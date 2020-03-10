'Ook Ronde van Vlaanderen afgelast'

🗣️ @LuukdeJong9 with a powerful message ⬇️ #WeareSevilla #StayAtHome #QuédateEnCasa
- Sevilla FC
Como es de público conocimiento, después de los estudios realizados, producto de dos días con algún síntoma, me confirmaron que tengo COVID-19. Los síntomas desaparecieron y estoy en mi casa siguiendo con los procedimientos indicados por el departamento de sanidad de mi club. Seguro esto dentro de poco será otra historia para contar. Cuiden de su salud y de sus personas cercanas. Un abrazo. // Come sanno, dopo gli studi effettuati, prodotto di due giorni con alcuni sintomi, mi hanno confermato che ho COVID-19. I sintomi sono scomparsi e sono a casa seguendo le procedure indicate dal dipartimento sanitario del mio club. Sicuramente questa sarà presto un'altra storia da raccontare. Abbi cura della tua salute e di chi ti è vicino. Un abbraccio
- germanpezzella
Gutted to not be qualifying today. I decided to stick around Melbourne and go indoor rock climbing. It’s a great way for me to keep focused. I just wanted to say thanks to all of you who have been sending me such positive messages. Hope you are all staying safe. 🙏🏾
- Lewis Hamilton
Racing in Australia but not actually in Australia. Lights out at 17:45 GMT on twitch 🇦🇺
- landonorris
The well-being of fans, players, staff and everyone must come first during this situation. Please respect & follow the measures taken to try to turn this around as soon as possible. My thoughts go out to those already affected and I hope every can stay as safe/healthy as possible
- Alderweireld Toby
🇫🇷 #ParisNice | STAGE 7 Who's ready for the queen stage at @ParisNice? 👑 📍 Nice ➡️ Valdeblore La Colmiane 🚩 Start 10:10 🏁 Finish ca. 15:00 🏔️ 2 x Cat 1; 2 x Cat 2 climbs 🛣️ 166.5km Get those climbing legs on 👊🏼
- BORA – hansgrohe
“You gotta come out of the car now Rinus. There’s NO race this weekend. Get out.” Although gutted I can’t make my IndyCar debut this weekend, the health of everyone is priority. Fans, we’ll get there!
- Rinus VeeKay
Update 🆕 First team to resume training on 23 March La ripresa degli allenamenti per i rossoneri è posticipata al 23 marzo #SempreMilan
- AC Milan
Thanks for your words and support.Feeling better already.We’re all facing a huge & unprecedented challenge.Everyone’s health is all that matters right now.Protect each other by following the guidelines & we’ll come through this together.Well done PL for making the right decisions
- Mikel Arteta
It’s time to leave Indian Wells and head back to Europe. It has been a surreal week here in California, but I’m so happy to see that the health and safety of players, staff and fans has been the priority. We are tennis players and our job is far less important than those on the frontline fighting this virus. We will play tennis again so please stay calm and in the meantime, let’s look after each other and take the right steps to contain the virus so we can be back soon. Big hugs, Petra 🤗
- petra.kvitova
Après l'étape 6 : After stage 6: 💛 @MaillotjauneLCL: 🇩🇪@MaxSchachmann 💛 💚 Maillot vert @WeLoveCyclingFR: 🇩🇪@MaxSchachmann 💚 ⚪️🔴 @maillotapois 🇫🇷@NicoEdet ⚪️🔴 👶 Maillot blanc Puget: 🇨🇴@HiguitSergio 👶 #ParisNice
- Paris-Nice
#Dab to beat #coronavirus. Follow @WHO advice to Be Ready for #COVID19
- paulpogba
