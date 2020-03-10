Ook competitie Wales beëindigd, wel kampioen uitgeroepen
Ook competitie Wales beëindigd, wel kampioen uitgeroepen

10 maart 2020

Door het coronavirus zijn bijna alle sportwedstrijden in de komende tijd afgelast of uitgesteld. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
SC Heerenveen biedt twee seizoenkaarten aan
Ook SC Heerenveen biedt zijn seizoenkaarthouders twee opties aan voor de wedstrijden in het nieuwe seizoen. Met een zilveren seizoenkaart hebben abonnementhouders recht op 50 procent van een tegemoetkoming van een wedstrijd die zonder publiek wordt gespeeld. Bij een gouden seizoenkaart steunen supporters hun club onvoorwaardelijk en zien ze dus af van compensatie.
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
De KNVB moet De Graafschap en SC Cambuur financieel compenseren voor het mislopen van promotie naar de Eredivisie.
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Overheid beslist op 28 mei over Serie A
De Italiaanse overheid beslist op 28 mei of de Serie A nog wordt hervat, zo kondigt de Italiaanse minister van Sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, aan. De competitie ligt sinds 9 maart stil door de coronacrisis. De clubs willen op 13 juni de competitie hervatten, maar na vele gesprekken met de overheid is het nog steeds niet duidelijk of de bal kan gaan rollen in het zwaar getroffen land. De clubs mogen vanaf dinsdag wel de groepstrainingen weer hervatten.
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Assistent Burnley een van besmette PL-personen
Een van de drie besmette personen in de Premier League is de assistent-trainer van Burnley, Ian Woan. Dat bevestigt de club in een verklaring. Woan is zondag positief getest op het coronavirus en gaat zeven dagen in zelfisolatie. Hij vertoont echter geen symptomen van het virus. Komende maandag ondergaat hij een nieuwe test.
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Boekarest blijft speelstad van EK in 2021
Boekarest blijft ook volgend jaar speelstad van het EK voetbal. Dat laat het ministerie van Sport in Roemenië weten. In de Roemeense hoofdstad staan drie groepswedstrijden en een achtste finale op het programma. De UEFA wil de eindronde van het toernooi 'gewoon' laten afwerken in de twaalf gekozen speelsteden, maar door de coronacrisis is daar nog geen duidelijkheid over.
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
NOC*NSF teleurgesteld over dichte sportkantines
NOC*NSF is teleurgesteld dat de sportkantines van buitensportaccommodaties nog niet open mogen. Premier Mark Rutte liet vanavond weten dat de horeca per 1 juni weer deels open mag. Dit geldt echter nog niet voor de sportkantines. "Het is erg jammer dat de sportkantines niet gewoon met de horecaopenstelling mee kunnen lopen. We zijn er in de sport aan gewend dat wij de voor de horeca geldende regels altijd stipt opvolgen. Dat zouden we nu ook hebben gedaan", aldus Gerard Dielessen, algemeen directeur bij de sportkoepel.
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Ook competitie Wales beëindigd, wel kampioen uitgeroepen
Ook de competitie in Wales wordt voortijdig beëindigd als gevolg van de coronacrisis. In tegenstelling tot de Eredivisie wordt in de Cymru Premier wel een kampioen uitgeroepen. De schaal gaat naar Connah's Quay Nomads, dat een voorsprong van vier punten had op achtervolger The New Saints. Het is voor Connah's Quay Nomads de eerste landstitel in de clubgeschiedenis.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Bijna kwart Engelse voetballers voelt zich depressief
Bijna een kwart van de Engelse profvoetballers voelt zich depressief gedurende de coronacrisis. Dat blijkt uit een enquête van de Engelse spelersvakbond onder 262 spelers. Het gaat om 57 spelers. Liefst 72 procent van de ondervraagden voelt regelmatig angst. Door de coronacrisis liggen alle Engelse competitie sinds halverwege maart stil.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Minister-president Mark Rutte en minister Hugo de Jonge hebben tijdens een persconferentie geen mededelingen gedaan over topsport en de hervatting van het profvoetbal. De KNVB smeedt momenteel een noodplan voor de voetbalbranche en hoopt na 1 september, als het huidige verbod op evenementen vervalt, de competitie te beginnen. Onduidelijk is nog of daarvoor oefenwedstrijden zijn toegestaan.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Ook Sloveense competitie wordt hervat
Ook in Slovenië gaat in juni de bal weer rollen. De Prva Liga, die halverwege maart werd stilgelegd vanwege de coronacrisis, wordt op 5 juni weer hervat, zo heeft de Sloveense voetbalbond bevestigd. De wedstrijden worden allemaal achter gesloten deuren gespeeld. Ook het bekertoernooi, dat aanvankelijk nog geschrapt werd, wordt in juni afgemaakt. De bedoeling is om de finale op 24 juni af te werken. NK Maribor is de regerend landskampioen in Slovenië.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Málaga grijpt hard in: veertig medewerkers weg
Het ooit zo roemruchte Málaga CF moet hard ingrijpen om de hoofd boven het water te houden in de coronacrisis. De Spaanse club meldt dat de contracten van veertig medewerkers, onder wie ook spelers, via een speciale regeling van de Spaanse overheid (tijdelijk) zijn opgeschort. Málaga staat momenteel vijftiende in de Segunda División.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Italiaanse minister zaait verwarring over herstart Serie A
De Italiaanse minister van Sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, zaait verdere verwarring over de herstart van de Serie A. De clubs willen op 13 juni de competitie hervatten, maar de Italiaanse overheid verlengde gisteren het verbod op sportwedstrijden tot 14 juni. "We hopen allemaal dat het seizoen zo snel mogelijk kan worden hervat, maar er zijn op dit moment geen zekerheden. Pas als de besmettingsgraad blijft teruglopen, kunnen we een datum noemen."
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Eerste wielerwedstrijd op 28 juli
De Ronde van Burgos is de eerste wielerwedstrijd die wordt verreden sinds het uitbreken van het coronavirus, blijkt uit de definitieve koerskalender van de internationale wielerfederatie UCI. De Spaanse meerdaagse koers staat gepland van 28 juli tot en met 1 augustus. De UCI spreekt met het publiceren van de definitieve koerskalender van een "belangrijke stap" voor de terugkeer van koersen.
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Zes Premier League-betrokkenen hebben coronavirus
Zes spelers of stafleden in de Premier League zijn positief getest op het coronavirus. Dat laat de competitie via de officiële kanalen weten. De positieve gevallen zijn werkzaam bij drie clubs. De Premier League testte in totaal 748 spelers en begeleiders. De competitie hoopt in juni het lopende seizoen te kunnen afronden.
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Duitse voetbalbond denkt na over salarisplafond
De Duitse voetbalbond vindt dat er nagedacht moet worden over een salarisplafond om de financiële gevolgen van het coronavirus voor de clubs te beperken. Dat laat bondsvoorzitter Fritz Keller weten. "Er worden onzinnige salarissen en afkoopsom betaald die niet meer geloofwaardig zijn. De provisies voor de zaakwaarnemers en de immense transfersommen zijn een steeds grotere factor voor irritatie en zorgen voor vervreemding van onze geliefde sport. Het voetbal moet samen tot oplossingen komen."
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Zuidam bevestigt gang FC Utrecht naar UEFA
Jordy Zuidam, technisch directeur van FC Utrecht, bevestigt tegen NU.nl dat FC Utrecht naar de UEFA stapt om alsnog een bekerfinale met een Europees ticket tegen Feyenoord te laten spelen. De eindstrijd werd eerder door de KNVB nog geschrapt vanwege de coronacrisis. "Een van de belangrijkste richtlijnen is dat er door de voetbalbonden alles aan is en wordt gedaan om de competities tot een einde te brengen. De UEFA staat open voor ons verhaal en gaat ernaar kijken."
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
'Overleg KNVB en FC Utrecht levert niets op'
Het overleg tussen de KNVB en FC Utrecht vanochtend heeft niets opgeleverd. Dat schrijft het Algemeen Dagblad. Volgens de krant liggen de standpunten van KNVB-bestuurders Justin Spee en Eric Gudde en de directie van de Domstedelingen te ver uiteen om tot een compromis te komen. FC Utrecht zou zijn gang naar de UEFA doorzetten om alsnog een bekerfinale met Europees voetbal als inzet af te dwingen.
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
'De Graafschap maandag in gesprek met KNVB'
De Graafschap gaat maandag in gesprek met de KNVB over financiële compensatie vanwege het mislopen van promotie naar de Eredivisie. Dat meldt De Gelderlander. Volgens de regionale krant neemt de club uit Doetinchem pas daarna een besluit over eventuele vervolgstappen tegen de voetbalbond, die vanwege de coronacrisis de promotie/degradatieregeling tussen de Eredivisie en Keuken Kampioen Divisie bevroor. De Graafschap spande eerder nog met koploper SC Cambuur een kort geding aan tegen de KNVB, maar haalde bakzeil bij de rechter.
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
'Kwartfinales en halve finales CL over één duel'
De UEFA is van plan om de kwartfinales en halve finales van de Champions League dit seizoen over één wedstrijd te laten gaan. Die halve eindstrijd moet dan worden afgewerkt op neutraal terrein in Turkije, waar ook de finale plaats zal vinden. Dat staat in het voorstel van een werkgroep van de UEFA dat in handen is van de Spaanse sportkrant AS. Ook in het restant van de Europa League zullen de returns worden geschrapt. Op 17 juni moet het uitvoerend comité van de UEFA zich over de plannen buigen.
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
Dumfries: 'Uitzonderlijke situatie'
Aanvoerder Denzel Dumfries beseft dat het onontkoombaar was dat er "lastige keuzes" gemaakt moeten worden. "Dat er iets moest gebeuren is duidelijk", zegt hij op de website van PSV. "Het is een uitzonderlijke situatie waarin we leven en we snappen dat we mee moeten denken. Wij vonden het cruciaal dat iedereen in de groep erachter zou staan en dat is gelukt. In de kleedkamer is eenheid van denken het belangrijkste dat er is. Ik ben er trots op dat dit is gelukt."
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
PSV akkoord met spelers over tijdelijke salarisverlaging
De spelersgroep van PSV gaat akkoord met een tijdelijke verlaging van het salaris. "De spelersgroep heeft van begin af aan duidelijk gemaakt dat ze de noodzaak en urgentie begrijpen", zegt algemeen directeur Toon Gerbrands. "Ik wil graag benadrukken dat dit een complexe situatie is. Het is niet leuk om een dergelijk verzoek te doen, maar de uitkomst leert dat er begrip is. De eenheid van geest koesteren we." Het advies van spelersvakbond VVCS en werkgeversorganisatie FBO vormt de basis van de afspraken.
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
Khabib Nurmagomedov wil pas over een nieuw UFC-gevecht nadenken als de gezondheidssituatie van zijn vader en coach verbeterd is. Abdulmanhap Nurmagomedov ligt al ruim een week in kritieke toestand in een ziekenhuis in Moskou. "Hij verkeert in een slechte conditie", zegt de Russische UFC-kampioen. "COVID-19 heeft het erger gemaakt. Ik wil iedereen bedanken voor de berichten en gebeden. Ik hoop dat jullie allemaal gezond blijven."
Coronavirus · 10 uur geleden
'Britse GP op de tocht door quarantaineregels'
De Grand Prix van Groot-Brittannië staat voorlopig nog wel op de kalender, maar het is nog maar de vraag of er op 19 juli daadwerkelijk geracet kan worden op Silverstone. De Britse regering wil mensen die het land binnenkomen veertien dagen in quarantaine plaatsen en zou voor de sport geen uitzondering willen maken. "Dat gaat een probleem worden, niet alleen voor de buitenlandse teams, maar ook voor de teams die op en neer reizen naar hun basis in Groot-Brittannië", zegt Silverstone-baas Stuart Pringle tegen Sky F1. "Dus er moet een oplossing komen, anders is niet alleen onze Grand Prix, maar het hele verdere seizoen in gevaar."
Coronavirus · 10 uur geleden
Bayern, Real en Inter steunen zorg met minitoernooi
Bayern München, Real Madrid en Internazionale gaan in 2021 de strijd aan tijdens een minitoernooi. De opbrengst van de wedstrijden gaat naar de medische zorg in Italië en Spanje, landen die hard zijn getroffen door het coronavirus. Bij de zogeheten European Solidarity Cup treffen de clubs elkaar één keer. "Verpleegkundigen en artsen doen in deze periode uitstekend werk voor de samenleving. Bayern zal vijfduizend zorgmedewerkers uitnodigen in de Allianz Arena om de wedstrijd tegen Real bij te wonen", zegt Bayern-voorzitter Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.
Coronavirus · 11 uur geleden
Ook hockeyers leveren deel salaris in
Niet alleen in de voetbalwereld, maar ook in de Hoofdklasse hockey brengen spelers een financieel offer om hun club door de coronacrisis te slepen. Bij Kampong, HGC, Tilburg en SCHC zien de spelers af van een deel van hun salaris voor het lopende seizoen, meldt hockey.nl. Ook bij andere topclubs wordt over het inleveren van salaris gesproken, of schieten de spelers door middel van het geven van trainingen hun club te hulp. "De club is altijd goed voor ons, dus wij vinden als spelersgroep dat wij ook een gebaar moeten maken nu de club het lastig heeft", verklaart Kampong-speler Kellerman de geste.
Coronavirus · 12 uur geleden
Watford-aanvoerder Deeney weigert te trainen
De kans is groot dat bij Watford aanvoerder Troy Deeney vandaag ontbreekt op het trainingsveld. De 31-jarige aanvaller liet in de podcast Talk the Talk weten het onverantwoord te vinden weer het veld op te gaan, vanwege de broze gezondheid van zijn vijf maanden oude zoontje. "Hij heeft ademhalingsproblemen en ik wil hem niet verder in de problemen brengen", zegt Deeney. "Daarom kom ik niet trainen. Het maakt me niet uit of dat financiële consequenties heeft voor me."
Coronavirus · 15 uur geleden
Fans Ajax krijgen geld terug bij duels in leeg stadion
Ajax-supporters die voor volgend seizoen een seizoenkaart willen bestellen, hoeven niet bang te zijn dat ze naar hun geld kunnen fluiten als er door de coronamaatregelen nog lange tijd in een leeg stadion gespeeld moet worden. "We hebben besloten dat seizoenkaarthouders ervoor kunnen kiezen om geld terug te krijgen voor elke wedstrijd die zij moeten missen als gevolg van de regels omtrent het coronavirus", meldt de club. "Als we het hele seizoen zonder fans spelen, dan heb je dus recht op teruggave van het gehele aankoopbedrag."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:05
Jakobsen neemt deel aan virtueel sprinttoernooi
Fabio Jakobsen is een van de zestien renners die komend weekend meedoet aan The Challenge of Stars, een virtueel knock-outtoernooi. De renners worden verdeeld in twee poules van acht klimmers en acht sprinters. Telkens gaan twee man vanuit huis de strijd met elkaar aan op een parcours in Italië. Bij de sprinters krijgt Jakobsen concurrentie van onder anderen Caleb Ewan, Matteo Trentin en Nacer Bouhanni. Onder anderen Chris Froome, Vincenzo Nibali en Rafal Majka komen in actie bij de klimmers.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:51
Serie A moet langer wachten op hervatting
Er wordt tot en met 14 juni niet gevoetbald in de Serie A, tenzij de Italiaanse regering groen licht geeft om de competitie een dag eerder te hervatten. Vorige week kwamen de twintig clubs in de hoogste divisie tot overeenstemming om de competitie op 13 juni in lege stadions te hervatten, maar de Italiaanse regering verbiedt nu vanwege de coronacrisis sport en evenementen tot en met 14 juni.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:38
Georginio Wijnaldum kan niet wachten om weer te trainen met zijn ploeggenoten van Liverpool. Dat hoeft ook niet lang meer, want vanaf morgen mogen de spelers in de Premier League weer in kleine groepjes trainen.

Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:11

Klopp denkt niet dat seizoen nietig wordt verklaard
Jürgen Klopp kan zich haast niet voorstellen dat het afgebroken seizoen in de Premier League nietig wordt verklaard. "Er waren mensen die het seizoen wilden beëindigen en ongeldig wilden verklaren", zegt de Liverpool-coach tijdens een presentatie in het opleidingscentrum van de Duitse voetbalbond DFB. "Toen dacht ik: we hebben 76 procent van het seizoen gespeeld en nu willen jullie dat gewoon helemaal verwijderen? Dat is iets wat ik persoonlijk oneerlijk zou vinden. Je kan niet zeggen dat er niets gebeurd is. We staan bovenaan in het klassement voor thuiswedstrijden en bovenaan in het klassement voor uitwedstrijden. Dit is een seizoen waarin wij kampioen zouden moeten worden."

Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:40
Hearts legt zich niet neer bij degradatie
Heart of Midlothian gaat de degradatie uit de Schotse Premiership aanvechten. "We hebben vanaf het begin verklaard dat we het niet juist vinden dat welke club dan ook ten onrechte wordt gestraft vanwege het coronavirus", meldt de club uit Edinburgh, kort nadat de Schotse club unaniem besloten het seizoen te beëindigen vanwege de coronacrisis. Hearts kondigt aan op korte termijn met een plan te komen, omdat juridische stappen zowel tijdrovend als duur zijn.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:57
Mollema blijft Tour en Vuelta rijden
Ook nu de verschillende wielerkoersen zijn verplaatst door de coronacrisis, blijft Bauke Mollema de Tour de France en de Vuelta a España rijden. De Groninger start samen met Richie Porte als kopman in de Franse wielerronde en zal een maand later voor ritzeges gaan in de Spaanse wielerronde. "Mijn doelen voor de rest van dit seizoen blijven eigenlijk hetzelfde", zegt Mollema op de website van zijn ploeg Trek-Segafredo. "Ik kijk ernaar uit om weer te kunnen koersen. Het worden drukke maanden, maar ik hoop dat ik de fans weer kan laten juichen."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:14
UEFA stelt bestuursvergadering drie weken uit
De UEFA moet een bestuursvergadering, die voor 27 mei op de planning stond, drie weken uitstellen. De bijeenkomst wordt verplaatst naar 17 juni. Met de verschuiving wil de Europese voetbalbond zichzelf wat meer tijd geven om tot volledige overeenstemming te komen over alle locaties voor het EK, die door de coronacrisis is uitgesteld naar de zomer van 2021.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:51
Coronavirus · gisteren om 15:42

Premier League-clubs mogen in kleine groepjes trainen
De eerste grote stap richting het hervatten van de Premier League is genomen. Alle spelers in de Engelse competitie kunnen vanaf morgen weer in kleine groepjes trainen. De twintig clubs stemmen unaniem voor dit besluit tijdens een vergadering over het zogeheten 'Project Restart'. De spelers moeten zich wel houden aan de socialdistancingregels.

Coronavirus · gisteren om 15:32
FIFA organiseert wedstrijd voor steun tegen corona
De FIFA gaat een wedstrijd organiseren om fondsen te werven die een bijdrage moeten leveren in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. De opbrengst gaat naar onder meer organisaties die werken aan de ontwikkeling van technieken die de medische zorg en behandeling van het coronavirus toegankelijker en beter moeten maken. Verdere details over het project maakt de FIFA later bekend. "Het is onze verantwoordelijkheid solidariteit te tonen met de samenleving en om alles te doen waarmee we kunnen helpen in de strijd tegen deze pandemie", zegt FIFA-voorzitter Gianni Infantino.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:05
Coronavirus · gisteren om 13:47
UCI werkt aan gezondheidsplan voor renners
De mondiale wielerbond UCI ontwikkelt een gezondheidsplan om de renners en hun stafleden te kunnen beschermen. Volgens Cyclingnews, dat een kopie van het voorlopige gezondheidsprotocol in handen heeft, is het plan een belangrijke stap naar de hervatting van de wielerwedstrijden. Het moet onder meer inzichtelijk worden gemaakt welke renners al met het coronavirus besmet zijn geraakt.
