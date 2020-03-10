Ook WK ijshockey van de kalender gehaald

If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance. Play inside, play for the world. #staysafe #playinside #playfortheworld
- cristiano
Voor jullie. 🏥♥️ #KlassiekApplaus 👏
- afcajax
12 years ago there was a Milano-Sanremo. And I won it. Unfortunately, but very logical gives the situation, today there is no race. 😢 @milanosanremo_official What will be with the other races this season? Will there be Olympic Games? Will there be a Tour the France? I will give my insights at 5pm today live at @sporza.be. Everybody can ask questions and I’ll try to answer them. #Stayathome #cycling 📸 @tdwsport
- fabian_cancellara
While racing is what we love, it's important to put everyone's health and safety first. Thanks for your support and #TakeCARe fans! ♥️ . #circuitzandvoort
- circuitzandvoort
We feel you, @falcao 😂🍽 @loreleitaron
- 433
👏 | @Feyenoord en @AFCAjax bedanken de mensen in de zorg. @ErasmusMC
- Rijnmond Sport
✅ The Boss 🧻 #StayAtHomeChallenge 👇🏼 Zet jouw video in Story en tag @azalkmaar. . . #StayAtHome #corona
- azalkmaar
Safely landed back in Beijing to finish out the CBA season! Excited to hoop again, but leaving the bay worried and with a heavy heart for the sick, the jobless and all those fighting fear, anxiety and stress over the unknown future. Shoutout to our medical staff in the 50 states for working tirelessly and everyone keep doing your part in slowing the virus! It's been an awesome 2 months camped out in the gym...basketball has never been more meaningful. The world needs basketball now more than ever. I still remember when I went through my toughest moments and worst injuries, you guys were there for me. I hope to return the favor. As all you beloved fans told me the day after my knee injury, keep fighting bc we're #NeverDone ❤️ #14dayquarantine #airportcouchesarenttoobad
- jlin7
I’ve been staying at home and practicing social distancing. I want to make sure I’m doing my part during these uncertain times. Your actions matter and to #stayhome is one thing we can do to flatten the curve. Thank you @voguemagazine and Anna for raising awareness to make sure we take care of one another, even if it’s from your couch. And thank you to all who are out there taking care of us outside of your own home.
- serenawilliams
Ook onze dierenvriendjes moeten even “wennen” dat we hele dagen thuis zijn. Alhoewel..Mijn katten die doen niet anders nu, dan wanneer ik thuiskom van training, dan wanneer ik thuiskom na 3 weken trainingskamp 🙃🤨😹 wel mooie uitdaging voor baasjes (honden, want Katten hebben personeel 🙈) om meteen het obesitas probleem van de huisdieren een beetje aan te pakken 🤪😂
- ranomikromo
In het weekend waarin de Klassieker had moeten worden gespeeld slaan Feyenoord en Ajax de handen in elkaar om alle zorgverleners in Nederland te bedanken voor hun inzet. De clubs doen dat met een gezamenlijke advertentie in de ochtendbladen. "Hand op hand voor onze dapp're strijders in de zorg" is natuurlijk een verwijzing naar de clubliederen van beide.
Voor alle dapp’re strijders… ❤️ #KlassiekApplaus 👏
- AFC Ajax
A global crisis almost ensured that we couldn't be together. So that's why we got married last tuesday!! 💍 Few months earlier than planned... But when life gives you lemons.... 🍋🍋➡ 🥤 . . Baby, nothing ever will be regular with you and I love you for it, more than you'll ever know ❤️ . . #GotMarriedACrossTheKebabHut 📸 : @heldenmagazine
- femheemskerk
BALK THUIS! Dankjewel @janssenfritsen 💪 Janssen&Fritsen heeft super snel een balk bij mij thuis geleverd, dankbaar voor de samenwerking met onze sponsor! #workathome #coronasolutions #janssenfritsen
- sannewevers.official
De Olympische Spelen van komende zomer in Tokio (24 juli - 9 augustus) moeten worden uitgesteld.
Dinamo Minsk 0-1 FC Ruh Brest ⚽ 26' Oleksii Kovtun #DinamoMinsk #Minsk #Brest #Bielorussia #VysshayaLeague #Vysshaya #football #soccer #futbol #Highlights #Footweet
- Footweetball
@petrcech combining his favourite sports! ⚽️🏒 #CFC #Chelsea #StayAtHomeChallenge
- chelseafc
De sporters blijven geld doneren in de coronacrisis. Ook Romelu Lukaku doet een duit in het zakje door 100.000 euro over te maken naar een zwaar getroffen ziekenhuis in Milaan. "In deze moeilijke tijden moeten we ons verenigen en thuisblijven", zegt de spits van Internazionale in een video op de Twitter-pagina van zijn club. "Italië is een ongelooflijk land dat zo veel goede dingen heeft gedaan voor mij en mijn familie. Daarom wil ik dit land helpen door 100.000 euro te schenken aan het San Raffaele-ziekenhuis."
📢 | MESSAGGIO Ecco per voi il messaggio di @RomeluLukaku9! Potete donare anche voi sulla nostra pagina Facebook 👉 https://t.co/FFsbwVen5E Forza, restiamo uniti e usciremo presto da questa situazione! #TogetherAsATeam
- Inter
😍 Home workout from @leomessi, with a special guest 😉 #StayAtHome #QuédateEnCasa #QuedatACasa 📹 @otro
- fcbarcelona
Het is nog allerminst zeker dat het EK volgend jaar ook EURO 2020 zal heten. Eerder vandaag gaf de UEFA aan dat de naam van het toernooi in 2021 hetzelfde blijft, maar nu meldt de Europese voetbalbond dat dit berust op een misverstand. Het was niet de bedoeling om de tweet te plaatsen.
With apologies for the earlier error, to be clear no decision has yet been made on the name of the rearranged EURO to be held in 2021. The earlier tweet was sent by mistake.
- UEFA
We’re working together with the other UK based F1 Teams to see how we can help at this time. #Repost - @redbullracing: ‘Red Bull Advanced Technologies in collaboration with the other UK based #F1 teams are looking into ways to help the UK government and medical sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.’ #AstonMartinRedBullRacing #F1
- christianhornerofficial
Going to the max with Mexx! I guess this whole situation makes us creative after all! 🐶💃🏼
- dafne_schippers
