Manchester United houdt hand op de knip in transferperiode

Blame it on the quarantine. #Birthday
- Giedo van der Garde
Two words left.... ‘never again’. Apologies to the best supporter @BenjaminBruijn for being so grumpy while suffering 🙈💦🧽
- Ellen van Dijk
What a season...
- marcobizot
#OnThisDay | 1999 𝐊𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐞𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐧 𝐍𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝! 🥇 #Feyenoord
- feyenoord
Iconic, @Charles_Leclerc. 𝑰𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄. 🎥 x CharlesLeclerc on Twitch
- Formula 1
🇮🇹 Giro Virtual 🚩 San Daniele del Friuli - San Daniele del Friuli 🚴 26,9 km ⏰ 11:00 #⃣ #GiroVirtual 📺 Social Channels @giroditalia Participating for @JumboVismaRoad are: @Ch_Pfingsten and @TimoRoosen
- Team Jumbo-Visma cycling
All band and core work! Let’s work folks! Who with me??? #StriveforGreatness🚀
- kingjames
CLAYTON WINS THE GROUP!🏆 Jonny Clayton wins Group Eight of the @unibet Home Tour! The Welshman claimed a trio of wins against Adam Hunt, David Pallett and Richard North.
- PDC Darts
TONIGHT'S LIVE DARTS! Here's what's coming up on Night Eight of the @unibet Home Tour. 🖥How to watch: https://t.co/7BKtCWO2UN
- PDC Darts
BREAKING NEWS 📢📢 The Queen of the Palace @Fsherrock will play this Saturday night in the A Night At The Darts! Fallon will play all of the other 5 players over the best of 7. All streamed live on https://t.co/G0vmFFFjm0 & https://t.co/PGejIV3J1X from 5.30 pm
- MODUSDarts.tv
In race 3 of #TheDigitalSwiss5 the riders have to climb the highest road pass in Switzerland. 🏔🚴♂️🇨🇭 Which rider will be the fastest, overcoming the 1'512 meters of altitude? More details on our website https://t.co/3hRomQwqaY #TDS #DS5 #swissmountains
- Tour de Suisse
🇨🇭 The Digital Swiss 5 🚩 Race 3: Fiesch - Nufenenpass 🚴 33 km ⏰ 17.15 🏁 ~18:20 #⃣ #DigitalSwiss5 📺 Our website, @VelonCC, @NOS Participating for @JumboVismaRoad: @rogla @seppkuss and Jonas Vingegaard.
- Team Jumbo-Visma cycling
@wilf180 This is the angle and I can assure it’s in 👌🏽
- Jelle Klaasen
Maybe stick to F1, @LandoNorris. 😂 Have you been inspired to take part in #TheBigNightIn Spin Challenge? Support the appeal here ➡️ https://t.co/CGkMjKK2or @BBCCiN
- McLaren
KLAASEN WINS! Gabriel Clemens hits a 180 at the end but it's not enough as Jelle Klaasen pins D7 to seal a 5-3 victory! UP NEXT: Jelle Klaasen v Ryan Meikle
- PDC Darts
TON TO WIN IT! Ryan Meikle seals a 5-1 victory over Gavin Carlin with a superb 100 out to claim his first win of the night!
- PDC Darts
