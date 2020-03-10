Ook broers Koeman steunen oude club met seizoenkaarten

Klopp denkt niet dat seizoen nietig wordt verklaard

Jürgen Klopp kan zich haast niet voorstellen dat het afgebroken seizoen in de Premier League nietig wordt verklaard. "Er waren mensen die het seizoen wilden beëindigen en ongeldig wilden verklaren", zegt de Liverpool-coach tijdens een presentatie in het opleidingscentrum van de Duitse voetbalbond DFB. "Toen dacht ik: we hebben 76 procent van het seizoen gespeeld en nu willen jullie dat gewoon helemaal verwijderen? Dat is iets wat ik persoonlijk oneerlijk zou vinden. Je kan niet zeggen dat er niets gebeurd is. We staan bovenaan in het klassement voor thuiswedstrijden en bovenaan in het klassement voor uitwedstrijden. Dit is een seizoen waarin wij kampioen zouden moeten worden."