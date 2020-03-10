Ook op dag twee PDC Home Tour belabberde verbinding

Geïrriteerde Wright: 'Voetbal is de bokszak'

Ook in Engeland klinkt veel kritiek op voetbalclubs omdat ze plannen maken om het afgebroken seizoen nog in de zomer af te ronden. Arsenal-icoon Ian Wright stoort zich aan de toon van het publieke debat. "Het lijkt erop dat voetbal de bokszak is", zegt hij in gesprek met BBC Radio 5 Live. "Voetbal is een business, die net als andere sectoren plannen maakt om weer op gang te komen."