Matuidi tweede Juventus-speler met positieve test

Four players for the Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for COVID-19.
- Howard Beck
Ook het darts ligt de rest van deze maand stil. Het Players Championship-weekend van 28 en 29 maart, dat het European Darts Open moest vervangen, is eveneens afgelast. #darts
- Jeroen Bijma
Mixed emotions. #Godspeed
- memphisdepay
Als één Oranjelegioen achter de helden in de zorg! 🧡#applausvoordezorg
- KNVB
No @euro2020 this summer. Disappointing for the international fans and everyone involved, but it’s health and safety above all. Please follow all health instructions and respect the tough decisions necessary to keep you and other people safe 🙏🏾
- gwijnaldum
🦠 NEGATIVE IN COVID-19 💪🏼 POSITIVE IN ATTITUDE After what happened in Australia. I needed to do the COVID-19 test and I am very happy because the results are negative. In reality it won’t change much, because I will continue in quarantine. #Stayathome
- Carlos Sainz
Blaise Matuidi is positief getest op het coronavirus. Hij is daarmee de tweede speler van Juventus die het COVID-19-virus heeft. De Italiaanse club laat weten dat de 32-jarige Fransman sinds 11 maart thuis zit en dat het goed met hem gaat. Daniele Rugani was de eerste speler van Juventus die besmet raakte.
Secondo giocatore bianconero positivo al COVID-19: https://t.co/qjpHURVCHi
- JuventusFC
The AELTC is continuing to monitor and respond to the coronavirus situation, working closely with the government and relevant health authorities. While we continue to plan for The Championships at this time, it remains a continuously evolving situation. https://t.co/Tc4fSuPs9Z
- Wimbledon
Better days will come.
- deceuninck_quickstepteam
Roubaix, april 12th 2020
- La Flamme Rouge
Next UCI World Tour races still in the calendar 19/4: Amstel Gold Race 1/5: Eschborn-Frankfurt 31/5: Criterium du Dauphiné 7/6: Tour de Suisse
- La Flamme Rouge
Het doek valt (voorlopig) voor een drietal wielerklassiekers: Parijs-Roubaix (12 april), Waalse Pijl (22 april) en Luik-Bastenaken-Luik (26 april) worden ook uitgesteld vanwege het coronavirus. De ASO, die deze koersen organiseert, gaat nu op zoek naar nieuwe data voor deze klassiekers.
Paris-Roubaix, La Fleche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege cancelled/postponed
- La Flamme Rouge
Opnieuw moet een groot toernooi in de sportwereld plaatsmaken vanwege het coronavirus. Roland Garros, het tweede Grand Slam-toernooi van het tennisjaar, wordt verplaatst en duurt nu van 20 september tot en met 4 oktober. Het Franse graveltoernooi stond gepland van 24 mei tot en met 7 juni.
Le tournoi de #RolandGarros se jouera du 20 septembre au 4 octobre 2020
- Roland-Garros
🏠 #StayAtHome 🏋🏻♂️ Stay Fit 💪🏼 @calvinstengs . . #AZ #corona
- azalkmaar
Daar is de bevestiging van de UEFA! Het EK voetbal van deze zomer is vanwege het coronavirus verzet naar de zomer van 2021. Het verschuiven van het EK geeft nationale en Europese competities de kans om eventueel in de zomer verder te spelen. De wedstrijden die te maken hadden met het EK (play-offs, oefenduels) van eind maart worden verzet naar komende zomer. Het EK is in 2021 naar verluidt van 11 juni tot en met 11 juli.
Euro 2020 postponed by a year
- Dan Roan
How to kill time during a Corona lock down... Stay safe people 🙌
- Rafael van der Vaart
We are so grateful for the bravery of our medical workers at these difficult times. I am committed to helping my country and have decided to donate medical equipment. Please see my Facebook page for more info: https://t.co/D0Ko1lrtUp Stay safe and look after each other 💪🇷🇴❤
- Simona Halep
When schools in Germany are closed a quick training session for @johndegenkolb in a remote area with the kids in the back 🙈 #FlattenTheCurve @CAPS_OnTheRoad
- Lotto Soudal
UEFA har bestemt at EM utsettes til 2021. Det skal spilles fra 11. juni til 11. juli neste år. Mer informasjon kommer.
- NorgesFotballforbund
- EK voor vrouwen in Parijs (30 april tot 3 mei)
- EK trampoline in Göteborg (7 tot 10 mei)
- EK ritmische gymnastiek in Kiev (12 tot 24 mei)
- EK voor mannen in Bakoe (27 tot 31 mei)