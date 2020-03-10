Matuidi tweede Juventus-speler met positieve test Liveblog coronavirus

Matuidi tweede Juventus-speler met positieve test

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: een uur geleden Update: een uur geleden

Wereldwijd worden steeds meer sportevenementen geschrapt, uitgesteld of afgewerkt zonder publiek vanwege het coronavirus. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Coronavirus · een paar seconden geleden
Coronavirus · 14 minuten geleden
Ook streep door Ronde van Vlaanderen
En ook de Ronde van Vlaanderen gaat op 5 april niet door, zo maakt de organisatie zojuist bekend. "De nieuwe maatregelen opgelegd door de federale regering maken het ons inderdaad onmogelijk de Ronde van Vlaanderen op 5 april te organiseren", zegt Tomas Van Den Spiegel van organisator Flanders Classics. Er wordt nu gekeken of de Belgische wielerklassieker later in het jaar wordt verreden.
Coronavirus · 20 minuten geleden
Coronavirus · 31 minuten geleden
Tsja, Memphis Depay. De aanvaller was de laatste maanden keihard aan het revalideren met maar één doel: het EK halen. Dat toernooi is nu met een jaar uitgesteld, dus Memphis heeft alle tijd om fit te worden.

Mixed emotions. #Godspeed

Avatar
memphisdepay
Auteur
memphisdepay
Moment van plaatsen
20:20 - 17 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 39 minuten geleden
Wat gaat er gebeuren met de Eredivisie?
"Er liggen nu een aantal scenario's om de competitie's weer te hervatten. Men heeft nu per week bekeken wat er gebeurt als we de competities op dat moment weer hervatten", zegt UEFA-bestuurder Michael van Praag tegen de NOS. "Als we 28 april weer starten, kan alles nog op de normale manier doorgaan. Maar dan zou wel de Champions League in elkaar geschoven moeten worden. Je zou dan om de week spelen. Iedereen moet een beetje water bij de wijn doen. Het is een compromis voor iedereen."
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Ook Georginio Wijnaldum baalt van het uitstellen van het EK, maar heeft begrip voor de huidige situatie.

No @euro2020 this summer. Disappointing for the international fans and everyone involved, but it’s health and safety above all. Please follow all health instructions and respect the tough decisions necessary to keep you and other people safe 🙏🏾

Avatar
gwijnaldum
Auteur
gwijnaldum
Moment van plaatsen
19:35 - 17 maart 2020
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Infantino wil ook per direct 10 miljoen dollar (zo'n 9,1 miljoen euro) overmaken aan het coronafonds van de wereldgezondheidsorganisatie. Bovendien zal de FIFA snel gaan kijken naar een mogelijke aanpassing van het transferreglement, "om de contracten van spelers en clubs te beschermen". Veel contracten in Europa lopen tot 1 juli, terwijl het nog onduidelijk is of de competities dan klaar zullen zijn. (2/2)
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
FIFA wil financiële reserves gebruiken voor hulpfonds voor coronacrisis
De FIFA wil een noodfonds oprichten voor de voetbalwereld. De verwachting is dat clubs, competities, spelers en bonden in financiële problemen kunnen komen door de gevolgen van het coronavirus. FIFA-voorzitter Gianni Infantino zal morgen een telefonische vergadering met zijn bestuur houden waarin onder meer het voorstel voor een 'Global Football Assistance Fund' op de agenda zal staan. "Door onze solide financiële positie kunnen we proactieve maatregelen voorstellen om te helpen bij de coronacrisis", zegt Infantino. Volgens het laatste jaarverslag van de FIFA, uit 2018, heeft de bond zo'n 2,5 miljard euro aan reserves. (1/2)
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
De FIFA, die afwezig was bij het overleg over het verplaatsen van het EK, heeft volgend jaar juni een WK voor clubteams op de agenda staan. FIFA-voorzitter Gianni Infantino zegt in een verklaring dat zijn bond morgen bij een bestuursvergadering gaat voorstellen om het WK voor clubs uit te stellen naar later in 2021, 2022 of 2023.
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Zo moeten we er maar een beetje naar kijken met elkaar. "Er gaan betere tijden komen."

Better days will come.

Avatar
deceuninck_quickstepteam
Auteur
deceuninck_quickstepteam
Moment van plaatsen
17:58 - 17 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
"Dit is een ongekende situatie en het COVID-19-virus raakt ook de voorbereidingen op Tokio 2020", schrijft het IOC. "Maar we roepen alle atleten op om zich zo goed mogelijk te blijven voorbereiden op de Spelen. We hebben er vertrouwen in dat de maatregelen die regeringen wereldwijd nemen, ervoor zullen zorgen dat deze situatie beheersbaar wordt." (2/2)
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
'Speculatie op dit moment zou contraproductief werken'
De Olympische Spelen gaat dus voorlopig nog door, maar het Internationaal Olympisch Comité (IOC) houdt de situatie goed in de gaten. "Dit is een onverwachte situatie. Het coronavirus heeft invloed op de voorbereidingen voor Tokio 2020 en de situatie verandert elke dag. Het IOC blijft Tokio 2020 volledig steunen. Speculatie op dit moment zou contraproductief werken. Het IOC heeft het idee dat de vele maatregelen die door de autoriteiten over de hele wereld worden genomen ertoe bijdragen dat het virus bedwongen wordt", aldus het IOC in een verklaring. (1/2)
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Ceferin: 'Hebben solidariteit en eenheid laten zien'
"Ik ben trots op de reactie van alle collega's in het Europese voetbal", reageert UEFA-voorzitter Aleksander Ceferin op het uitstellen van het EK. "Iedereen begreep dat er iets opgegeven moest worden om tot het beste resultaat te komen. We hebben solidariteit en eenheid laten zien vandaag."
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
In het meest gunstige scenario lijkt het wielerseizoen in juni weer opnieuw te kunnen beginnen, want ook de Ronde van Vlaanderen, de Amstel Gold Race en veel andere koersen die volgende maand en in mei op het programma staan, lijken niet door te gaan. De Tour de France, ook georganiseerd door de ASO, staat gepland van 27 juni tot en met 19 juli.
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
EK vrouwen wordt ook verplaatst
Het komende EK vrouwenvoetbal wordt verplaatst. Het toernooi zou volgend jaar zomer worden afgewerkt in Engeland, maar de UEFA gaat met behulp van een werkgroep op zoek naar een nieuwe datum. Het EK wordt uitgesteld omdat het anders tegelijkertijd zou zijn met het EK van de mannen. Dat werd eerder vandaag een jaar naar achteren geschoven omdat het deze zomer niet kan worden georganiseerd vanwege de uitbraak van het coronavirus.

*Eerder vandaag meldden we dat het EK vrouwen verzet werd naar de zomer van 2022, maar dat is dus nog wat voorbarig.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Door het uitstellen van Roland Garros is de kans groot dat het gravelseizoen dit jaar volledig zal worden geschrapt. Vrouwenfederatie WTA besloot maandag al dat er in ieder geval tot 4 mei geen toernooien worden gespeeld, terwijl mannenbond ATP een streep heeft gezet door alle wedstrijden tot 20 april. De US Open in New York, traditioneel de laatste Grand Slam van het jaar, staat op de kalender van 24 augustus tot en met 13 september. Dat zou kunnen betekenen dat twee van de grootste tennistoernooien dit jaar vlak achter elkaar zullen worden gehouden.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
"We hebben een moeilijke maar moedige beslissing genomen in deze uitzonderlijke situatie, die sinds afgelopen weekend ontzettend is veranderd", zegt Bernard Giudicelli, voorzitter van de Franse tennisbond FFT over het verplaatsen van Roland Garros.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden

Trying to find a peaceful state of mind 🌊🌿

Avatar
gwijnaldum
Auteur
gwijnaldum
Moment van plaatsen
16:53 - 17 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Ook Calvin Stengs is voorlopig veroordeeld tot het trainen in eigen huis.
Video

🏠 #StayAtHome 🏋🏻‍♂️ Stay Fit 💪🏼 @calvinstengs . . #AZ #corona

Avatar
azalkmaar
Auteur
azalkmaar
Moment van plaatsen
16:31 - 17 maart 2020
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Geen TeamNL Tokyo Center en Holland Heineken House
De Olympische Spelen in Tokio gaat voorlopig nog door, maar dat geldt niet voor het TeamNL Tokyo Center en het Holland Heineken House. "Vanwege de internationale ontwikkelingen van de verspreiding van het coronavirus is het niet mogelijk om de uitgebreide en noodzakelijke voorbereidingen voor de realisatie van dit Nederlandse huis in Tokyo de komende tijd verder vorm te geven", aldus Gerard Dielessen, algemeen directeur NOC*NSF.
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Gudde over het hoe nu verder met de Eredivisie: "De startdatum van het EK was een van de puzzelstukjes bij het vaststellen van de nieuwe speelschema's. In samenwerking met de ECV en CED werken we aan mogelijke scenario's, waarbij we uiteraard afhankelijk blijven van de omstandigheden."
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Een flinke dosis updates dus de afgelopen minuten over het voetbal. De belangrijkste punten:

  • EK definitief naar 2021
  • Ook Copa América jaar uitgesteld
  • KNVB: nieuwe datum voor bekerfinale
  • Competities moeten voor juli klaar zijn
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Competities kunnen uitspelen tot 30 juni
De UEFA heeft onder meer de KNVB laten weten dat de nationale competitie voor juli afgelopen moet zijn. "Na de gesprekken vanmiddag is nu ook duidelijk dat alle competities in Europa op 30 juni klaar moeten zijn. We hopen binnenkort meer over de verschillende scenario's te kunnen melden", aldus Eric Gudde, directeur betaald voetbal. De UEFA kiest hiervoor vanwege de spelerscontracten, die voor dit seizoen lopen tot en met 30 juni.
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Ook Copa América jaar uitgesteld
De UEFA bevestigt dat er met de CONMEBOL overeenstemming is om ook de Copa América met een jaar uit te stellen naar de zomer van 2021. Zo krijgen Europese clubs met Zuid-Amerikaanse spelers ruimte om het huidige seizoen af te maken.
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Koeman: 'EK uitstellen is begrijpelijk'
"Het is natuurlijk een zeer vervelend bericht, maar we begrijpen de keuze die is gemaakt", aldus bondscoach Ronald Koeman in een reactie op het uitstellen van het EK. "In de ontwikkelingen van de afgelopen periode verrast de beslissing ons niet. Wat vooropstaat is de gezondheid van mensen en het indammen van de verspreiding van het coronavirus. Natuurlijk had ik liever een EK gespeeld deze zomer, maar we moeten realistisch zijn en ons erbij neerleggen."
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
KNVB zoekt nieuwe datum voor bekerfinale
De KNVB laat weten een nieuwe datum te zoeken voor de bekerfinale tussen Feyenoord en FC Utrecht. Vanwege het coronavirus mogen clubs niet trainen tot en met 6 april. De bekerfinale stond gepland op 19 april en dat vindt de KNVB te vroeg om beide teams weer de gelegenheid te geven om fit te worden.
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
'Ook Copa América jaar uitgesteld'
Volgens media in Brazilië wordt ook de Copa América een jaar uitgesteld. Dat toernooi zou in Argentinië en Colombia gehouden worden, maar die landen moeten wachten tot de zomer van 2021.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
'CL-finale uitgesteld naar 27 juni'
De finale van de Champions League is naar verluidt met een kleine maand uitgesteld naar 27 juni. Aanvankelijk zou de wedstrijd in Istanboel op 30 mei gespeeld worden. Ook de finale van de Europa League wordt verplaatst naar 24 juni. Hiermee komt en voldoende ruimte om afgelaste duels in te halen.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Het nog onbevestigde uitstel van het EK is goed nieuws voor de voorhoede van Oranje, dat met Memphis Depay, Donyell Malen en Steven Bergwijn enkele ernstige blessuregevallen kent.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Volgens het Franse L'Équipe hebben alle partijen unaniem ingestemd met voorstel van de UEFA om het toernooi een jaar uit te stellen naar de zomer van 2021.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Diverse media in binnen- en buitenland melden inmiddels dat het EK verplaatst wordt naar de zomer van 2021. De UEFA komt naar verwachting deze middag nog met een officiële verklaring naar buiten.
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
'Clubs en competities akkoord met jaar uitstel EK, bonden nog niet'
De verschillende landelijke competities en de ECA, de associatie voor clubs, hebben volgens de Duitse omroep ZDF ingestemd met uitstel van een jaar van het EK voetbal. Alleen de nationale bonden van de deelnemende landen zouden nog moeten instemmen met dit voorstel van de UEFA.
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Ook Russische competitie stilgelegd
Ook in de Premjer-Liga wordt voorlopig niet meer gespeeld vanwege het coronavirus. Van alle grote en middelgrote competities wordt er nu alleen nog gespeeld in Turkije en Oekraïne.
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
De Europese turnbond UEG heeft vier EK's geschrapt die in mei gepland stonden. Het gaat om:

  • EK voor vrouwen in Parijs (30 april tot 3 mei)
  • EK trampoline in Göteborg (7 tot 10 mei)
  • EK ritmische gymnastiek in Kiev (12 tot 24 mei)
  • EK voor mannen in Bakoe (27 tot 31 mei)
Coronavirus · 8 uur geleden
Japan verwacht 'complete' Olympische Spelen
"We gaan nog altijd uit van een complete Olympische Spelen", zegt Seiko Hashimoto van het organisatiecomité in Tokio. "We doen onze uiterste best om alles door te laten gaan. Met compleet bedoel ik op de geplande tijd en met toeschouwers." In Japan zijn ruim 850 besmettingen met het coronavirus gemeld en 28 doden.
Terug omhoog
Door: NU.nl
4  reacties  

Lees meer over:

Coronavirus Pijltje rechts

WK-stand Formule 1

WK-stand Formule 1
Bekijk de klassementen van de wereldkampioenschappen in de Formule 1.
Bekijk de klassementen
Tip de redactie
Versturen

Door te versturen ga je akkoord met onze voorwaarden