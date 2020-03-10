Met Ronde van Utah eerste koers in augustus afgelast Liveblog corona

Met Ronde van Utah eerste koers in augustus afgelast

10 maart 2020

Wereldwijd worden steeds meer sportevenementen geschrapt en uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
'Vlaanderens Mooiste' loopt 1,5 miljoen euro mis
Flanders Classics, de organisatie achter de Ronde van Vlaanderen, loopt zeker 1,5 miljoen euro aan vip-inkomsten mis nu de koers is afgelast vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus. Dat zegt Tomas Van Den Spiegel, CEO van Flanders Classics, in Het Laatste Nieuws. 'Vlaanderens Mooiste' zou morgen verreden worden. "Maar we zullen er wel uit geraken", besluit Van Den Spiegel strijdvaardig in de Belgische krant.
'Ook Schotland gaat competitie beëindigen'
In navolging van België zou ook Schotland de hoogste competitie voortijdig willen beëindigen, zo schrijft The Telegraph. Dat zou betekenen dat Celtic wordt uitgeroepen tot kampioen. Het beoogde competitie-einde in België deed veel stof opwaaien in het mondiale voetbal. De UEFA stuurde zelfs een brief naar alle aangesloten voetbalbonden, waarin gedreigd werd de Europese tickets van de competities die stopgezet worden af te nemen.
'Aanvoerders La Liga weigeren salarisvoorstel'
De aanvoerders in de Spaanse La Liga zijn niet akkoord gegaan met een voorstel tot een algehele salarisverlaging, meldt Marca. La Liga is met de spelersvakbond AFE in gesprek over een algehele verlaging, om te voorkomen dat clubs failliet gaan. Javier Tebas, de voorzitter van La Liga, zou een voorstel hebben gedaan waarin de spelers 46 tot 49 procent moeten inleveren, maar dat is de spelers voorlopig te gortig. FC Barcelona kortte al voor 70 procent op de salarissen.
Ricciardo hoopt dat GP Zandvoort verreden wordt
Daniel Ricciardo hoopt dat de GP van Nederland op Circuit Zandvoort dit jaar alsnog verreden kan worden. De Nederlandse Grand Prix werd net als zeven andere races uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. "Ik keek erg uit naar die race", zegt de Australiër tegen Ziggo Sport. "Natuurlijk vanwege het publiek, maar ook vanwege de baan. Ik keek ernaar uit om de kombochten en alle andere aanpassingen die ze voor ons hebben gedaan te zien. Het ziet er heel cool uit. We zullen zien wat er gebeurt."
'Henderson zoekt contact met andere aanvoerders'
Jordan Henderson heeft contact gezocht met collega-aanvoerders in de Premier League om geld in te zamelen voor de gezondheidszorg in Engeland. Dat meldt The Guardian. De middenvelder van Liverpool volgt daarmee een oproep van de Britse minister van Volksgezondheid, die de miljoenensterren uit het voetbal had gevraagd zich in te zetten in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. Volgens The Guardian hebben Henderson en co. al enkele banken benaderd voor het aannemen van enkele miljoenen ponden aan donaties.
Er heerst grote verdeeldheid tussen de Eredivisie-clubs over het wel of niet afmaken van het seizoen. Wat moet er volgens jou gebeuren?
Sporre: 'Overmars toonde leiderschap'
Gaston Sporre, de markante oud-voorzitter van PEC Zwolle, volgt de uitgesproken Ajax-directeur Marc Overmars en vindt dat het Eredivisie-seizoen per direct beëindigd moet worden. "Terwijl er overal doden vallen en mensen bang zijn, wil men de competitie zo snel mogelijk hervatten. Nog afgezien van het feit dat de plannen volkomen onrealistisch zijn, zoiets doe je niet", zegt hij in De Telegraaf. "Gelukkig zijn er ook clubs die wel hardop durven te zeggen dat het mooi is geweest voor dit seizoen. Bijvoorbeeld Ajax-directeur Marc Overmars. Hij dacht niet aan het clubbelang, hij toonde leiderschap."
Eerste koers in augustus afgelast vanwege virus
Voor het eerst is een wielerkoers in augustus geschrapt vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus. De organisatoren van de Tour of Utah vinden het onverantwoord om de voorbereidingen op de meerdaagsekoers te vervolgen, die van 3 tot 9 augustus verreden zou worden door de Amerikaanse staat. De organisatie richt zich op de editie van volgend jaar.
De Graafschap wil KNVB niet voor de voeten lopen
De Graafschap wil de KNVB niet voor de voeten lopen over mogelijke promotie naar de Eredivisie. "Het is heel complex allemaal, dus laten we de bond de tijd geven. Zij moeten hier een goede strategie voor zien te vinden", zegt algemeen directeur Hans Martijn Ostendorp tegen de NOS. 'De Superboeren' staan tweede in de Keuken Kampioen Divisie en hebben virtueel een promotieticket op zak. "Ik vind dat de KNVB soms té kritisch wordt benaderd. Deze crisis is ook voor hen een groot vraagstuk. Laten we ze daar in Zeist de ruimte geven."
'Wijnaldum in wachtkamer door coronavirus'
Georginio Wijnaldum moet nog langer wachten op een nieuw contract bij Liverpool, schrijven Britse media. De Engelse club, momenteel koploper in de Premier League, zou vanwege het coronavirus alle contractgesprekken en transferactiviteiten hebben stilgelegd tot er meer duidelijkheid is over het vervolg van het seizoen. De 29-jarige Wijnaldum beschikt bij 'The Reds' over een verbintenis tot medio 2021.
'Eredivisie-clubs gebruiken coronacrisis voor eigen gewin'
Louis van Gaal hekelt de discussie in de Eredivisie over het al dan niet uitspelen van de competitie. "Heel Nederland houdt zich aan wat het RIVM voorschrijft. Zíj zijn de specialisten. Maar terwijl ook de regering al wekenlang de experts volgt, gaan wat voetbalclubs ineens zeggen dat het allemaal niet kan, Ajax voorop", zegt Van Gaal in het AD. "Wie willen niet uitspelen? Ga maar kijken: clubs die nu in de stand op een Europese plek staan, Feyenoord uitgezonderd, en clubs in de degradatiezone. De coronacrisis misbruiken voor eigen gewin, en het dan brengen als statement voor de volksgezondheid; ik ben een jongen die daar niet tegen kan."
De groep stelt daarnaast voor om de leeftijdsgrens voor spelers op de Olympische Spelen een jaar op te rekken, aangezien de Spelen met een jaar zijn uitgesteld. Iedereen die is geboren op 1 januari 1997 of daarna, mag volgend jaar zomer meedoen aan het toernooi in Japan. (2/2)
FIFA wil alle interlands tot en met juni uitstellen
Als het aan de werkgroep van de FIFA ligt, worden er tot begin juli zowel bij de mannen als bij de vrouwen geen interlands meer gespeeld. Dat is een van de aanbevelingen van de groep, die vrijdag voor het eerst bijeenkwam. De werkgroep, waarin onder anderen het dagelijks bestuur van de FIFA en continentale topmannen zitten, werd door de mondiale voetbalbond in het leven geroepen om met oplossingen te komen voor de voetbalkalender, die door het coronavirus flink overhoop is gehaald. De groep komt de komende periode nog vaker bij elkaar. (1/2)
Serie A schrapt hervattingsdatum competitie
Het komt niet als een verrassing, maar de Serie A wordt voorlopig niet hervat. De Italiaanse competities zijn voor onbepaalde tijd opgeschort. Tot vandaag was het streven om eind mei de competitie te hervatten. Die datum komt dus te vroeg. "Er zal pas weer gevoetbald worden als dat veiligheidshalve verantwoord is", aldus de Serie A in een verklaring.
Hoofd medische commissie FIFA vindt stoppen competities beste oplossing
Michel D'Hooghe, het hoofd van de medische commissie van de FIFA, is het niet eens met de beslissing van de UEFA om voorlopig nog geen streep door alle competities te zetten. De Europese voetbalbond dreigde de afgelopen dagen dat landen die hun eigen competities willen afkappen vanwege de coronacrisis, weleens Europese tickets mis kunnen lopen. D'Hooghe, oud-preses van Club Brugge en arts, spreekt tegenover onder meer Het Laatste Nieuws van een 'verkeerd signaal' dat de UEFA daarmee afgeeft. "De gezondheid moet boven het financiële plaatje staan. Je hoeft geen dokter te zijn om dat in te zien."
Memphis Depay heeft een rustige plek gevonden om te werken aan zijn fitheid: het Olympisch Stadion.
Video

104 days #WalkInFaithNotBySight

Geplaagd CCC ontslaat groot deel van staf en reduceert salaris renners
De Poolse wielerploeg CCC gaat flink bezuinigen om te kunnen blijven bestaan. Een groot deel van de stafleden is ontslagen, terwijl het salaris van de renners drastisch is verlaagd. De maatregelen houden direct verband met de coronacrisis, aangezien er al weken niet wordt gekoerst en het er niet naar uitziet dat daar snel verandering in komt. Daarom is besloten een groot deel van de staf te ontslaan. Slechts een klein deel kan aanblijven, meldt de WorldTour-ploeg op de website.
Wereldtitelgevecht tussen Joshua en Pulev definitief uitgesteld
Het wereldtitelgevecht tussen Anthony Joshua en Kubrat Pulev van 20 juni in Londen gaat definitief niet door als gevolg van het coronavirus. Twee weken geleden zei de Bulgaar Pulev al dat het onmogelijk zou zijn om de wedstrijd op de originele datum af te werken. Het is nog niet bekend wanneer het titelgevecht wordt ingehaald.
Verschillende Premier League-clubs zoals Tottenham Hotspur en Newcastle United zijn al in financiële problemen gekomen omdat de competitie stilligt. Om banen te garanderen is nu afgesproken dat de clubs tot 30 procent mogen korten op de jaarsalarissen van de spelers. "Deze richtlijnen wijzigen zodra de omstandigheden veranderen", aldus de Premier League. (2/2)
Premier League voorlopig niet hervat
Een hervatting van de Premier League begin mei komt veel te vroeg, zo zijn aandeelhouders van de Premier League-clubs overeengekomen tijdens een vergadering. Het streven was om de Engelse competitie vanaf begin mei weer verder te laten gaan, maar dat blijkt onhaalbaar. Een nieuwe startdatum is nog niet bekendgemaakt. "We staan in nauw contact met de regering en gaan pas verder als de gezondheid kan worden gegarandeerd", aldus de Premier League in een verklaring. (1/2)
Eredivisie komt met verklaring over status competitie
De Eredivisie komt met een verklaring over de huidige status van de competities. De KNVB, de Coöperatie Eerste Divisie en de Eredivisie CV werken aan twee scenario's: de competities worden hervat en uiterlijk voor 3 augustus afgerond of de competities worden stopgezet. Beide scenario's worden onderzocht en uitgewerkt. Op dinsdag 7 april worden de plannen besproken met de betaald voetbalclubs, KNVB, Eredivisie CV en Coöperatie Eerste Divisie.
Ceferin: 'België en andere landen riskeren Europese tickets'
Nadat de UEFA gisteren al waarschuwde dat de geldigheid van Europese tickets in het gevaar zou kunnen komen bij landen die hun competities niet willen voortzetten, zet UEFA-voorzitter Aleksander Ceferin die woorden vandaag kracht bij. "België en andere landen die erover nadenken om niet meer door te voetballen, riskeren het recht om mee te doen aan Europees voetbal", zegt Ceferin bij ZDF. "Solidariteit is geen eenrichtingsverkeer. Je kunt niet om hulp vragen en dan meteen vertrekken."
Rosberg: 'Kansen op wereldtitel Verstappen groter bij kort seizoen'
Nico Rosberg denkt dat een korter Formule 1-seizoen in het voordeel van Max Verstappen is. De oud-wereldkampioen acht de Nederlander in dat geval kansrijker in de strijd om de wereldtitel. "Minder races vergroot de kans op een verrassende kampioen, want de factor geluk zal dan een grotere rol spelen", zegt de 34-jarige Rosberg vrijdag in gesprek met Sky Sports. "Ik heb altijd al gedacht dat Red Bull en Verstappen dit jaar echt op jacht zouden gaan en het Mercedes erg lastig zouden kunnen maken. Met een ingekort seizoen zijn hun kansen zelfs nog groter."
CCC wil stekker uit wielerploeg trekken
Team CCC dreigt in de problemen te komen nu de hoofdsponsor zinspeelt op een vertrek uit de wielersport. CCC, een schoenenmerk, is hard getroffen door de coronacrisis en moet flink snijden in de uitgaven. Om die reden wil eigenaar Dariusz Milek de sponsoring stoppen. "We hebben een contract dat ons voor dit seizoen en volgend seizoen aan de ploeg verbindt, maar het bedrijf wil zich terugtrekken. We hebben geen 265 racedagen zoals beloofd, de Giro is geannuleerd en de Tour wordt waarschijnlijk geannuleerd, dus het heeft geen zin om in deze sponsoring te investeren." Bij Team CCC staan onder anderen Greg van Avermaet, Matteo Trentin en Ilnur Zakarin onder contract.
Neymar en zijn vrienden daagden elkaar onlangs uit wie het vaakst wie het vaakst de straatvoetbaltruc ‘around the world’ kan doen.
Neymar doet straatvoetbaltruc met zijn vrienden
België: 'Niet akkoord met aanpak die ons dwingt seizoen af te maken'
De Belgische voetbalbond KBVB en competitieorganisator Pro League zijn niet van plan de Jupiler Pro League uit te spelen, ook niet als de UEFA dat per se wil. Dat hebben beide partijen de Europese voetbalbond vrijdag laten weten in een conferencecall. "Tijdens dit overleg, dat plaatsvond in een constructieve sfeer, duidden de bestuurders van het Belgische voetbal hun motieven inzake volksgezondheid en de economische argumenten die de basis vormden voor de aanbeveling die de raad van bestuur donderdag formuleerde", zo valt te lezen in een verklaring van de Pro League. De raad van bestuur van de Pro League adviseerde donderdag namelijk om het huidige seizoen te staken en koploper Club Brugge tot kampioen uit te roepen. Dat advies moet op 15 april nog worden bekrachtigd tijdens een algemene vergadering van alle clubs.
Spelersvakbond baalt van verdeeldheid bij clubs: 'Het begint een zooitje te worden'
Voorzitter Evgeniy Levchenko van de Nederlandse spelersvakbond VVCS ergert zich aan de verdeeldheid die op dit moment heerst bij de Eredivisie-clubs. Onder meer Ajax, PSV en AZ willen de competitie niet meer vervolgen, terwijl een aantal clubs juist even af wil wachten. "Het dreigt een beetje een zooitje te worden en dat is jammer", zegt de 42-jarige Levchenko vrijdag in gesprek met NU.nl. "Iedereen wil duidelijkheid. Maar als alle clubs hun eigen mening gaan geven, wordt het een beetje een gekkenhuis. Het is logisch dat clubs een eigen kijk op de gang van zaken hebben en dat mag ook, maar ik vind het heel vreemd dat ze dat nu allemaal apart naar buiten brengen. In andere landen wordt het wél centraal gehouden. Daar moeten we een voorbeeld aan nemen."
Oud-keeper Petr Cech komt met een eigen versie van het hooghouden.
Video

Juggling made easy! 🥴 @PetrCech 🤹‍♂️👏 #CFC #Chelsea

Nurmagomedov wil UFC-titelgevecht tegen Ferguson in augustus houden
MMA-vechter Khabib Nurmagomedov hoopt dat zijn titelgevecht in het lichtgewicht tegen Tony Ferguson in augustus kan plaatsvinden. Het gevecht staat nog altijd gepland op 18 april, maar de Rus heeft zich voor die datum teruggetrokken. Dat is zeer tegen de wens van UFC-baas Dana White in. De Amerikaan wil die datum namelijk niet veranderen. Nurmagomedov, die in eigen land in quarantaine zit, zegt tegen ESPN dat hij vanwege de ramadan (die tot 23 mei duurt) pas in augustus weer de ring in kan. Ik heb gehoord dat de UFC in augustus in San Fransisco een show wilt plannen. Als dat niet lukt dan kunnen we misschien in september in Abu Dhabi vechten."
We weten van Max Verstappen al een tijdje dat hij een fervent E-racer is, maar zijn ploeggenoot Alexander Albon ook. Hij kruipt dit weekend thuis achter het stuur.

Hands up if you're excited to see @alex_albon racing in his first #VirtualGP this weekend! 🙋‍♀️🙋‍♂️ #F1Esports 🏁 #📷: @thommogetty #Formula1 #PlaySeat #AlexAlbon #F1 #RedBullRacing #CitrixIsHow #RedBull #esports #givesyouwings #👐

Avatar
'Silverstone wil Formule 1 helpen door meerdere races te organiseren'
Het duurt nog minimaal tot juni voor er een Grand Prix plaats is en het is nog maar de vraag of er nog een representatief seizoen komt. Het circuit van Silverstone wil de organisatie van de koningsklasse van de autosport echter te hulp schieten door meerdere races op het circuit te houden als het licht weer op groen gaat. Dat meldt circuitdirecteur Stuart Pringle aan The Sun. "De meerderheid van de teams zijn op een steenworp afstand van ons gevestigd. Het moet operationeel dus zeker kunnen." Op het circuit zijn meerdere lay-outs beschikbaar, en Pringle meldt dat het ook mogelijk is om het rondje andersom te rijden. "Het zijn buitengewone tijden die vragen om buitengewone oplossingen."
'Wimbledon krijgt 114 miljoen euro vergoed van verzekering'
Wimbledon, dat dit jaar voor het eerst sinds de Tweede Wereldoorlog niet doorgaat, wordt volgens The Times financieel gecompenseerd. De organisatie heeft zich namelijk verzekerd tegen de uitbraak van een infectievirus, waar natuurlijk het coronavirus onder valt. Volgens de krant kan de organisatie nu een claim van 100 miljoen pond (114 miljoen euro) neerleggen bij de verzekering. Daarmee wordt de financiële klap deels opgevangen, want normaal gesproken levert een editie van Wimbledon de organisatie zo'n 250 miljoen pond aan omzet op. Roland Garros, dat in de herfst wordt ingehaald, heeft zo'n verzekering overigens niet.
Edwin van der Sar en zijn dochter Lynn lopen vandaag thuis in oude keepersshirts rond. Lynn draagt het shirt dat haar vader aan had tijdens zijn debuut voor Ajax (1-0 winst thuis tegen Sparta, 23 april 1991).

‪That moment when your daughter joins you at the home-office with your debut shirt! ➤ Desk 2 for me 😯‬ ‪❓ Guess from which years these shirts are! 👕👕🔍‬ ‪#VdSarShirts #StayAtHome

Belofte maakt schuld voor McLaren-coureur Lando Norris. De Brit had beloofd om zijn haar af te scheren als hij tijdens een livestream meer dan 10.000 euro zou ophalen. Daar slaagde hij ruimschoots in, en dus pakte hij gisteravond zijn scheerapparaat er bij.
Video

Meet Baldo Norris! Lando promised to shave off his hair if his followers raised over $10,000 during Twitch's Stream Aid for the COVID-19 Solidarity Respond Fund, and they did! 💇‍♂️ In total, Stream Aid raised more than $2.7m #F1 #Formula1 #BaldoNorris @landonorris @mclaren

Wit-Russische competitie gaat ondanks kritiek gewoon door
De hele sportwereld ligt stil, maar zoals bekend wordt er in Wit-Rusland ondanks felle kritiek van buitenaf doodleuk gevoetbald. Ook dit weekend staan er gewoon weer wedstrijden op het programma. Voor de fijnproevers: vandaag om 16.00 uur begint Belshina tegen Gorodeja. Om 18.00 uur rolt de bal bij Dinamo Minsk-Zhodino.
Ook badmintonbond legt alles stil vanwege coronacrisis
De Nederlandse badmintonbond heeft een streep door alle geplande evenementen en nog lopende competities gezet. Daaronder valt onder andere het promotie-degradatieduel tussen AMOR (Eredivisie) en Iduna (eerste divisie). Dat duel wordt nog op een nader te bepalen moment ingehaald. Begin maart, vlak voor de coronacrisis in Nederland, werd BC Almere landskampioen. In de komende maanden zouden echter nog diverse competities worden afgerond en kampioenschappen worden gehouden, maar die gaan dus niet door.
Geplaagd Achilles mazzelt dankzij coronacrisis
Achilles '29 gleed in de afgelopen jaren af van ambitieuze profclub tot rode lantaarndrager in de hoofdklasse. Dankzij de coronacrisis zit het de Groesbeekse club na jaren van malaise nu echter eens mee. Het eerste elftal stond met slechts één punt troosteloos onderaan in de hoofdklasse, maar nu er definitief een streep door het amateurvoetbal is gezet degradeert de club niet. "We konden best wel een opsteker gebruiken en deze kregen we in de schoot geworpen", zegt voorzitter Piotr van der Horst tegen de NOS. "Maar het is natuurlijk wel een vreemde opsteker in de huidige situatie."
Het tennisseizoen ligt nog enkele maanden stil en dus zal Roger Federer voor het eerst in jaren vaak thuis zijn. De Zwitser laat op Instagram zien hoe hij, ondanks de sneeuw, toch een balletje kan slaan.
Video

Another glimpse into the stay at home practice routine 🧤🧣🎾👊 I hope everyone is safe and healthy. Stay positive. Keep active. Support one another. We will get through this together🙏 #stayhome

Ook Russische coach besmet met corona na omstreden OKT boksen
Het omstreden olympisch kwalificatietoernooi boksen in Londen in maart heeft nog een coronabesmetting opgeleverd. Ook een coach van het Russische team heeft het COVID-19-virus onder de leden. Anton Kadushin schrijft op Instagram dat hij positief is getest. De Rus, die onder anderen wereldkampioen Gleb Bakshi coacht, zit nu thuis in quarantaine. De Russische boksbond zegt dat Kadushin een milde versie van het virus heeft en dat zijn situatie onder controle is. Er zijn voor zover bekend geen Russische boksers besmet geraakt. Wel zijn twee Turkse boksers, een Turkse coach en twee coaches en een bokser uit Kroatië besmet.
Ex-skiester Lindsey Vonn probeert samen met haar verloofde, de ijshockeyer P.K. Subban, fit te blijven. Helemaal soepel gaat dat nog niet.
Video

1) No, that wasn’t a fart but 2) we definitely need some work on this one 🤦🏼‍♀️🤣 #stayhome #staystrong #teamwork

'Liverpool-Atlético had nooit gespeeld mogen worden'
Het Champions League-duel tussen Liverpool en Atlético Madrid had op 11 maart nooit gespeeld mogen worden, zo laat Matthew Ashton, de hoogste bestuurder die gaat over volksgezondheid in Liverpool, weten aan The Guardian. Op dat moment verspreidde het coronavirus zich ook al in Engeland. "Het was niet goed om dat duel door te laten gaan", vertelt Ashton. "Misschien was toen nog niet bij iedereen bekend hoe serieus dit was."
Wimbledon-baas: 'Mogelijk geen tennis meer in 2020'
Wimbledon-baas Richard Lewis denkt dat er dit jaar zelfs helemaal niet meer getennist wordt. Nadat Roland Garros vorige maand werd uitgesteld, werd Wimbledon gisteren helemaal van de kalender gehaald. "Ik hoop dat ik me vergis", zegt Lewis tegen The Guardian. "Misschien verbetert de situatie zich de komende maanden en kan het hardcourtseizoen gewoon plaatsvinden. Het zou heel mooi zijn als het US Open in New York dit jaar niet hoeft te worden afgelast en dat Parijs alsnog kan worden gespeeld. Maar ik ben er bang voor, al zeg ik daarbij dat ik van huis uit niet de grootste optimist ben."
