Ook op dag twee PDC Home Tour belabberde verbinding Liveblog corona

Ook op dag twee PDC Home Tour belabberde verbinding

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: 45 minuten geleden Update: 45 minuten geleden

Door het coronavirus zijn bijna alle sportwedstrijden in de komende tijd afgelast of uitgesteld. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Coronavirus · 32 minuten geleden
Coronavirus · 35 minuten geleden
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Price wint van Rodriguez ondanks slechte beeldkwaliteit
Gerwyn Price wint de openingspartij op dag 2 van de Home Tour. De Engelsman verslaat Rowby-John Rodriguez met klinkende cijfers: 5-2. Het is de PDC alleen nog niet gelukt om de erbarmelijke beeldkwaliteit te herstellen, want de pijlen van Price waren gedurende de partij onnavolgbaar. Ook de darters zelf waren na afloop moeilijk zichtbaar.
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Spelers Arsenal staan in contact met psychologen
De spelers van Arsenal staan voortdurend in contact met psychologen gedurende de coronastop, zo heeft manager Mikel Arteta onthuld in gesprek met de officiële clubkanalen van Arsenal. "We sturen ze ook constant informatie en houden ze met video's bezig", aldus Arteta. "Ik benut de tijd om goede gesprekken met ze te voeren. We hebben veel wederzijds begrip voor elkaar gekregen."
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
'Zlatan van hetzelfde niveau als Messi en Ronaldo'
De Italiaanse bondscoach Roberto Mancini vindt dat Zlatan Ibrahimovic bij de grote der aarden hoort. "Hij is van hetzelfde niveau als Lionel Messi en Cristiano Ronaldo", zegt de voormalige trainer van Manchester City en Internazionale tegen Sport Mediaset. "Hij won overal waar hij kwam de landstitel en scoorde een vracht aan doelpunten."
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden

Geïrriteerde Wright: 'Voetbal is de bokszak'
Ook in Engeland klinkt veel kritiek op voetbalclubs omdat ze plannen maken om het afgebroken seizoen nog in de zomer af te ronden. Arsenal-icoon Ian Wright stoort zich aan de toon van het publieke debat. "Het lijkt erop dat voetbal de bokszak is", zegt hij in gesprek met BBC Radio 5 Live. "Voetbal is een business, die net als andere sectoren plannen maakt om weer op gang te komen."

Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Een foto uit huize-Lutsenko na de door de Kazach veroverde roze trui voor Astana in de virtuele Giro d'Italia.

The first stage Virtual-Giro🇮🇹 is done! My fans were around👨‍👩‍👧‍👦😍

Avatar
lutsenko_alexey
Auteur
lutsenko_alexey
Moment van plaatsen
12:56 - 18 april 2020
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
'Higuaín wil voorlopig niet terugkeren uit Argentinië'
Gonzalo Higuaín is niet bereid om terug te keren uit Argentinië om op 4 mei de training bij Juventus te hervatten, schrijft Sky Sports. De Italiaanse club roept momenteel alle spelers die in het buitenland verblijven terug, omdat ze nog twee weken in quarantaine moeten willen ze weer kunnen trainen. Higuaín is volgens de berichtgeving bang dat hij het coronavirus oploopt in Italië. Ook lijdt zijn moeder in Argentinië aan kanker.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Dennis verwijdert sociale media na kritiek op coronabericht
Wielrenner Rohan Dennis doet weer van zich spreken. De regerend wereldkampioen tijdrijden, die in de voorbije Tour de France tijdens een tijdrit zonder aankondiging afstapte bij Bahrain-Merida, heeft zijn sociale media-kanalen verwijderd na kritiek op een opmerkelijk bericht op Instagram. Dennis schreef bij een foto vanuit zijn auto dat "het coronavirus en de quarantaine zijn reet kan kussen". "De situatie is momenteel gewoon shit. Als je me niet steunt, volg me dan niet meer op Instagram", beet hij een kritische volger nog toe in een reactie.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Valverde: 'Denk dat er niet meer gekoerst wordt'
Alejandro Valverde gaat dit jaar uit van het zwartste scenario in het wielrennen. "We willen dat de sport weer op gang komt, maar om eerlijk te zijn ben ik erg pessimistisch dat dat dit jaar gaat gebeuren", zegt de bijna veertigjarige oud-wereldkampioen in gesprek met het Spaanse El Mundo. "Aan het begin van de quarantaine was ik nog hoopvol, maar ik begin steeds meer te denken dat er helemaal niet meer gekoerst gaat worden"
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Snoei: 'De Graafschap gaat promoveren'
Het is nog lang niet duidelijk of de KNVB de lopende competities in het profvoetbal gaat stoppen of hervatten vanwege de coronamaatregelen, maar De Graafschap-trainer Mike Snoei kent de afloop van zijn seizoen al. "De Graafschap gaat promoveren", stelt hij bij Omroep Gelderland. "Je kan niet zomaar een streep trekken als de competitie er voor 75 procent opzit. Daar is voor geknokt, daar is beleid op gemaakt. Ik heb er vertrouwen in. Het is nu allemaal niet het belangrijkste, maar stiekem moeten wij het bedrijf De Graafschap ook in de gaten houden."
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Wereldkampioen darts Peter Wright staat bekend om zijn excentrieke kapsels. Zelfs voor het digitale toernooi waaraan hij gisteravond deelnam, de PDC Home Tour, liet hij zich een speciaal kapsel aanmeten door zijn vrouw. In deze 'making of'-video is te zien hoe ze dat deed.
Peter Wright toont 'making-of' van excentriek kapsel
Video
Peter Wright toont 'making-of' van excentriek kapsel
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Brighton vraagt ruim 50 miljoen van eigenaar
Brighton & Hove Albion moet aankloppen bij eigenaar Tony Bloom om het voortbestaan van de club te garanderen. Dat zegt directeur Paul Barber tegen The Independent. Het gaat om een tekort van 50 miljoen pond, zo'n 57,5 miljoen euro, als de Premier League dit seizoen niet wordt voltooid vanwege het coronavirus. "Het is voor iedereen een grote belasting, laat staan ​​voor één persoon, dus vanuit dat oogpunt willen we het restant van het seizoen spelen."
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
De Bruyne vermoedt dat gezin corona heeft gehad
Kevin De Bruyne vermoedt dat zijn gezin het coronavirus onder de leden heeft gehad. "In het begin van de lockdown was mijn gezin acht of negen dagen ziek. Het begon bij mijn jongste zoon (Rome, red.) en daarna werden mijn oudste zoon (Mason Milian, red.) en vrouw ziek", zegt de middenvelder van Manchester City bij Sporza. "Ik had gelukkig enkel wat keelpijn. Van de vier kwam ik er het beste van af."
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Deense koploper FC Midtjylland wil fans verwelkomen met 'drive-in-voetbal'
De Deense club FC Midtjylland, koploper in de Superligaen, heeft een creatief plan bedacht om supporters toch te kunnen verwelkomen als wedstrijden zonder publiek worden gespeeld. Fans zullen worden uitgenodigd om in hun auto rond het stadion op grote schermen naar hun club te kijken. De enorme parkeerplaats rond de MCH Arena, het stadion van FC Midtjylland, biedt plaats aan tweeduizend auto's. Zo'n tienduizend supporters kunnen dan het zogenoemde 'drive-in-voetbal' volgen. De club uit Herning heeft twaalf punten voorsprong op nummer twee FC Kopenhagen en is dicht bij de derde landstitel.
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Deze twee Italiaanse tennissters hebben een wel heel creatieve manier gevonden om toch een balletje te kunnen slaan: ze slaan de bal van dak naar dak.
Video

Just incredible to see 🇮🇹 💓 #tennisathome

Avatar
atptour
Auteur
atptour
Moment van plaatsen
14:39 - 18 april 2020
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Telstar moet verbouwing stadion uitstellen vanwege coronacrisis
Voetbalclub Telstar zou eigenlijk deze zomer een deel van het stadion laten verbouwen, maar vanwege de coronacrisis is die verbouwing met in ieder geval een jaar uitgesteld. Dat meldt het Haarlems Dagblad. Het Rabobank IJmond Stadion krijgt een nieuwe promenade aan de oostzijde, met daarin ruimte voor horeca en verkoop van fanartikelen. De verbouwing is onderdeel van een ambitieus plan van de club uit Velsen-Zuid, dat moet leiden tot een terugkeer naar de Eredivisie in 2026. Dat plan blijft ondanks het uitstellen van de verbouwing voorlopig staan.
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
Topsporters worden, naarmate ze langer thuiszitten, steeds creatiever. Neem bijvoorbeeld Claudio Bravo, de reservekeeper van Manchester City. Hij heeft aan een bal, een trampoline en een doeltje genoeg om zijn reflexen te trainen. Die doen het, ondanks dat hij 'al' 37 jaar is, overigens nog behoorlijk:

Para que no se pierda la magia 👍🏻 y la concentración 🎯🧤👌🏻😉

Avatar
claudiobravo1
Auteur
claudiobravo1
Moment van plaatsen
00:12 - 17 april 2020
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
De ATP maakte eerder al bekend een miljoen dollar te doneren aan spelers die tussen de 150e en 400e plaats staan. Djokovic hoopt verder dat alle vier de Grand Slams ieder een half miljoen dollar zullen doneren, zodat er in combinatie met zijn actie in totaal meer dan vier miljoen dollar kan worden opgehaald. Mochten de World Tour Finals in Londen eind dit jaar doorgaan, dan stellen de initiatiefnemers voor om de helft van het prijzengeld van dat toernooi aan het nieuwe fonds te doneren. (3/3)
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
Het plan van Djokovic, dat gesteund wordt door Nadal en Federer, houdt in dat de hoogst geklasseerde spelers in de top honderd het meeste geld doneren aan de minder bedeelde spelers. De verdeling is dan als volgt:

  • 1-5: 30.000 dollar
  • 6-10: 20.000
  • 11-20: 15.000
  • 21-50: 10.000
  • 51-100: 5.000

Ook de top-20 van de dubbelranglijst legt geld in. Zij betalen in het plan ieder 5.000 dollar. In totaal moet de actie iets meer dan een miljoen dollar opleveren. (2/3)
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
Djokovic lanceert plan voor noodfonds financieel geplaagde tennissers
Novak Djokovic heeft andere spelers uit de top honderd opgeroepen om gezamenlijk geld in te zamelen voor tennissers die het door de coronacrisis moeilijk hebben. Volgens de initiatiefnemer, die een brief naar zijn collega's heeft gestuurd, hebben vooral de spelers die tussen de 250e en 700e plaats op de wereldranglijst staan het erg zwaar. "We moeten de spelers helpen", aldus de Serviër. "Velen van hen overwegen om te stoppen met professioneel tennis omdat ze het financieel gewoon niet kunnen overleven." Het doel is om aan hen elk 10.000 dollar (ruim 9.000 euro) te doneren.  (1/3)
Coronavirus · 10 uur geleden
Ajacied Eiting fietst renners Jumbo-Visma eruit in online race
Ajax-voetballer Carel Eiting blijkt ook heel behoorlijk te kunnen fietsen. De middenvelder gaf enkele renners van Jumbo-Visma, onder wie Robert Gesink, tijdens een online race via Zwift flink het nakijken. Hij was zelfs ruim een minuut sneller dan nummer twee Pascal Eenkhoorn. Nummer drie Gesink deelde de uitslag met enige schaamte op Instagram. "Ajax versus Jumbo-Visma. Oeps...". Namens Ajax namen ook Dominik Kotarski, Kik Pierie, Daley Blind, Joël Veltman en Donny van de Beek deel aan de race.
Coronavirus · 11 uur geleden
Omdat er nu geen wedstrijden zijn, heeft Cristiano Ronaldo veel meer tijd voor echte familiemomentjes.

The best way to start the day 🙏❤️

Avatar
cristiano
Auteur
cristiano
Moment van plaatsen
10:32 - 18 april 2020
Coronavirus · 11 uur geleden
'Doorgaan Spelen in 2021 afhankelijk van vaccin'
De Olympische Spelen en de Paralympics in 2021 kunnen pas doorgaan als er een vaccin is, zo stelt professor Devi Sridhad van de universiteit van Edingburgh in gesprek met de BBC. Zij is specialiste op het gebied van wereldgezondheid. "Het is heel onrealistisch te denken dat de Spelen over een jaar zullen doorgaan, tenzij er dan een doeltreffende behandeling is." Ze is blij met het feit dat de Spelen met een jaar uitgesteld zijn, om de wetenschap zo de tijd te geven om in het komende jaar een vaccin te ontwikkelen. "Als we binnen het jaar een vaccin hebben, zijn de Spelen realistisch, maar alleen dan."
Coronavirus · 12 uur geleden
Dopingzondaars profiteren van uitstel Spelen: 'Ongelukkige situatie'
Atleten die vanwege dopinggebruik dit jaar zijn geschorst, kunnen volgend jaar gewoon meedoen aan de Olympische Spelen. In zekere zin profiteren ze dus van de coronacrisis, realiseert ook Brett Clothier zich. Hij is het hoofd van de integriteitsunit in de atletiek (AIU). "De standaardstraf binnen de WADA-code voor doping is vier jaar", zegt hij tegen persbureau Reuters. "Dat is in lijn met de olympisch cyclus. Maar door het uitstellen van de Spelen hebben we nu te maken met een afwijking. Daar zullen sommige atleten van profiteren. Een ongelukkige situatie, maar zo is nu eenmaal het wettelijke kader.”
Coronavirus · 13 uur geleden
Zonneveld na vuurdoop op PDC Home Tour: 'Zou nog wel een keer willen meedoen'
Niels Zonneveld was gisteravond één van de eerste spelers die in actie kwam tijdens de PDC Home Tour, een digitaal toernooi waarbij darters het vanuit hun huiskamer tegen elkaar opnemen. Hoewel het onder andere door haperende internetverbindingen allemaal niet vlekkeloos verliep, vond hij het wel leuk om mee te doen. "Ik zou zeker nog wel een keer mee willen doen. Het is niet ideaal, maar je hebt op zich wel een leuke avond. Een echte wedstrijd is natuurlijk leuker, maar dit is een goed alternatief. Ik wil op deze manier ook de PDC steunen omdat ze toch iets voor ons hebben opgezet en de fans proberen te vermaken. Dat doen ze goed."
Coronavirus · 13 uur geleden
NBA houdt kwart van salaris spelers in als seizoen niet wordt afgemaakt
De NBA heeft samen met de spelersvakbond afgesproken om vanaf 15 mei een kwart van de salarissen van de spelers in te houden voor het geval dat het seizoen niet wordt afgemaakt. Mocht het seizoen uiteindelijk toch worden voltooid, dan krijgen ze hun geld later terug. De Amerikaanse basketbalcompetitie ligt al vanaf begin maart stil, toen bij Utah Jazz-speler Rudy Gobert het coronavirus werd vastgesteld.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:27
Zlatan Ibrahimovic ziet voor het eerst sinds de lockdown in Italië weer eens een stadion van binnen. De Zweed van AC Milan traint in eigen land mee bij Hammarby IF, de club waarvan hij mede-eigenaar is.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:22
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:14
Lewis blijft Wright voor op eerste avond PDC Home Tour
Jamie Lewis plaatst zich als eerste voor de tweede ronde van het digitale dartstoernooi PDC Home Tour. De Welshman boekt twee overwinningen, waaronder een op Peter Wright. De wereldkampioen verslaat in de slotpartij de Nederlander Niels Zonneveld met 5-1, maar moet genoegen nemen met de tweede plaats in de poule.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:10
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:49
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:35
Favre: 'Voetballen zonder publiek is andere sport'
Borussia Dortmund-coach Lucien Favre verwacht dat de spelers enorm moeten wennen als de wedstrijden zonder publiek worden afgewerkt. "Voetballen zonder publiek is een andere sport", zegt Favre in een podcast van zijn club. "We moeten ons hier heel goed op voorbereiden. Wij zijn gewend dat er 81.000 supporters bij onze thuiswedstrijden op de tribune zitten. Die stimuleren het elftal van de eerste tot de laatste minuut. Nu zijn de omstandigheden straks geheel anders."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:20
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:06
Italiaanse bond wil competitie eind mei hervatten
De Italiaanse voetbalbond wil de competitie eind mei of begin juni hervatten. "Degenen die pleiten voor het annuleren van het seizoen, houden niet van voetbal en niet van de Italianen", vertelt bondsvoorzitter Gabriele Gravina. De clubs krijgen na de lockdown, die in Italië voorlopig op 4 mei eindigt, drie weken de tijd om zich voor te bereiden. "Dat betekent dus dat we eind mei of begin juni weer kunnen voetballen. Voor het zover is zal iedereen op het coronavirus getest worden."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:56
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:33
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:31
MLS verder stilgelegd tot 8 juni
De MLS wordt in ieder geval niet voor 8 juni hervat. De Amerikaanse voetbalcompetitie is tot die tijd stilgelegd vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus in de Verenigde Staten. De overkoepelende bond bekijkt nog welke mogelijkheden er zijn om het seizoen in 2020 uit te spelen. Er zijn tot nu toe pas 2 van de 34 speelrondes afgewerkt.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:15
Bij de PDC Home Tour gaan we door met de eerste Nederlander: Niels Zonneveld. De nummer 81 van de wereldranglijst neemt het op tegen de Welshman Jamie Lewis, de mondiale nummer 60.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:12
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:07
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:02
Wright wint openingspartij PDC Home Tour
Peter Wright is de sterkste in de openingspartij van de PDC Home Tour. De regerend wereldkampioen rekent op de eerste dag van het digitale dartstoernooi in negen legs af met de Engelsman Peter Jacques: 5-4.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:55
Belgische voetbalwereld zet zich in voor goede doel
De Belgische voetbalwereld begint met 'Souliers du Coeur', dat letterlijk Schoenen van het Hart betekent, een initiatief voor het goede doel. Het doel is om hulp te bieden aan verenigingen die de gezondheid ondersteunen van de meest kwetsbare mensen die worden geconfronteerd met het coronavirus. De Belgische bondscoach Robert Martínez is een van de circa vijftig namen die de actie ondersteunt.

Nouveau soutien de haut vol pour les @souliersducoeur : Roberto Martinez! ❤️

Avatar
souliersducoeur
Auteur
souliersducoeur
Moment van plaatsen
17:03 - 17 april 2020
Terug omhoog
Door: NU.nl Beeld: PDC
4  reacties  

Lees meer over:

Coronavirus Pijltje rechts
Tip de redactie
Versturen

Door te versturen ga je akkoord met onze voorwaarden