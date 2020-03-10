Met Ronde van Utah eerste koers in augustus afgelast

When a routine call turns into an unexpected @VirgilvDijk surprise 😁❤️ Ben Price, a member of one of @LFCFoundation's targeted employability schemes, was given a pleasant surprise earlier this week 🥰
- Liverpool FC (at 🏠)
We missen jullie... #WillemIILeeftMee
- Willem II
- chelseafc
Hands up if you're excited to see @alex_albon racing in his first #VirtualGP this weekend! 🙋♀️🙋♂️ #F1Esports 🏁 #📷: @thommogetty #Formula1 #PlaySeat #AlexAlbon #F1 #RedBullRacing #CitrixIsHow #RedBull #esports #givesyouwings #👐
- redbullracing
De Ronde van Zwitserland, na de grote rondes een van de grootste meerdaagse koersen van het seizoen, is afgelast vanwege het coronavirus. Dat meldt de organisatie zojuist op Twitter. Het is de eerste keer sinds de Tweede Wereldoorlog dat de koers niet doorgaat. De wedstrijd, die geldt als belangrijke voorbereidingskoers op de Tour, zou van 6 tot en met 14 juni verreden worden.
Due to the Corona pandemic the Tour de Suisse will be cancelled. All Informations: https://t.co/nLzDCn0r4w
- Tour de Suisse
That moment when your daughter joins you at the home-office with your debut shirt! ➤ Desk 2 for me 😯 ❓ Guess from which years these shirts are! 👕👕🔍 #VdSarShirts #StayAtHome
- edwinvandersar1
Meet Baldo Norris! Lando promised to shave off his hair if his followers raised over $10,000 during Twitch's Stream Aid for the COVID-19 Solidarity Respond Fund, and they did! 💇♂️ In total, Stream Aid raised more than $2.7m #F1 #Formula1 #BaldoNorris @landonorris @mclaren
- f1
Another glimpse into the stay at home practice routine 🧤🧣🎾👊 I hope everyone is safe and healthy. Stay positive. Keep active. Support one another. We will get through this together🙏 #stayhome
- rogerfederer
1) No, that wasn’t a fart but 2) we definitely need some work on this one 🤦🏼♀️🤣 #stayhome #staystrong #teamwork
- lindseyvonn
Por motivos de seguridad la mayoría de jugadores alrededor del mundo se encuentran entrenando desde casa. Pero el Schalke 04 entrena con sus jugadores de manera presencial pero tomando las medidas correspondientes para evitar un posible contagio. Mire los detalles acá ⬇️
- Futbolred.com
