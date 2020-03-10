'Ook Ronde van Vlaanderen afgelast'

It’s time to leave Indian Wells and head back to Europe. It has been a surreal week here in California, but I’m so happy to see that the health and safety of players, staff and fans has been the priority. We are tennis players and our job is far less important than those on the frontline fighting this virus. We will play tennis again so please stay calm and in the meantime, let’s look after each other and take the right steps to contain the virus so we can be back soon. Big hugs, Petra 🤗