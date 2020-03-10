Ook IOC-voorzitter Bach wil Spelen niet weer uitstellen

There was some road cycling action in 🇳🇴 today with a 4.1km time trial up Krokkleiva. @andreaslek of @UnoXteam was the fastest of the 10 participants ahead of @JumboVismaRoad's @Tobias_S_Foss and @adneholter of @JokerFuelNorway. https://t.co/orWAfTWgUJ
Thank you for all the birthday messages ❤️ It’s the first time in 10 years I’ve been home for my birthday 🥳🎂 Usually I’d be in Tenerife training, so this is a real treat 😁
De band van de familie Koeman met @fcgroningen is nog steeds sterk en dus helpen Erwin en ik de club met 4 seizoenkaarten en stellen die beschikbaar voor het goede doel. 💚 #laatonsweereensjuichen
Pfff playing golf with a caddy and keeping the 1.5m is hard. Almost killing my girlfriend in the proces trying to master social distancing🙈 (she survived, just a bruise🙏🏽) ••• #golf #master #socialdistancing #europeantour #pgatour #sheisok #safe #practice #scary #bruised
When we become patient and consistent, we find the way to get through the difficulties ⚽️💪🏻 #backontrack #beresponsible
Het model van de VVCS en FBO was als volgt: Inkomens - afslag per schaal 0-25.000 euro - geen offer 25.000-57.000 - 2,5% korting en vakantiedagen = 5% 57.000-114.000 - 7,5% 114.000-171.000 - 10% 171.000 - 250.000 - 15% 250.000 - 500.000 - 17,5% 500.000+ - 20% korting
For the first time since 1954 the #F1 community won't be descending on Monaco Harbour... But we're bringing you some of our favourite #MonacoMemories this week to help keep the vibe alive! 😎🇲🇨 #MonacoGP
