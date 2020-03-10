Medewerkers McLaren weer thuis na weken quarantaine Liveblog corona

Wereldwijd worden steeds meer sportevenementen geschrapt en uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
MotoGP stelt ook Grote Prijs van Spanje uit
Motorsport-fans moeten nog zeker een kleine twee maanden wachten tot de start van het MotoGP-seizoen. De internationale motorsportfederatie (FIM) heeft namelijk, niet geheel verrassend, de Grand Prix van Spanje uitgesteld. De race op het circuit van Jerez zou aanvankelijk op zondag 3 mei plaatsvinden, maar dat gaat nu dus niet door. Eerder werden de wedstrijden in Qatar, Thailand, de Verenigde Staten en Argentinië al uitgesteld. De seizoensstart staat nu gepland op 17 mei op het circuit van Le Mans in Frankrijk.
Doorgaan ATP Rosmalen nog onzeker: 'We wachten rustig af'
Het gravelseizoen ligt er al volledig uit, maar over het grasseizoen is in de tenniswereld nog geen beslissing genomen. Het zou dus nog steeds kunnen dat het ATP-toernooi van Rosmalen, dat gepland staat van 8 tot en met 14 juni, als een van de eerste sportevenementen sinds de coronacrisis doorgaat. Directeur Marcel Hunze durft het niet te zeggen. "Het wordt spannend, maar we wachten rustig af", zegt hij tegen de NOS. "Er gebeurt momenteel zoveel. We hebben contact met alle internationale tennisinstanties, maar we spreken ook met de provincie Brabant over de veiligheidsrisico's. Op basis daarvan nemen we straks een beslissing."
Frenkie de Jong heeft tot nu toe een wisselend seizoen bij FC Barcelona achter de rug, maar hij heeft al wel wat mooie dingen laten zien. De club heeft zijn 25 beste acties tot nu toe op een rij gezet.
🍽 TODAY’S FIX | 🇳🇱 Every @frenkiedejong video we’ve ever published: Link in bio! 🍿 ¿Quieres ver más vídeos de Frenkie De Jong? ¡Link en la bio! 😉 Repassa la col·lecció de 2⃣5️⃣ vídeos de Frenkie

De Olympische Spelen en het EK voetbal zijn al uitgesteld naar 2021. Wat moet er gebeuren met de Tour?
'Spelers Barcelona weigeren voorstel flinke salarisverlaging'
De spelers van FC Barcelona zijn het volgens AS niet eens met het voorstel van de clubleiding om de salarissen gedurende de voetballoze periode te halveren. Voorzitter Josep Maria Bartomeu acht de werktijdverkorting noodzakelijk omdat de club anders mogelijk in financiële problemen komt. De spelers zouden volgens AS best bereid zijn om een deel van hun salaris in te leveren, maar niet de helft. De Spaanse wet schrijft echter voor dat Bartomeu geen toestemming van de spelers nodig heeft om de maatregel door te voeren. Hij gaat nog met de spelersraad in gesprek.
Turkse boksbond haalt uit naar IOC na drie besmettingen bij OKT in Londen
De Turkse boksbond heeft uitgehaald naar het internationaal olympisch comité (IOC). Volgens de Turken hebben drie teamleden het coronavirus opgelopen tijdens het Europese olympisch kwalificatietoernooi (OKT) in Londen. "De wereld neemt extreme maatregelen om het virus in te dammen, dus ik kan nauwelijks geloven dat een IOC-taskforce en de Britse regering het toernooi hebben laten doorgaan", zegt voorzitter Eyüp Gözgec tegen The Guardian. "Velen onder ons hadden al grote bedenkingen. Het was onverantwoord. En het resultaat is dat nu drie teamleden positief hebben getest. Zij worden behandeld en het gaat gelukkig goed met ze."
De Goede stelt hockeypensioen uit om mee te kunnen doen in Tokio
Hockeyinternational Eva de Goede (31) zou eigenlijk na de Olympische Spelen van komende zomer stoppen. Nu de Spelen met een jaar zijn uitgesteld, heeft de Wereldspeelster van 2018 en 2019 echter besloten om er nog een jaar aan vast te plakken. "Ik ga sowieso door. Het voelt heel erg onaf als ik nu zou stoppen", zegt ze tegen Hockey.nl. "We zijn met het team ergens naartoe aan het werken en daar kan en wil ik niet zomaar uit stappen. Ik wil dit afmaken. Dat gevoel is sterker dan alles." De Goede won in 2008 en 2012 goud op de Spelen, in 2016 pakte ze met de ploeg het zilver.
Oud-teambaas luidt noodklok: 'Teams kunnen omvallen'
David Richards, president van de de Britse auto- en motorsportorganisatie Motorsport UK, is bang dat de coronacrisis ertoe leidt dat de kleinere Formule 1-teams omvallen. De oud-teambaas van BAR en Benetton verwacht dat meerdere teams in zwaar weer terecht kunnen komen. "Grote fabrikanten als Mercedes en Renault zullen het wel overleven, maar als je naar Williams of Racing Point kijkt; voor die teams zal het niet makkelijk worden", zegt hij tegen het Britse persbureau PA News Agency. "Er is een reëel gevaar dat bedrijven hun deuren zullen moeten sluiten. Het wordt echt een uitdaging."
Crewleden McLaren weer thuis na twee weken quarantaine
Goed nieuws voor de veertien medewerkers van het Formule 1-team van McLaren die de afgelopen twee weken in quarantaine zaten: ze zijn weer thuis. De leden zaten de afgelopen veertien dagen in volledige isolatie in Melbourne nadat bij een van de medewerkers het coronavirus werd vastgesteld. De andere medewerkers testten negatief. Een deel van het management van het team verbleef overigens ook in Melbourne, om de geïsoleerde medewerkers te ondersteunen.
Kandidatentoernooi in Rusland tóch stilgelegd
Het kandidatentoernooi in Jekaterinenburg was de afgelopen dagen een van de weinige sportevenementen die ondanks het coronavirus toch doorgingen, maar ook dat toernooi ligt nu stil. De organisatie van het toernooi, waar de Nederlander Anish Giri aan meedoet, heeft het toernooi stilgelegd omdat de Russische regering het luchtruim heeft gesloten. Als het coronavirus onder controle is, gaat het toernooi weer verder. De resultaten tot nu toe tellen dan gewoon weer mee. De winnaar van het toernooi schaakt later dit jaar om de wereldtitel tegen Magnus Carlsen.
Het is nog onduidelijk óf, en zo ja wanneer, de NBA weer wordt hervat. Tot die tijd moeten basketbalfans het doen met hoogtepunten uit het verleden. Zoals bijvoorbeeld de mooiste punten van het afgelopen decennium.
Stilgelegde NBA deelt mooiste punten van het decennium
Stilgelegde NBA deelt mooiste punten van het decennium
'Gouden Vitessenaar' Kees Bakker overleden
Voormalig Vitesse-voorzitter Kees Bakker is overleden aan de gevolgen van het coronavirus. Bakker, die in 2016 nog de eretitel 'Gouden Vitessenaar' kreeg, was al geruime tijd ernstig ziek. Het coronavirus werd hem volgens de club uiteindelijk te veel. Bakker was in het verleden onder meer voorzitter van Vitesse en de raad van commissarissen van de club. Bakker is 76 jaar geworden.
Van Bronckhorst hervat volgende week training bij Guangzhou R&F
In Europa ligt het voetbal nog wel even stil, maar in China rolt de bal binnenkort weer. Dat betekent dat Guangzhou R&F, waarvan Giovanni van Bronckhorst trainer is, weer in actie komt. Volgens het AD, dat met zijn zaakwaarnemer Guido Albers sprak, worden eind volgende week de trainingen hervat. De ploeg kwam anderhalve week geleden terug van een trainingskamp in Qatar en zit sindsdien in quarantaine. Die wordt over een paar dagen opgeheven. "Daarna is zijn selectie nog een paar dagen vrij voordat ze weer het trainingsveld op gaan."
Arsenal-manager Mikel Arteta blaast vandaag 38 kaarsjes uit. Bij de Spanjaard werd onlangs het coronavirus vastgesteld, maar hij is inmiddels weer hersteld.

Happy birthday, boss! 🎂🎈⁠ ⁠ #Arsenal #Arteta

Atlete Anouk Vetter heeft zich erbij neergelegd dat ze, net als duizenden andere atleten, een jaartje langer moet wachten op de Olympische Spelen.

Same goal, new dates 🙌🏻 #Olympics #Tokyo2021

Ploegleider Quick-Step: 'Coronacrisis kost ons al half miljoen'
De coronacrisis zorgt in de wielerwereld niet alleen voor tegenslag op sportief vlak, maar ook op financieel gebied. Volgens Patrick Lefevere, ploegleider van Deceuninck-Quick-Step, loopt de ploeg al zeker een half miljoen euro mis. Dat kan gevolgen hebben voor alle werknemers, die mogelijk over een tijdje praktisch werkloos zijn. "Wij hebben beslist om iedereen sowieso te betalen tot eind maart", zegt Lefevere tegen Het Laatste Nieuws. "We moeten bekijken hoelang de koers precies zal stilliggen, om daarna een beslissing te nemen over de komende maanden. We besparen natuurlijk op bepaalde vlakken. Anderzijds zijn er amper inkomsten. Het kostte ons nu al 500.000 euro."
McGregor doneert 1 miljoen euro aan Ierse ziekenhuizen
De Ierse MMA-vechter Conor McGregor doneert 1 miljoen euro aan ziekenhuizen in zijn land. Het gaat in het bijzonder om ziekenhuizen in Leinster, de regio die het zwaarst is getroffen door het coronavirus. "Waar zouden we zijn zonder de dappere mannen en vrouwen die werken in de ziekenhuizen?", vraagt hij zich openlijk af. In Ierland zijn tot nu toe dertienhonderd besmettingen geteld. Zeven mensen zijn inmiddels overleden aan de gevolgen van het virus.
Voorzitter Italiaanse bond wil Serie A afronden, desnoods in augustus
Voor Gabriele Gravina, voorzitter van de Italiaanse voetbalbond FIGC, is het geen optie om het huidige seizoen te schrappen. De preses wil de Serie A uit laten spelen, desnoods in juli en augustus. "Zolang er nog een mogelijkheid is om het seizoen af te maken, zal ik die hoop niet laten varen", zei Gravina woensdagavond tegen Gazzetta dello Sport. "We moeten positief blijven. Met steun van de UEFA en de FIFA hoop ik dat we na 30 juni kunnen blijven spelen. Dan kunnen we gebruikmaken van de maanden juli en augustus."
LeBron James doneert honderden voedselpakketten aan arme families
LeBron James heeft namens zijn stichting 340 families uit zijn geboortestad Akron deze week van voedselpakketten voorzien, meldt USA Today. In totaal kunnen ruim dertienhonderd mensen daarvan eten. De voedselvoorziening van deze arme families kwam in gevaar door het coronavirus. Het eten werd bereid in een restaurant in Akron, dat eveneens door James wordt gesteund. Volgende week wordt er opnieuw zo'n lading voedsel verspreid, belooft de stichting.
IOC lijkt aan te sturen op Spelen in juli en augustus 2021
De kans is groot dat de Olympische Spelen in Tokio volgend jaar in juli en augustus gehouden worden. Binnen een maand neemt het IOC daar een besluit over. Nadat het IOC begin deze week besloot dat de Spelen vanwege het coronavirus dit jaar niet gehouden kunnen worden, is de sportkoepel op zoek naar een nieuwe datum. Uit berichten in Japanse media valt op te maken dat de Spelen vermoedelijk met exact een jaar uitgesteld worden. "De kans is aannemelijk dat de Spelen tussen de tennistoernooien Wimbledon en US Open gehouden worden", zegt John Coates, hoofd coördinatie van de Spelen in Tokio, in de Japanse krant Yomiuri. Wimbledon eindigt medio juli en de US Open begint eind augustus.
Franse minister overweegt Tour zonder publiek
Roxana Maracineanu, de Franse minister van Sport, komt met het idee om de Tour de France komende zomer zonder publiek af te weken. Vanwege het coronavirus is het hoogst onzeker of de Franse wielerronde kan doorgaan. "Momenteel liggen alle scenario's nog op tafel", vertelt Maracineanu. "Een wedstrijd achter gesloten deuren behoort tot de mogelijkheden. Iedereen begrijpt momenteel dat het het beste is thuis te blijven. Zo zouden supporters de Tour alsnog op tv kunnen volgen."
De meningen over het al dan niet afmaken van de seizoenen in de Eredivisie en de Keuken Kampioen Divisie zijn behoorlijk verdeeld.

Het is terecht dat de KNVB de optie om de voetbalcompetities dit seizoen uit te spelen openhoudt.
Hoeness verwacht 'nieuwe voetbalwereld'
Oud-voorzitter Uli Hoeness van Bayern München verwacht dat er door de coronacrisis flink wat gaat veranderen in de voetbalwereld. "De verhoudingen zullen anders worden", zegt de Duitser tegen Kicker. "Je kunt het niet voorspellen, maar ik kan me in de nabije toekomst geen transfers van 100 miljoen euro meer voorstellen. De transfersommen gaan dalen en zullen de komende twee à drie jaar niet stijgen. Alle landen worden hierdoor getroffen. Hoogstwaarschijnlijk ontstaat er een nieuwe voetbalwereld."
Krul zet zich met Norwich in voor ouderen
Een mooi initiatief bij Norwich City: Tim Krul zet zich samen met zijn ploeggenoten in voor eenzame ouderen. "We hebben relatief veel oude seizoenkaarthouders. Daarom hebben alle spelers van de club een lijst meegekregen met de telefoonnummers van tientallen ouderen", vertelt Krul aan De Telegraaf. "We bellen ze elke week even op en als er een psychisch of lichamelijk probleem is, melden we dat bij Norwich City. Het betreft meestal een leuk gesprekje over voetbal en dat wordt bijzonder gewaardeerd."
Voormalig Vitesse-voorzitter Bakker (76) overleden
Een triest bericht: Kees Bakker, voormalig voorzitter van Vitesse, is vanochtend op 76-jarige leeftijd overleden aan de gevolgen van het coronavirus. De Arnhemmer leed al geruime tijd aan longkanker en was sinds zaterdag opgenomen in het ziekenhuis Rijnstate in Arnhem. Bakker werd in 2016 vanwege zijn grote verdiensten voor de club uitgeroepen tot Gouden Vitessenaar. Naast voorzitter was de oud-politiecommissaris ook commissaris en bestuurslid bij de Arnhemse club.
EK atletiek gaat komende zomer mogelijk door
Een opmerkelijk bericht tussen alle afgelastingen: de EK atletiek in Parijs gaat eind augustus mogelijk door. De Europese atletiekbond gaat bekijken of het haalbaar is om het toernooi te kunnen organiseren. "Het feit dat Parijs misschien toch kan doorgaan zoals voorzien is licht aan het einde van een donkere tunnel. Het zijn stresserende en onduidelijke tijden voor atleten", zegt Periklís Iakovákis van de Atletencommissie.
Joshua plaatst zichzelf in thuisisolatie
Anthony Joshua gaat voorlopig in thuisisolatie. De wereldkampioen zwaargewicht bij de IBF, WBA en WBO besluit daar zelf toe nadat hij onlangs in contact is geweest met de Britse kroonprins Charles, die vanochtend positief testte op het coronavirus. Joshua woonde op 9 maart een religieuze dienst bij in Westminster Abbey, waarbij ook prins Charles aanwezig was.
Van Gerwen: 'Pas weer darten bij aanwezigheid alle spelers'
Michael van Gerwen vindt dat er pas weer moet worden gedart als alle spelers aanwezig kunnen zijn op een toernooi. Anderhalve week geleden werden er nog toernooien afgewerkt terwijl sommige spelers niet aanwezig konden zijn omdat ze moesten terugkeren naar hun land vanwege het coronavirus. "De PDC begreep zelf ook wel dat dat heel erg rot was omdat er op die manier sprake was van een soort competitievervalsing, maar ze konden het niet meer op het allerlaatste moment afgelasten", zegt Van Gerwen. "Er moet pas weer iets doorgaan als alle betrokkenen erbij kunnen zijn. Je moet niet iets afwerken met alleen maar Engelsen."
Topsprintster Felix wil ook in 2021 naar Tokio
Allyson Felix wil ook volgend jaar 'gewoon' meedoen aan de Olympische Spelen in Tokio, ook al is het evenement door de coronacrisis met een jaar uitgesteld. "Ik houd mijn droom levend en wil in 2021 weer het gevoel ervaren van op het podium staan. Ik hoop dat ik anderen inspireer om ook door te gaan en gedurfde dromen na te jagen", schrijft de 34-jarige Amerikaanse topsprintster, die zes keer olympisch goud won, op de website van Time.
Go Ahead zegt alle aflopende contracten formeel op
Go Ahead Eagles zegt alle aflopende contracten van spelers formeel op vanwege de onzekerheid rondom de uitbraak van het coronavirus. "Een drastisch besluit, maar met het oog op de huidige situatie in de wereld kunnen we geen risico’s nemen", zegt technisch manager Paul Bosvelt van de club uit Deventer. Het gaat om veertien spelers, onder wie Hobie Verhulst, Jeroen Veldmate, Elmo Lieftink, Jaroslav Navrátil en Alexander Bannink.
Een prachtig gebaar van de Zwitserse nationale ploeg: de spelers doneren een bedrag aan de zorg in hun land en steunen de Zwitserse bevolking door middel van het zingen van Imagine van John Lennon.
Together with my teammates from the Swiss national team, we would like to show our solidarity with a viral clip of the song “Imagine“ that really inspired us. It shall give you courage and hope. In addition, we're donating to the Swiss Nurses Association so that they can buy urgently needed protection material for their nursing staff. It’s crucial that we all stick together and follow the official guidelines. Please make sure to stay at home in order to protect yourself and others, that’s how we fight this virus. But most importantly: stay positive, as one #TEAM we can do this! 🇨🇭⚽️💪#stayhome #flattenthecurve #weareone #protectyourselfandothers #socialdistancing #coroNO #natimitderschweiz

Volgende week spoedberaad over Wimbledon
De All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club houdt volgende week een spoedberaad over het al dan niet doorgaan van Wimbledon. Het Grand Slam-toernooi in Londen staat van 29 juni tot en met 12 juli gepland, maar moet vrezen voor de coronacrisis. De organisatie houdt alle opties open, waaronder uitstel en afgelasting.
Burgemeester: 'Dit jaar nog Ronde van Vlaanderen wordt moeilijk'
Burgemeester Philippe Willequet van Kluisbergen, waar de Oude Kwaremont en de Paterberg liggen, heeft er een hard hoofd in dat de Ronde van Vlaanderen dit jaar nog verreden kan worden. "We hebben voorlopig geen idee hoe het coronavirus zal evolueren. Het is nog koffiedik kijken of de Ronde van Vlaanderen dit jaar nog doorgang zal vinden", zegt Willequet tegen Het Laatste Nieuws. "Maar als je ziet hoeveel maanden voorbereiding voorafgaan aan 'De Ronde', dan denk ik dat het heel moeilijk wordt."
Ramos doneert flink bedrag aan UNICEF
Een mooi gebaar van Sergio Ramos: de aanvoerder van Real Madrid doneert samen met zijn partner Pilar Rubio een flink bedrag aan UNICEF voor de strijd tegen het coronavirus. Het bedrag kan besteed worden aan vijftienduizend detectiekits, duizend beschermende middelen en 265.541 mondkapjes.

Nosotros ya hemos colaborado con @unicef_es. ¡Ayuda necesaria e inmediata! El material sanitario, imprescindible para los profesionales sanitarios, llegará el viernes a España. Tú también te puedes sumar, porque en esta situación de crisis sanitaria por el #COVID19 cualquier ayuda es poca. Solo tienes que enviar un SMS con la palabra “UNICEF” al 28028. Nuestros centros y profesionales sanitarios nos necesitan en su lucha contra el virus. Más info 👉 link en la bio

Vanhaezebrouck: 'Coronacrisis bewijs dat BeNeLiga onhaalbaar is'
Hein Vanhaezebrouck, oud-trainer van onder meer Anderlecht en AA Gent, ziet al niets in een eventuele oprichting van een BeNeLiga en wordt in zijn mening gesterkt door de coronacrisis. "Als je ziet hoe er in beide landen wordt omgegaan met het coronavirus... Dat is een verschil van dag en nacht", zegt de Belg tegen Het Nieuwsblad. "In België kozen we voor een lockdown light, die daarna wat strenger gemaakt is. In Nederland waren ze er niet van overtuigd dat dit de goeie methode was en kozen ze voor het ontwikkelen van groepsimmuniteit."

Speler Fenerbahçe test positief
Ook Fenerbahçe is getroffen door het coronavirus. De Turkse club maakt bekend dat een speler en een lid van de medische staf positief hebben getest. Het is onbekend om welke speler het gaat. Maandag werd Galatasaray-coach Fatih Terim als eerste in het Turkse voetbal positief getest op het virus.
Spelers Union Berlin zien af van salaris
De spelers van FC Union Berlin zien zelfs af van hun salaris tijdens de coronacrisis. De selectie van de middenmoter in de Bundesliga wil er zo voor zorgen dat andere werknemers van de club niet hoeven te vrezen voor hun baan. Eerder stonden de spelers van Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Werder Bremen en FSV Mainz 05 al een deel van hun salaris af.
Hockeysters Xan de Waard en Ginella Zerbo hebben moeite met de verveling tijdens de coronacrisis, maar de twee Oranje-internationals kunnen zich in ieder geval nog met elkaar vermaken.
BORED. #hometeam #adidas With my quarantine buddy. 🖤👯‍♀️

Noodfonds van 500 miljoen euro voor Spaanse clubs
De Spaanse voetbalbond stelt een bedrag van maar liefst 500 miljoen euro beschikbaar als noodfonds voor Spaanse profclubs die door de coronacrisis in financiële problemen komen. Het gaat om renteloze leningen die over een periode van vijf tot zes jaar mogen worden terugbetaald. "Hiermee willen we de clubs uit Primera en Segunda División helpen. De clubs die nu al 15 à 20 miljoen euro nodig hebben, kunnen daarop rekenen. Het moment is aangebroken om onze krachten te bundelen en samen te werken", aldus voorzitter Luis Rubiales.
Belgische wielerbond verlengt seizoen
De Belgische wielerbond besluit het wielerseizoen te verlengen tot 31 oktober. Hierdoor bestaat de mogelijkheid om enkele voorjaarsklassiekers in het najaar in te halen. Normaal gesproken eindigt het Belgische seizoen op 13 oktober met de Sluitingsprijs Putte-Kapellen.
Oud-NEC'er Barreto besmet met coronavirus
Sampdoria-middenvelder Edgar Barreto is de volgende speler die het coronavirus onder de leden heeft. De Paraguayaanse middenvelder, die in het verleden uitkwam voor NEC, test samen met zijn vrouw positief. Het gaat naar omstandigheden goed met Barreto, die al de achtste speler van Sampdoria is met het coronavirus. Voor de negatief geteste spelers van de Italiaanse club zit de periode van quarantaine er inmiddels op.
Valverde (39) wil ook in 2021 naar Spelen
Alejandro Valverde is 41 jaar als de Olympische Spelen volgend jaar zomer worden gehouden, maar dat weerhoudt hem er niet van om volgend jaar af te reizen naar Tokio. "Het uitstel van de Olympische Spelen was de beste optie, omdat de gezondheid van iedereen nu het allerbelangrijkste is", schrijft de 39-jarige Spanjaard, die over precies een maand veertig wordt, op Twitter. "In 2021 wil ik met hetzelfde enthousiasme proberen mee te doen."
De sporters proberen op allerlei creatieve manieren aan hun conditie te werken tijdens de coronacrisis. Manchester City-middenvelder Kevin De Bruyne krijgt daarbij wat hulp tijdens het trainen van zijn beenspieren.
Creative legday with the kids @lacroixmichele 😂

Ook McGregor doneert miljoen euro tegen virus
Het regent donaties vanuit de sportwereld in de wereldwijde strijd tegen het coronavirus. In navolging van onder anderen Roger Federer, Lionel Messi en Cristiano Ronaldo doneert MMA-vechter Conor McGregor beschermingsmiddelen ter waarde van 1 miljoen euro aan alle ziekenhuizen in de Ierse regio Leinster.
