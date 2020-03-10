'Ook Ronde van Vlaanderen afgelast' Liveblog coronavirus

'Ook Ronde van Vlaanderen afgelast'

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: 3 uur geleden Update: 3 uur geleden

Wereldwijd worden steeds meer sportevenementen geschrapt, uitgesteld of afgewerkt zonder publiek vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Coronavirus · één minuut geleden
Internazionale start inzamelingsactie voor onderzoek
Voetbalclub Internazionale is via Facebook een wereldwijde inzamelingsactie gestart om geld in te zamelen voor onderzoek naar antibiotica tegen het coronavirus. De spelers, directeuren, stafleden en medewerkers van de club hebben in totaal al een half miljoen euro gedoneerd aan een ziekenhuis in Milaan en leggen de bal nu bij de bevolking en voetbalsupporters.
Coronavirus · 6 minuten geleden
Coronavirus · 16 minuten geleden
Het EK voetbal van komende zomer moet verplaatst worden vanwege de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus.
Coronavirus · 44 minuten geleden
Spelers Telstar willen niet oefenen tegen Sparta
Een opmerkelijk bericht uit IJmuiden. Trainer Andries Jonker wilde vandaag met Telstar een besloten oefenwedstrijd spelen tegen Sparta Rotterdam, maar de spelers van de Keuken Kampioen Divisie-club floten de coach terug. "Dat was vrijdag wel een opmerkelijk moment, ja. Toen ik vertelde dat we konden voetballen, nam één van het woord en zei dat ze daar een slecht gevoel bij hadden. Ze speelden liever niet", zegt Jonker tegen NH Nieuws.
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Fiorentina-speler Germán Pezzella, bij wie vanochtend bekend werd dat hij positief heeft getest op het coronavirus, laat via Instagram weten dat hij het goed maakt.

Como es de público conocimiento, después de los estudios realizados, producto de dos días con algún síntoma, me confirmaron que tengo COVID-19. Los síntomas desaparecieron y estoy en mi casa siguiendo con los procedimientos indicados por el departamento de sanidad de mi club. Seguro esto dentro de poco será otra historia para contar. Cuiden de su salud y de sus personas cercanas. Un abrazo. // Come sanno, dopo gli studi effettuati, prodotto di due giorni con alcuni sintomi, mi hanno confermato che ho COVID-19. I sintomi sono scomparsi e sono a casa seguendo le procedure indicate dal dipartimento sanitario del mio club. Sicuramente questa sarà presto un'altra storia da raccontare. Abbi cura della tua salute e di chi ti è vicino. Un abbraccio

Avatar
germanpezzella
Auteur
germanpezzella
Moment van plaatsen
11:27 - 14 maart 2020
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Olympische zwemmers verhuizen tijdelijk naar Drachten
De Nederlandse zwemmers van de olympische selectie trainen de komende week in Drachten. De groep van zestien zwemmers belegt een trainingskamp in de Friese plaats, omdat de vaste trainingslocatie in Eindhoven op slot is gegaan vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus. Ook de zwemmers die normaliter in Amsterdam trainen, gaan naar Drachten.
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Na de afgelastingen van de Formule 1 Grand Prix van Australie, eerder al China en gisteren ook die van Bahrein en Vietnam, is ook de Nederlandse Grand Prix in gevaar.
‘Ook GP Nederland op zeer losse schroeven door coronavirus’
Video
‘Ook GP Nederland op zeer losse schroeven door coronavirus’
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Scheldeprijs houdt rekening met afgelasting
De organisatie van de Scheldeprijs houdt ernstig rekening met een afgelasting. De Belgische eendagskoers, die de laatste twee keer gewonnen werd door Fabio Jakobsen, staat gepland op 8 april. Tot 3 april zijn alle koersen in België op gezag van het Ministerie van Sport afgelast vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus. "Ik denk dat het gezond verstand en de actualiteit zegt dat onze koers niet zal kunnen doorgaan", zegt organisator Jack Vissers tegen Sporza. "Er is wel nog geen beslissing genomen. We wachten af. Samen met onze koepelorganisatie Flanders Classics kijken wij uit wat de overheid zal bepalen."
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Om de verveling tegen te gaan daagt Formule 1-coureur Lando Norris gamers uit om virtueel over het circuit van de afgelaste GP van Australië te scheuren. Fans kunnen deze 'race' rechtstreeks volgen via YouTube.

Racing in Australia but not actually in Australia. Lights out at 17:45 GMT on twitch 🇦🇺

Avatar
landonorris
Auteur
landonorris
Moment van plaatsen
22:33 - 13 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Nuytinck spreekt van 'verschrikkelijke situatie' in Italië
Bram Nuytinck, speler van Udinese, spreekt van een "verschrikkelijke situatie" in Italië. Het land heeft na China de meeste besmettingsgevallen met het coronavirus. "In mijn omgeving zijn geen mensen overleden, maar het komt heel dichtbij als je de berichten leest over de Serie A-spelers die zijn besmet met het virus", zegt oud-verdediger van NEC tegen De Telegraaf. "Het is een heel rare tijd en ik denk dat de huidige situatie nog wel een tijdje gaat duren."
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Internationals Fiorentina besmet met coronavirus
Patrick Cutrone en Germán Pezzella van Fiorentina zijn besmet met het coronavirus, meldt de Italiaanse club uit de Serie A via Twitter. Italiaans international Cutrone en Argentijns international Pezzella zitten momenteel thuis in quarantaine. Ook een fysiotherapeut heeft positief getest op het virus. Bij Fiorentina werd gisteren al een positieve test gemeld, van de twintigjarige Serviër Dusan Vlahovic.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Rusland bereid meer EK-duels te organiseren
Rusland is bereid om meer wedstrijden van het EK voetbal te organiseren. Dat laat de Russische vice-president Dmitri Tsjernysjenko weten. Dinsdag organiseert de UEFA een spoedvergadering over onder meer het doorgaan van het EK vanwege de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus. "Wij willen de UEFA graag meer mogelijkheden bieden en kunnen een groot aantal wedstrijden extra in ons land organiseren", aldus Tsjernysjenko. In Rusland staan vooralsnog vier wedstrijden in Sint-Petersburg op het programma.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Spelers NBA zeggen financiële steun toe aan stadionpersoneel
Een majestueus gebaar van de miljoenensterren in de Amerikaanse basketbalcompetitie NBA. Enkele spelers en clubs hebben financiële steun toegezegd aan het stadionpersoneel om de bedorven inkomsten de komende tijd te compenseren. Vanwege de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus ligt de NBA een maand stil. Golden State Warriors heeft al ongeveer negen ton beschikbaar gesteld. Giannis Antetokounmpo van Milwaukee Bucks heeft 100.000 dollar (90.000 euro) gedoneerd.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Zo ziet de Formule 1-kalender er op dit moment uit:

15 maart: GP Australië (afgelast)
22 maart: GP Bahrein (afgelast)
5 april: GP Vietnam (afgelast)
19 april: GP China (afgelast)
3 mei: GP Nederland (onzeker)
10 mei: GP Spanje (onzeker)
24 mei: GP Monaco
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
GP Zandvoort in gesprek met F1 en FIA over race
De organisatie van de Grand Prix van Zandvoort is in gesprek met de Formule 1 en autosportfederatie FIA over het doorgaan van de race, meldt de F1 in een officieel persbericht. De GP van Zandvoort wordt verreden van 1 tot 3 mei op het circuit aan de kustplaats. Vanwege de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus werden eerder al de Grands Prix van Australië, Bahrein, Vietnam en China afgelast. Ook de organisatie van de GP van Spanje, die een week later op het programma staat, voert gesprekken met betrokken partijen over de race in Barcelona.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Klopp: 'Is geen wedstrijd tussen voetbal en welzijn'
Liverpool-manager Jürgen Klopp heeft alle begrip voor de beslissing van Premier League om tot minstens 3 april alle competitiewedstrijden te schrappen. "Ik heb altijd al gezegd dat voetbal de belangrijkste bijzaak is in het leven. Voetbal en voetbalwedstrijden zijn op dit moment helemaal niet belangrijk. Natuurlijk willen we niet in een leeg stadion spelen en dat er wedstrijden worden uitgesteld, maar we doen het wel als het de gezondheid van mensen helpt. Als het een keuze is tussen voetbal en het welzijn van de samenleving, is het geen wedstrijd. Echt niet."
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
'Ronde van Vlaanderen afgelast vanwege coronavirus'
De Ronde van Vlaanderen wordt voor het eerst in honderd jaar niet in de lente verreden vanwege de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus, meldt Het Nieuwsblad. Volgens de Belgische krant legt de organisator, Flanders Classics, zich neer bij een afgelasting. De organisatoren hopen wel op een nieuwe datum in dit kalenderjaar. Er is vanuit de organisatie nog niks officieels gemeld. De Ronde van Vlaanderen staat aanvankelijk gepland op 5 april.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Wereldkampioen Pedersen stapt af in Parijs-Nice
Mads Pedersen gaat niet van start in de laatste etappe van Parijs-Nice. De regerend wereldkampioen van Trek-Segafredo geeft daarmee gehoor aan het verzoek van de Deense overheid, die alle renners oproept zo snel mogelijk terug te keren naar huis vanwege de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus. Na de afmelding van Pedersen zijn er nog maar 92 renners in koers in de Franse rittenkoers, waarvan vandaag de laatste etappe wordt verreden.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Merendeel NBA-kampioen test negatief op coronavirus
Het merendeel van de selectie van Toronto Raptors heeft negatief getest op het coronavirus, meldt de regerend NBA-kampioen in een persbericht. De spelers en stafleden van het Canadese basketbalteam verblijven sinds donderdag vrijwillig in quarantaine, nadat er bij The Jazz, de tegenstander van afgelopen dinsdag, twee besmettingsgevallen met het coronavirus waren gemeld. Van één speler van Toronto Raptors is het onderzoek nog gaande.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
De Europese voetbalbond UEFA vergadert dinsdag via een video-conference-call met alle 55 aangesloten voetbalbonden over de gevolgen van de uitbraak van het coronavirus voor de voetbalkalender. Tijdens deze vergadering wordt er onder meer ook gesproken over de organisatie van het EK voetbal. Onduidelijk is nog welk standpunt de UEFA inneemt over het EK.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Voorzitter spelersvakbond pleit voor uitstel EK voetbal
Evgeniy Levchenko, voorzitter van spelersvakbond VVCS, pleit voor een uitstel van het EK voetbal. Het Europese landentoernooi staat gepland van 12 juni tot 12 juli in meerdere landen op het Europese continent. "Het is onverstandig om in juni het EK te spelen", zegt Levchenko bij de NOS. "In China werd de coronacrisis na het nemen van rigoureuze maatregelen pas na drie maanden minder. Wij zitten nu drie maanden voor het EK. Praktisch gezien wordt het lastig. Het is vrijwel onmogelijk om het EK op een normale manier te organiseren. Ik zie het somber in."
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Oefeninterland Duitsland-Italië afgelast
De oefeninterland tussen Duitsland en Italië, die gepland stond voor 31 maart in Neurenberg, gaat niet door vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus. De lokale autoriteiten schrappen alle openbare evenementen met meer dan honderd bezoekers in de Duitse stad. Aanvankelijk zou de wedstrijd al zonder publiek worden gespeeld.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:56
Update! Een overzicht van al het coronanieuws in de sportwereld vandaag:

  • Voetbal:
  • Engels voetbal stilgelegd tot 3 april
  • Meerdere PL-clubs in quarantaine 
  • Duits voetbal per direct stilgegeld tot 2 april
  • Ook Franse competities voorlopig on hold
  • Komende week geen CL en EL
  • Eerste Bundesliga-speler positief
  • Clubs hoeven internationals niet af te staan
  • Wielrennen:
  • Giro d'Italia volledig uitgesteld
  • Alle koersen op Frans grondgebied geschrapt
  • Parijs-Nice gaat door, maar schrapt slotrit
  • Bahrain McLaren stapt uit Parijs-Nice
  • Dumoulin verlaat trainingskamp Tenerife
  • Formule 1:
  • GP Bahrein en Vietnam uitgesteld
  • Twijfel over GP Zandvoort
  • Overig:
  • Marathon van Londen met half jaar uitgesteld
  • Finales World Cup turnen afgelast
  • Finaleronde Premier League darts in Rotterdam
  • Speelronde in Ahoy verplaatst naar 9 en 10 september
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:46
Sunweb profiteerde vandaag optimaal van het feit dat Parijs-Nice voorlopig nog doorgaat. Tiesj Benoot won de etappe en staat nu tweede in het algemeen klassement, op 36 seconden van leider Maximilian Schachmann. "Het is compleet logisch dat de volksgezondheid vooropstaat, maar het is ook dubbel als je puur naar onze prestaties hier kijkt", aldus Reef. "Met deze ploeg hebben we hard gewerkt om nu goed te zijn. Het is mooi dat het er nu uitkomt, maar wrang dat het geen vervolg krijgt."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:41
Sunweb voelt zich niet onveilig in Parijs-Nice
Terwijl zo ongeveer de hele Europese sportwereld platligt vanwege het coronavirus, wordt er nog 'gewoon' gefietst in Parijs-Nice, al is de laatste etappe wel geschrapt waardoor de koers morgen ten einde komt. "Als ploeg volgen we de lijn van de overheid en de organisatie. Renners hadden de vrije keuze, maar niemand van ons voelt zich bang of onveilig", aldus Team Sunweb-ploegleider Marc Reef.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:18
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:08
Oud-Ajacied Suk besmet met coronavirus
Hyun-jun Suk, die we nog kennen als cultspeler van Ajax jaren geleden, is ook besmet geraakt met het coronavirus. De Zuid-Koreaanse aanvaller speelt tegenwoordig bij Troyes in de Ligue 1 en is direct in isolatie geplaatst, maakt de Franse club bekend.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:32
Hockey Pro League gestopt tot half april
De internationale hockeyfederatie (FIH) heeft alle wedstrijden in de Hockey Pro League opgeschort tot tenminste 15 april. Het is vooralsnog de intentie van de federatie om daarna alle wedstrijd af te werken voor de Olympische Spelen beginnen. Na de Spelen in Tokio zullen er sowieso geen Pro League-wedstrijen worden ingehaald.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:21
Bosz: 'Weten niet waar we naartoe werken'
Het coronavirus komt voor niemand gelegen, maar vooral niet voor Peter Bosz. De coach won met Bayer Leverkusen negen van de laatste tien duels. "Wij hadden daarom natuurlijk liever doorgevoetbald", zegt Bosz tegen FOX Sports. "Maar ik begrijp volledig dat de wedstrijden worden uitgesteld als je ziet wat er allemaal aan de hand is. We komen morgen met de trainers bij elkaar en gaan dan kijken hoe het nu verder moet. We weten nu niet waar we naartoe werken, dat maakt het allemaal wat gecompliceerder."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:12
Zwitserse competitie tot eind april stilgelegd
Geen halve maatregelen in Zwitserland, waar de voetbalcompetitie wordt stilgegeld tot 30 april. De Zwitserse voetbalbond heeft daartoe besloten na overleg met de plaatselijke autoriteiten. Zwitserland was een van de eerste landen die al het voetbal in maart al afgelastte, maar doet dat nu dus nog een maand langer. Het doel blijft wel om de Super League uiteindelijk nog af te ronden.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:36
Eerste Bundesliga-speler test positief op coronavirus
Het coronavirus heeft definitief zijn intrede gedaan in de Bundesliga. Luca Kilian van SC Paderborn heeft positief getest op het virus en is daarmee de eerste besmette speler op het hoogste niveau in Duitsland. Paderborn had vanavond moeten spelen tegen Fortuna Düsseldorf, maar die wedstrijd werd afgelast, net als alle Bundesliga-duels tot 2 april.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:28
Clubs hoeven spelers niet af te staan in maart en april
De FIFA heeft bepaald dat clubs hun spelers gedurende de maanden maart en april niet af hoeven te staan aan nationale teams. Normaal mag een club niet weigeren om spelers af te staan, maar die regel wordt door de FIFA dus tijdelijk opgeschort. Overigens zijn veel oefenwedstrijden en kwalificatieduels de komende tijd al afgelast en is de kans klein dat er voor eind april überhaupt internationaal gevoetbald wordt.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:06
Weghorst: 'Liever helemaal niet spelen dan zonder publiek'
Wout Weghorst speelde donderdag met VfL Wolfsburg voor lege tribunes in het Europa League-duel met Shakhtar Donetsk en dat vond de spits helemaal niks. "Het was verschrikkelijk zonder publiek", aldus Weghorst, die op kolderieke wijze een penalty miste in de wedstrijd, tegen FOX Sports. "Het was dramatisch. Als je zo moet voetballen, voetbal ik liever niet. Heel raar, een vreemde gewaarwording, maar het is niets."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:20
Cristiano Ronaldo spreekt zijn steun uit voor iedereen die getroffen is door het coronavirus en roept iedereen op samen te werken in de bestrijding van het virus.

Avatar
cristiano
Auteur
cristiano
Moment van plaatsen
17:15 - 13 maart 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:59
'Tickets GP Zandvoort blijven geldig'
De organisatie van de Nederlandse Grand Prix komt met een aanvullende verklaring, maar kan daarin niet meer melden dan dat het afwachten is voor de fans of de race op Zandvoort 3 mei doorgaat. "Op basis van de berichtgeving van de FOM en de FIA zijn wij met hen in gezamenlijk overleg over de mogelijke consequenties voor de Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix. Deze zijn nog niet volledig bekend, maar bij mogelijk uitstel blijven alle tickets geldig", schrijft de organisatie.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:28
Een overzicht van tot wanneer de belangrijkste voetbalcompetities in Europa stilliggen vanwege het coronavirus:

Premier League: 3 april
La Liga: 26 maart
Bundesliga: 2 april
Serie A: 3 april
Ligue 1: onbepaalde tijd
Eredivisie: 31 maart
Jupiler Pro League: 3 april
Primeira Division: onbepaalde tijd
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:58
Vijf nieuwe besmettingen bij Sampdoria
Bij Sampdoria zijn nog eens vijf mensen besmet geraakt met het coronavirus. Het gaat onder meer om oud-Heerenveen-middenvelder Morten Thorsby. Ook ploeggenoten Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal en Antonino La Guman hebben positief getest, alsmede clubarts Amedeo Baldari. Sampdoria meldt dat ze weinig klachten hebben en in thuisisolatie zitten. Eerder werd bij Manolo Gabbiadini het virus al vastgesteld, waarna alle spelers in quarantaine gingen.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:29
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:19
Finales World Cup turnen Bakoe afgelast
De finales van de World Cup turnen in Bakoe, die dit weekend zouden plaatsvinden, zijn afgelast. Dat heeft de organisatie van het toernooi bekendgemaakt. Eerder had Epke Zonderland zich geplaatst voor de rekstokfinale in de hoofdstad van Azerbeidzjan, waar hij definitief een olympisch ticket kon bemachtigen. Hoe de eindklassementen er nu uit komen te zien, is nog niet bekend. Veel turners reisden afgelopen nacht al uit voorzorg terug naar Nederland.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:15
Marathon Londen met half jaar uitgesteld
De marathon van Londen ontkomt er ook niet aan. De veertigste editie van de prestigieuze hardloopwedstrijd wordt verplaatst van 26 april naar 4 oktober. De organisatie heeft daar zelf toe besloten nadat de Britse regering de voorzorgsmaatregelen rondom sportevenementen aanscherpte, maar het niet nodig vond alles af te gelasten.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:05
Assistent-trainer Poulsen terug bij Ajax
Assistent-coach Christian Poulsen is teruggekeerd op het trainingsveld van Ajax. De veertigjarige Deen moest sinds vorige week donderdag thuisblijven nadat hij in contact was gekomen met oud-international Thomas Kahlenberg, die besmet bleek met het coronavirus. Poulsen heeft de afgelopen week geen klachten of symptomen ontwikkeld en mag dus weer aan de slag in Amsterdam. Datzelfde geldt voor inspanningsfysioloog Alessandro Schoenmaker en een van de fysiotherapeuten, die ook een week thuis moesten blijven.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:55
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:45

It’s time to leave Indian Wells and head back to Europe. It has been a surreal week here in California, but I’m so happy to see that the health and safety of players, staff and fans has been the priority. We are tennis players and our job is far less important than those on the frontline fighting this virus. We will play tennis again so please stay calm and in the meantime, let’s look after each other and take the right steps to contain the virus so we can be back soon. Big hugs, Petra 🤗

Avatar
petra.kvitova
Auteur
petra.kvitova
Moment van plaatsen
16:45 - 13 maart 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:41
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:30
Paul Pogba geeft al jaren het goede voorbeeld hoe men moet voorkomen dat het coronavirus zich verspreidt.

#Dab to beat #coronavirus. Follow @WHO advice to Be Ready for #COVID19

Avatar
paulpogba
Auteur
paulpogba
Moment van plaatsen
15:02 - 13 maart 2020
