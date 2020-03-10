Ook burgemeester Doetinchem tegen plannen KNVB Liveblog corona

Ook burgemeester Doetinchem tegen plannen KNVB

10 maart 2020

Wereldwijd zijn veel sportevenementen geschrapt en uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Verstappen: 'Ik doe heel veel simulatorwerk'
Max Verstappen is een van de topsporters die op dit moment thuis moeten blijven, in afwachting van het verloop van de coronacrisis. De Red Bull Racing-coureur benadrukt dat hij zoveel mogelijk binnen blijft. "Ik probeer mijn work-outs nu allemaal thuis te doen en ik doe heel veel simulatorwerk", zegt Verstappen op zijn eigen site. "In combinatie met veel trainen, probeer ik zo klaar te zijn voor we weer gaan racen. En ondertussen hoop ik natuurlijk dat iedereen gezond blijft."
Mocht je het spoor bijster zijn na alle ontwikkelingen van vanavond; dit is de stand van zaken omtrent het wel of niet uitspelen van de Eredivisie:

  • KNVB wil Eredivisie op 19 juni hervatten en uiterlijk in juli afmaken
  • Clubs moeten in dat geval de training in mei hervatten
  • Besluit KNVB is afhankelijk van beleid kabinet 
  • Op 21 april wordt bekend of de regering de maatregelen verlengt
  • Ajax is volgens KNVB-directeur Gudde tóch solidair aan het plan
  • Burgemeester Eindhoven wil géén hervatting in juni
KNVB-directeur Gudde: 'Ajax solidair aan ons plan'
Eric Gudde, directeur betaald voetbal van de KNVB, zegt dat Ajax achter de plannen staat om de Eredivisie halverwege juni te hervatten, mits dat veilig is. De Amsterdammers stelden vorige week nog dat de competitie definitief moet worden stopgezet. "Ajax heeft zich solidair verklaard aan het uitwerken van dit scenario", zegt Gudde in gesprek met de NOS. "Tijdens het overleg van vandaag is het woord solidariteit een behoorlijk aantal keer gevallen. Hopelijk staan we vandaag ietsje dichter bij elkaar."
Burgemeester Eindhoven kritisch op plan KNVB
Het voornemen van de KNVB om het Eredivisie-seizoen af te maken is pas net officieel bekend, maar de voetbalbond krijgt nu al kritiek te verduren. Burgemeester John Jorritsma van Eindhoven wil niet dat de competitie halverwege juni wordt hervat. "Supporters mogen dan niet het stadion in. Die gaan samenscholen in de stad en dan bereik je precies datgene wat je niet wil", legt hij uit bij Omroep Brabant. "Ik denk dat al mijn collega's van de veiligheidsregio unaniem achter me staan."
Ook streep door Grand Prix in Canada
Zoals verwacht gaat er ook een streep door de Grand Prix van Canada, die voor 14 juni gepland stond. De race is voorlopig uitgesteld, maar het is niet bekend of er een nieuwe datum kan worden gevonden. De GP van Canada is de negende race dit seizoen die niet door kan gaan. De eerstvolgende Grand Prix op de kalender is die in Frankrijk op 28 juni, al staat ook die op losse schroeven.
KNVB bevestigt voornemen om seizoen uit te spelen
Daar is dan eindelijk de bevestiging van de KNVB: de voetbalbond wil er alles aan doen om het Eredivisie-seizoen af te maken. De competitie moet volgens het plan om 19 juni worden hervat en in juli afgerond zijn. Overigens erkent de voetbalbond dat die plannen afhankelijk zijn van de regering, die in de week van 24 april laat weten of de huidige maatregelen tegen verspreiding van het coronavirus worden verlengd.
Nieuwe deadline voor olympische kwalificatie
Het internationaal olympisch comité (IOC) komt met een nieuwe deadline voor de olympische kwalificatie. Sporters krijgen tot 29 juni 2021 de kans om zich voor de uitgestelde Spelen te kwalificeren. De reeds geplaatste atleten behouden zoals bekend hun ticket voor Tokio.
Rutte: 'Plan KNVB is op eigen risico'
Het is nog altijd wachten op bevestiging van de KNVB, maar premier Mark Rutte reageert al op het uitgelekte nieuws dat de bond het Eredivisie-seizoen halverwege juni wil hervatten. "Het is het risico van de KNVB. Zij moeten zelf checken met juristen of dat mogelijk is", zegt Rutte op een persconferentie. "We zullen rond 21 april kijken naar het verbod op evenementen tot 1 juni, maar daar wil ik niet op vooruitlopen."
Van Barneveld treft Taylor donderdag in woonkamer
Raymond van Barneveld en Phil Taylor nemen het overmorgen dan toch echt tegen elkaar op vanuit hun woonkamer. Dat bevestigt Jaco van Bodegom, de manager van de Hagenaar, na berichtgeving van het AD aan NU.nl. De confrontatie begint om 20.00 uur en wordt uitgezonden op Facebook.
FIFA gaat akkoord met verlengen spelerscontracten
De FIFA wil de huidige spelerscontracten verlengen tot het seizoen definitief is afgemaakt. Nieuwe contracten gelden bovendien pas als het nieuwe seizoen begint. Door de coronacrisis moeten veel landen de competitie in de zomermaanden afmaken, waardoor het nieuwe seizoen ook pas later van start kan gaan. De zomerse transferwindow wordt ook verplaatst: vanaf het einde van het huidige seizoen tot het begin van het nieuwe seizoen.
Fabrieken van Formule 1-teams moeten langer dicht blijven
In afwachting van de KNVB nieuws uit de Formule 1-wereld: teams moeten hun fabriek nog langer gesloten houden in deze vervroegde zomerstop. De periode is verlengd van 21 naar 35 opeenvolgende dagen. De vijfweekse sluiting moet in maart en/of april en/of mei genomen worden en geldt voor alle deelnemende teams en de leveranciers van de motoren.
In navolging van het AD melden De Telegraaf, NOS en VI eveneens dat de KNVB de Eredivisie en de Keuken Kampioen Divisie halverwege juni wil hervatten. Het is nog altijd wachten op bevestiging van de voetbalbond zelf...
'KNVB wil Eredivisie niet stopzetten'
De KNVB ziet het niet als een optie om de profcompetities definitief stil te leggen en hoopt halverwege juni zelfs de eerste wedstrijden in te halen, meldt het AD. De voetbalbond had vandaag een overleg met de clubs uit de Eredivisie en de Keuken Kampioen Divisie. Hoewel onder meer Ajax, AZ en PSV willen stoppen, blijft het doel om het seizoen af te maken. De KNVB wil ook dat de bekerfinale gewoon gespeeld wordt.
Olympische kwalificatie in atletiek voorlopig opgeschort
De kwalificatiewedstrijden atletiek voor de Olympische Spelen van 2021 zijn voorlopig opgeschort. Tot 1 december zullen er geen toernooien worden gehouden waar tickets voor Tokio veroverd kunnen worden, meldt World Athletics. In die periode mogen er wel reguliere atletiektoernooien worden gehouden, mits dat mogelijk is in deze coronacrisis.
Solskjaer neemt het op voor voetballers
Manchester United-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vindt de manier waarop voetballers in Engeland op dit moment behandeld worden oneerlijk. De Britse regering vindt dat Premier League-spelers al lang salaris hadden moeten inleveren om de maatschappij te helpen. "Voetbal is vaak wel een erg makkelijk doelwit", zegt Solskjaer tegen Sky Sports. "Ik ken spelers die al veel doen in de samenleving en mensen proberen te helpen. Er zijn bovendien al gesprekken gaande over de manier waarop voetballers kunnen helpen. Om ze dan zo aan te pakken, vind ik niet fair."
'Mogelijk twee races in Oostenrijk'
Volgens Auto Motor und Sport wordt een dezer dagen bekendgemaakt dat de Grand Prix in Canada niet doorgaat. De race in Montreal staat nu voor 14 juni op de planning, maar die datum komt te vroeg. Daarnaast zou de Formule 1 serieus overwegen om twee races in Oostenrijk te organiseren, omdat dat veel geld scheelt. Dat zou goed nieuws zijn voor Max Verstappen, die de laatste twee edities van de GP van Oostenrijk won.
FA-voorzitter Clarke: 'We kunnen clubs kwijtraken'
Voorzitter Greg Clarke van de Engelse voetbalbond benadrukt de ernst van deze coronacrisis nog maar eens. Hij vreest dat clubs failliet gaan en doet dan ook een oproep tot solidariteit. "Het gevaar bestaat dat clubs of hele competities verdwijnen", waarschuwt Clarke volgens Sky Sports. "In dat licht moeten alle betrokkenen - van spelers tot fans en van clubs tot eigenaren - deze pijn delen om het voetbal in leven te houden."
Jans: 'Blij dat ik nu thuis ben'
Ron Jans zal er vanzelfsprekend altijd van blijven balen dat hij bij FC Cincinnati moest vertrekken na beschuldigingen van racisme, maar de Nederlander is met het oog op de coronacrisis eigenlijk wel blij dat hij niet meer in de Verenigde Staten zit. "Ik heb de afgelopen weken weleens gedacht: stel dat ik nu nog in Amerika had gezeten, terwijl de rest van mijn familie in Nederland zat. Het blijft heel jammer dat het bij Cincinnati zo gelopen is. Dat gevoel zal ik altijd houden. Maar ik ben nu wel blij dat ik thuis ben", aldus Jans in gesprek met het AD.
AZ verrast seizoenskaarthouders met paaspakket
AZ verrast ruim zevenhonderd seizoenskaarthouder van zeventig jaar of ouder met een speciaal paaspakket. Die pakketten, gevuld met onder meer een paasstol, chocola en vers sap, zijn door onder anderen Marco Bizot, Teun Koopmeiners en Ron Vlaar bij de seizoenskaarthouders thuisgebracht. "Het coronavirus houdt ons allemaal dagelijks bezig, zeker ook de ouderen in onze samenleving die in de risicogroep vallen", zegt algemeen directeur Robert Eenhoorn. "Daarom wilden we, samen met Vomar, onze seizoenkaarthouders van zeventig jaar en ouder een hart onder de riem steken met deze paaspakketten."
La Liga hoopt eind mei weer te starten
In het beste geval kan La Liga op 28 mei weer van start gaan. Volgens voorzitter Javier Tebas van de organisatie achter de Spaanse hoogste divisie ligt er een scenario voor die datum klaar. "28 mei, 6 juni en 28 juni zijn de beste mogelijke data om weer te beginnen", zegt Tabas, die daaraan toevoegde dat 28 mei alleen haalbaar is als de Spaanse regering de strenge maatregelen rond het coronavirus op 26 april opheft. "We durven er eigenlijk geen datum op te plakken." La Liga ligt al sinds begin maart stil.
BeNe Ladies Tour geschrapt
De BeNe Ladies Tour gaat dit jaar niet door. De organisatie zegt als gevolg van het coronavirus geconfronteerd te worden met "te veel onzekerheden", waardoor de vierdaagse etappekoers van de wielerkalender is gehaald. De wedstrijd zou op 9 juli van start gaan in Utrecht en op 12 juli eindigen in het Belgische Knokke-Heist. De Duitse Lisa Klein won vorig jaar, terwijl in de twee jaren daarvoor Marianne Vos de sterkste was.
Ook Edwin van der Sar werkt deze dagen vanuit huis. Bijkomend voordeel: de Ajax-bestuurder kan iets comfortabelers dan een clubkostuum dragen.

🏠 Office at home ➧ @OnsOranje edition! ❓Guess the game of this shirt...🔸 #VdSarShirts #StayAtHome

Spelers Stade Reims kunnen geen afscheid nemen van clubarts
Kaj Sierhuis en zijn ploeggenoten bij Stade Reims kunnen geen afscheid nemen van clubarts Bernard Gonzalez. De zestigjarige dokter maakte zondag een einde aan zijn leven nadat hij besmet was geraakt met het coronavirus. Vanwege overheidsmaatregelen in Frankrijk mogen maximaal vijf personen een uitvaartplechtigheid bijwonen. "We zullen Bernard gezamenlijk herdenken in het stadion zodra we daar weer samen mogen komen", aldus clubvoorzitter Didier Perrin.
Parijzenaars mogen overdag niet meer sporten
Inwoners van Parijs mogen voorlopig overdag niet meer naar buiten om te sporten. De lokale autoriteiten hebben de maatregelen aangescherpt om de verspreiding van het coronavirus onder controle te houden. Het is daardoor tussen 10.00 en 19.00 uur niet meer toegestaan om buiten te sporten. Buiten die uren blijft het gewoon mogelijk. Artsen hadden aan de bel getrokken omdat de straten in Parijs overdag nog altijd volstroomden met joggers.
NASCAR-coureur verliest sponsor nadat hij opgeeft in online racespel
Video
NASCAR-coureur verliest sponsor nadat hij opgeeft in online racespel
Weer twee MotoGP's geschrapt
Er zijn weer twee MotoGP's uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. Het gaat om de Grand Prix van Italië, die op 31 mei zou worden verreden, en de Grand Prix van Catalonië, die een week later op de agenda stond. Er is voor beide Grand Prix-weekenden nog geen nieuwe datum gevonden. De eerstvolgende race is nu de GP van Duitsland op 21 juni. De TT van Assen is een week later, al is de kans groot dat beide evenementen eveneens geschrapt zullen worden.
Tafeltennisster Eerland vreest voor toekomst
Britt Eerland vreest haar tafeltennisloopbaan te moeten beëindigen. De 26-jarige Nederlandse is ontslagen bij haar Duitse club TuS-Bad Driburg, die door de coronacrisis in geldnood is geraakt, en ziet haar kansen op plaatsing voor de Olympische Spelen van volgend jaar daardoor verdampen. "We kunnen niet sporten en ik heb geen inkomsten meer. Hoe ga ik mij kwalificeren als ik geen geld heb om te investeren in mijn sport?", vraagt Eerland zich af tegenover de NOS. "Eerlijk gezegd durf ik niet meer te dromen van Tokio."
WK tafeltennis verplaatst naar eind september
De WK tafeltennis in Zuid-Korea worden waarschijnlijk naar eind september verplaatst. Het evenement zou eigenlijk vorige maand worden gehouden in de stad Busan, maar werd door de coronacrisis uitgesteld. De mondiale bond ITTF heeft nu voorgesteld het toernooi van 27 september tot en met 4 oktober te houden. De ITTF heeft ook nog andere data in gedachten, mocht er door de crisis ook in die periode niet gespeeld kunnen worden.
'Ook Formule 1-organisatie stuurt staf met verlof'
De organisatie van de Formule 1 volgt het voorbeeld van teams als McLaren, Williams en Racing Point door staf met onbetaald verlof te sturen. Het gaat volgens Motorsport om ongeveer de helft van het personeel. Veel van de topmensen zijn daarnaast akkoord gegaan met een salarisvermindering van 20 procent, terwijl baas Chase Carey vermoedelijk vrijwillig meer afstaat. Door de coronacrisis wordt er voorlopig geen race gereden. De eerstvolgende GP op de kalender is die in Canada op 14 juni.
'239 mensen welkom bij hervatting Bundesliga'
Mocht de Bundesliga nog hervat worden, dan mogen er per wedstrijd maar 239 mensen aanwezig zijn in en rond het stadion. Dat stelt Bild althans, na het inzien van geheime documenten. Binnen is plaats voor 126 personen, onder wie spelers, staf, 36 afgevaardigden van tv-zenders, dertig journalisten en in totaal vier ballenjongens. Daarnaast moeten buiten het stadion circa vijftig stewards zorgen dat supporters niet samenkomen.
Max Verstappen heeft een korte update voor zijn fans. De Formule 1-coureur blijft zoveel mogelijk binnen, maar houdt zichzelf in vorm, ook al wordt er voorlopig niet geracet. Ook is hij druk met rijden in de simulator, die hij thuis heeft staan. "Hopelijk blijven jullie ook fit en zie ik jullie snel."
Video

Whenever we will get started again, I will be ready. In the meantime, I hope you are all in good health 🙏🏼 #StaySafe #StayHome

UFC wil gevechten houden op privé-eiland
UFC-baas Dana White heeft vergevorderde plannen om tijdens de coronacrisis gevechten te organiseren op een privé-eiland. Vechters en medewerkers moeten met privévliegtuigen worden ingevlogen. "Ik denk dat ik nog een dag of twee nodig heb om alles rond te krijgen", zegt White tegen TMZ. "Dan gaan we daar elke week gevechten houden. We zijn bezig met de infrastructuur, zodat ook de internationale gevechten door kunnen gaan. Vanaf 18 april is de UFC weer helemaal terug." Eerder kreeg White veel kritiek, omdat de UFC als laatste grote sportorganisatie wedstrijden bleef organiseren in de coronacrisis.
Ceferin: 'Liverpool hoe dan ook kampioen'
Voorzitter Aleksander Ceferin van de UEFA zou het oneerlijk vinden als Liverpool dit seizoen geen kampioen wordt in de Premier League. Hij wil voorkomen dat 'The Reds' de titel mislopen als het seizoen onverhoopt wordt gestaakt door de coronacrisis. "Als er nog kan worden gespeeld dit seizoen, zijn ze vrijwel zeker kampioen. En als er niet meer kan worden gespeeld, zou er toch op de een of andere manier nog een kampioen moeten worden aangeduid", zei Ceferin tegen de Sloveense krant Epika. "Ik zie geen enkele manier waarop Liverpool dit seizoen zou kunnen eindigen zonder titel."

KNVB en clubs praten in videocall over stand van zaken
De KNVB en de clubs uit het betaald voetbal praten vanmiddag over hoe het de komende periode verder moet. De competities liggen in ieder geval tot 1 juni stil vanwege het coronavirus en er is verdeeldheid bij de clubs of het seizoen wel afgemaakt moet worden. Die beslissing heeft hoe dan ook financiële gevolgen en dat is een van de belangrijkste onderwerpen die vandaag besproken zal worden.
Grand Slam-toernooi van Gstaad afgelast vanwege coronavirus
Aan de lange lijst van afgelaste sportevenementen kan nu het beachvolleybaltoernooi van Gstaad, een Grand Slam-toernooi, worden toegevoegd. Het evenement in het Zwitserse dorp, dat geldt als één van de belangrijkste toernooien op de kalender, stond aanvankelijk gepland van 7 tot en met 12 juli. Ook een internationaal toernooi in het Portugese Espinho, dat van 15 tot en met 19 juli zou worden gehouden, gaat niet door.
Turks recordinternational Rüstü Reçber weer thuis na ziekenhuisopname
Het gaat weer goed met oud-doelman Rüstü Reçber. De 120-voudig Turks international werd onlangs opgenomen omdat hij besmet was geraakt met het coronavirus, maar hij verkeert weer in goede gezondheid en is inmiddels weer thuis. Dat meldt zijn vrouw Isil op Instagram. Rüstü heeft in totaal elf dagen in het ziekenhuis gelegen.
David Neres beult zichzelf thuis helemaal af, zien we op deze video. Zien we de buitenspeler van Ajax dit seizoen nog terug als de competitie toch nog doorgaat?
Video

NFL-draft vanuit huis vanwege coronavirus
De jaarlijkse draft in de Amerikaanse NFL vindt dit jaar plaats vanuit huis, zo maakt de organisatie van de competitie bekend. De draft, waarbij NFL-teams de grootste talenten van de universiteiten mogen kiezen, is normaal gesproken een groot spektakel. Dit jaar moeten de beleidsbepalers echter van afstand hun keuzes bepalen. Omdat ook de clubfaciliteiten voorlopig gesloten blijven, moet het personeel van de clubs onderling dus ook per telefoon en internet met elkaar communiceren. De verschillende rondes van de digitale draft vinden plaats tussen 23 en 25 april. De draft zou in eerste instantie plaatsvinden in Las Vegas.
Kalender IndyCar Series op de schop: start nu op 6 juni
De organisatie van de IndyCar Series, het Amerikaanse kampioenschap waar de Nederlander Rinus van Kalmthout aan meedoet, heeft de kalender van het huidige seizoen flink gewijzigd. Omdat het raceweekend in Detroit van eind mei nu niet doorgaat, begint het seizoen zoals het er nu voorstaat op 6 juni in Fort Worth (Texas). Als compensatie voor het wegvallen van 'Detroit' voegt de organisatie extra races toe aan circuits die al op de kalender staan. Eerder werd de wereldberoemde Indy 500 al uitgesteld naar augustus.
John Terry weet zich wel te vermaken dezer dagen. De oud-verdediger van Chelsea heeft geen echte golfbaan nodig om toch een balletje te kunnen slaan.

Beautiful evening ☀️ 🏌🏻‍♂️& Dog walk with Tiger 🐶

Van der Sar: 'Was netter geweest om samen met anderen naar buiten te treden'
Algemeen directeur Edwin van der Sar van Ajax vindt dat de Amsterdammers niet de schoonheidsprijs verdienen voor de manier waarop ze hun mening hebben gegeven over de afloop van dit seizoen in de Eredivisie. Directeur spelerszaken Marc Overmars van Ajax zei woensdag in een interview met De Telegraaf als eerste van de topclubs dat er wat hem betreft per direct een streep door het seizoen wordt gezet. "Ik ben niet verrast over de boodschap, want we staan er hetzelfde in", aldus Van der Sar tegen het ANP. "Maar ik was achteraf gezien liever een dag later samen met een paar andere clubs naar buiten gekomen. Dat was misschien netter geweest."
Masterstoernooi van Madrid krijgt online versie
We hadden al digitale Grands Prix en een virtuele Ronde van Vlaanderen, maar daar komt nu ook een online tennistoernooi bij. Het Masterstoernooi van Madrid organiseert namelijk van 27 tot en met 30 april een digitaal tennistoernooi. Tennissers spelen dan vanuit huis mee op het platform van de computergame Tennis World Tour. Er komt bij zowel de mannen en de vrouwen een schema van zestien spelers. Namen van deelnemers zijn nog niet bekendgemaakt. De organisatie hoopt bij zowel de vrouwen en de mannen 200.000 euro op te halen in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. Een deel van dat geld zal naar spelers gaan die financieel zijn getroffen door de crisis.
Van Avermaet wil dat er elke week een virtuele koers wordt georganiseerd
Greg Van Avermaet wil dat er in deze koersloze tijd vanwege de coronacrisis elke week een virtuele wielerwedstrijd wordt georganiseerd. De Belgische toprenner van CCC won zondag de digitale versie van de Ronde van Vlaanderen. "Het zou wel leuk zijn om de komende weken nog meer virtuele koersen te rijden. Ik denk dat veel grote renners daar voor te vinden zijn, omdat we niet veel anders te doen hebben", zei Van Avermaet maandag tegen Sporza. "Als de koersen opnieuw doorgaan, sta ik niet te springen voor virtuele wedstrijden. Maar zolang er geen koersen zijn, zijn virtuele wedstrijden de ideale gelegenheid om ons te tonen."
