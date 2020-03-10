NBA-spelers leveren kwart salaris in bij afbreken seizoen Liveblog corona

10 maart 2020

Door het coronavirus zijn bijna alle sportwedstrijden in de komende tijd afgelast of uitgesteld. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Coronavirus · 12 minuten geleden
Ajacied Eiting fietst renners Jumbo-Visma eruit in online race
Ajax-voetballer Carel Eiting blijkt ook heel behoorlijk te kunnen fietsen. De middenvelder gaf enkele renners van Jumbo-Visma, onder wie Robert Gesink, tijdens een online race via Zwift flink het nakijken. Hij was zelfs ruim een minuut sneller dan nummer twee Pascal Eenkhoorn. Nummer drie Gesink deelde de uitslag met enige schaamte op Instagram. "Ajax versus Jumbo-Visma. Oeps...". Namens Ajax deden ook Dominik Kotarski, Kik Pierie, Daley Blind, Joël Veltman en Donny van de Beek deel aan de race.
Coronavirus · 44 minuten geleden
Omdat er nu geen wedstrijden zijn, heeft Cristiano Ronaldo veel meer tijd voor echte familiemomentjes.

The best way to start the day 🙏❤️

10:32 - 18 april 2020
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
'Doorgaan Spelen in 2021 afhankelijk van vaccin'
De Olympische Spelen en de Paralympics in 2021 kunnen pas doorgaan als er een vaccin is, zo stelt professor Devi Sridhad van de universiteit van Edingburgh in gesprek met de BBC. Zij is specialiste op het gebied van wereldgezondheid. "Het is heel onrealistisch te denken dat de Spelen over een jaar zullen doorgaan, tenzij er dan een doeltreffende behandeling is." Ze is blij met het feit dat de Spelen met een jaar uitgesteld zijn, om de wetenschap zo de tijd te geven om in het komende jaar een vaccin te ontwikkelen. "Als we binnen het jaar een vaccin hebben, zijn de Spelen realistisch, maar alleen dan."
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Dopingzondaars profiteren van uitstel Spelen: 'Ongelukkige situatie'
Atleten die vanwege dopinggebruik dit jaar zijn geschorst, kunnen volgend jaar gewoon meedoen aan de Olympische Spelen. In zekere zin profiteren ze dus van de coronacrisis, realiseert ook Brett Clothier zich. Hij is het hoofd van de integriteitsunit in de atletiek (AIU). "De standaardstraf binnen de WADA-code voor doping is vier jaar", zegt hij tegen persbureau Reuters. "Dat is in lijn met de olympisch cyclus. Maar door het uitstellen van de Spelen hebben we nu te maken met een afwijking. Daar zullen sommige atleten van profiteren. Een ongelukkige situatie, maar zo is nu eenmaal het wettelijke kader.”
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Zonneveld na vuurdoop op PDC Home Tour: 'Zou nog wel een keer willen meedoen'
Niels Zonneveld was gisteravond één van de eerste spelers die in actie kwam tijdens de PDC Home Tour, een digitaal toernooi waarbij darters het vanuit hun huiskamer tegen elkaar opnemen. Hoewel het onder andere door haperende internetverbindingen allemaal niet vlekkeloos verliep, vond hij het wel leuk om mee te doen. "Ik zou zeker nog wel een keer mee willen doen. Het is niet ideaal, maar je hebt op zich wel een leuke avond. Een echte wedstrijd is natuurlijk leuker, maar dit is een goed alternatief. Ik wil op deze manier ook de PDC steunen omdat ze toch iets voor ons hebben opgezet en de fans proberen te vermaken. Dat doen ze goed."
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
NBA houdt kwart van salaris spelers in als seizoen niet wordt afgemaakt
De NBA heeft samen met de spelersvakbond afgesproken om vanaf 15 mei een kwart van de salarissen van de spelers in te houden voor het geval dat het seizoen niet wordt afgemaakt. Mocht het seizoen uiteindelijk toch worden voltooid, dan krijgen ze hun geld later terug. De Amerikaanse basketbalcompetitie ligt al vanaf begin maart stil, toen bij Utah Jazz-speler Rudy Gobert het coronavirus werd vastgesteld.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:27
Zlatan Ibrahimovic ziet voor het eerst sinds de lockdown in Italië weer eens een stadion van binnen. De Zweed van AC Milan traint in eigen land mee bij Hammarby IF, de club waarvan hij mede-eigenaar is.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:22
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:14
Lewis blijft Wright voor op eerste avond PDC Home Tour
Jamie Lewis plaatst zich als eerste voor de tweede ronde van het digitale dartstoernooi PDC Home Tour. De Welshman boekt twee overwinningen, waaronder een op Peter Wright. De wereldkampioen verslaat in de slotpartij de Nederlander Niels Zonneveld met 5-1, maar moet genoegen nemen met de tweede plaats in de poule.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:10
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:49
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:35
Favre: 'Voetballen zonder publiek is andere sport'
Borussia Dortmund-coach Lucien Favre verwacht dat de spelers enorm moeten wennen als de wedstrijden zonder publiek worden afgewerkt. "Voetballen zonder publiek is een andere sport", zegt Favre in een podcast van zijn club. "We moeten ons hier heel goed op voorbereiden. Wij zijn gewend dat er 81.000 supporters bij onze thuiswedstrijden op de tribune zitten. Die stimuleren het elftal van de eerste tot de laatste minuut. Nu zijn de omstandigheden straks geheel anders."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:20
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:06
Italiaanse bond wil competitie eind mei hervatten
De Italiaanse voetbalbond wil de competitie eind mei of begin juni hervatten. "Degenen die pleiten voor het annuleren van het seizoen, houden niet van voetbal en niet van de Italianen", vertelt bondsvoorzitter Gabriele Gravina. De clubs krijgen na de lockdown, die in Italië voorlopig op 4 mei eindigt, drie weken de tijd om zich voor te bereiden. "Dat betekent dus dat we eind mei of begin juni weer kunnen voetballen. Voor het zover is zal iedereen op het coronavirus getest worden."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:56
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:33
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:31
MLS verder stilgelegd tot 8 juni
De MLS wordt in ieder geval niet voor 8 juni hervat. De Amerikaanse voetbalcompetitie is tot die tijd stilgelegd vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus in de Verenigde Staten. De overkoepelende bond bekijkt nog welke mogelijkheden er zijn om het seizoen in 2020 uit te spelen. Er zijn tot nu toe pas 2 van de 34 speelrondes afgewerkt.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:15
Bij de PDC Home Tour gaan we door met de eerste Nederlander: Niels Zonneveld. De nummer 81 van de wereldranglijst neemt het op tegen de Welshman Jamie Lewis, de mondiale nummer 60.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:12
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:07
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:02
Wright wint openingspartij PDC Home Tour
Peter Wright is de sterkste in de openingspartij van de PDC Home Tour. De regerend wereldkampioen rekent op de eerste dag van het digitale dartstoernooi in negen legs af met de Engelsman Peter Jacques: 5-4.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:55
Belgische voetbalwereld zet zich in voor goede doel
De Belgische voetbalwereld begint met 'Souliers du Coeur', dat letterlijk Schoenen van het Hart betekent, een initiatief voor het goede doel. Het doel is om hulp te bieden aan verenigingen die de gezondheid ondersteunen van de meest kwetsbare mensen die worden geconfronteerd met het coronavirus. De Belgische bondscoach Robert Martínez is een van de circa vijftig namen die de actie ondersteunt.

Nouveau soutien de haut vol pour les @souliersducoeur : Roberto Martinez! ❤️

17:03 - 17 april 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:44
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:41
De eerste partij bij de PDC Home Tour is onderweg: Peter Wright treft Peter Jacques. Elke wedstrijd is een best-of-nine in legs.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:29
Van der Sar: 'Van sanctie UEFA geen sprake meer'
Volgens Edwin van der Sar is de UEFA al wat gedraaid met betrekking tot het al dan niet uitspelen van de nationale competities. De Europese voetbalbond dreigde tot voor kort zelfs met mogelijke gevolgen voor de Europese tickets bij eerder stoppen, maar daar is volgens Van der Sar verandering in gekomen. "Het standpunt van de UEFA over het uitspelen van de middelgrote en kleine competities is ook al wat gewijzigd", zegt de algemeen directeur van Ajax tegen De Telegraaf. "Van de mogelijke sanctie volgend seizoen geen Europees voetbal lijkt mij nu geen sprake meer. Dat is ook niet vol te houden als je kijkt in welke situatie we door het coronavirus zitten."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:17
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:06
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:59
Jumbo-Visma met Van der Hoorn in openingsrit virtuele Giro
Taco van der Hoorn en Paul Martens staan morgen namens Jumbo-Visma aan de start van de openingsrit in de virtuele Giro d'Italia. De Nederlander en de Duitser rijden vanuit huis op een hometrainer de laatste 32 kilometer van de tiende etappe. De komende weken worden zeven ritten, waaronder voornamelijk bergritten uit de laatste week van de Giro, op die manier afgewerkt, steeds met een ander deelnemersveld.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:47
Plannen sportbonden voor heropenen trainingscentra
Dertig sportbonden zijn momenteel bezig met plannen om trainingslocaties weer open te stellen. De afgelopen dagen heeft sportkoepel NOC*NSF diverse ideeën binnengekregen die topsporters de gelegenheid moet geven om op korte termijn de trainingen te hervatten. "De turnbond, de golffederatie en de tennisbond zijn bijvoorbeeld al met hun plannen bij ons gekomen. Wij werken dat nu uit en coördineren die ideeën", vertelt algemeen directeur Gerard Dielessen van NOC*NSF aan de NOS.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:32
Dinamo Zagreb ontslaat succescoach Bjelica
Dinamo Zagreb gaat niet langer door met Nenad Bjelica. De 48-jarige coach wordt ontslagen door de Kroatische club, ook al gaat zijn ploeg riant aan kop in de competitie. Volgens Kroatische media moet Bjelica vertrekken omdat hij niet akkoord ging met een loonsverlaging.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:16
Oud-winnaars rijden digitale Amstel Gold Race
Drie voormalige winnaars van de Amstel Gold Race staan zondag aan de start van de digitale editie. Enrico Gasparotto (2012 en 2016), Roman Kreuziger (2013) en Michael Valgren (2018) rijden vanuit huis op een hometrainer en kijken tijdens de race terug op hun overwinningen. "De Amstel Gold Race is voor ons alle drie belangrijk geweest in onze loopbaan", zegt Gasparotto. "Het is jammer dat er vanwege de coronacrisis niet echt gefietst kan worden, maar gelukkig kunnen we met Zwift er nog een mooie tocht van maken."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:57
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:44
Belgische viroloog: 'Voetballen met mondkapjes optie'
Volgens de Belgische viroloog Marc Van Ranst is het mogelijk om de komende tijd met mondkapjes te voetballen. Hij doelt daarmee niet op specifieke chirurgische mondkapjes. "Spelen met mondkapjes is een mogelijkheid", vertelt Van Ranst aan de Franse krant Le Soir. "Er zijn ook kapjes die bijvoorbeeld door wielrenners of American football-spelers onder bepaalde omstandigheden worden gedragen. Die zijn geschikt en makkelijker verkrijgbaar. Je vindt ze ook wel op internet."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:45
FOX Sports keert laatste deel tv-gelden uit aan Eredivisie-clubs
Goed nieuws voor de de clubs in de Eredivisie: FOX Sports besluit om het laatste kwart van de televisiegelden over te maken, ook al is nog niet duidelijk of de competitie wordt uitgespeeld. "We hopen de clubs hiermee een belangrijke financiële steun in de rug te geven, in afwachting van hoe de situatie en de maatregelen zich verder ontwikkelen voor de periode na 28 april", zegt een woordvoerder van FOX Sports tegen NU.nl. Het bedrag, in totaal zo'n 20 miljoen euro, is voor de Eredivisie-clubs een opsteker.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:31
Kuijt en Heitinga kunnen zonder diploma aan de slag
Dirk Kuijt, John Heitinga en Kevin Hofland kunnen komend seizoen zonder het benodigde diploma aan de slag als hoofdtrainer in het betaald voetbal dankzij een dispensatieregeling van de KNVB. Kuijt, Heitinga, Hofland en elf anderen zagen hun cursus Coach Betaald Voetbal dit seizoen voortijdig beëindigd worden vanwege de coronacrisis, maar voor deze cursisten kan dispensatie worden aangevraagd. De aanvraag moet worden ingediend bij de KNVB door de club waar de betreffende trainer volgend seizoen trainer wordt.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:15
Veel sporters proberen in deze tijd hun steentje bij te dragen in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. Zo helpt Anna van der Breggen namens haar sponsor Dolmans een handje mee in de tuin.
Video

Tijdens deze Corona periode stappen veel mensen af van ‘het normale’. Ook voor mij was het tijd om me van mijn beste kant te laten zien in de tuiniers wereld van onze sponsor @dolmans_landscaping_group 😬😅 @boelsdolmansct @iamspecialized

16:10 - 17 april 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:01
BinckBank Tour uitgesteld, Ronde van België van kalender
De BinckBank Tour wordt uitgesteld naar het najaar. De WorldTour-koers door Nederland en België zou eind augustus van start gaan, maar organisator Golazo laat weten dat er een nieuwe datum wordt gezocht. Dat geldt ook voor de Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne, die in maart gepland stond. Daarentegen wordt de Ronde van België helemaal van de kalender gehaald.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:46
Laver Cup geschrapt vanwege Roland Garros
De Laver Cup gaat dit jaar niet door omdat het toernooi gelijktijdig valt met Roland Garros, dat vanwege de coronacrisis pas start op 20 september. Het toernooi waarbij een team met Europese tennissers het opneemt tegen de rest van de wereld, stond gepland voor eind september in Boston. "Het is jammer dat we een jaar moeten overslaan, maar op dit moment is het de juiste beslissing", zegt initiatiefnemer Roger Federer, die tevens aangeeft dat de Laver Cup ook volgend jaar in Boston plaatsvindt.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:34
Getafe verontwaardigd over scenario Spaanse bond
Getafe is verbolgen over het feit dat de Spaanse voetbalbond RFEF aan een scenario werkt waarin La Liga niet meer wordt hervat. De hoogste competitie in Spanje zou in dat geval op 11 maart zijn geëindigd, waardoor Getafe genoegen moet nemen met een Europa League-ticket. "Niemand heeft om de mening van de RFEF gevraagd. Zelfs de voorzitter van de UEFA heeft aangegeven dat Europese uitsluiting dreigt voor landen die voortijdig een einde maken aan hun competitie", zegt Getafe-voorzitter Ángel Torres tegen El Transistor. "De RFEF heeft iets verzonnen waar niemand om heeft gevraagd. Ik ben verontwaardigd."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:23
Glory stelt gevecht van Hari in Ahoy uit
Glory stelt het gevecht tussen Badr Hari en Benjamin Adegbuyi van 20 juni in Rotterdam Ahoy uit. De kicksportbond heeft nog geen nieuwe datum gekozen. Het gevecht met Adegbuyi zou voor Hari het eerste optreden worden nadat hij in december geblesseerd moest opgeven in het wereldtitelgevecht in het zwaargewicht tegen Rico Verhoeven.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:13
Dafne Schippers blijft thuis stevig doortrainen. Inmiddels zit haar laatste gewichtheftraining van deze week erop voor de Utrechtse.

Final weight lifting training for this week, a light one 😊🏋🏼‍♀️ Have a great weekend! 🔆

15:47 - 17 april 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 15:59
Geraint Thomas fietst in de eerste uren al 250.000 Britse pond (ruim 287.000 euro) bij elkaar voor de National Health Service in Groot-Brittannië. De Welshman zit drie dagen lang telkens 12 uur op een interactieve hometrainer om geld in te zamelen voor de Britse gezondheidszorg.

28.5hrs down, only 7.5hrs to go... Bacon bap for an added boost 😋 Thanks Braces for the 🚚 Thanks again to everyone who’s donated almost raised 1/4 million 👀👀👀👏👏👏

13:00 - 17 april 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 15:48
Premier League-clubs willen seizoen nog altijd uitspelen
De clubs in de Premier League blijven nog altijd bij hun standpunt om het huidige seizoen af te maken, zo besluiten ze tijdens een vergadering. Er moeten nog 92 wedstrijden worden gespeeld, maar de clubs hebben nog geen einddatum vastgesteld. Wel worden mogelijke speelschema's besproken. "Net als andere bedrijven en industrieën werken de Premier League en de clubs met ingewikkelde speelschema's", laat de Premier League weten aan de BBC.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 15:40
'Burgemeesters: KNVB moet zich op nieuw seizoen richten'
Burgemeesters van grote steden vinden dat de KNVB zich moet richten op het nieuwe seizoen, zo meldt de NOS. Daarnaast zou de Nederlandse voetbalbond moeten nadenken over de opties voor veilig voetballen, zoals het toelaten van minder publiek. De burgemeesters zouden evenementen, waaronder het betaald voetbal, tot 1 september willen verbieden.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 15:28
Ellen van Dijk teleurgesteld in UCI
Ellen van Dijk is teleurgesteld in de UCI, omdat de internationale wielerunie volgens haar totaal geen aandacht schenkt aan het vrouwenwielrennen tijdens de coronacrisis. "Vreselijk slecht. Dat er wel beslissingen worden genomen voor de mannen, maar dat de vrouwen totaal worden genegeerd. Pas over een maand krijgen wij de plannen voor vrouwen te horen, dat is vervelend", zegt Van Dijk tegen NOS. "Ik snap heel goed dat de Tour de France en het wielrennen voor mannen prioriteit hebben. Daar is meer geld te halen, maar ik verwijt de UCI wel dat er totaal geen aandacht is vrouwen. Wij voelen ons niet vertegenwoordigd."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:23
Spelers van Eupen staan deel salaris af aan plaatselijk ziekenhuis
Een mooi initiatief van de selectie van de Belgische Jupiler Pro League-club Eupen: de spelers en de trainer staan een deel van hun salaris van de maand april af aan het plaatselijke St. Nikolaus-ziekenhuis. Dat meldt de club op zijn website. "Wij voetballers kunnen onze sportieve activiteiten momenteel niet voortzetten, maar vergeleken met vele anderen hebben wij het nog heel goed", stelt aanvoerder Siebe Blondelle. "Daarom hebben we beslist een deel van ons loon van de maand april af te staan aan de zorgverleners die op de eerste rij staan in de strijd tegen het coronavirus."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:00
Coronavirus · gisteren om 13:45
Coronavirus · gisteren om 13:41
