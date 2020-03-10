Ook definitief een streep door ZLM Tour

Creative legday with the kids @lacroixmichele 😂
👇 It has been decided by the directors that after this month’s April direct debit payment is taken, that all renewing season-ticket holders and 1901 Club members will have the opportunity to opt in and take a three-month holiday from their monthly direct debits. #BHAFC 🔵⚪️
See you soon @Olympics ✨ #CyclingUnited
Na het volleybal en het atletiek komt er ook einde aan het handbalseizoen. De nationale bond neemt die beslissing logischerwijs vanwege de coronacrisis in ons land. "Het spijt ons te moeten mededelen, dat de competitie 2019/2020 geen reglementaire promotie/degradatie kent. Ook daar waar een team al reeds zeker van promotie dacht te zijn of op een plaats stond die mogelijk promotie tot gevolg kon hebben. Het bondsbestuur is zich bewust van de teleurstelling die dit besluit met zich meebrengt, maar is weloverwogen tot dit besluit gekomen." Ook worden er geen kampioenen uitgeroepen.
De handbalcompetitie 2019/2020 is beëindigd❌ Wegens het Coronavirus heeft het bestuur van het NHV dit besluit genomen. Lees hier meer over de consequenties voor de verschillende competities👉 https://t.co/1oWgAvPB7C
No Olympics 2020. I'm glad and respect the decision that has been made... I'm sure that 2021 will be even more special. Sports is a big part of my life, but not the most important thing. First things first. My heart goes out to all people who are suffering from the Corona-virus and everyone working in healtcare who are doing their utmost best to help them. Please stay home and take care of eachother!🙏❤️
URGENT – IOC President to hold media teleconference https://t.co/ifKMaTBqoc
