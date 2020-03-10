Napoli gaat toch niet trainen na massale kritiek Liveblog coronavirus

Napoli gaat toch niet trainen na massale kritiek

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: 35 minuten geleden Update: 35 minuten geleden

Wereldwijd worden steeds meer sportevenementen geschrapt en uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Coronavirus · 22 minuten geleden
'Niet de vraag of Spelen doorgaan, maar wanneer'
Esther Vergeer, chef de mission van de Nederlandse ploeg bij de Paralympische Spelen, denkt niet dat de Olympische Spelen op 24 juli van start gaan in Tokio. "Wij kunnen ook met zijn allen bedenken dat dat op heel korte termijn niet het geval gaat zijn", zegt Vergeer bij Radio 1. "Dus één en één is twee. Het is volgens mij niet de vraag of de Spelen op de geplande datum doorgaan, maar de vraag is wanneer dan wel."
Coronavirus · 32 minuten geleden
Ook Amerikaanse turnbond pleit voor uitstel Spelen
Ook de Amerikaanse turnbond wil dat de Olympische Spelen in Tokio worden uitgesteld. Na een enquête onder de atleten, waarvan 62% voor uitstel was, meldt de bond zich in het kamp de Spelen op een andere datum af te werken. De Amerikaanse turnster Simone Biles won vier jaar geleden vier gouden medailles op de Spelen in Rio de Janeiro. Het internationaal olympisch comité neemt in de komende vier weken een beslissing over het doorgaan van de Spelen op de geplande datum (24 juli-9 augustus).
Coronavirus · 42 minuten geleden
'KNVB moet amateur- en profvoetbal afkappen'
Oud-bondscoach Bert van Marwijk heeft een duidelijke boodschap voor de KNVB: "Ik vind dat het amateur- en profvoetbal een streep moeten zetten en de KNVB de lopende competities moet afkappen. Tot hier en niet verder, haal een noodscenario uit de kast en kijk vervolgens hoe het virus zich ontwikkelt en wanneer we het normale leven kunnen hervatten", zegt de ex-trainer van onder meer Feyenoord in De Telegraaf.
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Lavreysen baalt: 'Steek in de vorm van mijn leven'
Baanwielrenner Harry Lavreysen baalt als een stekker dat de Olympische Spelen in Tokio hoogstwaarschijnlijk worden uitgesteld vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus. "Ik steek in de vorm van mijn leven", zegt de regerend wereldkampioen op drie onderdelen bij de NOS. "Maar het moet wel veilig zijn. Voor iedereen. Ik ga ervan uit dat het IOC ook de juiste beslissing neemt gezien alles wat er in de wereld momenteel gebeurt. Ik hoop dat het uitstel een paar maanden is. Ik wilde dat het doorging, ik ben tenslotte een sporter. Veiligheid en eerlijke Spelen staan echter voorop."
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Napoli traint toch niet na massale kritiek
Napoli gaat de training woensdag toch niet hervatten. De club uit Napels komt terug op het besluit van trainer Gennaro Gattuso en schort tot nader order alle activiteiten op. De aankondiging van Napoli om woensdag weer te gaan trainen kon op veel kritiek rekenen, waaronder van de voorzitter van de Italiaanse spelersbond. Eerder besloten Lazio Roma en Cagliari al hun geplande trainingen te annuleren. Italië is met ruim 6.000 doden het zwaarst getroffen land in de wereld door het coronavirus.
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Alle basketbalcompetities voortijdig beëindigd
Na de volleybal- en zwembond besluit ook de Nederlandse basketbalbond NBB alle competities voortijdig te beëindigen als gevolg van de maatregelen van het kabinet tegen het coronavirus. Eerder schrapte de Dutch Basketball League, het hoogste niveau in het basketbal, al het lopende seizoen. De baksetbalbond wijst geen kampioenen aan. "Dit besluit is een harde klap voor het basketbal in Nederland, maar het enige mogelijke besluit, waarmee we meteen duidelijkheid kunnen verschaffen aan onze achterban", aldus Simone Volmer, algemeen directeur bij de NBB.
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Klaassen levert salaris in voor medewerkers
De spelers van Weder Bremen, onder wie Davy Klaassen, gaan op eigen beweging salaris inleveren om de medewerkers op de club te kunnen behouden. Ook de technische staf staat een deel van het inkomen af om te voorkomen dat de Duitse club een deel van het personeel moet ontslaan als gevolg van de coronacrisis. Het is niet bekend om hoeveel geld het gaat. In de Bundesliga wordt tot zeker begin april niet gevoetbald.
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Nederland moet in navolging van Canada geen sporters naar de Olympische Spelen sturen, als het evenement komende zomer ondanks de coronacrisis wordt gehouden in Japan.
2 uur geleden
De KNZB is de tweede sportbond in Nederland die besluit alle lopende competities af te sluiten vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus. De volleybalbond schrapte eerder al het seizoen. In het basketbal wordt de Dutch Basketball League, het hoogste niveau, niet meer afgerond.
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
KNZB stopt competities in waterpolo en zwemmen
De KNZB stopt met onmiddellijke ingang met alle lopende competities in onder meer het waterpolo en het wedstrijdzwemmen. De aanvullende maatregelen door het kabinet in de strijd tegen het coronavirus zijn voor de zwembond reden om het besluit te nemen. Door de uitbraak van het coronavirus zijn alle zwembaden in Nederland gesloten. In de komende twee weken beslist de bond over de sportieve gevolgen voor clubs, waaronder die in de Eredivisie in het waterpolo.
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Voor Martin Ødegaard, oud-speler van Vitesse en Heerenveen, zit er momenteel niets anders op dan lezen en wachten totdat het coronavirus is verdreven uit Spanje, een van de zwaarst getroffen landen door het virus.

Stay home, stay safe. 💙🌍

Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Morgen vergadert de KNVB met de Eredivisie CV en Coöperatie Eerste Divisie over het vervolg van de competitie na de verscherpte maatregelen door de overheid. Wat moet de KNVB volgens jou doen?
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Turkse trainer Terim positief getest op virus
Fatih Terim, voetbaltrainer van het Turkse Galatasaray, is positief getest op het coronavirus, meldt hij via Twitter. De 66-jarige coach verblijft momenteel in het ziekenhuis en zegt daar "in goede handen" te zijn. Terim was verdeeld over drie periodes elf jaar bondscoach van de Turkse nationale selectie. Bij Galatasaray speelt Nederlander Ryan Donk.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Door de nieuwe maatregelen van het kabinet gaan ook deze sportwedstrijden en -toernooien in Nederland tot 1 juni hoogstwaarschijnlijk niet door. Omdat Minister van Justitie en Veiligheid Fred Grapperhaus de sport niet concreet in zijn verbod op bijeenkomsten noemde, is het wachten op een officiële bevestiging.

  • Nederland-Griekenland (voetbal, 28 mei)
  • WK superbikes Assen (motorsport, 19 april)
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Formule 1 gaat einddatum seizoen verlengen
De Formule 1 gaat de einddatum van dit seizoen verlengen, kondigt Chase Carey, CEO van de Formule 1, aan in een verklaring. De huidige jaargang wordt oorspronkelijk afgesloten met de GP van Abu Dhabi op 29 november, maar door de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus zijn er al zeven races uitgesteld, waaronder die op Circuit Zandvoort. De GP van Monaco is zelfs geschrapt van de kalender. Carey verwacht dat ergens in de zomermaanden het Formule 1-seizoen begint en dat er vijftien tot achttien races zullen worden verreden.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
KNVB: 'Lijkt erop dat competitie tot 1 juni stilligt'
De KNVB gaat ervan uit dat de Eredivisie tot 1 juni stilligt als gevolg van het verbod op bijeenkomsten door de overheid. "Of we wel achter gesloten deuren mogen spelen, is een optie waar we naar moeten kijken", zegt een woordvoerder van de voetbalbond desgevraagd tegen NU.nl. "Maar het lijkt erop dat de competitie tot 1 juni stilligt. We kunnen echter nog niks uitsluiten."
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Door het ingevoerde samenscholingsverbod van de overheid lijkt het vrij waarschijnlijk dat het Eredivisie-voetbal tot 1 juni stilligt, maar het is nog wachten op een bevestiging van de KNVB. Het samenscholingsverbod houdt in dat er maximaal drie mensen in een ruimte mogen zijn.
4 uur geleden
Alle sportwedstrijden tot 1 juni verboden
Alle sportwedstrijden tot 1 juni worden verboden door de overheid. Minister voor Veiligheid en Justitie Ferdinand Grapperhaus kondigt zojuist op een persconferentie aan dat alle samenkomsten met meer dan drie personen tot de zomermaand niet doorgaan in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. Ook het voorbehoud voor evenementen met minder dan honderd toeschouwers is komen te vervallen.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Ook vrouwenfinale Champions League uitgesteld
Ook de finale van de Champions League bij de vrouwen is uitgesteld door de UEFA. De eindstrijd zou op 24 mei worden gespeeld in Wenen. Bij de vrouwen is Olympique Lyon titelhouder. Bij de Franse grootmacht uit het vrouwenvoetbal speelt Oranje-international Shanice van de Sanden.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
'Werkgroep onderzoekt kalender voor finales'
Een werkgroep binnen de UEFA, die vorige week onder leiding van UEFA-voorzitter Aleksander Ceferin is opgezet na een conferencecall met de aangesloten bonden, onderzoekt momenteel de kalender om een nieuwe datum te prikken voor de finale van de Champions League en Europa League. Door de wereldwijde uitbraak is er nog veel onduidelijkheid over het afwerken van de voetbalcompetities, zowel nationaal als Europees.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
UEFA stelt finales Champions League en Europa League uit
De finales van de Champions League en Europa League zijn uitgesteld vanwege de wereldwijde uitbraak van het coronavirus, meldt de UEFA. De Europese voetbalbond ziet door de coronacrisis geen andere optie dan het verplaatsen van de finales. De eindstrijd van de Champions League zou aanvankelijk worden gespeeld op 30 mei in Istanbul, die van de Europa League drie dagen eerder in Gdánsk. Er zijn nog geen nieuwe data geprikt voor beide finales.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
'Geen wedstrijden met publiek tot 1 juni na nieuwe maatregel'
Om 19.00 uur kondigt het kabinet op een persconferentie nieuwe maatregelen aan in de strijd tegen het coronavirus, maar volgens RTL Nieuws staat vast dat het verbod op evenementen met meer dan honderd mensen wordt verlengd tot 1 juni. Het verbod zou aanvankelijk aflopen op 6 april. De nieuwe maatregel zou onder meer betekenen dat er tot de zomermaand geen sportwedstrijden met publiek kan worden afgewerkt.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
IOC-lid: 'Olympische Spelen worden uitgesteld'
De Olympische Spelen van Tokio worden uitgesteld vanwege de coronapandemie, zegt het invloedrijke IOC-lid Dick Pound tegen USA Today. Volgens de Canadees worden in de komende vier weken de details verder uitgewerkt. "Op basis van de informatie die het IOC heeft, is uitstel besloten", zegt Pound tegen de Amerikaanse krant. "De parameters voor de toekomst zijn nog niet bepaald, maar de Spelen gaan niet op 24 juli beginnen, voor zover ik weet."
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
WHO verwacht 'zeer snel' besluit over Spelen
Mike Ryan, expert noodsituaties bij gezondheidsorganisatie WHO, verwacht dat er "zeer snel" een beslissing wordt genomen over uitstel van de Olympische Spelen, die vooralsnog van 24 juli tot en met 9 augustus gepland staan in Tokio. "We hebben vertrouwen in de Japanse overheid en het internationaal olympisch comité dat zij de Spelen niet laten doorgaan als het gevaarlijk is voor atleten en toeschouwers."
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
'ASO denkt niet aan uitstel Tour de France'
Organisator ASO wil de Tour de France ondanks de coronapandemie door laten gaan van 29 juni tot en met 19 juli. Dat schrijft Le Parisien. Volgens de Franse krant werkt de ASO aan een voorstel de grootste wielerwedstrijd van het jaar zonder reclamekaravaan en andere grote evenementen voor het publiek af te laten werken. Aan uitstel of annulering van de Tour wordt naar verluidt niet gedacht door de organisatie.
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Ook Duitsland kritisch op handelen IOC
Er sluiten zich steeds meer landen aan bij het protest tegen het internationaal olympisch comité (IOC), dat nog geen beslissing heeft genomen over uitstel van de Olympische Spelen van komende zomer in Japan. Ook Duitsland laat zich bij monde van de voorzitter van het Duitse olympisch comité, Alfons Hörmann, kritisch uit over de handelswijze van het IOC. "We hadden nu duidelijkheid willen hebben, dat de wedstrijden zeker niet op de geplande datum konden plaatsvinden." Hörmann wil een jaar uitstel van de Spelen.
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
'Niet waarschijnlijk dat Britse atleten naar Spelen gaan'
Het is niet waarschijnlijk dat Britse atleten afreizen naar de Olympische Spelen, als het vierjaarlijkse sportevenement komende zomer wordt gehouden in Japan. Dat zegt de voorzitter van het Britse nationale comité Hugh Robertson tegen Sky Sports. "Ik denk dat het heel simpel is. Als het virus zich verspreidt zoals verwacht door de overheid, denk ik niet dat we een team kunnen sturen."
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Premier Canada: 'Iedereen zou moeten volgen'
Justin Trudeau, minister-president van Canada, vindt dat andere landen het voorbeeld van het Canadees olympische comité moeten volgen om niet naar de Olympische Spelen in Japan af te reizen, als ze komende zomer toch worden afgewerkt. Het IOC neemt in de komende vier weken een besluit over het al dan niet uitstellen van de Spelen, maar verschillende sportbonden roepen nu al op om het vierjaarlijkse evenement uit te stellen. "Het was het juiste besluit en iedereen zou hun voorbeeld moeten volgen", aldus Trudeau.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Speelrondes Premier League Darts uitgesteld
De eerstvolgende twee speelrondes in de Premier League of Darts gaan niet door vanwege het coronavirus. De organisatie meldt dat de geplande wedstrijddagen in Belfast (2 april) en Sheffield (9 april) later in het jaar worden afgewerkt. Eerder werd onder meer de Premier League-speelronde in Rotterdam (25 en 26 maart) al uitgesteld. Michael van Gerwen bezet momenteel de tweede plaats op de ranglijst van de Premier League.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Hieronder is de open brief van bondscoaches Ronald Koeman en Sarina Wiegman aan het Nederlandse volk volledig te lezen.

Een brief van onze bondscoaches.

Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Van Bommel maakt zich zorgen om leerlingen
Voetbaltrainer Mark van Bommel vindt het zorgwekkend dat eindexamenleerlingen in Nederland ondanks de coronacrisis deze week weer naar school moeten. Twee van zijn drie kinderen zitten in hun examenjaar. Minister Arie Slob van Onderwijs liet eerder weten dat de centrale examens in mei voorlopig doorgaan. "Alsof een schooldiploma op dit moment het belangrijkste is, als je de ziekenhuisopnames ziet en de cijfers met mensen die overlijden aan het coronavirus erbij pakt in Nederland en over de hele wereld", schrijft Van Bommel op Instagram.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Koeman en Wiegman: 'In zorg lopen de echte helden'
In een gezamenlijke open brief steken bondscoaches Ronald Koeman en Sarina Wiegman de hulpverleners in Nederland een hart onder de riem. "We hebben geweldige bewondering voor mensen in de zorg, die 24 uur per dag en zeven dagen per wek knokken om coronapatiënten uit de klauwen van het virus te redden. In de zorg, maar zeker ook in de andere beroepen waar nu stevig doorgewerkt moet worden, lopen de echte helden van dit moment." (1/2)
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
'We komen dit te boven, dat staat voor ons vast'
"Eén ding staat voor ons vast: we komen dit te boven. Maar... van deze opponent kunnen we alleen winnen als we het echt met elkaar doen", vervolgen Koeman en Wiegman in de brief. "Geloof in elkaar, vecht voor elkaar, bekommer je om elkaar, laat niemand zaken, nooit. Je hebt elkaar nodig. We hebben met zijn allen elkaar nodig." (2/2)
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Koopmeiners: 'Belangrijker dan sport en voetbal'
AZ-aanvoerder Teun Koopmeiners heeft begrip voor de overheidsmaatregelen om alle sportclubs te sluiten, maar vindt het jammer dat zijn ploeg daardoor de titelstrijd in de Eredivisie noodgedwongen heeft moeten staken. "We keken enorm uit naar de laatste periode, waarin we hoopten iets moois met elkaar te bereiken", zegt Koopmeiners in een videoboodschap aan de fans van AZ. "Maar iedereen zit thuis met het besef dat er iets gaande is in de wereld dat belangrijker dan sport en voetbal."
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Arsenal gaat voorlopig nog niet trainen
Ondanks dat manager Mikel Arteta hersteld is van het coronavirus, heeft Arsenal besloten de groepstraining morgen nog niet te hervatten. Hoewel de zelfquarantie van twee weken na het besmettingsgeval van Arteta is verlopen, vindt de Londense grootmacht het "ongepast" en "onverantwoord" om de spelers van de hoofdmacht te laten terugkeren op de club. Alle spelers blijven tot nader order thuis.
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Voetbaltrainer Arteta hersteld van coronavirus
Mikel Arteta, manager van de Engelse voetbalclub Arsenal, is volledig hersteld van het coronavirus, zo laat de 37-jarige Spanjaard weten in gesprek met het Spaanse televisiestation La Sexta. Na het besmettingsgeval van Arteta twee weken geleden werd de Premier League voorlopig stilgelegd. "Ik voel me goed en ben hersteld. Het duurde drie, vier dagen voordat ik me beter voelde en de symptomen waren verdwenen."
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Besmette oud-AZ'er: 'Virus is geen grap'
Jonathas, oud-speler van AZ en nu spelend bij het Spaanse Elche, zegt dat de impact van het coronavirus op het menselijk lichaam onderschat wordt onder voetballers. De dertigjarige Braziliaan testte onlangs positief op het besmettelijke virus. "Ik kon niet trainen. Ik voelde me zwak, vooral in de eerste drie dagen. Ik had nergens kracht voor", aldus Jonathas in Globo Esporte. "Tijdens het douchen viel ik bijna flauw in de badkamer. Ik heb zulke enorme pijn nog nooit eerder gevoeld. Dit virus is geen grap."
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Hiddink zit thuis: 'Ondergeschikt aan andere dingen'
Nu alle sportclubs op gezag van de overheid gesloten zijn om verdere verspreiding van het coronavirus te voorkomen, kan Guus Hiddink zijn rol als adviseur niet meer uitoefenen bij PSV. "Als je naar het voetbal kijkt is dat jammer, want de resultaten werden de laatste tijd beter, maar dat is allemaal ondergeschikt aan andere dingen", zegt de 73-jarige Hiddink tegen De Telegraaf. "Op dit moment is de gezondheid veel belangrijker. We moeten er nu allemaal het beste van proberen te maken. Ik heb voor mezelf een schema opgesteld om genoeg te trainen en te fietsen, want je moet wel zorgen dat je fit blijft."
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
WK BMX uitgesteld vanwege coronavirus
Het WK BMX is uitgesteld vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus. De mondiale kampioenschappen, die van 26 tot 31 mei op het programma stonden in het Amerikaanse Houston, worden later dit jaar ingehaald, melden de organisatoren in een verklaring. De Verenigde Staten zijn na Italië het land met de meeste actieve besmettingsgevallen (34.485). De Nederlander Twan van Gendt is regerend wereldkampioen bij de mannen.
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
KNWU: Fiets de komende tijd alleen
De KNWU roept in een bericht op zijn website alle fietsers in Nederland op de komende tijd alleen te fietsen. De wielerbond constateerde dat veel fietsers afgelopen weekend in het mooie weer in groepjes hun kilometers maakten op het Nederlandse asfalt. "In deze tijden van het coronavirus is het belangrijk om het advies van de overheid op te blijven volgen: vermijd drukte en houd 1,5 meter afstand  Alleen zo beperken we de verspreiding van het virus en voorkomen we een lockdown, waar niemand op zit te wachten."
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
Russisch olympisch comité verbaast zich over 'paniek' rondom Spelen
Het Russisch olympisch comité (ROC) zet vraagtekens bij de manier waarop de organisatoren van de Olympische Spelen onder druk worden gezet door een aantal landen. Veel sportbonden in de wereld willen dat het vierjaarlijkse evenement wordt uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. "De pogingen die worden gedaan om de organisatoren onder druk te zetten zodat ze overhaaste beslissingen maken, vinden wij onacceptabel", schrijft het ROC in een verklaring. "Het ergste wat er nu kan gebeuren, is dat er paniek uitbreekt. Daarom roepen wij alle betrokken op om kalm te blijven."
Coronavirus · 9 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 10 uur geleden
Bij een gebrek aan teamgenoten is Ajax-verdediger Nicolás Tagliafico met zijn hond gaan voetballen.

𝘿𝙊𝙂 𝙉𝘼𝙈𝙀 -> Which (former) Ajax player would you choose? 🤭 @afcajax x @ajaxvrouwen 🐶 edition #StayHomeWithAjax

Coronavirus · 10 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 10 uur geleden
"Deze gedwongen reset geeft me de kans om weer te genieten van de kleine dingen in het leven", aldus voormalig wielrenner Laurens ten Dam.

I must admit, I was busy too lately and if I am really honest with myself I lost the 'live slow' part of my motto #liveslowridefast. With the whole pandemic going on I try to use this situation it in a good way. It is a forced reset and gives me the opportunity to become happy with those those small things again. Like a 5 hr bbq. Like home schooling the kids. Like drinking good coffee. Like going out on the bike, without a clear goal around the corner. Just because it makes me happy. Even solo. I hope everyone stays safe out there. Keep distance! #liveslowridefast

