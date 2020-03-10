NBA-spelers leveren kwart salaris in bij afbreken seizoen

The best way to start the day 🙏❤️
- cristiano
FINAL STANDINGS A 5-1 win for Peter Wright in the final game of the night against Niels Zonneveld. But it's not enough to top the group - Jamie Lewis is the first group winner in the Unibet Home Tour!
- PDC Darts
Max Verstappen finished 3rd and 2nd in the 2nd round of 'A Tribute To Motorsport Legends' of 'Real Racers Never Quit' by @TeamRedlineSim It was great fun in the Lotus 79 at Oulton Park 🎮 💪
- Max Verstappen
LEWIS WINS! Jamie Lewis tops the table going into the final game of the night after a 5-4 victory over Peter Jacques!
- PDC Darts
LEWIS BEATS WRIGHT! What a result for Jamie Lewis as he defeats the World Champion Peter Wright 5-1 with an average just less than 100! Up next: Jamie Lewis v Peter Jacques
- PDC Darts
JACQUES WINS! Peter Jacques gets his first win on the board with a dominant 5-2 victory over Niels Zonneveld, boasting a 95 average and a 155 finish!
- PDC Darts
ZONNEVELD WINS! Niels Zonneveld gets off to a great start as he defeats Jamie Lewis 5-3 in this evening's second match! Up next: Peter Jacques v Niels Zonneveld
- PDC Darts
Done! And over £300k raised 👀 thank you everyone for your support and donations, they kept me going 💪🏼
- Geraint Thomas
WRIGHT WINS THE OPENER! World Champion Peter Wright wins the first match of the Unibet Home Tour with a 5-4 last leg decider winner against Peter Jacques! What a way to win it too, a 100 finish with two double tops!
- PDC Darts
De Belgische voetbalwereld begint met 'Souliers du Coeur', dat letterlijk Schoenen van het Hart betekent, een initiatief voor het goede doel. Het doel is om hulp te bieden aan verenigingen die de gezondheid ondersteunen van de meest kwetsbare mensen die worden geconfronteerd met het coronavirus. De Belgische bondscoach Robert Martínez is een van de circa vijftig namen die de actie ondersteunt.
Nouveau soutien de haut vol pour les @souliersducoeur : Roberto Martinez! ❤️
- souliersducoeur
Peter Jacques winning the battle of the WiFi connections so far. #PDCHomeTour
- James Whaling
Peter Wright’s brilliant NHS themed hair ahead of tonight’s first ever Unibet Home Tour 🌈 Make sure you tune in! Sign up for a free account to watch ➡️ https://t.co/9voaHtStQM
- PDC Darts
NIGHT ONE! It's almost time for the opening night of the @unibet Home Tour to get underway! 🏡🎯🙌 Sign up for a free PDCTV account to watch ➡️ https://t.co/9voaHtStQM
- PDC Darts
Seb & Virtual Racing: The truth is I didn’t have a simulator until a couple of days ago... Generally I am not going to foresee a career in sim racing – I think it is more something to try for fun... We’ll see how much time there will be. #Vettel #Seb5 #F1
- Sebastian Vettel #5
Tijdens deze Corona periode stappen veel mensen af van ‘het normale’. Ook voor mij was het tijd om me van mijn beste kant te laten zien in de tuiniers wereld van onze sponsor @dolmans_landscaping_group 😬😅 @boelsdolmansct @iamspecialized
- annavdbreggen
Final weight lifting training for this week, a light one 😊🏋🏼♀️ Have a great weekend! 🔆
- dafne_schippers
28.5hrs down, only 7.5hrs to go... Bacon bap for an added boost 😋 Thanks Braces for the 🚚 Thanks again to everyone who’s donated almost raised 1/4 million 👀👀👀👏👏👏
- geraintthomas86
𝐇𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐡 𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐚𝐫?! 𝐇𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐥 𝐰𝐚𝐚𝐫!😲 We gaan terug naar de Amstel Gold Race van 2019, toen @mathieuvdpoel op miraculeuze wijze als eerste finishte. Kijk mee op zondag 19 april, om 15.00 uur op NPO 1 en via
- NOS Sport
🔙 | On This Day: 17 april 2005: een piepjonge @madurohedwiges beslist de Klassieker: "Maduro, de man die een stormachtige ontwikkeling doormaakte." #OnThisDay #feyaja Alle hoogtepunten van die wedstrijd 👉 https://t.co/eTs1PuvQOj
- FOX Sports
Sorry to everyone but I won’t be participating in the fantastic @OfficialPDC innovation darts at home. My internet WiFi is not up to scratch and the set up I use for practice wouldn’t be sufficient good luck to everyone
- Daryl Gurney
