Mariappa is Watford-speler die positief testte

Khabib Nurmagomedov wil pas over een nieuw UFC-gevecht nadenken als de gezondheidssituatie van zijn vader en coach verbeterd is. Abdulmanhap Nurmagomedov ligt al ruim een week in kritieke toestand in een ziekenhuis in Moskou. "Hij verkeert in een slechte conditie", zegt de Russische UFC-kampioen. "COVID-19 heeft het erger gemaakt. Ik wil iedereen bedanken voor de berichten en gebeden. Ik hoop dat jullie allemaal gezond blijven."