinstanties om verspreiding tegen te gaan. De IIHF moet alles in het werk stellen om deze strijd te steunen."
Cristiano Ronaldo zit nog in quarantaine, maar ook thuis kan hij gewoon werken aan zijn fitheid.

If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance. Play inside, play for the world. #staysafe #playinside #playfortheworld

Bach: 'Annuleren Spelen minst eerlijke oplossing'
IOC-president Thomas Bach noemt het eventuele annuleren van de Olympische Spelen de "minst eerlijke oplossing" voor alle atleten die mee zouden doen. Dat zegt hij in een interview met het Duitse Südwestdeutscher Rundfunk. "De annulering zou de olympische droom van 11.000 atleten van 206 Nationale Olympische Comités en het IOC-vluchtelingenteam vernietigen." Hij is ook geen fan van uitstellen, blijkt uit het interview. "Je kunt de Olympische Spelen niet uitstellen als een voetbalwedstrijd van aanstaande zaterdag."
Drie spelers Portsmouth besmet met coronavirus
Bij Portsmouth, dat uitkomt op het tweede niveau in Engeland, is bij drie spelers het coronavirus geconstateerd. Dat maakt de club bekend. Het gaat om James Bolton, Andy Cannon en Sean Raggett. De spelers zitten in zelfisolatie en hebben geen ernstige klachten. Portsmouth speelde onlangs voor de FA Cup tegen Arsenal, waar trainer Mikel Arteta langs de zijlijn stond. Die bleek later besmet te zijn.
Voorzitter Olympique Lyon: 'Stop met Champions League, competities belangrijker'
Als het aan voorzitter Jean-Michel Aulas van Olympique Lyon ligt, gaat er voor dit seizoen definitief een streep door de Champions League, Europa League en interlands. Dat meldt L'Équipe."Laat de Champions en Europa League, de bekerfinales en interlands gaan. Focus je op de competitie. Het is belangrijk om niet te laat te zijn met het oog op volgend seizoen." Olympique Lyon is nog actief in de Champions League. De Fransen wonnen het eerste duel van de achtste finale met 1-0 van Juventus.
Ook Amerikaanse atletiekbond vraagt om uitstel Spelen
De Amerikaanse atletiekbond heeft in navolging van de zwembond gevraagd om uitstel van de Olympische Spelen, meldt persbureau Reuters. "In het belang van onze atleten en de samenleving, zullen we onze atleten niet dwingen om onder deze omstandigheden te proberen om te trainen. We zullen geen delegatie sturen als de wedstrijden plaatsvinden zoals gepland."
Inmiddels staat het rijdende billboard van Feyenoord en Ajax voor het AMC in Amsterdam. Eerder vandaag werd er al ééntje gespot voor het Erasmus UMC in Rotterdam. De clubs, die dit weekend eigenlijk de Klassieker zouden spelen, kwamen vanmorgen met een gezamenlijk statement als steunbetuiging voor alle zorgmedewerkers in Nederland.

Voor jullie. 🏥♥️ #KlassiekApplaus 👏

'De Ligt test negatief op coronavirus'
Matthijs de Ligt heeft negatief getest op het coronavirus, zegt zijn schoonvader Keje Molenaar tegen het Italiaanse Tuttosport. De selectie en medewerkers van Juventus zitten in quarantaine sinds de positieve test van verdediger Daniele Rugani. Molenaar is opgelucht dat zijn schoonzoon geen positieve test kreeg. "Je bent toch een beetje bang voor de uitslag. Ook omdat mijn dochter de afgelopen tijd veel is omgegaan met de vriendin van Rugani."
Normaal gesproken was dit de dag geweest waar vele wielerfans reikhalzend naar hebben uitgekeken, want dan zou Milaan-San Remo worden verreden. Fabian Cancellara denkt terug aan twaalf jaar geleden, toen de Zwitser het monument won.

12 years ago there was a Milano-Sanremo. And I won it. Unfortunately, but very logical gives the situation, today there is no race. 😢 @milanosanremo_official What will be with the other races this season? Will there be Olympic Games? Will there be a Tour the France? I will give my insights at 5pm today live at @sporza.be. Everybody can ask questions and I’ll try to answer them. #Stayathome #cycling 📸 @tdwsport

Circuit Zandvoort kreeg na het nieuws over het uitstellen van de race veel steunbetuigingen binnen. Met dit filmpje bedankt de organisatie de fans.
Video

While racing is what we love, it's important to put everyone's health and safety first. Thanks for your support and #TakeCARe fans! ♥️ . #circuitzandvoort

Avatar
circuitzandvoort
Auteur
circuitzandvoort
Moment van plaatsen
12:30 - 21 maart 2020
Horner oneens met kritiek op Formule 1 na late afgelasting GP Australië
Christian Horner is het niet eens met de kritiek die de FIA en de Formule 1 krijgen nadat de Grand Prix van Australië vorige week op het allerlaatste moment werd afgelast, terwijl al op de donderdag voor de race het virus vastgesteld bij een medewerker van McLaren. Volgens de teambaas van Red Bull Racing was er sprake van een extreem moeilijke situatie. "Ik denk dat de situatie voor iedereen erg lastig was", zegt Horner tegen Autosport. "Toen we arriveerden in Melbourne was er nog niemand positief getest. Maar vervolgens kregen we allemaal te maken met een steeds veranderende situatie. Als bij die jongen al voor vertrek het virus was vastgesteld, hadden we helemaal niet hoeven te komen. Dan was deze trip ons bespaard gebleven. Achteraf is het wel erg makkelijk om kritiek te hebben."
