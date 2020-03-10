Ook Bundesliga ligt tot zeker begin april plat

So I want to give a little update from my side, since I’m getting a lot of questions. With the team we’re now in quarantaine which means we can’t go outside anymore. Three players of Valencia tested positive for COVID-19, and because we played our game against them (and won that’s why we’re in the final 8 of the UCL, I know... not the right time) we’re now in quarantaine. I never thought I’d have to deal with a situation like this. After the game against Valencia we were happy for an hour before we went back to talking about the situation in Italy, Bergamo. ‘Cause it’s really bad. The streets are completely empty. All you hear is the sound of ambulances and the church bells, that ring for the people who sadly passed away. Better days are coming, Italy is strong, but I want to wish everyone strength these coming weeks.