'Organisatie denkt wel degelijk aan uitstel van Spelen'

Dear friends, I have been tested for coronavirus and my test result is positive. Thanks to the fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention. I will follow the treatment and hope to return to the game as soon as possible. Please everyone stay safe.❤️❤️❤️
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Marouane Fellaini
- Moment van plaatsen
Should fine big time for everyone who’s not respecting the protection measures and give the money back to NHS, doctors, nurses, key workers etc... #SocialDistancing
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Jan Vertonghen
- Moment van plaatsen
𝙃𝙀𝙏 𝙄𝙎: 𝙁𝙀𝙔𝙀𝙉𝙊𝙊𝙍𝘿! ✅ @pierrevh17 #feypsv2002
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Feyenoord Rotterdam
- Moment van plaatsen
Deze cijfers... Laten we met zijn allen deze lijn doorbreken! Denk goed na. Niet alleen voor jezelf, maar juist ook voor anderen. #houafstand #blijfthuis #stayhome #staysafe #corona #covid19Nederland
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Mark van Bommel
- Moment van plaatsen
Lorenzo Sanz, oud-voorzitter van Real Madrid, is op 76-jarige leeftijd overleden aan de gevolgen van het coronavirus, meldt zijn zoon via Twitter. Sanz werd dinsdag in kritieke toestand opgenomen in het ziekenhuis en in kunstmatige coma gehouden, zo werd eerder vandaag bekend. Onder leiding van Sanz, die van 1995 tot 2000 voorzitter was van De Koninklijke, won Real twee keer de Champions League (1998 en 2000), het WK voor clubteams (1998) en de Spaanse landstitel (1997).
Acaba de fallecer mi padre. No se merecía este final y de esta manera. Se va una de las personas más buenas,valientes,y trabajadoras que he visto en mi vida. Su familia y el Real Madrid eran su pasión. Mi madre y mis hermanos hemos disfrutado de todos sus momentos con orgullo DEP
- Avatar
- Auteur
- lorenzo sanz
- Moment van plaatsen
Wat een spanning, wat een sfeer... Eén ding is zeker: er gaat vanavond een Nederlandse club naar de halve finale van de UEFA Cup. Maar welke? In Eindhoven werd het vorige week 1-1, over een half uurtje de return... ▶️ https://t.co/WoR3ij0wSu #feypsv2002 | #FeyenoordThuis
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Feyenoord Rotterdam
- Moment van plaatsen
Paulo Dybala is positief getest op het coronavirus. Dat laat de Argentijnse voetbalster van Juventus weten via zijn eigen officiële kanalen. Dybala zegt dat hij het goed maakt. Dybala is de derde speler bij de regerend landskampioen in Italië die besmet is met het virus, na Blaise Matuidi en Daniele Rugani. Dybala, wiens vriendin Oriana ook besmet is, heeft 29 interlands achter zijn naam staan bij het Argentijnse elftal.
Hi everyone, I just wanted just to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive. Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages.
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Paulo Dybala
- Moment van plaatsen
No more football at home, no problem😜We’re getting better at this 🧻 #StayAtHomeChallenge (Stay tuned for pt. 2 👀)
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Gini Wijnaldum
- Moment van plaatsen
The Hulk is BACK 👊 @HulkHulkenberg will race in Bahrain's #VirtualGP 🏁 🚨 Watch it LIVE 🚨 🕗 Sunday, 20:00 GMT 📺 #F1 YouTube & Twitch
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Formula 1
- Moment van plaatsen
If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance. Play inside, play for the world. #staysafe #playinside #playfortheworld
- Avatar
- Auteur
- cristiano
- Moment van plaatsen
Voor jullie. 🏥♥️ #KlassiekApplaus 👏
- Avatar
- Auteur
- afcajax
- Moment van plaatsen
12 years ago there was a Milano-Sanremo. And I won it. Unfortunately, but very logical gives the situation, today there is no race. 😢 @milanosanremo_official What will be with the other races this season? Will there be Olympic Games? Will there be a Tour the France? I will give my insights at 5pm today live at @sporza.be. Everybody can ask questions and I’ll try to answer them. #Stayathome #cycling 📸 @tdwsport
- Avatar
- Auteur
- fabian_cancellara
- Moment van plaatsen
While racing is what we love, it's important to put everyone's health and safety first. Thanks for your support and #TakeCARe fans! ♥️ . #circuitzandvoort
- Avatar
- Auteur
- circuitzandvoort
- Moment van plaatsen