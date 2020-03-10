'Organisatie denkt wel degelijk aan uitstel van Spelen'

12 years ago there was a Milano-Sanremo. And I won it. Unfortunately, but very logical gives the situation, today there is no race. 😢 @milanosanremo_official What will be with the other races this season? Will there be Olympic Games? Will there be a Tour the France? I will give my insights at 5pm today live at @sporza.be. Everybody can ask questions and I’ll try to answer them. #Stayathome #cycling 📸 @tdwsport