Manchester United houdt hand op de knip in transferperiode Liveblog corona

Manchester United houdt hand op de knip in transferperiode

10 maart 2020 14:56 10-03-20 14:56 Laatste update: 6 minuten geleden Update: 6 minuten geleden

Door het coronavirus zijn bijna alle sportwedstrijden in de komende tijd afgelast of uitgesteld. In dit liveblog houden we je op de hoogte van alle ontwikkelingen.
Coronavirus · 28 minuten geleden
Manchester United houdt hand op de knip in zomerse transferperiode
Fans van Manchester United hoeven geen mega-aankopen te verwachten tijdens de zomerse transferperiode. Dat heeft vice-voorzitter Ed Woodward duidelijk gemaakt tijdens een videogesprek met supporters. Transfers van boven de 100 miljoen euro acht hij niet realistisch. "Deze zomer wordt het geen 'business as usual'. Het succes van het team is nog steeds onze prioriteit, maar we moeten eerst de impact van het virus kennen voor we kunnen praten over een terugkeer naar normaal." Tottenham Hotspur-ster Harry Kane wordt al enige tijd in verband gebracht met een transfer naar Manchester, maar dat lijkt er dus voorlopig nog niet in te zitten."
Coronavirus · één uur geleden
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 2 uur geleden
PDC weerspreekt aantijging van valsspelen Klaasen in Home Tour
De PDC meldt zaterdag dat Jelle Klaasen niet heeft valsgespeeld in de Home Tour. Doordat de scherpte van de camera van de Brabantse darter te wensen overliet, was er twijfel ontstaan over zijn eerlijkheid. "We zijn ervan overtuigd dat de pijl van de speler in de dubbel 20 belandde en beschouwen de zaak als gesloten", schrijft de PDC. Bij de verklaring staat een video-opname van de betwiste pijl, waarbij diep wordt ingezoomd op het dartsbord. Aanvankelijk leek het dat Klaasen de pijl boven de dubbel 20 had gegooid, vanwege de matige kwaliteit van zijn camera thuis. Bij de PDC Home Tour, een toernooi dat tijdens de coronacrisis wordt georganiseerd, moeten de spelers zelf hun scores opnoemen.
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Latour gediskwalificeerd vanwege kalibratieprobleem
De Fransman Pierre Latour werd gisteren tijdens de Digital Swiss 5 uit de wedstrijd gehaald vanwege technische problemen aan zijn hometrainer. Latour lag op het moment van de diskwalificatie ruim aan kop, maar dat had te maken met het feit dat de kalibrator van zijn hometrainer niet goed werkte. Door de diskwalificatie schoof de Ier Nicholas Roche door naar de koppositie. Hij won uiteindelijk de etappe.
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Bertens loot Kerber, Bouchard en Vekic bij digitale Madrid Open
Kiki Bertens neemt het in de komende week tijdens de digitale uitgave van het Madrid Open in de groepsfase op tegen Angelique Kerber, Eugenie Bouchard en Donna Vekic. Als ze bij de eerste twee van de poule eindigt, stoomt ze door naar de kwartfinale. Bij de vrouwen doen verder grote namen als Bianca Andreescu, Madison Keys en Karolina Pliskova mee aan het toernooi. Bij de mannen zien we straks Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev, Stefános Tsitsipás en Dominic Thiem in actie.
Coronavirus · 3 uur geleden
Eredivisie komt snel met duidelijkheid over tickets
De Eredivisie belooft op korte termijn meer duidelijkheid te geven over hoe om te gaan met de dit seizoen nog geldige seizoenskaarten en reeds aangekochte tickets, zo maakt de organisatie zojuist bekend in een persbericht. "De Eredivisie en de clubs waren al in overleg om te komen tot een gezamenlijke, uniforme aanpak voor alle supporters van alle Eredivisieclubs. De verwachting is dat er spoedig meer duidelijkheid is over hoe om te gaan met de reeds aangeschafte (seizoen)kaarten voor de Eredivisiewedstrijden, die als gevolg van de coronamaatregelen niet meer gespeeld kunnen worden." Op welke termijn precies duidelijkheid wordt verwacht, is niet bekend.
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Door de beslissing van de KNVB moet AZ zich definitief tevreden stellen met de tweede plaats in de Eredivisie. Desondanks is doelman Marco Bizot meer dan tevreden over het seizoen van de Alkmaarders.

What a season...

Avatar
marcobizot
Auteur
marcobizot
Moment van plaatsen
11:21 - 25 april 2020
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Vandaag 21 jaar geleden stroomde de Coolsingel in Rotterdam vol. Feyenoord vierde die dag de veertiende landstitel in de clubhistorie.

#OnThisDay | 1999 𝐊𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐞𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐧 𝐍𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝! 🥇 #Feyenoord

Avatar
feyenoord
Auteur
feyenoord
Moment van plaatsen
10:17 - 25 april 2020
Coronavirus · 4 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
FC Volendam en NAC hopen op financiële compensatie na mislopen play-offs
FC Volendam gaat er samen met NAC Breda alles aan doen om een goede financiële compensatie te krijgen. De twee clubs uit de Eerste Divisie veroverden dit seizoen een periodetitel en mochten op papier meedoen aan de play-offs voor promotie, maar kunnen een Eredivisie-ticket definitief vergeten. "We zijn natuurlijk teleurgesteld, want we hadden heel graag iets meer gekregen voor de periodetitel die we met veel overtuiging hebben afgedwongen", zegt advocaat Keje Molenaar, directeur externe betrekkingen bij Volendam, op de site van de club. "We hebben nog overleg gehad met NAC en gaan er samen bij de KNVB proberen om het onderste uit de kan te halen. Daar laten we het bij Volendam op dit moment bij, want meer kunnen we niet doen."
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Ziyech baalt van abrupt afscheid bij Ajax: 'Ik wilde het mooi afsluiten'
Het per direct beëindigen van de Eredivisie betekent ook dat Hakim Ziyech zijn laatste wedstrijd voor Ajax heeft gespeeld. De aanvallende middenvelder, die komende zomer naar Chelsea vertrekt, had zijn afscheid uit Amsterdam heel anders voorgesteld. "Ik had mijn periode hier mooi af willen sluiten. Het is heel zonde dat dat nu niet kan", zegt Ziyech in gesprek met Ajax TV. "Het is heel zonde. Ik weet nog niet precies wanneer ik me bij Chelsea aansluit, want ook daar is nu nog veel onduidelijk. Maar ik ben ervan overtuigd dat er wel een afscheid bij Ajax gaat komen."
Coronavirus · 5 uur geleden
Woedende Van Seumeren noemt KNVB 'verschrikkelijk amateuristisch'
FC Utrecht-eigenaar Frans van Seumeren is op zijn zachtst gezegd niet zo blij met de beslissing van de KNVB, waardoor de Utrechters een Europees ticket mislopen. Hij noemt de voetbalbond in gesprek met De Telegraaf  'verschrikkelijk amateuristisch'. Hij meldt dat de club de beslissing gaat aanvechten. "Hier laten we het zeker niet bij zitten. We gaan alles op alles zetten om ons recht te halen."
Coronavirus · 6 uur geleden
Belgische Veiligheidsraad stelt beslissing over sportwedstrijden uit
De Nederlandse profclubs weten sinds gistermiddag waar ze aan toe zijn, maar hun Belgische collega's moeten nog even wachten. De Belgische Veiligheidsraad heeft de beslissing over het wel of niet organiseren van sportwedstrijden namelijk met een week uitgesteld. De Pro League zou maandag met alle clubs in overleg gaan over wat er met de competitie moet gebeuren, maar die vergadering wordt nu mogelijk uitgesteld. De beslissing van de Veiligheidsraad heeft natuurlijk ook invloed op de organisatie van wielerwedstrijden.
Coronavirus · 7 uur geleden
Superster LeBron James werkt hard om fit te blijven voor het geval het NBA-seizoen toch nog wordt hervat.

All band and core work! Let’s work folks! Who with me??? #StriveforGreatness🚀

Avatar
kingjames
Auteur
kingjames
Moment van plaatsen
03:31 - 25 april 2020
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:15
PSV-directie levert 20 procent van salaris in
De directie van PSV gaat per direct 20 procent van het salaris inleveren om zo de financiële schade te beperken voor de club tijdens de coronavirus. De hoogste bazen bij de Eindhovenaren doen dat zolang er wedstrijden zonder publiek worden gespeeld, wat de club enkele miljoenen aan inkomsten scheelt. "Ik vind dat wij als eerste een gebaar moeten maken, omdat sponsoren door een moeilijke periode gaan en ook van de fans het nodige wordt gevraagd", zegt algemeen directeur Toon Gerbrands bij Op1.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 23:10
Coronavirus · gisteren om 22:15
Luton ontslaat volledige technische staf
Luton Town neemt verregaande maatregelen door de coronacrisis. Het bestuur van de Championship-club ontslaat de voltallige technische staf. Manager Graeme Jones en zijn drie assistenten zijn daardoor in één klap werkloos. Luton, dat moet vrezen voor degradatie naar de League One, wil hiermee alvast een begin maken met een ingrijpende bezuinigingsoperatie.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:22
UFC keert op 9 mei terug met evenement zonder publiek in Florida
De UFC zal over twee weken weer beginnen met het houden van MMA-gevechten. De Amerikaanse bond organiseert in mei drie evenementen in Florida, zonder publiek. De UFC keert op 9 mei terug met UFC 249 in de VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. Daarna volgen er in datzelfde (lege) stadion in het noorden van Florida nog evenementen op 13 mei en 16 mei.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 21:10
Ibrahimovic gaat gewoon verder met scoren
Coronacrisis of niet, Zlatan Ibrahimovic gaat gewoon verder met scoren. De Zweedse superster is dit keer trefzeker in een vriendschappelijke wedstrijd in een lege Tele2 Arena van teams die werden gevormd door spelers van Hammarby, Bajans en IK Frey. Ibrahimovic is deels eigenaar van Hammarby en traint sinds kort mee bij die club omdat het voetbal in Italië, waar hij speelt bij AC Milan, nog voor onbepaalde tijd stilligt.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:19
Spaanse voetbalbond maakt wel gebruik van promotie en degradatie
De Spaanse voetbalbond RFEF volgt niet het voorbeeld van de KNVB en maakt wel gebruik van promotie en degradatie als ook bij hen de competitie noodgedwongen moet worden gestaakt. Er zullen hoe dan ook drie clubs promoveren vanuit de Segunda Division A en drie clubs degraderen uit La Liga. Op basis van de huidige ranglijsten zou dat goed nieuws zijn voor Cádiz, Real Zaragoza en Almería en slecht nieuws voor Real Mallorca, Leganés en Espanyol.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 20:12
Coronavirus · gisteren om 19:52
Coronavirus · gisteren om 18:45
Roche wint na diskwalificatie Latour
Nicolas Roche heeft de derde etappe van de digitale Ronde van Zwitserland gewonnen, maar het verhaal van de dag is de diskwalificatie van Pierre Latour. De renner van AG2R La Mondiale leek hard op weg naar de zege, maar hij verdween aan het begin van de slotklim plotseling compleet van de radar en werd even later door de organisatie uit de uitslag geschrapt wegens technische problemen met de hometrainer. Roche profiteerde.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:33
Groenewoud alsnog winnares op Weissensee
Marijke Groenewoud wordt alsnog tot winnares van de Aart Koopmans Memorial op de Weissensee uitgeroepen. De marathonschaatsster was in beroep gegaan tegen de rode kaart die ze na afloop van de jury had gekregen. De tuchtcommissie van de KNSB oordeelt dat de rode kaarten van Groenewoud en ook Carien Kleibeuker ongegrond waren. Volgens de commissie is oneerlijk en onsportief gedrag van de twee schaatssters niet bewezen.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:31
Handballers krijgen geen ticket voor WK
De Nederlandse handballers krijgen geen ticket voor het WK 2021 in Egypte. Nederland was nog een play-off verwijderd van deelname. De ploeg van bondscoach Erlingur Richardsson moest afrekenen met Oostenrijk, maar de die duels gaan vanwege het coronavirus niet door. De EHF bepaalt dat het resultaat op het EK van begin dit jaar de doorslag geeft en daarop werd Oranje zeventiende en Oostenrijk achtste.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:24
Handbalsters zeker van deelname aan EK
De Nederlandse handbalsters zijn zeker van deelname aan het EK 2020 in Denemarken en Noorwegen. De Europese handbalbond EHF besluit de laatste vier rondes in de EK-kwalificatie te schappen en de tickets te verdelen op basis van het vorige EK. Nederland eindigde toen, in 2018, als derde en dat is ruim voldoende voor deelname dit jaar.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 17:16
Coronavirus · gisteren om 16:08
FIFA maakt 139 miljoen euro over aan bonden
De FIFA maakt een bedrag van in totaal 150 miljoen dollar (bijna 139 miljoen euro) over naar de 211 aangesloten nationale bonden. Daarmee wil de wereldvoetbalbond de landen helpen tijdens de coronacrisis. "De pandemie zorgt voor ongehoorde uitdagingen voor de hele voetbalgemeenschap en als wereldvoetbalbond is het de plicht van de FIFA om degenen te ondersteunen die dat acuut nodig hebben", zegt voorzitter Gianni Infantino van de FIFA.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 15:51
Spaanse spelersvakbond kritisch op plan om spelers te testen
De Spaanse spelersvakbond is uiterst kritisch op het plan om de spelers uit de La Liga en de Seguna Division A te testen op het coronavirus. De Spaanse voetbalbond hoopt bij een positieve uitkomst beide competities op korte termijn te hervatten. "Wij willen erop wijzen dat voetballers duidelijk hebben gemaakt dat andere groepen in de samenleving meer behoefte hebben aan tests en toegang tot medische apparatuur", zegt de spelersvakbond.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 15:18
FIA mag besluiten nemen als meerderheid F1-teams instemt
De FIA voert een ingrijpende wijziging door in de reglementen van de Formule 1. Vanaf heden mag de internationale autosportfederatie belangrijke besluiten nemen als de meerderheid van de teams haar goedkeuring geeft. Eerder kon een besluit alleen worden genomen als alle renstallen in de koningsklasse van de autosport ermee instemden. Vanwege de coronacrisis voelt de FIA zich geroepen om daar verandering in te brengen.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 15:08
Marko: F1-seizoen start met twee races in Oostenrijk
Adviseur Helmut Marko van Red Bull Racing weet het zeker: De start van het nieuwe Formule 1-seizoen zal op 5 juli plaatsvinden in Oostenrijk en een week later wordt ook de tweede Grand Prix verreden op de Red Bull Ring. Hij zegt tegen Ö3 dat de twee races achter gesloten deuren worden afgewerkt, dus zonder fans en journalisten. De eerstvolgende Grand Prix die echter nu nog op de kalender staat, is die van Frankrijk op 28 juni.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 14:10
Tristan Wirfs is in de eerste ronde van de NFL Draft als dertiende gekozen. De gebruikelijke show in Las Vegas kon niet doorgaan, maar Wirfs wilde zijn moeder verrassen. Daarom creëerde hij een rodelopermoment in de tuin van zijn moeder.
American Footballspeler verrast moeder met rodelopermoment in tuin
Video
American Footballspeler verrast moeder met rodelopermoment in tuin
Coronavirus · gisteren om 13:58
Duitse bekerfinale tot nader order uitgesteld
De finale van de DFB-Pokal krijgt een nieuwe datum. De eindstrijd zou op 23 mei gespeeld worden, maar de Duitse voetbalbond streeft er nu naar om de wedstrijd voor 30 juni op het programma te zetten. Er zal in ieder geval geen publiek aanwezig zijn in het Olympiastadion in Berlijn. Er moeten met Bayern München-Eintracht Frankfurt en FC Saarbrücken-Bayer Leverkusen nog wel twee halve finales afgewerkt worden.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 13:33
WK beachvolleybal 2021 uitgesteld
Het WK beachvolleybal van 2021 in Rome wordt met een jaar uitgesteld om een overlapping met de Olympische Spelen in Tokio te voorkomen. "Wij geloven dat het verplaatsen van het WK 2021 de beste oplossing is gezien het uitstel van de Olympische Spelen van Tokio. We zijn ook heel erg blij dat het evenement in Italië blijft, een land met een rijke sportgeschiedenis", zegt Ary Graça, voorzitter van de internationale volleybalfederatie.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 13:16
Klaasen plaatst extra camera na beschuldiging
Jelle Klaasen is teleurgesteld dat hij wordt beschuldigd van vals spel in zijn partij van gisteren tijdens de PDC Home Tour en gaat daarom een extra op het dartbord gerichte camera bij hem thuis plaatsen. "Ik verander de set-up op mijn kamer de volgende keer dat ik in actie moet komen: één extra camera zodat ik alles ook voor mezelf kan opnemen en extra materiaal heb dat extra scherp zal zijn, haha. Misschien ook een goede tip voor iedereen die digitaal darts speelt", schrijft Klaasen op Twitter.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 12:51
Ajax doet donatie aan Amsterdam UMC
Een mooi gebaar van Ajax: de koploper in de Eredivisie doet een "gulle donatie" aan het Amsterdam UMC, zo meldt het ziekenhuis. De donatie is bedoeld voor het Corona Research Fonds, dat is opgericht om fondsen te werven waarmee onderzoekers van het Amsterdam UMC in staat worden gesteld om wetenschappelijk onderzoek te doen in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. Het is onbekend welk bedrag Ajax schenkt aan het Amsterdam UMC.
Coronavirus · gisteren om 10:46
Coronavirus · gisteren om 09:49
Drenthe ook in 2021 gastheer NK wielrennen
Hoewel de KNWU bij voorbaat niet uitsluit dat de NK wielrennen dit jaar nog wordt ingehaald, heeft de wielerbond al wel bepaald dat Drenthe ook volgend jaar de NK mag organiseren. "Een Nederlands kampioenschap moet een feest voor wielerminnend Nederland zijn en dat is op dit moment niet mogelijk", aldus gedeputeerde Henk Brink van de provincie Drenthe. "Er is daarom besloten om het geplande Nederlands kampioenschap wielrennen voor alle voor dit jaar beoogde categorieën op de VAM-berg in de provincie Drenthe door te schuiven naar 2021."
gisteren om 09:40
De KNVB gaat vrijdag om 14.30 uur om tafel met de clubs in het betaald voetbal. Er moet een antwoord komen op de volgende vragen: 

  • Wordt er een kampioen uitgeroepen?
  • Hoe worden de Europese tickets verdeeld? 
  • Hoe zit het met de promotie/degradatie-regeling?
Coronavirus · gisteren om 09:23
KNWU zoekt voorlopig niet meer naar nieuwe data NK wielrennen
De Nederlandse wielerbond KNWU zoekt voorlopig niet meer naar nieuwe data om de NK wielrennen nog dit jaar in te halen. "Een NK is pas aan de orde wanneer de gezondheidssituatie in Nederland onder controle is en wanneer de maatschappij weer meer kan functioneren", aldus algemeen directeur Thorwald Veneberg. "Mocht de situatie in Nederland zich dusdanig positief ontwikkelen én blijken dat de daarvoor benodigde ruimte op de kalender beschikbaar is, dan wordt er tegen die tijd een afweging gemaakt of het mogelijk en wenselijk is om nog dit jaar een NK te organiseren."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 08:49
Royal Antwerp wil competitie wél hervatten
Het lijkt zo goed als zeker dat de hoogste voetbalcompetitie in België vanwege de coronacrisis niet wordt afgemaakt, maar Royal Antwerp FC weigert zich erbij neer te leggen. De huidige nummer vier van de Jupiler Pro League ziet niet in waarom het seizoen definitief gestaakt moet worden. "Ik pleit ervoor om ten laatste op 1 juli opnieuw te beginnen", zegt Antwerp-voorzitter Paul Gheysens tegen Sporza. "Uiteraard achter gesloten deuren, zolang de virologen dat zeggen. Maar ik zou het huidige seizoen nog uitspelen."
Coronavirus · gisteren om 08:17
Coronavirus · donderdag om 23:05
Klaasen naar volgende ronde PDC Home Tour
Jelle Klaasen plaatst zich voor de volgende ronde van de PDC Home Tour. De Nederlander wint zijn eerste twee partijen, waarna hij in zijn laatste wedstrijd een nipte nederlaag lijdt. Hierdoor is Klaasen afhankelijk van het resultaat van Gabriel Clemens, maar de Duitser verliest in zijn slotpartij met 4-5 van de Noord-Ier Gavin Carlin.
Coronavirus · donderdag om 22:43
Klaasen door nederlaag in afwachting
Jelle Klaasen gaat in zijn laatste partij van de PDC Home Tour verrassend onderuit. 'The Cobra' moet zijn meerdere erkennen in de Engelsman Ryan Meikle: 4-5. Desondanks blijft Klaasen dankzij een net iets beter legsaldo wel koploper, maar moet hij het resultaat van de partij tussen Gabriel Clemens en Gavin Carlin afwachten. Als de Duitser een leg verliest, is Klaasen wel zeker van een plek in de volgende ronde.
Coronavirus · donderdag om 22:25
Coronavirus · donderdag om 22:13
Coronavirus · donderdag om 21:55
Terug omhoog
Door: NU.nl Beeld: Pro Shots
4  reacties  

Lees meer over:

Coronavirus Pijltje rechts
Tip de redactie
Versturen

Door te versturen ga je akkoord met onze voorwaarden