Murray steunt plan Federer om ATP en WTA samen te voegen

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: 29 minuten geleden Update: 29 minuten geleden

Door het coronavirus zijn bijna alle sportwedstrijden in de komende tijd afgelast of uitgesteld. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Coronavirus · 39 minuten geleden
Andy Murray staat achter het idee van Roger Federer om de mannentour (ATP) en vrouwentour) WTA samen te voegen, zegt hij tegen CNN. "Veel toppers bij de mannen praten er over, dat is veelbelovend." Hij verwacht wel weerstand van enkele spelers. "Ik heb spelers gesproken die liever nog minder geld verdienen, dan dat vrouwen hetzelfde gaan verdienen. Met die mentaliteit moet je wel rekening houden."
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
PSV komt supporters tegemoet en voert geen prijsverhoging door
PSV-fans hoeven komend seizoen niet meer te betalen voor seizoenskaarten en losse tickets, ook al wordt de Eindhovense club flink geraakt door de coronacrisis. Dat zegt algemeen directeur Toon Gerbrands in een open brief aan de supporters op de website van de club. Hij dankt daarin verder de supporters die hebben afgezien van een financiële tegemoetkoming vanwege de gemiste wedstrijden. De directie van de club levert 20 procent salaris in. Er wordt momenteel met de selectie gesproken over tijdelijke salarisvermindering.
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
EK wielrennen in Trentino verplaatst naar 2021
De EK wielrennen in de Italiaanse regio Trentino, die gepland stonden van 9 tot en met 13 september, worden met een jaar uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. Dat maakt de organisatie vandaag bekend. Het uitstel betekent overigens niet direct dat er dit jaar geen EK wielrennen plaatsvinden: de Europese wielerunie (UEC) is samen met de UCI en nationale wielerbonden op zoek naar een alternatief voor dit jaar.
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Dorian van Rijsselberghe vraagt zich hardop af hoe lang het nog duurt voor hij weer het water op mag. "Zitten we vast totdat er een vaccin is?"

This is a plain picture of me with not a lot of stuff going on. This is because I feel a little striped from the things I like to do.... the trails are closed the ocean is closed. I know there are reasons for why this is all happening. There is a lot of shit going on very political stuff and I’m not educated enough to have a clear view. However I have some questions. Are we going to be locked up like this forever until they have a “vaccine” that’s going to let us all out again?After we will be OKed by our governments? Will we be having restrictions to what we are allowed to do if not complying? Yes some deep stuff to think about.... Is this message coming out of the blue? Because all of a sudden Dorian is not allowed in the water any more.... No not really it’s been on my mind for a while but as I got a bit of spare time I thought I’ll put some effort into it. #lifeofdorian #whatyougonnado #tagandrelease

Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
'Barça' ondervindt problemen om De Jong terug te halen bij hervatting trainingen
FC Barcelona wil deze week volgens AS alle spelers testen alvorens ze weer beginnen met trainen, maar de club heeft één probleem: Frenkie de Jong zit nog in Nederland. De 22-jarige middenvelder vloog naar Nederland voordat Spanje in lockdown ging. De Catalanen hopen De Jong maandag weer te kunnen verwelkomen, maar omdat er nauwelijks vluchten zijn tussen Nederland en Spanje is het nog maar de vraag of dat lukt. De club wacht overigens ook nog de Deen Martin Braitwaithe, die in een hotel in Madrid zit omdat hij nog op zoek is naar woonruimte.
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Dit had natuurlijk het weekend moeten worden van de terugkeer van de Grand Prix van Zandvoort, maar het mocht niet zo zijn. Max Verstappen en zijn ploeggenoot Alexander Albon wilden desondanks toch nog iets van Nederland laten zien:
Repost @redbullracing: There’s no @f1_dutchgp this weekend but we’re still taking you on a Dutch Road Trip! 🇳🇱💪 Watch this space... 👀 #circuitzandvoort #experiencesthatmoveyou #dutchGP #redbullracing #maxverstappen

Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:33
Sherrock kan Taylor net niet verrassen
Phil Taylor ontsnapt bij het digitale dartstoernooi A Night at the Darts aan een nederlaag tegen Fallon Sherrock. De zestienvoudig wereldkampioen, die al een paar jaar is gestopt, klopt de 'Queens of the Darts' na een beslissende leg: 4-3. Sherrock nam een 2-0-voorsprong en miste vier pijlen om ook de derde leg naar zich toe te trekken, waarna de 59-jarige Taylor de partij kantelde en toch nog won.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:21
MLS-clubs mogen individuele trainingen hervatten
De clubs uit de Amerikaanse Major League Soccer krijgen toestemming om vanaf komende woensdag te beginnen met individuele trainingen. Dat besluit is in overleg met gezondheidsexperts genomen. De trainingen zijn voor de spelers geheel vrijwillig.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:05
SC Cambuur en De Graafschap mogen volgend seizoen in de Eredivisie uitkomen. Althans, als het aan de meeste stemmers op onze poll ligt.

De Graafschap en SC Cambuur hebben recht op een plek in de Eredivisie.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:40
Jos Verstappen: 'Jaar zonder F1 onmogelijk'
Jos Verstappen weet zeker dat er dit jaar nog Formule 1-races worden afgewerkt. "Er gaat zeker gereden worden. Daar ben ik van overtuigd. Een jaar zonder is onmogelijk", zegt de Limburger tegen De Telegraaf. "Anders gaan er echt teams omvallen en raken mensen hun baan kwijt. Er staan zoveel contracten op het spel. Natuurlijk is de gezondheid het allerbelangrijkste, maar de hele economie maandenlang stilleggen is ook geen optie. Iedereen moet zijn gezond verstand gebruiken. Je merkt nu toch dat mensen zich gaan verzetten."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:28
Leipzig en Wolfsburg willen groepstraining hervatten
RB Leipzig en VfL Wolfsburg willen volgende week de groepstraining gaan hervatten. Bij Leipzig ondergaan vandaag en maandag alle spelers tests op het coronavirus. "Het is de bedoeling de groepstraining dinsdag te hervatten als alle tests negatief blijken te zijn", vertelt Oliver Mintzlaff, algemeen directeur van de Duitse club. Wolfsburg noemt nog geen specifieke datum. Momenteel trainen alle Bundesliga-clubs in kleine groepjes.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:04
Afellay: 'Ernst van situatie is ons duidelijk'
Ibrahim Afellay laat tijdens een gesprek over het tijdelijk inleveren van salaris weten dat de spelers van PSV zeker willen meedenken met de club, die vanwege de coronacrisis veel inkomsten misloopt. "Het was een goed, constructief gesprek", vertelt de aanvoerder. "De ernst van de situatie is ons helemaal duidelijk. Er is geen twijfel over de noodzaak om goed te kijken welke bijdrage we kunnen leveren."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:48
NBA: 'Testen spelers zonder symptomen ongepast'
De NBA vraagt zijn clubs om geen tests uit te voeren bij spelers die geen symptomen van het coronavirus vertonen. De basketbalcompetitie vindt het ongepast in de wetenschap dat er te weinig tests beschikbaar zijn voor veel Amerikanen. "In de huidige situatie kunnen we het niet maken om alle spelers en staf regelmatig op het virus te testen", meldt de NBA aan zijn clubs. Eerder zei ceo Adam Silver al dat vooral medewerkers in de gezondheidszorg voorrang moeten krijgen op sporters bij tests.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:34
Drie coronabesmettingen bij FC Köln
Bij FC Köln zijn drie mensen positief getest op het coronavirus. Zij vertonen geen symptomen, maar zullen wel twee weken in quarantaine gaan. Volgens Bild gaat het om twee spelers en een fysiotherapeut. De groepstraining bij de Bundesliga-club kan gewoon voortgezet worden. De spelers, trainers en andere leden van de staf van Köln werden vandaag allemaal getest.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:12
Gerbrands vreest voor verkoop spelers bij duels zonder publiek
Algemeen directeur Toon Gerbrands van PSV maakt zich zorgen als de clubs zonder publiek moeten spelen. Hij verwacht dat de Eindhovense club hierdoor miljoenen euro's verlies zal lijden. "Je moet dingen wel doorrekenen. Als we de eerste competitiehelft zonder publiek moeten spelen, is de impact 15 miljoen euro", zegt Gerbrands in de voetbalpodcast van De Telegraaf. "Dan kom je er niet met alleen het inleveren van salaris. Dan kun je aan weinig knoppen meer draaien. Dan moet je misschien wel een speler verkopen om een financieel gat te dichten."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:59
Feyenoord heeft vandaag de training hervat. De Rotterdamse club doet dat volgens de richtlijnen van het RIVM in groepjes van zes spelers.
Feyenoord hervat training in kleine groepjes
Feyenoord hervat training in kleine groepjes
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:47
Van den Brom gelooft nog altijd in bekerfinale
John van den Brom heeft nog altijd de hoop om met FC Utrecht toch de bekerfinale te kunnen spelen. "Het is moeilijk te accepteren voor sportmensen", zegt de coach bij FOX Sports over het KNVB-besluit om een streep door de bekerfinale te zetten. "Gelukkig legt de club zich er niet zo makkelijk bij neer en zijn ze vol in beraad om te kijken of ze iets kunnen doen tegen de uitspraak van vorige week. We gaan als club niet akkoord met hetgeen besloten is. Wat de vervolgstappen zijn, moeten wij als spelers en trainers afwachten. Feit is wel dat ze strijdbaar zijn, dat is goed."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:59
Romelu Lukaku kan door de coronacrisis nog niet trainen bij Internazionale. De Belgische spits houdt daarom zijn conditie op peil in zijn garage, met een mondmasker.

The grind is real 💯🏃🏾‍♂️💪🏿😤

Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:48
Deense voetbalbond mikt op herstart eind mei
De Deense voetbalbond hoopt dat de Superligaen, de hoogste divisie in het land, vanaf 29 mei hervat kan worden. De regering van het land moet het plan nog wel goedkeuren. "Het is belangrijk dat we dan kunnen starten. Dan is er nog genoeg tijd om de competitie helemaal uit te spelen op een veilige manier"; zegt Jesper Møller, de voorzitter van de Deense voetbalbond.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:23
Ook Vitesse vanaf maandag weer in training
Na Heracles Almelo kondigt ook Vitesse aan vanaf maandag de training te hervatten. Dat wordt volgens de richtlijnen van het RIVM wel in kleine groepjes gedaan. De trainingen op sportcomplex Papendal zijn voorlopig wel besloten.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:10
WK skiën moet "symbool van wedergeboorte" worden
De organisatie van de WK skiën in het Italiaanse Cortina d'Ampezzo is ondanks de coronacrisis druk bezig met de voorbereidingen op het toernooi in februari. "We hopen dat we het eerste grote sportevenement zullen zijn na de pandemie, als een symbool van de wedergeboorte en wederopstanding van een heel land", zegt organisator Valerio Giacobbi.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:46
Premier League-clubs willen seizoen nog steeds uitspelen
In navolging van de clubs in de Serie A laten ook de clubs in de Premier League weten het seizoen nog altijd af te willen maken. De Engelse ploegen blijven erin geloven dat de competitie uitgespeeld kan worden. "Maar we wachten de beslissingen van de overheid of om weer te beginnen trainen en de competitie te hervatten", is in een verklaring te lezen.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:36
Trippier aangeklaagd wegens overtreden gokregels
Kieran Trippier hangt een lange schorsing boven het hoofd. De Engels international wordt door de FA officieel aangeklaagd vanwege het overtreden van de regels omtrent wedden op voetbalgerelateerde evenementen. Trippier zou geld hebben ingezet op zijn eigen overgang van Tottenham Hotspur naar Atlético Madrid in juli 2019.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:22
Zwitserland ziet af van organisatie uitgesteld WK ijshockey
Zwitserland dient geen aanvraag in om het uitgestelde WK ijshockey voor mannen volgend jaar te organiseren. Volgens de ijshockeybond van het Alpenland zijn de financiële risico's vanwege de coronacrisis te groot. "We moeten erkennen dat het niet realistisch is om het WK te organiseren", aldus voorzitter Michael Rindlisbacher van de federatie. Zwitserland kreeg de mogelijkheid om het het uitgestelde toernooi in 2021 te organiseren. Door hiervan af te zien kan het WK van 2021 zoals gepland in Wit-Rusland en Letland worden gehouden.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:08
Feyenoord gaat spelers vragen deel salaris in te leveren
Algemeen directeur Mark Koevermans van Feyenoord gaat spelers van zijn club vragen om een deel van hun salaris af te staan vanwege de coronacrisis. Hij denkt dat de Rotterdamse club zo'n 30 procent van de begroting van 75 miljoen euro moet inleveren. "We begroten zonder thuispubliek tot het einde van het kalenderjaar", zegt Koevermans tegen het AD. "Maar het is duidelijk dat we moeten inleveren. De spelers, de directie, de technische staf uiteraard ook."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:51
Heracles hervat training maandag in groepjes
Heracles Almelo is de volgende club die de training gaat hervatten. De Overijsselse club gaat vanaf aanstaande maandag in kleine groepjes trainen. "Deze periode zullen de spelers werken aan fitheid, balgevoel en hun individuele ontwikkeling", laat technisch directeur Tim Gilissen weten. "Dat is voor nu het voornaamste. De insteek is om in mei en juni zo te trainen. Daarna zal weer een break worden ingelast om vervolgens de voorbereiding op het nieuwe seizoen te starten."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:37
Serie A-clubs willen seizoen nog altijd hervatten
De twintig clubs in de Serie A streven er nog altijd naar om de competitie te hervatten, zo geven ze in een conferencecall unaniem aan. Het doel zou zijn om de Serie A in de tweede week van juni te hervatten. De Italiaanse regering moet nog wel groen licht geven voor het voltooien van de competitie.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 15:51
Ranomi Kromowidjojo en haar partner Ferry Weertman kunnen vanaf nu ook in hun eigen achtertuin trainen.
🔥 Lifegoal! 🔥 super vet en super blij ben ik dat we al even in onze achtertuin kunnen trainen! 😁 Het bad is “maar” 4m lang maar ik kan wel 58sec/100m gaan door middel van superstroming. Mega vet. Nu kan ik gewoon serieus gaan trainen in m’n achtertuin! 💪🏽🤩 En ook lekker plonzen tijdens een warme lentedag 😎😉 (voor info Check www.swimm.nl) #startyourimpossible #waterinstinct #SWIMM

Coronavirus · gisteren om 15:40
Afscheidsduel Sneijder jaar uitgesteld
De afscheidswedstrijd van Wesley Sneijder wordt vanwege de coronacrisis met een jaar uitgesteld, zo bevestigt zijn zaakwaarnemer Guido Albers tegenover RTV Utrecht. De recordinternational van het Nederlands elftal zou op 3 juni in Stadion Galgenwaard voor het laatst in actie komen, maar het duel is verplaatst naar 9 juni 2021. Op die dag viert Sneijder zijn 37e verjaardag.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 15:23
Spaanse sportraad: 'Zonder vaccin geen toeschouwers'
Volgens Irene Lozano, de baas van de Spaanse nationale sportraad CSD, zal het nog lang duren tot er weer publiek aanwezig zal zijn bij sportwedstrijden. "Zolang er geen vaccin is, is het ondenkbaar dat er wedstrijden met publiek zijn", zegt Lozano, die ook van mening is dat het te vroeg is om een datum te noemen voor het hervatten van La Liga. "Op dit moment is het onmogelijk een termijn vast te leggen. Daarvoor zullen we de coronacijfers steeds moeten bekijken."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 15:04
NOC*NSF vindt noodpakket 'geweldig nieuws'
Gerard Dielessen, algemeen directeur van NOC*NSF, noemt het noodpakket ter waarde van 110 miljoen euro voor de sport "geweldig nieuws". "Met dit bedrag kunnen we onze 25.000 sportverenigingen in ieder geval op korte termijn overeind houden, waarmee minister Van Rijn tegemoetkomt aan zijn eerder gedane toezegging dat de unieke Nederlandse sportinfrastructuur niet in gevaar mag worden gebracht door de coronacrisis."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:56
NOC*NSF vroeg eerder om 150 miljoen
Met het noodpakket van 110 miljoen euro voor de ongeveer 25.000 sportverenigingen in Nederland komt het kabinet voor een groot deel tegemoet aan de wensen van NOC*NSF. De sportkoepel vroeg eerder vandaag nog om 150 miljoen euro van de overheid voor de noodlijdende sportclubs.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:54
20 miljoen voor sportclubs met eigen complex
De resterende 20 miljoen euro is bedoeld voor sportverenigingen met een eigen accommodatie. "Deze verenigingen worden geconfronteerd met omzetverlies en doorlopende lasten en komen vaak niet in aanmerking voor de rijksbrede regelingen. Per sportvereniging gaat het om een eenmalige tegemoetkoming van maximaal 2.500 euro."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:52
Ministerie komt met noodpakket van 110 miljoen
Het ministerie voor Volksgezondheid, Welzijn en Sport (VWS) komt met een noodpakket van 110 miljoen euro om de Nederlandse sportclubs te ondersteunen in de coronacrisis. Dat maakt minister Martin van Rijn van Medische Zorg bekend. "In de eerste plaats gaat er 90 miljoen euro naar sportverenigingen door de huur kwijt te schelden over de periode 1 maart tot 1 juni. Voor veel sportverenigingen is de huur de grootste kostenpost op de begroting."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:21
UEFA steunt KNVB bij besluit over afwikkeling beker
De UEFA steunt het besluit van de KNVB om FC Utrecht geen Europese ticket te geven op basis van een finaleplaats in het toernooi om de KNVB-beker. Dat laat de Europese voetbalbond in een brief weten aan zowel de KNVB als FC Utrecht. Volgens de UEFA moet het Europese ticket dat is gekoppeld aan het bekertoernooi worden overgeheveld naar de competitie als het bekerseizoen om sportieve gronden niet kan worden afgerond. FC Utrecht eindigde als zevende in de Eredivisie en greep daardoor ook naast een Europese ticket.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:20
FC Utrecht overweegt nog altijd naar de rechter te stappen om het besluit van de KNVB aan te vechten. De Domstedelingen betwisten dat het Europese ticket dat gekoppeld is aan het bekertoernooi zomaar naar de competitie mag worden overgeheveld. Grootaandeelhouder Frans van Seumeren kondigde aan "alle advocaten die er zijn" in te schakelen om zijn gelijk te halen.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:10
Kiki Bertens schreef gisteren het virtuele tennistoernooi van Madrid op haar naam. De Wateringse was op de PlayStation in de finale met 6-2 te sterk voor de Française Fiona Ferro. Beelden van haar knap staaltje gamen.
Kiki Bertens pakt ook op de PlayStation titel in Madrid
Kiki Bertens pakt ook op de PlayStation titel in Madrid
Coronavirus · gisteren om 13:56
Brawn denkt aan hermetisch afgesloten circuits
Ross Brawn, directeur van de Formule 1, heeft details prijsgegeven over het vervolg van de Formule 1. De topman denkt aan hermetisch afgesloten circuits waar de coureurs verblijven en racen. "Een van de logistieke problemen is om iedereen getest en gekeurd te krijgen om in de paddock en de race-omgeving te werken. Als we dat eenmaal geregeld hebben, is het zeer aantrekkelijk om iedereen ook in die omgeving te houden, in een soort van biosfeer, afgesloten tot de volgende race", zegt hij in de podcast F1 Nation. (1/2)
Coronavirus · gisteren om 13:55
De eerstvolgende Grand Prix op de kalender is de race in Oostenrijk (5 juli). "In de praktijk kunnen we iedereen binnen die omgeving van de buitenwereld afsluiten. Als we er eenmaal zijn, dan is het dus aanlokkelijk om er een week later nog een race te houden", laat Brawn een proefballonetje op. (2/2)
Coronavirus · gisteren om 13:43
Polsstokhoogspringers in achtertuincompetitie
De beste drie polsstokhoogspringers in de wereld hebben een unieke achtertuincompetitie bedacht. Wereldrecordhouder Armand Duplantis, tweevoudig wereldkampioen Sam Kendricks en olympisch kampioen Renaud Lavillenie gaan zondag in hun achtertuin proberen zo vaak mogelijk over vijf meter te springen. De atleten zijn te volgen via een livestream.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 12:59
'Gaan niet vragen om Eredivisie met twintig clubs'
SC Cambuur en De Graafschap gaan tijdens het kort geding volgende week vrijdag niet vragen om een Eredivisie met twintig clubs. "Maar het zou een uitkomst kunnen zijn", zegt Dolf Segaar, de advocaat van beide clubs, tegen NU.nl. "Er zijn verschillende varianten. We vragen niet om een ander KNVB-besluit, maar om het ongedaan maken van het huidige besluit. Het is vervolgens aan de planners hoe dat dan moet worden vormgegeven." (1/2)
Coronavirus · gisteren om 12:59
'Procedure KNVB niet goed verlopen'
"Cambuur en De Graafschap vinden dat het besluit beleidstechnisch en inhoudelijk niet goed is genomen", vervolgt Segaar. "Het is qua procedure niet goed verlopen, omdat het reglement andere mogelijkheden bood. De clubs vinden dat er een formelere procedure gevolgd had moeten worden. Dat hopen we volgende week vrijdag te bepleiten." (2/2)
