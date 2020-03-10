Ook definitief een streep door ZLM Tour

No Olympics 2020. I'm glad and respect the decision that has been made... I'm sure that 2021 will be even more special. Sports is a big part of my life, but not the most important thing. First things first. My heart goes out to all people who are suffering from the Corona-virus and everyone working in healtcare who are doing their utmost best to help them. Please stay home and take care of eachother!🙏❤️