Ook IOC-voorzitter Bach wil Spelen niet weer uitstellen
Liveblog corona

Ook IOC-voorzitter Bach wil Spelen niet weer uitstellen

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: 29 minuten geleden Update: 29 minuten geleden

Door het coronavirus zijn bijna alle sportwedstrijden in de komende tijd afgelast of uitgesteld. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Coronavirus · een paar seconden geleden
Ook Bundesliga voor vrouwen hervat
Na de herstart van de Bundesliga voor mannen gaat ook de Duitse vrouwencompetitie weer verder. De Bundesliga voor vrouwen wordt op 29 mei hervat, meldt de Duitse voetbalbond DFB. "De hervatting van de Bundesliga voor vrouwen betekent weer een belangrijke stap richting een vorm van 'normaliteit' in het voetbal", zegt DFB-voorzitter Fritz Keller. "Onze competitie vertolkt hiermee een pioniersrol in het internationale vrouwenvoetbal." Het VfL Wolfsburg van Oranje-international Dominique Bloodworth heeft bij de herstart een voorsprong van acht punten op het Bayern München van Lineth Beerensteyn.
Coronavirus · 11 minuten geleden
Flamengo onder vuur wegens herstarten training
Het Braziliaanse Flamengo heeft zich de woede van het stadsbestuur van Rio de Janeiro op de hals gehaald door de trainingen woensdag weer te hervatten. Volgens de gezondheidsinstantie in de stad mogen er in verband met de coronacrisis nog tot minimaal 25 mei geen fysieke trainingen plaatsvinden. Ook balcontact is verboden. Saillant detail: bij Flamengo werden begin deze maand liefst 38 coronabesmettingen vastgesteld. De Portugese trainer Jorge Jesus, die we nog kennen van zijn tijd bij Benfica en Sporting CP, werd in maart nog uit voorzorg in quarantaine geplaatst. Hij testte echter negatief op het virus.
Coronavirus · 27 minuten geleden
Bach: Olympische Spelen in 2021 en anders helemaal niet
Mochten de Olympische Spelen van Tokio ook volgend jaar niet door kunnen gaan vanwege de coronacrisis, dan gaat er volgens IOC-voorzitter Thomas definitief een streep door het evenement. Dat zegt hij in gesprek met de BBC. "Je kan niet ieder jaar de sportkalender van alle grote sportfederaties wereldwijd blijven aanpassen, en je kan atleten niet zo lang in onzekerheid houden. Daarnaast zou er dan ook zoveel overlap ontstaan met de volgende Olympische Spelen." Eerder gebruikte Yoshiro Mori, voorzitter van het organisatiecomité voor de Olympische Spelen van 2021 in Tokio, al vergelijkbare bewoordingen.
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Klopp na training: 'Voelde als eerste schooldag'
Liverpool-manager Jürgen Klopp is opgelucht dat hij met zijn selectie weer op het trainingsveld mag staan. De koploper van de Premier League werkte woensdag na ruim twee maanden weer een oefensessie af. "Ik werd eerder dan gebruikelijk wakker en realiseerde me toen dat het de eerste dag was. Het voelde echt als mijn eerste schooldag. Voor mij was die alweer 46 jaar geleden, maar die moet vergelijkbaar hebben gevoeld", zei Klopp op de website van Liverpool. Er was nog geen sprake van een volledige groepstraining: de spelers werkten oefeningen af in kleine groepjes van vijf. "Ze zagen er allemaal goed uit en er werd veel gelachen. Melwood (de trainingslocatie, red.) is goed voorbereid op de situatie en we zijn er weer klaar voor."
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Serie A voert mogelijk play-offs in om seizoen af te ronden
Mocht het niet lukken om de Serie A deze zomer af te ronden, dan voert de Italiaanse voetbalbond mogelijk play-offs in om het seizoen af te kunnen sluiten. Tijdens die play-offs zal worden gestreden om de landstitel, Europese tickets en promotie/degradatie. Vooralsnog is het echter het plan om het seizoen op 'normale wijze' af te ronden. In dat geval moeten er nog twaalf speelrondes worden afgewerkt. Om daar ruimte voor te creëerden, heeft de bond de start van het volgende seizoen uitgesteld. De einddatum van het lopende seizoen ligt daardoor nu op 20 augustus. De Serie A is van plan om het seizoen halverwege juni zonder publiek te hervatten, maar wacht nog op groen licht vanuit de regering.
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Hockenheim klaar om in te vallen als Silverstone niet door kan gaan
Het circuit van Hockenheim biedt zich aan als alternatief voor Silverstone, in het geval dat de twee races op laatstgenoemde circuit niet door kan gaan vanwege de Britse quarantaineregels. Dat bevestigt circuit-baas John Teske. "We zijn inderdaad in gesprek met de Formule 1. We hebben al gesproken over het houden van een race zonder publiek. We hebben al uitgezocht of het mogelijk is, zowel qua planning als qua regelgeving. Voor ons is het echt een optie." Er zit echter wel een 'maar' aan, zegt hij. "Wat voor ons echt cruciaal is, is dat we niet maanden hoeven te wachten. We moeten ons circuit boeken want er is veel vraag naar. Maar de Formule 1 is op de hoogte en begrijpt onze situatie."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:27
Tottenham doet onderzoek naar opnieuw in opspraak geraakte Aurier
Tottenham Hotspur stelt een onderzoek in naar Serge Aurier, die opnieuw in opspraak is geraakt omdat hij de coronamaatregelen zou hebben overtreden. Ditmaal gooide de Ivoriaanse rechtsback trots een foto met een kapper en zijn nieuwe kapsel op Instagram, terwijl het in Groot-Brittannië niet is toegestaan naar de kapper te gaan of een thuiskapper te ontvangen.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:01
Newcastle-verdediger Rose haalt weer uit: 'Alsof we laboratoriumratten zijn'
Danny Rose maakt opnieuw korte metten met het plan om de Premier League te hervatten tijdens de coronacrisis. "Veel mensen zeggen dat we weer moeten gaan voetballen, alsof we proefkonijnen zijn of laboratoriumratten. We gaan in deze fase eerst experimenteren en zien dan wel of er vooruitgang wordt geboekt of niet", aldus de verdediger van Newcastle United, die zich vorige week ook al fel tegen een mogelijke hervatting uitsprak.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:34
Spelers en staf van VVV-Venlo voorkomen loonsverlaging kantoorpersoneel
Een prachtig gebaar van de spelers en de staf van VVV-Venlo. De selectie betaalt de loonsverlaging van het kantoorpersoneel, waardoor zij toch geen salaris hoeven in te leveren. De Eredivisie-club meldt niets ove de hoogte van het bedrag en de looptijd. "Uiteraard zijn dit lastige gesprekken. Maar het besef is er bij iedereen dat deze moeilijke en bizarre situatie iedereen raakt. Spelersgroep en staf toonden dan ook begrip", zegt algemeen directeur Marco Bogers op de website van VVV.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:18
Minuut stilte in Bundesliga voor slachtoffers coronavirus
Voorafgaand aan iedere Bundesliga-wedstrijd van komende speelronde wordt een minuut stilte gehouden voor de mensen die wereldwijd zijn overleden door het coronavirus. "Het Duitse voetbal wil medeleven tonen, nadat het virus de afgelopen maanden heel veel levens gekost heeft", zegt DFL-directeur Christian Seifert. De komende Bundesliga-speelronde begint vrijdag om 20.30 uur met de stadsderby tussen Hertha BSC en Union Berlin.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:19
KNVB geeft clubs langer de tijd om begroting in te dienen
De KNVB geeft de betaaldvoetbalclubs langer de tijd om de begroting voor volgend seizoen in te dienen vanwege de coronacrisis. De clubs uit de Eredivisie en Keuken Kampioen Divisie hoeven zich niet te houden aan de datum van 15 juni. Een woordvoerder van de Nederlandse voetbalbond laat woensdag aan NU.nl weten dat de deadline tot nader order is verschoven zonder daarbij al een nieuwe datum te noemen.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:03
Mariappa is Watford-speler die positief testte op corona
Eerder vandaag werd bekend dat twee stafleden en een speler van Watford positief getest hebben op het coronavirus en nu is duidelijk welke speler het is. Het gaat om verdediger Adrian Mariappa, die dit seizoen vijftien wedstrijden speelde in de Premier league. "De positieve test was een grote verrassing voor me", zegt de 33-jarige Jamaicaans international tegen de Britse krant The Telegraph. "Ik heb het huis vrijwel niet verlaten, alleen voor wat beweging en een wandeling met de kinderen. Ik heb ook geen symptomen."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:25
FC Seoul krijgt boete voor sekspoppen op tribune
FC Seoul heeft een boete gehad van 100 miljoen Zuid-Koreaanse won (ongeveer 72.000 euro) gekregen voor het plaatsen van sekspoppen op de tribune voor de wedstrijd tegen Gwangju. Daarmee komt de K-League-club er redelijk goed vanaf, want vijf punten in mindering behoorde ook tot de mogelijkheden. Volgens de K-League heeft FC Seoul, dat wereldnieuws werd door de actie, de competitie ernstige imagoschade toegebracht en vrouwelijke fans beledigd.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 10:34
Ceferin: 'Weet zeker dat voetbal met fans snel terugkeert'
UEFA-voorzitter Aleksander Ceferin maakt zich zorgen over de gevolgen van het coronavirus voor het Europese voetbal, maar de 52-jarige Sloveen verwacht ook dat de situatie snel kan normaliseren. "Dit is een heel ernstige situatie, maar ik houd niet van de apocalyptische manier van denken dat we moeten wachten op een tweede, derde of misschien zelfs vijfde golf", zegt Ceferin in een interview met The Guardian. "We zullen de richtlijnen van de overheden blijven volgen, maar ik weet absoluut zeker dat het oude, vertrouwde voetbal met fans snel terug zal keren."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 09:04
'GP kan ook bij tien positieve tests doorgaan'
De Formule 1 werkt aan veiligheidsprotocollen waarmee Grands Prix bij positieve coronatests toch door kunnen gaan. Volgens FIA-arts Gérard Saillant kan een race ook bij tien coronabesmettingen gewoon plaatsvinden. "De kennis rond het virus is nu heel anders", zo verwijst hij tegenover Sky Sports naar de Grand Prix van Australië, die op het laatste moment werd afgelast. "Het is mogelijk om dingen te voorkomen en we kunnen beter anticiperen op bepaalde situaties. Als we één positief geval zouden hebben, of misschien zelfs tien, is het nog steeds mogelijk om met speciale protocollen de situatie onder controle te houden."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 08:49
Mogelijk puntenaftrek voor Seoul om sekspoppen
Het plaatsen van sekspoppen op de tribune, krijgt voor FC Seoul mogelijk nog een staartje. De K League is een onderzoek begonnen naar de affaire, meldt het Zuid-Koreaanse persbureau Yonhap. Seoul had de tribune voor het duel met Gwangju met poppen gevuld als steun voor het team, maar in plaats van paspoppen, werden sekspoppen gebruikt. Het kan Seoul maximaal vijf strafpunten kosten. Een boete bestaat ook tot de mogelijkheden.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 08:06
Galaduels tussen teams MLS en Liga MX geannuleerd
De All-Star-wedstrijd tussen de beste spelers van de Amerikaanse competitie MLS en de Mexicaanse competitie Liga MX gaat door de coronacrisis niet door. Die wedstrijd zou dit jaar voor het eerst gespeeld worden, maar beide competities achten dat om verklaarbare redenen niet haalbaar. Ook de Leagues Cup en Campeones Cup, waar teams uit beide competities elkaar eveneens treffen, gaan niet door. Alle wedstrijden zijn met minimaal een jaar opgeschoven.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 07:16
Speler en twee stafleden Watford testen positief
Een speler en twee leden van de technische staf van Watford zijn positief getest op het coronavirus. De club meldt in een verklaring om privacyredenen niet om wie het gaat. De drie zijn per direct voor een week in quarantaine gegaan. Pas als zij negatief testen, mogen de drie zich weer op het trainingscomplex van de Premier League-club melden. Gisteren werd bekend dat zes personen in de hoogste Engelse competitie positief zijn getest op COVID-19. Eerder was al bekend dat Burnley-assistent trainer Ian Woan een van hen is.
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 22:15
SC Heerenveen biedt twee seizoenkaarten aan
Ook SC Heerenveen biedt zijn seizoenkaarthouders twee opties aan voor de wedstrijden in het nieuwe seizoen. Met een zilveren seizoenkaart hebben abonnementhouders recht op 50 procent van een tegemoetkoming van een wedstrijd die zonder publiek wordt gespeeld. Bij een gouden seizoenkaart steunen supporters hun club onvoorwaardelijk en zien ze dus af van compensatie.
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 22:00
De KNVB moet De Graafschap en SC Cambuur financieel compenseren voor het mislopen van promotie naar de Eredivisie.
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 21:45
Overheid beslist op 28 mei over Serie A
De Italiaanse overheid beslist op 28 mei of de Serie A nog wordt hervat, zo kondigt de Italiaanse minister van Sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, aan. De competitie ligt sinds 9 maart stil door de coronacrisis. De clubs willen op 13 juni de competitie hervatten, maar na vele gesprekken met de overheid is het nog steeds niet duidelijk of de bal kan gaan rollen in het zwaar getroffen land. De clubs mogen vanaf dinsdag wel de groepstrainingen weer hervatten.
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 21:30
Assistent Burnley een van besmette PL-personen
Een van de drie besmette personen in de Premier League is de assistent-trainer van Burnley, Ian Woan. Dat bevestigt de club in een verklaring. Woan is zondag positief getest op het coronavirus en gaat zeven dagen in zelfisolatie. Hij vertoont echter geen symptomen van het virus. Komende maandag ondergaat hij een nieuwe test.
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 21:15
Boekarest blijft speelstad van EK in 2021
Boekarest blijft ook volgend jaar speelstad van het EK voetbal. Dat laat het ministerie van Sport in Roemenië weten. In de Roemeense hoofdstad staan drie groepswedstrijden en een achtste finale op het programma. De UEFA wil de eindronde van het toernooi 'gewoon' laten afwerken in de twaalf gekozen speelsteden, maar door de coronacrisis is daar nog geen duidelijkheid over.
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 21:04
NOC*NSF teleurgesteld over dichte sportkantines
NOC*NSF is teleurgesteld dat de sportkantines van buitensportaccommodaties nog niet open mogen. Premier Mark Rutte liet vanavond weten dat de horeca per 1 juni weer deels open mag. Dit geldt echter nog niet voor de sportkantines. "Het is erg jammer dat de sportkantines niet gewoon met de horecaopenstelling mee kunnen lopen. We zijn er in de sport aan gewend dat wij de voor de horeca geldende regels altijd stipt opvolgen. Dat zouden we nu ook hebben gedaan", aldus Gerard Dielessen, algemeen directeur bij de sportkoepel.
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 20:47
Ook competitie Wales beëindigd, wel kampioen uitgeroepen
Ook de competitie in Wales wordt voortijdig beëindigd als gevolg van de coronacrisis. In tegenstelling tot de Eredivisie wordt in de Cymru Premier wel een kampioen uitgeroepen. De schaal gaat naar Connah's Quay Nomads, dat een voorsprong van vier punten had op achtervolger The New Saints. Het is voor Connah's Quay Nomads de eerste landstitel in de clubgeschiedenis.
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 19:45
Bijna kwart Engelse voetballers voelt zich depressief
Bijna een kwart van de Engelse profvoetballers voelt zich depressief gedurende de coronacrisis. Dat blijkt uit een enquête van de Engelse spelersvakbond onder 262 spelers. Het gaat om 57 spelers. Liefst 72 procent van de ondervraagden voelt regelmatig angst. Door de coronacrisis liggen alle Engelse competitie sinds halverwege maart stil.
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 19:37
Minister-president Mark Rutte en minister Hugo de Jonge hebben tijdens een persconferentie geen mededelingen gedaan over topsport en de hervatting van het profvoetbal. De KNVB smeedt momenteel een noodplan voor de voetbalbranche en hoopt na 1 september, als het huidige verbod op evenementen vervalt, de competitie te beginnen. Onduidelijk is nog of daarvoor oefenwedstrijden zijn toegestaan.
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 19:30
Ook Sloveense competitie wordt hervat
Ook in Slovenië gaat in juni de bal weer rollen. De Prva Liga, die halverwege maart werd stilgelegd vanwege de coronacrisis, wordt op 5 juni weer hervat, zo heeft de Sloveense voetbalbond bevestigd. De wedstrijden worden allemaal achter gesloten deuren gespeeld. Ook het bekertoernooi, dat aanvankelijk nog geschrapt werd, wordt in juni afgemaakt. De bedoeling is om de finale op 24 juni af te werken. NK Maribor is de regerend landskampioen in Slovenië.
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 19:00
Málaga grijpt hard in: veertig medewerkers weg
Het ooit zo roemruchte Málaga CF moet hard ingrijpen om de hoofd boven het water te houden in de coronacrisis. De Spaanse club meldt dat de contracten van veertig medewerkers, onder wie ook spelers, via een speciale regeling van de Spaanse overheid (tijdelijk) zijn opgeschort. Málaga staat momenteel vijftiende in de Segunda División.
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 18:30
Italiaanse minister zaait verwarring over herstart Serie A
De Italiaanse minister van Sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, zaait verdere verwarring over de herstart van de Serie A. De clubs willen op 13 juni de competitie hervatten, maar de Italiaanse overheid verlengde gisteren het verbod op sportwedstrijden tot 14 juni. "We hopen allemaal dat het seizoen zo snel mogelijk kan worden hervat, maar er zijn op dit moment geen zekerheden. Pas als de besmettingsgraad blijft teruglopen, kunnen we een datum noemen."
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 18:00
Eerste wielerwedstrijd op 28 juli
De Ronde van Burgos is de eerste wielerwedstrijd die wordt verreden sinds het uitbreken van het coronavirus, blijkt uit de definitieve koerskalender van de internationale wielerfederatie UCI. De Spaanse meerdaagse koers staat gepland van 28 juli tot en met 1 augustus. De UCI spreekt met het publiceren van de definitieve koerskalender van een "belangrijke stap" voor de terugkeer van koersen.
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 17:10
Zes Premier League-betrokkenen hebben coronavirus
Zes spelers of stafleden in de Premier League zijn positief getest op het coronavirus. Dat laat de competitie via de officiële kanalen weten. De positieve gevallen zijn werkzaam bij drie clubs. De Premier League testte in totaal 748 spelers en begeleiders. De competitie hoopt in juni het lopende seizoen te kunnen afronden.
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 17:05
Duitse voetbalbond denkt na over salarisplafond
De Duitse voetbalbond vindt dat er nagedacht moet worden over een salarisplafond om de financiële gevolgen van het coronavirus voor de clubs te beperken. Dat laat bondsvoorzitter Fritz Keller weten. "Er worden onzinnige salarissen en afkoopsom betaald die niet meer geloofwaardig zijn. De provisies voor de zaakwaarnemers en de immense transfersommen zijn een steeds grotere factor voor irritatie en zorgen voor vervreemding van onze geliefde sport. Het voetbal moet samen tot oplossingen komen."
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 16:25
Zuidam bevestigt gang FC Utrecht naar UEFA
Jordy Zuidam, technisch directeur van FC Utrecht, bevestigt tegen NU.nl dat FC Utrecht naar de UEFA stapt om alsnog een bekerfinale met een Europees ticket tegen Feyenoord te laten spelen. De eindstrijd werd eerder door de KNVB nog geschrapt vanwege de coronacrisis. "Een van de belangrijkste richtlijnen is dat er door de voetbalbonden alles aan is en wordt gedaan om de competities tot een einde te brengen. De UEFA staat open voor ons verhaal en gaat ernaar kijken."
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 15:31
'Overleg KNVB en FC Utrecht levert niets op'
Het overleg tussen de KNVB en FC Utrecht vanochtend heeft niets opgeleverd. Dat schrijft het Algemeen Dagblad. Volgens de krant liggen de standpunten van KNVB-bestuurders Justin Spee en Eric Gudde en de directie van de Domstedelingen te ver uiteen om tot een compromis te komen. FC Utrecht zou zijn gang naar de UEFA doorzetten om alsnog een bekerfinale met Europees voetbal als inzet af te dwingen.
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 15:22
'De Graafschap maandag in gesprek met KNVB'
De Graafschap gaat maandag in gesprek met de KNVB over financiële compensatie vanwege het mislopen van promotie naar de Eredivisie. Dat meldt De Gelderlander. Volgens de regionale krant neemt de club uit Doetinchem pas daarna een besluit over eventuele vervolgstappen tegen de voetbalbond, die vanwege de coronacrisis de promotie/degradatieregeling tussen de Eredivisie en Keuken Kampioen Divisie bevroor. De Graafschap spande eerder nog met koploper SC Cambuur een kort geding aan tegen de KNVB, maar haalde bakzeil bij de rechter.
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 14:59
'Kwartfinales en halve finales CL over één duel'
De UEFA is van plan om de kwartfinales en halve finales van de Champions League dit seizoen over één wedstrijd te laten gaan. Die halve eindstrijd moet dan worden afgewerkt op neutraal terrein in Turkije, waar ook de finale plaats zal vinden. Dat staat in het voorstel van een werkgroep van de UEFA dat in handen is van de Spaanse sportkrant AS. Ook in het restant van de Europa League zullen de returns worden geschrapt. Op 17 juni moet het uitvoerend comité van de UEFA zich over de plannen buigen.
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 14:51
Dumfries: 'Uitzonderlijke situatie'
Aanvoerder Denzel Dumfries beseft dat het onontkoombaar was dat er "lastige keuzes" gemaakt moeten worden. "Dat er iets moest gebeuren is duidelijk", zegt hij op de website van PSV. "Het is een uitzonderlijke situatie waarin we leven en we snappen dat we mee moeten denken. Wij vonden het cruciaal dat iedereen in de groep erachter zou staan en dat is gelukt. In de kleedkamer is eenheid van denken het belangrijkste dat er is. Ik ben er trots op dat dit is gelukt."
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 14:38
PSV akkoord met spelers over tijdelijke salarisverlaging
De spelersgroep van PSV gaat akkoord met een tijdelijke verlaging van het salaris. "De spelersgroep heeft van begin af aan duidelijk gemaakt dat ze de noodzaak en urgentie begrijpen", zegt algemeen directeur Toon Gerbrands. "Ik wil graag benadrukken dat dit een complexe situatie is. Het is niet leuk om een dergelijk verzoek te doen, maar de uitkomst leert dat er begrip is. De eenheid van geest koesteren we." Het advies van spelersvakbond VVCS en werkgeversorganisatie FBO vormt de basis van de afspraken.
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 14:03
Khabib Nurmagomedov wil pas over een nieuw UFC-gevecht nadenken als de gezondheidssituatie van zijn vader en coach verbeterd is. Abdulmanhap Nurmagomedov ligt al ruim een week in kritieke toestand in een ziekenhuis in Moskou. "Hij verkeert in een slechte conditie", zegt de Russische UFC-kampioen. "COVID-19 heeft het erger gemaakt. Ik wil iedereen bedanken voor de berichten en gebeden. Ik hoop dat jullie allemaal gezond blijven."
Video

🤲

Avatar
khabib_nurmagomedov
Auteur
khabib_nurmagomedov
Moment van plaatsen
20:53 - 18 mei 2020
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 13:42
'Britse GP op de tocht door quarantaineregels'
De Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië staat voorlopig nog wel op de kalender, maar het is nog maar de vraag of er op 19 juli daadwerkelijk geracet kan worden op Silverstone. De Britse regering wil mensen die het land binnenkomen veertien dagen in quarantaine plaatsen en zou voor de sport geen uitzondering willen maken. "Dat gaat een probleem worden, niet alleen voor de buitenlandse teams, maar ook voor de teams die op en neer reizen naar hun basis in Groot-Brittannië", zegt Silverstone-baas Stuart Pringle tegen Sky F1. "Dus er moet een oplossing komen, anders is niet alleen onze Grand Prix, maar het hele verdere seizoen in gevaar."
Coronavirus · dinsdag om 13:06
Bayern, Real en Inter steunen zorg met minitoernooi
Bayern München, Real Madrid en Internazionale gaan in 2021 de strijd aan tijdens een minitoernooi. De opbrengst van de wedstrijden gaat naar de medische zorg in Italië en Spanje, landen die hard zijn getroffen door het coronavirus. Bij de zogeheten European Solidarity Cup treffen de clubs elkaar één keer. "Verpleegkundigen en artsen doen in deze periode uitstekend werk voor de samenleving. Bayern zal vijfduizend zorgmedewerkers uitnodigen in de Allianz Arena om de wedstrijd tegen Real bij te wonen", zegt Bayern-voorzitter Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.
Terug omhoog
Door: NU.nl Beeld: Pro Shots
4  reacties  

Lees meer over:

Coronavirus Pijltje rechts
Tip de redactie
Versturen

Door te versturen ga je akkoord met onze voorwaarden

Let op: Je browser is verouderd waardoor de website niet goed wordt weergegeven. Meer informatie over browser ondersteuning