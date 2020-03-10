Ook Bundesliga ligt tot zeker begin april plat Liveblog coronavirus

Ook Bundesliga ligt tot zeker begin april plat

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: een uur geleden Update: een uur geleden

Wereldwijd worden steeds meer sportevenementen geschrapt, uitgesteld of afgewerkt zonder publiek vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Bundesliga ligt zeker tot begin april plat
Een verrassing mag het niet worden genoemd, maar de Bundesliga heeft officieel laten weten dat de Duitse competitie zeker tot 2 april stilligt. Afgelopen weekend leefde nog lang de hoop dat er, weliswaar zonder publiek, wedstrijden zouden kunnen worden afgewerkt, maar daar werd op het laatste moment een streep door gezet. Wanneer de Bundesliga kan worden hervat, hangt mede af van de beslissingen die de UEFA morgen zal nemen in een spoedberaad. Gisteren werd al duidelijk dat ook in Nederland tot zeker begin april niet gevoetbald zal worden.
Ook Ronde van Romandië gaat niet door
Opnieuw een koers die sneuvelt in de tijden van het coronavirus. De Ronde van Romandië, die van 28 april tot en met 3 mei zou worden verreden, gaat niet door. De organisatie laat weten dat de rittenkoers ook niet later dit jaar ingehaald zal worden, zodat de komende editie pas in 2021 zal plaatsvinden. De ronde door Zwitserland maakt deel uit van de WorldTour en werd de afgelopen twee jaar gewonnen door Primoz Roglic.
'Chelsea woest op Mount na schenden thuisisolatie'
Volgens The Daily Mirror heeft Mason Mount, tot grote woede van zijn club Chelsea, zijn thuisisolatie geschonden. Alle spelers van 'The Blues' moeten verplicht thuisblijven nadat Callum Hudson-Odoi positief had getest op het coronavirus. De 21-jarige Mount zou zijn gaan voetballen met West Ham-middenvelder Declan Rice. Volgens de krant kan de voormalig Vitesse-middenvelder een fikse boete van zijn club tegemoetzien.
WTA zet streep door alle toernooien tot begin mei vanwege coronavirus
Kiki Bertens zal tot minstens 2 mei niet in actie komen. De WTA zet een streep door alle toernooien tot aan 2 mei vanwege het coronavirus. Daardoor zijn onder meer de evenementen in Stuttgart, Istanboel en Praag afgelast. Vorige week werden alle ATP-toernooi al voor de komende zes weken geschrapt.
'IOC in gesprek met sportbonden over Spelen'
Het IOC gaat volgens verschillende media morgen in gesprek met internationale sportbonden over de Olympische Spelen. Ruim vier maanden voor de start van het toernooi in Tokio komen er vanwege het coronavirus steeds meer vraagtekens achter het toernooi te staan. Een bron die dicht bij het organisatiecomité zou staan, laat aan Reuters weten dat er morgen waarschijnlijk nog geen definitieve uitspraak over het doorgaan van het toernooi zal komen.
De triatlonbond belegt sinds donderdag een trainingskamp in Spanje voor junioren en onder 23-atleten. Het was de bedoeling om tot en met zondag te blijven, maar de sporters zullen morgenochtend terugkeren naar Nederland nu er een straatverbod geldt in Spanje. "Het waren vreemde dagen", zegt technisch directeur Adrie Berk vanuit Spanje. "Met wat improviseren zijn we toch tot een goed kamp gekomen met fietsen, zwemmen in het zwembad van het hotel en een workshop over het omgaan met teleurstellingen met de aanwezige psycholoog. We moeten het kamp alleen wat inkorten, maar de gezondheid van de bevolking is nu natuurlijk het belangrijkst."
Atalanta-middenvelder Marten de Roon zit preventief in quarantaine nadat drie spelers van Valencia positief zijn getest op het coronavirus. Vorige week kwam de Nederlander met zijn ploeg in actie tegen de Spaanse club. "Ik had nooit verwacht dat ik zoiets in mijn leven zou moeten meemaken", aldus De Roon.

So I want to give a little update from my side, since I’m getting a lot of questions. With the team we’re now in quarantaine which means we can’t go outside anymore. Three players of Valencia tested positive for COVID-19, and because we played our game against them (and won that’s why we’re in the final 8 of the UCL, I know... not the right time) we’re now in quarantaine. I never thought I’d have to deal with a situation like this. After the game against Valencia we were happy for an hour before we went back to talking about the situation in Italy, Bergamo. ‘Cause it’s really bad. The streets are completely empty. All you hear is the sound of ambulances and the church bells, that ring for the people who sadly passed away. Better days are coming, Italy is strong, but I want to wish everyone strength these coming weeks.

De Herdgang, het trainingscomplex van PSV, ligt er verlaten bij. Net als alle andere sportcentra in Nederland houdt PSV de velden tot minstens 6 april gesloten.

𝗣𝗦𝗩 𝗖𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗨𝗦 𝗗𝗘 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗗𝗚𝗔𝗡𝗚 = 🔐 Tot en met 6 april is ons trainingscomplex gesloten. Stay safe & stay inside! 😘

'Japanners geloven niet in doorgaan Spelen'
Uit onderzoek van Kyodo News zou blijken dat de meeste Japanners niet geloven dat de Olympische Spelen op de huidige data kunnen worden afgewerkt. Liefst 70 procent van de ondervraagden verwacht dat 24 juli, de eerste dag van het toernooi, te vroeg komt. Het medium meldt niet hoeveel mensen er hebben meegewerkt aan het onderzoek. Japan heeft op dit moment 674 actieve coronabesmettingen. Ter vergelijking: Nederland heeft 1.113 actieve coronagevallen.
'Voetbalploeg Van Bronckhorst wil terug naar China'
Verschillende Chinese voetbalploegen zijn China ontvlucht vanwege het coronavirus, maar nu het beter gaat, willen de clubs zo snel mogelijk weer terug. Zo ook het Guangzhou R&F van trainer Giovanni van Bronckhorst, dat een trainingskamp had belegd in Dubai. Volgens RFI wacht de Chinese topclub op goedkeuring van de Chinese overheid om terug te keren.
'Amstel Gold Race op losse schroeven'
Het doorgaan van de Amstel Gold Race op 19 april is zeer twijfelachtig. Organisator Roy Packbier acht het onwaarschijnlijk dat de wielerklassieker op de originele datum wordt verreden. "We volgen de besluiten van de overheid", aldus Packbier bij 1Limburg. "Na 6 april zijn er nog geen maatregelen aangekondigd. Maar we moeten wel eerlijk zijn: de kans dat de Amstel Gold Race doorgaat is wel heel erg klein."
Je moet toch wat op je vrije maandag. Robin Haase maakt er maar het beste van en is aan het puzzelen geslagen.

@kikibertens waar was je nou? #puzzle Geinig concept. #mystery

McLaren-teamlid met coronavirus vertoont geen ziektesymptomen meer
Het McLaren-teamlid dat vorige week besmet raakte met het coronavirus lijkt goed te herstellen. De renstal uit Woking trok zich voorafgaand aan de Australische Grand Prix als eerste team terug, omdat een monteur besmet was geraakt met het virus. Ook zitten veertien medewerkers preventief in quarantaine. "Hij herstelt goed en vertoont geen symptomen van de ziekte meer", zegt McLaren-directeur Zak Brown in gesprek met The Race. "Ook met de teamleden in quarantaine gaat het naar omstandigheden goed. Ze blijven optimistisch."
(2/2) De 72-jarige Hagenaar denkt dat er op zijn vroegst pas eind april weer kan worden gevoetbald. "Als we nu drie weken niets doen, heb je daarna ook zo’n drie weken nodig om weer in je ritme te komen. Minimaal. Vervolgens loop je weer tegen allerlei andere problemen aan", aldus Advocaat, die in het bezit is van een contract dat eind juni afloopt. "Eind maart zou duidelijk worden of ik bij Feyenoord blijf. Nu zal dat wel een aantal maanden langer duren. Je weet ook niet hoe het volgend seizoen eruit komt te zien. Hoe gaat het met de financiën bij de clubs, hoe met transfers? Sowieso is het een moeilijk en onduidelijk verhaal."
(1/2) Trainer Dick Advocaat is blij met de duidelijkheid nu hij weet dat Feyenoord tot minstens 6 april niet hoeft te spelen. "Niemand wist waar hij aan toe was, maar nu is er tenminste duidelijkheid geschapen tot begin april", aldus Advocaat tegenover De Telegraaf. "Hoe jammer het ook is dat we niet voetballen, het is een juist besluit gegeven de omstandigheden."
NOC*NSF hoopt snel antwoord te hebben op vragen over route naar Spelen
Sportkoepel NOC*NSF vindt het vervelend dat veel sporters wegens het coronavirus in onzekerheid leven in aanloop naar de Olympische Spelen in Tokio. Technisch directeur Maurits Hendriks hoopt snel duidelijkheid te kunnen geven. "We hebben veel contact met het IOC. Daar is onze boodschap: geef sporters snel duidelijkheid en laten we met elkaar zoveel mogelijk één lijn trekken", zegt Hendriks bij de NOS over het kwalificatietraject richting de Spelen.
Nairo Quintana moet bij aankomst in Colombia preventief veertien dagen in quarantaine. "Nadat ik mijn land gisteren nog een plezier hebben gedaan, zal ik bij aankomst in Colombia voldoen aan het verzoek om twee weken in een isolement te leven", aldus Quintana, die zaterdag de laatste etappe in Parijs-Nice op zijn naam schreef.

‪Luego de darle ayer una alegría más a mi país, cumpliré con los 14 días de aislamiento preventivo que me han dicho al regresar a Colombia. Gracias por apoyarme siempre.‬ Gracias a mi equipo @arkeasamsic.

Go Ahead Eagles vraagt werkloosheidsuitkering aan voor spelers
Go Ahead Eagles vraagt een werkloosheidsuitkering aan voor al zijn spelers. De club uit Deventer doet dat nadat het kabinet gisteren heeft besloten om onder meer sportaccommodaties tot en met 6 april te sluiten vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus. "Ons complex gaat sluiten, al is het prematuur om het nu al over consequenties te hebben", zegt algemeen directeur Jan Willem van Dop van Go Ahead tegen De Stentor. "We doen het met beperkte informatie en nu is het zaak om kort te schakelen, maar dat het diep gaat ingrijpen in de organisatie staat vast."
OKT verder achter gesloten deuren
Het Europees olympisch kwalificatietoernooi bij het boksen in Londen is een van de weinige sportevenementen die niet van de kalender is gehaald vanwege de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus. De organisatie heeft inmiddels laten weten dat het toernooi, dat nog tot en met 23 maart duurt, vanaf morgen achter gesloten deuren wordt voortgezet. Enrico Lacruz won eerder op de avond zijn eerste partij (klasse tot 63 kilogram), maar voor Artjom Kasparian viel het doek in de categorie tot 81 kilogram.
"Er was een uurtje blijdschap bij ons na de winst, maar daarna ging het alweer snel over wat er hier allemaal aan de hand is. Het is een trieste situatie. Het is hier doodstil op straat. Je hoort alleen de sirenes van de ambulances en de klokken die om het half uur luiden voor de overledenen. Als je de straat opgaat en je wordt gepakt, kan je de cel ingaan", vervolgt De Roon. "Nu moet iedereen thuisblijven en ik zie in Nederland hetzelfde gebeuren. In de tussentijd blijven mensen elkaar besmetten dus dat aantal loopt nog op, dat kan niet anders" (2/2)
De Roon: 'Het is hier doodstil op straat'
Marten de Roon en zijn teamgenoten van Atalanta kunnen voorlopig hun huis niet verlaten. De Oranje-international speelde vorige week met zijn ploeg in de achtste finales van de Champions League tegen Valencia, waar drie spelers besmet zijn met het coronavirus. "We zitten met het team in quarantaine", zegt De Roon in het Ziggo Sport-programma Rondo. "We mogen niet meer naar buiten, omdat we in aanraking zijn geweest met de spelers van Valencia." (1/2)
Ajax volgt eveneens de instructies van de autoriteiten. De Amsterdammers laten op de clubsite weten dat Ajax 1 en Jong Ajax "voorlopig geen teamtrainingen afwerken".
Het protest van Grêmio (zie hieronder) heeft effect, want zojuist besloot de Braziliaanse voetbalbond alle wedstrijden tot nader order uit te stellen.
"Dit protest is om onze steun te tonen om het kampioenschap stil te leggen", zei technisch directeur Paulo Luz van Grêmio na afloop van de wedstrijd. "Het leven moet voorrang hebben." Zonder de mondkapjes won Grêmio de wedstrijd tegen São Luiz in de Campeonato Gaúcho, het kampioenschap van de Braziliaanse staat Rio Grande do Sul, voor eigen publiek in Porto Alegre met 3-2. (2/2)

O silêncio ensurdecedor da Arena marcou uma partida atípica pelo #Gauchão2020. Com portões fechados devido ao COVID-19, vencemos de virada o São Luiz pelo placar de 3x2. Os gols foram marcados por @paulomiranda_3, Thiago Neves e @diegosouzads87,. 💪🏽⚽️🇪🇪 #GRExSLU #VamosTricolor 📸 @lucasuebel | Grêmio FBPA

Grêmio verschijnt uit protest met mondkapjes
De spelers van Grêmio zijn met mondkapjes op het veld verschenen voorafgaand aan de wedstrijd tegen São Luiz. De ploeg protesteerde daarmee tegen het besluit van de Braziliaanse voetbalbond om de competitie gewoon door te laten gaan. Terwijl vele competities, waaronder de Eredivisie, op dit moment vanwege het coronavirus stilliggen, wordt er in Brazilië nog wel gevoetbald. Dat gebeurt weliswaar achter gesloten deuren, maar Grêmio kan zich daar niet in vinden. De spelers van 'Tricolor dos Pampas' kwamen daarom met mondkapjes uit de spelerstunnel. (1/2)
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:39

ℹ Gezien de meest recente ontwikkelingen rondom het coronavirus zal het Abe Lenstra stadion in ieder geval tot 6 april worden gesloten. ❌ Komende week ook geen activiteiten van het eerste elftal.

Memphis Depay werkt ondertussen nog hard aan zijn herstel. De aanvaller hoopt fit te zijn voor het EK, maar misschien is dat helemaal niet nodig, want de kans is aanwezig dat het EK van komende zomer wordt verzet vanwege het coronavirus.

Recovery Sunday

Ondertussen vindt ook Georginio Wijnaldum de nodige manieren voor wat afleiding.

Gotta stay busy 🏓

Eerste atletiekwedstrijd in China afgewerkt sinds uitbraak
Terwijl in Europa vrijwel alle sportcompetities stilliggen, is in China de eerste atletiekwedstrijd afgewerkt sinds daar de sportevenementen van de kalender werden gehaald vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus. De atleten kwamen in actie in Peking. In China begon in december de uitbraak van het coronavirus. De afgelopen maanden zijn in dat land ruim 80.800 mensen besmet geraakt en in die periode overleden bijna 3.200 mensen aan COVID-19, de ziekte die door het virus wordt veroorzaakt. Dat zorgde ervoor dat alle sportevenementen in China vanaf eind januari werden stilgelegd.
KNVB: ook profclubs op slot 
De ministers Bruno Bruins (Medische Zorg & Sport) en Arie Slob (Basis- en Voortgezet Onderwijs en Media lieten op de persconferentie dus weten dat alle sportclubs voorlopig dicht moeten, maar zeiden verder niks over de profclubs. De KNVB bevestigt aan NU.nl dat daarmee ook hun trainingsfaciliteiten en stadions worden bedoeld. De KNVB adviseert de profclubs om daaraan gehoor te geven en dus ook om niet meer te trainen. Onder meer Ajax en Feyenoord waren van plan om morgen gewoon te trainen.
Het gaat in de Eredivisie om deze duels die ook worden afgelast:

4 april:
PSV-Heracles Almelo
Sparta-Heerenveen
VVV-Willem II
AZ-Vitesse
FC Utrecht-FC Groningen

5 april:
RKC Waalwijk-Feyenoord
ADO Den Haag-FC Emmen
Ajax-PEC Zwolle
FC Twente-Fortuna Sittard
