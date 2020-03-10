Ook definitief een streep door ZLM Tour Liveblog corona

Ook definitief een streep door ZLM Tour

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: een uur geleden Update: een uur geleden

Wereldwijd worden steeds meer sportevenementen geschrapt en uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Coronavirus · 11 minuten geleden
De sporters proberen op allerlei creatieve manieren aan hun conditie te werken tijdens de coronacrisis. Manchester City-middenvelder Kevin De Bruyne krijgt daarbij wat hulp tijdens het trainen van zijn beenspieren.
Creative legday with the kids @lacroixmichele 😂

Coronavirus · 41 minuten geleden
Het is terecht dat de KNVB de optie om de voetbalcompetities dit seizoen uit te spelen openhoudt.
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Ook McGregor doneert miljoen euro tegen virus
Het regent donaties vanuit de sportwereld in de wereldwijde strijd tegen het coronavirus. In navolging van onder anderen Roger Federer, Lionel Messi en Cristiano Ronaldo doneert MMA-vechter Conor McGregor beschermingsmiddelen ter waarde van 1 miljoen euro aan alle ziekenhuizen in de Ierse regio Leinster.
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Spelersvakbond wil snel duidelijkheid van KNVB
De spelersvakbond VVCS wil dat de KNVB snel duidelijkheid verschaft over het al dan niet hervatten van de Eredivisie en de Keuken Kampioen Divisie. Voorzitter Evgeniy Levchenko heeft al van verschillende spelers gehoord dat zij liever niet meer willen voetballen vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus. "De spelers zijn nu al een paar weken aan het trainen in thuisisolement, maar waar doen ze het eigenlijk voor? Zij willen weten waar ze aan toe zijn en dat weet nu eigenlijk niemand. Wij hopen dan ook vandaag meer te horen van de KNVB", zegt Levchenko in gesprek met NU.nl.
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
PSV zet streep door prestigieus jeugdtoernooi
PSV schrapt de Otten Cup, een prestigieus jeugdtoernooi, van de agenda. De organisatie van het evenement, dat deze zomer gepland stond en meerdere topclubs uit Europa zou trekken, heeft geconcludeerd dat langer uitstellen van de noodzakelijke voorbereidingen ongewenst is vanwege de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus.
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
ZLM Tour uitgesteld vanwege coronavirus
De ZLM Tour wordt dit jaar niet verreden vanwege de extra overheidsmaatregelen in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. De organisatie van de rittenkoers, die van 27 tot en met 31 mei afgewerkt zou worden in het zuiden van Nederland, ziet door het verbod op bijeenkomsten geen andere reden de wedstrijd te schrappen van de kalender. De ZLM Tour werd vorig jaar gewonnen door Mike Teunissen.
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Watford biedt stadion aan in strijd tegen virus
De Engelse voetbalclub Watford biedt zijn stadion aan de plaatselijke ziekenhuizen aan voor het verzorgen van coronapatiënten. In het Verenigd Koninkrijk loopt het aantal besmettingen met het coronavirus rap op. Inmiddels zijn ruim achtduizend Britten besmet. Het dodental staat op 427. "Onze nabijheid als voetbalclub naast een ziekenhuis stelt ons in een geweldige positie om hulp te bieden en we doen er alles aan om het zorgpersoneel en hun families te ondersteunen", schrijft Watford.
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
'Atalanta-Valencia was een biologische bom'
De burgemeester van Bergamo is ervan overtuigd dat de Champions League-wedstrijd tussen Atalanta en Valencia op 19 februari de oorzaak is geweest van de massale verspreiding van het coronavirus in Italië en Spanje. Bij het heenduel in de achtste finales van de Champions League in Milaan waren ruim 44.000 toeschouwers aanwezig in San Siro. "De wedstrijd was een biologische bom", aldus burgemeester Giorgio Gori in een interview met buitenlandse pers via Facebook.
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Federer doneert bijna miljoen euro aan families
Roger Federer en zijn vrouw Mirka doneren 1 miljoen Zwitserse Frank (940.000 euro) aan kwetsbare gezinnen in Zwitserland in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. De meest succesvolle tennisser aller tijden (20 Grand Slam-zeges) roept meer prominenten in Zwitserland op families in het land financieel te ondersteunen. "Dit zijn uitdagende tijden voor iedereen en niemand mag achterblijven", aldus Federer. In Zwitserland zijn ruim tienduizend mensen besmet met het virus. Het dodental in het land staat op 145.
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
McLaren last vervroegd 'shutdown' in
McLaren heeft de Formule 1-fabriek tot zeker 15 april gesloten vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus in het Verenigd Koninkrijk. Nu de Formule 1 voorlopig stilligt vanwege de coronapandemie, besloot de Engelse renstal de zogenoemde shutdown naar voren te halen. Gedurende die shutdown mogen de technici drie weken niet aan de auto's sleutelen.
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Hockeycoach Caldas wil niets kwijt over toekomst
Max Caldas wil nog niets kwijt over zijn toekomst als bondscoach van de Nederlandse hockeyers, nu uitstel van de Olympische Spelen een feit is. De 47-jarige coach zou na de Spelen in Tokio stoppen bij de hockeybond. "Tot 1 december is er tijd genoeg om te praten, over hoe wat, wie en waar", zegt Caldas in gesprek met NU.nl. Volgens de bondscoach loopt zijn contract formeel op 1 december af.
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
AZ stelt ontspanningsstoelen beschikbaar voor ziekenhuis
AZ stelt ontspanningsfaciliteiten beschikbaar voor intensivecaremedewerkers van het Erasmus MC in Rotterdam. Zij kunnen gebruikmaken van stoelen, die zijn voorzien van een speciale ontspanningstechnologie. De intensivecare-afdeling van het Erasmus MC zal deze week honderden coronapatiënten opnemen. Hiermee komt er een enorme druk op alle verpleegkundigen en artsen op de ic.
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Van der Breggen weet nog niet of ze doorgaat
Anna van der Breggen (29) heeft nog geen besluit genomen over haar toekomst nu de Olympische Spelen met een jaar zijn uitgesteld. "Of ik nu ook een jaar langer door fiets? Poeh, dat is een goede vraag", zegt de regerend olympisch kampioen op de weg in De Stentor. "De Spelen zijn wel het doel waar ik me nog helemaal op wilde richten, dus dat zou goed kunnen. Maar het heeft nu niet echt prioriteit om dat soort beslissingen te nemen, eerst moeten we maar weer eens gaan koersen en dan komen ook dergelijke zaken weer op de voorgrond terecht."
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Bach sluit Spelen in lente 2021 niet uit
Thomas Bach van het internationaal olympisch comité (IOC) zegt dat het geen uitgemaakte zaak is dat het vierjaarlijkse evenement in de zomer van 2021 plaatsvindt. "We hebben afgesproken dat de Spelen uiterlijk in de zomer van 2021 gehouden moeten worden. Dat betekent niet dat het ook in de zomer gaat gebeuren. Alle opties liggen op tafel en worden bekeken", zegt de Duitser bij een persmoment.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
IOC overlegt donderdag met bonden over data Spelen
Het internationaal olympisch comité (IOC) gaat donderdag in overleg met de internationale sportbonden om een nieuwe datum van de Olympische Spelen te kunnen bepalen. De Spelen van komende zomer in Tokio werden gisteren vanwege de coronacrisis uitgesteld naar 2021. Bach noemde de kwestie vergelijkbaar met een "jigsaw-puzzel". "Je haalt er één stukje uit en de puzzel is waardeloos. Om tot een nieuwe oplossing te komen zijn compromissen en offers nodig van alle betrokkenen. Maar we hebben er vertrouwen in dat we die puzzel gaan leggen."
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Geen Nederlands kampioen handbal in BENE-league
Het Nederlands Handbal Verbond roept ook geen Nederlands kampioen uit in de BENE-league, de gecombineerde competitie tussen Nederland en België. De competitieorganisatie besluit het Belgische Bocholt op basis van de eindrangschikking wel uit te roepen tot kampioen van de competitie, nadat het finaletoernooi om de landstitel werd afgelast, maar een Nederlands kampioen blijft achterwege. Vorig jaar legde Aalsmeer beslag op de Nederlandse landstitel.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Bach: 'Nog onduidelijkheid over atletendorp'
Bach kan op diezelfde persconferentie weinig kwijt over de beschikbaarheid van het olympisch dorp. Het onderkomen van de atleten zou na de Spelen van komende zomer worden omgeturnd in een appartementencomplex. "Ik kan je niet vertellen wat de situatie is. Dit is een van de vele duizenden vragen. In het olympisch dorp klopt het hart van de Spelen. Deze Spelen vragen offers en compromissen van alle partijen."
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
IOC stelde maandag uitstel voor bij Japanse premier
Het internationaal olympisch comité heeft maandag van het de wereldgezondheidsorganisatie WHO alarmerende berichten ontvangen dat de Olympische Spelen van komende zomer in Tokio in het gedrang zouden komen door het coronavirus, zegt Thomas Bach op een persconferentie via de telefoon. Daarom belde Bach met de Japanse premier Shinzo Abe om uitstel van de Spelen naar 2021 voor te stellen.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Thomas Bach houdt op dit moment een teleconferentie met vertegenwoordigers van de buitenlandse media. Het hoofd van de het internationaal olympisch comité licht verder toe waarom de Olympische Spelen in Tokio pas gisteren vanwege de coronacrisis zijn verplaatst naar 2021. Ook de consequenties voor de sporters van deze beslissing komen naar voren.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
'Tussen Pasen en mei besluit over GP Canada'
Tussen Pasen en mei wordt er een beslissing genomen over het al dan niet doorgaan van de Grand Prix van Canada, zo laat François Dumontier, de hoofdorganisator van de GP, weten aan de Huffington Post. Dumontier schat de kansen op fifty-fifty dat de Formule 1-race op 14 juni wordt verreden op Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Dit seizoen zijn al acht races uitgesteld. "Er zijn twee opties: de race vindt plaats op 14 juni of er is uitstel. De Canadese Grand Prix wordt niet geannuleerd."
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Wielrenner Richeze hersteld van coronavirus 
Maximiliano Richeze is hersteld van het coronavirus en heeft het ziekenhuis in Abu Dhabi verlaten, laat hij weten via Instagram. De Argentijnse renner van UAE Team Emirates testte ruim twee weken geleden positief op het virus. "Eindelijk, na achttien dagen in het ziekenhuis waren mijn laatste twee COVID-19-tests negatief en mocht ik het ziekenhuis verlaten. Ik wil de dokters en verpleegsters bedanken voor hun zorg en mijn team voor alle steun."
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Spelers Dortmund leveren deel salaris in
De spelers van Borussia Dortmund leveren een deel van het salaris in zolang de coronacrisis woedt in Duitsland. Ook de technische staf staat een deel van het honorarium af. De Bundesliga ligt tot zeker 2 april stil, al wil de wedstrijdleiding de Duitse competitie uitstellen tot zeker 1 mei. "Borussia Dortmund zal in totaal tientallen miljoenen besparen", schrijft de club in de verklaring, die aan meerdere media is verstuurd. Volgens Bild leveren de spelers 10 procent van hun salaris in als er nog zonder publiek wordt gespeeld. Wordt er niet meer gevoetbald, dan gaat er 20 procent van de vergoeding af.
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Topsprinter Gatlin (38) gaat 'gewoon' jaar door
Topsprinter Justin Gatlin gaat nog een jaar door nu de Olympische Spelen in Tokio zijn uitgesteld naar 2021. De 38-jarige Amerikaan zou aankomende zomer na de Spelen een punt zetten achter zijn imposante loopbaan. "Iedereen denkt dat de tijd nu tegen mij is, maar dat is bezijden de waarheid", zegt de olympisch kampioen van 2004 op de 100 meter tegen het Amerikaanse TMZ Sports. "Alle veteranen, onder wie ik, zullen met hernieuwde energie deelnemen aan de Spelen in 2021."
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
De Boer twee weken uit voorzorg in thuisquarantaine
Frank de Boer zit in de Verenigde Staten al twee weken uit voorzorg in thuisquarantaine. "Dat doe ik uit eigen beweging. Ik ben wat verkouden en heb daarom ook getest op corona, maar ik heb de uitslag nog niet binnen", zegt de trainer van het Amerikaanse Atlanta United tegen VTBL. "Ik voel me verder prima. Iedereen moet nu zo veel als mogelijk binnen blijven, alleen bij hoge uitzondering mag je naar buiten. Dat is ook het beleid van de club."
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
'Gekwalificeerde sporters behouden tickets'
Sporters die zich al gekwalificeerd hadden voor de Olympische Spelen in Tokio, behouden ook na het uitgesproken uitstel naar 2021 hun olympische ticket. Dat zegt IOC-lid Nicole Hoevertsz tegen Radio 1. "Daar hadden we zondag al over gesproken en we hebben toen afgesproken dat de 57% die zich al gekwalificeerd heeft, gerespecteerd wordt. Dat blijft staan." Voor de sporters die zich nog niet geplaatst hebben voor de Spelen wordt een nieuw kwalificatietraject opgesteld, aldus Hoevertsz, afkomstig uit Aruba.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Van de Donk: 'Kan niet heel teleurgesteld zijn'
Voetbalster Daniëlle van de Donk heeft begrip voor de beslissing van het internationaal olympisch comité de Olympische Spelen uit te stellen naar 2021. Van de Donk zou met de Oranjevrouwen komende zomer voor het eerst in de historie deelnemen aan het grootste sportevenement ter wereld. "Iedereen had dit wel voorspeld, dus ik kan niet heel erg teleurgesteld zijn. Ik ben blij dat ze de veiligheid van de mensen boven de sport stellen", aldus de 104-voudig international in het Eindhovens Dagblad.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
FC Twente mogelijk in geldproblemen door virus
FC Twente komt mogelijk in geldproblemen als de coronacrisis blijft voortduren. Door het stilleggen van de Eredivisie zijn de inkomsten opgedroogd bij de Tukkers, die De Grolsch Veste in eigen beheer hebben. FC Twente betaalt wel beheerderskosten. "Door hogere inkomsten uit ticketing, horeca en sponsoring liepen we tot 1 maart voor op onze begroting. We hebben dus een liquiditeitsbuffer, maar het is duidelijk dat ons dat niet tot in het oneindige zal helpen", zegt algemeen directeur Paul van der Kraan tegen Voetbal International.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Dumoulin: 'Goed dat er duidelijkheid is'
Tom Dumoulin baalt vanzelfsprekend dat de Olympische Spelen zijn uitgesteld naar 2021, maar vindt het begrijpelijk dat het evenement komende zomer niet doorgaat vanwege de coronacrisis. Voor de Limburger vormde de olympische tijdrit met de Tour de France het hoofddoel van het seizoen. "Het is fijn dat er in dit stadium al een beslissing is genomen. Dat geeft wel duidelijkheid. Heel jammer voor mij en voor veel andere sporters, maar ik neem aan en ik hoop dat we ons volgend jaar mogen verheugen op de Spelen. Op dit moment zijn er ergere en belangrijkere dingen in de wereld dan sport."
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
De Boer overwoog niet terug te keren naar Nederland
Frank de Boer heeft niet overwogen om terug te keren naar Nederland. De oud-international is trainer van Atlanta United uit de Verenigde Staten, waar momenteel een inreisverbod geldt om verdere verspreiding van het coronavirus tegen te gaan. "Maar ik beschouw dit nu ook echt als thuis", zegt De Boer tegen VTBL. "Dus we Facetimen veel met onze dochters. Zo komen we de tijd wel door, we moeten er het beste van maken. Het is inderdaad jammer van de sportzomer. Maar het zij zo. Andere dingen zijn nu belangrijker."
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Van den Hoogenband vreesde voor schrappen Spelen
Chef de mission Pieter van den Hoogenband van NOC*NSF vreesde de afgelopen periode dat de Olympische Spelen helemaal geschrapt zou worden. "We hebben goede contacten met de Japanners en het IOC (internationaal olympisch comité, red.). Daardoor hoorden we steeds vaker geluiden dat het uitstellen van de Spelen niet zo makkelijk is en dat het misschien helemaal afgelast zou worden", zegt Van den Hoogenband tegen de NOS. Gisteren besloot het IOC de Spelen in Tokio toch naar 2021 te verplaatsen.
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Ook olympische fakkeltocht uitgesteld
Met het uitstellen van de Olympische Spelen naar 2021 is ook de olympische fakkeltocht in Tokio uitgesteld, bevestigt Yoshiro Mori, voorzitter van het organisatiecomité. De olympische vlam kwam afgelopen vrijdag over uit Griekenland. "We starten geen fakkeltocht als we nieuwe maatregelen nemen", zegt Mori op een persconferentie. "We zullen een nieuw plan smeden voor de fakkeltocht."
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
USADA vreest dat dopingzondaars profiteren van uitstel
Het Amerikaanse antidopingagentschap vreest dat gestrafte dopingzondaars kunnen profiteren van het uitstel van de Olympische Spelen naar 2021. Sporters en begeleiders die geschorst zijn tot de zomer van 2020, zouden volgend jaar in theorie alsnog kunnen deelnemen aan de Spelen. De kwestie is al besproken tijdens een vergadering met 21 nationale antidopingbureaus. "Het is een van de vele complexe zaken die goed overdacht moeten worden en waarover besluitvorming nodig is nu de Spelen zijn uitgesteld", aldus Travis Tygart, het hoofd van het Amerikaanse antidopingbureau USADA.
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Willian verlaat quarantaine, terug naar Brazilië
Willian is teruggekeerd naar Brazilië om de corona-onderbreking bij zijn familie door te brengen, bevestigt zijn werkgever Chelsea tegenover Sky Sports. De selectie van de Londense club zit in thuisquarantaine nu de Premier League tot zeker 30 april stilligt. De 31-jarige vleugelaanvaller beschikt over een aflopend contract bij de ploeg van manager Frank Lampard.
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
Ook Messi doneert miljoen aan ziekenhuizen
Ook Lionel Messi schiet ziekenhuizen te hulp in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. In navolging van onder anderen Cristiano Ronaldo en trainer Josep Guardiola heeft de Argentijnse superster van FC Barcelona in totaal 1 miljoen euro gedoneerd aan twee ziekenhuizen. De helft is volgens Spaanse media naar het Hospital Clinic in Barcelona gegaan, dat de donatie van de Argentijnse sterspeler ook heeft bevestigd, en de andere 500.000 euro naar een ziekenhuis in Argentinië.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:02
Doelman Atalanta heeft coronavirus
Marco Sportiello is positief getest op het coronavirus. De doelman van Atalanta vertoont momenteel geen ziekteverschijnselen, maar moet tot en met vrijdag in quarantaine, zo laat de club weten. Atalanta komt uit Bergamo, de Italiaanse regio met de meeste bevestigde besmettingen (dik 6.700). Volgens enkele deskundigen en de burgemeester is de Champions League-wedstrijd tussen Atalanta en Valencia in Milaan op 19 februari een van de oorzaken dat Bergamo zo zwaar getroffen is.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:48
Ronaldo helpt ziekenhuizen in Portugal
Ook Cristiano Ronaldo draagt financieel zijn steentje bij in de strijd tegen de coronacrisis. De aanvaller van Juventus doneert samen met zaakwaarnemer Jorge Mendes flink wat geld aan ziekenhuizen in Lissabon en Porto. "Het gaat om zeer hoge donaties die zeker vele levens zullen redden", zo laat het ziekenhuis in Porto weten. Beide ziekenhuizen kunnen op deze manier flink investeren in de intensive care.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:25
Eerder vandaag liet de 34-jarige Epke Zonderland weten te twijfelen of hij wel zou deelnemen aan de uitgestelde Olympische Spelen, maar daar lijkt de turner toch wel gewoon voor te gaan. "Ik had graag gezien dat-ie had kunnen doorgaan. Maar nu de Spelen verplaatst zijn, heb ik wel de intentie om volgend jaar door te gaan", zegt hij bij de NOS.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:14
'Sommige spelers durven niet meer te voetballen'
Fortuna Sittard-trainer Sjors Ultee weet niet of de KNVB er verstandig aan doet om de Eredivisie de komende maanden gewoon af te maken ondanks de coronacrisis. Hij weet dat sommige spelers van zijn selectie dat niet zien zitten. "Ik heb jongens aan de lijn gehad die zeggen dat ze niet durven te voetballen. Ze snappen het niet; in Nederland moeten we allemaal 1,5 meter afstand houden om risico's uit te sluiten, maar wij moeten straks wel gewoon weer gaan voetballen?", zegt Ultee tegen VI.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:32
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:15
Guardiola doneert miljoen euro voor aanschaf medische apparatuur
Manchester City-trainer Josep Guardiola doneert 1 miljoen euro voor de aanschaf van medische apparatuur in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. De Angel Soler Daniel Foundation is een stichting van een artsencollectief in Barcelona, die via zijn eigen website melding maakte van de donatie van de Catalaan. Voor de donatie van Guardiola hadden de artsen in de Noord-Spaanse provincie al 33.000 euro opgehaald.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:01
No Olympics 2020. I'm glad and respect the decision that has been made... I'm sure that 2021 will be even more special. Sports is a big part of my life, but not the most important thing. First things first. My heart goes out to all people who are suffering from the Corona-virus and everyone working in healtcare who are doing their utmost best to help them. Please stay home and take care of eachother!🙏❤️

Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:20
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:10
"Toen er voor het eerst een kans was dat de Spelen niet door zouden gaan, was ik er een stuk verdrietiger om. Nu voel ik me juist heel erg strijdlustig. Ik ben zeker niet van plan om op te geven en ga gewoon door", aldus Heemskerk. "Eigenlijk ben ik opgelucht en heel blij dat de Spelen uitgesteld worden. We zagen dit allemaal wel aankomen, er was gewoon geen houden meer aan. Nu kan iedereen even bijkomen en nieuwe plannen maken. Ik hoop dat de wereld er over een paar maanden wat mooier uitziet." (2/2)
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:05
Heemskerk: 'Ik ga zeker niet opgeven'
Het nieuws over de uitgestelde Olympische Spelen heeft Femke Heemskerk alleen maar strijdlustiger gemaakt. Tokio 2020 zou het sluitstuk worden van haar fraaie carrière, maar de 32-jarige zwemster gaat met alle plezier een jaar langer door. "Tokio doet een beetje hard to get, dus dat zorgt ervoor dat ik het juist wil", zegt Heemskerk vanuit het Amerikaanse Palm Springs. "Dit nieuws zat er al een tijdje aan te komen, dus ik heb er een paar dagen over na kunnen denken."  (1/2)
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:20
In de sportwereld is over het algemeen positief gereageerd op het uitstellen van de Spelen. Er was van veel kanten al de nodige kritiek op het IOC, omdat die een definitieve beslissing lange tijd voor zich uitschoof en weigerde een knoop door te hakken. "Het is een erg jammerlijke, maar wel begrijpelijke beslissing. De globale gezondheid gaat voor. Anderzijds blijf ik toch met een rotgevoel achter. Vier jaar geleden hebben we een plan opgemaakt richting de Spelen, en dat plan valt nu eigenlijk in het water", aldus Van der Poel.
