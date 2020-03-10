Murray steunt plan Federer om ATP en WTA samen te voegen

🇮🇹 Giro Virtual 🚩 Race 5: Bocca del Braulio - Laghi di Cancano 🚴 30 km ⏰ 11:00 🏁 ~12:00 #⃣ #GiroVirtual 📺 Social Channels @giroditalia Participating for @JumboVismaRoad are: @s_kruijswijk and @RGUpdate
- Team Jumbo-Visma cycling
This is a plain picture of me with not a lot of stuff going on. This is because I feel a little striped from the things I like to do.... the trails are closed the ocean is closed. I know there are reasons for why this is all happening. There is a lot of shit going on very political stuff and I’m not educated enough to have a clear view. However I have some questions. Are we going to be locked up like this forever until they have a “vaccine” that’s going to let us all out again?After we will be OKed by our governments? Will we be having restrictions to what we are allowed to do if not complying? Yes some deep stuff to think about.... Is this message coming out of the blue? Because all of a sudden Dorian is not allowed in the water any more.... No not really it’s been on my mind for a while but as I got a bit of spare time I thought I’ll put some effort into it. #lifeofdorian #whatyougonnado #tagandrelease
- lifeofdorian
Repost @redbullracing: There’s no @f1_dutchgp this weekend but we’re still taking you on a Dutch Road Trip! 🇳🇱💪 Watch this space... 👀 #circuitzandvoort #experiencesthatmoveyou #dutchGP #redbullracing #maxverstappen
- circuitzandvoort
💛💙 OVERWELDIGEND! Wat een opkomst tijdens de eerste dag van de autosticker drive-in, waarvoor duizendmaal dank! Eén ding is zeker: #CambuurKomtEraan! 🙏🏼
- SC Cambuur (gewoan 🏠)
Darren Webster kroont zich op overtuigende wijze tot groepswinnaar bij de PDC Home Tour. 'Demolition Man' wint alle drie zijn partijen bij het digitale dartstoernooi. Na overwinningen op Bradley Brooks (5-4) en Scott Baker (5-2) is Webster ook te sterk voor Andy Hamilton (5-3).
WEBSTER WINS GROUP 15! A 13-darter for Darren Webster makes it three wins from three as he closes a perfect night with a 5-3 win over Andy Hamilton!
- PDC Darts
Just Everested, vEverested, whatever you call it, with @LukeRowe1990. We had the idea when we knew the weather would be bad. I take my hat off to anyone who’s completed it in whatever capacity, it was grim. 8848m altitude in a single climb. 211km. 10hours 37minutes 32seconds.
- Mark Cavendish
De Graafschap en SC Cambuur hebben recht op een plek in de Eredivisie.
FIXTURES! Here's what's coming up on Night 15 of the @unibet Home Tour. Sign up for FREE to watch live on PDCTV👉 https://t.co/fmr1plk116
- PDC Darts
💪 Onze boys stonden vandaag weer voor het eerst op het trainingsveld! #fcutrecht #training #zoudenbalch
- FC Utrecht
The grind is real 💯🏃🏾♂️💪🏿😤
- romelulukaku
🚗🚙🚚🚗🚙🚚🚗🚙🚚 Onze excuses voor de plaatselijke file in Leeuwarden, @ANWB... 😉 #CambuurKomtEraan
- SC Cambuur (gewoan 🏠)
🔥 Lifegoal! 🔥 super vet en super blij ben ik dat we al even in onze achtertuin kunnen trainen! 😁 Het bad is “maar” 4m lang maar ik kan wel 58sec/100m gaan door middel van superstroming. Mega vet. Nu kan ik gewoon serieus gaan trainen in m’n achtertuin! 💪🏽🤩 En ook lekker plonzen tijdens een warme lentedag 😎😉 (voor info Check www.swimm.nl) #startyourimpossible #waterinstinct #SWIMM
- ranomikromo
