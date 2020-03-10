Medewerkers McLaren weer thuis na weken quarantaine

🍽 TODAY’S FIX | 🇳🇱 Every @frenkiedejong video we’ve ever published: Link in bio! 🍿 ¿Quieres ver más vídeos de Frenkie De Jong? ¡Link en la bio! 😉 Repassa la col·lecció de 2⃣5️⃣ vídeos de Frenkie
- Avatar
- Auteur
- fcbarcelona
- Moment van plaatsen
Robert Lewandowskis Bilanz bisher in 19/20: 39 Treffer – 1 Gegentor! 😂 Gegen diese Weltklasse-Stürmerin ist auch @lewy_official machtlos! ♥ #FCBayern #MiaSanMia
- Avatar
- Auteur
- FC Bayern München
- Moment van plaatsen
- Avatar
- Auteur
- arsenal
- Moment van plaatsen
Same goal, new dates 🙌🏻 #Olympics #Tokyo2021
- Avatar
- Auteur
- anoukvetter
- Moment van plaatsen
First let’s focus on fighting this virus so we can return to our normal lives. But off course I hope we can ride @LeTour @UCI_cycling.🤞🏻 Anyway, if French minister forbids riding the bike outside, it’s going to be a difficult preparation. https://t.co/JCjXfCuFra
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Steven Kruijswijk
- Moment van plaatsen
⚽ @HeraclesAlmelo houdt ballen hoog voor helden ✍ @scHeerenveen stuurt kaartjes naar verzorgingshuizen 🏃♂ @PSV lanceert fit platform 😷 @ADODenHaag zamelt mondkapjes Bekijk hier alle initiatieven van de Eredivisieclubs 💪 ➡ https://t.co/wzp4FoWWRc #eredivisie
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Eredivisie
- Moment van plaatsen
Het is terecht dat de KNVB de optie om de voetbalcompetities dit seizoen uit te spelen openhoudt.
Together with my teammates from the Swiss national team, we would like to show our solidarity with a viral clip of the song “Imagine“ that really inspired us. It shall give you courage and hope. In addition, we're donating to the Swiss Nurses Association so that they can buy urgently needed protection material for their nursing staff. It’s crucial that we all stick together and follow the official guidelines. Please make sure to stay at home in order to protect yourself and others, that’s how we fight this virus. But most importantly: stay positive, as one #TEAM we can do this! 🇨🇭⚽️💪#stayhome #flattenthecurve #weareone #protectyourselfandothers #socialdistancing #coroNO #natimitderschweiz
- Avatar
- Auteur
- shaqirixherdan
- Moment van plaatsen
Een mooi gebaar van Sergio Ramos: de aanvoerder van Real Madrid doneert samen met zijn partner Pilar Rubio een flink bedrag aan UNICEF voor de strijd tegen het coronavirus. Het bedrag kan besteed worden aan vijftienduizend detectiekits, duizend beschermende middelen en 265.541 mondkapjes.
Nosotros ya hemos colaborado con @unicef_es. ¡Ayuda necesaria e inmediata! El material sanitario, imprescindible para los profesionales sanitarios, llegará el viernes a España. Tú también te puedes sumar, porque en esta situación de crisis sanitaria por el #COVID19 cualquier ayuda es poca. Solo tienes que enviar un SMS con la palabra “UNICEF” al 28028. Nuestros centros y profesionales sanitarios nos necesitan en su lucha contra el virus. Más info 👉 link en la bio
- Avatar
- Auteur
- sergioramos
- Moment van plaatsen
It is what it is! The next one will be an odd number. #Tokyo2021 #stayhome #besafe #healthfirst #washyourhands #nike #athlete #sprinter #runner #sport #olympics #athletics #teamnl #motivation #tattoo
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Churandy Martina
- Moment van plaatsen
- Avatar
- Auteur
- xandewaard
- Moment van plaatsen
Congratulations to Prime Minister Abe of Japan, and the IOC, on their very wise decision to present the Olympics in 2021. It will be a great success, and I look forward to being there!
- Avatar
- Auteur
- Donald J. Trump
- Moment van plaatsen
Creative legday with the kids @lacroixmichele 😂
- Avatar
- Auteur
- kevindebruyne
- Moment van plaatsen