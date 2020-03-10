Mourinho kijkt en analyseert juist tijdens crisis veel voetbal

This is a plain picture of me with not a lot of stuff going on. This is because I feel a little striped from the things I like to do.... the trails are closed the ocean is closed. I know there are reasons for why this is all happening. There is a lot of shit going on very political stuff and I’m not educated enough to have a clear view. However I have some questions. Are we going to be locked up like this forever until they have a “vaccine” that’s going to let us all out again?After we will be OKed by our governments? Will we be having restrictions to what we are allowed to do if not complying? Yes some deep stuff to think about.... Is this message coming out of the blue? Because all of a sudden Dorian is not allowed in the water any more.... No not really it’s been on my mind for a while but as I got a bit of spare time I thought I’ll put some effort into it. #lifeofdorian #whatyougonnado #tagandrelease