Ook WK ijshockey van de kalender gehaald Liveblog coronavirus

Ook WK ijshockey van de kalender gehaald

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: een uur geleden Update: een uur geleden

Wereldwijd worden steeds meer sportevenementen geschrapt en uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Coronavirus · 11 minuten geleden
Lewandowski doneert 1 miljoen euro aan instellingen
Robert Lewandowski scoort niet alleen binnen de lijnen, maar ook daarbuiten punten. De Poolse spits van Bayern München doneert met zijn vrouw Anna 1 miljoen euro voor de inzamelingsactie van zijn teamgenoten Joshua Kimmich en Leon Goretzka, die de opbrengst storten op de rekeningen van liefdadigheidsinstellingen.
Coronavirus · 27 minuten geleden
Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic afgelast
De Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic is afgelast. De organisatie van de wielerkoers in de Utrechtse plaats, die verreden zou worden op 9 mei, heeft het besluit genomen vanwege de ontwikkelingen rondom het coronavirus. Tot 1 mei zijn alle wielerkoersen door de internationale wielerfederatie UCI afgelast. "Natuurlijk is dit een moeilijke beslissing geweest, maar onze klassieker is in deze crisis slechts bijzaak", zegt bestuursvoorzitter André Homma in een reactie.
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Marko: 'Ik hoopte dat Formule 1 signaal zou afgeven'
Red Bull-adviseur Helmut Marko is het niet eens met de afgelastingen in de Formule 1 vanwege de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus. De eerste zes Grands Prix van de kalender in 2020 zijn door het virus uitgesteld. De GP van Monaco wordt dit jaar helemaal niet meer verreden. "Ik hoopte echt dat de Formule 1 een signaal zou afgeven", zegt Marko tegen OE24. "In Australië waren de lokale promotor en de lokale autoriteiten ook gewoon bereid om te rijden. Maar toen kregen we met de positieve test bij McLaren te maken en kreeg Toto Wolff van zijn baas een startverbod opgelegd voor het Mercedes-team."
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Ook WK ijshockey van de kalender gehaald
De lijst met afgelaste sportwedstrijden wordt langer en langer. Dit keer komt daar het WK ijshockey bij. Het toernooi, dat van 8 tot en met 24 mei zou plaatsvinden in Zwitserland, wordt ook niet later dit jaar ingehaald. "Dit is een harde realiteit voor de internationale ijshockeyfamilie, maar een die we moeten accepteren", aldus voorzitter René Fasel van de internationale ijshockeybond (IIHF). "Het coronavirus is een wereldwijd probleem en vereist grote inspanningen van overheidsinstanties om verspreiding tegen te gaan. De IIHF moet alles in het werk stellen om deze strijd te steunen."
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Cristiano Ronaldo zit nog in quarantaine, maar ook thuis kan hij gewoon werken aan zijn fitheid.

If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance. Play inside, play for the world. #staysafe #playinside #playfortheworld

Avatar
cristiano
Auteur
cristiano
Moment van plaatsen
14:57 - 21 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Bach: 'Annuleren Spelen minst eerlijke oplossing'
IOC-president Thomas Bach noemt het eventuele annuleren van de Olympische Spelen de "minst eerlijke oplossing" voor alle atleten die mee zouden doen. Dat zegt hij in een interview met het Duitse Südwestdeutscher Rundfunk. "De annulering zou de olympische droom van 11.000 atleten van 206 Nationale Olympische Comités en het IOC-vluchtelingenteam vernietigen." Hij is ook geen fan van uitstellen, blijkt uit het interview. "Je kunt de Olympische Spelen niet uitstellen als een voetbalwedstrijd van aanstaande zaterdag."
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Drie spelers Portsmouth besmet met coronavirus
Bij Portsmouth, dat uitkomt op het tweede niveau in Engeland, is bij drie spelers het coronavirus geconstateerd. Dat maakt de club bekend. Het gaat om James Bolton, Andy Cannon en Sean Raggett. De spelers zitten in zelfisolatie en hebben geen ernstige klachten. Portsmouth speelde onlangs voor de FA Cup tegen Arsenal, waar trainer Mikel Arteta langs de zijlijn stond. Die bleek later besmet te zijn.
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Voorzitter Olympique Lyon: 'Stop met Champions League, competities belangrijker'
Als het aan voorzitter Jean-Michel Aulas van Olympique Lyon ligt, gaat er voor dit seizoen definitief een streep door de Champions League, Europa League en interlands. Dat meldt L'Équipe."Laat de Champions en Europa League, de bekerfinales en interlands gaan. Focus je op de competitie. Het is belangrijk om niet te laat te zijn met het oog op volgend seizoen." Olympique Lyon is nog actief in de Champions League. De Fransen wonnen het eerste duel van de achtste finale met 1-0 van Juventus.
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Ook Amerikaanse atletiekbond vraagt om uitstel Spelen
De Amerikaanse atletiekbond heeft in navolging van de zwembond gevraagd om uitstel van de Olympische Spelen, meldt persbureau Reuters. "In het belang van onze atleten en de samenleving, zullen we onze atleten niet dwingen om onder deze omstandigheden te proberen om te trainen. We zullen geen delegatie sturen als de wedstrijden plaatsvinden zoals gepland."
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Inmiddels staat het rijdende billboard van Feyenoord en Ajax voor het AMC in Amsterdam. Eerder vandaag werd er al ééntje gespot voor het Erasmus UMC in Rotterdam. De clubs, die dit weekend eigenlijk de Klassieker zouden spelen, kwamen vanmorgen met een gezamenlijk statement als steunbetuiging voor alle zorgmedewerkers in Nederland.

Voor jullie. 🏥♥️ #KlassiekApplaus 👏

Avatar
afcajax
Auteur
afcajax
Moment van plaatsen
13:20 - 21 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
'De Ligt test negatief op coronavirus'
Matthijs de Ligt heeft negatief getest op het coronavirus, zegt zijn schoonvader Keje Molenaar tegen het Italiaanse Tuttosport. De selectie en medewerkers van Juventus zitten in quarantaine sinds de positieve test van verdediger Daniele Rugani. Molenaar is opgelucht dat zijn schoonzoon geen positieve test kreeg. "Je bent toch een beetje bang voor de uitslag. Ook omdat mijn dochter de afgelopen tijd veel is omgegaan met de vriendin van Rugani."
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Normaal gesproken was dit de dag geweest waar vele wielerfans reikhalzend naar hebben uitgekeken, want dan zou Milaan-San Remo worden verreden. Fabian Cancellara denkt terug aan twaalf jaar geleden, toen de Zwitser het monument won.

12 years ago there was a Milano-Sanremo. And I won it. Unfortunately, but very logical gives the situation, today there is no race. 😢 @milanosanremo_official What will be with the other races this season? Will there be Olympic Games? Will there be a Tour the France? I will give my insights at 5pm today live at @sporza.be. Everybody can ask questions and I’ll try to answer them. #Stayathome #cycling 📸 @tdwsport

Avatar
fabian_cancellara
Auteur
fabian_cancellara
Moment van plaatsen
12:39 - 21 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Circuit Zandvoort kreeg na het nieuws over het uitstellen van de race veel steunbetuigingen binnen. Met dit filmpje bedankt de organisatie de fans.
Video

While racing is what we love, it's important to put everyone's health and safety first. Thanks for your support and #TakeCARe fans! ♥️ . #circuitzandvoort

Avatar
circuitzandvoort
Auteur
circuitzandvoort
Moment van plaatsen
12:30 - 21 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Horner oneens met kritiek op Formule 1 na late afgelasting GP Australië
Christian Horner is het niet eens met de kritiek die de FIA en de Formule 1 krijgen nadat de Grand Prix van Australië vorige week op het allerlaatste moment werd afgelast, terwijl al op de donderdag voor de race het virus vastgesteld bij een medewerker van McLaren. Volgens de teambaas van Red Bull Racing was er sprake van een extreem moeilijke situatie. "Ik denk dat de situatie voor iedereen erg lastig was", zegt Horner tegen Autosport. "Toen we arriveerden in Melbourne was er nog niemand positief getest. Maar vervolgens kregen we allemaal te maken met een steeds veranderende situatie. Als bij die jongen al voor vertrek het virus was vastgesteld, hadden we helemaal niet hoeven te komen. Dan was deze trip ons bespaard gebleven. Achteraf is het wel erg makkelijk om kritiek te hebben."
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Nu Radamel Falcao net als alle voetballers veel thuis is, ontkomt hij niet aan de huishoudelijke taken. Zijn vrouw Lorelei Tarón heeft hem aan het afwassen gekregen.
Video

We feel you, @falcao 😂🍽 @loreleitaron

Avatar
433
Auteur
433
Moment van plaatsen
11:03 - 21 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Bondscoach Martínez vreest niet voor te oud België op EK 2021
Roberto Martínez is niet bang dat de verplaatsing van het EK van 2020 naar 2021 desastreus uit gaat pakken voor België. De gemiddelde leeftijd van zijn selectie, met name in de defensie, is relatief hoog. Thomas Vermaelen (34), Vincent Kompany (33), Jan Vertonghen (32) en Toby Alderweireld (31) zijn allemaal de dertig al gepasseerd. "We hebben een geweldige kwalificatiereeks achter de rug en daarin heeft onze defensie erg goed gepresteerd", wijst Martínez tegen Sporza op de eenvoudige manier waarop België zich plaatste het EK. "Natuurlijk worden ze er niet jonger op, maar dat weten we." De Spanjaard zegt niet te verwachten dat er spelers zijn die nog voor de zomer van 2021 afzwaaien bij de 'Rode Duivels'. "Dat hoop ik niet en daar is ook geen reden voor. Het EK was het eerste doel, nu is dat de Nations League met mooie wedstrijden tegen Engeland, IJsland en Denemarken."
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Usain Bolt heeft duidelijk wat geleerd tijdens zijn korte periode als profvoetballer in Australië. De Jamaicaan doet ook mee aan de 'Stay At Home Challenge'.
Video

@1dividennis @leonbailey_9 @sterling7 @steven.h.m @ricardobibigardner #stayathomechallenge

Avatar
usainbolt
Auteur
usainbolt
Moment van plaatsen
23:59 - 20 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
AZ-trainer Arne Slot laat zien dat hij nog een aardig potje kan hooghouden. Ook hij doet mee aan de 'Stay At Home Challenge'.
Video

✅ The Boss 🧻 #StayAtHomeChallenge 👇🏼 Zet jouw video in Story en tag @azalkmaar. . . #StayAtHome #corona

Avatar
azalkmaar
Auteur
azalkmaar
Moment van plaatsen
09:31 - 21 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Basketballer Jermy Lin is blij dat hij binnenkort weer kan spelen in China, meldt hij op Instagram. "Veilig geland in Peking om het seizoen af te maken. Juist nu heeft basketbal voor mij veel betekenis." In hetzelfde bericht uit hij zijn steun voor alle Amerikanen die tegen het coronavirus vechten. "Shoutout naar alle zorgmedewerkers voor het harde werken en aan iedereen die meewerkt om de verspreiding van het virus tegen te houden."

Safely landed back in Beijing to finish out the CBA season! Excited to hoop again, but leaving the bay worried and with a heavy heart for the sick, the jobless and all those fighting fear, anxiety and stress over the unknown future. Shoutout to our medical staff in the 50 states for working tirelessly and everyone keep doing your part in slowing the virus! It's been an awesome 2 months camped out in the gym...basketball has never been more meaningful. The world needs basketball now more than ever. I still remember when I went through my toughest moments and worst injuries, you guys were there for me. I hope to return the favor. As all you beloved fans told me the day after my knee injury, keep fighting bc we're #NeverDone ❤️ #14dayquarantine #airportcouchesarenttoobad

Avatar
jlin7
Auteur
jlin7
Moment van plaatsen
15:34 - 19 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Basketballers keren terug naar China voor geplande herstart competitie
In China zijn de afgelopen drie dagen geen lokale besmettingen meer geteld, en dus komt het openbare leven her en der voorzichtig weer op gang. Dat betekent mogelijk ook dat er over niet al te lange tijd weer wordt gesport. De Chinese basketbalbond mikt naar verluidt op een herstart van de profcompetitie op 15 april, en dus zijn meerdere voormalige NBA-spelers alweer teruggekeerd naar China. Onder hen bevindt zich onder meer Jeremy Lin, die in het verleden onder meer speelde voor de New York Knicks. Hij speelt nu voor de Beijing Ducks. De buitenlandse spelers moeten eerst veertien dagen in quarantaine voordat ze weer in actie mogen komen.
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Serena Williams zit net als velen momenteel meer op de bank dan haar lief is. De 23-voudig Grand Slam-winnares drukt haar volgers op Instragram op het hart dat zij dit ook moeten doen. Eerder liet ze via het sociale medium TikTok weten dat ze erg bang is voor het virus. "Elke keer dat iemand dicht bij mij niest of hoest, word ik gek. Mijn dochter hoestte en ik werd boos op haar. Maar dat maakte me dan weer verdrietig. Zou er iets mis zijn met haar? Is er iets dat ik kan doen? Ik weet gewoonweg niet wat ik zou moeten doen en dus in plaats van rustig te zijn, verga ik van de stress."

I’ve been staying at home and practicing social distancing. I want to make sure I’m doing my part during these uncertain times. Your actions matter and to #stayhome is one thing we can do to flatten the curve. Thank you @voguemagazine and Anna for raising awareness to make sure we take care of one another, even if it’s from your couch. And thank you to all who are out there taking care of us outside of your own home.

Avatar
serenawilliams
Auteur
serenawilliams
Moment van plaatsen
23:53 - 20 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
Volgens Amels leeft de kwestie binnen de atletencommissie. "Daar hoor je hetzelfde geluid. Het is voor iedereen een struggle. Of we vinden dat de IOC naar de atleten moet luisteren? Absoluut", zegt hij. "Ik zou zeggen: laat de datum los en geef atleten de ruimte om te handelen naar wat het beste is voor iedereen. Zorg dat de Spelen worden gehouden op een moment waarop de rust in de wereld is teruggekeerd en alle atleten een eerlijke kans hebben gehad op kwalificatie." (2/2)
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
Nederlandse atleten willen uitstel van Spelen: 'IOC moet naar ons luisteren'
Veel Nederlandse atleten voelen zich er niet goed bij dat het internationaal olympisch comité (IOC) vooralsnog vasthoudt aan het doorgaan van de Olympische Spelen op 24 juli. Hoogspringer Douwe Amels (foto), voorzitter van de atletencommissie van de Atletiekunie, pleit voor uitstel. "Het plaatst ons voor een heel lastig dilemma", zegt Amels in gesprek met NU.nl. "Ik merk bij mezelf en bij de atleten om me heen dat iedereen het liefst gehoor wil geven aan de richtlijnen van het RIVM, zo veel mogelijk binnen wil blijven en even geen prioriteit aan de sport wil geven." (1/2)
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
Gisteren zagen we al Dafne Schippers die thuis met haar hond aan het trainen was, vandaag zien we Ranomi Kromowidjojo en haar katten. Ook voor de huisdieren van de topsporters is het allemaal wennen in deze periode.

Ook onze dierenvriendjes moeten even “wennen” dat we hele dagen thuis zijn. Alhoewel..Mijn katten die doen niet anders nu, dan wanneer ik thuiskom van training, dan wanneer ik thuiskom na 3 weken trainingskamp 🙃🤨😹 wel mooie uitdaging voor baasjes (honden, want Katten hebben personeel 🙈) om meteen het obesitas probleem van de huisdieren een beetje aan te pakken 🤪😂

Avatar
ranomikromo
Auteur
ranomikromo
Moment van plaatsen
07:59 - 21 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
We beginnen de dag met leuk nieuws, want zwemster Femke Heemskerk is getrouwd! Ze zou pas later dit jaar met Guido Frackers in het huwelijksbootje stappen, maar door de coronacrisis en alle onzekerheden daaromtrent zijn de twee afgelopen dinsdag al in het huwelijk getreden. Heemskerk en Frackers zijn sinds 2016 een setje.

A global crisis almost ensured that we couldn't be together. So that's why we got married last tuesday!! 💍 Few months earlier than planned... But when life gives you lemons.... 🍋🍋➡ 🥤 . . Baby, nothing ever will be regular with you and I love you for it, more than you'll ever know ❤️ . . #GotMarriedACrossTheKebabHut 📸 : @heldenmagazine

Avatar
femheemskerk
Auteur
femheemskerk
Moment van plaatsen
02:33 - 21 maart 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:30
Verstappen doet niet mee aan virtuele Grands Prix
Max Verstappen is niet van de partij bij de virtuele Grands Prix van de komende periode. "Dit spel van de Formule 1 speel ik nooit. Voordat je snapt hoe het werkt, ben je een paar dagen verder. En ik ga niet in het achterveld rondrijden, dan doe ik liever niet mee", laat de Limburger in gesprek met het tv-programma Formule 1 Café weten. Eerder vandaag werd bekend dat alle uitgestelde races van de komende maanden online worden afgewerkt, ook door een aantal Formule 1-coureurs. De zogenoemde F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix Series begint komende zondag met de virtuele Grand Prix van Bahrein.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:28
Sanne Wevers kan weer trainen dankzij de balk die vandaag bij haar thuis werd bezorgd. De olympisch kampioene doet de eerste oefeningen samen met haar tweelingzus Lieke.

BALK THUIS! Dankjewel @janssenfritsen 💪 Janssen&Fritsen heeft super snel een balk bij mij thuis geleverd, dankbaar voor de samenwerking met onze sponsor! #workathome #coronasolutions #janssenfritsen

Avatar
sannewevers.official
Auteur
sannewevers.official
Moment van plaatsen
18:09 - 20 maart 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:18
Er moet op zoek gegaan worden naar andere data voor de Olympische Spelen in Tokio, zo vindt een overgrote meerderheid van de stemmers op deze poll.

De Olympische Spelen van komende zomer in Tokio (24 juli - 9 augustus) moeten worden uitgesteld.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:09
Ook Slovenië, Colombia en Noorwegen pleiten voor uitstel
Ook de olympische comités van Slovenië, Colombia en Noorwegen vragen om uitstel van de Olympische Spelen in Tokio. "De Spelen kunnen simpelweg niet gehouden worden volgens de olympische principes", zegt Bogdan Gabrovec, voorzitter van het Sloveens olympisch comité. "Sporters hier hebben niet dezelfde mogelijkheden om zich te kwalificeren en te trainen als in sommige andere landen."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:55
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:40
Benfica doneert miljoen euro
Ook Benfica levert een flinke bijdrage in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. De Portugese topclub schenkt een bedrag van 1 miljoen euro aan de gezondheidszorg in eigen land. "In onze geschiedenis en in onze identiteit is altijd een diep gevoel van solidariteit en sociale verantwoordelijkheid aanwezig geweest. We leven, zoals we allemaal weten, in een noodsituatie, die concrete acties en bijdragen van ons allemaal vragen", meldt Benfica op zijn website.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:25
De sporters worden steeds creatiever met de wc-rollen. Oud-doelman Petr Cech combineert nu zijn twee favoriete sporten: voetbal en ijshockey.
Video

@petrcech combining his favourite sports! ⚽️🏒 #CFC #Chelsea #StayAtHomeChallenge

Avatar
chelseafc
Auteur
chelseafc
Moment van plaatsen
17:52 - 20 maart 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:12
De Poolse discuswerper Piotr Malachowski traint de laatste dagen in zijn tuin, omdat hij zoveel mogelijk thuis moet blijven. De tweevoudig winnaar van olympisch zilver hoopt dat de Spelen later dit jaar worden gehouden. "Als het toernooi wordt uitgesteld naar november of december, is dat veel beter voor de atleten. Ze kunnen zich dan op een normale manier voorbereiden", aldus Malachowski.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:58
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:46
Ook voorzitter Britse atletiekbond wil uitstel Spelen
Ook voorzitter Nic Coward van de Britse atletiekbond vindt dat de Olympische Spelen in Tokio moeten worden uitgesteld. "Dat lijkt me de enige juiste beslissing", zegt Coward. "De overheden stellen maatregelen in om het volk te beschermen, zoals sportfaciliteiten sluiten en vragen mensen thuis te blijven. We weten niet hoe lang dit nog gaat duren, daarom is het volgens mij het beste om de Spelen en de Paralympics uit te stellen."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:32
Amerikaanse zwembond dringt aan op uitstel Spelen
De Amerikaanse zwembond doet aan het Amerikaans olympisch comité een oproep om aan te dringen het uitstellen van de Olympische Spelen in Tokio. "Het enige juiste om te doen is de gezondheid en veiligheid van iedereen prioriteit geven", meldt de bond in een verklaring. "De pandemie eist een enorme tol op de voorbereiding van de atleten."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:16
Goretzka en Kimmich doneren miljoen euro
Een mooi gebaar van Leon Goretzka en Joshua Kimmich. De Duitse internationals doneren een bedrag van 1 miljoen euro aan de campagne 'We kick Corona', het fonds dat de gezondheidszorg en het maatschappelijk werk in de strijd tegen het coronavirus ondersteunt. "Op het veld kunnen we iedereen verslaan, maar alleen samen kunnen we van corona winnen", zegt Goretzka.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:01
Beachvolleyballers zeker tot begin juni niet in actie
De beachvolleyballers kunnen in ieder geval tot begin juni geen internationale wedstrijden spelen. De internationale volleybalbond FIVB stelt vier World Tour-toernooien in mei uit en haalt één toernooi van de kalender. Hierdoor is het eerstvolgende toernooi op de kalender van 3 tot en met 7 juni in Moskou.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:45
Bijna alle topvoetballers zitten noodgedwongen thuis vanwege het coronavirus. Op sociale media wint daarom de #StayAtHomeChallenge aan populariteit, waarbij sporters zo lang mogelijk een wc-rol proberen hoog te houden. Onder anderen Lionel Messi, Matthijs de Ligt en Mark van Bommel laten zien hoe het moet.
Nederlandse (oud-)voetballers doen #StayAtHomeChallenge
Video
Nederlandse (oud-)voetballers doen #StayAtHomeChallenge
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:23
Ook Lionel Messi zit voorlopig thuis. De Argentijn houdt zijn conditie op alle mogelijke manieren op peil en krijgt tijdens het trainen speciaal bezoek.
Video

😍 Home workout from @leomessi, with a special guest 😉 #StayAtHome #QuédateEnCasa #QuedatACasa 📹 @otro

Avatar
fcbarcelona
Auteur
fcbarcelona
Moment van plaatsen
19:34 - 20 maart 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:08
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:03
UFC-baas: 'Criticasters zijn grootste watjes'
UFC-baas Dana White trekt zich niets aan van de kritiek die hij krijgt over de manier waarop zijn sport met de coronacrisis omgaat. "Kijk zelf maar naar de criticasters online. Dat zijn de grootste watjes op aarde die de grootste en bruutste sport ter wereld aanvallen", zegt White in een live-uitzending op Instagram. "Ons programma zal doorgaan. Khabib (Nurmagomedov) tegen Tony (Ferguson) gaat sowieso door. Desnoods doen we het op de maan."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:48
Grote zorgen olympiërs over verschillen in trainingsmogelijkheden
Steeds meer sporters, ook in Nederland, maken zich zorgen over de grote verschillen in trainingsmogelijkheden richting de Olympische Spelen van Tokio. "Er zijn nu hele grote verschillen tussen landen", zegt vicevoorzitter Mieke Cabout van de atletencommissie van NOC*NSF tegen NU.nl. "De voorbereiding naar de Spelen toe is daarom heel ongelijk. Het is zeker de vraag hoe eerlijk dat is. Het verschilt ook per sport hoe lastig het is om je goed voor te bereiden; ik heb geen 50-meterbad of roeibaan in mijn tuin liggen."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:35
Ook Red Bull Racing draagt zijn steentje bij in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. Samen met andere Formule 1-teams die in het Verenigd Koninkrijk zijn gevestigd, bekijkt het team hoe de regering en de zorgsector kunnen worden geholpen.

We’re working together with the other UK based F1 Teams to see how we can help at this time. #Repost - @redbullracing: ‘Red Bull Advanced Technologies in collaboration with the other UK based #F1 teams are looking into ways to help the UK government and medical sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.’ #AstonMartinRedBullRacing #F1

Avatar
christianhornerofficial
Auteur
christianhornerofficial
Moment van plaatsen
17:50 - 20 maart 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:19
Tommasi: 'Clubvoorzitters zijn als muzikanten op Titanic'
Voorzitter Damiano Tommasi van de Italiaanse spelersvakbond heeft geen goed woord over voor de voorzitters van de clubs in de Serie A. Hij verwijt de voorzitters dat ze de ernst van de coronacrisis niet willen inzien. "Ze zijn als de muzikanten op de Titanic, die bleven doorspelen terwijl het schip zinkende was", zegt Tommasi tegen Il Messaggero. "Als je niet begrijpt dat deze situatie ernstig is, dan vrees ik dat de data worden genegeerd."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:05
Dafne Schippers vindt weer wat creatieve manieren om haar conditie op peil te houden. Ditmaal doet ook de hond mee.
Video

Going to the max with Mexx! I guess this whole situation makes us creative after all! 🐶💃🏼

Avatar
dafne_schippers
Auteur
dafne_schippers
Moment van plaatsen
17:56 - 20 maart 2020
Terug omhoog
Door: NU.nl Beeld: Pro Shots
4  reacties  

Lees meer over:

Coronavirus Pijltje rechts

WK-stand Formule 1

WK-stand Formule 1
Bekijk de klassementen van de wereldkampioenschappen in de Formule 1.
Bekijk de klassementen
Tip de redactie
Versturen

Door te versturen ga je akkoord met onze voorwaarden